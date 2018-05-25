Michael B. Jordan is shirtless on the cover of Essence, talks about dating black women

Michael B. Jordan is one of America’s greatest natural resources. His abs must be protected, at all costs. I’m glad to see Essence focusing on this vital resource on their new cover. Michael Bae is currently promoting Fahrenheit 451, which is about FIRE (and books, and censorship, and dystopia) which is why this cover is SCORCHING. Michael Bae even joked about it on Instagram: bless the person who baby-oiled his torso. I imagine it’s like being healed by Jesus, getting to apply baby oil to those abs. Praise it!

As for the words Michael Bae speaks… well, there were rumors floating around that he refuses to date black women. I’m pretty sure he cleared up those rumors years ago, but they get trotted out constantly, so he had to address it again in this Essence interview:

In his interview with the publication, Michael addressed the rumors that he doesn’t date black women. Spoiler alert: It couldn’t be further from the truth. “My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?” he shared before discussing the pitfalls of dating in the public eye. “It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with. I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute.” Michael added, “It made me more conscious of things I say and how I move, and what could happen if I leave a club or a restaurant or the movies. If I leave anywhere, any known place with anybody, there’s going to be speculation.”

[From E! News]

I believe him. I think he dates black woman, brown women, white women. I don’t think he’s a womanizer, not exactly. I think he just likes ALL women, he likes to be around women, etc. That’s the vibe I get from him, maybe I’m totally wrong. Enjoy some additional photos of Michael Bae in Cannes, with Michael Shannon.