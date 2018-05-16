Amal Clooney’s last-minute Met Gala dress changes pissed off Vogue & Tom Ford

I really don’t know why we’re still talking about Met Gala drama instead of Laurels, Yannys and Thomas Markles, but here we are. We’re still talking about the Met Gala, and this year’s gala co-chair, Amal Clooney. Amal and George Clooney were two of the first people to arrive at this year’s gala. Amal made sure her Richard Quinn mullet dress/pants ensemble was photographed extensively. Vogue devoted an article to the process of making that fug design and as I covered, Amal’s reasoning behind it had nothing to do with the actual theme of the evening. Vogue also noted last week that Amal didn’t even stay in the Quinn design for much longer beyond the red carpet. She finished the red carpet, went into a bathroom and changed into a Tom Ford gown, the red gown which looked like stained glass, which would have been perfect for the gala. So here’s the shady backstory on all of that:
The Met Gala is over, but the fallout from a high-level fashion drama over Amal Clooney’s glamorous gown lingers on. Page Six has exclusively learned that Amal infuriated powerful fashion forces at Vogue and designer Tom Ford’s team after his atelier had toiled for weeks to make a custom Met Gala gown for her — and she decided hours before the event not to wear it.
Media sources tell us that the famed human-rights attorney decided at the last minute to walk the red carpet in a dramatic “backup” outfit by hot British designer Richard Quinn, a bustier and pants with a billowing floral train. We’re told that when Amal told the Tom Ford team about the last-minute change, “they were annoyed, obviously, but they were gracious, and said it was fine to go with [another designer], but they would prefer that Amal not wear the dress at all if she wasn’t going to wear it on the Met Ball red carpet.” Vogue also lobbied Amal to stick to the original script, we’re told.
Ford’s fashion house had hoped, if Amal didn’t debut the dress that they would be able to show it at a different A-list occasion on another star, sources said. But they were stunned — and furious — when Amal ignored their request and, after the media blitz of the red carpet, changed into the Tom Ford dress once inside at the more private affair. Vogue editor Anna Wintour said on “The Late Show” that Amal had insisted on changing gowns in the museum’s gift shop. Amal wore it for the rest of the night. We’re also told that Vogue staffers — who coordinate the red carpet for the gala, often brokering arrangements between designers and stars — were mortified by the debacle, especially as Amal is Vogue’s May cover star.
There are many people who refuse to hear a word of criticism against Amal Clooney, so I suspect they will defend her on this. But seriously: this is bad. This is a really tacky thing to do on her part. This isn’t a case of “poor Amal is just an amateur at all of this fashion stuff.” No. She’s been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on couture ever since she got with George Clooney. She’s been working side-by-side with designers to create custom pieces. She’s lauded all over fashion blogs for her style. She was the motherf–king co-chair of the Met Gala. She knew better. And she chose to embarrass Vogue and piss off Tom Ford. And I seriously don’t even understand why she even chose the Quinn look, considering it had zero to do with the theme of the night!! The Tom Ford gown is SO MUCH BETTER.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Uh, you in danger, girl.
So tacky and so arrogant, but that’s what happen when people put someone in a pedastal that fast. She isn’t as fashionable as she obviously believes she is and people like Anna Wintour made her feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can hate the dress but it was on theme.
Maybe if Amal infuriates enough designers they’ stop working with her. Yes, it’s not going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it, even the high neck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it, especially the higher neck with the jewels !
* chef’s kiss, mwah!*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an ass! And ignoring a request from Tom Ford’s team to not wear the dress altogether is tacky. She won’t make friends acting like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That really is odd. The red dress is great but it’s not as dramatic as the one she chose – guess she wanted the big train moment in the red carpet. But that is so tacky to immediately change into the red dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entry dress makes a big splash for the photographers. It is hideous but photogenic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She wanted the billowy skirt and drama for the red carpet, but she certainly should have respected Tom Ford’s request to then not wear the red dress at all. That I don’t get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always found her smug and overrated, so I am not surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word. I loathe her and George. Smug George is looking like the crypt keeper lately too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It irks me when celebs pretend they don’t want/like attention but deep down they long for it and look for it, and it shows.
Amal is one of these people, surely not the only one, but that’s what I find mostly annoying. The fact she is a human rights advocate doesnt make her better than anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So agree! She was billed as a serious human rights attorney, but so far all we’ve seen is a smug, thirsty princess. Her style was awful before she had gobs of George’s money to spend on stylists and couture. That Tom Ford dress is spectacular and he and Wintour have every right to be angry. Changing into the Ford dress once she got inside?? Pathetic and tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahh but will there be consequences? I’m not a fan of Amal, I’m just not. Will Tom Ford refuse to dress her in the future? (He should).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is extremely tacky of her. The Tom Ford gown was a trillion times better than the mess she wore on the red carpet. All I can say is that you don’t piss off Tom Ford when it comes to fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect that Tom Ford is a bit of a fake and a phony himself, sadly. I hit the sales in Paris last summer, including his store. Usually in that city, I can find my dress size and shoe size during the sales, because the French women are, on average, a few inches shorter than I and also a couple of shoe sizes down. When I expressed a bit of frustration that inhabitually, my sizes were scarce, I was told that most of the clientele was Russian or Eastern European.
Remember when he said that Melania wasn’t “the image he wanted to project” and thus wouldn’t dress her? I thought of that statement at that moment, because she’s EXACTLY the kind of clientele he has, at least in Paris.
I ended up buying 2 handbags. I was given a handwritten receipt from one of those booklets that you can buy in the stationary store. No letterhead. No description of what you bought, it just said “2 handbags”. The same sort of receipt you get from a flea market stand or some tourist market in half the world. It was shockingly tacky and like NOTHING any designer store, high end or not, considers acceptable.
I was honestly shocked enough when she handed that to me that I blurted out “Is this a joke?”. They had black quilted toilet paper in the washroom, but can’t afford custom printed receipt pads or stationary (if they really need to handwrite) or a computerized system? No little thick card stock envelopes like Chanel, Dior or any of the other big designers tuck your receipt into?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry you had to go through that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is all true, it is so incredibly rude. Not only rude but the decisions make no sense at all.
If I were Tom Ford I would not dress her again. Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet he won’t. He only lets one person usually wear his clothes to events. Everyone else if they don’t get for free will have to purchase from the store. I prefer the red dress vs what she wore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the Tom Ford dress is much better, but not on skinny Amal. There is a foto of Amal standing next to Cindy Crawford and can you imagine how Cindy would have worked that dress? She has curves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree the dress would have stood out more on a statuesque physique. It kind of droops on a teeny tiny figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thirsty. Wanted the more “showy” dress that would get her the most attention, hence the mullet dress/pants. Tom Ford red dress was too low key for her entrance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
could she have been doing a favor for the other designer? i know nothing of these things and have never heard of the mullet designer. not making excuses, just wondering what her motivation was. the quick change made me wonder whether she was trying to gain exposure for two outfits/designers in the same night. but i assume tom ford doesn’t need the exposure?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same thought. I think she was trying to give the British fashion designer a push since Anna Wintour + the Queen attended his show and gave him some award this year. She lives in Britain now so maybe had some good intentions. Still, she went about it the wrong way and her excuse that it was a feminist move was such lame PR , something I’d expect from the Cambridges, honestly. She shouldn’t have changed into the Tom Ford dress or she should have gotten a better dress from Richard Quinn. It was very rude and tacky. She deserves shit for all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was tacky of Amal and her team to do,
However neither outfits are all that.
The Tom Ford number looks a little too ‘Joan Collins’ for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bratty thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she’s thirsty on the red carpet. Ego driven as we say at work. Remember the yellow dress w train at Cannes that got wrapped around everything? The other female stars looked pissed. She wants the limelight but is amateur about execution. It shows she’s really a lawyer not a model or actress. She needs to be gracious and stay in her lane a little more. I’d rather admire her intelligence w fashion sense than her full on ability to be a pseudo Blake lively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only on the red carpet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was first reading this story I thought, so what she changed her dress choice? It happens. But then I got to the part where she put the other one on inside?? Wow. That is seriously tacky. Completely rude and tacky. It’s not like she paid for either dress. Really poor manners on her part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she got paid for the first one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her very tiresome. It’s nice to hear I’m not the only one.
All the money and effort expended to make her a thing, SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should piss off Tom Ford. It is Tom Ford for God’s sake. People “fight” to be able to wear his designs on the Red Carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the Tom Ford dress at all, and I did like the outfit she ended up wearing. I know most didn’t, but I loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or is there anyone else here who is not particularly fond of her? I mean, I like what she does in her professional life, but outside of the court, she’s such a famewhore…. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol how about most here don’t like her, going back to the very start when they thought she was coming for angie’s title of…whatever. I dunno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am completely “fond” of her. The Mullet dress is more “her”, and it must have been battle of the fashion egos. The problem with the Met is that Wintour manipulates celebs like runway models, and clearly, Amal wanted to wear her own style. Kudos for this slow painful arm wrestle match! , When Wintour steps down the Met Gala can go back to a more real thing with real celebs expressing their real style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it was announced that she and Clooney were getting married, I was surprised and somewhat impressed that he could win over someone as intelligent and accomplished as she is. As time has worn on, I see that she seems very taken with the flashiness that comes with being an A-list celeb’s spouse, so it makes sense in hindsight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the Tom Ford dress either. Both looks are meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tacky for Amal to do this to someone lending her a specially made piece. Tom Ford has every right to furious. Not only did she not wear it on the red carpet , but she prevented it from becoming a red carpet look by wearing it to the after party. With all the work that goes into a dress like Tom Ford’s, I can’t believe she would do something so outrageously rude. That dress deserved to be on an Oscar red carpet or Golden Globe red carpet or some fabulous movie premiere. It did not deserve to be worn in badly lit, poorly posed paparazzi shots at the Met Gala.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One has to wonder what Tom Ford did to piss her off. Because surely she knew what she was doing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her judgement is sometimes questionable. This one gets filed alongside representing Julian Assange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forget about Amal. What’s going on with George’s suit in the pap shots? Are those pants even tailored?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We keep hearing about what a humanitarian and defender for equal rights she is, but I find her vapid and more intent on being a fashion plated photo-hog. Stop being photographed so much and be a mom to your own children then maybe we’d respect you more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t go burning bridges girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a HOT, beautiful red dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was just disrespectful towards Tom Ford. It wasn’t a second choice dress – it was meant for the red carpet, not some back exit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna Wintour only has herself to blame. She created this fashion diva.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Overrated woman with somewhat questionable taste in fashion does something dumb…shocked I say!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse