Terry Crews ‘emotionally drained’ after Brooklyn Nine-Nine got canceled, picked up

Last week, Fox cancelled the television show Brooklyn Nine-Nine only to have NBC pick it up a day later. I’ve already spoken about how emotional it was for me, but I’m just a fan who would have gotten over it when a new show caught my attention. But the cast and crew were a different story. Even before the cancellation talk, it was an emotional year for the cast – both Melissa Fumero and Chelsea Peretti had their first babies months apart. In addition, Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords on the show, has been dealing with his sexual assault case and everyone who wants to punish him for speaking up. With everything he’s gone through, losing his “second family” was probably a huge blow. At a Deadpool 2 event, in which Terry plays Bedlam, he spoke about the whirlwind turnaround of it feeling like “a death” to being picked up to “the biggest network” Terry has every been on.
Speaking to PEOPLE at a Deadpool fan event in New York City on Monday, actor Terry Crews opened up about the roller coaster of emotions felt by the cast in the span of just 30 or so hours.
“It was like horror meets comedy meets twisted science fiction,” said Crews, recalling the whirlwind that followed after Fox canceled the Andy Samberg-led series on Thursday. “No one knew what was happening. I was working on another show and I got the email that we were canceled. It’s a surreal experience because every show is like a human being — it has its own personality, and when it’s canceled it’s a death. There is mourning.”
“And Brooklyn — these guys are my second family, we love each other,” he continued. “We all talk in a What’s App group, so we were all talking like, ‘I love you guys,’ ‘If I never see you again…’ There were a lot of tears, I’ll be honest, lots of tears. What can you say? It’s like, my God, this was five years of my life. I spent more time with these guys than I did with my own family. And then you hear, ‘Oh, we might get picked up by Hulu.’ And then it failed, Hulu passed.”
“The internet was freaking out,” he said. “That is what shocked us. If no one said anything, it would have just been like, it’s over. But we were no. 1 trending worldwide. People wanted the show back. And then Mark Hamill went off, Lin-Manuel Miranda went off, Guillermo Del Toro went off. They were like, ‘What are you doing?!’ It made us feel so good that at least if we don’t come back, we have the love of the world.
I wondered about the effect of the Twitter outcry would have on the cast. My timeline was full of B99 talk but I assumed it was because I hung out with like-minded folks. It wasn’t until I started reading articles about the B99 fans freaking out that I realized there was that much noise. Good. I thrilled to hear they felt the love. I’m also kind of thrilled at the idea of a B99 What’s App group chat existing. Season seven should just be the cast reading that transcript. The cast attended the NBC Upfront on Monday morning and they all seemed positively giddy. And to make it even better, Seth Meyers, a big fan of the show and good friends with Adam Samberg, hosted the event.
Now I don’t want to be a bitter pill, but I remember devoting much of my day on Twitter to tweeting and retweeting support for B99. I, however, wasn’t allowed to go to the NBC Upfront and take selfies with the cast. But this guy was… whatever.
Also: we got to celebrate with the #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/ALjxd8DDwb
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 14, 2018
If I met Terry I would squeeze him first then continue. This guy is such a gem. I can only imagine how crazy those 24 hours were
I mention below that I met him in real life…and just shaking his hand was a treat (super big and squishy lol), and he was so sincerely nice!
Does this man ever take a vacation? Because he’s certainly earned it.
B99 cast is the cutest and I’m glad they at least get a proper final season.
They are the cutest! My daughter and I watch a couple of episodes together every Friday night (she’s 12). Every time we see the credits, we literally go ‘love him, love her’ at each of the cast members.
Particular shout out to Holt at the mo, but it varies every week!
Terry’s dances in the football game against the firemen was gold.
‘Do you have to dance?’ ‘I don’t have to, but I want to’.
Also building the princess castle for his daughters was gold.
“Why does a castle have WHEELS!?”
I love this cast and the fact that they’re so cute outside of the show makes love the show even more.
Melissa Fumero had her baby in March 2016, Chelsea Peretti had hers in July 2017. That’s more than a year a part, not months…
I am just glad they picked them up for season 6. I love this show and every single character.
I thought so, I remember Melissa was much earlier. Did you know her real husband played the crossword puzzle guy a few episodes back?
I met him in real life!! It was a few years ago, but he was so sweet and genuine…and as tall/ muscular as he looks on TV lol. He was with his beautiful wife, who was also cool and classy. I told him I loved his work on the White Chick (this was before Brooklyn 99), and he acted like he was surprised I even knew who he was lol (he was like “really??” almost like a little kid)…He really seems like a great guy. I’m sure he’d have no problem getting on another show, but I’m so happy that B99 gets to live to see another day – especially with Terry’s character!
You can tell when a cast gets along and like each other, and you can really see it with B99. It looks like they have a lot of fun together, and I’m so, so glad they get to keep going. I hope it’s a success for NBC and they let them have as many seasons as they want.
I’m especially glad for Terry, who has had a very rough year and deserves all the happiness.
