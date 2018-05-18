Harry and William meet the crowd, Meghan and her mom arrive at their hotel



Princes Harry and William thrilled the crowd outside Windsor Castle this evening in London (it’s evening there!) with a meet and greet. Prince Harry was seen clutching a bear given to him and he was a natural with fans. From what I can find they just left out of one of the gates, came out with security and started meeting people!

Harry was asked how he was feeling and he said “relaxed, of course,” as if he couldn’t feel any other way ahead of his wedding tomorrow.

According to BCC, he also asked people where they were from. Harry met a little girl named Meghan O’Shea and he reportedly asked her “Is that like the one I’m going to marry? There’s not very many Meghans with an ‘H’ around.”

Look at this lady she is my spirit animal.



Meghan and her mother have also arrived at Cliveden House Hotel, where they are staying tonight about 30 minutes from the castle. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, met The Queen for the first time earlier today for tea at Windsor Castle. Yesterday Doria met Prince Charles and Camila at their home in London, Clarence House.

Upon her arrival, Meghan said she was feeling “Wonderful, thank you.” She’s wearing a gorgeous dress by Roland Mouret, called the Barwick Dress, with cap sleeves and a gathered front. I thought this was black at first, but it’s actually navy and retails for around $2,000. Her heels are by Manolo Blahnik. I can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow! We’ll have full coverage for you bright and early.

Update: Here’s a video of Harry and William!

Prince Harry and best man Prince William meet well-wishers at Windsor ahead of tomorrow's #RoyalWedding https://t.co/XAYljKMz9J pic.twitter.com/CiM2RV4pnv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 18, 2018

Update: Here’s video of Meghan & Doria!

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland arrive at the Cliveden House Hotel, where she will spend the night before the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/5uY6Il4Za2 pic.twitter.com/e3rDS8e381 — ITV News (@itvnews) May 18, 2018

