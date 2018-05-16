Thomas Markle changed his mind about going to the wedding like 5 times in 24 hours

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle clearly has her phone number. He hasn’t been cut off yet. He was invited to the royal wedding. His daughter asked him to be the one to walk her down the aisle in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. That’s how big of a deal it was. And I’m absolutely heartbroken for Meghan that her father can’t stop screwing her over and embarrassing her. First it was the staged photos, then he literally called up TMZ to break the news TO THEM that he wasn’t even going to go to England for the wedding because he was so embarrassed. He didn’t even give Kensington Palace a heads-up. He didn’t even call Meghan first. He called TMZ first, because he thinks he’s Justin Bieber.
Even after all of the chaos he created on Monday and Tuesday, Thomas Markle still didn’t learn his f–king lesson. He called up TMZ AGAIN on Tuesday to announce that he changed his mind and maybe he did want to go to the wedding after all. Notice all of the details he gives to TMZ, especially about how Meghan contacted him:
Meghan Markle’s dad has had a change of heart — this after his daughter contacted him — and he now wants to go to England and walk her down the aisle … but there’s a serious snag. Thomas Markle just told us he’s back in the hospital after experiencing serious chest pains and doctors are performing a battery of tests on him. He says the doctors told him his heart was “seriously damaged” after his heart attack a week ago.
Thomas tells TMZ Meghan tried calling him Monday but he was not near his phone. She followed up with a text telling him she loved him and was concerned about his health. He says she harbors no ill feelings toward him for making a deal with a paparazzi agency to stage photos of him getting ready for the wedding. As for the Queen being upset with him, Thomas scoffed, saying, “I don’t think the Queen is thinking about what I’m doing.”
Thomas says he’s thought about it and now believes what he did with the photos was not a serious transgression, although he calls it “stupid.” He says he now wants to make the trek to England, telling us, “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle…. Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”
“I’d like to be a part of history” - first off, you are already part of history. You’ll be used as a cautionary tale for years in the royal family about rogue relatives and how NOT to handle them. Secondly, who f–king says this about their DAUGHTER? He’s not saying “this is Meg’s special day and I would do anything to be there for her.” That thought doesn’t enter into his mind at all. It’s all about his drama, his weakness, his selfishness, his tackiness.
That TMZ story also included Thomas telling the outlet that if he gets the all-clear to travel, he would totally fly to England. Hours later, THOMAS MARKLE CALLED TMZ AGAIN TO GIVE THEM AN UPDATE. He did not call Meghan. He did not call Kensington Palace. He didn’t give them a heads up so they could all coordinate their statements. Of course not. Why would he do that when he’s clearly the biggest drama queen of the family? So, the second time he called TMZ on Tuesday, he told them that his doctors won’t clear him for travel, because he actually needs heart surgery:
Thomas Markle is not going to walk his daughter, Meghan, down the aisle Saturday, nor will he travel to England, because we’ve learned he’s dealing with something far more serious … major surgery. Thomas tells TMZ, he will go into surgery at 7:30 AM Wednesday. He tells us, “They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”
TMZ broke the story, Thomas had a heart attack a week ago and began having chest pains Monday. He checked himself into the hospital Tuesday and a battery of tests determined he needed surgery. Thomas said the heart attack did significant damage.
BTW, Thomas also says he believes the open letter his son, Thomas Jr., wrote to Prince Harry discouraging him from marrying Meghan is what triggered his heart attack.
If the heart surgery story is true – and who really f–king knows at this point? – then I feel sorry for him… up to a point. I still have to f–king ask though: why is he calling TMZ from his pre-surgery hospital bed again? Why isn’t he calling Meghan to give her an update? Why is HE insisting on conducting all of this business through TMZ? So tacky. My God.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Selfish, self important AND stupid. What a combination.
…he may actually be WORSE than his daughter and son. Go away. Stop calling TMZ. Stop embarrassing your kid. If you want to get YOUR story out there (but, why??) do it through HER team. What a nightmare.
Also, the Thomas Markle is sick and his daughter didn’t get him to England soon enough narrative has got to go. Ill people can deal with their shit privately and with dignity. This guy CHOSE not to.
Exactly. People were defending this man yesterday, and I was in a state of shock over it. Yes, he’s older and may not understand paparazzi (doubtful, the man made his career in Hollywood), but that doesn’t excuse him from ringing up TMZ so many times I’ve lost count to discuss his plans for the wedding. His daughter should be his concern first and foremost and instead she has to keep hitting the refresh on TMZ to find out if her own father plans to attend her wedding. It’s disgraceful.
Let’s just hope the doctors can keep him alive through the weekend.
It’s precisely because of his Hollywood background that he may feel comfortable talking with TMZ, which long ago was actually a respectable source of real news before the tv show. He may have a connection with one of their staffers and feels comfortable talking with the staffer.
I doubt that Meghan is surprised. He has mixed feelings about the whole thing for a variety of reasons. She has her mother as a backup for the walk down the aisle. If he recently had a heart attack and is dealing with surgery, it makes no sense for him to make the trip. I don’t know why everybody is piling up on the guy. He didn’t betray his daughter. He just sold some pictures of himself and is chatting with somebody at TMZ. Let Buckingham Palace stew about it if they really want to do so, but his “transgressions” seem so minor compared to ones by royals.
Does he also suffer from anxiety?
In Hollywood, there have ALWAYS been paparazzi, SM is relatively new (in the last 20 yrs or so). There is NO WAY this man doesn’t know how “the system” works, esp. working on a soap and Married With Children, one of the most highly rated shows of the time. He is just as big of a POS as his two older kids (apples, trees people). Meg, thankfully, is more Ragland, and her mom was, obviously, her stronger influence.
I’m still not buying the heart attack crap. If he had such a bad attack that left that much damage (last week!), there is NO WAY he could’ve/would’ve been making that 4 hr. trek from his home in Mexico up to LA, stopping for fast food, milkshakes, and a bottle of beer (!!). Yeah.. BS Buddy.
The beyotch sister is back squawking about how Meg. “cannot silence me! I have freedom of speech here!” Sigh… just exhausting.
That whole side of the family just needs to go slither back under their rocks. They are vile!
I couldn’t understand why everyone was so insistent that he walk her down the aisle, and now they’re so shocked he’s a moron.
just because he’s her father doesn’t mean he doesn’t suck.
Exactly. I couldn’t believe how many people were defending this nonsense yesterday. They weren’t even “haters” either! Blown away by the willingness to pretend that this wasn’t completely mortifying for her.
Yesterday when the story broke he called TMZ and not his child. Every time I checked there was a new call to TMZ and not his child. Essentially TMZ (a trash site) had an inside line to the drama because of him.
I feel sorry if he’s having surgery but that does not excuse his whiplash behavior. Poor Meghan.
So…TMZ is paying him for those scoops right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PoodleMama My thoughts exactly. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if TMZ is paying this guy, it would go a long way towards explaining why he all of a sudden seems to have them on speed-dial.
At this point, if I were Meghan, I’d wash my hands of him and say “just stay home. I’ll walk myself down the aisle, TYVM.”
I’ll bet there’s no surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser is right, out of the overflow of the heart the mouth speaks.
Mr Markle is focused on his role, as the father of the bride, for all the wrong reasons, his place in history. Meghan and her day is not as important. Calling TMZ as his confidante in all of this is disgusting and has nothing to do w mental issues unless he is a narcissist.
Do we need a letter campaign to Harvey to stop giving these white trash Markles their 15 minutes of fame?
because he has never been invited to the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I think about it the more I believe it could be true. Doria was taken to the airport by a driver in a blacked out SUV and possibly an assistant, it doesn’t look like Thomas received the same kind of assistance to get to the UK. I think KP just put him in the press release to stop any negative press of Meghan abandoning / not including her father but they never had any intention of getting Thomas to the UK for the wedding.
Man, if that’s what happened, KP have REALLY dropped the ball. I mean, its really amateur hour, how they’ve handled this whole fracas from start to end – but if KP put out that press release before handling him first…that’s straight up incompetence.
How do you know he didn’t have a pickup scheduled for yesterday too until he found out he had to have surgery? I’m sure they had the same arrangements for him.
If the plan was to keep him away all along, it would have been done a lot smoother than this. The health concerns would have been the first thing we heard, directly from the palace, as an explanation as to why he was unable to attend.
No, I think he was invited. He would have already spilled the beans to TMZ if he wasn’t…
Please, let us remember that Doria is closer to Meghan and Harry than Thomas Sr. is. Let us also remember that Doria went to the UK at a time when all hell had already broken loose. We will never know what could have been, but it could also be that all these arrangements had been made for Mr. Markle too but we’re rescinded once those pictures started appearing in the papers. KP knew at that point that it was just a matter of time before he got exposed so they decided to distance themselves. I’m sorry but I strongly believe this senior citizen was made a human sacrifice to appease the tabloids. I’m beginning to believe that lack of protection of his interests was intentional on KP part.
Except it seems more plausible that Doris delayed her trip to make sure he got there. Someone floated that idea yesterday and that seems more likely. That they were probably going to travel together
Okay, maybe, but why would dad go along with the story he was invited? The man clearly has TMZ on speed dial and could have called them at any time to set the record straight if he felt snubbed.
@Goats, I guess it increased his value, right? Being invited? If he has been summarily excluded from the start, sure TMZ would still talk to him, but I suppose he would be paid less, than he is now? Shrug.
Although, I disagree that he wasn’t invited – I think he was, I think KP thought all bases were covered and didn’t have a contingency plan when he went rogue – its a fing Mickey Mouse show.
Clare
“Poor, slighted, doddering Mr Markle, who only loves his daughter and wants to support her on her big day, is heartbroken over not being invited to the royal wedding” would have made him plenty, I think. The sister, brother, and former best friend all made tidy sums selling Meg’s secrets and old pictures, why wouldn’t dad?
I think the man was invited, agreed to come, and is now flaking in the biggest, most humiliating way possible.
ITA with Goats (saw your comment only after I wrote mine)
But than he would say that to his good friends at TMZ. That they all (Meghan,Harry,KP) are liars and he never saw an invitation for this wedding and he never spoke with Meghan about wedding and that is way he has heart problems because she hurt his feelings and so on…. he was invited but probably could not handle the pressure. Maybe KP offered him some PR people to help him and he refused because he worked in HW so he thought that he understands “showbusiness” and so on… who knows what the real truth is here and it is so strange that he calls TMZ so many times. I am from Europe and even I know that TMZ is just trash.
The guy blamed one of his kids for his heart problems. That’s a disgusting thing to do. The guy is trash. Couldn’t speak up for Meghan but will throw his kids under the bus to speak up for himself and his attempts to gain sympathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except…KP announced that her dad was invited and would meet Meg and her mother upon arrival to the chapel so he could escort Meg down the aisle. Unless Tom infiltrated the KP press team and had an inside man plant that particular announcement, there’s really no way at all this story makes sense.
I mean, clearly he staged that too. It turns out that rather than being a run of the mill narcissist, Thomas Markle is actually Keyser Soze.
That was my first thought yesterday. All the drama and DM reveal seemed to be like a elaborate game to absolve Meghan of the bad press and PR she otherwise would have got.
Maybe Thomas called TMZ as his way throwing tantrum and flipping the bird.
But I disregarded the idea because it just seemed way to nasty and convoluted and conniving from both sides.
I am judging the hell out of everyone involved in the mess.
Kensington Palace put out an official statement 2-3 weeks ago confirming he would be there and walk her down the aisle. He was invited and expected to be there. What I’m scratching my head over is why KP did not have a tighter handle on this guy sooner. Send over a courtier to explain everything to him. Fly him to England earlier so he could get used to the place. Why did Harry, who has all the resources in the world at his disposal not get on a plane and meet him before he proposed to Meghan. He took Meghan to Botswana for three weeks, but didn’t meet her father? Mr. Marble has his issues, but the palace really screwed this up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, what a fiasco. To be honest I wasn’t all that invested before (at least not beyond thinking they made a cute couple), but I’m kind of all in now. Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse or more embarrassing after the half-sibling’s antics here comes Dad all “hold my beer (or should that be Big Mac?)…” It really is painfully obvious why she’s chosen to distance herself from these people.
Didn’t KP announce he would be walking Meghan down the aisle before all of this drama started? I strongly believe that Mr. Markle has an anxiety disorder and is too embarrassed/ashamed to tell his daughter firsthand that he’s not coming. He’s making up excuses as to why he is unable to attend, which is exactly what people with anxiety disorders do.
Whatever is going on with him, he doesn’t have guts enough to tell Meghan he’s not coming, so he’s doing it through a third party, TMZ so he doesn’t have to face her disappointment directly. Some of the wording in the stories that have come out from Meghan and Harry’s side, make me think she knows he has severe anxiety and is worried about what all of this is doing to him.
I really feel so sorry for her. At least she has Harry, her mom and her friends to lean on.
Tom Markle, has made a mistake in the staged photos, yes I know that quid pro quo is the norm when it comes to these type of things but he should have maintained his own dignity by refusing to fall into such an obvious trap designed really to hurt his daughter. If he wanted an example of dignified silence done for the love of a child and self decency he needs to look no further than his ex wife. Stay away from TMZ.
Reading what LAK, said yesterday that the negative press attention is something of the chickens coming home to roost for Prince Harry, makes me think why KP and he haven’t learned from multiple opportunities that the UK tabloid press is rabid and agenda driven to make the worst of people. They should have contained the situation by making sure that Tom Markle was susceptible to the machinations of the tabloid press and his daughter.
Finally the tabloid press especially the daily heil can burn and ultimately we the public who avidly read and gossip about people’s misery.
He doesn’t look like the sharpest tool, you know. Maybe he is a serious case of dumbness, That kind of guy who doesn’t ask for advice nor listens to people with more knowledge and experience.
I don’t feel sorry for him one bit.
He’s an arsehole.
It’s all about him and he doesn’t care one jot for his daughter (history, really????)- if he did he would have shut the hell up and sorted the situation behind the scenes and come to a decision. And then say nothing more and we would have seen who would have walked Meghan down the aisle on Saturday.
I think he’s lying miserably. I imagine Meghan probably wanted her mother to walk down the aisle and after the stunt her father pulled she told him where to go.
Does she really want Mr TMZ to be involved in her wedding?
Sad thing is that he is ruining it for her- he’s playing the poor-me-heart-attack card, which is likely to make her feel shit on her big day.
No winners there, but one big fat loser.
This is what happens when you don’t do the right thing. Meghan should have made sure both her parents were well taken of before the last week of the wedding – they should have been in the UK long before this getting adjusted. As for her witch of a sister, there are no words same also for her dad calling TMZ.
What? How on earth is this her fault?? She may have offered to fly him a week ago and he picked the timing. Come on now… Meghan is not responsible for her father’s behaviour or his health woes.
From what I understand, Meghan’s mom was finishing her professional obligations to her current practice before leaving. Her dad has been waffling over whether to attend, although he’s not really telling Meghan that; he’d rather get TMZ on the line. There’s simply no reason to think Meghan told her mother OR her father that they had to wait until Tuesday/Wednesday before she would fly them out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m confused by too – the fact that he kept silent for so long and then suddenly bursts out talking days before the wedding!
I don’t think he ever intended to go and Meghan knows this – am sure he pulled the same sh!t at her first wedding. He’s humiliated her far more than her toxic siblings ever have but no one can ever accuse her of not trying with him – this is all on him, all of it. Neither she or Harry should either blame themselves or make any excuses – he has an opportunity to be a man and a father and he is proving to be neither. The fact that he continues to go to TMZ to explain himself rather than to his daughter and letting KP handle the comms around this is telling – he will be getting paid for every time to talks to them.
With regards to who will walk her down the aisle, I think it will either be Chuck or a male friend – I would love to see her with her mother but maybe her mom doesn’t want to do it.
Right? Can we stop singing from the ‘poor Thomas Markle his daughter didn’t take care of him’ song sheet? It’s utterly ridiculous. He is a grown ass man acting like an absolute fool, and embarrassing his daughter, publicly, in the process. F him.
“With regards to who will walk her down the aisle”…I would walk alone. She is a fully-grown and independent woman, she earned everything she has, she has been married before, she has a past and definitely she has a bright future. I think she has the right to walk alone and be proud of herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think he may have just told everyone whatever they wanted to hear and now when he actually has to do something, all his anxiety is pouring out. If the DM story hadn’t happened, they may have convinced him to go but after that it was over. My guess is he’s always this jumpy, they just managed to keep him quiet until now.
Also,if he’s an avoidant type of person, who’s to say he even wanted Harry to ever meet him in Mexico. If he’s so embarrased, who knows how many other things he’s flaked out of through the relationship?
Loving these contributions…
Some commentators seem to lack empathy & refuse to acknowledge facts because of bias…
Thomas Markle has anxiety issues…he also is a manipulative & compulsive liar…The very press he has courted …yes, he arranged for his friends to be models, guided the paps to Doria’s porch (to deflect), claims to have heart issues (to gain sympathy & to deflect)…I could go on & on…claims Jr’s letter caused his heart attack…etc.
The man is egotistical, manipulative & a coward…
i would have cancelled him walking me down the aisle if i was her, even he bothered to show up. he needs to stop listening to that awful sisters advice. the repeated calls to TMZ is enough to solidify his asshattery to me. one call is a mistake – repeated calls is a life choice. i wonder if somebody is getting a payoff for this – him or that nasty step sister.
they’re half sisters.
This needs to stop. Ugh. Poor Meghan!!! This is awful. Thankfully for MM her mom is on the way to help her emotionally. What a dark cloud of crap surrounding her wedding.
I feel really sorry for Meghan and Harry that her father’s family are so selfish and turning her wedding into a shambles. Thomas Markle and the siblings are totally drama lamas and seem to have the gossip sites and tabloids on speed dial. Her father seems happy to cause chaos and then blame everyone else for his behaviour.
I disagree with everyone blaming KP – how can they crisis manage someone who doesn’t want to be managed and is ringing in gossip about himself for money?
By slapping NDA’s on all the shady family members as soon as they realised that Harry was in love with Meghan – which would have been about late summer/early autumn 2016.
There are two senerios of why this has turned in to an epic mess…
Either KP didn’t listen to Meghan when she told them that her family was a train wreak…
Or Meghan didn’t disclose how shady certain family members were until they all started selling negative stories about her, leaving KP and the royal lawyers flat-footed and playing catchup.
Yeah, but you can’t force people to sign NDAs if they don’t want to. I could hardly imagine Samantha, Tom Jr, or that old friend signing them…they saw the $$$ and signing an NDA would have gotten in the way of their quick buck.
The way Meghan’s family behaves NDA wouldn’t work.
Meghans sister started talking as soon as she was revealed to be dating Harry. She and the brother would say they couldn’t talk because they signed something making people think something scandalous was being hidden when we see now these folks have nothing on Meghan.
Good analysis, I think the same thing. Either she didn’t want to be open with them about what her family was like, or she tried and they just ignored it. I go with the latter, because Harry even publicly commented on how his family was the family she never had. This is a PR cluster f#@k of the highest proportions.
How could anyone “slap NDAs” on Meghan’s family Whatever1? They aren’t employees of the BRF. That kind of situation is where NDAs are typically used– where the “muzzled” party is being paid for services by the “muzzler.” Or they are used as part of a legal civil settlement. Are you suggesting all these shady family members should have been proactively sued in the US and Mexico by a royal family in Britain? Not sure how that could work but if it could, sued for what? Being jerks about a wedding? Or are you saying they should have been paid off and as a condition of the payoff had to sign NDAs? That sounds pretty distasteful and likely would mean future needs to pay them off as well as future court actions for NDA violations. But I’m not sure how one would force them to sign NDAs in the first place if neither of the above applies (they do have to be signed by the parties…one can’t just deliver a document to people that legally mandates their silence!)
Exactly. KP never took Meghan seriously when she warned them . The shenanigans is way out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NDAs don’t work that way (can’t force someone to sign) and did you see the latest on TMZ?! That’s exactly why an NDA wouldn’t work. They are shameless
This business about Markle Thing One and Markle Thing Two signing NDAs is absurd. The half-siblings have no honor, no loyalty and no shame. Most importantly, they do not have one pot to piss in between the two of them, so what are the legal and financial consequences to them if they violate an NDA (which they surely would for more $$$)? Taking these two thick-skinned grifters to court would prove futile.
What everyone has said. You can’t “slap” NDAs on anyone.
Simplest move would be a media blackout. They’ve done it before. Numerous times. Even where the story is really salacious and has already been reported.
One phone call to the IPSO and UK media stop giving the Markles a platform. International media might continue to report on the story, but as they aren’t the target audience, it would lose steam and die down completely.
“One phone call to the IPSO and UK media stop giving the Markles a platform.”
I was wondering why they hadn’t done that — just tell the UK shows not to hire the Markles to speak or whatever it is they’re doing.
I read that even the half-brother’s ex-wife had been hired as a commentator, and I had no idea why the ex-wife who isn’t an in-law anymore was being given a platform to talk.
Hey LAK, is it really so easy to embargo the Markles? What about press freedom? I’m not from the UK so I’m a bit shocked that the RF could force the British media to do this. At the end of the day it’s just gossip and not some state secrets?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are they really on UK shows? On what channel? I admit I am not their target audience, but I’ve literally not seen these people on TV once…so it can’t be that UK media are inundated with them?
I imagine they are all over the tabs – but I again won’t click on them and give them my ad $ so I dno’t really know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This speaks volumes to what Meghan faces if she goes through with the wedding. I hope she doesn’t, she deserves better from her future family. I’m sure Harry is a good partner but is that enough when she has to face headline after headline?
sometimes love just isn’t enough.
How such a gorgeous and classy woman came out of this messy tacky selfish parent, relatives and childhood friends is beyond my comprehension.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom is, by all accounts, a lovely woman and did the bulk of Meghan’s raising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Her mom certainly is a great woman.
This. Her mother seems lovely and grounded – Meghan was fortunate in at least one parent.
The irony is that the racists thought Meghan was trash for being black. But it’s her white relatives who truly are. Until the last few days I thought her dad was on Meghan’s side. He didn’t say or do anything. Turns out he’s as bad has his kids.
Such a good point about the racism. Wonder what those people have to say about the fact that it’s her white family members that are making a mess of everything and embarrassing the royal family while MM has handled this situation with grace?
Yes, he’s a drama queen, selfish, silly etc. He’s all that.
When I wanted to get married my mum didn’t approve of my husband cos we don’t speak the same language (he’s from a different ethnic group from me) but my dad totally approved. Knowing that my mum will always want to cause drama (which she did), my dad advised me and my hubby to woo her. We don’t stay in the same state with my parents, but my hubby and I made it a point of duty to call her every other day and send her money from time to time to ‘ soften the ground.’ She eventually came for my wedding and tried to cause drama as usual but it was something we easily mitigated because we had already made efforts be to Carry her along as soon as we decided to get married.
On my father’s part, I had to first travel alone to tell officially tell my father about my fiance, later on, I travelled again with my then fiance all the way to our home town which is an 8-hour journey so that he would meet my dad. My elder sis did the same when she wanted to marry. Where we come from, it’s a HUGE deal. It shows the man you want to marry has respect for your family.
Cultures are different but it would not have been out of place for Meghan to take Harry to Mexico to go and meet her dad as a mark of respect.. If they could go to Botswana, they could as well made out time to see him in Mexico. If Meghan’s dad was rich and very influential, Harry would have traveled to see him. I assure you that if they had handled this situation well, they would have been able to mitigate and control his shenanigans
Cultivate a relationship with
NOPE. this is not on them. if you have to baby your parents like this so they’re not disrespectful jerks about you making an adult decision as an adult, then your parents are just jerks.
no disrespect to your culture, but that’s not the culture for Meghan, Harry, or Meghan’s family, so it can’t really be applied here.
Seriously. If I had to butter my parents up with money to get them to accept me and/or my spouse, I think I’d just not bother. Buying approval and affection, really?
Nope nope nope. No one should be expected to create a cottage industry around keeping their parents on board so they don’t go rogue and spill shit to TMZ. Come on.
I’m glad you were able to contain the situation with your mum, and more power to you – but to blame the child for their parent acting like a selfish loon is just not on.
I think there is alot we don’t know. How do we know what exactly Meghan told Harry and his fam about the risks associated with her family? At the end of the day this is their wedding to each other, but it is a event for the world. There are risks that should have been properly assessed and managed and that did not happen. I may not be American culture to try and get cool parents to warm to your potential spouse but its the right thing to do. Knowing the risks associated with the sister, it made sense to ensure that the father had a full understanding of how significant this is and do an end run around sister’s shenanigans. Because of the event and the stakes no amount of crisis management planning is too much. Yes they are in love but this is a business too. I get that there is great love for Meghan on this site but frankly while i wish them all the best, I am sure we all know a female or male friend who has blinded by the possibility of the prize and didnt clearly understand the stakes involved.
As for why her Dad is talking to TMZ? He lives in Mexico – maybe he has a phone with a package to free calls in the US – may he texts them and they text him back before she does? Her responses are obviously PR approved – that takes layers of approval. If she wanted him at her wedding her Mom and her knew they kind of man he is and should have had an inkling that this kind of spectacle was a possibility. The fault is on all sides.
Carnivalbaby – you are SERIOUSLY saying that the reason he’s in touch with TMZ is because they text back before Meghan. How about he shouldn’t be in any contact with them?! It should matter who responds faster because she shouldn’t have contact with them at all!
Meghan is not at fault for asking her father to be at her wedding, even” knowing the kind of man he is”. She could have offered lots of support or none, but his being a decent human is all on his shoulders. He chose to be a coward.
Errrg why are we dog piling on Meghan for other people’s behavior??? Tom is a grown ass man! Meghan is 36 and Harry 33… All adults who are responsible for themselves. This is all on Tom. HIS choices and actions. Not hers. Would we be blaming Harry if Charles was getting shifty before the wedding? Probably not!
I don’t think people are blaming Megan for her families behavior. They are blaming her and the palace for not getting a handle on these people and the press. We all agree that her father and siblings are trash, but something should have been done about keeping these people in check. I blame the palace more than anything for this mess. There were multiple ways they could have handled this so that it didn’t explode the way it has. Being royal is a business and they have an image to sell/uphold. This has become a spectacle and not a good one. They look like idiots for getting out played by these people.
“If Meghan’s dad was rich and very influential, Harry would have traveled to see him.” Wow that is so true
By now ‘she is estranged from her father’s side of the family’ would have looked much better on a press release than this mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah!
Hindsight certainly is 20/20. Harry dropped a hint, but it could be construed in different ways. Estranged would have been more specific.
However, these relatives seem so greedy and shameless that it might not have deterred them. It’s hard to shame the shameless.
Might be a good time for the palace to announce who is walking her down the aisle and shut all his nonsense down, he is a very selfish man and I think his behaviour is not new to Meghan. She might have fallen into the classic trap of trying to please an impossible person and hoping that this time he would follow through on a promise. An example of hope over experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, the always moving goal with increasing numbers of stumbling blocks placed in front of it.
I know someone who is messy like this, her son was getting married and wanted a small family dinner. Bride, groom parents and siblings was what both bride and groom wanted, all planned, booked and paid for. It was not good enough for his mother so she organised a “surprise” wedding for them complete with band, food and two hundred of Her chosen guests. World War 3 ensued. It damaged many relationships including with many of his friends who could not understand why they were not invited to his “wedding”. It was awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she told KP there was a chance he would pull something like this, and they were behind that gossip about him not attending, and then things changed so KP changed their story?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she should walk herself down the aisle. This is her second time and heck, she doesn’t need anyone to give her away. I swear, these stodgy old traditions just need to go already. It’s great if you have a close family, but if you don’t, you’re put into an awkward position. Just leave the jealous, greedy trailer trash in the dust, Meghan. You only need your mom there.
Why was he unable to walk her down the aisle the first time?
They’ll likely have a beautiful wedding and after Saturday maybe everybody will forget about what the dad is doing….I think.
That tabloid site seems to be on his speed dial, so he’ll probably be calling in during the wedding. Maybe from a “hospital bed” with a “doctor” who looks a lot like the fabric shop employee who was doing his measurements the other day.
Of course he’s only concerned with the “history aspect of all this. Man is lucid enough to realize that the only reason he was invited (that is if he really was) is for decorum and tradition.
He wasn’t included for special day numero uno when she married a nobody.
And that didn’t stop her from having a great day. It won’t be different this time.
He just should have been consistent and honest from day one: Honey, you managed perfectly well without me the first time, sure you ‘ll do it again.
It would have given her plenty of time to make other arrangements, instead of dealing with his mess.
I’ve been interviewed by reporters before, and they get things wrong and omit key interchanges. The reporter undoubtedly phrased the question in terms of it being an historical event, and so he could have been simply responding to that leading question. People do that all the time, the reporter puts words and ideas in their heads. He might have talked more personally about his daughter, but that was not reported. Not the spin they wanted.
Based on my experiences with media, I wouldn’t scrutinize what TMZ reported too closely. It may be incomplete or even misquoted.
Also consider the possibility that the guy is now taking meds that make him a tad chattier than usual…. If he recently had a heart attack and is facing surgery, he may also be very anxious and that can make some folks very talkative, especially with someone who has taken pains to be cast as a sympathetic ear. I remember a friend the night before his surgery to replace a plastic heart valve (congenital heart problems), he was bouncing off the walls and talking non-stop. I think any sedative he was given had the opposite effect!
We also don’t know if this guy has also been communicating with his daughter or his ex.
I have been under the impression Meghan and her dad had an okay/good relationship. Clearly that’s not the case. Now I can’t figure out why I got that impression. What has the (in)official word been?
That they were “periodically” estranged. I would guess that was every time he didn’t show up to something important or in some other way was his drama filled a$$hole self.
This whole fiasco has cheapened the wedding it’s an embarrassment at this point. Such a circus, this makes Meghan look tacky and trashy by association.
I don’t think so. It’s impressive what she made of herself actually considering these were some of her role models during her formative years.
She should hold her head up high and show people just how much dignity she has. It’s not her fault her family is terrible and a lot of people from dysfunctional families can relate to what she’s dealing with.
I beg to differ. I don’t get why people think this has “ruined” things. That’s just silly. If she walks with her mother there will be praise for being “progressive” and “modern”…not words often associated with the royals! She’ll be praised as resilient.
And if Prince Charles steps in? Please. The public will melt into an adoring puddle. You know it’s true.
In other words? They’ll be more than fine.
How does she look trashy and tacky? You can’t pick your father, believe me I know.
I’m amazed she turned out so well and carved out a unique life for herself, with so many family members trying to bring her down.
The circus is all due to the media. They’ve been spinning all this for quite a while. So an old guy with health problems fluctuates on whether or not he can travel to his daughter’s wedding thousands of miles away across a continent and an ocean. Not the big deal that it is being made out to be. Same with the pictures of himself that were sold. I doubt they bothered his daughter.
Can you check yourself into a hospital when you have a heart attack? I thought you usually call 911 because it’s happening so fast or go to emergency and then the doctors decided what to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read a really interesting article last night theorizing that this was all allowed basically to check Meghan and put her back in her place.
Link is here if anyone is interested:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/who-hurt-meghan-markles-dad-12533949.amp
You really get the sense that the people who marry into the family are surrounded by enemies.
@kbb – interesting article… I always thought he never really wanted to walk her down the aisle – not because of her but because of the hoopla and he’s pretty much a recluse. I don’t think he’s calculating enough to have set this up as a passive/aggressive way out – but I doubt he ever wanted to actually go. He should have politely declined- worked with KP to explain to the media – travel too much for him but he loves his daughter and is cheering her on or some such thing. The photos themselves are foolish and amateur – but considering the Middleton media blitzes the press is hypocritical to only call him out. The ensuing TMZ shenanigans are the really unforgivable thing imho. He & his side of the family are playing into the hands of the anti-Meghan brigade- whether it’s the racists or the snobs – and it’s such a shame.
I never understood why the PR flacks released that statement knowing that her dad was in on it, or why they hadn’t tried to wrangled him in with the staged photos. This article is saying maybe the royal courtiers wanted to see Meghan knocked down a peg and embarrassed by her family.
Imagine the people there to protect your image having their own agenda that occasionally conflicts with your best interests. The people there to protect her will also be the ones hanging her out dry. That is rough. Diana had to deal with the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kbb – yes, I read & understood that part of the article before I posted and it’s upsetting also.
Why would they need to check Meghan though? I doubt she’d want to embarrass herself.
I don’t really think the photographs are a problem any longer — it’s the fact that he keeps calling TMZ! How would anybody, whether it’s Meghan, Prince Harry, or William, or poor Jason know he’d do that??? Also, since the relatives are American, I think it’s harder to control them. If they were British, you could probably whip out the love of country and duty or some guilt-trip like that, or maybe stick Scotland Yard on these people to get a message across. I don’t know what you can do with non-UK relatives.
Maybe I should have included quotes so people understood what part of the article I was talking about. This is the part I meant about Meghan being “checked”-
“And the faceless courtiers will likewise be quietly satisfied. The uppity new bride with a different way of doing things has been put back in her box, again. Non-aristocrats have been exposed as moneygrabbing peasants, again. And the beautiful, worldly, opinionated new bride will be on the back foot rather than striding confidently into her new, and very complicated, life.”
YES!!!!
People forget how terrible the firm can be to people it’s supposed to care about.
I hope Meghan’s mom swoops in and rescues her daughter from this.
I feel awful for Meghan and can appreciate how painful it must be not to be able to cut ties with this loser. I highly doubt that putting him on some kind of salary and having him sign an NDA would have prevented any of this – to a grifter that might just up the ante and encourage him to demand even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My father is a very selfish narcissistic ex alchoholic all around odd guy. He was barely a part of my wedding and it was for the best. I’ve grown up a lot and still talk to him maybe once a month on the phone. I have three kids and he’s seen them maybe five times in total. I’m ok with that. He’s not someone who will ever be a major part of our lives and that’s fine.
I think Megan is kind of in the same boat with her father. The guy is a mess and selfish and at this point in his life probably won’t ever change. She’ll be fine. Her and Harry are so in love and honestly it’s about them, not there crazy messed up extended family.
This heart surgery things seems… awfully conveniently timed, to me. The heart attack is supposed to have happened over a week ago. And yet it was not going to stop him going to the wedding. Any problems he might have needed surgery for were obviously going to be dealt with after it. Those tests he had done yesterday? They weren’t even going to be *happening* this week. He was supposed to be on his way to the UK, or maybe even already there. Then the expose happened. And now, the surgery is SO IMPERATIVE it has to happen today, thus neatly preventing him from being able to fly?
I’m sorry. Maybe I’m being too cynical. He’s an old man who isn’t in the healthiest state, so I can well believe he has some health issues, but something about this surgery and the timing of it just doesn’t add up.
The timing does seem too convenient. If Meghan doesn’t rush to her father’s side because he is so ill and instead goes through with the wedding, she can be labeled a unfeeling cold bitch by her family. No family is perfect but the Markle family certainly seems to be going out of their way to destroy Meghan’s wedding day.
This is the reaction of some, and why I can’t shake the feeling that Sam helped set this up to either get the wedding cancelled, or prove that Meghan is heartless and doesn’t care about her Dad. Her Dad is an adult, and can make his own decisions, but her awful and jealous half-sister does seem to be able to manipulate him to some extent.
Also, why is he blaming Tom Jr and not Sam for his heart attack?
I was thinking about this yesterday; she is in a “no win” situation here. Family is the devil.
If he had a heart attack a week ago and he needs heart surgery he would have a stint or something in place for him that would appear invasive and obvious. The fact that he is checking himself into a hospital and needs open heart surgery is almost laughable at this point.
I am waiting for the other shoe to drop. Those trashy siblings of Meghan’s are probably planning something to embarrass her on Saturday.
They have no shame
Does he get paid by TMZ?
Absolutely!
The thought that he doesn’t “know” how the press works is ridiculous. He worked in Hollywood for many years. He’s doing this for the money and the drama like his two other trailer-trash kids. This is not on KP, her, Harry or anybody else. This guy has gone rogue for the money and attention. It’s obvious that he’s done it to her before and that’s why they have been estranged in the past. She’s probably been trying to get his approval all her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize the extent of his TV career. He worked on sets for years and even won two Emmys for his work on a soap opera.
Either he took General Hospital’s soap opera storylines too seriously, or has suddenly discovered a desire to be (in)famous. Or maybe both.
He may have a mental illness that is causing this behavior. It may make him susceptible to manipulation by the awful sister. That’s sad for both MM and her dad. We really have no idea.
Now we know why she has zero to do with that side of the family.
Anne he was never invited in the first place? (I can see why! )
Maybe this was all lies for attention and to save face?!
I’ve been the recipient of this kind of me-me-me “love.” He sounds like a narcissist who can’t stand that it’s not about him and that nobody is pretending it is about him.
I remember with my ex, I had to find a way to make him the star of everything to keep the peace. Like when we went to our son’s school concert and he made a big shoe our of how the kids’ off-key singing hurt his oh-so-musical ears. The rest of the night was all about him and his musicality and his sensitivity and blah blah blah at least no one got screamed at that night.
Aaaaanyway. Megan’s dad reminds me of my ex. He needs everything to be about himself & found someone (TMZ) to play along And pretend that the royal wedding is the Thomas Markle show.
Commentingbunny, sounds like a terrible situation. Glad he’s your EX.
Other Renee: me too!
I think TMZ is setting up the Markle Monsters in Law. TMZ knows Tom Sr is not in the hospital, otherwise it would have published his hospital records by now or get hospital staff to talk. It’s waiting for the right time to release this headline: Meghan’s dad betrays her again!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Friday morning is my bet!
Such vile, disgusting people. I feel for Meghan; I have a friend who’s dealt with similar upsetting, stabby shenanigans for years and like Meghan, had only her mother and two brothers as an example of support and normal family and healthy parenting against a storm of absurd family. As an only child, MM missed that support and even her old bestie turned on her for cash.
I was just thinking — every day, I see more and more clearly what Harry may have meant by saying his was the family she never had. Cue everyone about the disfunctional RF — yah sure, but, you know what I mean. Even the loopy aristocratic side of my family looks like an ideal family unit skills guild compared to this.
The RF is not perfect but they will embrace and protect her after Saturday and I think Chuck walking her down the aisle will be a good way of the RF showing that she has a new family now – one that will be there for her. Once the wedding is over the Markles will be shut down one way or another – the press will turn on them. As others upthread have already said, TMZ are going to turn on Daddy Markles – am betting a ‘he lied about heart attack’ story will drop on Saturday.
Well Harry can’t be Markled like Wiliiam was Middletoned.
I call GIRL SQUAD. I hope that Ralph & Russo is hard at work making some pink bridesmaid dresses and she doesn’t choose one, but ALL of her closest friends to ride with her the rest of the way to the church after her mom is dropped off.
Then, she, flanked by her girls who love and support her, walks down the aisle herself.
It’s all so sad. Just feeds into the naysayers. But what I really want to know is, why won’t the British press embargo any further interviews and coverage of her family, at least until the wedding? Just cut those fools off and allow a peaceful remainder of the week. Basically, who cares who will walk her down the aisle? Someone will, or she will go herself. Let’s focus on the positive again. I sure hope Meghan and Harry are trying to.
Why should the British press embargo her family? I’m sure they are over the moon about Mr. Pandora’s Box Markle and the rest of the lovely fam and they will milk this as long as they can.
For the British press this is heaven’s sent, considering that the majority of British people is not interested in the wedding and want the RF – and not the tax payers – to cover all the costs (esp. for security) etc. And like LAK pointed out yesterday, the British press are also taking revenge for Harry’s attitude towards the press.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-royals-wedding-poll/two-thirds-of-brits-not-interested-in-royal-wedding
Her mother walking her down the aisle- now that’ll be awesome.
Mr. TMZ Drama Queen needs to slink back into obscurity.
It is kind of odd that he has never met her fiancé in a span of two years and then he is going to meet him right before her wedding?
There is more here then is being leaked or disclosed and honestly it is their business.
I am sure I am going to be ripped apart for making this point, but perhaps if they all knew that her family was going to cause a nightmarish scene, maybe a more intimate, private wedding would have been a good idea. They could have released some photos to the public or the press organizations they like and enjoyed themselves.
Heart surgery? Is he on a list of getting one because this is rediculous. And how about not being by the phone when his daughter he embarrased in front of the entire world called? Because clearly he keeps the phone close for regular communication with TMZ. I feel sorry for her – her dad is a shit person and she is about to get Prince Charles as her father in law…
He is a horrible father.
FleetStreetFox has a really good twitter thread analysing the whole fiasco here https://twitter.com/fleetstreetfox/status/996331218580004869 and this is an interesting take from the Daily mirror https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/who-hurt-meghan-markles-dad-12533949
I posted the same link upthread and I am fully buying in to this take! I guess I’m a conspiracy theorist lol but none of KP’s response made sense to me until I read this theory.
Also, the twitter thread was written by the same person who wrote the article on the Mirror.
I was of the mind that Thomas Markle backed out because of anxiety. He lives alone in Mexico, apparently has health issues and isn’t in the greatest physical condition and is understandably overwhelmed by all the sudden attention. I know I’d be freaked out if I had to meet the friggin’ queen! Now that he’s become Michael Lohan 2.0 and has TMZ on speed dial, I’ve changed my mind. I think he and his creepy kids from his first marriage are toxic messes. I keep seeing comments elsewhere about how awful Meghan is for not seeing the Markles. Hogwash. Anyone who has a family like hers can fully understand why she cut them out of her life. They’re doing everything in their power to embarrass her (remember the half brother’s hateful letter to Harry to call off the wedding? Now he’s saying he didn’t mean it and was just hurt because he and his family weren’t invited!) and make her and Harry’s wedding day about them. Just imagine the things they’ve done that we don’t know about.
I also don’t believe the theory that Meghan really didn’t invite Thomas or that we’re not getting the full story (ie somehow this has to be Meghan’s fault!). This kind of nonsensical behavior is typical with narcissists. I think we all know that if Meg tried anything like that, that tiresome Samantha with her safety scissors cut bangs would be parked outside of Buckingham Palace crying about how “Princess Pushy” is ashamed of her dad because he’s old or sick. As an aside, I find it absolutely vile that the half siblings trotted their busted asses over the England to do commentary during the wedding. The media needs to stop giving them money and attention. How anyone can look at their behavior and still think Meghan had to have done something underhanded is beyond me. They’re the problem!
Someone needs to stop me from reading DM comments. They’re just so crazy it’s amazing.
Lots of likes for the theory he was never invited. He staged the photos to guilt them into inviting him and it backfired?? Someone explain that theory to me. Hahaha.
As horrible as this is for Meghan I want to see the upside here. Thomas Sr. has shown himself to the world. Hopefully the BRF (and I include Meg in that) will take this as lesson learned.
I won’t try to blame anyone because we don’t know what offers were made or not made regarding security or assistance prior to this debacle. If Thomas is as obstinate as some of my relatives you can makes endless offers but they still refuse because they think they can handle it until they suddenly cannot and need to be rescued.
What we do know is that Thomas is running to TMZ rather than informing/updating Meg and Harry of the situation and letting KP handle the press releases.
No, the updates are coming from TMZ who is being contacted directly by Thomas.
That speaks volumes.
Meg, have a cry then cut your losses, hold your head high and move on.
Your dad did you a favour otherwise he could be dogging you and Harry for your entire royal life by leaking personal information to Samantha and TMZ.
Expecting a broke recluse to get on a plane a couple of days before the wedding of the year in front of the entire world was incredibly naive regardless of… well, anything. Yes he’s ultimately responsible for his own behavior but these are not normal circumstances. He is way out of his depth. KP should have taken control months ago to help guide him through these extraordinary circumstances and maybe things would not have gotten so far out of hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
This is becoming more of a soap opera every day. If Thomas Markle is a genuinely reclusive and anxious person then KP should have been more supportive and brought him into the fold much earlier. However, as the week has progressed this image of him is less and less likely. To me though, he still seems like a very confused individual and as dysfunctional as his other offspring. Meghan and her mother have my sympathies. Planning a wedding, especially one as high-profile as this, is stressful enough without added drama.
This entire family…. SMDH.
I’m still very surprised that the Queen is approving of this marriage for a million different reasons.
What would be really nice right now would be for the half siblings to fly to LA where Thomas Sr. Is having his surgery pick him up at the hospital, and drive him back to Mexico, and stay with him while he recuperates. They can watch the wedding together. That would be the decent thing to do. As it is now, they’re in the UK, compliments of Good Morning Britain, and Meghan, in addition to all the stress she has had, still has to worry about her father’s health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
