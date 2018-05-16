John Travolta dusted off a very special wig for the Cannes Film Festival

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Premiere

Everybody can go home now. Cannes is over. John Travolta raided his Wiglet Vault and literally dusted off the saddest one, and he wore it proudly on the Cannes red carpet Tuesday night. Cannes’ Tuesday night premieres were devoted to Solo: A Star Wars Story and Gotti, which is Travolta’s film. That’s why he wore this special Dusty Grey Wolf Wiglet. That’s why Kelly was there. Enjoy.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Solo - Premiere

Oh, you wanted to see some other photos from the premieres? Here’s Emilia Clarke in Dior. Beautiful aubergine and I don’t even mind the tulle fabric. But I want to attack those fugly “sleeves” with a pair of scissors. Just cut them off entirely and what’s left is the best Dior gown in years.

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Premiere

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Solo - Premiere

Doutzen Kroes in a Tom Ford. She looks incredible. Now can everyone go home?!

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Premiere

Hey Lando! Donald Glover was – I believe – the only man who didn’t wear a traditional black-and-white tuxedo. How Lando of him!

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Solo - Premiere

Thandie Newton in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. I actually love this, because I usually love Westwood’s couture pieces. I would have just changed Thandies hair slightly – the dress is enough, there’s no need to go Full Helena Bonham Carter.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Solo - Premiere

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Fall 2018. Everything about this depresses me. The dress could have looked cute-ish, but not with those shoes and not with the too-tight slicked-back hair which makes J-Con look like a vulture/skull.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Solo - Premiere

Elizabeth Debicki was there… and she posed with JOE ALWYN. Handsome Joe! Taylor Swift’s Joe. He received the Chopard Trophy for being an up-and-coming talent and for, you know, the Swift thing. I guess he got invited to the Solo premiere too. Debicki is wearing Valentino here.

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Premiere

Sonam Kapoor in Vera Wang Bridal. I hate the color and yet I love this… on her.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

42 Responses to “John Travolta dusted off a very special wig for the Cannes Film Festival”

  1. Goats on the Roof says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Just let yourself be balding, John. That wig is fooling no one.

  2. justcrimmles says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:29 am

    What the hell are those ruffles on his sleeves? Is his stylist a low talker?

  3. Lala says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I think Thandie looks GLORIOUS!

  4. Betsy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Someone spent too much or not enough time in the Dreamatorium.

  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:37 am

    What does PETA have to say about the poor sad creature on Travolta’s head, is there a petition to free it going around?

    The colour of Emilia’s dress is beautiful.

  6. Mamasan says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I never realized how thin Jen Connelly is. I hope she is ok.

  7. Steph says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Did he steal hair from an irish wolfhound? Lol
    Emilia looks beautiful, Joe pings my gaydar.

  8. Elle says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Honestly I actually thought Travolta was looking kind of good? He’s slimmed down, and at least the hair isn’t that like fake perfect black… I didn’t even realise it was a wig though!

  9. Caitlin Bruce says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I find it funny Joe is wearing lifts. He’s was pictured beside Elizabeth the previous day and she was taller than him and now they are the same height? Baring in mind Tom Hiddleston is taller than Joe and elizabegh was taller than him too. Why do men get insecure about that shit? He’s 6”1, nothing to be ashamed about

  10. Malificent says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:46 am

    When I first glanced at the picture, I thought it was Chris Evans after a reallllly rough night….

  11. Jayna says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I think he looks great, very distinguished and handsome with the grey in the hair and facial hair. Women can wear hairpieces. As long as it looks good, I don’t see the problem. I thought this hairpiece looked nice on him. He was looking horrible there for a few years with that weird black-shoe-polish hair and pasty face.

    I thought Kelly was so much prettier and fresher-looking with that cinnamon brown hair color she wore for quite a few years.

  12. SM says:
    May 16, 2018 at 7:59 am

    It’s good I ignored Travolta and clicked on the post anyway. Some nice fashion from Thrandie amd Emilia (minus the sleeves). I find it funny and equaly spooky that the “gorgeous” Joe looks like an older brother of Swifty and a younger brother of Elisabeth. And I get really strange vibes from Jennifer and Paul, they continue to look misserable.

  13. Alexandria says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:22 am

    If you have to wear a wig, I think that’s pretty well installed and nicely coloured. Matches his facial hair even. A for effort.

  14. Chubcucumber says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Debicki won the same award as Handome Joe, that’s why they posed together.

  15. Eric says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I really enjoyed Travolta’s “curious george” wiglet from about 12 years ago. It was like a sandpaper hairpiece in a dusty brown-orange hue.
    Magnificent, John!

  16. Veronica S. says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Drive by commenting again to mention that I just saw pictures of Thandie’s dress on another site and realized it isn’t just a floral pattern – it’s STAR WARS characters!! She has Finn, Panaka, and Mace Windu on there, the nerd.

  17. susiecue says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I haven’t even read the article yet, but that headline has me #DED

  18. Anastasia says:
    May 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Elizabeth looks like a gorgeous damn SWAN! Damn! Instant girl crush.

  19. Lexter says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I hate when men put their hand so high up a woman’s torso when putting an arm around for a photo. Ick Joe keep your mits to yaself

  20. Maum says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Elizabeth Debickie is somewhere between 6’1 and 6’2 I believe.
    I barely recognised her on the 1st pic- she normally stands tall and proud, here she looks like she’s trying to shrink herself!

    I thought Thandie’s hair was gorgeous! OTT but elegant and makes her look really youthful.

    JConnolly, on the other hand, looks very ill. And her legs are scary.

  21. Prissa says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

    MichaelK summed up Travolta’s look perfectly: an electrocuted and mutilated calico cat!

    Too funny!
    😹😹😹

    Although I kind of like it 😼

  22. emma peel says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Jennifer Connelly looks incredible – love her whole look, ditto on her husband.

