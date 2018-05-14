“Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons named their son Ennis Howard” links
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons named their son Ennis Howard Plemons. [Dlisted]
The Fug Girls’ least-favorite Met Gala gowns. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s more about the Cannes Women’s March. [LaineyGossip]
Fox replaced Clayne Crawford with Seann William Scott. [Pajiba]
I sort of love that the Khloe Kardashian-OJ Simpson conspiracy is still alive. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears is all about workout IGs. [The Blemish]
Lisa Vanderpump’s brother has passed away. [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump won’t STFU about the Russia investigation. [Jezebel]
RuPaul is working on a sitcom?! [OMG Blog]
Chris Evans got a job in Greenland. [Looper]

31 Responses to ““Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons named their son Ennis Howard” links”

  1. lunchcoma says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Ennis Plemons? Okay.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    It has to be a family name, right?

    Reply
  3. Lua says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Poor kid. Kids are going to be adding a P to his name for the rest of his life

    Reply
    • Mama says:
      May 14, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      That was my thought. Ennis the Penis… ugh…. I had a hard time with my son’s name because his father went through every possible bad nickname with every name I picked. lol.

      Reply
      • M4lificent says:
        May 14, 2018 at 2:02 pm

        Ennis has a pleasant sound, but it is ripe for twisting.

        I ran baby names by my niece, who was in 6th grade when I was pregnant. I ruled out anything with potentially horrifying playground permutations. Which left me with a very limited number of names to choose from. As it was, I had to anglicize my son’s name (which is a family name), because the original version is too close to a girl’s name in the US.

      • Anners says:
        May 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        I can only imagine the yokel sherif/deputy from the old Dukes of Hazard show. I’m sure that won’t factor into the teasing, but it seems like such a hick name (sorry to anyone out there named that). It doesn’t have good playground permutations either. Hope that kid is super confident!

  4. Sam the Pink says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    How very old-fashioned of them. But yeah, that’s a name that is ripe for mockery. Poor little guy.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      May 14, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      We will probably be protected most of his growing up years through private schools then when older we can pretend to be known as the Big P :)

      FYI seriously those two always look like siblings to me . I feel like KD settled with the first guy willing to have a child with her.

      Reply
  5. Beth says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    That’s pretty bad. Ennis? Will bullies call him Ennis ball or Ennis racket?

    Reply
  6. Tanesha86 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I guess I’m in the minority here, I love the name Ennis. Brings to mind the late Ennis Cosby who was murdered in the 90s.

    Reply
  7. teacakes says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    The only Ennis I know of is Heath Ledger’s character from Brokeback Mountain, but I like the name, it’s not ubiquitous and is surprisingly normal/non-loopy for a celeb couple.

    Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    May 14, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Well that’s certainly…a name.

    Margot Kidder has died at 69. RIP to my favourite Lois Lane!

    Reply
  9. Jess says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I only think of Brokeback Mountain, and I feel like she never got over Jake gyllenhall so maybe this is a nod to still loving him? Lol

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Uh … Seann William Scott? That’s actually perfect?!

    Reply
  11. AG-UK says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    He’s from Texas and it sounds Southern or a family name. It’s old fashioned my parents have a friend called Ennis I don’t mind it but kids can make fun and call you all sorts.

    Reply
  12. Gobo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Ennis is a town on the west coast of Ireland.

    Reply
  13. HeyThere! says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    I live the Khloé OJ daddy drama also…but can we talk about Kylie and her body guard?!?! That baby is his twin. LOL Sorry, not trying to thread jack but really hoping it’s covered!

    Reply
  14. Kristen says:
    May 14, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Ennis County is just north of Waco, where Plemons is from… I think.

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    May 14, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    I can imagine looking at my cute, tiny newborn and thinking, “Yep, looks like an Ennis.” Such a serious name.

    Reply
  16. mags says:
    May 14, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Lois Lane died?! RIP Margot Kidder. You will always be Lois to me.

    Reply
  17. Nn says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    How do you pronounce it? Eeee-niece or Enn-ess or idk?? Something like that?

    Reply
  18. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    I forgot she was married to Matt Damon’s brother from another mother.

    As for the name, regardless of how it’s pronounced, kids will attach a ‘p’ and go to town. His college buddies will drunk call him ‘Peh-nis,’ in funny little accents to lesson the ongoing agony of being named a genital minus a letter.

    Reply
  19. Parigo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I love them together, one of my favorite celebrity couples. The name is kinda meh though. Property a family name from the south.

    Reply
  20. Abby says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Ennis is a rural town just south of me here in Texas. It makes me think of cowboys.

    Reply

