Harry and William meet the crowd, Meghan and her mom arrive at their hotel

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Princes Harry and William thrilled the crowd outside Windsor Castle this evening in London (it’s evening there!) with a meet and greet. Prince Harry was seen clutching a bear given to him and he was a natural with fans. From what I can find they just left out of one of the gates, came out with security and started meeting people!

Harry was asked how he was feeling and he said “relaxed, of course,” as if he couldn’t feel any other way ahead of his wedding tomorrow.

According to BCC, he also asked people where they were from. Harry met a little girl named Meghan O’Shea and he reportedly asked her “Is that like the one I’m going to marry? There’s not very many Meghans with an ‘H’ around.

Look at this lady she is my spirit animal.
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan and her mother have also arrived at Cliveden House Hotel, where they are staying tonight about 30 minutes from the castle. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, met The Queen for the first time earlier today for tea at Windsor Castle. Yesterday Doria met Prince Charles and Camila at their home in London, Clarence House.

Upon her arrival, Meghan said she was feeling “Wonderful, thank you.” She’s wearing a gorgeous dress by Roland Mouret, called the Barwick Dress, with cap sleeves and a gathered front. I thought this was black at first, but it’s actually navy and retails for around $2,000. Her heels are by Manolo Blahnik. I can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow! We’ll have full coverage for you bright and early.

Update: Here’s a video of Harry and William!

Update: Here’s video of Meghan & Doria!

Prince Harry greets a crowd of well wishers in Windsor

94 Responses to “Harry and William meet the crowd, Meghan and her mom arrive at their hotel”

  1. Lexa says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    They all look wonderful and so excited! I can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings and what dress Meghan is wearing.

    Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      I’m so revved up (silly, but true 😊). I plan to watch from start to finish live (so no going to bed here in L.A!). Finishing up all the pre-wedding specials this afternoon in preparation lol.

      I am so looking forward to seeing what Meghan and her mom wear! And esp. the tiara!!

      (Yes, I need to get a life! lol)

      Reply
    • Lela says:
      May 18, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      They all do look so happy! This reminds me of Will and Kate’s wedding, they both looked nervous and excited, Harry was so charming and you could tell he was truly happy for his brother, it’s cute to see the roles reversed. Harry and Meg looking happy and a bit nervous and William being happy and excited for his brother.
      I hope everything goes well tomorrow and there’s no more drama from her crazy family!

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      May 18, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      I love the hemline on THIS dress! So unique! And yes I can’t wait for tomorrow – with her style I am certain it will be amazing!

      Reply
    • Kath says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      How awesome does Doria look??

      I’m not a fan of royalty and I’m not a fan of weddings, but I’m so happy that Meghan’s mum is there to give her support and help her forget about the shitshow that was this week.

      Also, I find it kind of touching that while Harry might despise the press (for good reason), he clearly has a great deal of affection for the British public.

      Reply
    • Liberty says:
      May 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      I love this dress so much! Meghan looks beautiful. And her mum is so beautiful and seems just gentle and warm…so glad she is there for Meghan.

      Ah, the brothers greeting the crowds, too! absolutely charming to see that brotherly support. At last we can get away from an ugly and sad week and savor some wedding happiness. Off to bed I go in my very sappy soft mood.

      Reply
  2. mela says:
    May 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    YAS!!!!!

    Meghan looks AMAZING. I love her hair color and style and her natural make up that she wears. i am dying to know if she does keratin treatments

    Doria looks fabulous and Meghan looks much more relaxed with her mama there, you can see it in her eyes.

    Reply
  3. SNAP says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    They all look happy and glowy ahead of the wedding… :) godspeed!

    Reply
  4. eeeeetrainnnn says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Her mom is very beautiful and regal in her own right…one little quibble I noticed in the DF is that her shoes are quite worn on the bottom. I understand dressing for comfort but come on you just had tea with the queen! Get a new pair of Clarks for pete’s sake!

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 18, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      I disagree. Doria is a normal, hard-working person with a normal income and shouldn’t feel pressured to dress at the same level as royals who have everything gifted to them and have never had to pay for anything their whole lives. Normal people wear their heels again and again. Also, it’s not particularly environmentally friendly to buy new stuff before the old stuff is broken. I find Doria wonderfully refreshing in an otherwise very shallow and ostentatious group of people.

      Reply
    • Kath says:
      May 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      She’s probably going to be in those heels all day. The last thing you’d want to do on such an occasion is break in a new pair and be unable to walk! Plus, who looks at the bottom of peoples’ shoes??

      Reply
    • Veronica T says:
      May 18, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      I like her mom – a LOT more than I like Meghan. I like her worn heels more than that $2000 dress. I just don’t get why people spend so much on clothes that aren’t formal wear.

      Reply
  5. Andrea says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Meghan’s natural hair is afro, right? Wouldn’t it be cool if she had it at the wedding

    Reply
  6. broodytrudy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    She looks great! A little on the thin side, but not what they’d made it sound like before. Meghan and her mom seem so cool
    The BRF doesn’t deserve them! 😂

    Reply
  7. Sushi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Harry and William seem like tight brothers. Can’t help but thinking with the walk down the aisle alone followed by all young children, she would be like preschool teacher taking her cubs out for a special excursion.

    Reply
  8. CarlaC says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Megan looks rough, her mom looks adorable.

    Reply
  9. Cher says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Everyone looks happy and I am happy for them all.

    Reply
  10. Amelie says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Aww Meghan looks so happy with her mom finally there. I wonder if her mom will be welcome at Christmas like Sophie’s father. They both are dressed beautifully and Doria looks so excited. Can’t wait for tomorrow!

    Reply
  11. gingersnaps says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I’m so excited! Hehe. I’ve got bubblies on the ready, cake, cookies and sandwiches to nibble throughout the day. Although my partner can’t care less about the royal wedding as he is more bothered about the FA cup. My partner’s parents are joining a street party where the royal wedding coverage will be on. I wish we could go to Windsor but with a 22 month old we dare not brave the crowds and traffic, so we’re staying put.

    Reply
  12. Natalie S. says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Doria looks stunning in that white dress and Meghan looks so pretty and excited and happy. William looks nice too. He doesn’t have a relaxed smile in public all that often and he looks much nicer here. And Harry seems nervous! He’s doing that hand tuck thing.

    Reply
  13. Enough Already says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I’m torn between concern trolling the fragility of Meghan’s upper arms and unashamedly drooling over how absolutely stunning she and her mother are.

    Reply
  14. L84Tea says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Her mom is so beautiful!!

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Doria looks lovely.

    Reply
  16. themummy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Her mother is beautiful! <3

    Reply
  17. Egla says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I don’t know her mother but I like her lol. They seem at ease with each other and she looks so poised, real and calm. She reminds me of my mother. Sorry her father choose to play stupid games. I just hope that he was exploited and not what he really is. I have been to several weddings and I have seen a lot of drama and I have seen brides cry from the frustration but usually they were minor things nothing of this scale and were brushed off after a few drinks. She has done what I would do: cut them OFF.

    On a superficial note you can see that she has lost weight that in my opinion she didn’t have to. It’s noticeable on her face but she looks beautiful regardless. Can’t wait for the dress tomorrow. Sorry but that’s all I care about.

    Reply
  18. minxx says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Stunning women! I can’t wait to watch the wedding!

    Reply
  19. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Doria looks amazing!!! Her locs are perfection! Absolute perfection. She looks bright and happy. Meghan looks good too. Her face looks a little drawn, but I can only imagine that with all the stress and diet, it’s to be expected. But I’m sure she’ll brighten up tomorrow.

    Reply
  20. Sherry says:
    May 18, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I think everyone looks fabulous and happy! I’m unreasonably excited for tomorrow!

    No one else in the house is getting up to watch. so I’ll bring my laptop with me to the downstairs television so I can see what my fellow Celebitches are saying!

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    The Clooneys are coming. Love them or hate them, but they are an A-list couple. George is still Hollywood royalty. Elton John will be there and will perform at I think it’s the reception. All of her Suits co-actors will be there.
    I’m sure the Beckhams will be there. Serena and hubby maybe. Priyanka Chropra wil be there. It’s going to be like a huge red carpet event fashionwise, and then the Prince and his bride. The big reveal. I can’t wait.. I would love to be surprised and see the Obamas there. That would be perfection.

    It must be killing Samantha. She couldn’t ruin the wedding no matter how much she tried, along with the rest of the Markle family. Prince Charles is accompanying Meghan down part of the aisle. Samantha is probably writing up a new vicious article as we speak. But no one is paying attention to her now. The excitement of the impending wedding has finally overshadowed the Motley Markles.

    Reply
    • Helen Smith says:
      May 18, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      I would’ve dangled an invite under Samantha’s nose and slipped an NDA under the invite if Samantha wanted to attend the wedding. Just the ceremony not the exclusive reception. That would’ve bought off Samantha’s silence for the next twenty years. I’m manipulative that way.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        May 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        Never. I would never invite a horrible, hateful person to a day filled with love just to shut her up. Never ever ever. Nor would I have paid her off. She’s scum.

      • Peg says:
        May 18, 2018 at 5:39 pm

        Never, never, why invite someone that hates you.
        How would a NDA work with her, Meghan handled her half-siblings the right way, let the public see how much she and her mother had to suffer from Samatha and her drunken brother.
        This maybe her final humiliation from her dad, she will have to take her time, about that.
        in the end do what’s best for her wellbeing.
        Would Monday be too soon to visit the US Embassy to apply for a new passport for Meghan Wales, or Duchess ??? Just lose the Markle name.

      • Patty says:
        May 18, 2018 at 6:26 pm

        Meghan owes nothing to her half-siblings; they seem pretty odious so I doubt bribing them would have worked.

        They are adults. Their behavior in my opinion does not taint Meghan in any way. Her siblings are humiliating and embarrassing themselves with their actions, not Meghan in my opinion. Meghan is not response for their behavior, nor is she to blame or at fault.

        I wish people would stop suggesting that if only Meghan had done xyz, her half-siblings would have conducted themselves with more class. Cause it’s bull.

      • Shannon says:
        May 18, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        I actually kind of agree with that idea. My half-sister is JUST like Samantha (only I’m not marrying a prince, so she’s got much less ammunition). It wouldn’t bother me one bit to invite her to the ceremony, sit her in the back, and let her watch me be beautiful and marry the handsome prince. NDA signed, she realizes how pathetic she is, and all is well LOL

    • Argonaut says:
      May 18, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      is Elton coming? Last I read he was complaining that he’d left his schedule open around the time of their wedding but hadn’t got an invite

      Reply
    • Bluthfan says:
      May 18, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      All of her suits co-stars are coming? That’s surprising. Patrick Adams had an insanely luxious glamping wedding that probably cost more than the Royal wedding and notably didn’t invite Meghan. There have been rumors for years that those two don’t like each other.

      Reply
  22. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    They all look fantastic! I love Meghan’s RM dress. And Harry looks so relaxed and ready. I’m so pumped for tomorrow!

    Reply
  23. Sid says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Sorry but I think George and Amal will be the most insufferable and smug? George especially. I hope we are not bombarded with stories of how close George is with the royal family etc and they are going to be the saviours of the world etc.

    I said it before and I’ll say it again, George had this fascination with diana I found weird. I think he wanted her to be his ultimate wife.

    Reply
  24. lucy2 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    They all look happy, and Meghan and her mother look lovely. I hope everything goes well at the ceremony and it’s a nice day for all.
    I’m very curious to see some photos, especially of her gown, but won’t be watching. I’m sure clips will be everywhere for the next few days.

    Reply
  25. thaisajs says:
    May 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I love her mom’s style. She’s so chic and relaxed. Can’t wait to see what she wears tomorrow. Glad they can move on past the stupid drama from this week.

    Reply
  26. stinky says:
    May 18, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    The ladies look LOVELY ! … but Meghan has never looked better, imo. That dress looks fantastic on her – wow

    Reply
  27. tw says:
    May 18, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I needed this. It’s a fairytale. Seeing Meghan and her mom together, looking beautiful, elegant, happy, excited……sigh.

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Same here. Tho I don’t view it as a fairytale, but that’s ok! I remember Harry at his mom’s funeral, admire all his work with Invictus and their joint work for mental health. Doria and Meghan are incredible good fit for the family.

      This is lovely coverage. I’m very happy for all of them. William and Harry are wonderful siblings together. Meghan and her Mom have the same loving relationship. Ahhhh it’s all such a breath of fresh air and happiness.

      Reply
  28. ChillyWilly says:
    May 18, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Nice! They all look happy and relaxed. I see where Meg gets her great legs! Doria is gorge.

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    May 18, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Doria looks great and dare I say WIlliam looks…happy for his little bro. I have not seen that genuine smile on him in the press in awhile.

    Reply
  30. Liberty says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    A friend just texted that Stella McCartney Is the wedding dress front runner….. (a quiet “noooooo” is running through my head) —

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      I see no reason for that to be the case over great designers except maybe she’s starstruck by Stella McCartney, all of the celebrity circles she runs in, and her father being The Paul McCartney. I can see no other reason to ever choose Stella McCartney for a wedding gown. I’ve seen a few good things from her, but many misses.

      Reply
  31. Rener says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I as right there!!! It was Soo cool!!

    Reply
  32. Kimberly says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    FOR some reason I think her dress or her hair style (OR both) is going to be underwhelming. A hit or miss. It would be nice if I were wrong though.

    Reply
  33. cindyp says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Meghan’s dress is gorgeous. So is her Mom

    Reply

