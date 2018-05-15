Prince Harry & Meghan are really broken up about her dad’s PR shambles

I truly hope that Meghan Markle is sitting in a spa right now and relaxing. I hope that by the age of 36, she knows that her dodgy, dumb and douchebag relatives are not her problem, really. She can’t control them. She can only let go and take care of herself. I’ve said before that I can’t even imagine having so many family members be so eager to sell me out, but I think Meghan is used to it – she’s used to that side of her family being absolute trash. There’s a reason why Meghan was on-and-off estranged from her father. There’s a reason why she has barely spoken to her half-siblings in a decade. Before Thomas Markle canceled his plans to travel to the UK and walk his daughter down the aisle, sources told Us Weekly that Meghan has long had issues with her dad because of his inability to take responsibility.
On her dad staging the pap photos: “Meghan is upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal and just wants to move past it,” the source tells Us. “She doesn’t want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend.” The insider adds that Meghan’s relationship with her father “has always been strained” because of “his ill thought-out decisions and his lack of responsibility.”
On how Samantha Markle-Grant said the staged photos were her idea: The source tells Us that Samantha “playing a role” in the photo scandal “wasn’t a surprise to Meghan at all…Meghan is disappointed that her father hasn’t spoken up and stopped his children from trashing her in the press. Instead, she sees his collaboration with Samantha, who Meghan feels he is much closer to, and it hurts her.”
Yes, at the end of the day, even if Meghan was “shocked” by her dad’s betrayal, I bet she ultimately found it unsurprising. He’s likely been like this the whole time. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail had an exclusive about what’s going on with Meghan and Harry’s states of mind now that Thomas has pulled out:
Meghan Markle pleaded with her father to walk her down the aisle after he apparently pulled out of Saturday’s wedding because of the faked photographs row. Friends said the bride-to-be was distraught after troubled Thomas Markle, 73, said he wanted to save her further embarrassment. A friend of Miss Markle, 36, and her fiancé, Prince Harry, told the Mail that she was standing by her father and pleaded for understanding, saying he was ‘not in a good place’.
The friend said: ‘This is not what she wants. She obviously wants her dad there. And the idea of contemplating him not being there now is not something that she wants to have to do. She and Prince Harry are begging for people to give him some space. They have been saying this for weeks, while trying to offer him support and help. He is clearly feeling under immense pressure. The concern for him is real and genuine. He is a proud man who wants to be a father and not be taken care of, but it’s quite difficult. Everyone needs to pause and think what this is doing to them and, more importantly, to him. It is a really worrying, scary situation. The couple have been doing everything they can to help him.’
Harry, 33, is said to be distraught and could try to get Thomas to change his mind. The friend said: ‘Harry feels guilty that this has happened to someone he loves because they are in a relationship with him. He is devastated. He feels like this is another thing in the wake of him… the problems he causes. He feels that anyone who gets associated with his life – this is the price they have to pay. He wants to protect her and this is really difficult for him to swallow.’
Damn, Harry is torn up about this too? My advice to Meg and Harry: let go and let God. I mean that. They can’t control this, and they never could. Thomas Markle and Meg’s half-siblings were always going to be garbage dumps of humanity. They were always going to show their asses. They were always going to do the most to embarrass Meghan. So just let go, make your peace with all of that and move on and enjoy your wedding.
Omg I had a minor heart attack when I read “broken up” in the headline!!! Ahhh!!!
I feel so bad for Meghan though. Also this really deeply makes me appreciate my dad so I’m giving him a huge hug and a thank you when I see him later.
Me too! Poor choice of words. We’re all fragile right now, just a few days before the wedding! lol
LOL…i had to read the title a second time, too…phew! Hey, Megan showed that she was able to extend an “olive branch” to her father out of love and respect for him, despite their past family issues. That reflects very good on her and tells me she saw an opportunity to make his father feel special and involved in her life. Maybe even a chance to patch up their relationship. Now that the father is pulling away and his side of the family is showing beyond doubt how shady they are, i guess Megan can relax knowing she did what she believed was right by her and her dad but this would permanently put a nail in the coffin of their estranged relationship and nobody can blame her for shutting them out. Also her halfsies can’t claim anymore she is a calculating witch bcs she reached out and invited her father in good faith. They have shown time and time again how fibble and disloyal they are. This mess is on them not on Meg. Alth it must hurt like a mofo to see how things turned out. My own dad misused letters i sent to him (as a way to give him a chance to see if he had changed his crappy ways and to let him know he was a grandpa) against my mom to try to win custody over my then little brother. When i found out he used my letters in court against my mom i was livid and i knew he had not changed. Needless to say he’s been dead to me since. He had a chance to reconnect and to be part of my family, he threw it away. He made his choice. End of story. It’s gonna be ok Meg. You still have your mom.
The U.K. Media finally got the scandal they were hoping for to hang their headlines on before the royal wedding. They’ve been going for greedy Markle offspring for months and finally got the bonanza with her dad. I feel horrible for Meghan. IMO The Daily Mail most of all the UK media has been on a agenda to bring some sort of destruction from the beginning ,since the Straight outta Compton headline,
If the hypocritical UK media were bothered by Royal adjacent family members trading on access they should have called out the Middletons long ago.
This Twitter comment said it all IMO about hypocrisy of press suddenly now being concerned about staging photos or press access:
Twitter Royalwhisper @.matilda matilda_soo_blu
” Kate got Audi cars based on Royal connection while dating Pr.William and freebie clothes, etc for years. Middleton’s leaked, news of vacations, business ventures, home purchase, even called photogs on holiday, but that was just fine with some of the media.
May 15, 2018
I feel horrible for Meghan but for the UK press to suddenly act as if they haven’t been given access to royal adjacent family members through quid pro quo is total hypocrisy.
P.S. And I will always believe Pippa’s honeymoon Austrailia photos was all prearranged, set up, with tabloid photogs.
“If the hypocritical UK media were bothered by Royal adjacent family members trading on access they should have called out the Middletons long ago.”
Have the Middletons ever been dumb enough to get caught on tape though?
I think all of them trade access to some degree (even the royal family give “sources” to authorized biographers) — you’re just not supposed to get caught on tape like Sarah Ferguson did some years back. It’s the tape as proof that seems to be the problem here (well that and the fact that the father has pulled out of the wedding. We might have forgotten all about this in a few days if the dad had agreed to show. His not showing up has thrown a humongous spotlight on a situation that might have gone away in a few days). The fact that he’s not showing up is the bigger and growing story than the staging of the paparazzi shots.
Do we count Uncle Gary getting caught on tape in a drugs-and-prostitution sting operation? Buried because W&K immediately *just so happened* to get papped by Tanna with their very first public kiss the day the scandal broke. That was the night video captured William stumbling drunk to the car, kissing Kate, and him getting behind the wheel.
They are more conniving ,true, but (except for Uncle Gary’s messes) the Media also doesn’t play it up or expose it when the Middletons do #quid pro quo. I think the Middletons are and we’re always protected under the umbrella of being connected to the golden heir.William.
Even when they have secretly given or still give access , it’s not in the UK presses benefit to out them.
But…also some things were pretty much in the open such as Kate getting Audi cars based on Royal connection and holiday rentals going to Middletons based on Royal connection and yes holiday photos called in were outed by the photog…but the UK Media always looks the other way when it comes to the Middletons quid pro quo, or access.
+10000
i had to re-read the heading………hahaha, nice one Kaiser!!!!
Geez. All this family stress before a wedding days away. I can’t with people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately I think weddings tend to bring out the worst in some people, so I can’t imagine how bad it must be for a one of this stature. I feel bad for Meghan but like Kaiser said, at this point I think it’d be best if she just took a deep breath and powered through these last few days. Her family will never change, sadly.
At the end of it all, what matters is marrying the person you love. The rest is just secondary (says the woman who’s never been hitched, hahaha).
Word.
I have to agree with you. It brought out issues with my mother that 23 years later, still cause me a degree of disbelief.
Though I am not a religious person (I’d say spiritual, yes; religious, no), I do agree with the let it go/ let it be sentiment towards Merry’s nuptial strife. There really is no other way to frame it, now or in the future.
Yeh absolutely, I’m planning my wedding right now and it sure does bring out the worst in people. Times that by 1 million in this scenrario!
Weddings and funerals shine a spotlight on your relatives. Shows who they really are.
Seems as if her father is selfishly making this about himself. If he cared about his daughter, he’d shut up about his alleged “heart attacks” (likely an exaggeration for sympathy) and show up.
Yes ITA. The agreement with the paps was silly and naive, but a lot of people are naive about engaging with the media even if with retrospect they should have known better, so I don’t blame him unduly for that. In terms of him having a hissy fit and saying he is not coming to the wedding, I see somebody behaving badly in a totally typical “pre-wedding” way. If I had a pound for every time my MIL or certain annoying guests tried to make my wedding all about them, it wouldn’t have cost nearly so much!
Cut.them.off.
Including the father.
If he is stupid and or greedy enough to be in cahoots with Samantha, he has no business being in Megans life. This feel sorry for the father spin is ridiculous. He is a grown ass man who not only sold his kid out, but appears to have TMZ on speed dial.
But also – I hope she realizes she is going from one dysfunctional family to another, and has a thick skin about this whole thing. Will and Kate have thrown Harry under the bus time and again to distract from their own shit – it won’t be long until the same is done to Megan to protect the heir and his family in the media.
Sadly part of Megan’s role moving forward will be to take some of the hits, just as Harry has done for years (although he of course had done his share of, frankly, unforgivable shit). I hope they can both can make peace with that, ignore the tabloids, and make things work between themselves.
I agree with you. I feel sorry for Meghan over all this but living with the royals is not going to be much better.
While I agree with you, it’s so hard to do. Unfortunately for her if he does walk her down the aisle he will be selling the post story within hours. For their sake, I hope they confiscate his phone and check him for listening devices – not kidding. He’s got issues but it sounds like it’s mostly irresponsibility, lack of ethics and greed. Hope she can stay sane until Saturday.
I’m surprised she was having him let her walk down the aisle in the first place, so I’m not surprised at all that this is what happened, unfortunately. I can’t imagine how stressed she must be feeling, I feel so bad for her and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She relented to having him walk her down the isle I think because of the pressure form the negative press of not having her father do that. I really feel for her having to deal with all of this negativity from the press and her family right off the bat when news of their romance first broke…….I feel awful for even having these thoughts but I feel as if Harry and Meg’s future children will undergo the same hate, because that is what it is at this point….sheer hate perpetuated by the British tabloids
I think the fact that her half-sister is the one that “advised” him is what got on my nerves the most. He knew that she was trashing Meghan for the last 6-8 months in press and takes advice from her?! Insanity.
Like I said in the other thread they should’ve let Meghan have her mom walk her like she wanted.
I feel bad for Meghan mostly because she’s got half a family that has been selling her out and she’s marrying into a family that is…not the most progressive or woke.
I have so many questions for Ms. Doria. Like…
I’m actually wondering how she wound up married to Meghan’s father, to be honest.
Same. That entire family is cringe
honestly it’s like the difference between my mom’s side and my dad’s side. I really feel for Meghan.
Like what did she ever see in Thomas Markle to begin with that they ended up married at one point? Because I am legit wondering about that.
There’s like a big age diference between her and Thomas, she was very young so you can imagine.
I’ve been thinking that too. It could be the age difference. Doria kept growing and maturing and Thomas didn’t.
I don’t actually think that Thomas Markle is a bad man, it just seems as though his life has taken a bit of a downward spiral over the years. It would not surprise me if he has a drink problem. He actually looks like a kindly person to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Princess K agree.
@PrincessK, thanks for your post. I’m just wondering how many of us realize how we are part of the problem? I understand how upset people are for Meghan but, I wish people would cut back on the judgmental criticism of this man. I mean, his daughter has been dating prince Harry since 2016, and the only time he has errored in all that time has been this one time but oh my, what a price he has paid for his one mistake!! People need to know that this man is a flawed individual just like the rest of the world. If his daughter is cutting him some slack, who are we to call for his beheading? There’s way too much unkindness being thrown at this guy for this one mistake. Give the guy a break, posting this much vitriol is not being part of a solution. We are just heaping onto the problem and the result is just causing Meghan more anxiety than calming her nerves pre wedding! And if the father is reading any of this, I’m really concerned for his health!! Now there are reports that he is feeling upbeat and is attending the wedding after all? Somebody needs to be watching this guy 24/7 now.
i have a feeling that Samantha got exactly what she wanted by advising the father to do this. She was probably well aware how sensitive to manipulation he is.
It always goes – if someone does something incomprehensibly weird and you have no idea why, take a look at the result – this is what they wanted to achieve.
Samantha manipulated her father into a situation that made him grow distant to Meghan, she also managed to hurt her by having the father not attend the wedding. It`s a BINGO for her.
I’m just furious for her. If any of my family members had acted the way hers are in the days leading up to my wedding I would have been devastated and mortified. I’m sure they’re looking forward to all of the dust settling after this so that their fifteen seconds of fame can float away.
This is really sad. I can’t imagine the stress Meghan is under right now… with this on top of such a big public wedding coming up. The news also said her dad was hospitalized a few days ago (heart attack? ) so that is possibly also a factor.
I wouldn’t believe the “heart attack” crap. He was photo’d buying Happy Meals and Milkshakes, as well as a bottle of beer (at a 7-11) on the way to Doria’s to drop off the flower pot. No one who has a heart attack a week before is up for a 4-5 hour drive from where he lives, up to L.A. And if you have had a heart attack, are you going to be eating that crap right after?? I doubt it. I think it’s a face saving “excuse”. Now, do I think he’s been having chest pains since this occurred? Yes, I’d think the stress of being found out and shamed in the press/world could do that to a person predisposed (weight/health/diet) to heart problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope the mom walks Meghan down the aisle.
I want her mom to walk her down the aisle . While I feel sorry for her, it’s a major break from a tradition that can use some updating. Many times over, a mother does the bulk of the work and here comes dad getting the big honors, many times, underserved.
Perhaps it can inspire the world to be either or.
I think the almost 37 year old divorced woman should walk herself down the aisle. In most cases the tradition is silly. In the case of
An adult bride married before and the royals maybe pushing her to have her Daddy do that, it smacks of trying to make all of this into a fairy tale.
And if I read one more Comment about Harry “protecting” her, this“Damsel In distress” who talks about empowered womanhood, I’m going to scream. It is so “poor Princess getting rescued by her brave Prince.” So 19th century.
This, ^^, 100%.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles walked her down or if she walked herself. Dad isn’t going to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does a grown 36 year old woman have to be ‘given’ by anyone.
I hope that someone else will walk her down the aisle, too. It’s a tradition that’s rooted in the patriarchy, but in this instance, I see it as a show of emotional support. Whoever walks her down the aisle would be showing her (and the whole damned world), that’s she not going into this new life alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking Megahn may walk herself if not maybe….
Or Doria
Or Charles
I think we’ll see tears at the alter from all the stress too. Poor Meghan, my heart breaks for her.
I think walking down that aisle alone, even if none of this had happened, would be nerve wracking.
Could be Doria, Charles, or she and Harry together. Any of those works.
While I like the idea/visual of Meg walking herself down the aisle (after all, she *is* an independent, strong 36 yr. old woman who has been married before, not some shy naive girl).
*However… it is a looooong walk down that aisle with the world literally watching every step. A little support, by her mom (someone who has always been there for her) would be a good thing, IMO.
Stay strong M & H! Can’t wait to watch your wedding!
I’m normally not big on the whole needing someone to walk you down the aisle, but in this case, I would definitely want someone to walk me in if I were Meghan.
I mean, just logistically having someone to lean on while wearing heels and the big dress, while on camera and being watched by the world – I’d definitely want the support – both emotional support and literal support.
Would love to see her mom do it – OR for Harry and Meghan to walk down the aisle together – I think that would be sweet!
I hope Charles does. As much as I’d love to see Doria walking her or her walking herself, Charles doing it would send a clear message of affection and support from the royals that I think she needs and the world needs to see right now.
I support the “walk yourself down the aisle” but I wouldn’t be surprised if at the last moment Ben Mulroney ends up being the good friend who does that. That would be super weird but the Mulroneys are supposed to be very close friends with Meghan so who knows?
I feel really bad for her, but her father not coming is the best solution at this point. He would just be the pink elephant in the room and distract from her happy day.
I agree. It doesn’t sound as if he’s earned her undying affection and he clearly doesn’t merit her loyalty. It’s sad, and there is no good solution, but she is better off without him.
This is what I thought when I heard he was bailing. He and the monster siblings would just ruin the event. I am still shocked at the way they’re behaving.
Agreed. Everyone would watch HIS every move, wondering how he’d embarrass her next (would he get drunk? talk to press again?). Better to just distance herself once and for all. I, too, had to learn the hard way, to once and for all, cut off a toxic family relationship for my mental, physical, and emotional health. While it’s not a happy choice, sometimes, it is the only right one for you.
Much better to get him in rather than leave him on the outside. He is very vulnerable at the moment, and I think Meghan knows what her father’s problems are. Left to his own devices who knows what would happen or who would get to him.
Her father should have been able to shut up, get on a plane and show up for his kid.
But he was not capable. And that’s sad.
But as our author pointed out, it’s probably not surprising to Meghan.
I don’t get the hand wringing about who will walk her down the aisle. She’s a grown woman, she can certainly walk by herself without the arcane and patriarchal tradition of being “given away”.
It’s a sweet tradition.
I don’t think Meghan really wanted him there. She knows him well enough to know he wasn’t going to get himself on an airplane and figure out how to navigate his way to London. If she really wanted him there she would have sent someone to go get him, help him get to England, and keep him occupied with little outings in the lead up to the wedding. He’s clearly a bit rough around the edges. Meghan must have known he’d feel out of his element and make ill advised choices. Assigning a nice young assistant to “help” him would have been the obvious solution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I honestly don’t think her father was ever emotionally equipped for all this. JMO
he’s been living in reclusive ly in Mexico by choice.
Question: Why did the father listen to Meghan’s half-sister to stage the paparazzi photos? That’s the part of the story I don’t get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am guessing money was the motivator for both her father and sister.
I don’t understand why he went along with that mess. Only reason I could think of was that he wanted to embarrass Meghan in some way. I hope I am wrong
I suspect he is easily manipulated by guilt, and Samantha really seems like a piece of work (Tom Jr, too).
He is an idiot. Listening to Samantha seemed to be more important to him than listening to Meghan. Be prepared for big sob stories when Meghan and Harry have kids and he doesn’t get invited to the christening.
Oh dear God, I didn’t even factor that in! (I mean, I didn’t ever think he’d get to see the kids much, but I forgot about the ceremony(ies)!). Can you imagine this circus starting up AGAIN, begging for invites, showing up uninvited to “commentate” on British morning television?? Oh geeeeeeeez!!!! 😱
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lainey said he was upset about his image and thinks Samantha put those thoughts in his head.
Maybe on some level he wanted to sabotage his availability to attend the wedding. If he’s a recluse or introvert (which I suspect he may be) a command performance in front of millions worldwide could cause him to act in this way to ensure he can’t go. His need for privacy might outrank his desire to support his daughter. As embarrassing as this is for him, he may actually be extremely relieved that he doesn’t have to attend the wedding. I’m not crtiticizing introverts or recluses (in fact, I wholly identify). I can understand how the thought of an appearance on that scale could make someone do something rash to get out of it.
Or maybe I’m projecting. Samantha is a manipulative piece of work, after all, and not to be underestimated.
I don’t think he’s that complex. My guess is he’s a selfish, messy guy who puts himself first with being vicious about it like Samantha. His only interactions with the media have been attempts to make himself look good. Even his comments about his health make it sound like he would disregard his own health to attend, they’re so self-serving, but then he’s photographed eating fried chicken so how concerned is he, that is if he even had a heart attack?
He did the pictures because he was embarrassed and he’s dropping out because he’s embarrassed. If it were about being a recluse, he’d be glad to have the BRF take care of it instead of calling TMZ himself.
Exactly my question. He knew that Meghan wanted nothing to do with him and he took advice from her. Its amazingly bad judgement
Speaking of shady families, I saw on TMZ that her other extended family members on the Markle side who weren’t invited arrived in London and supposed to be “special correspondents” for the wedding. I mean….this family. I’m embarrassed for her.
And did you see that great big-ass pile of luggage they brought with them? Hopefully this “special correspondents” situation (emphasis on “special” because WHO TF DOES THIS??!) is happening in a studio somewhere away from the venues. At this point, I’m picturing them trying to sneak into stuff by hiding behind potted plants.
@Hartford OMG yes I did!! And they haven’t seen or talked to her in over 10years I think??? I mean, how f@cking broke is this family??? Who does this????
I think these people are broke in every sense of the word.
“Special Correspondents” who haven’t talked to Meghan in TWENTY YEARS!! BY THEIR OWN ADMISSION! What, other than to embarrass her, is the purpose of having these Trailer Trash relatives being here? My heart really goes to Meghan, having to deal with this on what should be the happiest time of her life.
Nooooooooooo, You’ve got to be kidding. FFS. Can’t Harry have MI6 lock them in a dungeon or something??
Do they still throw people in the Tower?
“ I’m embarrassed for her.”
She has my support. I’m far more embarrassed for the British “media”. Honestly the fact that media that would engage in these stunts is a sustainable industry is an embarrassment to the entire United Kingdom.
The sense I’m getting is that British media is mostly making fun of them in a “*snicker* get a load of THESE people!” kind of way. Which doesn’t make it better, but it’s a pretty embarrassing moment, I think, for Americans in general as well. It’s like living in one interminable episode of Jerry Springer.
I’m not embarrassed. With Trump in the white house? We should die of shame but not from anything connected to Meghan.
Well said Darla.
We have 24/7 non stop idiocy at the head of government .
The Markles are only about themselves. Wtf is this ridiculous story about a heart attack and calling TMZ about it?
I said this in the other thread, Thomas Markle is probably not a malicious person but he strikes me as emotionally negligent and Meghan probably has many memories of her father putting himself ahead of her needs.
Doria should escort Meghan to the church as planned and Charles should walk her down the aisle and let the press know that Meghan is cared about and protected.
I’m confused,did he have a heart attack or is that a lie too?
Apparently he never left the house on the day he was supposed to have had the heart attack and a few days later was photographed with a bucket of KFC.
imho I think everything is a lie. Maybe it was planned and he was never going to attend the wedding….but that would make her look bad….
@C. What do you mean everything was a lie? The pictures were staged and I think he was going to go through with attending the wedding until Samantha’s scheme was exposed.
Fake heart attack. More likely stress-related anxiety, which can manifest itself as a tight chest, rapid heartbeat, nausea, etc. A man of his age (especially one so clearly out-of-shape) should probably be concerned with heart disease, though. The paps who have been watching Big Daddy like a hawk this week confirm that there was no “trip to the hospital,” but that there were plenty of fast food runs LOL.
What a pathetic, immature man child.
I really took exception with Samantha’s accusation that Megan cruelly abandoned her father after he sacrificed soooo much to “make her dreams come true.” IT’S CALLED BEING A PARENT, you moron. I bet Doria had to ride his shiftless ass for every child support payment he owed. More than likely, Doria busted her ass to make sure their daughter had everything she needed, both financially and emotionally. She sounds like a terrific mom.
Meghan is probably not surprised just extremely disappointed. She probably hoped he wouldn’t let her down this time.
Agreed. She grew up with these people and I’m sure she had good reasons to cut them off. I hope her relationship with her father isn’t completely ruined due to his actions.
This definitely answers the question about why her father hadn’t told Thomas and Samantha to knock it off about selling Meghan out to the media. Poor Meghan.
I hope Doria walks her down the aisle now or she does it herself.
Thomas Markle doesn’t sound like a “proud” man. He sounds like an impulsive, irresponsible mess and maybe more than a little manipulative as well. It fits with how his other children behave.
Cut off that coat of arms crap. If the royals could exile an abdicated king they can cut this one loose. Meghan can conduct the relationship in private according to her own needs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still really surprised this wasn’t handled better from day one. They had to know there was a chance that at least one her siblings and that ex-friend would cause problems post engagement, given there were already rumblings when they were just dating.
I don’t mean they could have shut them up, but they could have at least got ahead of it a bit. She could have talked about her family situation in Vanity Fair, or they could have just spread a few articles about it, to lay some groundwork and make it clear these people aren’t really a part of her life and know nothing about her current situation. Doing that BEFORE they started selling stories left and right at least would have given it some context.
Bit of a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t situation. I think Harry’s earlier statement, that “we’re the family she’s never had” business, might have actually been trying to do just that. We all know how THAT went over. I couldn’t understand all the criticism they caught for that, seeing as how they’d known for some time that Markle’s sister was writing that ridiculous book. Turns out he wasn’t wrong.
If she had talked about it in VF, the tabloids would have been trying to get even more stories out of her father’s side.
Jesus, can this dumpster fire of a family get any worse?
Wait until they have kids…🤪
Wait until Meghan and Harry decide to start a family. Endless headlines about how “cruel” they are to keep the grandchildren away from her father and siblings. Also don’t forget that Father’s Day is coming up. That will will certainly have some cringeworthy headlines
They are not finished
At some point the UK rabid press will turn on the rest of the Markles clan just like they did with the father. Mark my words, once the wedding is over and she is officially part of the RF the worm will turn.
Exactly… there will be some cousin she hasn’t seen since childhood, and that cousin’s boyfriend will get arrested for DUI, and we’ll get headlines “Meghan’s DUI Shame” or something like that.
Very good advice, I totally agree. Especially let go and let God. So true. I do feel for both of them having to deal with this crap, but hopefully it won’t cast a shadow on their special day. I’m so excited!!!
You don’t get to choose your family. But you can choose to remove yourself from a toxic situation. I hope she moves on from this drama. Weddings are stressful enough.
As someone with a father who has constantly disappointed me for 20 years, I know just how incredibly difficult of a position she’s in. To want him at your wedding, to look up to him in almost a twisted way, to always hope that he might change or act differently. And then each time he lets you down again it breaks you a little bit more. It takes so much to write a parent off, even at her age. And then add that b*tch Samantha to the mix? MY GOD. I do feel so badly for Meghan. Not her father. I truly hope that Harry can be strong and supportive for her. I look to my husband for the same things when my family starts sucking the life out me again…and that’s a tough role and position for him too. I hope they have a really beautiful day – as worry-free as possible.
Yes. Yes. Yes.
It takes a lifetime to undo a hurt of one second. My father did unforgivable things. He passed away a few years ago, and even though the umbrella of living under him has changed, I STILL find myself dissolved in tears and clenched in pain over his life long abandonment of an incredible daughter who to this very day blames herself. :-{
BIG hugs to you artistsnow! 🤗🤗Many healing thoughts are being sent to you!
Same here, @artistsnow. My parent was an obvious narcissist with no conscience yet until the very end I harbored an unspoken hope that there would be a call saying that they recognize that they were a terrible parent, and that they are sorry for it. Didn’t happen for me and I still have moments of anger and even tears about it.
You think this is bad? Wait til she’s pregnant.
That is exactly the first thing I thought reading this.
Wait till her father passes. If he were to have a sudden heart attack or stroke or any health event, the evil twins there will be all over tv and tabloids saying Meghan killed him and he died of a broken heart. I would not want to be in her shoes, but I hate attention so.
I sincerely hope she doesn’t give any of those family members the time of day ever again. There would be no coming back from this for me. A little shared DNA does not entitle you to anything in my book.
I can practically hear it: “You can take us on a private tour, right?” “I just want to meet the Queen!” “With all those rooms why can’t we spend the night?” “ Why can’t I try on a crown?” “You’re just being selfish!”
What Meghan won’t hear: “I’m so happy for you.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This family is something else.
I bet the Middletons are loving it, though.
I don’t think they’re that mean tbh anyone with 0’1% of humanity would feel bad for her.
For some reason I can picture them being as bewildered as the rest of us.
I don’t think this is the worst scandal the royal family has ever seen (not even in the top 10 actually), but the lack of family loyalty among the immediate relatives might baffle them.
Lots of dysfunctional families exist, but that half-sister is way too much!
Very true, lets face it there was always doubt from the very beginning that he would turn up. But it is very embarrassing all the same. We should be talking about her dress, the bridesmaids, the guests now, not talking about her father pulling out.
Not a Middleton fan, but they honestly don’t seem like that kind of people. I do think they will ultimately be relieved that the spotlight is off of them for the time being, though.
The Middletons shouldn’t love it too much. The case of David Matthews’s rape allegations is still unsolved.
I feel so terrible for Meghan and Harry. Meghan has some of the most selfish family members I’ve seen, and Harry feels guilty because the person he loves in going through this hell because she agreed to marry him. He already hates the press, this will make it worst.
It’s a completely terrible situation.
Harry needs our prayers too and Im praying for both him and Megs. The poor guy probably is thinking that whatever he touches spoils and is beside himself. He knows that before he started dating Meghan, yes this “horrendous” family existed but they weren’t going through what they have been put through until she met him. He probably now blames himself for everything and I can’t even begin to imagine how he is feeling. My hope and prayer is that their love is strong enough for both to calm each other down and be there for each other, they need each other.
I agree Masamf and have been keeping him in my thoughts and prayers. He wants so badly to protect her, I can’t even imagine how badly he feels that he can’t protect her from her own family.
How can anyone believe the spin that KP and Meghan’s team are creating?! It’s all a bunch of lies. I seriously doubt that her father was ever invited. He cashed in just like his children did and is now fabricating a heart attack story (paparazzi have been stalking him and report that he never went to a hospital). Dreadful group of people.
Markle has been speaking directly to TMZ and so if he was never invited he would have told TMZ himself.
I’m not sure he was truly invited either. No one waits until the last minute to fly over to London for their daughter’s ROYAL wedding. On Saturday he was still in LA – one week to the day before the wedding. Before all the hoopla started. Nope, he wasn’t going.
So @Someone by your logic Doria too wasn’t turkey invited to the wedding? 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only silver lining in all of this is that it’s the white side of her family. I really cringe to imagine what would happen if this were the maternal side of her family.
I’m starting to get a bad feeling about this. Though I am younger than Diana was, I am old enough to remember her running out of some public event, in tears, the day or days before her wedding.
I know exactly what the headlines would be if it were the maternal side of her family behaving this way. I have noticed that while most people are horrified by the Markles, there are quite a few defending them because “mean old Meghan” abandoned them. I doubt the Black side of her family would be afforded even that.
I’ll also add that I suspect her maternal side must be mainly typical American middle-class types because if they weren’t, the media would definitely have found a way to splash them all over the news even without their participation. The Daily Fail’s straight outta Compton headline regarding her mother tells you exactly what they were hoping to be able to do.
I know, I was thinking the same thing, if it was the black side of her family it wouldn’t be enough to call them trashy, papers would use racialized language too!
At any rate, I feel badly for Meghan. It’s hard to convince people to cut off toxic family members, but I hope she feels empowered to do so now.
I believe Doria keeps herself to herself and doesn’t mix much with her extended family, if she did the gutter news would be digging dirt on them.
The evil sister is a sabotageur. IMO Dad really really didn’t want to go and this was his subconscious or not-so-subconscious way of getting out.
Well said, Kaiser !
My god, this makes me appreciate the Middletons SO MUCH.
I truly hope Kate takes Meghan as a sister, and not just a political in-law. Seems Meghan does need a better/more loving support system, especially with her mother living in the US.
At this point, KP and #PoorJason should stop addressing the Markle situation and the father’s imprudent and impulsive decision to bail on her daughter. ignore them and put out informal statements in the media from other members of the RF in support of Meghan. Someone call the Cambridges and Wales.
LOL. The Middleton’s, who barter, sell or promote every royal connection to William they’ve ever had , but don’t get called on it.
If anything it shows the UK media hypocrisy is protecting Williams favorite family of freebie, grifters.
Middletons just don’t get called out on their self promotion, because the press is in on it with them. Quit pro quo. IMO
No, the Middletons are actually SAVVY at doing all you’ve mentioned above. That’s the difference and why I appreciate them. Carole actually hired a PR person BEFORE the engagement was in the picture. She knew she had to control the narrative to ensure Kate would not be tainted by other people’s actions eg. Uncle Gary.
Everything, down to William’s and Harry’s images, are a construct. The Markles are lacking anything resembling subtlety and intelligence.
My heart breaks for her. I have a very toxic and dysfunctional family.
This isn’t the first time that Meghan’s father has been a HUGE disappointment to her…and it won’t be the last….I’m sure she’s not even surprised by this stunt…considering what went down and how it went down…now she’s free to do her and not have to worry about folks wondering why she isn’t close with her Father…now…EVERYBODY’S KNOW!
Meghan Markle seems bright to me, but I’m now thinking she got all of her intelligence from her mom’s side of the family.
Let them just get on with it. Dad can’t be there or doesn’t want to be there or both – whatever. They should just let him be, hold each other close, and focus on their big day. Honestly, what else can they do?
I had a civil wedding when I was pregnant, very small and had 3 children in 2 years thanks to twins. Therefor we organized a big wedding with church and the baptism of our 3 baby’s later on and of course, we needed a nanny. One month before the wedding I did sit-ups and run to the gym every night to get into my old shape. It all worked out, I felt so proud to manage all of this next to the 3 little ones and had such a lack of sleep. One night before the wedding the nanny that I had paid for this month to prepare everything, which I paid over an agency , had called the agency to complain and ask for more money, she wanted 1500.- € more for „eating money“ although the fridge was always full. Today I can laugh about it but I know that on this day I felt so betrayed and hurt and cried and thought it was so inappropriate one day before the wedding. I mean we paid her room, bathroom, hotel, language school, good salary and this could not wait another 2 days? Some people are just greedy and selfish and jealous and it is very ugly to be that way.
Too bad the Obama’s are not invited, Barack could have given her away. As in, we America give our child away to the Brit. 😂😂🤣
Oh that would have been great!
Aw man that’d be amazing!
Oh wow, that would be perfect!
I love that idea so much!
I am so pissed off and sad on her behalf. These people are a shitshow. She should not get one more ounce of grief for having virtually nothing to do with these users. I hope she enjoys her day. These people only reflect on themselves and not Meghan.
I agree with you LW! I’m so angry with Samantha (the half-sister)!!!!! I am absolutely convinced she knew exactly what would happen when she convinced her father to work with the paparazzi. She’s been trying so hard to hurt and humiliate Meghan since H&M’s relationship became public and will use anyone, even her own father, in order to accomplish that. She is completely vile, without honor or compassion. The lowest pits of Hell are reserved for people like her.
What a sh*t show. One question…was her father at her first wedding?
NO…he wasn’t at the civil service in LA and didn’t attend the wedding in Jamaica…
All this stress and drama right before the wedding is awful. Meghan is surely under enough pressure as it is. I feel terrible for her to be going through this in public just days before the wedding. This is supposed to be the happiest time of her life.
Maybe this is what Harry meant by Megan getting “the family she never had”? The royal family may have its issues, but discretion, decorum, and somewhat support are there to some degree. The Markles just seem to go big with every flaw.
I think her dad has mental health issues. He seems to almost be a recluse in Mexico and clearly can be easily swayed by his other crazy daughter. I think he is fragile and has been taken advantage of and now is panicking from the mess and just wants to hide. I don’t blame him, but I still feel badly for Meghan. I don’t think she had her dad walk her down the aisle for her first wedding, so this may have been her chance to do it. While I don’t think the “giving away” thing is a big deal, I think it is a sweet gesture that many women like to do.
I agree. I think he was in the wrong here, but I also feel like he was probably being used by the sister and didn’t anticipate the reaction.
My father could not be bothered to show up at my wedding, never mind walk me down the aisle. Meghan will be just fine.
Sorry you experienced that.
Meghan’s situation reminded me of Jackie Kennedy’s father being too drunk to show up at her wedding and walk her down the aisle. Relatives can certainly let us down.
Thank you, Christin. Relatives are really something; damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
I feel so sorry for her. This is a horrible thing to happen before your wedding. No one deserves this. I am however, glad that he was exposed and that her siblings look like the trash that they actually are. This whole thing with her family is disgusting, sad and infuriating.
What an awful family. He made the stupid choice of staging those shots, and now because HE’S embarrassed he’s skipping the wedding. What a selfish man.
Amen, Kaiser. 🙏
Poor Megan. Pretty much everyone in her life turned their back on her, best friend, family, etc. They need to just let her be. Just because they’re unhappy with their life. No need to ruin hers. It must hurt deeply to be betrayed by everyone important in your life like this.
When the hubbie notices the messy press, it’s bad.
Meg’s Daddy Dearest has now given her a free pass to effectively banish him from her day-to-day life and to send brief notes on major milestones: ‘Dear dad, Harry is besotted w our little one. Here’s a cute snap of the 2 of them playing w my tiara. Hugs, Meg.’
He absolutely cannot participate in her day. She should walk alone w her head high. I just hope her relatives fade into obscurity, quickly.
Yup, busy day at work yesterday and when I got home around 7 pm practically the first thing my partner announced was “what a circus the royal wedding is turning into” as he knew about Markle welching out before I did…
I’m not really seeing how this is different than Pippa and her books and blogs and announcements. Other than that the dad is American and lower class.
Does Meghan habr any family from her mother’s side attending aside.from Doria?
Meghan’s family is her mother only. She has been trying to say that in ways since the beginning but was attacked for being cold and callous with her relationships. Hopefully, it’s clear now why her mother is the only family member she wants in her life.
Yes. I truly believe that it’s been Meghan and Doria as a unit., when the reports said Harry had never met the dad, that said it all.
I hate to say it, but I have a family that did some crazy crap around time of my wedding , running to my husband days before , telling him crap and then my dad also backed out from coming last minute. I was crushed, but I trudged ahead , the day turned out great.
My heart aches for Meghan. This makes her more sympathetic for me anyway.
Meghan is entering a whole new world – she can call the shots. She can cut her horrible family (except mum of course) out of her life very easily. None of them need have access to her in her new life. If she and Harry knuckle down and work hard on their causes she will gain respect and this ridiculous drama before the wedding will be consigned to the rubbish bin of life. Breathe in, breathe out and move forward Meghan. I for one am rooting for you.
She certainly can’t call the shots with her in-laws.
What a total gong show. Leave it Harry to marry into a total dysfunctional family as his wasn’t enough. He’s so dramatic.
It’s the Kardashians but at least they like each other.
And the whole way this is being portrayed with the royals maybe pushing her to have her Daddy walk her down the aisle like a young, blushing bride smacks of trying to make all of this into a fairy tale. Add in Harry “protecting” her, this “Damsel In distress” attitude about a woman who talks about empowered womanhood, is laughingly hypocritical. “Poor Princess getting rescued by her brave Prince.” So 19th century. Maybe not her fault, but that is the story they are pushing.
Poor Meg. I seriously want to give that woman a hug right now. I’m sure she’ll hold it together just fine – but it can’t be easy to have family drama not even a WEEK before your big day marrying into one of the most famous families in the entire world. Man, if I were her, I’d be smuggling whiskey into a flask and ensuring that there’s a pocket in my wedding gown.
Is Doria in the UK yet?
I have to say this so reminds me of my father-in law. Its always all about him. He never bothers to think how his behavior affects others (especially his children) If my husband had married a princess this is exactly how he would behave.
With that kind of family Meghan is damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. She would have been raked over the coals if her father hadn’t walked her down the aisle, now she’s paying the price for being inclusive and having her irresponsible POS dad pull out at the last minute. Oh and the half-sister who pushed him into doing the TMZ photos? She should be banned from coming anywhere NEAR the wedding. They’ve both shot themselves in the foot big time and forget ever having any kind of relationship with Meghan again. I think the public will be so cheesed off with the two of them that the tide will turn against them big time.
Meghan really seems like just another loving daughter of a selfish man … there are millions (billions?) of us out here.
I hope she has a wonderful wedding day regardless.
She has spoken well of both her parents in the past. She doesn’t deserve any of this. Personally I hope her Mom walks her down the aisle.
I feel like a lot of this has been staged by the media as revenge for Harry and Meg not giving them all exclusive access- despite the fact that they respected Harry’s wishes and left Megan alone and didn’t publish her sex tape or naked selfies. You KNOW that those tapes are worth millions to the outlet that publishes them. I suspect some of it is the media in Britain venting their displeasure with Will & Kate too. Kate takes and publishes her own family photos, paps aren’t invited on every family vacation etc. But they can’t lash out at the heir without comeuppance, so Harry gets punished more.
The Markles are just greedy idiot pawns in this. I hope that Good Morning Britain makes the Markles look like classless morons and has them do every embarrassing stunt they can think of so that they learn their true place in this. Mr. Markle seems to have figured out now (post-humiliation) what this is really about.
The only recourse that Harry and Meg have is to only allow limitted access to reporters and photographers that they trust.
It’s weird that Harry feels this way. I call bull on the source. Also the only reason she is dealing with this is because her family is so strange. If her family was more normal there would be much less drama. Of course it’s not her fault but why should she be upset if this is who they are.
Many people come from dysfunctional families and knowing that about their relatives doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt when their family members misbehave yet again. If anything they feel the loss of not having the people who are supposed to love you the most, yet again refuse to consider your needs or feelings or be able to put you first.
People on this site ripped apart The Middletons and Catherine on a fairly consistent basis. Meghan decides to give an interview to Vanity Fair so she can be on the cover and that is okay. Give me a break.
Megan doing the vanity fair piece was with the palace permission and completed different situations to what her half siblings and her father are doing . the people that don’t like Megan are trying to pin this on her like she responsibilities for her half siblings and family behavior is pippa responsibility for the actions of her father in law . People are so quick to lay blame at Megan feet
My heart breaks for Meghan. Whether it’s your first, second or 12th, weddings are stressful and nerves are frayed under the best of circumstances. Add in the expectations of a royal wedding, two very different families coming together and shady relatives selling themselves to the highest bidder and I wouldn’t blame her and Harry if they just said “Peace out, we’re eloping.” Luckily, Harry seems to really love and want to protect her, which counts for a lot. Sometimes you just have to have an “us against them” mentality and block out the noise.
As for who walks her down the aisle, I think it would be nice if Doria and Charles walked with her as supporters, more than to give her away. Or, as many people have said, she and Harry could walk together, which would be great to see.
