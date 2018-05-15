Prince Harry & Meghan’s wedding reception won’t involve a sit-down lunch

I’ve just embraced the fact that this week is all about building anticipation for the Royal Wedding. I’m obsessed, and I hope many of you are obsessed too. So, here are more details about EVERYTHING! First off, Harry and Meghan are not going to see each other for about 16 hours before the wedding. Per tradition, Meghan and Harry will sleep in separate locations on the eve of their wedding. Harry – and William – will spend Friday night in Coworth Park. Meghan and her mom will stay at Cliveden House Hotel. As for the wedding reception, apparently… it’s not going to be a sit-down lunch. At all.
It won’t be a big sit-down lunch for the 600 lucky guests attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday. Their friends and family will be served bowls of food and canapés — all prepared with classic seasonal produce, drawn largely from Queen Elizabeth’s royal estates. The sweet and savoury welcome nibbles are made to be consumed in two bites, while the bowl dishes are designed so they can be eaten standing up.
This will ensure that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36 — who will arrive at the party after their carriage ride through Windsor — can get around to talk to as many of their guests as possible. The Queen is hosting the couple’s guests in the castle’s St. George’s Hall following the marriage service at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The couple have already visited the kitchens at Windsor Castle, and tasted and selected the wedding reception menu.
Royal chef Mark Flanagan is leading the team who will put the finishing touches to the canapés and bowl dishes being served during the afternoon celebration. Flanagan told reporters, “The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us. All the British vegetables are just coming into season. That’s been a point of focus for us.”
I’ll say it: I would be mad. I would be mad if I was a peasant invited to the wedding and wedding reception, and I had to buy a new suit and fascinator, go through complicated parking/second location logistics just to make it to the chapel three hours ahead of Meghan and Harry, and then the royals weren’t even going to give me a proper meal after all of that. According to the chef, the hors d’oeuvres (that’s what they are!!!) will probably just be local, seasonal dishes made from peas, tomatoes, etc. And to top it all off, they’re giving their guests slices of lemon cake (which is nice, but I bet there won’t be enough to go around).
Also: people are already thinking about when we’ll next see Meghan and Harry AFTER the wedding. They’ve scheduled an appearance at the 70th birthday garden-party for the Prince of Wales on May 22nd. There’s also some talk of Meghan and Harry putting in an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show next Monday (May 21). Who knows?
Photos courtesy of PCN, Backgrid and WENN.
It’s the Royal Family…there will be more than enough cake!!!!! And I personally don’t have an issue with this setup…especially due to the number of people and the fact that another reception is happening later on that night, which I’m sure will have a proper sit-down dinner….
One can ABSOLUTELY give a full and delicious meal with only passed hors d’oeuvres. I’ve been to amazing parties with warm mini,-one-bite, Beef Wellingtons, lovely skewered shrimp, tiny potato latkes with horseradish cream, dill, and smoked salmon. Just thinking about it makes me hungry! I think this way of holding a circulating chatty cocktail party-style wedding lunch is WAY more fun and social than a sit-down meal.
Personally I think people should be able to sit down and eat. I hate standing for any length of time.
I’ve made a good meal out of this kind of food and the lemon cakes sounds divine. I see nothing wrong with this, more chance for mingling. Also, later on there will be a dinner so what’s the problem?
Sounds very modern. I like it.
I’m sure that the guests have a much better chance of meeting the bride and groom at this type of reception than being placed at some distant table for a three course meal.
Okay, there is a communication gap here across the pond. To clarify, the ‘wedding breakfast’ served directly after the wedding is NOT the main meal, although it can be a sit-down affair, the main sit down meal is always in the evening, complete with toasts etc. Normally there is a reception with bites and champagne directly after the ceremony (or a sit down ‘breakfast’ if you are being very formal – which is a light lunch) and then in the evening (outfit change for the bride in this case) a sit-down meal with a pared-down guest list, dancing etc. Will and Kate did a more formal reception wedding breakfast and a sit down meal (2 meals), whereas Meg and Harry are going to have one big meal and one reception with bites.
According to Google, Will & Kate did the same thing. No sit down breakfast. I was shocked.
I believe you give your wedding guests a meal. If there are too many guests to accomplish that then you cut down on the number of people.
Exactly! If you’re inviting 600 close friends to your wedding then be prepared to feed 600 ppl.
Not true. There is the tradition of the morning wedding with a cake and punch reception.
This isn’t the same thing though. Later that night will be the more traditional reception and dinner. This is the official canapés and cake reception afterward, similar to what Will and Kate did.
I’d be so pissed! When you’re a guest at a wedding one of the things you look forward to is the food and cake!! I went to one persons wedding and it was champagne and dry ass cake,ugh! I’m Hispanic so even the families that had very little still had meals for their guests at weddings, brisket, beans, bread, nachos …SOMETHING!!! Sorry not sorry, makes the royals look cheap AF!
is this for the actual invited guests? or for the not-really guests who sit outside? There are so many “tiers’ of guests at these royal wedding I am confused.
I’m Italian Canadian, our weddings involve enough food to feed small countries. Canapes and appetizers as the wedding meal would be unacceptable, invite fewer people and feed them properly lol.
Yep.
@OriginalLala I’m Arab-Canadian, and I have two weddings in roughly 3 weeks…my stepsis is getting married at the end of this June, and then it’s my brother in July. I am sure that there will be so much food that I’ll seriously need to watch what I eat at the first event, lest I not fit into my dress at the second.
I cannot comprehend not feeding your guests more than canapés and cake, unless like you said it’s for the “general admission” ones (as I like to call them).
@OriginalLaLa, yeah I have to agree. Even with my modest, small-ish wedding (about 100 people), we had an hour of passed canapés and appetizers (think skewered bites of beef and shrimp) followed by a full on meal with prime rib and seafood. And cake.
I’ve been to a few weddings where there was more of a ‘help yourself’ buffet type setup – the bride did it that way as it was easier to cater for those with differing dietary needs (vegetarians, food intolerances etc..). There was a lovely wide selection of foods that people could choose from – i thought it was a great idea.
Isn’t there usually a wedding breakfast for society type do’s? And perhaps the seated reception isn’t part of the public noise.
Reading this all I can think of is what would happen to my sciatica if I sat in a church for 3 hours and then another, what? hour or more once they arrive. Forget about it, would never happen. I turn down invitations all the time because of this. If I have to sit for more than two hours the answer is gonna be no. I often wonder if any of these people have any physical issues? I guess they are all perfect. I dunno. Not me.
I have the opposite problem, standing for any length of time. I would hate trying to eat standing up while my knees ached lol.
Me too! I have been to multiple events the past few years where there was a buffet line and a bar, but nowhere to sit down to eat–just lots of those standing-only tables. I assumed the idea was to force people to take smaller amounts of food and get done more quickly. I absolutely can’t stand it–I’m short and the tables are always too tall for eating standing for me, and there are never enough of them, so many people end up standing in groups awkwardly trying to balance a plate and fork and drink, it’s hideous and always makes me feel as if the host is treating me cheaply.
I don’t know if it means people will have to stand the whole time. It just means it won’t be a formal lunch. Sitting is a killer for sciatica. The TENS unit is great for that and standing for hours I’d have to wear running shoes.
The problem is, someone with medical problems sitting can more or less always chose to stand instead, but a person with medical issues standing (which is far, far more common) does not have the option to sit at a standing event. Unless they want to leave and go find a random chair somewhere on the outskirts of the room or maybe even outside, assuming there are chairs at all.
This isn’t the evening reception, which Charles is throwing at Frogmore House and is for about 200 people. This is the wedding breakfast. It’s perfectly fine to give people substantial canapés and bowl food. (That said, I hate bowl food, because I have to put my drink down somewhere and there’s never anywhere to put it).
And I wouldn’t be surprised if they turned up at Chelsea Flower Show – I saw Harry there once, the year he had his Sentebale garden. I think he likes gardens (which is endearing).
I am a bit confused about bowl food, like soup? or like a burrito bowl? or is it a very specific British dish?
little bowls with two bite appetizers
That really sucks. Guests have been served a sit-down meal at every wedding I’ve been to, and none of them were rich and royal. Are the RF being cheap with food as a way to not waste taxpayers money ?
Because of all the prep work involved, fancy hors d’oeuvres can be much more expensive than a sit-down meal.
IMO they’re the British Royal family, they can seat a huge number of people. It’s not like they don’t have the china and silverware 😂
Meghan’s Suits co-stars are beginning to arrive!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Biu6y-6nYwU/?taken-by=jacindabarrett
https://www.instagram.com/p/BiuZ1wNFUOg/?taken-by=iamsarahgrafferty
My wedding didn’t have a “sit down” dinner. Which did not in anyway mean that there wasn’t more than enough food. We just didn’t force everyone to sit in assigned seats and eat a plate of food from a menu. We had cafe style tables and chairs, which people could sit at, or move around, couches and comfy chairs. Tons of passed hors d’eouvres and then “stations” set up with additional food. Meatballs, roast beef, pizza, pasta, you name it. It was considered more of a “cocktail” style wedding reception. Frankly, everyone was stuffed, and everyone got cake (plus additional desserts).
It’s a little less formal, but the food was way better, and we avoided the stuffy assigned seating tables. Sit down dinners are not the best, they are boring and formal and “sit down” does not equate “good food”.
Until I hear otherwise, I’ll give the royals the benefit of the doubt that there will be plenty of delicious food served.
Your wedding sounds great, and right up my alley. I wish more were like this.
I really like the idea of that. The food sounds great. My experience makes me dread weddings without assigned seating though. My husband and I travelled for the wedding of his cousin recently, and they didn’t do assigned seating. We tried to sit with his family, only to be told there was no room for us at every family table there. Also, there were not 2 seats available at any table for us to sit together. When we took our food to a hightop table in the bar area (10 feet from the tables under the tent), some people at a nearby table asked us to take their seats because they were already finished eating. We ended up at a table of strangers to us, but they were all family or friends of each other, so it was kind of awkward.
A Duggar wedding reception, royal style, lol!
What about the evening meal? A lighter lunch would make sense if there’s a larger dinner later on before the partying into the night.
This is following the same format at William and Kate’s wedding. At their afternoon reception they had heavy hors d’oeuvres or finger food and mingled with the guests. The dinner was the more formal affair.
https://www.thespruceeats.com/royal-wedding-menu-1665885
I think the kind of food is fine. I am sure that it will be easy to “fill up” with the quantity & variety of food offered. It doesn’t sound like “chips and dip” subbing for lunch to me. What I have a quarrel with at receptions I’ve attended is that if there isn’t a “sit down” meal offered, it’s often impossible to sit down! There may be a few tables reserved for the bridal party and elderly relatives but that’s it. The idea that everyone else will mingle sounds good (albeit maybe a bit naive— guests have a connection to the bride and/or groom but not necessarily to each other and if guests aren’t hoping to meet potential future dates….) But after a few hours standing in heels my feet get tired. And at family weddings in far away towns I usually don’t know alot of people (except members of my family) nor am I likely to ever see most of the non-family guests ever again so there is a limit to the amount of mingling I want to do. (Yeah, I’m a bit introverted) I’d rather be able to sit down and visit with people I do know & rarely see. But a “mingling” reception can be preferable to me to a formal sit-down meal where I have to make conversation for many hours with the groom’s mother’s next door neighbor who lives 500 miles away from me!
People keep trying to look at this like a normal person’s wedding, which it’s not. It may not be a state wedding, but it’s still far more in line with the royal events than it is is normal folks. Big wedding ceremony followed by cake and canapés, where the bride and groom can mingle and thank their guests for coming. Then later that evening a more traditional dinner & dancing reception for the close friends and family.
I hate stand-around functions with no seats. I’m glad I’m not going. Lol
Why does everyone equate “no sit down lunch” with “no seats available at all”. No where does it state that there won’t be any seating. Think garden party or cocktail hour – there will likely be some seats available for those who want/need to sit. Just not formally set tables for a sit down lunch.
Many of us have wondered about seating for several reasons Oliver’s Mom. It’s been my own experience at too many “canape” wedding receptions that seats are in short supply perhaps in part because one *can* eat finger foods standing up. In my experience those planning receptions often vastly under-estimate how many guests would like to sit down. There may be (a limited number) of high pub tables to allow a place to put a drink down but that’s not the same as having a seat! Those who do snag unreserved seats at real tables tend to hold onto their seats the entire time by leaving wraps handbags etc if they do get up for any reason. Plus, a reception immediately following the ceremony differs in important ways from a cocktail or garden party. For one thing, the guests all arrive at pretty much the same time. And where I live it’s considered rude to leave a reception before the wedding cake is cut and often guests are expected to stay until the bride and groom depart. That means many guests may be left standing for a 2+ hour stretch. Cocktail and garden parties are typically “drop in” affairs so there is often a natural rotation of guests (and places to sit!)
I think that you’re making a lot of assumptions about a lack of seating.
Well sure, I’m making assumptions Oliver’s Mom. Everyone here is making assumptions about alot of things about this wedding as none of us are “in the know.” But I do stand by my contention that a reception for 600 immediately following the ceremony with all guests arriving at the same time and most guests likely leaving at the same time differs greatly from a US-style cocktail party with staggered arrival and departure times. And I do believe based on my experience as a guest at weddings (esp in the last 10-15 yrs) that many brides and grooms over-estimate the degree of “mingling” among guests that will occur if finger foods are served and people aren’t seated. Sure, guests know the bride and/or groom but they don’t necessarily know each other. And people usually aren’t in a “cocktail party” frame of mind at a mid-day reception.
I make entire meals of appetizers all the time but that all veggie thing doesn’t have me salivating. Could I get a grilled shrimp or something?
Peas? Peas are vile. I’m a grown-up! I don’t have to eat peas if I don’t want to! (smirk)
I do love appetizers done well. Southerners and Greeks know how to do it and I’d need a chair or bench or ROCK or something to sit on after awhile or I might butt-plant the lawn with my fancy dress up over my head.
A low tea or high tea would be nice.
Sounds tacky.
I’ve been to plenty of early morning and late evening weddings that simply have a cake reception. Which means cake, drinks, and usually small appetizer. You don’t have to have a big sit down dinner at your wedding reception; it’s not required. Sure lots of people do it but it doesn’t mean there aren’t other other options. The key is just making sure your guest know what type of reception you’re having and it looks like Harry and Meghan have done just that.
As one who is planning a wedding (on a much smaller budget!), I feel vindicated in my choice to go with heavy hors d’oevres instead of a sit-down – for exactly the same reason. It’s a party and people should be moving around the room. Good enough for Meg and Harry, good enough for my guests!
Will & Kate did the same thing. Passed canapés and no sit down meal. Apparently, the max the kitchen can handle is 150 quests for a sit down meal. H&M are having 600, and W&K had 650.
