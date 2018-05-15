Cate Blanchett in Givenchy ruffles at Cannes: surprisingly stunning or a giant nope?

Here are some photos from the notable fashion moments of the Cannes premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. I realize that for many of you, Cate Blanchett has been canceled. Some of you canceled her years ago, some of you did it recently. She’s still not canceled for me, although my fan-girl crush on her has been over for years now. I think she’s problematic and she needs to sit down by herself and really work out a cohesive, intelligent argument for she feels about sexual predators in her industry. But all that being said, I still enjoy seeing what she’s wearing. She’s the Cannes Jury president, so she’s been attending tons of events and wearing some interesting stuff. This tiered, ruffled gown is Givenchy, and this is the most I’ve liked Givenchy in years. I would hate this on nearly anyone else, but Cate makes it look SO good.
Kristen Stewart in Chanel. Call me crazy, but how amazing is this minidress? This would have been PERFECT for the Met Gala. Kristen would have looked like a lip-biting Joan d’Arc. It looks like modern armor, and yet it also feels so chic and fresh. LOVE IT.
Bella Hadid in Elie Saab. This isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. It’s just sort of there. It’s the filler-dress you bring to Cannes when you don’t know how many premieres you are going to attend.
Naomi Campbell in Poiret. From the waist up, this is interesting. From the waist down, it’s a disaster. The draping of the green fabric is some of the worst sh-t I’ve ever seen.
Natasha Poly in Atelier Versace. She looks embarrassed. As she should be, this is a Marchesa-level ice-dancing disaster.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kristen Stewart’s dress is…not great.
would have been a better choice for the Met Gala as Kaiser pointed out
I know this is an awful thing to say….but she just has such a sour-puss face that it turns me off everything she wears
I thought the same thing. She looks confused and like she just came out of the bathroom and can’t quite remember if she wiped herself or not. She always has that “hastily cobbled together” look. She never appears to be comfortable in her own skin. Cate’s dress is the only one I really like. Natasha’s dress is vulgar, sorry. And has anyone ever seen Bella Hadid smile? Ever? I’ve seen Victoria Beckham smile more than that.
I think Chanel is a bad fit for her no matter what they make her wear, just like Lawrence and Dior, or Vikander and LV. Just because it’s a big name brand doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.
Is the skirt of Stewart’s dress transparent with strategically suspended spangles?
Sort of undercuts the Joan of Arc vibe
I agree, I would really like it (for the Met gala) if it didn’t have the sheer skirt. I’m so over sheer, and it’s the trend that will never die.
Yes. That snow crystal in front is literally a modesty shield. So tired of sheer. Some photos from this event made me worried I’d see her new moon.
I’m feeling Cate’s entire Cannes wardrobe.
The Chanel clothes that Kristen Stewart has been wearing look really unflattering
I know I’m in the minority, but I’ve loved all of KStew’s Cannes looks. The only thing I don’t like is her bad posture.
Bad posture can ruin any look, because being hunched over makes clothes look ill-fitting. She doesn’t always need to have a beaming smile, but if she didn’t always have a bored, grouchy, scowling expression on her face, it might look a lot better
I loved them too, though this one is definitely not my favourite. That blue suit though…. 😍
And for all those that want to see how people actually look and behave on the red carpet, and not judge by 2 pics, I recommend the gettyimages gallery. Might change your mind.
She and Rooney Mara have the worst carpet walk, and they both had literal years to practice posing (and a chance to fix their personality) but they just don’t bother. It annoys me so much to see older and more successful established actresses put in effort in their appearances but these two act like it’s below them.
She’s definitely not canceled for me. I felt like she could have worded her statement better but I wouldn’t punish her for it.
I liked the dress on her and most of her looks at Cannes.
agreed. in the words of the great salman rushdie: “we need to learn to distinguish between an imperfect friend an a mortal enemy.” i wish the woke internet would stop picking apart every sentence in every interview to find something that’s not humble enough, not inclusive enough, not socially conscious enough. nobody will ever be good enough for some people, but cate, the actress, wearer of dresses and president of the jury, is good enough for me that’s for damn sure.
+1
So true.
Good lord I love Cate’s dress. I want Cate’s dress! *Checks bank account* Sigh….
Not loving Kristen’s dress but loving that she walked the carpet barefoot after taking off her heels. Not sure if it was to protest the “no flats” policy or if her feet just hurt, but I laughed. Sadly as it is against Cannes policy I have heard the French are preparing the guillotine. 😉
Haha yes 👠👠 I’ve been waiting for the uproar, but so far – nothing. The foreign press is surprisingly positive about it.
I love Kristen Stewart for taking off her heels and going barefoot! A wonderful symbolic flipping of the bird. Plus, minidresses are her thing, she really owns them even with bad posture.
They actually have a no flats rule? SMH What is the dress code for men? Good on KStew for taking hers off. I don’t think she is a good match for Chanel. She just doesn’t strike me as being into fashion at all. I guess she just couldn’t say no to the money.
I’ve seen a lot of reactions to Kristen’s dress on twitter and I completely agree with you. It’s ‘cool’ and ‘edgy’ and therefore very ‘Kristen’. TBH this is not my favorite Cannes look that she did, but I have to say, she is doing a very good work for Chanel and no matter how much they are paying her, they should be paying her more. She is making them look fresh, accessible, *shudders* almost acceptable in the normcore world and, frankly, made me stop associating the brand with stuffy fur coats, middle to upper class working woman’s tweed jackets, untouchable Parisian women and bratty spoiled teens from the upper east side.
I’m here for it.
As for Cate (and as much I hate to say it, Kristen), I hope this whole experience, including the women’s march on Saturday, helps her see the truth and changes her mind on a LOT of things.
Great points on Chanel.
Thanks 😊
I feel the same about Cate – I really enjoy her work, and I want her to be great on a personal level too. I want her to step up and be a good ally for all the other women in her industry and beyond.
I don’t get who is wearing Kristin’s outfit. That banded waist doesn’t even look good on her size 00, and the top part of the shirt is just plain unflattering. The skirt would be fine with a more simple top, but the sheer thing is not new. The color is fresh, I guess??
That Givenchy is stunning.
I thought the long sleeves were a bit severe, but when I saw the back….. sigh.
Only criticism is that it’s more of a winter, or at the very least, nightime dress.
Cate, that hairstyle is pretty awful!
And Kristen, please stand up straight!
Ha!
Agreed.
Cate’s dress is growing on me-love the back more than the front. Usually, tho, I love Cate’s jewel game. Her earrings this past week have been so gorgeous.
Re KS’ Chanel- I think it would look better w/o the shrink-wrapped sleeves. I like the color, but that’s about it. Re shoes- how hard is it to find a pair of shoes that are comfortable and wear them during the duration of the event? It’s not as tho all these outfits aren’t planned out months/weeks in advance. She’s rocked booties before, and really think this dress would have been better with a shoe choice other than black pumps/stilettos.
Would hate this gown on anyone else, but Cate is working it. I love that she recycled some past looks, too. Also, unless she outright and openly defends an abuser, I’m not planning on canceling her any time soon. Could she do better? Sure. But I’m allowed to give her a chance to do so, I guess. KS looked lovely too. And good for her for tossing her (great) heels!
Love both Cate’s and Kristen’s.
Don’t know why supermodels are always invited to the film festival. The parties where they promote i understand, but the actual films?
ITA – on Cate B that ruffled fiesta works, not sure how or why. Must be CB magic.
I can’t believe it, but Naomi Campbell looks terrible. The drape, the lace bodice, the clunky shoes, the plastic-looking hair.
Ive seen worse dresses than Naomi’s but those chunky shoes are the worst.
The Poly dress makes me laugh it’s so awful. It’s like diaper chic!
I LOVE Natasha Poly’s dress, she looks amazing. And Cate’s dress is also great, especially red color on her skirt.
I despise monarchy, but nevertheless, I feel sorry for her for having such family members…
I’m pretty sure Natasha Poly’s dress is vintage, because Princess Jasmine wore it for her wedding night.
Bella Hadid is what, mid-20s? She always looks so Real Housewives to me. Like she’s a nicely (but also obviously) preserved 50. Naomi’s dress doesn’t do anything for her and KStew looks like she’s channeling Katniss.
