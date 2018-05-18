Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the Cannes amfAR gala: stunning or unflattering?

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

I feel like most gossip-driven people have been more focused on royal drama this week, so the Cannes Film Festival was somewhat ignored, or at least Cannes didn’t get the kind of attention it normally does. Frankly, Cannes was boring this year before the royal drama really reached its crescendo this week anyway. But the fashion girls are still there, and some of them even came out for the annual Cannes amfAR benefit. Kristen Stewart is on the Cannes jury, but she’s also been doing fashion-y events throughout the festival, almost always clad in Chanel. The amfAR gala was no different, although I don’t think Chanel gave K-Stew the best dress. And who did her makeup?? My goodness.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Here’s Nicole Scherzinger in Georges Hobeika Spring 2018. Honestly, she looks beautiful. Of course she looks a bit plastic too, but beautiful nonetheless.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Here’s Paris Hilton with her fiance, WhatsHisGuts (I don’t care!). Honestly, if Paris’s dress had been full lined, it would have been my favorite dress of the amfAR carpet. As it is though, it’s just kind of tacky.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Here’s Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. They’ve been dating for a few months. He’s German and 28 years old. She’s German and 44 years old. Mazel.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith. Lovely couple.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Toni Garrn looked very pretty in a very bad dress.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Cannes bonus: while everyone was at the amfAR gala, Cate Blanchett wore this Givenchy ensemble to a Cannes premiere. It’s very… sculptural. Those pants!! If she just wore the pants with a chintzy blouse, those would be Golden Girls pants.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Capernaum' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the Cannes amfAR gala: stunning or unflattering?”

  1. JAC says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Heidi is dating Bill from Tokio Hotel!?!?! Oh my God, my teenage self is a bit heartbroken.

    I love Kstew’s makeup, but the hair is awful. The cut isn’t that bad, but the yellow highlights are horrible.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Yikes! Kristens hair, makeup,and dress are all very unflattering.

    Reply
  3. tracking says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Once more I love KStew’s and Cate B’s ensembles (but for KS’s posture again). The detail work in the Chanel is so, so beautiful and both uncommon silhouettes are very appealing to me.

    Reply
  4. Lala says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I’ve seen all of Kristen’s fashions from Cannes…and I gotta say…there isn’t ONE LOOK THAT I DID NOT LOVE!!!! She’s been my consistent favorite this year…hands down! Especially the HAIR (but, that’s probably cause I’m rocking a similar style right now…it’s AMAZING what you can do with a choppy, layered mohawk!!!)

    Reply
  5. Josephine says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I kinda like Kristen’s dress, especially from a distance. It gives her a bit of shape. But I find almost all of the chanel stuff a bit too matronly, especially for someone so petite. This would have looked better at a different length, I think.

    She wore a really great pant/blazer outfit later — can’t wait to see that one. It really suited her for once.

    Reply
  6. Peeking in says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:45 am

    The dress is fine, but Kristen’s makeup looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. Ina says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Kristen looks amazing here! She usually mutes herself with her looks but this color really brings out her features and makes her look so feminine. Love it

    Reply
  8. Wow says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Golden girls pants!!!!! Love it

    Reply
  9. Ninks says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Oh when will the big knickers/sheer skirt look die. It’s as fugly as sin and nobody looks good in it.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:50 am

    That light brown hair on Heidi is so flattering. She looks years younger. I once had a casual friend I know who was always blonde. She had a skin tone like Heidi and was usually tan because of living in Florida. I never thought any other color would suit her but blonde. But one day I ran into her and she had light brown hair. Wow. Her blue eyes popped. She looked so much softer looking, younger. She was 33, 34 at the time.

    That lipstick Kristen has on is horrible. I love her hair.

    Reply
  11. Skippy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I like Nichole’s dress.

    Reply
  12. EMc says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I don’t mind Kristens bright pink lip, but combined with the eyeshadow.. It just reminds me of a middle schooler dabbling in makeup.

    Reply
  13. Hazel says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Cate Blanchett needs to lay off whatever she’s been doing to her face.

    Reply
  14. jasper says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:01 am

    It is a bit of a fail, I must admit, but at least Kristen stayed ‘true to herself’, whatever that means.

    I’m just a bit disappointed you didn’t talk about her KNIFE + HEART premiere look from yesterday because THAT WAS EVERYTHING. – there was no slouching and no awkward posing and NO HEELS. she looked amazing, perfect in that suit and nobody can deny that.

    Reply
  15. NorthernLala says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The 80’s did her makeup – like totally! :)
    She needs to break up with Chanel.

    Reply
  16. SM says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I am not a Kristen fan but I give her credit where credit is due, she usually has perfect make up other times it’s aweful attempt at avant-garde but somehow she still pulls it off. Like here. It is a bit clownish and it would look aweful on anyone else but her, so I still kind of enjoy it. Her hair on the other hand. She need to find a new trend, this “i have no time for haircare like washing, brushing or getting roots done” look is not good

    Reply
  17. smee says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I like K Stews dress – the pattern is flattering. Unfortunately, her go-to poses (hands on hips with legs apart or limp rag) always detract from the look. I think I see hairpins in her hair.

    Nicole Scherzinger managed to make a sheer dress look good. Very pretty dress. She should ease-up on the shimmery highlighter.

    This is my least favorite Cate Blanchett look this week. Almost looks like she paired the elaborate top from a two piece with a pair of biz slacks. Odd. She still looks good, very dramatic and red-carpet appropriate.

    Reply
  18. Patricia says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:18 am

    What’s happening to me…. I LOVE Kristin’s makeup and her dress. I don’t think many women could pull this off but I think she looks amazing.

    Reply
  19. Daisy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Kristen’s makeup is done by Jillian Dempsey (Patrick Dempsey’s wife) and this woman is ridiculously bad at doing makeup for a so called makeup artist. Take a look at her insta account, I think my 2 year old could do a better job. I feel like the people she does makeup for are her friends and they know she will be upset if they go with someone else… also feel like she got into the business because of her famous husband and his connections.

    Reply
  20. Veronica S. says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I like Kirsten’s dress a lot, though I do think its length may work best on taller women. I *reluctantly* admit that I like Paris Hilton’s dress, even without the lining, though she definitely brings out the tackiness in everything she wears.

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:31 am

    KS looks like a marionette. Someone should help her stand. I’m not digging anything really I think my favorite would have been PH’s dress had it been lined and had a different dominent color palette. Don’t do yellow lol.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Back in the day (about ten years ago), I used to find Tom Kaulitz SO HOT. Honestly, he was a really good looking kid. Now…not so much. Although his face hasn’t really changed that much, besides the hair and beard. I still think it’s crazy he’s dating Heidi!!

    Reply
  23. Llamas in pajamas says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:14 am

    There is only one who could pull off Paris’ dress and that is Jennifer Lopez in 2000. The Versace was better tho.

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Not a big fan of Kristen’slook. Toni Garn is hilarious!! Like an Amazon planet outfit from a vintage Star Trek episode. She’s be Captain Kirks love interest.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment