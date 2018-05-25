Michael B. Jordan is shirtless on the cover of Essence, talks about dating black women

Michael B. Jordan is one of America’s greatest natural resources. His abs must be protected, at all costs. I’m glad to see Essence focusing on this vital resource on their new cover. Michael Bae is currently promoting Fahrenheit 451, which is about FIRE (and books, and censorship, and dystopia) which is why this cover is SCORCHING. Michael Bae even joked about it on Instagram: bless the person who baby-oiled his torso. I imagine it’s like being healed by Jesus, getting to apply baby oil to those abs. Praise it!

As for the words Michael Bae speaks… well, there were rumors floating around that he refuses to date black women. I’m pretty sure he cleared up those rumors years ago, but they get trotted out constantly, so he had to address it again in this Essence interview:

In his interview with the publication, Michael addressed the rumors that he doesn’t date black women. Spoiler alert: It couldn’t be further from the truth.

“My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?” he shared before discussing the pitfalls of dating in the public eye. “It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with. I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute.”

Michael added, “It made me more conscious of things I say and how I move, and what could happen if I leave a club or a restaurant or the movies. If I leave anywhere, any known place with anybody, there’s going to be speculation.”

[From E! News]

I believe him. I think he dates black woman, brown women, white women. I don’t think he’s a womanizer, not exactly. I think he just likes ALL women, he likes to be around women, etc. That’s the vibe I get from him, maybe I’m totally wrong. Enjoy some additional photos of Michael Bae in Cannes, with Michael Shannon.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Farenheit 451’ - Photocall

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Farenheit 451’ - Photocall

Photos courtesy of WENN, IG courtesy of Essence and Michael B. Jordan.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Michael B. Jordan is shirtless on the cover of Essence, talks about dating black women”

  1. Eva says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Oh I totally believe he’s a womanizer, I think he said somethting along those lines in his interviews when he first started getting famous.

    Doesn’t stop me from gawking at those arms though.

    Reply
  2. Slowsnow says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I’m sure even plants must lust for this guy.

    Reply
  3. Spaniard says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Jesus! This man is insanely hot! He was the best in Black Panther how sad he won’t be at the sequel..:(

    Reply
  4. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I have a confession: I prefer Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman. Don’t get me wrong, I’m here for MBJ’s success, I loved him as Killmonger, his body is banging, he clearly is aesthetically stunning-but there’s something about his jawline that’s offputting, and it’s all I can see.
    He did an interview a few years ago (maybe during Fruitvale press) where he talked about his focus being on Work and not a relationship. He may change as he gets older (he’s still so young), or he may DiCaprio his way through Hollywood. Either way, a lot of baby oil girls are going to be happy.
    Also, I loved the Bradbury novel, so I’m stoked about this movie.

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Thank you. Thank you so very much. THIS is exactly what I need to start my Friday morning. Good God Almighty, thank you for the gift that is Michael B. Jordan.

    Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever! Now, if someone would just give me that road trip rom-com with MBJ and Amanda Seyfried (Joanie & Reggie Forever!) I could think about dying happy.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 25, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Lol. LP I think you need to take matters into your own hands and get on that screenplay, stat.

      The funny thing is I barely remember Amanda on AMC. When I remember MBJ’s role, it’s always with Leven Rambin.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        May 25, 2018 at 9:04 am

        She was only on it for a short time when Reggie was first being introduced. She was the “good” girl being raised in an ultra-religious family and was friends with some character named Lori who was dating either JR or the Martin kid when JR was getting into drugs.

    • Kitten says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:14 am

      He is so damn sexy. I know what people say about his jawline because I noticed it more when he was on The Wire but I think he’s grown into it, if that makes any sense. That smile and that body plus the talent! I don’t blame him for playing around. He’s young plus I would play too if I looked like that.

      Reply
  6. Beth says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    He sure is hot!

    Reply
  7. NameChange says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:58 am

    This write up! LOL. Kaiser is my spirit animal. “Praise it!” *cackles*

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:13 am

    He is so fine. There was one scene in Black Panther where he walked up and I was just wowed by his chest and stomach. They showed a lot of the skin on the men and boy did I love it. I will be glad to try him out for you ladies and report back.

    Reply
  9. Naddie says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Dude bro vibes, no abs in the world can make it up.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Whoah. Good Morning Michael!

    Reply
  11. Janet Gerber says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Hot, hot, hot. He brings me joy.

    Reply
  12. Lala says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:26 am

    He looks like so many of the guys from my neighborhood…and heck even in my family…that I find it adorable!!!! (But not in a sexy kinda of a way…more of a …”Look at YOU BOO” type of way)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment