Cardi B deleted her social media accounts after beefing with Azealia Banks

Just my opinion: Azealia Banks is a violent homophobe and racist who tends to pick fights with people more famous than her so she can try to be relevant. Just my opinion: Cardi B isn’t hurting anyone. Cardi B might not be the most educated person in the world, but she owns that and she’s a lot smarter than people give her credit for. She’s managed to maintain her own authenticity while code-switching just enough to go mega-mainstream. So, obviously, Cardi is exactly the kind of famous woman with whom Azealia Banks would try to start sh-t. That’s exactly what happened.

Cardi B has completely deleted her Instagram account after getting into a nasty social media feud with outspoken rapper Azealia Banks, who called the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a flurry of names yesterday during an interview with The Breakfast Club. In addition to deleting her IG, Cardi’s tweets are also “protected” and not available to the public. Shortly before deleting her account, Billboard reports that Cardi wrote, “I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am.” On Friday, the always outspoken Banks threw called the pregnant rapper some harsh names like “illiterate, untalented rat” and “caricature of a black woman.” “Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks told the radio show’s hosts, referring to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.” In the interview, Banks also referred to Cardi as a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” and accused her of having a ghostwriter for “Bodak Yellow,” the song that made her famous.

[From E! News]

It’s a bit rich for Azealia Banks to throw respectability politics at Cardi B. Again, Cardi has never hidden who she is, she’s never pretended to be something she’s not. Her father is Dominican and her mom is Trinidadian. She grew up speaking Spanish and English and she learned how to hustle and how to strip and how to use her personality and her natural charisma to make money. She’s basically Channing Tatum (only not). Anyway, I can’t stand Banks and it pisses me off that Banks “won” this fight by basically getting a heavily pregnant woman to shut down her social media.