Cate Blanchett in Givenchy ruffles at Cannes: surprisingly stunning or a giant nope?

71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Here are some photos from the notable fashion moments of the Cannes premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. I realize that for many of you, Cate Blanchett has been canceled. Some of you canceled her years ago, some of you did it recently. She’s still not canceled for me, although my fan-girl crush on her has been over for years now. I think she’s problematic and she needs to sit down by herself and really work out a cohesive, intelligent argument for she feels about sexual predators in her industry. But all that being said, I still enjoy seeing what she’s wearing. She’s the Cannes Jury president, so she’s been attending tons of events and wearing some interesting stuff. This tiered, ruffled gown is Givenchy, and this is the most I’ve liked Givenchy in years. I would hate this on nearly anyone else, but Cate makes it look SO good.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - BlacKkKlansman - Premiere

71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart in Chanel. Call me crazy, but how amazing is this minidress? This would have been PERFECT for the Met Gala. Kristen would have looked like a lip-biting Joan d’Arc. It looks like modern armor, and yet it also feels so chic and fresh. LOVE IT.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - BlacKkKlansman - Premiere

Bella Hadid in Elie Saab. This isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. It’s just sort of there. It’s the filler-dress you bring to Cannes when you don’t know how many premieres you are going to attend.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - BlacKkKlansman - Premiere

Naomi Campbell in Poiret. From the waist up, this is interesting. From the waist down, it’s a disaster. The draping of the green fabric is some of the worst sh-t I’ve ever seen.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - BlacKkKlansman - Premiere

Natasha Poly in Atelier Versace. She looks embarrassed. As she should be, this is a Marchesa-level ice-dancing disaster.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - BlacKkKlansman - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in Givenchy ruffles at Cannes: surprisingly stunning or a giant nope?”

  1. sally says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Kristen Stewart’s dress is…not great.

    Reply
  2. Agenbiter says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Is the skirt of Stewart’s dress transparent with strategically suspended spangles?
    Sort of undercuts the Joan of Arc vibe

    Reply
  3. anna222 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I’m feeling Cate’s entire Cannes wardrobe.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:58 am

    The Chanel clothes that Kristen Stewart has been wearing look really unflattering

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      May 15, 2018 at 8:02 am

      I know I’m in the minority, but I’ve loved all of KStew’s Cannes looks. The only thing I don’t like is her bad posture.

      Reply
      • Beth says:
        May 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

        Bad posture can ruin any look, because being hunched over makes clothes look ill-fitting. She doesn’t always need to have a beaming smile, but if she didn’t always have a bored, grouchy, scowling expression on her face, it might look a lot better

      • jasper says:
        May 15, 2018 at 8:23 am

        I loved them too, though this one is definitely not my favourite. That blue suit though…. 😍

        And for all those that want to see how people actually look and behave on the red carpet, and not judge by 2 pics, I recommend the gettyimages gallery. Might change your mind.

      • Hikaru says:
        May 15, 2018 at 9:26 am

        She and Rooney Mara have the worst carpet walk, and they both had literal years to practice posing (and a chance to fix their personality) but they just don’t bother. It annoys me so much to see older and more successful established actresses put in effort in their appearances but these two act like it’s below them.

  5. Jessica says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:04 am

    She’s definitely not canceled for me. I felt like she could have worded her statement better but I wouldn’t punish her for it.

    I liked the dress on her and most of her looks at Cannes.

    Reply
    • anna says:
      May 15, 2018 at 8:37 am

      agreed. in the words of the great salman rushdie: “we need to learn to distinguish between an imperfect friend an a mortal enemy.” i wish the woke internet would stop picking apart every sentence in every interview to find something that’s not humble enough, not inclusive enough, not socially conscious enough. nobody will ever be good enough for some people, but cate, the actress, wearer of dresses and president of the jury, is good enough for me that’s for damn sure.

      Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Good lord I love Cate’s dress. I want Cate’s dress! *Checks bank account* Sigh….

    Not loving Kristen’s dress but loving that she walked the carpet barefoot after taking off her heels. Not sure if it was to protest the “no flats” policy or if her feet just hurt, but I laughed. Sadly as it is against Cannes policy I have heard the French are preparing the guillotine. 😉

    Reply
  7. jasper says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I’ve seen a lot of reactions to Kristen’s dress on twitter and I completely agree with you. It’s ‘cool’ and ‘edgy’ and therefore very ‘Kristen’. TBH this is not my favorite Cannes look that she did, but I have to say, she is doing a very good work for Chanel and no matter how much they are paying her, they should be paying her more. She is making them look fresh, accessible, *shudders* almost acceptable in the normcore world and, frankly, made me stop associating the brand with stuffy fur coats, middle to upper class working woman’s tweed jackets, untouchable Parisian women and bratty spoiled teens from the upper east side.
    I’m here for it.

    As for Cate (and as much I hate to say it, Kristen), I hope this whole experience, including the women’s march on Saturday, helps her see the truth and changes her mind on a LOT of things.

    Reply
  8. Maum says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:29 am

    That Givenchy is stunning.
    I thought the long sleeves were a bit severe, but when I saw the back….. sigh.

    Only criticism is that it’s more of a winter, or at the very least, nightime dress.

    Reply
  9. Anastasia says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Cate, that hairstyle is pretty awful!

    And Kristen, please stand up straight!

    Reply
  10. Tig says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Cate’s dress is growing on me-love the back more than the front. Usually, tho, I love Cate’s jewel game. Her earrings this past week have been so gorgeous.
    Re KS’ Chanel- I think it would look better w/o the shrink-wrapped sleeves. I like the color, but that’s about it. Re shoes- how hard is it to find a pair of shoes that are comfortable and wear them during the duration of the event? It’s not as tho all these outfits aren’t planned out months/weeks in advance. She’s rocked booties before, and really think this dress would have been better with a shoe choice other than black pumps/stilettos.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    May 15, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Would hate this gown on anyone else, but Cate is working it. I love that she recycled some past looks, too. Also, unless she outright and openly defends an abuser, I’m not planning on canceling her any time soon. Could she do better? Sure. But I’m allowed to give her a chance to do so, I guess. KS looked lovely too. And good for her for tossing her (great) heels!

    Reply
  12. Bridget says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Love both Cate’s and Kristen’s.

    Reply
  13. Michele says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Don’t know why supermodels are always invited to the film festival. The parties where they promote i understand, but the actual films?

    Reply
  14. smee says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:46 am

    ITA – on Cate B that ruffled fiesta works, not sure how or why. Must be CB magic.
    I can’t believe it, but Naomi Campbell looks terrible. The drape, the lace bodice, the clunky shoes, the plastic-looking hair.

    Reply
  15. Other Renee says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Ive seen worse dresses than Naomi’s but those chunky shoes are the worst.

    The Poly dress makes me laugh it’s so awful. It’s like diaper chic!

    Reply
  16. Kate says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I LOVE Natasha Poly’s dress, she looks amazing. And Cate’s dress is also great, especially red color on her skirt.

    Reply
  17. Kate says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    I despise monarchy, but nevertheless, I feel sorry for her for having such family members…

    Reply
  18. Ankhel says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I’m pretty sure Natasha Poly’s dress is vintage, because Princess Jasmine wore it for her wedding night.

    Reply
  19. elle says:
    May 15, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Bella Hadid is what, mid-20s? She always looks so Real Housewives to me. Like she’s a nicely (but also obviously) preserved 50. Naomi’s dress doesn’t do anything for her and KStew looks like she’s channeling Katniss.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment