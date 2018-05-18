Meghan Markle is actually going to walk solo part of the way down the aisle

Well, here’s a clarification on the issue of Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle of her wedding. The language of Kensington Palace’s statement gave me pause, because they noted that Charles would “accompany her down the aisle of the Quire…” The original plan was, I thought, that Meghan would arrive at the chapel with her mom, her mom would be escorted in solo, then Meghan would walk the length of the aisle with her dad. I thought Charles would simply take over from Thomas and everything would remain the same. Turns out, Meghan is doing some sort of weird hybrid where she’s going to walk solo for half the aisle, then she’ll do a drive-by and pick up Charles, and then Charles is just going to stand back when they get to the altar. Or something.

Meghan Markle will make a striking feminist statement in her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, choosing not to be chaperoned for much of the procession down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, CNN has learned. In an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the UK, Markle will walk unescorted down the aisle of the chapel nave, after being met at the West Door by a member of the clergy. She will be accompanied in this first part of the wedding procession only by her bridesmaids and page boys, with the senior church figure walking ahead. Prince Charles will join her when she reaches the Quire, where the main royal guests will be seated. The Prince — Harry’s father — will walk Markle down the Quire aisle to the foot of the altar. But Charles will not give her away to her husband-to-be in the traditional sense; instead, he will stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry. CNN understands that Markle came up with the plan herself. It was always the intention that her father Thomas would meet her at the Quire and she would walk the first part alone. Ill health has since prevented him from coming. Both Charles and Harry are delighted with the plan, CNN understands. No other royal bride in the UK has walked unescorted down the aisle at their wedding ceremony. Markle’s decision indicates that she wishes to assert herself as a strong, independent woman who is prepared to challenge royal norms.

[From CNN]

Alright… I guess. I’ll have to see how it plays out on television, and where the camera angles are and everything, but it feels like Meghan won’t actually be walking alone for more than a couple of yards, but I don’t have all the dimensions of St. George’s Chapel. But whatever, it’s fine. I’m glad she’s making a “feminist statement” and a symbolic statement about her acceptance in the royal family. Also: Prince Philip is going to attend the wedding!