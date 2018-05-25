Michael B. Jordan is shirtless on the cover of Essence, talks about dating black women

Michael B. Jordan is one of America’s greatest natural resources. His abs must be protected, at all costs. I’m glad to see Essence focusing on this vital resource on their new cover. Michael Bae is currently promoting Fahrenheit 451, which is about FIRE (and books, and censorship, and dystopia) which is why this cover is SCORCHING. Michael Bae even joked about it on Instagram: bless the person who baby-oiled his torso. I imagine it’s like being healed by Jesus, getting to apply baby oil to those abs. Praise it!
As for the words Michael Bae speaks… well, there were rumors floating around that he refuses to date black women. I’m pretty sure he cleared up those rumors years ago, but they get trotted out constantly, so he had to address it again in this Essence interview:
In his interview with the publication, Michael addressed the rumors that he doesn’t date black women. Spoiler alert: It couldn’t be further from the truth.
“My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?” he shared before discussing the pitfalls of dating in the public eye. “It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with. I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute.”
Michael added, “It made me more conscious of things I say and how I move, and what could happen if I leave a club or a restaurant or the movies. If I leave anywhere, any known place with anybody, there’s going to be speculation.”
I believe him. I think he dates black woman, brown women, white women. I don’t think he’s a womanizer, not exactly. I think he just likes ALL women, he likes to be around women, etc. That’s the vibe I get from him, maybe I’m totally wrong. Enjoy some additional photos of Michael Bae in Cannes, with Michael Shannon.
Photos courtesy of WENN, IG courtesy of Essence and Michael B. Jordan.
Oh I totally believe he’s a womanizer, I think he said somethting along those lines in his interviews when he first started getting famous.
Doesn’t stop me from gawking at those arms though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When a man is that fine he’s really doing a the world a service by spreading it around a little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Anna222: PREACH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Line starts behind me…😍😋
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure even plants must lust for this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus! This man is insanely hot! He was the best in Black Panther how sad he won’t be at the sequel..:(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually thankfully he may be in the sequel as he is negotiating with Marvel now. Some theorize that he could show up in the spirit plane like T’challa’s father..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a confession: I prefer Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman. Don’t get me wrong, I’m here for MBJ’s success, I loved him as Killmonger, his body is banging, he clearly is aesthetically stunning-but there’s something about his jawline that’s offputting, and it’s all I can see.
He did an interview a few years ago (maybe during Fruitvale press) where he talked about his focus being on Work and not a relationship. He may change as he gets older (he’s still so young), or he may DiCaprio his way through Hollywood. Either way, a lot of baby oil girls are going to be happy.
Also, I loved the Bradbury novel, so I’m stoked about this movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chadwick is definitely hotter, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stand with you Rapunzel
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll take both Jordan and Boseman with a side of Fassbender please and thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a hell of a three course meal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LIz… I may be ordering more than I can handle…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Jordan and Boseman played Reggie Porter Montgomery on All My Children but at different ages, obviously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Slowsnow if you need assistance with your meal I would be more than happy *unfolds napkin*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had a think for Boseman since his first entering strut in the James Brown movie…then those fight scenes in Civil War…grrr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s grown man sexy where as MBJ is fine but with a younger appeal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MBJ was hot but Winston Duke was all kinds of sexy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhh, how could I forget Winston Duke? Speaking of a full meal…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing Ryan Coogler for the first and saying, ‘Whoa, he beautiful ‘.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel exactly the same about his jawline!! It is so weak.
Chadwick is far hotter anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. He’s almost too perfect, plus I still remember the interview where he kept referring to women as “females”. Bozeman is also gorgeous but has a much more approachable quality to his attractiveness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me try @Liz. While definitely cute Michael kind of looks like a more serious Nick Cannon.
Chadwick is Definetly hotter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. Thank you so very much. THIS is exactly what I need to start my Friday morning. Good God Almighty, thank you for the gift that is Michael B. Jordan.
Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever! Now, if someone would just give me that road trip rom-com with MBJ and Amanda Seyfried (Joanie & Reggie Forever!) I could think about dying happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. LP I think you need to take matters into your own hands and get on that screenplay, stat.
The funny thing is I barely remember Amanda on AMC. When I remember MBJ’s role, it’s always with Leven Rambin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was only on it for a short time when Reggie was first being introduced. She was the “good” girl being raised in an ultra-religious family and was friends with some character named Lori who was dating either JR or the Martin kid when JR was getting into drugs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so damn sexy. I know what people say about his jawline because I noticed it more when he was on The Wire but I think he’s grown into it, if that makes any sense. That smile and that body plus the talent! I don’t blame him for playing around. He’s young plus I would play too if I looked like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sure is hot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This write up! LOL. Kaiser is my spirit animal. “Praise it!” *cackles*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so fine. There was one scene in Black Panther where he walked up and I was just wowed by his chest and stomach. They showed a lot of the skin on the men and boy did I love it. I will be glad to try him out for you ladies and report back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude bro vibes, no abs in the world can make it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His friends, maybe?
But in his vogue video where he let them into his house, I think he either lives with his mom, dad, and grandma or they come over all the time to cook, bbq, hang with him and he also said his dad was a former service man (Marine? Navy?) who taught him to keep his room clean, bed made, and shirts ironed.
None of that reads as dude bro to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to Google “dude bro” I had never heard that term before.At first I thought it was a typo.Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody is trying to marry the guy.
Those abs scream “let’s f*ck and then you must set me free.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My view probably comes from an interview I hated, but I might be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoah. Good Morning Michael!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hot, hot, hot. He brings me joy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like so many of the guys from my neighborhood…and heck even in my family…that I find it adorable!!!! (But not in a sexy kinda of a way…more of a …”Look at YOU BOO” type of way)
Report this comment as spam or abuse