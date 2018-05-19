Royal Wedding Open Post: So many hats, so many celebrities!

Celebrity guests are streaming into St. George’s Chapel as we speak! So far, we’ve seen Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, the entire Middleton clan, George and Amal Clooney and the Beckhams. Serena Williams is coming! And so much more. Here’s your Royal Wedding Open Post, and you can follow us on Twitter here and here.
I’m drunk on hats already! And there are so many celebrities, I wasn’t expecting that.
When you think that this was almost your day but are glad no one is watching you. Chelsy Davy at the #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/lRBZsg0OK7
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Someone said Amal’s dress looks like Emilia Wickstead? Update: it’s Stella McCartney!!
HAPPENING NOW: George and Amal Clooney as well as David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the #RoyalWedding. British royalty meets Hollywood royalty https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/eqOVeIdBtQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018
Serena Williams looks amazing!!
Watch Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Whw28c3Gsq
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2018
Some photos… James Blunt and his date looked amazing.
Idris Elba and bonus Oprah!
More Middletons:
The Beckhams:
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford, Tom Hardy and his wife and Joss Stone I think, as well. I am surprised how many celebrities are there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are the celebs from her side or his? I’m assuming the UK ones are his, but I’m surprised at the others!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is friends with a fair amount of celebs which is why I always thought it weird that people called her a B-list celeb. I would say at least half of the American celebs are her friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of them are his, many from his philanthropic efforts. Her celeb friends are pretty much the b list ones attending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@valiantlyVarnished:
I think people, fairly, call her a B-List celebrity (and that’s already generous) because prior to her engagement nobody knew who she was, B list celebrities are the like of Diane Kruger, Mindy kaling or her friend Priyanka Chopra, she was nowhere near this fame and success.actually very far from it. That’s why.
this is not demeaning in any way , she is a lovely, brilliant and beautiful woman (you don’t need to be a celebrity no matter what alphabet letter to be accomplished on your own, which she is)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Valiant, why the number of fiends has to do with being B-list or not? It’s about having star power to open films/make tv shows hist and how well known you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean she is B list and that’s putting it generously. Her one notable role is Suits. But she did a lot of charity work and seems like she’s well connected (or made connections) along the way. Plus some of these celebs know harry from various events as well.
Makes me wish the Obamas could’ve gone.
Also Abigail Spencer is winning for me so far
Report this comment as spam or abuse
INteresting – none of her family except her mother, but Oprah?? Other celebrities?? Who knows Oprah?? Feels tacky and showy to me. This is a huge PR event, courtesy of the taxpayers. But if they are OK with it, have at it!
Is the veil in front of her face? I hope not. I do love that tiara!! She is beautiful and I hope her marriage is all she wants, and not some fairy tale of glamour and fame she got caught up in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We honestly have no idea if she has other family there. They aren’t known or famous and may in fact be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The chapel looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m all about Kitty Spencer’s look right now. Can’t get over how great her whole outfit is.
Tom Hardy is also there with his wife, Charlotte Riley.
Lots of celebrities. Didn’t expect so many of them lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about Kitty Spencer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitty Spencer looks stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen any “Suits” actors yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars is married to Patrick Abrams and she posted on Instagram a photo of them on a bus headed to the wedding about 30 minutes ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer arrived already. And most of the suits cast is there. They all got dinner together last night. They must be arriving soon
Makes me happy.
Edit: Troian and Patrick have arrived
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was it me, or was the body language between Victoria and David Beckham super weird when they were walking in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was sensing some tension there. Victoria tends to come across as serious most of the time, but she seemed extra serious today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s professional, perhaps she’s upset she didn’t get to design the dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Victoria Beckham manage to crack a smile once? She looks so stiff and awkward at these sort of events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t follow them as a couple. However, in watching them, I was like he’s not really into her. They seem stilted, distant and even a bit cold. She was trying to put up a facade but he was like no we are going to keep this real “there is no we”. I liked her dress and shoes tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just you. All is not well with Brand Beckham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am also surprised at how many celebrities are there. Oprah!!!!
The hats are awesome. So far I havent seen anything awful yet. I have high hopes for Beatrice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Oprah’s dress. I dread Bea’s and Eugenie’s dresses/hats/shoes.
I saw three women with impeccable style walking along, and apparently one was Priyanka Chopra.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her walk in but I had no idea that was Oprah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg Amal is wearing a ridiculous LOOK AT ME dress! She looks like Colonel Mustard! Reported as Stella McCartney. Posh looks good and is dressed appropriately. Same for Joss Stone. All dressed up beautifully! I’m watching the BBC via YouTube tv and loving it. The buildings are unbelievable, so historic and fabulous. Must go to England. Oh yes, THE HATS AND FASCINATORS! That’s my favorite thing to look at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed…Amal looks totally ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren you kidding? Amal looks AMAZING, definitely one of the best dressed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal looks drop dead gorgeous, if there was ever a time to wear mustard yellow, a royal wedding is it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@G, I agree with you. Amal looks gorgeous. I love the color and style of her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal looks gorgeous. George looks like his back is hurting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her stunning too! and yes this is the perfect outfit for a royal wedding , the color, the hat, everything, she looks the best I ever seen her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her look! Not a Stella fan AT ALL, but this is so cool – the silhouette is fresh and the yellow is spring-like in an unexpected way. At least imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excuse me no fan of Amal but she looks great . If she was walking beside the bride she would have easily overshadowed her. She is smashing here. One of her best looks ever.
The only thing stuck at my head from the wedding so far is Amal Clooney look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal looked absolutely stunning – very regal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal (Where’s the camera??? WHERE IS THE CAMERA???) Clooney literally was prancing into the ceremony. The amount of preening was over the top. Every single time the cameras panned the crowd, she was looking for it. Ugh.. I always want to smack the smug off her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Amals dress. Yellow is such a pretty color on her. Whats wrong with wearing a bright color to a wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joss needs to lose the gum. Tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was so embaressing! What was she thinking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. Amal is absolutely stunning in that outfit. And she loves color and always has and can wear any color.
Does she love the camera? Yep. Nothing has changed in that regard. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved her look. She looked very very good today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elton John got Victoria Beckham to smile!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks and acts like she’s at a funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is VB wearing the same dress she wore at William’s wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just Victoria’s way when cameras are around. She can’t help it. I think she looks beautiful, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She smiles. She’s just not into gratuitous smiling. Nothing wrong with that. Nothing I hate more than for someone to tell me to “smile”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal looks amazing. Especially love the colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, I think she looks great, love the colour on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was shipping Chelsy Davy and Harry. May be they were meeting at the wrong time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They had a cute relationship but girl looks beat. Like she is fond of the drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO these comments ”’girl looks beat”. Wrecked
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see “beat.” She looks very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad that others have set their priorities for today too
I would actually like Amals outfit so much more if she hadn’t posed so hard during the walk in. How badly does she want to be seen? But the cut of the dress is really nice, I’d like to see it on Meghan.
But so far I like what I am seeing – the guests seem also to be so much more relaxed, that venue really does something for the atmosphere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved seeing Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford there! And Idris Elba looking fine as always!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on Kaiser, at least you could’ve posted Idris Elba in the thumbnail!
Amal’s mustard color dress screams ‘LOOK AT ME!’ but it looks good on her. She looks uncomfortable though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
everything about Amal is screaming ‘LOOK AT ME!’ lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Amal dress color, its killing my eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovisa, she keeps adjusting her hat and definitely looks uncomfortable.
The Suits actresses look totally amazing. So does Serena Williams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George Clooney looks ridiculous in his light suit. He should have worn a morning jacket.
I like Amal’s dress, but not the two tails hanging down. Also the hat with the veil is too much.
I feel you have to dress lovely, but not too attention seeking.
Gina Torres looks amazing!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does!
Serena Williams looks amazing as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why you saying George looked ridiculous but it cracked me up LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth is Oprah there? I wonder how many relatives got shafted just so they could invite famous people they barely know instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oprah’s dress is a beautiful shade but the cut is unflattering for a woman with such a large bust (I have same issue)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oprah and Doria go to the same church or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was invited. But I see your point as well. Not the Markles of course. They do not deserve invites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! It’s very bizarre that no one from her mom’s side got invited! Not even a cousin? uncle? anybody?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they wanted her there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they like Oprah more than they like a relative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you tell me which of her family deserves to be there? Honestly? Oprah is most likely Prince Harry’s guest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how do you know they are not there? do you know what they look like?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the hats are glorious.
But too many of the hats are wearing the woman and it should be the other way around.
Can we make a law that at least one day a week men have to wear nothing but tuxes and/or morning suits?
Perhaps that could be the first decree of the Duchess of Sussex.
(p.s. I cheered when you suggested HRH Charles walk Meghan down the aisle. I’m so glad he listened to you!! And happy she’s doing part of the walk solo… Diana would approve.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena Williams is in the house y’aaalllllll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena Williams!!! Looks awesome!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena looks awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Serena’s outfit, but the big necklace. Her long braids are awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said that in the other thread, too. That neckline did not need a necklace at all, and especially one so huge and chunky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena Williams is there looking gorg with her husband – am disappointed the entire Middleton clan is there but I guess William would have pushed for them as he is determined to keep shoving them in our faces (esp as their mouthpiece the Fail has a whole article dedicated to Pippa). Not too sure about Pippa’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena looks beautiful! Pippa looks…ummm…happy?! She actually looks haggard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s four months or so pregnant. She could be having a rough time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering how American women would do with the fascinators. I thought Serena really pulled it off and looks very comfortable wearing it. She looked so pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are his family. Can we acknowledge for one day that Harry knows them and seems to like them?? A lot more than they seem to know Oprah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So excited about this wedding, in part because Meghan comes from my hometown, but also because this is such a historic moment in the history of the royal family, BYW, James Blunt’s date is actually his wife Sofia Wellesley, who comes from an aristocratic family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re from Compton/Inglewood? Cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie has arrived. She looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look good. She needs to work on her walk though. She looks like she’s trudging around a muddy barn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg that’s it
Saw the walk, then realized who it was and thought about the ‘earthy’ bond between her and Andrew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fergie has always had the walk of a truck driver. LOL My friend said she feels for her because she feels that’s basically what she looks like when she walks. She’s not as bad as Sarah, but she does have a bit of walk that isn’t feminine also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does. Glad to see her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or does she appear to be kinda high..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just really excited to be let back in for a bit lol. She did have to sit alone, on the other side of the Quire, opposite TQ, Phil, Andrew and her daughters.
Her hair and makeup actually looked good for a change, but her dress was ill-fitting: way too tight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did actually look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol that lady in orange was walking with Pianka Chopra, but then decided she wants he ALONE moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao I just made that same comment on a different blog!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena looks amazing.
Fergie looks really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, did Chelsy wear black to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy’s outfit was navy blue. Quite a nice look for her, very flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Chelsea looked nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoops, you’re right, it’s blue. She looks nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couple of things: That’s James Blunt’s wife, the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington. Oprah, per Gail, thought her dress was too white & called up Stella for a last minute bespoke piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Blunt’s Wife looks AMAZING. I never Wear prints and don’t usually like them in formal wear but I literallt Squealed when I saw Her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Windsors are here. Kinda wishing that Serena says hi to Princess Michael lol just to see the look on Princess Pushy’s face.
Beatrice looks subdued. Eugenie channeling the 60s.
Sophie looks amazing.
Meghan is on her way!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The York princesses look very subdued for this wedding. I wonder if someone told them not to be attention grabbers for this wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably got a talking to last time they pulled the stunt. And with Eugenie getting married in the Fall, they don’t want any negative press about them following them to Eug’s wedding.
And their mother is there. They should be happy and content hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The suits cast looks great..they seem to be abit overwhelmed though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oprah probably thinks “Oh man if i knew i could arrive hour later…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A veil!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s coming!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
which tiara is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see a veil and tiara!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely tiara
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT TIARA IS THAT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching the Royal Wedding with prossecco and rosé. The weather is just gorgeous! I’m letting my 22 month old son play in the garden while we watch the telly. Meghan is gorgeous! We wish Prince Harry and Meghan all the best! Cheers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just saw the bride and her mom in the car!! Hair up, frothy-looking veil!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s on her way! I can’t figure out the tiara though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boat neck/off the shoulder!!???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
looks like!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is on the move!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t figure out the tiara!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is the blonde woman in the teal outfit? She looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so, but I wasn’t sure. I love that teal color on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zara_Tindall
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara is wearing a dark blue-green outfit. Autumn Phillips, her SIL, is wearing the teal. Autumn has her hair down. Zara has a chignon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone looks pretty good! Forever loving Posh being in an all-black outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice and eugenie look good- no crazy hats! I’m curious as to the I.D of meghan’s tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the Spencer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonderful if so – it was on display out of the country?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a tiara of Queen Mary, the Queen’s grandmother, the Diamond Bandeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice and Eugenie look rather simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the shows said that Megan’s Tiara is one that belongs to The Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
don’t they all belong to the queen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But which tiara? When and how will we know?!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Zara. There is no way to sit comfortably when you’re this far along. And for the whole ceremony! Poor lady. I feel for her.
Lady Kitty Spencer for the win.
Eugenie and Beatrice disappoint by looking good. Who would’ve thought?
The dress! Just from the glimpses we got it looks a lot more demure than I’d have thought but I’m sure it’s gorgeous. Can’t wait to see the whole thing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here with my red wine, getting overemotional at the wedding coverage.
I feel so disgusted with myself haha
PS I’m in Australia so it’s a perfectly reasonable hour to be having red wine :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awwwww, that’s fine. I’m in England and drinking prosecco already. Cheers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that the Teck circlet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think MM is wearing one that Margaret has worn.
Yassss at Harry’s beard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seeing speculation that this is a tiara last seen on Queen Mary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Harry have arrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHERE’S HARRY AND WILLIAM?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looking 🔥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Legs look a bit skinny. She’s not the only one who lost weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like my men lean so this look is totally doing it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HARRY!!!!
Both brothers looking dapper!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s uniform looks a bit plain…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BBC commentary says that was a deliberate choice: “He does have more senior uniforms available to him…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will and Harry are walking to the chapel now!! I’m already getting teary!😥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is Kate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks skinny! Or maybe I never realized he has such tiny legs lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan’s wearing Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara. It doesn’t look wide enough to be the Spencer tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my guess as well. So far so good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought only a Spencer bride could wear a Spencer tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the tiara looked like the Sapphire Bandeau?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks so nervous, but great! Glad he kept his scruff, i was worried there was going to be some strange rule where he had to shave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will and Harry look great. I know some people think they hate each other but on each of their wedding days they look happy for the other, keep each other calm and look like…brothers. Can’t really fake that.
Their uniforms look nice but is there a reason they didn’t wear the same ones as the W&K wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t pay attention to those silly comments. The majority of people don’t think that. It’s obvious that they are close. Nope, you can’t fake that. I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Halftime update from the anti-prom
Collingwood 48
St Kilda 49
We’ve got the close one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate will probably arrive with Camilla as both of their husbands are ‘on duty’ today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is arriving in the convoy with Meghan. She is accompanying her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, I’m so excited!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, the brothers. I’m getting all moved now. It’s almost time. I have such a soft spot for Harry and Will. I remember being in the mountains hiking and getting back to our cabin and turning on the TV and seeing the news about Diana’s crash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking a bit nervous there, Harry! It’s cute, though. Both him and Wills look really good. It’s happening, you guys!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m watching the MSNBC coverage. The British guy was listing off all of the people Doria has met, and he included Lupo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems as though the view of Meghan’s ride to the church is rather limited compared to Kate’s.
But I guess that is deliberate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The queen Mary tiara?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is approaching!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and she looked so calm and regal. Dummy me teared up. I’m so happy for them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Rolls hauled ass up to the chapel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Louise in the wedding? I didn’t see her with her parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was there. She looks sweet and a little nervous. They keep showing her brother, who looked bored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks beautiful! I like her dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was too fast, I could not really see mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What on earth is that thing on top of Camilla’s head?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla looks pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pink color is becoming to her but I can’t wth the hat. She looks like she’s got a flying saucer on her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla looks lovely.
The Queen is the best-dressed! As usual. Good to see the DoE looking well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Charles looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys Doris looks so emotional (in the best way). Ugh my heart.
QE looking like a boss as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria is everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is coming…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is getting emotional. He knows it’s almost time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen’s brooch! It is magnificent!
BBC just said Doria is the only member of Meghan’s family that is there? I thought for sure she would have someone there besides her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Kate was wearing something more colorful. She looks great though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please tell me Kate is wearing something new and not recycled. Outfit looks like one of her many cream/white coatdress and hats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice that Kate is handling the kids. I thought she would’ve taken it easy. Also she does NOT look like she just had a baby. Geez she looks glowing.
Charlotte and her mini-Queen wave. My goodness
EDIT: sleek and clean lines. Definitely nailed the assessment CBers. She looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks lovely just a month after having the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Kate wearing the yellow brocade coat she wore to Zara’s wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress looks exactly as I expected! Lovely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the dress. Very simple, very elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the dress ist stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
St. George’s chapel is stunning. That little boy looks so excited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said I wasn’t going to watch, but up early. I love the dress! Any word on the tiara?
Nice of Charles to walk her partway down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It should be Diana’s tiara.
I think Charles was moved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not Diana’s, despite what people shout. It belonged to Queen Mary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am speechless! Not sure what to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is stunning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, her little dimpled veil holder was completely adorable when the music started. He’s so excited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was so cute!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Givenchy! That’s totally unexpected! Just like the tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Audrey Hepburn Givenchy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dress reminds me of Queen Maxima wedding dress. Very simple and timeless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in heaven, omg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles! So sweet!
Harry looks so proud and emotional! Meghan is calm and Harry looks like he’s about to burst. And, aww, Doria looks like she’s going to cry. And one of the little girls is crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look SOOOOOOOOo happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just told her she looks amazing 😍. And the way he’s looking at her *sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George is so adorable. That little face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Classic, timeless wedding dress! Givenchy did well! Meghan looks so beautiful. Her dress is so very ‘her’. Nothing too busy or fancy. Just pure elegance in simplicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mother Doris is the best! Does that all alone to support her daughter!
Wonderful Woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was spelling correction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel a bit bad for Doria. She is by herself without any family or friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same; feelquite sorey for her being alone. I wonder if she was allowed to bring a plus one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a bit verloren. But she is amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she not have a significant other?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Doria was an only child so I’m
not sure why people are surprised that is Meg’s only family there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, there’s that dude who was married to one of the Percy girls.
Harry and Meghan look fantastic together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
aww Harry is crying..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping he’d cry. I love when the groom cries and the bride just smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The singing is cracking me up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE THE DRESS, SERIOUSLY LOVE IT!! Its such a simple and classic look – she’s wearing the Queen Mary Diamond Bandau. Chuck walking her the rest of the way brought a tear to my eye.
Plus those kids were very well behaved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Harry crying? My H is the same way. I’ll be grinning at him in emotional moments and he’ll be all pherklempt.
Did Kate seriously wear white to her SIL’s wedding? No. Thumbs down.
Camilla’s hat looks like it could take off by itself.
Ahhh. That look between them. I’m a big ball of mush.
Nooo, don’t ask that question. There are Markles in England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked so relieved that no relatives came rushing in at that moment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Did Kate seriously wear white to her SIL’s wedding?” Not surprised, the funny thing is that the BBC commentators did not mention her when the kids arrived with the mothers – they mentioned the other 2 ladies by name but NOT Katie Keen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can’t help yourself. Gotta get the hate in. Now isn’t the time for the usual Kate bashing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITV mentioned her so there is that.
And I’m sure Meghan “ok’d ” Kate’s outfit so I don’t see the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s clearly wearing pale yellow. She looks beautiful and healthy. Can’t she get a break just ONCE?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People, she wore white or something light enough to be mistaken for white at someone else’s wedding. No. Attention seeking, ridiculous and bad. My goodness, the mollycoddling of Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mollycoddling is better than knee-jerk criticism, I think. She made no big show of her arrival, took care of the children, and wore something that fits with the aesthetic of the wedding without being too eye-catching. Meghan’s dress is a brighter white – different from the pale yellow of Kate’s, which maybe could be mistaken for a cream colour. Both look lovely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that the new thing? Wear something light like the bride, it will fit the aesthetic of the wedding?
Standard criticism when someone does something like this but with Kate, it’s knee-jerk.
With everything else she was great, but Beatrice wore something nice so I guess someone had to do something. Her outfit looks very similar to what she wore to Charlotte’s christening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a pale yellow and lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress is pale yellow. I think she looks amazing for just having given birth three weeks ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also like that Kate seems to “match” Meghan’s style for the wedding. Her dress lines are sleek and not really her style so that’s nice.
The kids were adorable.
And as much as I have issues with the BRF and the optics here: you cannot mistake that look from Harry. Not that I ever doubted it but amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The style of Kate’s dress is similar to the dress she wore for Charlotte’s christening so I’m not sure I’d say it’s not her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought! Just a different color/fabric. Definitely the same neckline/collar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria answering on whether their friends and family would support them! Ahhh, my heart.
The way Harry is looking at Meghan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bad omen plane crash?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whaaaaatttt? Thats hideous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be crucified here, but she needed somebody to take care of her train and veil. It is lying slightly crooked on the floor which is a shame as it is so glorious. Even regular brides always have somebody to help them out, not sure why you would not do that on such a big occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m curious as to why she didn’t have a couple of people or older children attending to it. Diana’s was much better cared for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I kept wanting to center it myself. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who are the people in the front rows just in front of Doria? They merit great seats.
Harry is crying, so sweet.
I’m loving the choral singing. The dress is perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mulroneys
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did the audience laugh when they said “I will”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think because they were so excited and slightly bashful.
They look so good together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because you could gear the crowd outside cheering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the crowd outside the chapel roared their approval in celebration and they could all hear it in the chapel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very underwhelmed with the dress?! Sleeves look baggy- maybe it’s just the angle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s o.k. but I was expecting something different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am disappointed in the dress. I wanted DRAMA. That veil brings it, and maybe it’s my limited view but i feel like the fit of the dress is off? The sleeves seem off to me. Lovely tiara!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something about the bodice that doesn’t look fitted correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if it’s because she did lose weight? Still, royal wedding and no real excuses at that point. The fabric is lovely but looks quite stiff, I’m sure that adds to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress for her. It seems to fit her real style more. I love the tiara. I think the veil in her face is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she probably lost too much weight in the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sleeves look way too big! Very underwhelming dress, I was expecting so much more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It reminds me of Mette-Marit’s dress but in different fabric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That and Marina Rust’s dress which was very simple and had a boatneck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is silly I know, but when they came to the part:” is there anyone here who objects to this marriage Speak up now” . I half expected one of the trashy Markle relatives to burst into the chapel. They are that awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara….NICE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with the Reverend. Love, love, love. I don’t know if the Brits know what to do with the American style sermon though. I think Charles and William are trying not to laugh.
Aww, I want to give Doria a hug. And Harry’s big emotional face is cracking me up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Catherine’s face was hilarious trying not to laugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m crying. I dont know what it is. This wedding has such a feel of love to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Rev. Michael Curry chosen because Meghan is biracial? I don’t care the reason – he’s the type of pastor I like. Charismatic.
MLK mention!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the head of the Episcopal church in the U.S. – our version of the COE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just googled him. I really like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a hoot. I saw him give an interview together with the British reverend and he said something to the effect of being excited to be soeaking in “Mother’s house” and the Brit blurted out “I can’t believe you just said that”. I figured then he’d liven things up a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The American minister is hilarious – he should get an Oscar for his performance. We don’t have those kind of ministers here in the UK so am sure people are like ‘what?!?!’ but he’s really going for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can see the British people are so confused. But this is what just about every pastor is like in the American South (thought I hear Michael Curry is from Chicago).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering that too. Ehh, two countries, two cultures.
The Royals are all so bemused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen looks not amused
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Philip seems something? Intrigued? Well, now they have something to talk about at the reception. And Harry and Meghan look so happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares? It’s not her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t even smile at the couple as they walked up the aisle at the end. Where her bunions hurting?? Gee woman, your favorite grandson married the love of his life, a smile wouldn’t have killed here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is bringing it. Damn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is by far the best part of this wedding haha he is amazing! I think the Brits are really confused but hey, he kept the American style! I’m Americans so his sermon seems normal to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually he is subdued. I have been to weddings with much more enthusiastic preachers. I see the Brits dont quite know how to take him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love him! This is what I’m used to here in the states so I love it. He is on fire!
The braidmaids and pageboys are the cutest.
Her dress is not what I expected but I think she looks beautiful. That tiara is amazing, glad she got that one.
Will and Kate also look nicely sunkissed lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love him and he was born in Chicago. I thought those upper crust Brits are probably stunned. William was trying to suppress an amused smile. What a shame they can’t appreciate some spirit and emotion with their sermon. The guy has passion versus a bored reading of a script.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelly, agreed he’s the reason I stayed awake lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pleasantly surprised that Phillip looks amused and like he is enjoying the preacher. Not what I expected of him. I get that it’s a new cultural thing, but I’m kind of annoyed at the nasty looks some people are shooting the preacher. Amused/surprised looks I can understand, but some folks in the audience have their nose in the air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was great but went for about 10 minutes too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, some editing would have made it great. He took too much of the attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, man. I forgot to adjust my time from Eastern to Central and missed her big entrance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am underwhelmed by the dress and her hair. I love the cut at the shoulder of the dress. The sleeves are giving me Audrey H. Vibe but it’s off.
The veil and tiara are beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on the fence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was underwhelmed by the gown when she first got out and was going up the steps. I love the style, but something wasn’t grabbing me with the execution of the gown. But I love her hair, veil, and tiara, and face. She’s beautiful. Her makeup is beautifully done.
But the gown is very pretty on her, and I think for a divorced woman and 36, almost 37, it was the perfect choice. Not too fussy. It’s a very classic, elegant look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that her hair is up, but once the veil was lifted the strands on each side are looking stringy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the cut, but from the pics I have seen I find the fabric a bit too thick and stiff.
The veil and tiara are gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress—simple and perfect. She has her freckles out….looking young, fresh, virginal and I dig the look.
Why is Kate in white?!
Are the Brits ready for this American preacher haha! So I’m getting that *love* is….nice? I might need to hear more…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it more of a pale yellow? That’s how it’s coming thru on my screen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely yellow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pale yellow on my screen too. I really wish she’d chosen something a bit more vibrant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks 30, not going on 37.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were not mf-ing ready and I loved it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reverend Curry is awesome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Underwhelmed. She didn’t bring it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love…. love the homily!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
- Love the dress. So Audrey.
- Love the tiara. It’s one from Queen Mary’s stash.
- They look to be ridiculously in love.
- LOVE THAT THEY HAVEN’T LET GO OF EACH OTHER’S HAND.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m dying at the Brit faces during the sermon. They all look kind of shocked lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am living for this guy! Elton John’s face was priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Elton John brought the resting ‘not amused’ b!tchface.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a whole ‘lotta seat-shifting going on during it! lol. They did NOT know what to make of it. (And it was kinda long; as someone said upthread, it needed editing. He repeated himself too much).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao come thru preacher!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍👍👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK! All day EVERYDAY on Sunday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Doria sitting behind that Mulroney chick? And, since the Mulroney has a front seat, why isn’t she taking care of Meghan’s train!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it has to do with eye level seats. TQ was also seated in the second row; this way, you’re not looking UP to the couple’s faces, but can look at them straight on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Three quarter time update from the anti-prom
Collingwood 91
St Kilda 63
Jordan De Goey a career high six goals for Collingwood. Come on boys bring it home
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍 LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is he messing up the Royal Schedule?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, but he is DRAGGING on lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan should know better then to have a schedule when you have an American minister giving a sermon. They are always own their own time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As do all Americans… 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The passionate American minister is so American and those people don’t know WHAT to do with it. I am so here for it! Cheers, ladies! Drinking some champagne!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am LOLing at all these people complaining that he’s redudant and going too long — it’s so American. Compared to some sermons I’ve heard, he was rather subdued. Meghan made sure to bring some of her own culture to this stuffy British ceremony and I’m loving it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and I’m watching it on my local public station so I have no Idea who these British commentators are but they are obviously so taken off guard by him. They keep saying he delivers a forceful message. Forceful? That guy has a passion for Jesus and it shows. If marriage is such a big deal in this church then he should be passionate in his delivery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. I was just telling my husband who decided to get up with me that exact thing. I thought she’d cave to all the British everything and she brought her flare to it and I am so happy she did. These Brits are getting an awesome slice of American culture and PoC life. It makes me happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reverend Curry is FIRE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally things are moving on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he was too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too long. But gave me time to feed my dogs. (Loved the passion of what he was saying, just went too long)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is gorgeous and I love her dress, it fits her style. I didn’t expect anymore that this, she’s never shown to be that kind of person. He style icon was CBK, this is the kind of dress she would wear or something even simpler. Im good, it is well with my soul. Harry and Meghan are killing me with these looks. My heart is mushy right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt some secondhand embarrassment for that guy’s sermon. I guess that’s just not my kind of thing. I thought it was way over the top, a little incorrectly contexted, and just embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s getting a little redundant now and going on too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved him, was a bit long but he was a highlight, him and the gospel choir.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if you feel so strongly about this wedding why are watching or comments just to be mean ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The singing has been beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veronica just stop being so negative. Meghan looks spectacular and Harry is so emotional it is a beautiful thing to watch. Especially with all the negativity in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She cant help herself. It would be much healthier if she just skipped the coverage. Popping your top over a wedding is a sad way to go out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is like that in every post. She is mad that the wedding happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will be more at home commenting to Royaldish site. But she is very complimentary to Kate and Wills thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They Gospel Chor in the church among the very british !
That is so American, but that is something very new for the British !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The choir with Stand By Me! Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that Harry was carressing Meg’s hand with the engagement ring, fingering the stones, as if also feeling his mom with them. Very touching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stand By Me!!! Wow, I wasn’t expecting most of this. I am a jaded NYC girl…. I am almost crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this version of Stand By Me and I’m loving all their outfits, gorgeous voices and group, this is amazing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, boy!! Just read that Kate’s yellow dress is one she has worn twice before. And just saw some major side-eye she gave Camilla on twitter. That could have been about anything, to be fair, but doesnt’ seem like she put any effort into this at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the dress is pale yellow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress isn’t white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate’s dress is probably pale yellow but I think it was still a bit of a risk to wear a color apt to be mistaken for white. Remember all the criticism Donna A got for wearing pale yellow to Pippa’s wedding. So if Kate IS criticized it’s not like it’s not happened before to other people. Also, according to her friend Gayle King, Oprah’s dress was a last minute replacement (as is bought yesterday) because the one she planned to wear turned out to look too white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress isn’t pale yellow. Camilla was the one laughing at the pastor which was when Kate gave the side eye. Let’s not make this an issue; Kate looks lovely, Meghan looks stunning. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The flower in her hat is pale yellow but the rest of the outfit is white. The pastor was humorous in parts of his sermon as he was trying for laughs and his audience responded but I never saw the clip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She likely had to wear spanx to get into anything. Based on the picture taken of her with Charlotte, Louis, and Maria from the other day she is still carrying some of her pregnancy weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She only had the baby THREE WEEKS AGO! Cut the woman some slack!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black church came through!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They always do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Married!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang, I woke up just late enough to miss the vows. I love that the Suits cast is there. Heck, even Scottie (Abigail Spencer) is there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww did you catch Mike Tindall putting his hand lovingly on Zara’s pregnant belly and smiling at her during the Music interlude? I love this couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! So sweet!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was there a label referencing Diana on the harp? The music really is lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The harp said something about property of the PRINCE of Wales.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this cellist. He’s so talented
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s wonderful and I love the music he’s playing. It’s making me a little emotional. I wonder if they’re frowning at the emotion as he plays. It must suck to be so uptight.
Apparently he’s the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her veil has the flora from each of the commonwealth nations on it – as well as a flower representing KP (wintersweet) and California (poppy).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Final score from the anti-prom
Collingwood 100
St Kilda 72.
Very happy with that. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The parents are back!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice to see Prince Phillip is sticking in there because …. boy… he looks likes he’s 4 feet into the grave already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Charles seemed to be chatting each other up and getting along well for two people who purportedly have issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where was Louise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didnt see her at the end, but she entered the church with Sophie and Edward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is no one helping her with her veil on the steps?! It’s driving me nuts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea why no one was there to help with the train as well! Very surprised at this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress in theory, very Caroline Basset (sp?),but it didn’t fit her well and was wrinkled.
She and Harry looked so happy. I hope he is a better husband then the other males in his family.
Doria looked so alone. I get why her awful family members aren’t there, but you’d think she could bring some support.
Also, her niece was supposed to be there. She’s very close to Meghan and has met Harry. Meghan’s younger niece said her sister was attending in an article slamming the rest of her family and supporting Meghan. Did she not show up or does she just not want the attention and requested that people don’t announce her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she didn’t care for the vilification of her grandfather?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria was interacting with the person next to her. So I don’t see the loneliness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the gospel singing as they leave the church. So joyful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even on her wedding she has her bangs flying in her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I wasn’t too bothered by her hair watching the wedding but seeing all of the photos now it’s not good. When they were free they just look messy and wheb she ended up tucking those strands behind her ears they stick out of the bottom behind her ear and it doesn’t look great. She should’ve just had them put back so she didn’t have to fuss and it looked cleaner and more like it is the biggest day of your life and you got your hair done!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Windsor Castle is the best place esp for a wedding – the great park is stunning and I would recommend to anyone who visits the UK to visit there. There is so much royal and british history there. Henry 8 and his 2nd wife are buried at St George’s Chapel among a few.
Daddy has made a statement to TMZ saying she looked beautiful and wished he was there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TMZ. smh. It really is The Thomas Markle Show in that man’s head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitty Spencer is an absolute beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse