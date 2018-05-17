Hilary Duff doxxed her annoying neighbor, the neighbor says her boyfriend punched him

i'm screaming at hilary duff dragging the f-k out of her neighbor pic.twitter.com/EnJgPwoZ1t
— ♢ (@luvintothelight) May 16, 2018
Hilary Duff is in New York filming Younger, where she’s staying in an apartment building. She has an annoying neighbor, a German guy named Dieter whose parents pay his rent, according to Hilary. Hilary posted some Instagram stories calling out Dieter for keeping her up at night. She wrote Dieter’s full name over the top of her video and claimed that her apartment stinks of smoke. She also said that Dieter is a rage-a-holic who breaks furniture. Dieter got wind of Hilary’s post and says he’s had hate mail and that he’s hiring lawyers to handle this. Here’s the text of her videos, as posted on Huffington Post. Page Six has another video that Hilary posted along with the one above:
“Calling all New Yorkers with asshole neighbors. Really open to any advice you have,” she [said] on her Instagram Stories. “My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?”
“We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life ― must be nice,” Duff said. “Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a dick dude ― and put your trash down the chute.”
Duff said she returned home from a 15-hour workday, but got no sleep that night because of the neighbor’s antics.
She drew cat faces on his profile picture, seemingly to taunt him to respond. Before she signed off, Duff slung a few more jabs at her neighbor, who she accused of “breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend.”
“It scares me and my kid,” wrote Duff, who has a 6-year-old son. “Therapy is cheaper.”
As for smoking, the former Disney Channel star advised her neighbor: “Get a vape.”
Page Six talked to Dieter and got his side of the story. He claims he tried to work with Hilary on the issues and that he’s turned down the music. He is getting threats from her fans. She has over 9 million followers on Instagram, she knew this would happen.
“I live with a sober companion,” he told Page Six. “I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here.” His sober companion is Topes Calland, who has been described as a “$1,000 per hour super-mentor who rescues the children of the rich and famous.”
Speaking to Page Six by phone, [Dieter] – who says he works three jobs – insisted Duff’s social media onslaught is unfair, “I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers.”
He insisted he does not smoke pot and her claims are false. “I live with a sober companion, I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here.
He said the problems started immediately when Duff moved in next door in January with her boyfriend, the singer Matthew Koma, “When they moved in I turned down the music right away. When she first complained about smoke, I did offer to send in my own contractors to fix the ventilation problems. But the building owners did not get back to me to give the okay for the work to be done, but I did try.”
He added that Duff’s claims he doesn’t work are false, and in fact he is currently employed at his family’s real estate office, and also works as an event producer and manages music artists.
God I do not miss living in an apartment building. I’ve lived places where I can hear people walking above me, where I was kept up by loud music late at night, and where there were roaches. (The place was decent otherwise and I kept it clean but it was in a big city and roaches are common.) I hate smoke and get dizzy from it so this would drive me crazy. However if it’s true that it’s a smoking building than Hilary doesn’t have much recourse unfortunately. It’s hard to find housing in NYC to say the least so she may not have known that it would be this bad. Hilary could have gone to management, but it’s not likely that would have done much. I would try to talk to other neighbors and get a kind of coalition going against him. I’ve done that before at places I’ve lived. People talk and if you have a problem with someone it’s likely that other people do too. She never should have used his last name and she’s not accomplishing much with it except putting him on the defensive. Plus if he comes from wealth like that he’s got the cash to come after her legally too.
Hilary may be traveling to NY to work and see her boyfriend (singer Matthew Koma is from Long Island and he posted in February on Instagram “4 months in NYC starts now”) but she’s not there full time. These photos of her holding plants were taken in Studio City, California last weekend.
It gets worse. After I wrote this I saw the story that Matthew, Hilary’s boyfriend, barged into Dieter’s apartment yesterday and punched him. Dieter called the cops. He told Page Six “I had to call the police this morning because Hilary’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, barged in and tried to punch me in the face. I tried to avoid his fist, but he hit me on the head. So I pushed him out of the apartment, but I didn’t assault him.” Apparently Dieter was smoking in the hall. He claimed that he knows martial arts and did a block and that “I didn’t want a fight. I immediately called my lawyer who told me to call the police.”
Then Hilary’s people issued this statement:
Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, latenight noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now. She tried numerous times in polite ways to handle this situation including countless sessions with the landlords of the building. As every mother knows, protecting your kid has to come first and foremost and that is her primary goal. She reached a breaking point after a 15 hour work day and yet another sleepless night.
Why was this guy smoking in the hallway? Her boyfriend was way out of line for throwing a punch regardless, but it sounds like Dieter was trying to piss them off.
Photos credit: Instagram, Backgrid and WENN
Sounds like a clash of two pampered, spoilt brats to me. That always ends well.
What she did was wrong, she knows it will jeopardize his privacy and he will get harassed but she still went ahead with her post. If it’s a smoking building,he can smoke all he wants. She’s acting like an entitled brat and he should sue her.
Right! She’s only there temporarily and acting like it’s the end of the world. She could be staying anywhere nearby. She has the clout and money.
I agree absolutely that she should NEVER have made his name public. That is hugely (Bigly hehe) irresponsible. Also, trust fund kid or not, there’s a line.
I have some thoughts on this as I currently live in hell with a neighbor who is undoubtedly related to Satan; take it up with the management. Even attorneys, If need be. Causing potential harm and/or inflicting pain is not going to end well for anyone, including her child. I would never want to anger some one who knows where my child resides. Big mistake.
Secondly, and this is pure speculation on my part: Being sober, so to speak, does not necessarily mean sober from everything. I know people on alcohol recovery who smoke weed and definitely smoke cigarettes.
There could be a better solution if egos stay out of the way. It’s not about being “right”, it’s about a solution.
Lastly, record everything so it’s not one persons word over anothers. This will eliminate any more he said, she said, my bf beat you up….kind of stuff.
By the way, whether you work for a living or not, that’s not the business of your neighbor to say. It’s intrusive and, frankly, I feel, judgmental. Stick to the problems and solutions.
If this Dieter guy is a brat, they’re only making it worse by acting in that way themselves. You already have a six year old. Grow up, lead by example.
What she is doing is straight up bullying. If he is doing something that has a negative impact on your life, loop in the board. Or if it’s illegal/frightening call the police. I can understand being frustrated with your neighbours, but a celebrity with 9m followed naming and shaming someone online is really out of line.
I hope he has the resources to sue her.
Why in the world would she rent in a smoking- permitted building? Dieter sounds like an inconsiderate neighbor due to excessive noise, but she has no grounds to complain about smoking.
Am I the only one who is surprised not at this story (starkiller is right – two pampered people clashing? Shocker) but at the fact that Hillary Duff has fans excited enough to send threats? I kind of thought she had faded away to 30s’ C-list life? (Love ya Hills but other than that gif of you laughing I don’t know your work).
HA! Right? The article said the neighbor was getting death threats and I immediately wondered: “from …who!?”
And 9 million followers!?!?
She’s huge for the neckbeards on Reddit.
Um… isn’t this harassment? Like, he could actually sue her and would win in court? This makes me see her in a negative light for sure, there are adult ways to handle things and doxxing someone to 9 million followers is not it.
I didn’t know smoking buildings were a thing, it’s probably not common in Europe.
Anyway, it’s a childish way to handle things, Hilary. Why the hell bring social media into this!
The hell did she do to her face?? Gross.
I’ve barely recognized her 😮
If talking to him didn’t work and the landlords wouldn’t do anything about it, she should have looked into another building that doesn’t allow smoking. As annoying as that is to move, she has the resources to move to another apartment in the city.
I can’t stand the stink of cigarettes, but if he’s smoking and not getting in trouble, he’s probably not breaking any rules. Some neighbors can be pretty rude, and it sounds like she’s one of them. If it’s so bad, I’m sure she can find and afford another place to stay.
Seriously disgusted at the fact that he lived there before her and yet somehow she moves in and decides he has to change how he’s been living to suit her needs. If she didn’t know that it was a smoking building before she signed the lease she’s at fault for not doing her research or she needs better people. It doesn’t matter who pays his bills as long as their paid he can do wtf he wants as long as it doesn’t break the lease agreement. She probably tryna hey him kicked out so she can have his apartment and knock down a wall.
Exactly. It’s a smoking building! What did she think people were going to do there?
Also, from previous comments she’s made on social media I’m pretty sure she’s a Trump supporter. So… screw you Hilary Duff.
What I took from this story, I need to become a super mentor sober companion to the kids of the rich and famous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg there isn’t enough money in the universe. Can you imagine the drama? And you live in too? Ugh.
Yes there is. If I can make enough money to cover my expenses for a year or longer in half that time, yep.
You would be earning every penny. No thanks.
Not to mention you’re sooo concerned for your kid that you’re teaching him cyber bullying is ok…
I have so many questions.
What kind of shoddy building is this that you can smell your neighbor’s smoke in your apartment?
And how is it her business what someone does in the privacy of his own home?
If she has an issue with it she should contact the building management since it is obviously a ventilation problem or whatever.
Honestly, if they have been clashing since January she had a lot of time to organize another apartment. If she is there for filming I’m sure her production company could accomodate her with a relocation service.
This is ridiculous.
I live in one of those shoddy buildings where I can smell smoke in my bedroom fro people smoking outside. Not much I can do about it. Old buildings with crappy windows that are barely insulated.
I had that happen in my old apartment. I originally shared a duplex house with the owner, and then (without letting me know) they rented out the other half. That guy smoked a lot. I complained to the owner, who did nothing. I was already thinking about moving, so that sped up my timeline.
I don’t blame Hilary for being annoyed, I have bad health reactions to smoke, but she absolutely should not have publicly identified him, and she’s new and temporary in the building, and has means to go elsewhere – MOVE. It is not worth all the drama and unhappiness. Just move.
I’m firmly team Dieter on this one. I hope he sues her for harassment
Same. Even if everything she’s saying is true, the next step wasn’t to dox him. She’s dizzy. I hope he sues.
Ditto and I hope he wins big. This is a POS move on her behalf .
I definitely do not miss apartment living and the neighbors that go with it. In one place, the bathroom pipes carried noises down from the floor above, so if you were in the bathroom, you could hear, um, any bathrooming noises from above. It was gross. Then there were the meth dealer neighbors and their assortment of scary associates. And, most amusingly, there was 9 PM sex followed immediately by a shower upstairs neighbor. Every. Damn. Night. You could set your clock by her.
This sounds ridiculous though. If he’s allowed to smoke inside, then he’s doing nothing wrong. If you don’t want to be around smoke, don’t live next to a smoker and certainly don’t live in a building that allows it inside. I mean, us plebs don’t have a lot of choice sometimes but Hilary Duff is not a pleb with no resources or choice here.
I recently moved to a luxury tower and I swear it’s the worst thing I’ve done. A lot of people there, whether owners or renting, do not work and are supported by someone. My neighbour is a class A b*tch who does not care if I can hear her all day and night screaming, fighting with her boyfriend, smashing things in the kitchen, etc. She even washes her clothes at 1 am and I can hear the water swooshing around for about an hour.
One Sunday night she was playing music so loud, and it was 12.30 am, so I got out of bed and rang her bell, asked her kindly to lower her music and SHE WAS OFFENDED. Said it wasn’t her problem and this has never happened before… so I invited her into my bedroom so she could hear what I hear, almost daily.
I stayed home with the flu this past Thursday. It was 1 PM and these two were still at home pottering about, screaming at each other. So now I know these two A-holes don’t have any kind of job that would make them, you know, be at work or do something productive and that’s why they can afford to stay up so late, annoying everyone. Like she told me to my face, it’s not her problem that I actually have to wake up at 6 AM, am out most of the day and well into the night and need to sleep at least 5 hours.
There’s nothing much I can do without it escalating further. I record them every time they start behaving this way and I’m holding on to my arsenal until I have reason and an opportunity to use it against them.
Wish we could test drive apartments before moving in permanently. There’s no shortage of disrespectful, entitled trust fund a$$holes in NY.
omg the worrrrrst. I feel for you!! It’s so fun listening to domestic fighting right over your head when you’re trying to sleep, isn’t it?
Living around horrible neighbors is a nightmare, so I feel that. They can make life a living hell that you can’t escape from.
Having said that, I’m 100% certain she has her choice of real estate to choose from for temporary housing (and that she can well afford it, unlike normal people)and inciting her followers to harass someone doing something it sounds like he’s allowed to do in that building is not a good look. Her neighbor sounds like a dick, but she’s behaving even worse.
Wow, I don’t know a whole lot about her, but I’ve lost any respect I might have for her.
As an unrelated aside, 9/10 times if I click on a lifetime movie (my mother’s house, I swear lol, although some aren’t bad at all) her sister seems to be on it. With rare exception. I mean, back to back movies where you have to adjust your brain from her being an abused character to the next movie where’s she’s a high powered attorney seeking justice for her dead brother
My brain is getting old. I can’t adapt this quickly, Haley Duff. Take a vacation.
NYC dweller here and unfortunately, I’ve never heard of non-smoking buildings here. I’m sure they exist, but they would be difficult to find. In every apartment I’ve rented (including the one I now own) I’ve smelled other people’s cigarette smoke and it gives me instant headaches and if you are not a smoker that smell can really drive you crazy. It doesn’t even necessarily come from next door it can come from other floors through the ventilation system. At the last place we rented before our current place our bathroom ALWAYS smelled like weed.
I don’t know if the other commenters here don’t live in apartment buildings or they are all smokers but I definitely understand Hilary’s position here because you should be able to enjoy and relax in your home and not be made sick or kept awake by your neighbors (and before you try to counter that he has a right to relax in the way he wants in his own home, it’s not the same because his way is HURTING people). Smoking is banned in office buildings and public spaces, because it has been proven that secondhand smoke is dangerous, yet lawmakers (at least here) haven’t carried it to private residences which completely ignores the reality of shared living spaces.
Yes, I would also think Hilary has the resources to move but (a) moving is a pain in the a$$, (b) it doesn’t seem like she has much time in her day to look for places or pack or actually move and (c) why should she have to? A person doesn’t have a right to harass his neighbors with sound, garbage and smoke – even if he was there first.
Also, HE WAS SMOKING IN THE HALLWAY???? Um, get out of here with your “I didn’t want a fight” That is the definition of asking for a fight when you know your neighbor hates your cigarette smoking and you stand in your shared space filling it up with secondhand smoke. omg I am raging on her behalf right now and I’m not even particularly a fan (although I do like Younger!)
I 10000% agree! He sounds like a real dickweed. I suspect she’s asked him many times to keep it down, etc! I’m literallf going thru the exact same thing with my neighbors. Rude, loud, inconsiderate, their dogs bark all night! This guy is probably an entitled douche who isnt used to be told what to do or how to do it! It’s common courtesy to be respectful to your neighbors. I’m sure her posting this on IG is her at her whit’s end. If I had her money, I’d just move. She’s luckier than most.
+1 Just posted similar. I don’t blame her for being incredibly annoyed, but the doxxing is not okay.
I remember Whoopi Goldberg going off on a tangent about how she owned her apt and had lived there for years but when the laws changed smoking became prohibited in her building and she was livid. How could they tell her she couldn’t smoke in the space that she paid for! Her words not mine l. Anyway I said all that to put it out there she absolutely could’ve found somewhere that didn’t allow smoking. And yes he was being spiteful I’m sure by smoking in the hall but after this woman posted your name and personal information on social media for over 9 million people to see?
I am curious about this now b/c I’ve really never known this to be an option. I did a streeteasy search for 2-bedroom apartments in downtown manhattan for up to $10k a month and found only 41 options. Same search without the smoke-free requirement yields 483 options. So yes, it’s possible but there is FAR less selection. But I suspect being not from here, she prob didn’t know she should look for smoke-free. I’ve lived here 14 years and never made that a search criteria (but I also can’t afford to limit my choices like that either).
As for whatever Whoopi was talking about, I found a NY Times article about the smoking law and it explains “If your building has 10 or more apartments, smoking in common areas like the hallways, lobby or laundry room violates the Smoke-Free Air Act, a 2002 city law. The law does not apply to outdoor areas or individual apartments. Your co-op could enact stricter rules that prohibit smoking anywhere on the property — including inside apartments. To do this, it would probably have to amend the proprietary lease, a change that usually requires a supermajority vote, like two-thirds of the shares of the corporation.” So if Whoopi’s building prohibited smoking she was allowed to vote on it and a probably a supermajority voted to pass the rules.
Sorry, I get very passionate about being subjected to secondhand smoke and I don’t think non-city dwellers understand how hard it is to avoid.
Totally agree. Doxxing him wasn’t the wisest decision but I’ve certainly been driven to the brink of insanity by terrible neighbours before!
It’s so stressful to not know if you’re going to be able to relax when you get home or if you’re suddenly going to be treated to some loud bass and shrieking on a Wednesday night at 11pm when all you want to do is sleep.
SO many people do not understand the basics of how not to be a total a-hole to your neighbours.
There’s not a chance she would do all of the work for moving – either her own staff or someone who works for the show she’s there filming would find her a better place, hire packers and movers. She’s only there for a few months, she can’t have a ton of stuff, and they could probably do it one afternoon while she’s filming and she wouldn’t have to do anything besides see the new place and ok it.
I very much agree that you should be able to live comfortably in your own home, and this guy sounds like a real a-hole, but this has escalated to the point of doxxing and physical violence, and that’s insane when there is a simple solution that would make her life 100% better.
I see that point and I agree it’s the wiser route to go. We don’t know her circumstances. Maybe she’s being stubborn/bratty in staying and fighting. Maybe she doesn’t want to relocate her young son yet again to a new place. Maybe he really likes his school and it happens to be like a block away from her place. Maybe she exhausted her moving budget from the show on the first move and can’t get any more. I feel like she probably has reasons for not making that decision and he doesn’t really have any reasons for being a bag of d!cks. All that to say I totally agree she handled it poorly. I just empathize way more with her than with him.
Sounds like she has grounds to break the lease and move. Why doesn’t she, in lieu of all this drama?
I feel her pain, but what a gross way to handle this situation. I thought better of Hilary.
I have jerk neighbors above me and it got so bad I have to be relocated. They are the worst and I did put a fb post about all the issues I have with them, but I didn’t put names. I don’t know their names, but even if I did you can’t do that. It can come off as defamation.
Find a nice place outside the city and hire a driver, you are rich. Also there are these things called air purifiers. I bought one for $300 to deal with my neighbor’s second hand smoke and it worked. Also it makes a soothing white noise.
If he’s above her then how is the garbage in the hallways his fault? This is a case of which Hilary is in the wrong. She called him out over smoke, after her own boyfriend hit him, and still feels like she’s the victim? Over smoke. When this girl has the means to move in a day. I hope he sues her hard.
Sorry, team Dieter on this one. She sounds like an entitled biotch using her kid as a human shield justification for her and her boyfriend’s terrible antics.
Guess what – it’s none of your business how other people make their money! Also, people don’t have to do what you say or accommodate your schedule because you work long hours and are famous. Lots of people living in buildings together don’t have compatible schedules! Yet the world carries on regardless! Having a public feud is just an embarrassment.
I had a crazy neighbour who used to just start screaming indiscriminately at any and all hours of the night and trashing his suite (very expensive building, he bought his place for $7m). I called the cops, they would show up and sometimes even restrain him physically. It happened a few times, then it stopped. He sorted his shit out. Problem solved. I can’t imagine taunting him, making fun of him, bullying him online. Was he a jerk? sure. Did i take the adult route anyways? yes. Have some common human decency, even when others don’t.
I think it’s hilarious that celebrities call acting a real job. Like sure it’s a job in a source of income type of way. But she is by no means working like the rest of us- the ones she tried crying to.
I had a similar horror story with a former neighbor 4 years ago after trying to reasonate with him unsuccessfully about not playing loud violent games at 2 in the morning I had to talk to his landlord who happened to be our landlord too. Turns out his roommates were sick of him as well so he moved out a month later. Never ocurred to me to released his name in social media. Hillary Duff is a brat too.
She is an entitled brat. We’ve all had bad neighbors, and yes it’s frustrating, but I’d never think to doxx them – especially if I had Hilary’s fame and platform.
Someone on twitter mentioned the Hilary-Faye Dunaway feud, which I totally forgot about until now. Dunaway said she wasn’t a real actress (true), and Hilary countered with “my fans don’t even know who she is” and “I might be mad if I looked like that, too.” Hilary is cancelled.
Meh I’m not that bugged by the naming and shaming, I guess that makes me a terrible person. I’ve lived in enough apartments now that I have no patience for inconsiderate neighbors. In my last apartment, there were odd things but it was never enough for me or my roommates to complain to management (not that they would have done anything about it anyways).
In my current ground floor apartment, our upstairs neighbors are SUPER loud. They have an overactive toddler so that doesn’t help things. The kid being loud during the day–fine. However, the kid should not be making noise past 9 PM. There is no reason for him to be running around, playing with toys, screaming etc. He bangs around so much I’ve had people I’m talking to on the phone hear the kid through the phone! The parents are loud too and the landlord was over one weekend and even he was like WTF these people are so loud. The father loves to play guitar on Saturday mornings and he taps the floor with his foot to keep the beat–my roommate and I hear all this. My roommate spoke to them a few times about it but they just blatantly lied and said it was the third floor tenants. We complained to the landlord multiple times, so much he knocked off our rent slightly for 2 months haha. Turns out the tenant on the third floor has complained too (it’s a three floor building, loud tenants are sandwiched in the middle), whenever the kid runs around her apartment shakes. Well it seems they got sick of us complaining because they are moving in June, thank the Lord (or maybe the landlord raised the rent on them, whatever it was I’m just glad they’re out). I just hope whoever moves in next is more considerate.
Why doesn’t she invest in a nice, big HEPA air purifier?
I smoked a lot when I got sober. A lot. I was pretty conscientious about going outside. Also, I hated the smell on my clothes, hair, anything and felt it was a shameful habit. That said, she moved into a smoking permissible building. Leave if it’s offensive! And totally none of her business where he gets his money. Seems very entitled and I liked her. And 6 months off the cancer sticks! One step at a time!
How did you quit? I’ve got gum but it’s really not doing anything. I started smoking cigs long term when I gave up alcohol ten years ago.
Great job! These are huge accomplishments; congratulations to you! While both parties here seem bratty, I am concerned that the hard work he needs to do for sobriety will be derailed by this bullying, which could have much longer-lasting consequences than lost sleep and the annoying smell of cig smoke.
