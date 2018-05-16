Meghan Markle’s ex-husband temporarily shelved his dumb, tacky TV show

This ^^ is Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle’s first husband. They divorced long before she even met Prince Harry, and apparently the split was not some joyful, enlightened conscious uncoupling. Meghan allegedly sent him a Dear John letter and the only thing she took from their home was the blender. One of the first things we ever learned about Trevor was that as soon as Meghan’s romance with Harry really took off, Trevor pitched and then sold a TV project involving an American dude whose ex-wife runs off to England and marries a prince. Yeah. It was tacky. In the scope of everything that’s happened with Meghan’s family, I guess we should give Trevor *some* begrudging credit though: he still hasn’t sold his story. He’s given no interviews about Meghan. Now The Sun reports that Meg and Trevor are still in contact – somewhat – and she’s asked him to temporarily shelve that My Ex Married A Prince show. And apparently Trevor has agreed.

Trevor Engelson had planned a pilot episode but decided to suspend it for the next few weeks after hearing pleas from Meghan’s LA friends. Meghan, 36, was understood to be “deeply upset” by her ex husband’s decision to mock her royal romance.

A senior TV executive, who asked not to be named, told Sun Online: “Trevor’s project is currently on hold after several months of anguish for Meghan. She reached out to him at first through friends and now they have kept up the pressure and Trevor has pushed things back. The plan was for the series to come out during the aftermath of the royal wedding later this summer but things have changed.”

“Trevor has focused on other projects after having calls and impromptu meets with Meghan and his old social circle. The couple has barely spoken since their divorce, but she did reach out to him – with Harry’s agreement – to thank him for not telling their story in public. The TV pilot was a shock, but now everything is paused – for the meantime at least. There is a feeling too that it is too soon for a TV network to go straight at the new royals given their popularity and it could flop. So that too is a factor, as Trevor has still not confirmed yet if he will walk away from the project. While Harry and his lawyers may have some sway in the UK, in the States, Trevor has a much more open opportunity to do what he wants.”

The source added: “Trevor has busied himself with other projects for the moment. It’s understood there is no guarantee that this is all signed off and settled. Trevor was unhappy at his divorce and this attention on him since the Harry relationship is something he has loathed. He and Meghan are world away from that Hollywood happy divorce declaration of ‘conscious uncoupling – where people split up, but remain friends like Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Well… on one side, at least her ex has some semblance of a conscience. On the other side, I bet network honchos are like “maybe this won’t be the ratings bonanza we were expecting?” And I’m okay with Trevor mostly making a decision to temporarily shelve the project because he wants to see if people are still interested in the story a month from now. As opposed to him shelving it because it would do more damage to Meghan. But whatever, considering how absolutely awful her family is, I’ll take what I can get.

Prince Harry and Fiance Meghan Markle pictured leaving the Stephen Lawrence Memorial Service

43 Responses to “Meghan Markle’s ex-husband temporarily shelved his dumb, tacky TV show”

  1. Tiffany says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Meghan, woman, your picker is horrible.

    Reply
  2. darkladi says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Da f*ck is wrong with people?

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Everyone is trying to make a buck off MM.

    Reply
  4. ocjulia says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    This poor woman. No wonder she’s running off to another country and starting a life completely different from the one she’s always known. From her father & his side of the family to her ex-husband – they’re ALL HORRIBLE. At least her mom seems like a decent human being.

    Reply
  5. Bea says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Perhaps he doesn’t want to be grouped in with the bitter and horrible Markles. Timing is everything.

    Reply
  6. SK says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    He “loathes the attention” this has brought on him and yet wanted to draw more attention to himself by making this show. Sure bro!

    Reply
  7. Amelie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I love how all these people–her half-sister with that dumb book “Princess Pushy’s sister” which will never get picked up or sold, her ex-husband pitching a show based on the premise of Meghan’s life–insist they aren’t trying to capitalize off of Meghan, that it will be a “fictional” account loosely inspired by real life. It sounded like a crappy show to begin with. It’s true her ex-husband never sold her out tabloid wise but clearly he wanted to make some kind of money off of Meghan’s relationship with Harry. I’m wondering if maybe he signed an NDA. The paparazzi never seemed to try to stalk him like they have with her dad or tried to get him to talk like with Meghan’s siblings. I wonder if Meghan spoke to him privately and basically told him not to tell his story. Either that or she has serious dirt on him and he knows if he talks, she’ll spill.

    Reply
  8. Bridget says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Wait a second. If they were planning on it coming out this summer, it would need to be in production NOW. It takes time to write scripts, cast, rehearse, and shoot. Could it be that it wasn’t picked up and he’s trying to save face?

    Reply
  9. kate says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Meghan has tragic taste in men.

    Reply
  10. HeidiM says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:01 am

    In that first pic he looks like Robin Thicke. The douche is strong in his face.

    Reply
  11. Magdalin says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I thought that was Kenneth Branaugh!

    If anyone probably knows how awful her family is, it’s her ex-husband. Even if she did send him her rings back in an envelope, he’s sitting somewhere like, “Dang, this is messed up.” I also think that he probably felt entitled to do a TV Show and thought it was funny, even, if he felt jilted and bitter (not realizing how mortifying it would be for Meghan).

    Also, I hate to say it, but this comes with the territory of marrying a divorcee. There’s just likely to be more baggage and in this case, baggage from a tv producer. Yikes.

    Anywho, I bet his behaving somewhat decent in this case was attributed to him and Meghan communicating. Maybe they finally got to say things that weren’t said before, and so he’s not as bitter anymore and can leave her to move forward with her life without a sitcom about it.

    Reply
  12. Violet says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Funny, I was just wondering what was up with Engelson and his show in the midst of the rest of the Markle family debacle.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:12 am

    He has a douchey haircut.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I don’t believe she or anyone else has been in touch with him.

    Reply
  15. ladida says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:26 am

    He was paid, but yea i suppose he “agreed.”

    Reply
  16. Electric Tuba says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Wonder if these creeps are giving Harry flashbacks to his mother’s hounding and death. I officially feel bad for the bride. Relating a little to the betrayal she must be feeling. So gross

    Reply
  17. Tessy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Well at least he backed off, for the time being at least. No doubt he was pretty hurt by the way she dumped him. All the people who have a bone to pick with her make me think she isn’t as sweet and innocent as a good many here do. Maybe she’ll make out just fine in that nest of vipers in the royal family.

    There’s nothing like a real live soap opera, lol!

    Reply
  18. jammypants says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Geez as if being a woman of color wasn’t difficult enough to deal with. Add all this baggage and no wonder she wants to leave it all behind.

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    What kind of show would it be? Yes, your ex is gone on to bigger and better. How is that an interesting plot? That’s probably the real reason we aren’t seeing the show. Not enough to sustain a plot.

    Reply
  20. tw says:
    May 16, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    She looks super cute in that first photo.

    Reply

