Cardi B deleted her social media accounts after beefing with Azealia Banks

Just my opinion: Azealia Banks is a violent homophobe and racist who tends to pick fights with people more famous than her so she can try to be relevant. Just my opinion: Cardi B isn’t hurting anyone. Cardi B might not be the most educated person in the world, but she owns that and she’s a lot smarter than people give her credit for. She’s managed to maintain her own authenticity while code-switching just enough to go mega-mainstream. So, obviously, Cardi is exactly the kind of famous woman with whom Azealia Banks would try to start sh-t. That’s exactly what happened.
Cardi B has completely deleted her Instagram account after getting into a nasty social media feud with outspoken rapper Azealia Banks, who called the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a flurry of names yesterday during an interview with The Breakfast Club. In addition to deleting her IG, Cardi’s tweets are also “protected” and not available to the public.
Shortly before deleting her account, Billboard reports that Cardi wrote, “I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am.”
On Friday, the always outspoken Banks threw called the pregnant rapper some harsh names like “illiterate, untalented rat” and “caricature of a black woman.”
“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks told the radio show’s hosts, referring to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”
In the interview, Banks also referred to Cardi as a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” and accused her of having a ghostwriter for “Bodak Yellow,” the song that made her famous.
It’s a bit rich for Azealia Banks to throw respectability politics at Cardi B. Again, Cardi has never hidden who she is, she’s never pretended to be something she’s not. Her father is Dominican and her mom is Trinidadian. She grew up speaking Spanish and English and she learned how to hustle and how to strip and how to use her personality and her natural charisma to make money. She’s basically Channing Tatum (only not). Anyway, I can’t stand Banks and it pisses me off that Banks “won” this fight by basically getting a heavily pregnant woman to shut down her social media.
READ. HER. CARDI pic.twitter.com/AHWXL2vRLh
— tony (@gawdcompIexx) May 12, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sometimes you just don’t want to deal with some stuff or some people anymore, sometimes it is just enough, and even if it is not your fault you walk away.
Sorry probably I am over reading this but I did something similar friday because of one person.
banks is the worst. Cardi should not have shut down her social media because of this tool. I also agree with what cardi had to say.
I agree with the fact that she shut down her accounts. She’s pregnant and she has people harassing her online and in person. That has to be stressful.
And her statement was spot on. Banks wants to cape for black women like she doesn’t tear down any black woman more famous than her. She had a feud with a 14 YEAR OLD over nothing. Banks feuding with Cardi should tell her that she’s made it.
Tell me again how smart you are once you learn the difference between your and you’re.
Girl, you know what she meant. I hate the grammar police.
Become an English teacher is you want to grade people’s writing, ma.
I don’t blame Cardi for deleting her social media. She’s pregnant and she doesn’t need this. Banks is unstable and has been for sometime.
Oh, so Banks still exists and is still cray
Everyone should just block Banks. Ignoring her would hurt to her core, she is just a bratty kid looking for attention.
Beyonce’s all, “leave me out of this mess.”
So we’re fine with Cardi calling black women roaches and nappy headed hoes around here then?
Exactly! She has so many tweets calling black women “burned,
baldheaded roaches”. Cardi is trash.
I don’t like Cardi B very much
But neither is beyonce some kind of Messiah and no one made Banks a spokesperson of anything
Why can’t they grow up?
i wish cardi sees all the support she’s getting and turns her instagram back on. educated or not, what she said is very emotionally intelligent and shows she has considered her “place” in hip hop. she read banks for exactly who she is. also – banks is 26 years old and doesn’t have a PhD. in fact, she never finished high school so who the hell is she to determine who is or isn’t educated?
Both women are trash
