Meghan Markle will omit the word ‘obey’ from her wedding vows, like Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a reception for delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London

Yesterday evening, Kensington Palace released the “order of service” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, or should I say, the Sussexes Wedding. There were some flubs and interesting pieces of information in there, like… Meghan’s father is still listed in program. And here’s something fun: the gospel choir will perform “Stand By Me.” That’s a song I think is overused in pop culture, but when you listen to the original song, you can really feel it. It’s a beautiful song.

One of Duchess Meghan’s first choices as she’s becoming a married lady? She won’t “obey” her husband. Like the Princess of Wales before her – not to mention the Duchess of Cambridge – Meghan has deleted “obey” from her wedding vows.

When Meghan Markle says her royal wedding vows to Prince Harry on Saturday, she’ll be following in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by choosing to omit the traditional promise to “obey” her husband, the palace confirms. During the ceremony, officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Meghan will tell her royal groom: “I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she didn’t promise to “obey” Prince Charles at their 1981 wedding. A long line of royal brides before her included the phrase in their wedding vows, as prescribed in the Anglican Book of Common Prayer dating from 1662. But Diana, choosing to follow the ritual of the Church of England, instead promised only to “love him, comfort him, honor and keep him, in sickness and in health.”

The decision was controversial at the time, and others after her did vow obedience when they married into the royal family, including Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1986 and 1999, respectively. But in 2011, Princess Kate followed in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps by also omitting the promise “to obey” from her vows during her wedding to Prince William. At the time, their official wedding program provided the wording to their vows, in which Kate promised to “love, comfort, honor and keep” William. One extremely famous royal who did vow obedience? Queen Elizabeth, during her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip — the first of its kind to be broadcast live on the radio. At the Westminster Abbey ceremony, the then-future Queen vowed “to love, to cherish, and to obey” her husband in front of 2,000 guests and 200 million people listening around the world.

[From People]

I forgot that Diana was the OG of NOT obeying. Meghan has that streak in her too, that Diana-esque “I’m gonna do what I want” streak. That’s probably what Harry loves most about her. I think if he was given the choice, Harry would probably put it in his vows that he would “obey” Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre in Lisburn

Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN and Backgrid.

