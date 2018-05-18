Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the Cannes amfAR gala: stunning or unflattering?

I feel like most gossip-driven people have been more focused on royal drama this week, so the Cannes Film Festival was somewhat ignored, or at least Cannes didn’t get the kind of attention it normally does. Frankly, Cannes was boring this year before the royal drama really reached its crescendo this week anyway. But the fashion girls are still there, and some of them even came out for the annual Cannes amfAR benefit. Kristen Stewart is on the Cannes jury, but she’s also been doing fashion-y events throughout the festival, almost always clad in Chanel. The amfAR gala was no different, although I don’t think Chanel gave K-Stew the best dress. And who did her makeup?? My goodness.
Here’s Nicole Scherzinger in Georges Hobeika Spring 2018. Honestly, she looks beautiful. Of course she looks a bit plastic too, but beautiful nonetheless.
Here’s Paris Hilton with her fiance, WhatsHisGuts (I don’t care!). Honestly, if Paris’s dress had been full lined, it would have been my favorite dress of the amfAR carpet. As it is though, it’s just kind of tacky.
Here’s Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. They’ve been dating for a few months. He’s German and 28 years old. She’s German and 44 years old. Mazel.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith. Lovely couple.
Toni Garrn looked very pretty in a very bad dress.
Cannes bonus: while everyone was at the amfAR gala, Cate Blanchett wore this Givenchy ensemble to a Cannes premiere. It’s very… sculptural. Those pants!! If she just wore the pants with a chintzy blouse, those would be Golden Girls pants.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Heidi is dating Bill from Tokio Hotel!?!?! Oh my God, my teenage self is a bit heartbroken.
I love Kstew’s makeup, but the hair is awful. The cut isn’t that bad, but the yellow highlights are horrible.
The hair is bad. I love the rest, but that 1 aspect ruins it for me.
Not Bill, his twin brother Tom (guitar player in Tokio Hotel).
Oh. Right. There was a Twin. I was very confused for a moment because Bill is supposed to be gay. The age gap is icky though.
OMG THATS HIM?????? I HAVE NOT EVEN NOTICED. SCANDAL!
Right?? I can’t believe he ended up with her!!!
Yikes! Kristens hair, makeup,and dress are all very unflattering.
Once more I love KStew’s and Cate B’s ensembles (but for KS’s posture again). The detail work in the Chanel is so, so beautiful and both uncommon silhouettes are very appealing to me.
I’ve seen all of Kristen’s fashions from Cannes…and I gotta say…there isn’t ONE LOOK THAT I DID NOT LOVE!!!! She’s been my consistent favorite this year…hands down! Especially the HAIR (but, that’s probably cause I’m rocking a similar style right now…it’s AMAZING what you can do with a choppy, layered mohawk!!!)
YES YES YES It makes me want to cut my hair too…I was always a bit afraid to go for such a bold, short look because I couldn’t figure out how to style it properly, without having the hair constantly in my face and spending a ridiculous amount of time in front of the mirror. But the things her stylist did for her this week are amazing and I’m so booking an appointment for next week.
I keep loving her fashion game, as well. Not a fan of the lipstick this time. Too bright.
I kinda like Kristen’s dress, especially from a distance. It gives her a bit of shape. But I find almost all of the chanel stuff a bit too matronly, especially for someone so petite. This would have looked better at a different length, I think.
She wore a really great pant/blazer outfit later — can’t wait to see that one. It really suited her for once.
I like it from a distance too, But in the closeup the fabric looks like what they used to make lawn chairs out of.
The dress is fine, but Kristen’s makeup looks ridiculous.
I like the dress very much, but on her, the makeup is atrocious. I think it’s the color palette(?) vs how much makeup…
Kristen looks amazing here! She usually mutes herself with her looks but this color really brings out her features and makes her look so feminine. Love it
Golden girls pants!!!!! Love it
Oh when will the big knickers/sheer skirt look die. It’s as fugly as sin and nobody looks good in it.
Right?! How is this still a thing?! It should never have been a thing in the first place!
That light brown hair on Heidi is so flattering. She looks years younger. I once had a casual friend I know who was always blonde. She had a skin tone like Heidi and was usually tan because of living in Florida. I never thought any other color would suit her but blonde. But one day I ran into her and she had light brown hair. Wow. Her blue eyes popped. She looked so much softer looking, younger. She was 33, 34 at the time.
That lipstick Kristen has on is horrible. I love her hair.
I like Nichole’s dress.
I don’t mind Kristens bright pink lip, but combined with the eyeshadow.. It just reminds me of a middle schooler dabbling in makeup.
Cate Blanchett needs to lay off whatever she’s been doing to her face.
Aah, good. It’s not just me, then…
It is a bit of a fail, I must admit, but at least Kristen stayed ‘true to herself’, whatever that means.
I’m just a bit disappointed you didn’t talk about her KNIFE + HEART premiere look from yesterday because THAT WAS EVERYTHING. – there was no slouching and no awkward posing and NO HEELS. she looked amazing, perfect in that suit and nobody can deny that.
The 80’s did her makeup – like totally!
She needs to break up with Chanel.
I am not a Kristen fan but I give her credit where credit is due, she usually has perfect make up other times it’s aweful attempt at avant-garde but somehow she still pulls it off. Like here. It is a bit clownish and it would look aweful on anyone else but her, so I still kind of enjoy it. Her hair on the other hand. She need to find a new trend, this “i have no time for haircare like washing, brushing or getting roots done” look is not good
I like K Stews dress – the pattern is flattering. Unfortunately, her go-to poses (hands on hips with legs apart or limp rag) always detract from the look. I think I see hairpins in her hair.
Nicole Scherzinger managed to make a sheer dress look good. Very pretty dress. She should ease-up on the shimmery highlighter.
This is my least favorite Cate Blanchett look this week. Almost looks like she paired the elaborate top from a two piece with a pair of biz slacks. Odd. She still looks good, very dramatic and red-carpet appropriate.
What’s happening to me…. I LOVE Kristin’s makeup and her dress. I don’t think many women could pull this off but I think she looks amazing.
Kristen’s makeup is done by Jillian Dempsey (Patrick Dempsey’s wife) and this woman is ridiculously bad at doing makeup for a so called makeup artist. Take a look at her insta account, I think my 2 year old could do a better job. I feel like the people she does makeup for are her friends and they know she will be upset if they go with someone else… also feel like she got into the business because of her famous husband and his connections.
My six year old was looking over my shoulder and said “wow, her make up is so pretty!” So there you go, lol.
I like Kirsten’s dress a lot, though I do think its length may work best on taller women. I *reluctantly* admit that I like Paris Hilton’s dress, even without the lining, though she definitely brings out the tackiness in everything she wears.
KS looks like a marionette. Someone should help her stand. I’m not digging anything really I think my favorite would have been PH’s dress had it been lined and had a different dominent color palette. Don’t do yellow lol.
Back in the day (about ten years ago), I used to find Tom Kaulitz SO HOT. Honestly, he was a really good looking kid. Now…not so much. Although his face hasn’t really changed that much, besides the hair and beard. I still think it’s crazy he’s dating Heidi!!
There is only one who could pull off Paris’ dress and that is Jennifer Lopez in 2000. The Versace was better tho.
Not a big fan of Kristen’slook. Toni Garn is hilarious!! Like an Amazon planet outfit from a vintage Star Trek episode. She’s be Captain Kirks love interest.
