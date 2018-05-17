Thomas Markle called up TMZ soon after he got out of surgery, of course

Thomas Markle absolutely refuses to pick up the phone and call his daughter. He absolutely refuses to allow the palace to smooth things over. Thomas Markle will not be contained. He will not stop calling TMZ to tell them every little detail about his well-being and how he feels. I just don’t get it. But as everyone always says, the royals play the long-game. This week, everything is shambolic, but a year from now, Meghan will be fully protected by the Firm and she’ll probably already be pregnant. They’re going to protect her. They just won’t protect her family. They can’t protect her family, because her family can’t stop showing their asses. Anyway, long story short: Thomas Markle called TMZ right after he got out of surgery, apparently.
Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, appears to have successfully undergone heart surgery … TMZ has learned. We spoke with Thomas a few minutes ago and he seemed alert and coherent, telling us doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels … he said he believes surgeons implanted 3 stents, but he wasn’t sure. He was scheduled to go into the OR at 7:30 AM.
As we reported, the surgery was necessary after Thomas experienced significant damage to his heart … the result of a heart attack 8 days ago. Thomas told us Tuesday, “They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”
Thomas told TMZ Tuesday … he had a change of heart and wanted to walk Meghan down the aisle, but realized it was not going to happen because of the surgery. He’s still in the hospital, and no word when he’ll be released.
UPDATE: Thomas says, “I’m ok. It will take a long time to heel. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.”
Methinks that Thomas Markle and Meg’s evil half-sister are in cahoots and they’re planning out some super-stupid stunt for just after the wedding. Obviously, Thomas Markle has done all he can do for now to ruin Meghan’s wedding and make her wedding all about him and his drama. But now he’s got his eye on ruining her first weeks of marriage too, with Samantha’s help. Ten bucks says that the headline on TMZ a day after the wedding will be something along the lines of “Thomas Markle says he’s too poor to properly care for himself post-surgery, demands to live with his daughter in a castle” or something like that. It’s all part of some kind of long-con by the Markles. It’s gross. I hope Meg cuts all of them out of her life (not her mom, just the Markle side of the family).
Meghan just released a statement through the Kensington Palace social media:
A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018
Well, at least she said something and now there’s clarity – after days of her father being the absolute worst, there’s a hard confirmation that he won’t be at the wedding. Good.
ohhhh but poor poor Papa Markle is soooo sad and ill and poor and that Meghan! She didn’t fly him to England soon enough!
Dude, you’re an arse.
Her statement speaks volumes, too – I hope she is done with these clowns.
Seriously, I could not believe people were giving him the benefit of the doubt. It’s a good example of why people who have poor relationships with their parents hide it. The judgement always falls on the kid first.
So is England paying for his heart surgery? I thought he had open heart surgery, which is a lot different than stents! He should be feeling better than before the stents, right? Drama!
Why would England be paying for his surgery?
Since the Dad has American citizenship, he probably is on Social Security. He has Medicare for medical insurance , most likely. Doubtful the U.K or the Palace foot the bill.
Yeah, he’s overplaying the “heart surgery” angle. He had stents places which is typically done with sedation (not asleep with general anesthesia) with a catheter (big needle poke, not open surgery) through the groin or wrist (not chest). Most people are home recouperating in a day or 2.
I doubt the UK is paying but Medicare services are pretty limited for services provided outside the US.
PTCA and coronary stent placement aren’t *surgery*. The doctors who perform these procedures are interventional cardiologists, not cardiac surgeons ( different residencies and fellowships), and they are done though arterial puncture and sheath placement, not open incision.
Sorry Thomas and reporters, but get your facts straight.
TMZ spells heal “heel”? What is this an homage to trump’s grotesque spelling errors? Ugh, America.
Careful. You’ve got two grammatical errors in your own post.
I no longer believe he is calling the. I believe they are calling him pretending to care and say they just wanted to check on him etc. Then they turn around and say he called them. Don’t believe it one second. I believe Meghan too is in touch with her father, that’s why he isn’t as frantic as he was Monday and Tuesday.
There is clearly a long line of dysfunction on his side. Good on Megan for breaking the cycle.
Agreed. Not sure I agree that she needs the Firm to protect her though. He’s embarrassing but not dangerous. And she seems capable of managing fine on her own. And I doubt he needs to call TMZ, I’m sure there’s a reporter who has earned his trust who calls him all the time. Reporters will do that.
I get that this guy is an ass who is behaving accordingly, but the level of vitriol is a bit out of hand, especially for someone in the hospital. It’s like the rest of the world has turned into bridezillas furious about anything that might ruin the fairytale day.
+100
Princess Henry i/w seem to have broken separated years ago from the lot – but her entry into the global stage – the halves couldn’t resist the hate and muddle her name.
I hope The Firm / HM/ BRF disinvited the father after siding with the hateful poison half sister.
What a horrible human. Your goddamn daughter is getting married in front of the world and you can’t shut the hell up and stop embarrassing her. Weddings are stressful enough as it is. What a pig.
Yes, and he must be one of the dumbest grifters in the world. If he had kept his mouth shut and just supported his daughter she would have made sure he was financially ok for the rest of his life. I meank even if he couldn’t be bothered supporting her out of love, you’d think he could do it in his own best interests!
She sounds super pissed at him in that statement, with the ‘cared for’ part. I suppose it has a double-meaning — she helped look after him financially but also, that she never says she loved him, just that she cared for him.
Meghan is not going to be giving him money for him to hand it out, to her half-siblings.
No wonder he did not know what was going on with the wedding, she knew he could not be trusted, and this is probably will be the last time, she will ask him to do anything for her.
None of these people are Rhodes Scholars. Samantha is an idiot too. If she had bided her time a bit, she could have actually capitalized on this better. Writing and announcing the tell all NOW basically announces to the world “Hey, I am a liar and I am merely cashing in!”. And she admits to being behind the biggest and most embarrassing press courting scandal yet. SMH. If she had waited two years without blabbing immediately, she might have been considered a “real insider”, maybe even scored an invite to bump up her credibility. But no. She blabbed at once just to make sure that her info had as little value and her image was as pathetic and trashy as possible so no one will pay her much beyond an initial rough payday that will run out at once. Why should they pay her more, when she is so desperate to make an idiot of herself for free? I saw her in an interview, and it’s obvious that this woman thinks she is savvy. And it’s hilarious because she and her worthless brother and father have become the media equivalent of carnival freaks and don’t even realize it. Congrats Sam, Thomas sr and Thomas jr, you have about as much credibility as Kate’s stripper cousin. Uncle Gary outranks you because even the guy who named his house Casa de Bang Bang is smarter and classier than you.
If you’re going to be an ethically bankrupt grifter intent on selling out your family, at least have the decency to do it halfway intelligently. But that’s too tall an order for these white trash morons.
I hope the Royal Family protect her and shield her from this – she can begin her new life away from all this crap.
I think after the dust has settled, the Daily Mail will have a lot to answer for in how they have fed and stirred this story. They have manipulated a stupid and naive man into creating all this scandal to sell papers and it’s been a real dog whistle for certain odious people to start chiming in on Meghan being American, divorced and a person of colour- it’s vile.
The royal wedding is actually creating so little buzz here in Britain- literally no-one seems to care. I think most people are largely happy for them, but this wedding is not the be-all and end-all of the weekend.
I quite like the idea of the daily mail frothing and raging to itself while everyone just ignores them. It’s the way forward, really.
The FA cup is on the same day, and to be honest, with Meghan and Harry being cheap on offering the peons they invited food to eat and everyone broken or running away because of Brexit, well… we’re all feeling poor at the minute.
This was never about MM. It was a powerplay in the Harry /KP vs the media game that began when the relationship was outed.
Parliament had a vote last week to try and curb press freedom ( No won the day) and will continue to try to curb press freedom.
One of the many letters Harry / KP sent to IPSO contained a threat that royals would back the vote.
I imagine the recent 2 letters sent about Markle Snr’s privacy reiterated that threat.
It’s certainly no coincidence that a few hours after receiving the letter, the DM went on the warpath and exposed Markle Snr. It was a dagger aimed at Harry. To show collusion. Markle is / was collateral damage, and his reaction unexpected.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/thomas-markle-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-photos-paparazzi-press-british-trust-a8351031.html
“I have always cared for my father”
Cold. Not saying he doesn’t deserve it at all, but who here with a normal relationship with their dad has said “I have always cared” for him?
I mean, it’s clearly responding to the a-hole siblings saying that she’s ignored her father, but still…this statement makes her sound super pissed. And rightly so, mind you.
You can’t have a normal relationship with a hard-core narcissist like this guy appears to be. To me “cared for” sounds like she’s managed to get a degree of healthy seperation from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really feel for Meghan.
Coming from a huge family of inbred, bigoted narcissists, HELL NA! I’m not cold just because my family are insufferable assholes, people just like the Markles who believe themselves to be the ultimate superiors to all others, who feel entitled to everything I have, including my “love,” and who go out of their way to crush others. To say “I care about” them would be a stretch. And yes, this includes parents.
@MissMarierose @CommentingBunny
Yes, I just popped in to comment on narcissism. After years of emotional turmoil, I realized that my mother is a narcissist. To say it’s draining is such an understatement. I had to stop communicating with her for my own emotional well-being. And yes, most people with normal parents don’t get it.
Children of narcissist often become narcissist themselves – these are usually the parent’s favorite child(ren). The scapegoat children can become overachievers and/or people pleasers. It’s all damaging and everyone suffers in some way. Sad.
Given the behavior of these people, I suspect this is the case. (I’m not an expert or a therapist. I’m just trying to heal my darn self!)
Sounds like Megan has been on low- or no-contact with him for years. I don’t blame her. Given her fame and widespread popularity, her father’s (and siblings’) dysfunction went into hyper overdrive.
Her father got just want he wanted – attention and sympathy while trying to make Megan look like an awful person. pity.
That part of the statement reads as “I love my dad but I do not love the shenanigans he has pulled” Thankfully there will be an ocean of space between them. I feel sorry that she has been so let down by one half of her family, there is no going back from this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Zapp Brannigan – he’s done his dash. She’ll be a royal, and her new family will close ranks, so he’ll be totally frozen out. I’m thinking that MM should try and put it out of her mind (for) now, and focus on what’s coming. Hopefully, she’ll be too busy to hear or read any more of her poor-excuse-for-a-father’s shit talk.
based on how things have been handled by him and his side of the family, of course she doesn’t have a normal relationship with them.
“Cared” is just an interesting word to use in that statement and the subtext is like a siren. I hope she has Oprah on speed-dial for counsel so that O can tell her that this will pass and you can leave your scheming, hateful family behind and it’s more than okay.
‘Cared for’ is an interesting choice of words – its a direct confirmation that she has financially supported him in the past as well as that she cares about him.
TMZ is saying that she is very upset and embarrassed by the whole affair, which means he has been speaking to her but is STILL selling her out to the press – the man has just proven that he can never be trusted with any information about her life as he our his mouth piece will blab to the press. Samantha claims to have wired money to him – am sure its his share of the money they’ve been making off the setup pap shots and his ‘chats’ to the press. These 2 have clearly got a deal going where they are splitting the money.
I think money is the root of all this nonsense. Why else is he calling one tabloid website almost daily? It was just too much to pass up. The cost will likely be great in the long run, though. His heart isn’t the only thing damaged. His relationship with his daughter will likely never be the same.
I like the way MM’s statement closes with “our wedding”. This is not about self-absorbed relatives on either side of the family.
I wouldnt call it cold to say cared for…i would say its emotionally neutral. Its probably hard to find the words to describe the situation, especially to the whole world, to people that really dont know you or your relationship with your father. I would use the same words, i find it hard to say love when it comes to my father, our relationship is rocky. I try, he barely tries but in the end its all my fault when we dont get along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Emotionally neutral” is the correct descriptive tone of this statement. She’s done.
He ignored her calls to contact TMZ first. Dude’s earned himself the full Ice Queen treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her wording is partly because it’s a semi-formal statement. She’s not going to say “I love my father.” It’s appropriate.
I think she would have said ‘cared for and loved my father’ if that’s how she really felt. I don’t think she was holding back out of formality. I’m trying to decide if that word choice was shade or a burn….I think it’s a burn that was meant to be shade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it as acknowledgement that this is nothing new and through it all she has always cared for him. That she won’t stop lovin him or have this change anything. She sounds tired.
“…the space he needs…” Ha! I’m sure Meg will be giving him lots and lots of it! One positive outcome after this debacle is that absolutely no one will give her grief for ignoring her father from now on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “cared” word speaks volumes. My father passed away in 2002, but I have always used “love” or “loved” when referencing him.
I knew this sentence would be picked out. It’s cold if you want to read it that way. It’s also a public statement. Not a private declaration. The wording is perfect.
Meghan just shut this shit down. No more flipflopping. He’s not coming. She’s also asking along with harry for people to respect his space. I’m reading that as he needs to stfu. She is capable of communication. She is aware of the situation. It’s passive. And if he wants to talk he can. He doesn’t need a 3rd parth to print it out globally for her to see it.
This guy is scum. Get ready for the pleas he can’t care for himself.
“Cared for” is intentionally ambiguous, I think- it could encompass not just love and concern for well- being, but also potentially financial support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what happened to the notoriously private father who just wanted to live his quiet life in Mexico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$$$$ caught his attention. Why not jump on the gravy train?
So. Much. Drama.
And he wanted to “be part of history” ? What about being there for your daughter?!
My heart goes out to this poor girl and Harry. I hope they can let go and let God give them a beautiful day and life together.
Actually that’s a very good point. Meghan’s being called cold over this statement, but her father never mentioned loving her or wanting to be there for her on her special day or wanting to spend time with her.
I won’t go into a rant about how women are always expected to be warm and gentle and accommodating, but I want to….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Either way, her father has done nothing to earn any warmth from her. The statement, whether described as cold, emotionally neutral or otherwise, is completely justified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all, Amy, your comment was sound! It is a stone cold statement and I agree justifiably so, but I’ve seen people on other sites calling Meghan heartless and sociopathic over the wording. People are essentially saying she should be coddling her father when he’s treated her horribly, which is out of order and plays into wider societal expectations.
He’s a coward running away from his behavior so of course he’s using TMZ. He is not a confused old man who doesn’t know any better. My guess is this is who he’s been his whole life. He was pretty comfortable with blaming his son for his health problems.
So both Thomas and Samantha have health concerns right before the wedding. Convenient.
I hope Meghan and Harry have a lovely time and don’t let the Markles mar any of it.
Wonder how much he is getting paid for all this drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. This miscreant is making bank.
I wonder too – how much money is there to be made just by saying whatever you want to the press? To me it has to be A LOT to permanently humiliate yourself and destroy your reputation and credibility on the world stage.
This heart surgery plus the evil step sisters auto smash last night that delivered unto her a broken ankle and fractured knee are almost poetic justice at this point.
Now it is down to creepy big brother, and the Dooleys who apparently lost the tv gig that brought them over though they don’t know M.M. —— and I believe Anne and Mike T can track them all on swift horseback and lock them all up in a cosy shed for a few days by pretending it is a TMZ remote studio gig. Go, Princess Anne!
I didn’t hear about the sister being in a car accident
Karma is knocking at her door
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OChar – FFS they’re going to sue KP/Meghan for it, aren’t they.
I. Just. Can’t. with these people. I will not be surprised if that crazy heffer starts promoting (or self-martyring) herself as another Princess Di.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They could try to sue but they courted the attention so that wouldnt go far in court at all.
@Olenna. Samantha already invoked Diana’s accident when defending her choices about her dad’s staged photo ops to the press. Because she’s slime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heehee, Liberty! That sounds like an excellently cunning plan (and exactly how they’d do it on ‘The Windsors’!)
I didn’t know the Dooley’s had lost the TV gig – hahaha. Someone in the RF is finally shutting this sh!tshow down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so bad for Meghan that she has to deal with shenanigans this close to the wedding
I have to admit, I’m surprised by all this. I know weddings can bring out the worst in people, and that when there is significant money and fame involved, it just makes it even more extreme – but her father has laid pretty low since the engagement, right? I know he staged those pictures but in the grand scheme of what he could have done, those were pretty benign.
Why is he now showing his ass like this? Why did he wait until the week before the wedding to put TMZ on speed dial?
Maybe that was all just part of it – to lay low and then bam! steal the thunder?
I am too. Not a word out of him until a week before the wedding & now he can’t stop calling TMZ? He was a recluse until March and then does all these bizarre pap strolls? Either he suffers from severe anxiety and he sabotaged himself with the photos so he could back out of the wedding or he was embarrassed by how he looked or he’s a jerk. When the self-sabotage didn’t work, he now has health issues that prevents him from attending. Either it’s manufactured or it’s real but he’s going to make sure the tabloids won’t be able to spot him until after the wedding. The photos were stupid…but the calling up.of TMZ & not your daughter is worse. He doesn’t want to face her because of his actions. Sadly he’s done so much more damage than her half sister or half brother could have done.
The pap strolls were because he hated the photos of him that were being circulated, so he thought he’d stage some better ones.
I read an article recently which said that the paparazzi rented the home next door to Thomas so they could get the pictures they wanted of him. If true, that kind of constant surveillance and invasion of privacy is enough to send anyone cray-cray!. He probably thought that if he worked with the paps on a few pictures they would leave him alone after that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides he never said he was trying to get the paps off his back, he said he didn’t like the way he looked in the photos that were being taken of him. If he’d stopped and said just that it would’ve made more sense. All that being said, this event isn’t about him, yet he’s trying very hard to make it about himself. I guess he got a taste of attention and now has decided he likes it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the value went up as the wedding drew closer? Plus, waiting until the week before the wedding means less chance of being successfully stopped.
I once worked with someone who spent a few years traveling the globe working for well-known tabloids. She made very good money, though her specialty was more about interesting feature stories than celebrities. She said that family members WILL often sell out a famous relative. The money and attention is just too tempting.
I’m still going with an anxiety disorder. I think he has many problems and that is one of them. Whether consciously or subconsciously, he brought all of this on himself as a way to get out of walking her down the aisle.
My cousin’s ex was an alcoholic and was supposed to walk their daughter down the aisle. She loved her father, but my cousin kept telling her, “Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t show up.” The day of the wedding came and he was a no-show. Her uncle walked her down the aisle.
So does that mean the other siblings will rush to be at their father’s side since they “care” so much about him? Or are they going to remain in England to ruin Meghan’s day? I read somewhere that Samantha Markle is supposed to be some “special” correspondent for one of the tabloids covering the wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like Meghan has been trying with her father for a number of years. ‘Periodically estranged’ says to me that she’s given him far too many chances, which is completely understandable. Hopefully the Atlantic is wide enough for her to feel free from all the drama soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beluga, courtesy of NP (the ex- b*tch friend) we had clues…NP was quoted as saying it’s not my place to say- in reference to Meghan & Thomas’ relationship…remember the video where Meghan said something like she couldn’t go to his house (even though she needed to get her mail)…
Thomas Sr. isn’t innocent, he has been working with Vonnie from the beginning…I think that moving forward Meghan will not ‘protect’ him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeeve. Father of the year his guy is not.
When will he (and meghan’s half siblings) stop talking.
When the royals shove such large fistfuls of money into their gobs that they choke on it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Succesfull surgery? From where I stand, he still did not get a heart. My God, so rediculous. I feel for her (as much as possible to feel for a princess), adding to the stress of a bride, there is the fact that the whole world will be watching, that the part of the family she is about to marry into are straight up racists and now her own family, her farhter, can’t suck it up and at least to go away for a few days, which is pretty low bar for family support.
Any bets that a year from now Meghan and Harry will have already had a child? Seems like there would be no point in waiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also depends how many they want. I could see them being a one-and-done couple.
Barring any complications, I’m thinking she gets pregnant on their honeymoon later this summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think daddy and the evil unhinged step sister are up to something, they are not done milking this for cash. She’s claiming she was hurt in a car crash caused by a pap harassing her, she even dared to blame the Palace saying they never helped them cope with all the media attention. Seems to be forgetting she invited them into her life and has been the one encouraging it. Samantha is becoming more unhinged with each passing day – its clearly eating at her that Meghan is ignoring her and is not reacting to her baiting. For people like her being ignored by the target of their bitterness just drives them insane. I wouldn’t be surprised if she staged the car accident to get sympathy and more media attention.
KP and Harry/Meghan have handled this whole thing badly, while I don’t think they would have been able to do much with the unhinged lunatic sister but I think things could have been better with Daddy. While I do think there was a line of communication between him and the Palace via Meghan he was playing along, regardless of what the sister says. He’s shown his ass and he doesn’t even seem that bothered about how his behaviour makes Meghan feel.
The Fail has some interesting articles on it, they are saying that Harry has been the driving force behind it on top of a very inexperienced team – it says that if Christopher Geidt had still been TQ’s ‘fixer’ then this would never have happened as apparently he knew how to manage Harry.
I rarely agree with the perspective presented in the Fail but the article you reference @Digital Unicorn has a ring of truth to it to me. Both Harry and Will have made bad PR choices, choices that seem rooted in petulance and stubbornness. Plus they share the same “young and inexperienced but very keen” team at KP. I’m not saying this debacle could have necessarily been entirely avoided nor am I saying any deserved “blame” should be taken off the questionable members of Meghan’s family. But I do think Harry played a role too…mostly of the sort “if I want it to be so, it will. People must behave the way I say.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is too through.
Pops using TMZ as his personal mouth piece got him to this point of saying care instead of love. Also saying he wants to be there to be apart of history, instead of saying to support my daughter. He’s just been on a bad roll.
I actually wonder if this Markle family was trying to blackmail her into paying them. And when she said no, this happened. It just seems so odd. The fact that he won’t stop calling TMZ, it’s like a big eff you to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering how I was going to escape this wedding and it turns out my football team’s game starts at exactly the same time as the wedding telecast. I couldn’t have asked for a better anti-prom. 😀
Lol at anti-prom. I have great memories of my anti-prom evenings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s become abundantly clear why she blanked all these losers. She needed to for the sake of her own sanity. That side of her family are all straight up cray.
Yes. Worse than that, they’ve actively tried to harm her life and relationships. I’ve been there, a few times. Estrangement happens in stages and i hope Meghan feels free to leave it all behind her now. It’s a heartbreaking and destabilizing experience when your own family isn’t safe. This being so close to her wedding, I’m glad the firm is so large and centuries of experience with troubles because this has been horrific.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh! He sounds so much like my sister who has Borderline personality disorder. Instead of just joining in the festivities and being a part of his daughter’s special day, he had to make things all about him. People like this try to get attention… good or bad. That’s how they gain control.
I suspect, he wasnt feeling like a big enough star and tried to get more “power” with these antics.
Good for Megan for cutting it with this statement. It sounds like she’s been dealing with this her whole life. There is no healthy balance with a person like this… an emotional vampire. They will suck you dry and twist reality to serve themselves. Best to step away. So sad and he’d to do though! I always try to give another chance, and it always burns me.
I was going to comment something similar about Markle making it all about him. It’s hard for people who come from good families to believe, but sometimes parents can be raging jealous of their own children. He’s sabotaging her. It’s intentional. Then he cries victim and everyone falls for it. Very typical Cluster B behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Siblings too, not just parents.
If either he or the half-sister attended, they’d likely faint or do something to draw attention to themselves. All it takes is one in a family to derail any big event. And they do not change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the end of the day, these people have just a few more days to milk their relationship, because once the wedding is done, nobody cares about them and their history with her or any other tidbits. She will be a member of the Royal Family and that’s that. They will all disappear into the hole they came out.
Read an interesting article on the Daily Beast yesterday. Apparently, TMZ tried to pay Markle $100K and he turned it down. The thrust of the article was about how the Royal Family’s press office really botched all of this and that the press office is notoriously incompetent. I have to kind of agree on that. They should have locked this down a year ago.
Apparently, the tabs were the ones cultivating relationships with the family while the Royals totally ignored them. They’ve known for a year that this family was problematic and they apparently never came up with a PR game plan on how to deal with that. Even now, when the sting operation into his staged photos became public, there was literally no one around at the press office. Instead they had an assistant whose mobile number was the only point of contact in the office while this was all blowing up.
How do you stage one of the biggest publicity events of the decade and not have any press people available to deal with press inquiries a week before the wedding?
In 2018, if you’re going to ask Megan to give up her career, her church AND her citizenship, maybe they should have included the outdated tradition of paying a dowery too. Throw the parents some cash, make them sign all sign NDAS and be done with it. Instead, they did the opposite of that. They ignored a slow rolling disaster most of us could see coming from a mile away.
Yeah, but there’s no point in a NDA with someone who has no real assets. (Because what will you sue them FOR? How will any judgment against them be enforced?) People with nothing to lose and big mouths can be dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
We talked about this yesterday here…you can’t force people to sign NDAs. And if they sign an NDA and violate it, what’s the recourse? It’s pointless to sue.
This is such a weird tone to take. Why is there an expectation that Kensington Palace “take care” of Meghan’s estranged family? They’re adults who chose to sell out their half sister the moment it became possible, one assumes in hopes of a payout. And we know nothing about the relationship between Meghan and her father, I’m not taking the Daily Fail as the experts. We don’t know what they’ve spoken about or what he was saying to her before this mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not defending the family. They seem pretty awful, but that’s exactly why you do something to contain them. I really think the royal dropped the ball here. They didn’t do a single thing to contain them. We’ve all known for a YEAR that these people were talking to the press whereas the Royals seemed completely unprepared for any of this even just a few days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, what were the royals to do? These idiots aren’t British subjects. They’re just attention whores. If the royals tried to pay them off these people would be blabbing a week later.
They clearly planned for the 2 Markle siblings, and have chosen to ignore them (which is IMO the right thing to do). Rogue relatives looking for money only go away if the payment is right, though perhaps you think they should have given in and invited Thomas and Samantha to the wedding?
This whole idea that Meghan should have had the royal brigade scoop her father up and have him come live with them, or something like that, is totally bizarre. He’s an ADULT. They’re clearly not close, and I think we can see why. I don’t think anyone would have planned for him to completely lose all common sense and publicly freak out to TMZ while ignoring his daughter’s phone calls.
Agree with you @Noshame that some KP containment strategy would have helped with most of the Markles. But not the worst ones. They’re uncontainable IMO. Samantha would dearly love to get hauled into court for violating a NDA. She’d probably devote an entire chapter in her mean book to how she was ‘bullied!’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see this being a part of KP’s plan.
Letting the Markles show their true colors will make the public turn against them and no one will question Meghans motives when years down the line she won’t let her kids see their grandfather. People will understand why she doesn’t let her relatives close to her or her future family.
A, I agree with you…I think once the wedding is over- stories will come out exposing the Markles’ extortion schemes…
Well, it looks like Tomas Sr has gotten more than that 100G now, I mean that’s what that article tells me. He’s far from dumb and held out for the biggest payday he could get, and tried to ruin his own daughters wedding to do it. Why else would he be talking to TMZ about the damn weather?
He likely planned to go to the wedding and then sell his story but his health prevented that so he did the next worst thing. I can’t believe some people are treating him like he’s some dottering old man, he’s simply far smarter than his two big mouthed, oldest children.
It’s not bad enough that about a jillion and a half people are going to be watching this and gleefully picking apart every single thing. Of course now if she happens to tear up or look sad, she’s a manipulative witch milking all the pity. If she dares to smile or look remotely happy, she’s a manipulative witch who betrayed her family.
I do not envy her.
You know, seeing has his health is in “peril” he’d have his daughter rather than TMZ on speed dial but NOOOOOOOOO. He’s got to tell them everything. Clumsy old ass famewhore.
Aaach, what a bloody shemozzle.
Maybe Meghan dodged a bullet by not having her father at the wedding.
I have an extremely manipulative father. Everything is about him. I get MM wanting her father to be a supportive, loving dad on her wedding day. I had a lot of conversations with my mother leading up to my wedding day, I didn’t trust him…we had a nice wedding and got through it with him behaving. I divorced a few years ago after my daughter passed away (SIDS), took me a few years to financially regroup, dealt with an extremely abusive relationship (not the ex husband, he actually sent me money to help leave the boyfriend, we are still great friends). My father rubs my nose in every bad part of my life when we have spoken over the last few years. He tries to manipulate me and bring me over to his “side” when he’s not getting along with my mother. I have cut him off due to a lot of therapy and an extremely loving and supportive boyfriend. It was very easy for me to slip into the “yes, dad, sorry” role for a long time. I’m a people pleaser for sure. I get MM. sorry that was a rant.
VeronicaL, I hear you…you can ‘rant’ all you want. My condolences. Always remember that you deserve the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry you had to go through that, but please know that you’re not alone. Some of us get it. Rant all you want.
Keep your friends close but your enemies closer. Meghan needs to learn how to use the power of proximity to her royal self to keep those connected to her quiet. Shutting out her family and old friends completely from the wedding was a big mistake. If Meghan had decided to invite her trashy, chatty relatives and discarded friends to the ceremony, she could’ve made 25 year NDA’s part of the deal and spared us the backstabbing gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I wish Meghan (or at least the palace) had done was put out a statement making it clear Meghan has no relationship with this part of her family and just keep it at that. That way no matter what Samantha says, the palace has drawn a firm line in the sand making it clear Samantha is persona non grata. She won’t stop giving interviews but I’m hoping the interest will die down after awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I really don’t think their terrible behaviour started with this wedding. If that one brother was willing to write a public letter to Prince Harry to not marry, there’s no doubt in my mind that evil had already been lurking in the hearts of her half-siblings.
I also have no idea why the ex-wife of the half-brother was expecting an invite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I frankly don’t think Markle was able to invite all that many people in the first place. A future (however improbable) King of England is marrying. As we’ve seen before, this is English royalty’s wedding – the players are all but incidental.
That being said, no WAY would these bottom feeders get an invite. To anything.
Like others have mentioned I’m so confused by her dad’s behavior. He’s been quiet for months, saying nothing since it was revealed Meghan and Harry were together, nothing at their engagement announcement (apart from the approved statement issued by Kensington Palace saying both her parents were delighted). And now a week before the wedding he decides to act out? I’m not sure how bad the level of paparazzi harassment was for him but I’m not sure why he thought staging photos would be a better solution. And why does he keep running his mouth to TMZ instead of communicating with his daughter? How does he not understand this makes him look even worse? Also where the heck is he being hospitalized? I feel like TMZ would have mentioned this by now. Not to say he is faking the surgery, he probably isn’t but the whole thing is so fishy. For example, if he were really having very severe health problems, wouldn’t have Meghan have flown out to be with him? Wouldn’t any of his kids have tried to be there for him? The fact that none of his kids (even the older ones who are dysfunctional) are there is just weird. I’m afraid he’s trying to set this up for something like if he really does have a full blown heart attack, would Meghan drop everything to be by his side? I feel like he’s emotionally manipulating her. All of his health issues could have been dealt with months ago–why deal with it now?
I feel so sorry for her but she’s better off with her dad not there, I’m sorry to say.
Yes she is but when he watches the wedding on the TV the reality of what he is missing out on will hit him and hard, so expect stories and quotes to TMZ about how sad/heartbroken he is to have missed it and how he really wanted to be there. He and her sister are going to milk it for all the money they can get – they are not going to go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our current President already has that covered…
LOL. Sad but true.
So this is just the icing on a great big stupid orange cake?
I was perfectly willing to give him the benefit of doubt as someone in an incredibly strange and stressful situation for everything he did up to and including the staged photos, but there is simply no charitable explanation for why he’s had TMZ on speed dial since then. It sucks because he’s managed to not just effectively cut himself out of his daughter’s life, but that of his future grandchildren as well; and for what a bit of cash? So sad.
I am not sure I feel sorry for any of them. Why even involve him if Harry never met him in two years? Thankfully, the FA Cup will be on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best thing in the world is that she is far away from all the BS.
I hope she makes a new life with Harry’s family and friends.
So what? Good for him to do his own thing and not be controlled by the royals. They could have sent someone to him to walk him through this. Her mother got assistance a long time ago. he never did. They left him to fend for himself while throwing him into the spotlight. He doesn’t owe them anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It honestly sounds like she had barely any contact with her father during all of this. I would have kept him close communicationwise and, yes, helped him financially, etc. She and Harry could have flown down there at some point. How hard is that?
Nothing.
You are right, but KP PR is calling the shots on this. And yes, she could have done better. It feels like her dad was an after thought in all of this and left to his own devices despite what the KP PR spin is trying to sell it as.
She could have done so much more than she did. He is poor and went through heart surgery. I don’t blame him trying to make a buck to pay for those expensive medical bills. At least that is a better reason than Pippa who was trying to make a buck off of anything she could to the point of embarrassment.
People are throwing serious shade at her family, but when that many people in your life are saying the same thing about you, there is probably a kernel of truth to it.
No mention of love anywhere in Meg’s statement. “I have always cared for my father.” Ouch.
The DM article linked in one of the other H&M threads was actually interesting & made some excellent points.
