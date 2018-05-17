Meghan Markle: ‘Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding’

There’s an interesting vibe around the royal wedding today. With Thomas Markle’s hospitalization and incessant TMZ-calling, I think the British papers finally hit the wall. They did their dirty work, they “put Meghan in her place” and humiliated her and her family and the Windsors. And now it’s time to move on, it seems. Because at the end of the day, weddings sell. Royal weddings sell even more. So everyone is keen to carry on and just keep this train rolling. It’s a fine line between “humiliating a woman to the point where she’s a mess before her wedding” and “humiliating a woman to the point where she cancels the wedding.” No one is canceling anything. Again, here’s the statement Meghan made through palace channels:
A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018
It feels like Meghan is trying to take control of the narrative from here on out, maybe? Like, she’s tired of palace officials bungling this so badly. I hope her next public statement is basically, “my half-siblings are absolutely the worst and I hope everyone ignores them.” That’s what she should have said months ago, but better late than never.
But at least her mom is there now. Doria left LA on Tuesday and she arrived in London on Wednesday. Apparently, Harry, Meg and the fam haven’t traveled down to Windsor Castle yet, so Doria spent the night at Kensington Palace:
Meghan Markle’s mother has spent the night at Kensington Palace after being reunited with her daughter yesterday. Doria Ragland was whisked off to the royal residence after touching down at Heathrow following a ten hour flight from Los Angeles. The yoga teacher and social worker will now stay at the palace in west London until the day before the wedding on Saturday.
Ms Ragland, 61, is now preparing to meet the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the next 24 hours. On Friday evening she will move with the bridal party to the historic Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire, a 25 minute drive from Windsor Castle. After being rushed through a private VIP terminal in the US, Miss Ragland flew into Heathrow where she was met by some of Prince Harry’s most trusted aides and taken to Kensington Palace by royal Jaguar. The presence of Miss Ragland who is extremely close to her daughter and still calls her ‘flower’, will undoubtedly calm Miss Markle’s nerves in what has been an unexpectedly fraught and hugely emotional week.
After the wreckage of just the past 72 hours, I bet Meghan only really wanted to see Doria out of everyone. I’m not the kind of person who falls apart very easily, but if all this sh-t happened to me, I would need a good cry and I would need my mom to tell me it was all going to be okay.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That’s alright either will Harry’s. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment is more proof that for some people, negative attention is better than none.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
30+ years later and you’re still spreading these silly lies about his paternity? What on earth is the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The moment my mum told me that her father would be walking her down the aisle I just turned my head and said ‘Bet you hell freezes over first, his feet won’t even touch UK soil! No way in hell were they ever going to let that happen, he just doesn’t look the part and by that I mean he isn’t Savile Row suitable, I’m not dissing him because I actually feel bad for him because I bet you half a dollar she was in on it I said he would either be set up or a sudden illness would occur and low and behold not one but both have occurred! What an amazing coincidence hey? The sympathy and fawning over her on this site is beyond laughable, her beloved Harry hasn’t even met the man and they have been together 2 years, with Harry’s means it would have been easy for a meeting to be accomplished long before now wouldn’t it? Of course it would but daddy dearest has never been on the agenda and nor will he ever be. The Royals can at least fake class but I doubt if he could, it takes a lot of training. Good one about Harry’s dad though! LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, the toxic relatives have no agency of their own and are only being manipulated and controlled by KP. That’s laughable. Her father, right along with her horrible sister and brother are responsible for their own actions. And her father decided to set up papped photos, sell them and then engage in the drama of the week, all egged on by the vile half-sister. So tell us how the Palace orchestrated this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OhHellNo!,
Wow, you’ve covered a lot here in your story, including how you think Tom Sr. looks bad and, my favorite part, that Meghan is an oracle. But you forgot the rest of it, where Tom Sr. was officially invited to the wedding, then he colluded with some paps for $$$ to get his version of glamour shots, then tried to drag his ex-wife Doria down the gutter with him by showing up at her house with the paps, then called TMZ whining about his health and indecision to attend the wedding. He did all this rather than talk to his own daughter, who was expecting him to walk her down the aisle in a few days. Sad story, but if hell freezes over because Tom Sr. doesn’t attend the wedding, you can thank him, not Meghan. Hopefully, her mom or Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will take his place and do her the honor she deserves of feeling supported by family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to say that everyone has the right to an opinion. Nobody gets to the places she’s gotten without drive and will. She hasn’t spoken to her family in years. That says a lot about both sides. I just read what a crazy control freak Harry is and that he has made 99.9% of the wedding decisions and was very happy to have found somebody with no ties to family. I’m sure Charles is happy about it too considering the mumbles we have heard from his office about his resentment towards the Middletons. Regardless, I’m sure that there is a lot of back story we don’t know about Meghan and her father’s family. Her mum seems to be selling Oprah her story. Money makes people go funny. One thing about Meghan though regarding her family: you can run, but you can’t hide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Keeks that Oprah story has been denied by Oprah’s team. OMG lets take the daily mail as truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KEEKS – you’re really relishing in these stories that Megan look bad, eh? With the way her family has behaved it is no wonder she stopped speaking to them. It doesn’t show anything bad about her but good judgement. It’s just simply not true that Harry has made all the decisions. The baker they used came from her website the tig, she chose 5 members of the bridal party, and if I’m not mistaken, I think she knew the photographer too. I have no idea what goes on in their private conversation, but there is proof that her input went into this wedding. There has been no proof that her mother is being interviewed by Oprah and even if there was, so what? People are interviewed by people all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that a poll noted only 30% of Americans and Brit’s care ab this wedding but the media is blowing everything out of proportion. I agree. Many of us have dysfunctional relatives or parents. The shady relative, we roll our eyes at. This all in my eyes makes her more normal and relatable. Nothing to be ashamed of!
And please the royal family is scandalous and dysfunctional too! Her family may seem calm compared …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are correct. The lowest engagement ever for a royal wedding.
Particularly after the disgusting way the homeless in Windsor have been treated in anticipation of the wedding.
Apathy slowly turning to anger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the shunting off of the homeless has not sat well with many of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
30% of americans is 100 million people. That is ratings gold for any tv station that’s why they are going over the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surveys are usually so off …. 30% translate to millions of viewership – not including global. Most FCO countries prepping for total viewing events – TV – Sportsbars – Hotels, to name a few.
As to Princess Henry I/w halves/dad’s debacle/disrespect – wouldn’t be surprized if The Firm /HM gave dad the boot!!! (with mom Doria so Regal). Would be an honour Princess Henry I/w walk alone – with Prince Philip or her pa – in law POW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, the BRF has had for sure a lot of really low moments, but I’m afraid this is at another level of tackiness. This not a private conversation made public (Charles’ tampon) or an stupid costume, neither a manipulative interview like the Panorama one… This is a whole family (the Markles) that lacks any kind of self awareness and education and class, and mix it with a unhealthy dosis of jealousy and low incomes, and the reality show culture and you have a pretty explosive cocktail.
They are embarrasing not only Meghan, but themselves, I didn’t thought I would ever agree with Piers Morgan, but yesterday I found myself nodding when he called Samantha a vulture…
Anyway, I still don’t understand how this could have happened, I don’t know if Meghan didn’t disclose exactly how much disfunctional were her relatives (and I understand, after all this) but it is clear, that KP or CH Should have been in charge from the very beguining… They should have advised at least her father…
At the end of the day it The daily hell s not putting Meghan in her place, but doing what is does best, creating chaos, escandal and selling filthy gossip… Don’t think they actually care for anything but for making money, and love sells but this rollercoaster sells even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wher did you get the idea that the Matkle family are low-income?? Or uneducated?? Thomas Markle worked successfully in Hollywood for decades. He retired to Mexico. Meghan’s half-siblings aren’t poor. Are they horrible people? Yes. But I kind of find the assumption that low income = classless rather elitist.
You can be a horrible person and it have nothing to do with your education or socio-economic status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Like, she’s tired of palace officials bungling this so badly”.
“but it is clear, that KP or CH Should have been in charge from the very beginning… They should have advised at least her father…”
Err, why does the blame fall upon the Palace? BP and CH were told to back off. Harry was in charge of planning the wedding, he decided he didn’t want their help and here comes the disaster lol. It’s obvious that Meghan didn’t tell the senior Royals everything about her family. Even if she is embarrassed/ashamed, she should’ve told them the truth of how dysfunctional they really are! This seems to be going the way of William. Harry doesn’t want to take advice and this is what happens. KP is a shambles and this was so embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The current occupants of the White House are an excellent example of why one shouldn’t conflate income with class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree that this is at a new level. Let’s not forget what Fergie has done over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forgetting Uncle Gary’s on-video drugs scandal, Maison de Bang Bang and yacht used for a porn film and all that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ValiantV
They are called what they are. Low class with no money. Having no money doesn’t make a person classless, but these people happen to be a “white trash” stereotype come to life. If some lucky pap snaps one of them sucking down some Mountain Dew while munching on a double mayo sandwich on white bread garbed in some sort of ill-fitting knit get up it would visually confirm the obvious.
Months ago I said something was very wrong with the father and his white children and family besides their racism. It takes a lot for a mother to dissolve a marriage with a toddler involved. I have never known it not to be a “situation” and looking at how Meghan has turned out, how her mother comports herself in contrast to the Hee Haw gone Cali crew it isn’t a stretch to see why things didn’t work out.
I have some crap family members on one side only so I know her pain, but they aren’t her problem. She didn’t ask to be related to them.
If anyone believes the Royals had no idea who these people were better than they do themselves they are naive. MI6 knows these demented fools better than they know themselves.
I would love to be invisible to witness what has gone on unseen, but I am sure it has been worthy of a miniseries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the back-shabbiness of the Markle relatives that we’re all shocked by.
I have no doubt that Uncle Gary is tacky in his own way, and that the royals have done all sorts of unseemly things, but that the half-sister and half-brother are so clearly jealous and envious of MM’s success is what makes this scandal a strange sight to behold. Diana’s family had their own dramas and at points Diana was estranged from them, and Charles has his own issues with his family, but the level of envy and vitriol the Markle relatives have displayed towards MM as blood relatives is painful to watch. Diana and Charles exhibited vitriol towards each other, but no one is surprised when warring spouses do that kind of thing. But for your blood relatives to do this??? Heck, I think Andrew is the tackiest member of the royal family, but it’s the envy issue about the Markle relatives that leaves me gasping.
I guess I’m of the opinion that MM might actually prefer the royal life because now she’ll never have to deal with her family enemies ever again!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose
“They are called what they are”. Yeah okay. Classless. Again – that has ZERO to do with someone’s socio economic status. Just look at the Trumps for confirmation of this. They fall squarely under the white trash category as well.
You are missing the point. By making this about income it falls into the stereotype of poor people being “less than”.
PS – my mother divorced my father when I was 2. He was physically abusive. And his entire family were terrible horrible people. I have been estranged from my father since I was 18. I will 38 in June. Meghan and I have QUITE a lot in common when it comes to our backgrounds.
I dont quite get the tangent about Meghan not being responsible- of course she isnt. And no where in my comment do I imply that she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry the tampon conversations were worse. They were crude and said by the future King of England. Harry is sixth in line to the throne now, and Meghan never will be Queen. Plus Meghan didn’t directly do anything, it’s her family.
I think a lot of this is blown out of proportion. Imagine if your worse relative who had issues with you had a platform like the British tabloid press. This is what happened with Meghan’s siblings, and they dragged her father in it. I mean it wouldn’t be fun, but I don’t think it is a disaster. She still is getting married to someone she obviously loves, because you have to love him in order to want this life. I think since she has been in Hollywood she knew a bit about this kind of publicity. They’ll have a beautiful wedding which we will all be talking about, and it will work out. How’s that for Mommy speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The damn hell is this comment? How are you supposed to control trashy ass white people? Just leave them alone to make fools of themselves. If you’re blaming anyone except the idiots craving attention, you have your own issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tampon conversation was an illegally taped conversation. Someone taped a private conversation and sold it to the media. It’s on a par with hacked naked pictures that everyone thinks are a gross invasion of privacy, but somehow Charles’s private sexy conversation that was similarly hacked and sold to the media is OK to invoke and judge him.
In that case let’s judge everyone who has been hacked or papped on their private time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnolia – hee haw gone cali – lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having a degree and attending a university doesn’t equate being educated, at least for me. They lack manners and a sense of decency and how to conduct themselves.
And they might not be poor and starving, but T.Markle has been without work for years, filed for bankrupcy twice, and lives in a place with a lower cost of living as a retiree, and I don’t mean it as a bad thing, but, people are more tempted for economical offers and money from tabloids, or shitty interviews, por paid travels to the UK when they don’t have enough.
And I am certainly *not correlating* having a low income with being classless, I am saying that in this especific escenario, having a not so healthy bank account, plus having no proper manners , plus jealousy+ selfishness+ etc are a perfect shitstorm.
And y es, I truly think that KP or CH or BP should have managed this from the very first time samantha grant opened her mouth to vilify her sister, Harry is a kind person but he doesn’t think clearly when the press is concerned… This is not a normal wedding, he is not Harry Wales from waterford, and he cannot do what he pleases… You cannot control the Markles, but you can and most definitely have to control the narrative and the damage…. If he cannot be cunning and do it, then somebody has to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m sorry the tampon conversations were worse. They were crude and said by the future King of England”
I think the issue with the Markles is the way they have betrayed their blood relative, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom couldn’t give a hoot about the royals and even she texted me to say the Markles are horrible people. Their gross behavior is getting way too much coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
So agree – way too much and know so little about Princess Henry I/w. The half sister was in an accident .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad her mother is there now. And it sounds like she will have a relaxing few days – meet the queen! meet prince Charles! lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Shout out to all our mom’s who are our knights in shinning armour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still convinced that they held Doria to get her dad there. So in the end her dad embarrassed her and prevented her mom from being there earlier. He sucks.
I’m sure Doria will have a nice first meeting with the family and kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 They were probably planning to put them both on the same flight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is a bit off topic but did anyone notice how little luggage Doria had with her?? Just a carry-on suitcase. This has been keeping me occupied since yesterday, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if someone else carried her luggage to the car and that just wasn’t caught by the paps, or if she sent luggage ahead or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a pic of a guy putting a large suitcase in the trunk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have friends who always FedEx their luggage to their hotel before a trip and then FedEx it back home. That way they don’t have to worry about airport red tape and lost luggage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she didn’t have to worry about her luggage. Maybe she’s only here for a short stay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sherry,
That’s friggin’ brilliant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure someone else handles her luggage. There are a variety of ways to avoid dealing with baggage. Assistants even temporary ones like she probably has are usually in charge of it. They make sure it appears where it should be. Luggage can also be sent ahead and unpacked before someone even gets to their accommodations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp, dude just forfeited his invitation. Good for her for shutting that bit of speculation down, albeit a few days late. Her family aren’t going away though, so I hope the palace PR are ready. Poor Jason’s out of his depth again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t know what people think the palace can do. The world has changed so much where information is no longer brokered by the media and media is so fractured and every outlet is going clicks and eyeballs. Her siblings can go on twitter and the media picks it up from there. My only hope is the media will get tired of them and turn on them like Piers Morgan turned on that evil blood sucker half sister of hers.
Now everyone can understand why she ghosted that side of her family. The excuses being made for her white family especially her dad is white male privilege in action, if that was a black father and a white mom and the father is acting like Markle Snr., I shudder to think what the headlines will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prior to the events of the last few weeks I think people were willing to give her father the benefit of the doubt because at that time he hadn’t spoken to the media.
But it is very clear that he is as dramatic and awful as the half-siblings. There is nothing the palace really could have done because this guy really doesn’t care. And it is now clear why he never met Harry prior to the engagement. He just didn’t want to. I would be willing to bet that he was invited to visit Toronto and meet Harry last year during IG. But Thomas Markle just told them some bs and and a meeting never happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magdalene, the least KP could have done is to make sure TM Sr. was “covered”. According to rumors, the British tabloids rented a place and moved in next door to him soon as his home was discovered. This man has been hounded and being followed with every move watched and analyzed for MONTHS, yet KO did nothing. It is one thing to have worked in Hollywood for however long, its a completely different thing being hounded by the paparazzi with no end anywhere in sight. At the point it was known paparazzi had moved in next door, a representative of some sorts would have been hired to represent this man. This would have meant that any communication is through this rep or in their presence. If this guy had known that there was someone representing his interests, he would have stuck to the script, no way would he have done such embarrassing pictures or whatever. KP dropped the ball big time on this and someone needs to be fired for overlooking these details. If there had been no pictures, regardless of what the siblings were waiting, the tabloids had no story and nothing to embarrass Meghan and Harry over. Now KP taken an arsenal of weapons and handed it to the tabloids, wrong move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an adult making his own choices. No matter how much help the Palace may have offered, they don’t get to expend Palace resources babysitting a grown man – or rather one who is not a member of the royal family!
Short of putting all of them in a box and cutting off their access to the outside world? Nothing the Palace can do. H+M have to make a choice, likely to cut him off completely after this. No matter what they do, how they complain, stories they sell? Move on and say nothing else after this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota, I’m not saying KP should of babysat this 73yr old, but they have been dealing with this kind of shit for a long time. They should have advised HIS DAUGHTER to get her father a rep. They have informants everywhere, they have to have known of the seige TM Sr. was under and informed Meghan and advise her to hire a rep. Sitting on such info and hoping the guy won’t crack was very stupid on their part. This is not to say that mr.Markle is not responsible, he sure is and I’m holding him responsible for the part he played in this mess. But he was not marrying in the BRF, his daughter was. Therefore he did not deserve his privacy to be invaded in this fashion, his reputation torn to shreds, and his image portrayed in such demeaning and humiliating fashion. For this reason, he deserved some sort of support and guidance in how to go about all this new experience of living under the glaring intense light of the world’s media. Since the daughter is now part of KP, they played a huge part in this mess when they left this old guy to deal with the paparazzi and figure things out on his own. But because Meghan said that she has never experienced tabloid culture of this nature, those in the know should have advised her accordingly. That’s what their PR machine is paid to do, non?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the far better PR play. Let them show their full a-hole selves now. These are the kind of people you let run full throttle amok until they become so ridiculous they do the dirty work on themselves. Let them show their natures now. Why sit around and wait for the shoe to drop and give them power. Soon enough when they speak, they will be met with more contempt than they could have imagined.
If I were in charge of their PR, I would let them go and bury themselves. Less work for me and more ongoing petty bitch pleasure when the worm turns as it always does. Patience is hard in these cases but so worth it in the long run.
Once they are married, and they keep at it won’t go well. What I have observed in British culture is that you can tear at someone too hard and long and low ball it to the point they turn on someone. You can go overboard. Diana in her brilliance understood this and worked it like a violin. Charles’ blustery reactions made his plight worse even when he was justified.
Americans have a much nastier streak and prefer to join in the stomp down. In general terms, not absolutes of course. We have a bully culture, and it is why 45 is now in the WH.
If someone in her corner is truly Machiavellian, they would have let this all happen so that they could make sure Mr. Markle shamed himself enough that Harry and Meghan could kick them all to the hardest coldest curb in the world and no one would care. We would all fold our arms and nod sagely that it is precisely what we would do. Simply let their awful flag fly free, and a good PR person can frame it, so the public actually wants assurances those people weren’t allowed anywhere near the couple and certainly not near any future children. Like they are the plague, and it is retable see since we all have family we wish could kick out of the family tree.
After the wedding, some artful leaks about true nature of Meghan’s despair and would gut them. Make sure they leaks are heartstring pullers. Then the public would look back with sympathy for all Harry and Meghan had to endure with dignity and not engage so they could have had their big happy day. Salvage what they could the poor dears. Throw in some hurt, heartache, and tears. Really pour it on.
Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Masamf: For once we agree.lol.
It’s not about KP locking up the father. They were quick enough to deal with the racial abuse towards MM and Doria.
If i recall, the statement went as far as mentioning that her family was being stalked, but at that point it was Doria rather than Markle Snr whose whereabouts were unknown. Everyone thought only of Doria. Not a bad thing in itself since the black mother of a future royal was thought to be the bigger outlier to the press / public and articles / pictures were commissioned accordingly.
…..but as @Masamf says, someone should have checked on Markle Snr. Especially when pictures began to appear in February. Deal with him like they deal with tours ie create a forward planning team to work with him on the ground. Nothing big. Someone seconded from the embassy perhaps. They would have kept him contained or at the very least warned KP what he was about.
However, even if all of that wasn’t possible, the minute the story appeared, they should have found him immediately. They knew where he was even if he wasn’t answering his phone. No need to fly someone from London. Get help from local sources, including the embassies or consulates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even with all the help and advice from the Palace he could get, he is responsible for his own choices. If his nature is to sell her out, it would have happened anyway along with him sharing all the insider info about what the Palace advised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nota, I see what you mean. But IMO, saying that TM Sr. Sold his daughter out is not fair. He did have paps take staged pics of him yes, but he never made any of his daughter available to the and he never said anything about his daughter. There are very few seniors that can handle such intense pressure and it seems Mr. Markle is not one of them. If they had had some one represent him but he chose to do whatever he did, then that would have been on him. But he just wasn’t supported and he dealt with the pressure best he could. He took it for so long then he cracked. I recall the first unflattering article of him came out in daily mail last December, it had a picture of him in stained blue jeans, obviously taken in the privacy of his home. That article said quite a bit about his, how he was fat and probably lived off Jani food etc. I believe once he saw these pictures and articles, it was easy to convince him that taking better pictures of him would improve his image and reputation. He is human too and he cares about his reputation. Lack of support and guidance in a situation like this was the reason we are discussing this right now. I wish KP had acted differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MagnoliaRose….I kinda agree. Who now, who is not just virulently anti-Meghan, doesn’t think she made the right choice in cutting her family off and doesn’t find her to be sympathetic. If the PR plan was always to give them just enough rope, it was brilliant. If she had said months ago, “I do not want my father at my wedding because he is manipulative and unstable” it would have been months of media about how she is an ungrateful, spoiled daughter and not just coming from the horrible half-siblings. But now…all you can really say is, “oh I see. I get it now.” I’m sure it is all unintentional but if it was intentional, well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Seem the half brother ex wife and sons are disinvited to the media outlet on the Wedding Day. Meanwhile, mom Doria family are all so well behaved and respectful to the BRF!
carol middletons must be all enjoying markle and his older kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weddings can be such an emotional and stressful time, I feel really bad for her to have to deal with all of this drama. I’m sure she is so embarassed. I understand she’s taking on a role in the public eye, but this whole thing is just sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
I just feel awful for Meghan, as the last few days before the wedding are SO stressful as it is. I can’t imagine getting ready for a royal wedding on top of it all! I wonder if Meghan thought that maybe her dad/family would at least cooperate in the weeks leading up to the wedding. Maybe she knew deep down that things could go sideways, but she still hoped that they would at least behave for her own wedding, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All week my sister and I have been shrieking at each other: “OMG, who does this sound like?!” (My father). He’s coming, he’s not coming, he’s coming. Meghan has my utmost sympathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is humiliating for Meghan, I feel sorry for her. Having your family dysfunction play out a week before you marry a prince? Sounds excruciating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe…but at the end of the day she marries a prince, becomes a duchess, is fabulously wealthy, and goes to live in a palace. And her “family” members can suck it. Living well is the best revenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah….at the end of the day, Meghan gets the last laugh. She marries her prince and lives a far better entitled life than the toxic family. All the Markles have done is show their ignorance and hate to the rest of the world and confirmed why they’re not a part of Meghan’s life. I wish her and Harry a long and loving marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true, Mia4s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just the problem; everyone seems to think the family airing their linen in public is going to stop after the wedding….it probably won’t. They will be commenting on every milestone in MM’s life going forward, including her starting a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Exactly. They will be forgotten soon enough.
They aren’t interesting enough or relevant enough or intelligent enough to have any mileage. Besides they don’t really know her. They forfeited their credibility. Who will believe anything since they don’t have any access and any bitter grapes will just sound like desperate money grabs.
It eats them up. But so what.
They probably asked for money and were thwarted, so they became vicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly wish Meg and Harry the best. Same for Will and Kate.
We’ve seen “fairy tale” weddings that turned into nightmare marriages. I know there will be challenges but I sincerely hope they have a happy and long life together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Kate and Meg get ripped apart and scrutinized much much more than William and Harry, sure both women have their faults but man would I buckle under all the mean media attention that is thrown at them. I hope both marriages are very long and happy and, despite the media (sometimes this blog too) trying to push the “Kate and Meg hate each other and are in competition” narrative I do hope they are or become friends, they are both in very similar roles and under similar pressure, having each other for support is not a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sad for her, honestly a part of me was sure her mum would have walked her, and not her father, because I had the feeling they were not that close.
I don’t know if they were forced to invite him because of PROTOCOL…conspiracy theory, but I am sure as long as the firm needs her they will protect her, if something goes wrong they will throw her under the
bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it was protocol that made them invite him. I think they were trying to negate the bad press about her not being close to her family. It could have just been she felt she needed to invite him because even if they aren’t that close he’s her dad. I’m not close with my dad, he’s actually a lot like Mr.Markle, except my dad never worked in Hollywood. But he lies constantly about everything, health included and is all over the place about heart issues and having/needing surgery. It’s weird because when I read about all of this I’m reminded of my dad. But I ended up inviting him to my wedding after going back and forth about it. I didn’t let him walk me down the aisle or anything, but I let him go because as up and down as we are he’s still my dad. It’s weird and hard to explain. I just feel bad that inviting him and allowing him to walk her down the aisle has become such an embarrassment for her. Not that she should be embarrassed, but I know I would be if my dad pulled the crap hers has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I think Meghan should have done from the beginning, just invited her father as a guest and not have him walk her down the aisle. A couple years ago Prince Charles walked a bride down the aisle with the bride’s father attending as a guest. The Queen, Philip, Queen Sofia of Spain and a slew of other royals attended this wedding, and as far as I know no one went into paroxysms over this set up.
Meghan is not at fault that her father’s actions and issues but she took a risk when she made the decision to give him a big role in her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
aaa, that was Amanda Knatchbull. Her father left the family for a fling, then tried to come back. Apparently, Amanda was still so furious at him, she wouldn’t allow him to walk her down, so Charles stepped in. I *think* she was either his or Diana’s Goddaughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry you have had similar issues. I truly am. In the end, it is just sad when someone is saddled with an awful parent. Children have a deep desire to love even horrific parents so I can see how she might have hoped and thought maybe this time he will be normal and step up.
But he is who he is and isn’t capable of fatherly love and devotion. He is so low down that it is easy to see why her half-siblings are so deranged and disgusting.
Her father explains a lot about Meghan actually.
It also explains why she and Harry connected. They both had emotionally trying childhoods with an absent parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imqrious2 , it was Alexandra Knatchbull, Amanda’s niece and Diana’s goddaughter. She is a descendant of Queen Victoria, and but for a couple of twists and turns would be Lady Alexandra or Princess Alexandra, which really does not amount to a hill of beans, except to show that she is very much part of the royal and aristo world as evidence by the fact that several high profile royals attended her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
@aaa
Agree. That wedding with Prince Charles walking the bride was so dignified, grand and Regal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a good thing she invited him and he showed himself, if not the criticism would have been deafening how she is a social climber and discarded her family, as painful as this is, the world has seen how awful they are and know it’s not on meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly my thoughts. Who would want these people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think this debacle was the kp’s fault. No one knew that Thomas Sr. Was going to be so cruel to Meghan. And it was clearly intentional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s being titled the Duchess of DeBacle by some in England. Mean I know but it made me chuckle. It’s sad that her Dad put her in this position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like they have been waiting for their chance to use the term “Markle Debacle”. That time is now. I kind of wonder whether Harry is wishing he was marrying some posh British aristo. I’m sure he loves her but he could never have anticipated how messy her family are and will continue to be. They aren’t going away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh true Bee. Someone in the sub editors office has been holding onto that one for months!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The royals are used to trolls who never go away. Paul Burrell still pops up to say cringe-worthy things whenever he needs money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that Harry is wishing that he was marrying some posh aristo, bear in mind that his bluest of blue blood mother turned things upside down as well.
I think that Harry could have anticipated that things will go awry, his comment about the BRF being the family Meghan never had shows that he had been clued in. I don’t know if it was hubris, or head-in-the-sand Windsorism, I’m inclined to believe the former, but these things could have been anticipated.
To me the issue is not Samantha and Tom Jr., they’ve been showing their asses for however long and I don’t think their antics blew back on Harry and Meghan, it’s the stuff that went down with Tom Sr. that turned this into the Markle Debacle. IMO it could have been anticipated and mitigating measures should have been taken months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy isn’t an aristocrat. Cressida is but those aren’t really Harry’s type. William likes them more but Chelsy’s mother was a beauty queen and low end model of some sort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ultimately, the Palace cannot control private citizens. All of this makes it clear why Meghan cut these people out of her life years ago, and right to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s KP’s fault because they didn’t control the narrative from the beginning, leaving her horrible estranged family to run wild. Any decent communications department would have nipped this in the bud FAST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How, exactly, would they have done that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hire a private detective to dig up info on the family members that isn’t just embarrassing (because these people are unembarrassable ) but could result in financial loss or jail time (unpaid child support, tax bills, warrants, etc.) Then go to the family members, show them the info and say none of this will come out if you sign this NDA and take this check and go away.
Yeah, hard core and nasty, but that’s how you do when you’re wealthy and internationally famous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that the “control the narrative” tactics could work here. What should they have done, issued rebuttals when Samantha and Tom Jr. went to the media? Have smear stories about them planted? I say a no to either of these.
Thing went sideways with Thomas Sr. He was asked to play a pivotal role in the wedding and then benignly neglected, at least that’s what it looks like to me. Whilst Meghan, Harry and the Firm benignly neglected Thomas Sr., other forces moved in, namely Samantha, the photo agency who took the set up pictures and the friends Thomas Sr. made at TMZ.
IMO there should have been some form of activism, but along the lines of making sure that Thomas Markle was being monitored and kept in line. But even this was only necessary because Thomas was given the key role of walking Meghan down the aisle. If he would have just been a guest, then he could’ve been left alone and if he pulled these stunts, then he would have joined the ranks of Samantha and Tom, Jr. and people would have understood why Meghan keeps him at arms length.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wouldn’t have worked. The father and siblings are just toxic. You can’t manage toxic people, you just have to cut them off. These are not people who are concerned about dirt coming out about them. We already know the half-brother is an abuser with a ton of problems. That didn’t stop him from writing that dumb letter pleading for Harry to call of the wedding. They are just fixated on Meghan and obsessed with causing any amount of pain they can so they can claim a win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carey, you’re right. They could and should have strong-armed the siblings into NDAs.
We keep forgetting that her father once worked in Hollywood. He wasn’t completely wrong about using paps to control his image (see: EVERY celeb ever), but he clearly didn’t know what he was doing and went about it all wrong.
KP should have eased him into the spotlight soon after the engagement announcement with some PR-friendly “leaks” about his great relationship with Meg and how happy he is for her blah blah People mag. Meg could have also released a “shut it down” statement along time ago about her happy relationship with her father and lack of with her siblings.
Every celeb has a PR rep for a reason. He was surrounded by wolves on every side, right up until KP sent him the wedding invite. It was too late by then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree!
But Markle seem to left on his own – especially with his hateful older daughter at the lead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan’s dad clearly has issues. Sadly, I’m starting to wonder about her mom.
It’s strange she just arrived and isn’t helping her daughter get prepared or celebrate the big day. I know Megan has staff to do the work, but how about just spending time together during this exciting time?
Her mom was in a relationship at some
Point with her dad… she did choose that nutball as a partner for a period of time… makes me wonder about her judgement and if all is not exactly well with her too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother wanted nothing to do with my wedding but show up. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here….she arrived at the ceremony unannounced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also chose to divorce him. Don’t blame her for his behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can someone be judged for a choice they made over 30 years ago and then rectified by divorcing that person? He isn’t her husband and like Meghan, isn’t responsible for who he is. What has Doria done for anyone to thing something is wrong with her? She has comported herself very well and looks to have supported her daughter through every step of her life. The woman works for a living. Maybe she doesn’t have much vacation time to be off for weeks, even if her daughter is marrying a prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true… maybe Doria didn’t realize how he was. I can still wonder what she ever saw in him though can’t I? He probably had some of this personality his whole life. Glad she divorced him if that’s the case.
Reguardless, I’d want to be with my daughter no matter who she was marrying or where. I heard she quit her job, so I doubt vacation time is the issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, I’m wondering about you, DP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a strange thing for you to say. SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Try backpedaling a little harder ’cause gaslighting doesn’t work on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is his behavior her fault?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not her fault at all. Just think it’s strange that she hasn’t gone earlier.
Wondering why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DP – she has a job and the wedding isnt even until Saturday. Meghan has wedding planners, staff, etc. You dont know what kind of emotional support Doria is giving Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was under contract. It came with an end-date.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep reading this argument over and over, and it’s ridiculous. Assuming her mom must be “off” or have issues b/c she didn’t fly in as early as you think she ought to?! Meg is almost 40! She doesn’t need her Mommy to hold her hand and plan her wedding. This is not some 21 yr old blushing, dumb as rocks ingenue who needs to go crying to Mommy and Daddy everytime something doesn’t go her way. I’m her age, and I would expect (read: want!) my mom to just “show up” for the wedding too if I was getting married. Esp for this type of wedding…..planned to the nth degree by the Palace. I’m sure she and Harry have already had to deal with person after person weighing in on what they should, how things should go, etc, etc. And expecting a prof, working woman with a life to drop everything and spend weeks in a foreign country because of some antiquated idea about the weepy, stressed bridezilla needing the MOB to hold her hand, as though the bride in question is not a smart, hardworking, independent, mature young woman who has handled many, many things on her own (ya know, her life!)……c’mon ffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved having my mom with me and I wasn’t crying or freaking out. It was a time for celebration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You had her with you 24/7 an entire week before the wedding??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DP, that’s nice for you. Maybe Meghan is different. Doesn’t make her strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I flew in for our wedding 3 days before-and I had been planning it long distance with my fiancé-my mom was not very involved in the planning. I also never had my mom in the delivery room when I gave birth. I would say I’m very close to my mom, I love her-but I haven’t needed her to be there in these situations. Not everybody “needs” their mom to be there for them in physical ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother is independent even if she is a mother to a larger than average brood. She isn’t very sentimental. Lol, I laugh because it is misunderstood by outsiders a lot. But it is what I love about her. We are very close, and she is everything to me, but she is not that kind of mother. Her grandchildren know she isn’t that kind of grandmother either. Loving and awesome but with a low tolerance for sentimentality or symbolic gestures.
This is a royal wedding, and Doria is not royal so what in the world could she add beyond FaceTime, emails and phone calls? If Doria is like my mother, she would even refuse, gently and come like this when she could be useful. Meghan would have been more worried about her mother’s comfort to the point of distraction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or both Meghan and her mom are adults and this was the date they chose for her to come. What a weird supposition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, people marry and start relationships with awful people ALL the time. I am sure you are friends with some and even have family members who have.
Does it mean everyone is horrid and awful as well? Life happens, you have kids and sometimes you don’t realize what a person is until later.. luckily she she was able to get out. Some are not so lucky.
Stop blaming or wondering about her mother. I fell in love with a liar at one point in my life and didn’t know until later — does that make me a shady person? No, just in love and I didn’t realize what he was doing until it was too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hadley agreed.
@DP To refer to the other comment made earlier about Doria quitting her job. You left out the part that she is leaving to start her own practice. I don’t understand this need to try to vilify the mother because of who she married and divorced ages ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to both above points.
Her mother got rid of him after have one child and did it early. If anything it speaks to her strength and character. She didn’t let him stick around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mum looks really really young in their wedding pics. Markle looks decades older! I’m sure age had something to do with her choice. A crazy family she married into haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some adults are capable of having a loving, close relationship with their mother without being tied to their apron strings. Added if Doria had obligations at home or end-of-work tying up, she’d need to be in LA to fulfill them. Much like MM completed her obligations to Suits, then flew to London for the engagement interview a couple days later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for Meghan, but at the end of the day the papers could not have written all this, if she did not have these horrendous family members. News papers are going to try and sell, but if everybody would have behaved like Doria, all this would have been avoided. So I am not sure this is all due to a campaign against Meghan, it is business. Drama sells and yes, she is caught up in this, but this is the price of marrying into a Royal Family. A lot of the other princesses have gone through this Letizia in Spain, Mette in Norway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana with her brother trading off her connections but refusing to help her. And him making money off her death for 20 years, which cannot have been welcomed by William and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This wasn’t about MM. It was about sticking it to Harry / KP and their constant media threats.
I don’t think anyone thought Markle Snr would go rogue or that he would go so far in the process because as far as anyone could tell, he has been well behaved and dignified throughout the past year.
I think Markle Snr should have been handled better once he was outed, but i think KP has gone into victim (of the media) mode and the lesson hasn’t been learnt because the Markles are going to continue to sell interviews, soundbites forever. Every milestone in MM’s life will come with a side dish of Markle commentary.
Tabloids do what tabloids do. You can’t expect them to ignore the pot of gold handed to them on a plate. That’s not the business they are in.
And it is going to get worse when the Queen dies. Murdoch has promised to unleash all the stuff his press is sitting on. They need someone better than Jason to manage the coming crisis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ LAK. Do you think after the Queen dies and the tabloids “go nuclear” on the royal family, it may truly lead to, if not the actual downfall, then the reduction of the royal family? That they will be totally irrelevant and useless fodder at that point? Wouldn’t that almost bethe tabloids “cutting off their nose to spite their face” if the didn’t have the royal family to rage against and embarrass?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scandal sells. It doesn’t necessarily bring the house down. Look at how many years the war of the Wales lasted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish they would do that to Murdoch too, imagine the dirt on him… probably far worse that all the BRF and distant relatives included 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a LOT of dirt on Murdoch and his dodgy deals both in the UK and US, not to mention on his family and the way they all behaved when the News of the World imploded. I know someone who worked there are the time and she said the Murdoch children had just as much muck on their hands as Rebecca whatshername but she took the flack to protect them and him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as the murdochs own the media, any scandal attached to them will never see the light of day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Markle Sr’s going Rogue was pretty abrupt. The staged photos were a bit embarrassing but not that bad, but obviously his reaction made the whole thing go nuclear. I actually think the policy of non-engagement made sense up until Thomas totally lost it, though I do wonder what kind of conversations (if any) he was having with Meghan and the royal contingent. Especially since I wonder if he would have been invited had she not been placed under immense public pressure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think for the trash-talking siblings and Markles, non-engagement is the best policy. Past, present and future. The more they talk, the worse *they* look and their value decreases.
That said, as MM has made a public declaration of love for her father, whatever she may think of him privately, KP should start actively managing him. Pull him into the fold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The issue is that Samantha was the one giving the dad the worst advice ever, and now he’s completely incapable of dealing with this humiliating fall out. I wonder if Markle Sr is even interested in taking any advice or management. It would appear that he’s actively ignoring Meghan, after all.
I genuinely feel bad for Meghan, and I don’t think she had any choice when it came to issuing a public statement. She’s been under immense public pressure when it comes to her dad and clearly doesn’t want to air her family’s dirty laundry out for the world to see (sadly, the rest of the Markles don’t agree with that), but a blind person can see that she and her dad have a very troubled relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bridget: In as much as i hate PR set ups, i would suggest a very public show of MM going to her father. And after that, manage him remotely. He would air all to TMZ, but if she is *seen* to be trying to work with him, then when she cuts him off, as she should eventually, there is no fall out for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently, Harvey Levin has said (for all that’s worth) they offered TM up to $100K for interviews/pics and he always turned them down…up till this last debacle. I guess they went around him to The Vulture, and she wore him down for the cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK: What’s really grossing me out is the Mail blaming KP for their choice to publish that Markle’s photos were THEIR set up.
Markle Sr. reportedly took *some* money for the Mail pics that he set up, but not much. He was more concerned with the fact that he looked so bad in the early paparazzi pics that he wanted to release some where he looked better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Richard Kay’s column yesterday about how the Markles “should have been handled” by KP to be ridiculous. Clearly there are turf wars between BP/KP and Clarence House with muddied messages as a result. But the idea that someone should have been sent in to Mexico to “handle” her dad from the outset, and that these horrible relatives (who bashed her from the get-go) should have been invited to the wedding to somehow shut them up, were nonsensical. Why would she give these people greater access to her or the Royal Family when they would always take the path of selling her out? Frankly, this is all going to boil over. The Markles clearly are not close to her, so there’s not going to be much of a market for them to sell old information past this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m thinking too. How about the Markle relatives learn to act with personal dignity???? I feel MM or KP or poor Jason shouldn’t have to “handle” people — those people should behave with humanity in the first place!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the point Richard Kay was making was that KP is incompetent and they refuse to accept any advise from the other, more experienced Palaces.
His suggestion that someone go to Mexico months ago isn’t ridiculous because when a royal travels internationally, for work or pleasure, a forward planning team is sent ahead to ensure a smooth trip. Depending on the destination, the team is sent out weeks or months ahead. They gather information, work with the embassy and local dignitaries etc
KP should have treated Markle Snr in the same way. Sending a planning team would have allowed him to prepare AND they would assessed what he could or couldn’t do, explained protocol etc.
Failing that get the embassy to help him.
As for the Markles, not all of them are bad. There are afew good ones that could have been invited eg the uncles and afew nieces. The nutcases are best left out altogether.
That said, i find it extraordinary that no one at KP spotted the setup pictures when everyone else did. Markle Snr has been doing these setups since February.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But @LAK, wouldn’t it have been assumed, since he was so reclusive, that he would be able to handle just flying in for the wedding and flying out? I know the narrative is that KP has bungled “managing him” but it just seems like it wasn’t terribly difficult-don’t talk to the press (which until the last week he hadn’t) and show up for the weekend? He’s also nowhere close to the embassy-and it seems like treating him like this is an actual international incident is such overkill. The whole thing is just the “crazy relative at the wedding” (don’t even get me started on my FIL and step-MIL the day of my wedding) and the less emphasis everyone puts on it-the better. I still don’t see how KP should have handled it any differently. There was no way, ever, short of paying relatives off (which would have been ridiculous and an even bigger nightmare) that these tacky people could be “managed” like the BRF traditionally has done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that the Daily Mail, who are the ones that published the pics in the first place, are blaming KP. “If you had planned better, we wouldn’t have been able to take advantage of him and helped humiliate him!”
I can understand how he wasn’t handled – one assumes that you don’t need to ‘handle’ your father not to sell you out prior to your wedding. We have no idea how much Meghan and her father were in communication, or what he was asking for or possibly declined. Meghan may have also been uncomfortable passing this on the KP initially, preferring to handle it herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone from the palace should have paid a visit to TM months ago to assess quite a few things. If he appeared hard up for cash or carrying a grudge against Meghan, for instance, that might have come out in a few conversations with him. I’d wager that someone who needs money and/or has an ax to grind would be more willing to talk to the press for $$$ or a need to share their side of the story.
Although I am sure the gist of the palace’s advice to TM would have been “Don’t talk to the press,” they could have foreseen the possibility that he would take money down the road by paying him a quick visit in person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CynicalAnn: This incident is demonstrating exactly why the platform of the BRF requires people to be micromanaged. If the press can make it their business to doorstep him in this remote town/ village, KP should make it their business to protect/ manage him.
When people become famous, regardless of reason, they ALWAYS need handlers. That need is magnified with regards the BRF.
KP should have sent someone when pictures started popping up in the media when he seemed to be going about his business quietly. Just as they were pro-active about media’s racially biased articles when the relationship was outed.
Putting someone on him that he could talk to, who could work with/ for him, who smoothed the situation for him, would have made him feel valued and less likely to give into temptation.
As for the nutcase relatives like the siblings, nothing could be done about them. On that one, i think KP made the right call.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bridget: The DM’s game is the public result of a behind the scenes game being played out between Harry and the media.
As i’ve mentioned above, in the same week that parliament tried to curb press freedom again, Harry sent one of his threats to the IPSO regarding privacy, specifically privacy about Markle Snr. If it was similar to the one leaked in 2016, then it would have been a threat of joining parliamentary efforts to curb press freedom.
Hours after the IPSO circulated a notice to the media regarding Harry’s letter, the DM responded by outing Markle Snr to much cheering from other media outlets.
For various reasons, most people on this board only seem to read the DM amongst the various British newspapers / tabloids, but every single outlet, including the liberal guardian has written a piece essentially praising the DM’s actions. It’s not just the DM playing this game. It’s merely the one that decided to respond to the missive in the strongest terms.
Afew weeks ago, an American paper wrote a piece about Harry alienating the press. What was interesting was that it had negative quotes from Arthur Edwards, one of the most loyal-to-BRF photographers. A man who is always ready to acquiesce to their wishes.
That set my spidey senses tingling. In view of how bad relations are, this outing makes sense. And of course the media is revelling in Harry’s discomfort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel badly for her, that has to hurt and be difficult, but i’m glad they put an end to this back-and-forth speculation. Hopefully everything else goes smoothly and they have a nice wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was horrible, but I get what Kaiser is saying. Like the dirty work is done, this was (hopefully) this worse thing Meghan will have to deal with in the media. I kept thinking about this a few days ago, compared to other royal courtships, Harry and Meghan had a short courtship, meaning there was less time for the nasty to come out in the media, and even less time to rewrite and remove parts of Meghan’s history, family included. That other duchess and her family had years to remove the unsavory Gary’s, and cultivate their image in the media. Hopefully now Meghan can breathe a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happens now? As in the next few months after the wedding. Will the press finally leave her alone?
Ugh, she’ll probably have to fly to visit her dad and I wouldn’t be surprised if his living arrangements get upgraded. Otherwise it’s “Recovering from heart surgery and forgotten by his daughter Thomas Markle.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM should hold her head high and try to enjoy her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few weeks ago when it was announced that Harry was freezing photographers out of the ceremony, I knew the media would pull something like this in revenge. If the media helps promote your causes when you smile at the plebes and cut ribbons, why should you humiliate them every chance you get? It’s eating with the enemy, enjoy the meal but use long-handled spoon.
The sad thing is that Harry inadvertently set up Meghan to be hounded by these people. They will never attack him directly because he’s protected by his royal blood. Now that they are out for her, they will not stop.
How will their young marriage cope with this kind of stress? I know it’s the consensus that Meghan is strong, but she’s still human. The classy wedding she had in mind has dissolved into realty tv-level drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell if this is actually revenge or if it’s simply unfortunate that the paternal side of the family are cray-cray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A little from column A, a little from column B
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely revenge. That story about Harry freezing the media out of the ceremony was swiftly followed up by a threat from KP to the media.
That same week, our parliamentarians decided to hold a vote on press freedom. This is something that one of Harry’s many threats to the media has touched upon. (One of his letters was leaked)
And on this occasion, apparently the threat was Markle Snr specific which prompted the DM to spill the beans to show collusion as opposed to the stalking the media were being accused of.
And the DM was very clever in allowing their MoS sister paper to do the honours because everyone knows the MoS is the respected, investigative edition of the paper. Their receipts are always verifiable and very rarely wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/thomas-markle-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-photos-paparazzi-press-british-trust-a8351031.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think this is more about Harry than it is about trying to destroy Meghan. I think this really started when he issued that love shield statement—it seems like, though I don’t think I’ve seen anyone come out and say it—that the royal press crew deeply resented the accusation that they were effectively stalking Meghan, or that no distinction was made between them and the people who were doing that. They also did not appreciate the multiple warnings from KP to leave her father alone while he was the one staging the photos himself. And the photographers seem to hate how KP is handling the positions at the wedding? I like Harry, but it does feel like a lot of this tension is coming from him doubling down on trying to control the press.
I read an article on Lainey of LaineyGossip a few days ago in which the writer covering Lainey is there when she gets an email about naked photos of Meghan and Lainey tells the writer that no one in the UK press will ever publish the photos. So while I think the UK press has been relentless in their coverage of her family and has been publishing an odd array of articles about Meghan herself, there’s likely stories they’ve held back on, too. I wonder if there’s even more reasons for tensions behind the scenes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the plot line of this royal wedding is more intense than Suits x10. SO MESSY.
I honestly had my doubts from the get-go that her dad will even make it to the wedding. I felt the declaration was done more to hush the critics but was not sure he was totally on board with the exposure of the aisle. She’s been with Harry for 2+ years and they never met, so – both sides must have had their reasons…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their 2 year anniversary is in July? They met in June and started a relationship in July?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get MM no doubt feeling deeply hurt/embarrassed by her dad and half-sibs, but humiliated? Why? No one over the age of 12 who’s ever had to deal with crazy relatives feels anything but sorry for her. And agreed with poster above-British tabs are gonna tab- that’s how they make money. At the end of the day, she’ll be married. What brides have been-and always will be-told by those who love them to help them deal/cope. Can’t wait to see her gown!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’ve said this all along—this bad behavior is par for the course by some members of my family. I’m not clutching my pearls because I’ve seen far worse, in the run up to weddings and just in everyday life. MM needs to ignore these idiots and enjoy the rest of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s horrible and humiliating but it’s also kinda…benign. Seriously, what is the worst thing that came out about Meghan? She went to Buckingham Palace as a teen. She cut off relations with clearly dysfunctional family member and friends for what turned out to be very good reasons, they were disgusting scumbags. She maaaay have broken up with her ex-husband through a letter but she didn’t try to gouge him for money and she only took a vitamix (which, same). MEGHAN seems fine, the people she cut off however, look like garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see where you’re coming from and I have to agree. I know everyone has tacky relatives so I think her side of the story is sympathetic. I just think having it splashed in the tabloids and discussed everywhere worldwide is taking it to another level that few people have experienced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes clear why she cut them out of her life years ago. There are many people who can sympathize and empathize with that idea. You cannot choose your family; you can choose whether or not your allow their dysfunction to destroy your life. Walking away, cutting them off. This is what many people have had to do with negative people in their own lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its been strange for a while. Does Meghan even see her dad? once a year? surely she would have taken Harry to meet him. Its very weird that Harry has not met him. Also, how come her mum is there last minute? its pretty last minute a couple of days before. I would have had my mum there a couple of weeks before. Lord knows how this will all end.
I agree, she should have said my family are trash and they will all come out of the wood work. Instead, she hoped for the best and it didn’t work. Trash is as trash does.
Thomas Markle is an idiot but he has also been played by Samantha. If she did encourage him to collude with the photos and TMZ, maybe it was her intention all along to have the ultimate “revenge” on Meghan whom she seemingly seems to truly hate, that her dad is not there to walk her down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes, the old “he/she/it is not behaving exactly as I would so it’s so STRANGE”. Maybe..*gasp*…just maybe….stay with me now…they are….different than you. Shocking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Minnie seriously, just like DP further up in the comments! “i would’ve wanted my mom there much sooner, how strange that meghan didn’t, why is doria just now arriving? strange, i wonder why.”
everyone is different and everyone’s family is different. someone making a decision different than the one you would does not make them strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve apparently never had a crazy family member. You’re fortunate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what it boils down to, doesn’t it? People can’t fathom that your family who are supposed to be your tribe of support and protection can instead be cruel and treat you like a resource rather than a person.
My SIL’s family is this. Thomas Markle reminds me of her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother has a work you know. Meghan’s not a teenager, she’s a 36 years old woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would have been completely tacky for her to announce that “my relatives are trashy.” That’s completely apparent without her needing to make it even more of an issue. I think she took the high road and it’s unfortunate-but no matter what you do, you can’t control other people’s behavior. How would any kind of announcement from her, no matter how neutral, shut down her family’s craziness?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone(tmz) suggested to the sister yesterday that Meghan wants her to stop talking. Sam doesn’t know if this is true or not, has no idea if Meghan actually said this, but she blows a gasket and starts shrieking about her first amendment right to free speech and how Meghan is “out of her league” to tell her not to talk. “Out of her league” = you are beneath me, how dare you criticize me? The lady is a little scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sam is a heartbeat away from using the N-word. A literal heartbeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Louise, do you have any idea how fortunate you are that your mother can drop everything to fly to your side and be with just you? Doria was under contract to the clinic she worked at and she honoured her commitment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t strange. As others have written, if he wasn’t an active part of her life, why should he and Harry meet before now? H+M appear to have spent plenty of time with the people in their lives who matter. For many people, those important people aren’t dysfunctional relatives. You build a new support network as an adult, especially if your family are a negative, chaotic force in your life. Cut them off, move on, live your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are we putting the not meeting on Meghan? Perhaps TOM is the one who put it off repeatedly (ashamed of his residence, his weight, etc). Harry and Meg said they Skyped, talked on the phone…. but this reticence could be squarely on TM, not M and H. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got stents, right? That’s a quick procedure done after the scab for blockages. The patient goes home after a few days if all goes well. I’m sure there will be “she didn’t visit when he was in the hospital!!” posts, but he’ll probably be home by Saturday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My partner had four stents put in a couple of years ago – and was home that same night. He had a lot of instructions about what he could or couldn’t do for the next 12 – 72 hours and needed someone with him until the anesthetic wore off completely, but it was an outpatient procedure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still, it is an invasive procedure with some risks. Whether it’s done on an outpatient basis probably depends on the patient’s health, age, and whether sufficient help at home is available.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So OT but I’m obsessed with Doris’s dog shirt!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone yesterday said it was J Crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Originally, I thought Meghan Markle knew what she was getting into. But I had no idea her paternal side of the family were nutcases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to be so critical, but this is her second marriage. Does anyone know if her father walked her down the first marriage.?Was her family invited to the first wedding? She is a 36 year old woman who was married only just a few years ago. It is not unusual to not have a parent walk you down the aisle in a second marriage. I think People are making too much of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My understanding is that he didn’t. Personally I think it’s no big deal either, but royals want only fathers to do the aisle walking, I guess? Not mothers? Or not the bride alone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am hoping that Meghan will start a new tradition, either of walking down the aisle with her mother, or walking down with Harry. It hope it’s not Charles. It would look too much like a father substitute and then the message would be that a man has to walk you down the aisle, because a woman, of course, can’t do it by herself. With Harry, it’s different because he is the groom. I’d love it if her dog walked with her.
Meghan is a role model for women all over the world, so it would change the way things are done presently, especially in the UK. I also hope she doesn’t cover her face with a veil. It’s no longer done in European royal weddings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veils are generally tradition in the BRF. The only ones who didn’t were Anne and Lady Sarah that I remember.
Charles walked one of his goddaughters, Alexandra Knatchbull, down the aisle recently in the face of a scandal about her father. Personally I think Charles would love to have the chance to walk Meghan down the aisle. I’m good with Doria, Charles, or Harry and Meghan together. Walking that whole length alone would be challenging for anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena Williams father bailed on her ONE HOUR before her ceremony. She walked herself down the aisle. I’m sure she’s been on the phone with her pal, Meg, about this very fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think is the fact that the dad is talking to TMZ that everybody is flabbergasted by.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, her mother was the only relative at her first wedding and looks like it will be the same for Saturday. I’d rather see Doria walk her down the aisle rather than Charles.
I think Thomas Markle feels more comfortable talking to Harvey from TMZ! Maybe he thinks KP will be all “stuffy” and “posh”. Another reason why this should’ve been settled ages ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Cared for’ my father? Oof. I care for the nice doorman at my friend’s apartment.
They will never see one another again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah the word “cared” is so strange. What about love? Well again, it’s so strange that her SO / fiance did not even meet her dad so caring must only go a certain way…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a close relationship with my father. i haven’t seen him in 15 years. I wouldn’t use the word ‘love’ to describe him either. I care for his well being, but can’t say I love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she meant “taken care of my father financially for those of you morons who think I haven’t been sending him money it’s not my fault he chooses to live like a hermit in freaking Rosarito Mexico.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mind went towards finances too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t have to profess her love for her own father to a bunch of jackels (not you). This is a big enough farce, she doesn’t owe the public commentary on her personal feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep in mind that the royals continue to be publicly funded because the public at least tolerate them. So they aren’t exactly normal people. They need to keep in mind their public images and smooth over any controversies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an oddly cold statement. “Cared for”? So, we can conclude her and her father are not close at all. Actually, this whole thing reads like a rebuttal to the tabloid speculations: “YES, I care for my father, and YES, he’s actually sick, and YES, the wedding’s still on, everyone!”
Not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her father seems absolutely toxic, just like his older children. coldness is warranted. this is the public’s first exposure to him, so who knows what kind of crap he’s put meghan through in her lifetime. this is probably the last straw.
i swear it’s like some of you have perfect families and have never faced any estrangement. being neutral aka cold in the face of this bullshit is absolutely the way to handle it. her father made his choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I’m surprised that people are surprised by fractured families. It happens all the time. To me it makes Meghan very relatable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, it does come across as cold. Looks like someone told her to just say something to shut everyone up lol.
Some of us don’t experience estrangement in our families so yes this whole thing has been odd to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR?? Good grief. I used to make myself send Father’s Day cards and it was a struggle to find one that didn’t overstate the role he has in my life. I finally stopped sending them.
I think her statement is appropriate for the situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, even if people have perfect families they seriously are unable to understand other people have imperfect, flawed families? They really lack that much understanding and empathy? I don’t smoke but I get it is hard for some people to quit smoking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is warranted. Not everyone has a close relationship with their parents, especially if the parent is a toxic person. It is not a child’s responsibility to “save” a parent. She cut them out of her life years ago, obviously for good reason. She may have given him one more chance, he did this. Lesson learned.
It makes her relatable to a lot of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@milky. And you’ve heard of anyone or met anyone who had to deal with dysfunctional family members? I find it strange that it’s so strange for people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@milky but you can’t use your imagination or empathy to try to understand how estrangement can happen or what it may be like? You’ve never seen a movie about a dysfunctional family, or read a book about one, or had any exposure to anything beyond perfect happy families in the media or in your friends’ lives? it helps to look at things like this in broader way and not just from your own viewpoint, like that every family is going to be different from yours and that’s not necessarily good or bad, it just is. Try to understand why a daughter would use cold language towards a father who it seems has been disappointing her over and over recently on a massive scale and who knows how often in the past.
It’s not easy to cut a parent off. People don’t do this lightly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way the markle mess has been managed by the KP PR is the worst ever, they need to hire a new PR team. At this point it doesn’t seem like she has much of a relationship with her father, the statement by her PR team is cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m evening wondering why it is a personal statement from MM and not from KP. This has a ‘this is not our mess’ vibe all over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If KP issued a statement everyone would be saying that MM was cold to her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re still saying it, Minx. Even in this thread, “cold statement,” even after all he’s done. I guess she’s supposed to publicly break down and profess her love for her own father who just betrayed her in a very public way. I wouldn’t and I wouldn’t care what anyone thought.
On another note, this is why I’ll never have a wedding. I’ve seen weddings and funerals tear families apart. So I’ll be avoiding the one I can avoid. Any woman who goes through planning a wedding and dealing with entitled relatives and all that stress is a saint in my eyes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What kind of statement would have shut down her family or her father talking to TMZ? And clearly she DOESN’T have much of a relationship with her father and hasn’t in a while. Should she have pretended they were close? Been like her siblings and aired whatever grievances they had in the public eye?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Better to be a strong woman and move forward, while her extended family keep proving why she made this choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally the only thing that would have stopped these trashy ass white people is if they were all offed and thrown into the ocean in the dead of night. You can’t control white trash. Meghan cut them out of her life for good reason. They are nothing. They should be given no attention by anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve not been keeping up with this drama, nor do I care, because SNORE! But I am amazed and proud of her for cutting nutty people out of her life, like yesssss girl. Dad acting a fool? “Sorry, dad’s not coming to the wedding, giving him space for his ‘health’ ” and I like how you can read that and interpret physical and mental health. Like she is not afraid to cut people out of her life when they act crazy and I admire that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly tess, having a spine and refusing to be a doormat for other prople’s bullshit is a beautiful thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, backbone and boundaries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is admirable. Many people build their own support networks in the face of toxic family members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s ok Meghan, life moves on. Get your best life with or without him or whoever. Gratitude is not servitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moral of this whole sad story: when someone tells you they’re estranged from a family member, give them the benefit of the doubt. There’s probably a really, really good reason behind that decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press had 10 years or so to vet the Middletons…this has only just begun. I hope QE2 stays in very good health. because the beast that will be unleashed will be epic. I hate to say it, but I’m here for it. Let’s face it, this family, the BRF, is kinda the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is the thing that is going to bring down the british monarchy… lol
With all the atrocious things they’ve done, starting with colonialism, racism, infidelities, nazism, being friends with pedophiles, having money off-shore etc…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The BRF will be brought down, because people are tired of the moochers that the Royals are…not because of MM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes of couse the BRF is awful and IMO they deserve what they get.
My other point was that the press went to town on the Middletons for 10 year…you think they are gonna stop on MM after Saturday? lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think if Meghan and Harry rack up the numbers and pick solid, unglamourous causes for their first few years, most people won’t care. She’ll always have her naysayers who are glad to throw the Markles in her face but ultimately Meghan has comported herself with dignity and people will pick up on that.
Also, the Markles will not be invited to anything. There will be no carriages at Ascot or flotilla down the Thames. And after all this, no one will blame Meghan. And one good thing about Thomas Markle is he seems to want to do his antics from afar. I don’t think he’ll be getting on a plane to Heathrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole thing has been rushed. It’s weird that the parents of the marrying couple haven’t met until 48 hours before the wedding. No one really knows each other. This problem that Meghan has isn’t going to go away any time soon. The press will continue to ask for statements from her dad and his family and as long as the money keeps coming, they will keep giving them. I wonder how Kate Middleton feels. On the one hand, her social-climbing family looks pristine and golden right now, comparatively. On the other hand, all of this is dragging the BRF through the mud. I think Kate is very protective of her status and how it all looks and how the BRF is perceived in the press. Right now it’s all so trashy. Whoever has handled the press and/or the Markle family situation should be fired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
harry and meghan are both independent adults and have been for years and years, it’s not that weird that their parents haven’t met yet. my friend had been with her husband for 5 years when they got married and their parents met days before their wedding – and this wasn’t an international couple, just a couple states away. it’s four years later and they haven’t seen each other since. maybe if you’re marrying in your early 20s it’s more common for the parents to have met before or know each other?? or come from a smaller area?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All true @Bethany. But it sounds like Meghan had met all the Spencers and a number of members of the BRF long before the engagement was announced. And didn’t M&H say they saw each other at least every 2 weeks while dating? So there was alot of “continent hopping” going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Lizabeth. It did sound like they spent plenty of time with the people who are important in their lives. That is what matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course @Nota it was H&M’s choice who they spent time with while dating and while engaged. But for Harry– who is quite able to travel and apparently did alot while they dated– not to have met her father face to face (never mind her parents not meeting members of Harry’s family), & even without benefit of hindsight one might wonder about possible bumps in the road before an elderly reclusive long-divorced father shows up on another continent to walk his daughter down the aisle with much of the world watching. I’m not blaming H&M for her family’s behavior but I do think the situation could have been handled a bit better by the couple and alot better by KP. But what I mostly want to know: Who talked Meghan into asking her father to walk her down the aisle in the first place? Perhaps reports were wrong but I read she first wanted Doria to do it. And the second thing I’d like to know: How much conversation with him about his role has there been since the original request was made? It wasn’t that long ago that KP announced he would do it so I kind of wonder if he had to be talked into doing it long distance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone said upthread, there’s no way to control social media on two continents. Everyone has a Twitter account, Instagram, etc. and they can say what they please. How was the BRF to control the Markle family in the US?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After the wedding her family will only have the same stories to regurgitate about her. They are never going to get new info from anyone. As I say anyone, it occurs to me that one of the Markle’s could find a news source inside the palace. Someone who doesn’t like Meghan and wants to see her fail, could feed the family stories, but it will mostly be the same old, same old from them. I hope her dad stays healthy for a long time. The funeral would be an absolute goatshow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The BRF has plenty of its own sh!t; this isn’t going to be anyone’s downfall.
If they had dated for 10 years, this still would have been the outcome. You cut toxic people out of your life for good reason. 2 years or 10, the toxic ones still would have tried their best to take her down.
Cut them off, move on, live your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I think it’s safe to say that no one will be focusing on Kate Middleton’s love of buttons! The Markle’s make the Middletons look like a fine, upstanding and even humble family!
I wish Meghan and Harry all the best on their wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM’s complex relationship with her Father reminds me SO MUCH OF MINE! At the end of the day…I’m glad things worked out the way they did…Her Father FINALLY got the surgery that I KNOW his Doctor’s have been telling him he needs…FOR A WHILE…and she gets to focus on her magical day with the person who has ALWAYS been her positive support system…without worrying about her Father doing something out of pocket…or spending time making sure that her Father is comfortable in his unfamiliar surroundings…AND she don’t have to worry about fobbing her Father off on her Mama….which I’m sure her Mama is FOREVER thankful about!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are a few interesting articles in the Daily Mail today regarding the whole sorry saga. Sarah Vine has 10 questions that need to be answered re KPs handling of things. Richard Kay (Diana’s go-to journalist) is suggesting that perhaps Harry’s distrust of the media and the grey men of BP has contributed to the mess.
I am sure there is fault on all sides – KP’s inexperience/incompetence, Harry’s insistence on doing everything himself etc but the toxic Markles really take the prize. I don’t think anyone could have predicted the amount of vitriol they have directed at Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KP could try to control media in Britain but I don’t see how they could control anything in the US. Beyond their reach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The BRF is not an absolute monarchy. There is no way to “handle” private citizens who are going to do whatever they want no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Americans do not fear the BRF or anyone in authority really,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Cerys, as much as Meghan might have warned palace officials about various family members I bet she didn’t see this sh&t storm coming from her dad. And why is he continuing to use TMZ as his mouthpiece?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan should’ve forewarned the royals. I would’ve been sneaky. Invited the onery relatives to the wedding provided they sign a 25 year NDA. I would’ve had them sit in the corner in the church and at their own onery relative table at the dinner. Then, bye never to be seen again. Crisis averted. Phew. Wipes forehead in relief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who could have predicted that a half-brother would write a public letter to Harry telling him not to marry Meghan? Sure, MAYBE, I could see a jealous sister doing this out of spite for Meghan marrying well, but a brother? It’s not like he’ll ever have a chance with Harry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan signed up for this life and maneuvered to date Harry so can’t really feel too bad especially knowing all the perks she will now have being married to royalty. I shed no tears but just say steal yourself for what’s to come because this is what you wanted. Everyone deals with family drama but unfortunately not everyone has to deal with it in the public eye…thats the life you chose kid!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom is so naturally beautiful. Even at her age and looking kind of upset in that picture, she’s just a beautiful woman! No wonder MM is confident and beautiful too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I think they’re handling this the way you should. With people who have Cluster B personality disorders (of which I think all are represented in the Thomas Markle family) the absolute only thing you can do is give them as little attention as possible. It’s so hard and you have to just live with a lot of humiliation and be okay with the fact that there will be loads of people who think things about you that aren’t true, but the only thing you can do is cut them off. Even if it’s family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I talk about the car shot arriving at Windsor for rehearsals. The publication with some pictures commented on her very large sparkly earrings and I had noticed them right off too. They seem fancy for a rehearsal but maybe she needed a little pick me up today. I know the feeling when you want something really pretty to make you feel ‘brighter’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks gorgeous. New earrings and dare I say, new nose?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hm, the whole thing starts to become very, very fishy. I mean these people are royals, posh and snobs. The family of MM was long known before the offical announcement. And as I always said, Harry never does look really happy or in love with MM, eg with Chelsey Darry.
The mother of MM does indeed make a cool, smart and sovereign impression.
For me the whole time it looked like a deal. The Queen wants to retire. They need Wilhelm and Harry do more royal duties. And that is a lot of hard work. And it is more comfortable and more prestigious with a beautiful wife. That is reason why so many social climbers are marrying into royality nowadays. Because the most rich, female aristocratcs do not want to do that. Remember the unhappy Lady Diana. Remember the unhappy Charlene of Monacco. So young, hard working, beautiful, disciplined women from the plebs becoming Princess. They are willing to exchange their freedom for a luxury prison.
Harry and MM were set up. The same with the Spanish King and Queen. I guess someone was looking out for the bride. It is like a Job vacancy. Harry had to marry, because his father is becoming King soon. MM was more than willing.
If there would have been any kind of Interest in her family, the royals would longtime ago have invited them over. The only person who is relevant here is MM, she gets a luxury life for exchange of the royal duties. The monarchy has to be manifested. Women like MM and Kate are just pawns for the rich Elite of the Commonwealth. The same was for Lady Di and Lady Sarah. Both seem to be have a real heart. Now they chose wiser.
The family of MM seems pretty common. They are overwhelmed with the whole scenario. Meghan seems to be very cool like her mother. She got want she wanted. She will play her roll much better then Diana or Sarah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL wut?
Harry is besotted with Meghan. Anyone can see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, really, some cannot, will not see it. In their mind, your explanation makes the least amount of sense because they refuse to accept that she is someone he would ever choose of his own free will. They’ve spent years fantasizing about the type of woman he would and should be with and Meghan ain’t it. There must be a conspiracy. That’s the only way to rationalize this relationship, this engagement, and now this wedding that they swore would never happen actually happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was Meghan I would sob the second I was hugging my mom! It’s been a long week. Her mom will make it better! I’m just so happy she has her mom to rely on!
Also, I call my infant flower or angel so that is very touching to me that she still calls her that! So sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KP didn’t bungle this. Her family lives far outside of England. Meghan is no ingenue. She is almost 37 years old, had a career. She understands PR,. She was perfectly capable of keeping in contact with her father, or not, over these months, and especially during this implosion over the last week. He wouldn’t even take her call. I don’t believe he missed her call. Yet, her dad is calling away to TMZ. If his own grown daughter has no sway over him and can’t put a stop to it, why would KP be able to? The dad went off the rails quickly. But Meghan had to have known he was setting up those shots earlier than that. I knew it. Meghan and Harry aren’t babies that the KP let down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KP could have handled this differently. They offered training and assistance to Meagan’s mom, but not to the dad. Her dad was being used for a photo op and left to handle the press by himself. KP could have sent someone out to him to clean it up if they want to. They chose not to. They chose to let him twist to the wind. So did Meagan. I don’t feel sorry for her. She is the one protected by the royals and all her slobbering fans. Her father is a poor guy who went through heart surgery with no support for the spotlight he got thrust into and everyone is out to demonize him. If she can use him, then he should be able to use her right on back. I say sell her out and pay your medical bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#1 Meghan, not Meagan. And according to CNN (a legitimate news organization), KP has offered assistance and protection to him since 2016. I’d believe them over Mr. Markle and TMZ any day. She has not been using him. He admitted he’s only concerned with his own image. Please stop with the trolling. I shouldn’t even be responding to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, stop believing everything you read. KP could have handled this differently. They chose not to. Simple as that. Maybe you are the one who is a troll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poir mom wishes meghan had never met Harry. What a circus their lives are and will continue to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have always CARED for my father”….now that’s whole lot of shade right there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe this is Harry and Meghan wanting to roll out the wedding in their own way. More like a celebrity wedding than a Royal Wedding with protocol. It backfired on them. I’m inclined to agree with Sam Europe up thread as well. Harry hasn’t come off as really happy to me either. The whole thing seems contrived and strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, to be fair it was not British papers that humiliated Meghan, Windsors and the whole wedding. It was Mr Markle via US outlet TMZ.
Meghan’s family should have been muted (whatever the cost) months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse