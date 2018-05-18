Harry and William meet the crowd, Meghan and her mom arrive at their hotel

Princes Harry and William thrilled the crowd outside Windsor Castle this evening in London (it’s evening there!) with a meet and greet. Prince Harry was seen clutching a bear given to him and he was a natural with fans. From what I can find they just left out of one of the gates, came out with security and started meeting people!
Harry was asked how he was feeling and he said “relaxed, of course,” as if he couldn’t feel any other way ahead of his wedding tomorrow.
According to BCC, he also asked people where they were from. Harry met a little girl named Meghan O’Shea and he reportedly asked her “Is that like the one I’m going to marry? There’s not very many Meghans with an ‘H’ around.”
Look at this lady she is my spirit animal.
Meghan and her mother have also arrived at Cliveden House Hotel, where they are staying tonight about 30 minutes from the castle. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, met The Queen for the first time earlier today for tea at Windsor Castle. Yesterday Doria met Prince Charles and Camila at their home in London, Clarence House.
Upon her arrival, Meghan said she was feeling “Wonderful, thank you.” She’s wearing a gorgeous dress by Roland Mouret, called the Barwick Dress, with cap sleeves and a gathered front. I thought this was black at first, but it’s actually navy and retails for around $2,000. Her heels are by Manolo Blahnik. I can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow! We’ll have full coverage for you bright and early.
Update: Here’s a video of Harry and William!
Prince Harry and best man Prince William meet well-wishers at Windsor ahead of tomorrow's #RoyalWedding https://t.co/XAYljKMz9J pic.twitter.com/CiM2RV4pnv
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 18, 2018
Update: Here’s video of Meghan & Doria!
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland arrive at the Cliveden House Hotel, where she will spend the night before the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/5uY6Il4Za2 pic.twitter.com/e3rDS8e381
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 18, 2018
photos credit: WENN and Getty
They all look wonderful and so excited! I can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings and what dress Meghan is wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so revved up (silly, but true 😊). I plan to watch from start to finish live (so no going to bed here in L.A!). Finishing up all the pre-wedding specials this afternoon in preparation lol.
I am so looking forward to seeing what Meghan and her mom wear! And esp. the tiara!!
(Yes, I need to get a life! lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all do look so happy! This reminds me of Will and Kate’s wedding, they both looked nervous and excited, Harry was so charming and you could tell he was truly happy for his brother, it’s cute to see the roles reversed. Harry and Meg looking happy and a bit nervous and William being happy and excited for his brother.
I hope everything goes well tomorrow and there’s no more drama from her crazy family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the hemline on THIS dress! So unique! And yes I can’t wait for tomorrow – with her style I am certain it will be amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How awesome does Doria look??
I’m not a fan of royalty and I’m not a fan of weddings, but I’m so happy that Meghan’s mum is there to give her support and help her forget about the shitshow that was this week.
Also, I find it kind of touching that while Harry might despise the press (for good reason), he clearly has a great deal of affection for the British public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this dress so much! Meghan looks beautiful. And her mum is so beautiful and seems just gentle and warm…so glad she is there for Meghan.
Ah, the brothers greeting the crowds, too! absolutely charming to see that brotherly support. At last we can get away from an ugly and sad week and savor some wedding happiness. Off to bed I go in my very sappy soft mood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YAS!!!!!
Meghan looks AMAZING. I love her hair color and style and her natural make up that she wears. i am dying to know if she does keratin treatments
Doria looks fabulous and Meghan looks much more relaxed with her mama there, you can see it in her eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I HOPE she does Keratin…I don’t even want to imagine the heat that would be needed all the time if she didn’t..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
can you imagine the keratin treatment tho on that long of hair. my friends that do all have shoulder length hair or shorter.
i would love to do keratin but my hair is as long as meghan’s. obviously price is no object for her but it must be expensive on long hair like that. $500-600 for first treatment ive heard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look happy and glowy ahead of the wedding… godspeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom is very beautiful and regal in her own right…one little quibble I noticed in the DF is that her shoes are quite worn on the bottom. I understand dressing for comfort but come on you just had tea with the queen! Get a new pair of Clarks for pete’s sake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. Doria is a normal, hard-working person with a normal income and shouldn’t feel pressured to dress at the same level as royals who have everything gifted to them and have never had to pay for anything their whole lives. Normal people wear their heels again and again. Also, it’s not particularly environmentally friendly to buy new stuff before the old stuff is broken. I find Doria wonderfully refreshing in an otherwise very shallow and ostentatious group of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s probably going to be in those heels all day. The last thing you’d want to do on such an occasion is break in a new pair and be unable to walk! Plus, who looks at the bottom of peoples’ shoes??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her mom – a LOT more than I like Meghan. I like her worn heels more than that $2000 dress. I just don’t get why people spend so much on clothes that aren’t formal wear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s natural hair is afro, right? Wouldn’t it be cool if she had it at the wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had only curly hair, not full on afro, and she claims that her hair has straightened as she grew up. but who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many hair treatments will do that to you. I had full on curls until I had my hair straightened at 21. My curls were never the same and now I can get away with just blow drying it when needed. However, I’m not black so I don’t know if the same happens to their textured hair but I suppose it does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be cool if she wears it the way she likes best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. She’s not here to demonstrate something. It’s her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been straightening her hair since her late teens. She obviously likes her hair the way it is if she’s been doing it for a couple of decades. I don’t agree with some big change on a wedding day. It’s too stressful. I do think some loose waves in her long hair would look nice, but I don’t see it happening. She’s been wearing her hair straight for every function unless pulled up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she does not have an Afro naturally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her natural hair is curly, not an afro. And she should wear it in whatever way she wants and feels beat with. Black women’s hair doesn’t have to be a statement. It can simply be hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny how “simply hair” so often happens to be super straight and in correspondence with the white cultural ideal though, isn’t it? Sure, Meghan doesn’t owe anyone to keep her curls, but let’s not pretend racism is irrelevant for people’s fashion choices here. I’m pretty certain Meghan’s acceptance into the royal fold would be more difficult if she didn’t look so white, keep mostly white company, etc etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll make sure to tell my asian friends, both east and south, (where most white women’s hair extensions and weave come from) that their naturally straight, thick, hair is “white hair”. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great! A little on the thin side, but not what they’d made it sound like before. Meghan and her mom seem so cool
The BRF doesn’t deserve them! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she does look a TAD thinner than usual. she is a pretty skinny minnie all the time but she does look to have lost a few lbs which easily shows on her frame.
i’m glad she looks like herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stress of the wedding could have done that to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and William seem like tight brothers. Can’t help but thinking with the walk down the aisle alone followed by all young children, she would be like preschool teacher taking her cubs out for a special excursion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I love that they are close. Given that they lost their mom and the fishbowl life they live in as royals, that feels even more important that they are close. You can tell how happy William is for his brother, that he is settled and in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say William and Harry look good. Happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought that the Princes have been close. They are in such unique circumstances plus the loss of their Mom has probably been partially why they are so tight. I’m glad that they have each other and their wives (almost wife, for Harry, squee!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan looks rough, her mom looks adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks a little drawn in the face. It’s to be expected with all that has gone on. She still looks pretty, though. I like her in navy blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s been through unimaginable hell with her father and the rest of her so-called family for months, but this week especially, and to me she looks like she has lost some much-needed weight from all the stress. She still looks beautiful, though, and I hope her wedding day is dreamy and her sleazy relatives crawl back under their rocks.
I love Doria’s simple, quietly elegant sense of style. She looks great!
Clearly, Meghan’s rock has always been her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you don’t mean it was much-needed that she lost weight…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lost some much needed weight?????
Jesus, if she needed to lose weight then I am a whale despite the fact that I’m on the skinnier side of healthy. Holy cow. I don’t normally get offended by offhand comments but that comment was ridiculous. God help us all.
I will say, I’m glad she didn’t lose too much weight like Kate did. Meghan still looks healthy which I think sets a great example!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she meant she needed the weight, not to lose it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Teamawesome – I think Lahdida just phrased that a bit awkwardly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
really? man i wish i looked as good as meghan on her worst day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how I feel too, mela. If only I looked that great when I’m under loads of stress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone looks happy and I am happy for them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww Meghan looks so happy with her mom finally there. I wonder if her mom will be welcome at Christmas like Sophie’s father. They both are dressed beautifully and Doria looks so excited. Can’t wait for tomorrow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so excited! Hehe. I’ve got bubblies on the ready, cake, cookies and sandwiches to nibble throughout the day. Although my partner can’t care less about the royal wedding as he is more bothered about the FA cup. My partner’s parents are joining a street party where the royal wedding coverage will be on. I wish we could go to Windsor but with a 22 month old we dare not brave the crowds and traffic, so we’re staying put.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh my god you sound so fun!!! my mom and i are recording it since it will be pretty early for us in California and plan to do the same!!! this is better than the oscars
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sort of forcing my daughter to be into it (luring her with snacks) because no one else I know cares. I’m still excited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks stunning in that white dress and Meghan looks so pretty and excited and happy. William looks nice too. He doesn’t have a relaxed smile in public all that often and he looks much nicer here. And Harry seems nervous! He’s doing that hand tuck thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m torn between concern trolling the fragility of Meghan’s upper arms and unashamedly drooling over how absolutely stunning she and her mother are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her arms look great. She’s got a perfect body. Curvy in the right places and thin in the right places. No sign of those hideous “bat wings” women get. I’d love to look like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone with starter bat wings, thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elle, as a 70-yr-old with full-on “hideous bat wings,” I’ve gotta say there are worse things in life to contend with!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom is so beautiful!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is and has serenity and strength; I’ve only seen her in photographs and didn’t realize how regal she is. They all look wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother is beautiful! <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know her mother but I like her lol. They seem at ease with each other and she looks so poised, real and calm. She reminds me of my mother. Sorry her father choose to play stupid games. I just hope that he was exploited and not what he really is. I have been to several weddings and I have seen a lot of drama and I have seen brides cry from the frustration but usually they were minor things nothing of this scale and were brushed off after a few drinks. She has done what I would do: cut them OFF.
On a superficial note you can see that she has lost weight that in my opinion she didn’t have to. It’s noticeable on her face but she looks beautiful regardless. Can’t wait for the dress tomorrow. Sorry but that’s all I care about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t try to lose weight. It’s nerves. It happens to most brides who aren’t trying to lose weight. Can you imagine marrying a prince? Come on. So much to do, nerves, adrenaline, and then your metabolism speeds up. Then add the Motley Markles to the mix and this week alone with her father and his issues. I’m sure she lost her appetite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, my Mom passed 5 years ago and DorIa reminds me of her, facially and demeanor wise. I started to cry when Meghan put arm around her after she got out of the car at the hotel…amaziing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Condolences and now I’m in tears. It is lovely and I went back to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(((Cher))) so sorry you are missing your mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are sweet, sending you hugs from far away. Sorry for your loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stunning women! I can’t wait to watch the wedding!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks amazing!!! Her locs are perfection! Absolute perfection. She looks bright and happy. Meghan looks good too. Her face looks a little drawn, but I can only imagine that with all the stress and diet, it’s to be expected. But I’m sure she’ll brighten up tomorrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think everyone looks fabulous and happy! I’m unreasonably excited for tomorrow!
No one else in the house is getting up to watch. so I’ll bring my laptop with me to the downstairs television so I can see what my fellow Celebitches are saying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Clooneys are coming. Love them or hate them, but they are an A-list couple. George is still Hollywood royalty. Elton John will be there and will perform at I think it’s the reception. All of her Suits co-actors will be there.
I’m sure the Beckhams will be there. Serena and hubby maybe. Priyanka Chropra wil be there. It’s going to be like a huge red carpet event fashionwise, and then the Prince and his bride. The big reveal. I can’t wait.. I would love to be surprised and see the Obamas there. That would be perfection.
It must be killing Samantha. She couldn’t ruin the wedding no matter how much she tried, along with the rest of the Markle family. Prince Charles is accompanying Meghan down part of the aisle. Samantha is probably writing up a new vicious article as we speak. But no one is paying attention to her now. The excitement of the impending wedding has finally overshadowed the Motley Markles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would’ve dangled an invite under Samantha’s nose and slipped an NDA under the invite if Samantha wanted to attend the wedding. Just the ceremony not the exclusive reception. That would’ve bought off Samantha’s silence for the next twenty years. I’m manipulative that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never. I would never invite a horrible, hateful person to a day filled with love just to shut her up. Never ever ever. Nor would I have paid her off. She’s scum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never, never, why invite someone that hates you.
How would a NDA work with her, Meghan handled her half-siblings the right way, let the public see how much she and her mother had to suffer from Samatha and her drunken brother.
This maybe her final humiliation from her dad, she will have to take her time, about that.
in the end do what’s best for her wellbeing.
Would Monday be too soon to visit the US Embassy to apply for a new passport for Meghan Wales, or Duchess ??? Just lose the Markle name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan owes nothing to her half-siblings; they seem pretty odious so I doubt bribing them would have worked.
They are adults. Their behavior in my opinion does not taint Meghan in any way. Her siblings are humiliating and embarrassing themselves with their actions, not Meghan in my opinion. Meghan is not response for their behavior, nor is she to blame or at fault.
I wish people would stop suggesting that if only Meghan had done xyz, her half-siblings would have conducted themselves with more class. Cause it’s bull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually kind of agree with that idea. My half-sister is JUST like Samantha (only I’m not marrying a prince, so she’s got much less ammunition). It wouldn’t bother me one bit to invite her to the ceremony, sit her in the back, and let her watch me be beautiful and marry the handsome prince. NDA signed, she realizes how pathetic she is, and all is well LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is Elton coming? Last I read he was complaining that he’d left his schedule open around the time of their wedding but hadn’t got an invite
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s coming, and he’s been invited to perform at some point. I think it’s the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s coming AND performing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of her suits co-stars are coming? That’s surprising. Patrick Adams had an insanely luxious glamping wedding that probably cost more than the Royal wedding and notably didn’t invite Meghan. There have been rumors for years that those two don’t like each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he’s invited.. Patrick Adams and his wife are in London as we speak. And they’ve been showing a lot of the co-stars already there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20 of them are there, posting pictures of themselves around the sights in Windsor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bluthfan Patrick J Adams posted a few touching tributes to Meghan after the engagement announcement. I don’t think he would’ve bothered doing so if they didn’t get along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that he invited her but she chose back so to not steal their thunder. I think this was when she was still Harry’s gf. Never heard that she and Adam’s don’t like each other. Quite the opposite actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look fantastic! I love Meghan’s RM dress. And Harry looks so relaxed and ready. I’m so pumped for tomorrow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I think George and Amal will be the most insufferable and smug? George especially. I hope we are not bombarded with stories of how close George is with the royal family etc and they are going to be the saviours of the world etc.
I said it before and I’ll say it again, George had this fascination with diana I found weird. I think he wanted her to be his ultimate wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They might be at Eugenie’s wedding too. Eugenie’s fiance works for Casamigos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look happy, and Meghan and her mother look lovely. I hope everything goes well at the ceremony and it’s a nice day for all.
I’m very curious to see some photos, especially of her gown, but won’t be watching. I’m sure clips will be everywhere for the next few days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her mom’s style. She’s so chic and relaxed. Can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow. Glad they can move on past the stupid drama from this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ladies look LOVELY ! … but Meghan has never looked better, imo. That dress looks fantastic on her – wow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I needed this. It’s a fairytale. Seeing Meghan and her mom together, looking beautiful, elegant, happy, excited……sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Tho I don’t view it as a fairytale, but that’s ok! I remember Harry at his mom’s funeral, admire all his work with Invictus and their joint work for mental health. Doria and Meghan are incredible good fit for the family.
This is lovely coverage. I’m very happy for all of them. William and Harry are wonderful siblings together. Meghan and her Mom have the same loving relationship. Ahhhh it’s all such a breath of fresh air and happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice! They all look happy and relaxed. I see where Meg gets her great legs! Doria is gorge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks great and dare I say WIlliam looks…happy for his little bro. I have not seen that genuine smile on him in the press in awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend just texted that Stella McCartney Is the wedding dress front runner….. (a quiet “noooooo” is running through my head) —
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see no reason for that to be the case over great designers except maybe she’s starstruck by Stella McCartney, all of the celebrity circles she runs in, and her father being The Paul McCartney. I can see no other reason to ever choose Stella McCartney for a wedding gown. I’ve seen a few good things from her, but many misses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I as right there!!! It was Soo cool!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FOR some reason I think her dress or her hair style (OR both) is going to be underwhelming. A hit or miss. It would be nice if I were wrong though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s dress is gorgeous. So is her Mom
Report this comment as spam or abuse