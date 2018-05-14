Salma Hayek: Harvey Weinstein specifically targeted women of color to discredit

Here are some photos of Salma Hayek at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She was there to attend premieres, walk in the Women’s March, and talk about the need for changes in the industry so that the Harvey Weinsteins of the world would never be able to prey on victims so thoroughly for years. Salma wrote a New York Times essay about Weinstein and what he did to her over the course of years, how he harassed her and bullied her and more. Weinstein actually released a statement directly about Salma’s accusations, just like he did when Lupita Nyong’o told her story about Weinstein. Salma noticed the pattern.

On Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival, Salma Hayek alleged that Harvey Weinstein, who hadn’t responded to other actresses’ claims, denied her and Nyong’o’s accounts because they were both women of color. “We are the easiest to get discredited,” she told Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh at the Women In Motion panel. “It is a well-known fact. So he went back, attacking the two women of color, in hopes that if he could discredit us.” Hayek was one of 82 women, led by jury president Cate Blanchett, who protested Cannes’ gender imbalance on Saturday night. The figure symbolized the small fraction of women, 82, who have directed one of the 1,645 films to screen at the festival since 1947. Hayek called the moment profound and beautiful, but warned the industry not to be too complacent.

[From Variety]

True or false: Harvey Weinstein released statements about both Salma and Lupita because they are women of color? Or was it because they are both so powerful and well-respected? I think it’s both – the essay from Lupita was startling because she exists in the zeitgeist as such a beloved fashion-princess and Oscar-winner, and to hear her describe being victimized and harassed by Weinstein brought home the fact that literally NO ONE was safe. Same with Salma Hayek, quite honestly. But yes, I do think Salma is right: Weinstein denied her story and Lupita’s story specifically because of they are women of color.

Salma also called on male stars to take pay cuts so that women can make more. That’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a good jumping-off point for a larger conversation about how we get to equal pay across the board.