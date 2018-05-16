John Travolta dusted off a very special wig for the Cannes Film Festival

Everybody can go home now. Cannes is over. John Travolta raided his Wiglet Vault and literally dusted off the saddest one, and he wore it proudly on the Cannes red carpet Tuesday night. Cannes’ Tuesday night premieres were devoted to Solo: A Star Wars Story and Gotti, which is Travolta’s film. That’s why he wore this special Dusty Grey Wolf Wiglet. That’s why Kelly was there. Enjoy.
Oh, you wanted to see some other photos from the premieres? Here’s Emilia Clarke in Dior. Beautiful aubergine and I don’t even mind the tulle fabric. But I want to attack those fugly “sleeves” with a pair of scissors. Just cut them off entirely and what’s left is the best Dior gown in years.
Doutzen Kroes in a Tom Ford. She looks incredible. Now can everyone go home?!
Hey Lando! Donald Glover was – I believe – the only man who didn’t wear a traditional black-and-white tuxedo. How Lando of him!
Thandie Newton in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. I actually love this, because I usually love Westwood’s couture pieces. I would have just changed Thandies hair slightly – the dress is enough, there’s no need to go Full Helena Bonham Carter.
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Fall 2018. Everything about this depresses me. The dress could have looked cute-ish, but not with those shoes and not with the too-tight slicked-back hair which makes J-Con look like a vulture/skull.
Elizabeth Debicki was there… and she posed with JOE ALWYN. Handsome Joe! Taylor Swift’s Joe. He received the Chopard Trophy for being an up-and-coming talent and for, you know, the Swift thing. I guess he got invited to the Solo premiere too. Debicki is wearing Valentino here.
Sonam Kapoor in Vera Wang Bridal. I hate the color and yet I love this… on her.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Just let yourself be balding, John. That wig is fooling no one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It fools me *hangs head in sad shame*
And it’s not coal black!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Betsy.
He looks like he skinned a squirrel for that wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ok Betsy, it fooled me too *hanging head also*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help it, Goats! I also fall for all but the most obvious photoshop. I’m a decently bright person, but I will believe lots of lies my eyes get told.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would’ve fooled me if I didn’t know LOL! This wig actually suits him, I say keep it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell are those ruffles on his sleeves? Is his stylist a low talker?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to be the new look for the 90’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally Lol’d at that!
Seriously though I saw last night that him and Kelly has joined Instagram so I checked out their accounts and they both have a bunch of photos posted with him in that ridiculous thing!! Why doesn’t anyone tell him! Come one Kelly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
styled by Austin Powers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Thandie looks GLORIOUS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone spent too much or not enough time in the Dreamatorium.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does PETA have to say about the poor sad creature on Travolta’s head, is there a petition to free it going around?
The colour of Emilia’s dress is beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never realized how thin Jen Connelly is. I hope she is ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too. she looks awfully thin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he steal hair from an irish wolfhound? Lol
Emilia looks beautiful, Joe pings my gaydar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I actually thought Travolta was looking kind of good? He’s slimmed down, and at least the hair isn’t that like fake perfect black… I didn’t even realise it was a wig though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he looks good as well. Most of those women have add-ons to their hair, I don’t mind that he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing, that he actually looks good here (which may be a testament to how bad he looked before)!
And I agree that Emilia’s dress would have been perfection if not for those pointless tissue paper-looking sleevelets. She came thisclose to nailing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I didn’t think he looks bad at all, though the hair is definitely synthetic to my eye. Shame all of the rumors of his abusive behavior have ruined the effect of seeing him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Shame all of the rumors of his abusive behavior have ruined the effect of seeing him.”
yeah, this doesn’t get mentioned enough. dude is a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it funny Joe is wearing lifts. He’s was pictured beside Elizabeth the previous day and she was taller than him and now they are the same height? Baring in mind Tom Hiddleston is taller than Joe and elizabegh was taller than him too. Why do men get insecure about that shit? He’s 6”1, nothing to be ashamed about
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she still looks taller than him now – her head is at an angle and her shoulder looks above his. and isn’t it possible that she’s wearing shoes of a different height? i very seriously doubt this guy is wearing lifts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first glanced at the picture, I thought it was Chris Evans after a reallllly rough night….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he looks great, very distinguished and handsome with the grey in the hair and facial hair. Women can wear hairpieces. As long as it looks good, I don’t see the problem. I thought this hairpiece looked nice on him. He was looking horrible there for a few years with that weird black-shoe-polish hair and pasty face.
I thought Kelly was so much prettier and fresher-looking with that cinnamon brown hair color she wore for quite a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good I ignored Travolta and clicked on the post anyway. Some nice fashion from Thrandie amd Emilia (minus the sleeves). I find it funny and equaly spooky that the “gorgeous” Joe looks like an older brother of Swifty and a younger brother of Elisabeth. And I get really strange vibes from Jennifer and Paul, they continue to look misserable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer looks oddly gaunt to me. Like, I know she’s always had a slim build, but I did a double-take when I saw her her legs here. I’m hoping it’s just the angle because otherwise, I have…concerns for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, my first thought was: damn, the legs! She is very tiny but here she looks unwell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah i feel like it’s making her look a little older too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have to wear a wig, I think that’s pretty well installed and nicely coloured. Matches his facial hair even. A for effort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Debicki won the same award as Handome Joe, that’s why they posed together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really enjoyed Travolta’s “curious george” wiglet from about 12 years ago. It was like a sandpaper hairpiece in a dusty brown-orange hue.
Magnificent, John!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drive by commenting again to mention that I just saw pictures of Thandie’s dress on another site and realized it isn’t just a floral pattern – it’s STAR WARS characters!! She has Finn, Panaka, and Mace Windu on there, the nerd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read elsewhere that her dress print is of her own figurine collection!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t even read the article yet, but that headline has me #DED
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elizabeth looks like a gorgeous damn SWAN! Damn! Instant girl crush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she is so gorgeous. Did you see that Aussie show she was in, set in Tasmania? She was so beautiful.
She’s my girl crush- I think she’s a mix of Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the show called?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate when men put their hand so high up a woman’s torso when putting an arm around for a photo. Ick Joe keep your mits to yaself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elizabeth Debickie is somewhere between 6’1 and 6’2 I believe.
I barely recognised her on the 1st pic- she normally stands tall and proud, here she looks like she’s trying to shrink herself!
I thought Thandie’s hair was gorgeous! OTT but elegant and makes her look really youthful.
JConnolly, on the other hand, looks very ill. And her legs are scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MichaelK summed up Travolta’s look perfectly: an electrocuted and mutilated calico cat!
Too funny!
😹😹😹
Although I kind of like it 😼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Connelly looks incredible – love her whole look, ditto on her husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse