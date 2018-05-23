L&S: Sources insist that Anna Wintour will be fired over Memorial Day weekend

Costume Institute Gala in NYC

There have been rumors about Anna Wintour’s imminent demise or dismissal from Vogue and Conde Nast for years now. They never really pan out. If anything, Wintour has amassed more power in the past five years or so – she’s arguably the most important editor at Conde Nast, especially with Graydon Carter’s exit from Vanity Fair. That being said, the rumors about Wintour getting pushed out have been especially persistent lately, especially with Graydon’s exit from VF. So what’s really happening? I don’t know. But I’m pretty sure Life & Style wouldn’t have the scoop, but what do I know?

Life & Style magazine is exclusively reporting that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is close to being cut by parent company Condé Nast. Anna, 68, has been the fashion bible’s EIC since 1988 and was made Condé Nast’s artistic director in 2013. Although the publishing company denied Anna is leaving, Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, was recently spied in the NYC office, a bad sign for Anna. “Word is that Anna will be forced out before Memorial Day and Edward will get her job,” the insider tells Life & Style.

Many Condé magazines are struggling, the insider notes, and “Anna’s being blamed for a lot of the problems. Rumor has it that Brides is about to be closed after 84 years. Everyone is worried about other titles being shuttered once Edward takes over.”

“Everyone at Condé knows Anna’s days are numbered,” an insider says. “Top editors are just waiting for her to finally grab her Birkin bag and leave so they can stop pretending to care about what she says and thinks.”

After 35 years at Condé Nast, “Anna couldn’t keep up with the times anymore,” the insider explains to Life & Style.

[From Life & Style]

If it does happen over Memorial Day weekend, it will make sense because one of the biggest items on Wintour’s calendar is the Met Gala, and now that’s done. But it doesn’t make sense because right now, Anna is putting together the September issue and that’s the biggest issue of the year. So who to believe? And I’m sorry, I don’t believe that Edward Enninful is suddenly Conde Nast’s rainmaker. He’s doing some interesting things as the new head of British Vogue, but he hasn’t even been THERE a year, right? Let’s give him some time before we start firing women and replacing them with men, maybe?

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “L&S: Sources insist that Anna Wintour will be fired over Memorial Day weekend”

  1. Sam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:55 am

    This feels very The devil wears Prada.

    Reply
    • Goats on the Roof says:
      May 23, 2018 at 8:00 am

      MTE.

      Between the Met gala and September issue, there would never be an ideal time to fire Anna, but she’s lost her magic and needs to go. I dropped my subscription years ago when Anna started courting Kardashians.

      Reply
      • Mumbles says:
        May 23, 2018 at 10:44 am

        I dropped it years ago when they did a fawning profile of Assad’s wife. The magazine seemed to be saying, she’s beautiful, she’s glamourous, who cares if she’s married to a monster? Imagine a magazine doing a profile of Eva Braun in the 1940s. Up to then I had accepted Vogue for what it was…a magazine about fashion. But I snapped when the Assad profile came out because it was making the statement that beauty and clothes trumped morality. I now read Elle, which has a lot of great longread articles.

      • CL says:
        May 23, 2018 at 10:49 am

        Goats,

        I totally agree about the Kardashians. I started reading Vogue as a preteen and always found the women interviewed in it to be aspirational/elegant…. and then Kanye and Kim were on the cover. Ugh.

        Love your name, by the way. I first saw Goats On The Roof when driving to a friend’s house at Lake Rabun.

      • Frida says:
        May 23, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        I agree she tarnished the brand with Instamodel and Kardashian covers. She was trying to remain current, but so much of a magazine’s influence comes from its newsstand draw, and that comes with putting A-list celebs on your covers, not filler-faced 23 yr olds.

        You could see it at the Met Gala this year. Too many Hailie Baldwins and not enough Rihannas.

      • Carmen says:
        May 23, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        I dropped my subscription fifteen years ago. The only issue I pick up at the newsstands is the September issue. I’m lucky to live in NYC where British Vogue is easy to find. I really like British Vogue and Spanish Vogue, but the Spanish edition is too damn expensive. It costs almost $25 per issue here.

    • mia girl says:
      May 23, 2018 at 8:02 am

      Yeah it literally reads like L&S just pulled from the movie script for this story!

      So I imagine if she’s not fired, their next story will claim that Wintour fought back by sharing a list of designers, photographers, editors, writers, models, all of whom were founded by her, nurtured by her and have promised they will follow her whenever and if ever she chooses to leave. 🙄

      Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      May 23, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I feel she will “retire” after her daughter’s summer wedding to the son of Italian Vogue’s editor

      Reply
  2. sereneeirene says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Bye, bye, Fur Hag!

    Reply
  3. MousyB says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Anna was only editor of UK Vogue for less than two years before becoming US Vogue EIC so Edward taking over would not be too much of a stretch imo…

    Reply
  4. BSeve Up says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I have a hard time believing they’d ever do anything other than let her make it seem like it was her decision and do it during a slow time of year. She still has power and pull with certain brands that no one wants to mess with.

    Reply
    • Frida says:
      May 23, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      This isn’t Devil Wears Prada, brands don’t care about Wintour’s approval anymore. The fact is, print magazines have steeply declined in revenue in the last 10 years. It took a while to hit Vogue, but it finally has. Between a decline in ad pages/subs, and their mediocre web presence compared to other magazines’, Conde can’t justify her inflated salary (not to mention her clothing allowance that is the priciest in the industry).

      I do agree that in the end, it will be “her decision” to leave. Likely, Conde will wait to see how her September issue performs ad-wise, then make the call.

      Reply
  5. RBC says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I can just imagine the tell all book that Anna would write about her time at Vogue
    She will not go quietly into retirement. Get your popcorn ready

    Reply
  6. Ayal says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I threw in the towel on Anna’s Vogue when she printed that fawning piece on Assad’s wife. Maybe we’ll go back to the great editorial pages with a new editor

    Reply
  7. Lala says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:16 am

    It’s amazing to me how Anna has played the game over the last few years…and in essence, she’s devalued the brand…Miranda Priestly…WOULD NEVA!

    There used to be a magnificent and mysterious inaccessibility regarding Vogue…an entrance into Kubla Khan so to speak…but with the way Anna has handled the presence of the internet and the instant, microwave stardom that comes with that aspect…how she has attached herself to the likes of the Kardashians and far too many right-wing fascists…and to me, has stepped away from the thing that makes…Vogue…Vogue…Fashion melded into art…

    The “Devil Wears Prada” was the beginning of the end to me for Wintour’s run at Vogue…that mythology devoured the reality…

    Reply
  8. Shelley says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:18 am

    That magazine definitely needs a change. Not multicultural or even iconic anymore. The Georgina Chapman crap is unbelievable.I find Teen Vogue so much more interesting and thought provoking although I don’t pay attention to the fashion.

    Reply
  9. Starkiller says:
    May 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Enninful becoming EIC at another magazine wouldn’t be odd in and of itself. My question is, why would he want to? What’s in it for him? American Vogue is a joke and has been so for well over a decade now. He’d be much better served to stay on at British Vogue.

    Reply
  10. Nell says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:00 am

    As a journalist of many years myself, I’ve come to realize that it’s a platform that makes someone ‘powerful’. Anna knows that many brands and fashion houses won’t value her the way they used to if she lives Vogue. Vogue has made Anna powerful but no matter how powerful you think she is, that power starts declining immediately she loses the platform. She has turned Vogue into a magazine for reality stars, Instagram models, c-list actors and actresses etc. Mind you, she doesn’t mind having mediocre reality stars( Kim Kardashian) and nepotism models ( Kendall Jenner) on the cover of Vogue as long as you’re white. But if you’re black, you have to be excpetional to be considered worthy of a Vogue cover. All the black women that have been on Vogue are exceptional but Anna prefers promoting mediocre whites for reasons best known to her. For instance, If Kim Kardashian can be on Vogue cover, why not NeNe Leaks who is a black equivalent of Kim? Why can’t we see Taraji, Gabrielle, Tiffany, Viola, Normani, Vanessa Williams, Kelly Rowland, and other beautiful black women on Vogue cover? Are the Bella sisters, and the Kardashians whom she always promotes better?

    Reply
  11. BB90 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:16 am

    American Vogue is crap, but lets be honest British Vogue ain’t much better.

    As for Anna I think “the end” is coming, but I’ll believe it when I see it, I’ve got a felling she’s got some tricks up her sleeve!

    Reply
  12. arlene says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I truly hope they don’t hire Edward. He can be bought as much as Anna, it seems.

    Reply
  13. MCV says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Do we believe Life & Style as a credible source tho?

    Reply
  14. JJ says:
    May 23, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    They should fire her for having the same haircut for the past 35 years…

    Reply
  15. Svea says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    No no and no. She retires and is given a big a send-off. (And she won’t have to workin the Freedom Tower anymore.)

    Reply
  16. WendyNerd says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    How about we fire awful women and replace them with other, less awful women?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment