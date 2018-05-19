« Previous Post       Next Post »

Royal Wedding Open Post: So many hats, so many celebrities!

Celebrity guests are streaming into St. George’s Chapel as we speak! So far, we’ve seen Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, the entire Middleton clan, George and Amal Clooney and the Beckhams. Serena Williams is coming! And so much more. Here’s your Royal Wedding Open Post, and you can follow us on Twitter here and here.

I’m drunk on hats already! And there are so many celebrities, I wasn’t expecting that.

Someone said Amal’s dress looks like Emilia Wickstead? Update: it’s Stella McCartney!!


Serena Williams looks amazing!!

Some photos… James Blunt and his date looked amazing.

Idris Elba and bonus Oprah!

More Middletons:

The Beckhams:

  1. KBB says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:43 am

    Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford, Tom Hardy and his wife and Joss Stone I think, as well. I am surprised how many celebrities are there.

    Reply
    • Mariposa says:
      May 19, 2018 at 5:49 am

      Are the celebs from her side or his? I’m assuming the UK ones are his, but I’m surprised at the others!

      Reply
      • ValiantlyVarnished says:
        May 19, 2018 at 6:00 am

        She is friends with a fair amount of celebs which is why I always thought it weird that people called her a B-list celeb. I would say at least half of the American celebs are her friends.

      • CadiC says:
        May 19, 2018 at 6:09 am

        Most of them are his, many from his philanthropic efforts. Her celeb friends are pretty much the b list ones attending.

      • Truthful says:
        May 19, 2018 at 6:29 am

        @valiantlyVarnished:

        I think people, fairly, call her a B-List celebrity (and that’s already generous) because prior to her engagement nobody knew who she was, B list celebrities are the like of Diane Kruger, Mindy kaling or her friend Priyanka Chopra, she was nowhere near this fame and success.actually very far from it. That’s why.

        this is not demeaning in any way , she is a lovely, brilliant and beautiful woman (you don’t need to be a celebrity no matter what alphabet letter to be accomplished on your own, which she is)

      • Chinoiserie says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:00 am

        Valiant, why the number of fiends has to do with being B-list or not? It’s about having star power to open films/make tv shows hist and how well known you are.

    • Nicole says:
      May 19, 2018 at 6:09 am

      I mean she is B list and that’s putting it generously. Her one notable role is Suits. But she did a lot of charity work and seems like she’s well connected (or made connections) along the way. Plus some of these celebs know harry from various events as well.
      Makes me wish the Obamas could’ve gone.
      Also Abigail Spencer is winning for me so far

      Reply
    • Veronica T says:
      May 19, 2018 at 6:53 am

      INteresting – none of her family except her mother, but Oprah?? Other celebrities?? Who knows Oprah?? Feels tacky and showy to me. This is a huge PR event, courtesy of the taxpayers. But if they are OK with it, have at it!

      Is the veil in front of her face? I hope not. I do love that tiara!! She is beautiful and I hope her marriage is all she wants, and not some fairy tale of glamour and fame she got caught up in.

      Reply
  2. Tanya says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Here!!!

    Reply
  3. Aud says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:45 am

    The chapel looks amazing.

    Reply
  4. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:45 am

    I’m all about Kitty Spencer’s look right now. Can’t get over how great her whole outfit is.

    Tom Hardy is also there with his wife, Charlotte Riley.

    Lots of celebrities. Didn’t expect so many of them lol

    Reply
  5. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:46 am

    Haven’t seen any “Suits” actors yet.

    Reply
  6. KBB says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Was it me, or was the body language between Victoria and David Beckham super weird when they were walking in?

    Reply
  7. Becks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:47 am

    I am also surprised at how many celebrities are there. Oprah!!!!

    The hats are awesome. So far I havent seen anything awful yet. I have high hopes for Beatrice.

    Reply
  8. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Omg Amal is wearing a ridiculous LOOK AT ME dress! She looks like Colonel Mustard! Reported as Stella McCartney. Posh looks good and is dressed appropriately. Same for Joss Stone. All dressed up beautifully! I’m watching the BBC via YouTube tv and loving it. The buildings are unbelievable, so historic and fabulous. Must go to England. Oh yes, THE HATS AND FASCINATORS! That’s my favorite thing to look at.

    Reply
  9. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Elton John got Victoria Beckham to smile!

    Reply
  10. Tasi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Amal looks amazing. Especially love the colour.

    Reply
  11. Sushi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:48 am

    I was shipping Chelsy Davy and Harry. May be they were meeting at the wrong time.

    Reply
  12. xena says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Glad that others have set their priorities for today too :-)
    I would actually like Amals outfit so much more if she hadn’t posed so hard during the walk in. How badly does she want to be seen? But the cut of the dress is really nice, I’d like to see it on Meghan.
    But so far I like what I am seeing – the guests seem also to be so much more relaxed, that venue really does something for the atmosphere.

    Reply
  13. Jamie Mayhew says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:49 am

    I loved seeing Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford there! And Idris Elba looking fine as always!

    Reply
  14. Lovisa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Come on Kaiser, at least you could’ve posted Idris Elba in the thumbnail! ;)

    Amal’s mustard color dress screams ‘LOOK AT ME!’ but it looks good on her. She looks uncomfortable though.

    Reply
  15. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:52 am

    George Clooney looks ridiculous in his light suit. He should have worn a morning jacket.

    I like Amal’s dress, but not the two tails hanging down. Also the hat with the veil is too much.

    I feel you have to dress lovely, but not too attention seeking.

    Gina Torres looks amazing!!

    Reply
  16. Wo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:53 am

    Why on earth is Oprah there? I wonder how many relatives got shafted just so they could invite famous people they barely know instead.

    Reply
  17. SJF says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:56 am

    Some of the hats are glorious.

    But too many of the hats are wearing the woman and it should be the other way around.

    Can we make a law that at least one day a week men have to wear nothing but tuxes and/or morning suits?

    Perhaps that could be the first decree of the Duchess of Sussex.

    (p.s. I cheered when you suggested HRH Charles walk Meghan down the aisle. I’m so glad he listened to you!! And happy she’s doing part of the walk solo… Diana would approve.)

    Reply
  18. Masamf says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:56 am

    Serena Williams is in the house y’aaalllllll

    Reply
  19. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:56 am

    Serena!

    Reply
  20. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:57 am

    Serena Williams!!! Looks awesome!!!!

    Reply
  21. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:57 am

    I like Serena’s outfit, but the big necklace. Her long braids are awesome.

    Reply
  22. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:57 am

    Serena Williams is there looking gorg with her husband – am disappointed the entire Middleton clan is there but I guess William would have pushed for them as he is determined to keep shoving them in our faces (esp as their mouthpiece the Fail has a whole article dedicated to Pippa). Not too sure about Pippa’s dress.

    Reply
  23. surferrosa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:59 am

    So excited about this wedding, in part because Meghan comes from my hometown, but also because this is such a historic moment in the history of the royal family, BYW, James Blunt’s date is actually his wife Sofia Wellesley, who comes from an aristocratic family.

    Reply
  24. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:01 am

    Fergie has arrived. She looks good.

    Reply
  25. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:03 am

    Lol that lady in orange was walking with Pianka Chopra, but then decided she wants he ALONE moment.

    Reply
  26. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:04 am

    Serena looks amazing.
    Fergie looks really good.

    Reply
  27. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:10 am

    Okay, did Chelsy wear black to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding?

    Reply
  28. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Couple of things: That’s James Blunt’s wife, the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington. Oprah, per Gail, thought her dress was too white & called up Stella for a last minute bespoke piece.

    Reply
  29. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:17 am

    The Windsors are here. Kinda wishing that Serena says hi to Princess Michael lol just to see the look on Princess Pushy’s face.

    Beatrice looks subdued. Eugenie channeling the 60s.

    Sophie looks amazing.

    Meghan is on her way!!!

    Reply
  30. Caroshah says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:17 am

    The suits cast looks great..they seem to be abit overwhelmed though.

    Reply
  31. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:18 am

    Oprah probably thinks “Oh man if i knew i could arrive hour later…”

    Reply
  32. Aud says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:19 am

    A veil!

    Reply
  33. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:20 am

    She’s coming!

    Reply
  34. Aud says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:20 am

    which tiara is that?

    Reply
  35. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:20 am

    I see a veil and tiara!!!

    Reply
  36. Tasi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Lovely tiara

    Reply
  37. Becks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:21 am

    WHAT TIARA IS THAT

    Reply
  38. gingersnaps says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Watching the Royal Wedding with prossecco and rosé. The weather is just gorgeous! I’m letting my 22 month old son play in the garden while we watch the telly. Meghan is gorgeous! We wish Prince Harry and Meghan all the best! Cheers.

    Reply
  39. Jamielle says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Just saw the bride and her mom in the car!! Hair up, frothy-looking veil!

    Reply
  40. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Meghan’s on her way! I can’t figure out the tiara though.

    Reply
  41. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Boat neck/off the shoulder!!???

    Reply
  42. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:22 am

    Meghan is on the move!!

    Reply
  43. L84Tea says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:23 am

    I can’t figure out the tiara!!

    Reply
  44. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Who is the blonde woman in the teal outfit? She looks great.

    Reply
  45. Lucy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:25 am

    Everyone looks pretty good! Forever loving Posh being in an all-black outfit.

    Reply
  46. llamas says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Beatrice and eugenie look good- no crazy hats! I’m curious as to the I.D of meghan’s tiara.

    Reply
  47. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Beatrice and Eugenie look rather simple.

    Reply
  48. WMGDtoo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:27 am

    One of the shows said that Megan’s Tiara is one that belongs to The Queen.

    Reply
  49. Jamielle says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:28 am

    But which tiara? When and how will we know?!!

    Reply
  50. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Poor Zara. There is no way to sit comfortably when you’re this far along. And for the whole ceremony! Poor lady. I feel for her.

    Lady Kitty Spencer for the win.

    Eugenie and Beatrice disappoint by looking good. Who would’ve thought?

    The dress! Just from the glimpses we got it looks a lot more demure than I’d have thought but I’m sure it’s gorgeous. Can’t wait to see the whole thing!

    Reply
  51. Eulalia says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:32 am

    I’m just here with my red wine, getting overemotional at the wedding coverage.

    I feel so disgusted with myself haha

    PS I’m in Australia so it’s a perfectly reasonable hour to be having red wine :p

    Reply
  52. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:32 am

    Is that the Teck circlet?

    Reply
  53. Merritt says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:33 am

    I’m seeing speculation that this is a tiara last seen on Queen Mary.

    Reply
  54. klutzy_girl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:34 am

    WHERE’S HARRY AND WILLIAM?

    Reply
  55. Tasi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:35 am

    Harry looking 🔥

    Reply
  56. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:35 am

    HARRY!!!!

    Both brothers looking dapper!

    Reply
  57. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:36 am

    Harry’s uniform looks a bit plain…..

    Reply
  58. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:36 am

    Harry looks good.

    Reply
  59. Jamielle says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Will and Harry are walking to the chapel now!! I’m already getting teary!😥

    Reply
  60. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Where is Kate?

    Reply
  61. Léna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Harry looks skinny! Or maybe I never realized he has such tiny legs lol

    Reply
  62. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:38 am

    I think Meghan’s wearing Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara. It doesn’t look wide enough to be the Spencer tiara.

    Reply
  63. broodytrudy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:39 am

    Harry looks so nervous, but great! Glad he kept his scruff, i was worried there was going to be some strange rule where he had to shave.

    Reply
  64. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Will and Harry look great. I know some people think they hate each other but on each of their wedding days they look happy for the other, keep each other calm and look like…brothers. Can’t really fake that.
    Their uniforms look nice but is there a reason they didn’t wear the same ones as the W&K wedding?

    Reply
  65. Rescue Cat says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Halftime update from the anti-prom

    Collingwood 48
    St Kilda 49

    We’ve got the close one.

    Reply
  66. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:40 am

    Kate will probably arrive with Camilla as both of their husbands are ‘on duty’ today.

    Reply
  67. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Omg, I’m so excited!!!

    Reply
  68. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Aw, the brothers. I’m getting all moved now. It’s almost time. I have such a soft spot for Harry and Will. I remember being in the mountains hiking and getting back to our cabin and turning on the TV and seeing the news about Diana’s crash.

    Reply
  69. Lucy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Looking a bit nervous there, Harry! It’s cute, though. Both him and Wills look really good. It’s happening, you guys!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  70. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:43 am

    I’m watching the MSNBC coverage. The British guy was listing off all of the people Doria has met, and he included Lupo!

    Reply
  71. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:44 am

    It seems as though the view of Meghan’s ride to the church is rather limited compared to Kate’s.
    But I guess that is deliberate!

    Reply
  72. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:46 am

    The queen Mary tiara?????

    Reply
  73. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Meghan is approaching!!

    Reply
  74. Little Red says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:49 am

    The Rolls hauled ass up to the chapel.

    Reply
  75. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Is Louise in the wedding? I didn’t see her with her parents.

    Reply
  76. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:54 am

    Doria looks beautiful! I like her dress!

    Reply
  77. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:54 am

    That was too fast, I could not really see mom.

    Reply
  78. Carmen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:55 am

    What on earth is that thing on top of Camilla’s head?

    Reply
  79. Me46 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Camilla looks pretty.

    Reply
  80. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Camilla looks lovely.

    The Queen is the best-dressed! As usual. Good to see the DoE looking well.

    Reply
  81. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:55 am

    Prince Charles looks great.

    Reply
  82. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:56 am

    Guys Doris looks so emotional (in the best way). Ugh my heart.
    QE looking like a boss as always.

    Reply
  83. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:56 am

    Doria is everything

    Reply
  84. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:57 am

    She is coming…

    Reply
  85. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Harry is getting emotional. He knows it’s almost time.

    Reply
  86. Prettykrazee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:58 am

    The Queen’s brooch! It is magnificent!

    BBC just said Doria is the only member of Meghan’s family that is there? I thought for sure she would have someone there besides her mother.

    Reply
  87. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:00 am

    I wish Kate was wearing something more colorful. She looks great though!

    Reply
  88. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Please tell me Kate is wearing something new and not recycled. Outfit looks like one of her many cream/white coatdress and hats.

    Reply
  89. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Kate!

    Reply
  90. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:00 am

    It’s nice that Kate is handling the kids. I thought she would’ve taken it easy. Also she does NOT look like she just had a baby. Geez she looks glowing.
    Charlotte and her mini-Queen wave. My goodness
    EDIT: sleek and clean lines. Definitely nailed the assessment CBers. She looks amazing.

    Reply
  91. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Kate looks lovely just a month after having the baby.

    Reply
  92. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:01 am

    Is Kate wearing the yellow brocade coat she wore to Zara’s wedding?

    Reply
  93. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:01 am

    The dress looks exactly as I expected! Lovely!

    Reply
  94. Carmen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:01 am

    Love the dress. Very simple, very elegant.

    Reply
  95. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:02 am

    St. George’s chapel is stunning. That little boy looks so excited!

    Reply
  96. H says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:02 am

    I said I wasn’t going to watch, but up early. I love the dress! Any word on the tiara?

    Nice of Charles to walk her partway down the aisle.

    Reply
  97. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:02 am

    I am speechless! Not sure what to say.

    Reply
  98. Me46 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    She is stunning!

    Reply
  99. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Okay, her little dimpled veil holder was completely adorable when the music started. He’s so excited.

    Reply
  100. Prettykrazee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Givenchy! That’s totally unexpected! Just like the tiara.

    Reply
  101. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    I’m in heaven, omg

    Reply
  102. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Charles! So sweet!

    Harry looks so proud and emotional! Meghan is calm and Harry looks like he’s about to burst. And, aww, Doria looks like she’s going to cry. And one of the little girls is crying.

    Reply
  103. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:05 am

    They look SOOOOOOOOo happy

    Reply
  104. Tasi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:05 am

    He just told her she looks amazing 😍. And the way he’s looking at her *sigh

    Reply
  105. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:06 am

    George is so adorable. That little face.

    Reply
  106. Rainbow says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Classic, timeless wedding dress! Givenchy did well! Meghan looks so beautiful. Her dress is so very ‘her’. Nothing too busy or fancy. Just pure elegance in simplicity.

    Reply
  107. Sam from Europe says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:07 am

    The mother Doris is the best! Does that all alone to support her daughter!
    Wonderful Woman.

    Reply
  108. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:08 am

    I feel a bit bad for Doria. She is by herself without any family or friends.

    Reply
  109. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Oh, there’s that dude who was married to one of the Percy girls.

    Harry and Meghan look fantastic together.

    Reply
  110. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:09 am

    aww Harry is crying..

    Reply
  111. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:10 am

    The singing is cracking me up

    Reply
  112. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:10 am

    I LOVE THE DRESS, SERIOUSLY LOVE IT!! Its such a simple and classic look – she’s wearing the Queen Mary Diamond Bandau. Chuck walking her the rest of the way brought a tear to my eye.

    Plus those kids were very well behaved.

    Reply
  113. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Is Harry crying? My H is the same way. I’ll be grinning at him in emotional moments and he’ll be all pherklempt.

    Did Kate seriously wear white to her SIL’s wedding? No. Thumbs down.

    Camilla’s hat looks like it could take off by itself.

    Ahhh. That look between them. I’m a big ball of mush.

    Nooo, don’t ask that question. There are Markles in England.

    Reply
  114. Nicole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I also like that Kate seems to “match” Meghan’s style for the wedding. Her dress lines are sleek and not really her style so that’s nice.
    The kids were adorable.
    And as much as I have issues with the BRF and the optics here: you cannot mistake that look from Harry. Not that I ever doubted it but amazing.

    Reply
  115. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Doria answering on whether their friends and family would support them! Ahhh, my heart.

    The way Harry is looking at Meghan!

    Reply
  116. u says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:13 am

    bad omen plane crash?

    Reply
  117. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Her mom!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  118. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I might be crucified here, but she needed somebody to take care of her train and veil. It is lying slightly crooked on the floor which is a shame as it is so glorious. Even regular brides always have somebody to help them out, not sure why you would not do that on such a big occasion.

    Reply
  119. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Who are the people in the front rows just in front of Doria? They merit great seats.

    Harry is crying, so sweet.

    I’m loving the choral singing. The dress is perfection.

    Reply
  120. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Why did the audience laugh when they said “I will”?

    Reply
  121. Oliphant says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Very underwhelmed with the dress?! Sleeves look baggy- maybe it’s just the angle

    Reply
  122. broodytrudy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I am disappointed in the dress. I wanted DRAMA. That veil brings it, and maybe it’s my limited view but i feel like the fit of the dress is off? The sleeves seem off to me. Lovely tiara!

    Reply
  123. RBC says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:19 am

    It is silly I know, but when they came to the part:” is there anyone here who objects to this marriage Speak up now” . I half expected one of the trashy Markle relatives to burst into the chapel. They are that awful

    Reply
  124. L84Tea says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara….NICE.

    Reply
  125. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’m with the Reverend. Love, love, love. I don’t know if the Brits know what to do with the American style sermon though. I think Charles and William are trying not to laugh.

    Aww, I want to give Doria a hug. And Harry’s big emotional face is cracking me up.

    Reply
  126. Becks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’m crying. I dont know what it is. This wedding has such a feel of love to it.

    Reply
  127. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Was Rev. Michael Curry chosen because Meghan is biracial? I don’t care the reason – he’s the type of pastor I like. Charismatic.

    MLK mention!

    Reply
  128. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:24 am

    The American minister is hilarious – he should get an Oscar for his performance. We don’t have those kind of ministers here in the UK so am sure people are like ‘what?!?!’ but he’s really going for it.

    Reply
  129. Sparkly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Oh, man. I forgot to adjust my time from Eastern to Central and missed her big entrance.

    Reply
  130. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I am underwhelmed by the dress and her hair. I love the cut at the shoulder of the dress. The sleeves are giving me Audrey H. Vibe but it’s off.
    The veil and tiara are beautiful.

    Reply
  131. Ames says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    The dress—simple and perfect. She has her freckles out….looking young, fresh, virginal and I dig the look.

    Why is Kate in white?!

    Are the Brits ready for this American preacher haha! So I’m getting that *love* is….nice? I might need to hear more…

    Reply
  132. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Reverend Curry is awesome

    Reply
  133. Really says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Nope. Underwhelmed. She didn’t bring it.

    Reply
  134. Melissa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Love…. love the homily!!!

    Reply
  135. Little Red says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:26 am

    - Love the dress. So Audrey.
    - Love the tiara. It’s one from Queen Mary’s stash.
    - They look to be ridiculously in love.
    - LOVE THAT THEY HAVEN’T LET GO OF EACH OTHER’S HAND.

    Reply
  136. Tasi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I’m dying at the Brit faces during the sermon. They all look kind of shocked lol

    Reply
  137. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Lmao come thru preacher!

    Reply
  138. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Why is Doria sitting behind that Mulroney chick? And, since the Mulroney has a front seat, why isn’t she taking care of Meghan’s train!!!!

    Reply
  139. Rescue Cat says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Three quarter time update from the anti-prom

    Collingwood 91
    St Kilda 63

    Jordan De Goey a career high six goals for Collingwood. Come on boys bring it home

    Reply
  140. Maria F. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    is he messing up the Royal Schedule?

    Reply
  141. Eileen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The passionate American minister is so American and those people don’t know WHAT to do with it. I am so here for it! Cheers, ladies! Drinking some champagne!

    Reply
    • Millennial says:
      May 19, 2018 at 7:41 am

      I am LOLing at all these people complaining that he’s redudant and going too long — it’s so American. Compared to some sermons I’ve heard, he was rather subdued. Meghan made sure to bring some of her own culture to this stuffy British ceremony and I’m loving it.

      Reply
      • Mel M says:
        May 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

        Yeah and I’m watching it on my local public station so I have no Idea who these British commentators are but they are obviously so taken off guard by him. They keep saying he delivers a forceful message. Forceful? That guy has a passion for Jesus and it shows. If marriage is such a big deal in this church then he should be passionate in his delivery.

      • Eileen says:
        May 19, 2018 at 8:00 am

        YES. I was just telling my husband who decided to get up with me that exact thing. I thought she’d cave to all the British everything and she brought her flare to it and I am so happy she did. These Brits are getting an awesome slice of American culture and PoC life. It makes me happy.

  142. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Reverend Curry is FIRE

    Reply
  143. LizzieG says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Finally things are moving on!

    Reply
  144. Masamf says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She is gorgeous and I love her dress, it fits her style. I didn’t expect anymore that this, she’s never shown to be that kind of person. He style icon was CBK, this is the kind of dress she would wear or something even simpler. Im good, it is well with my soul. Harry and Meghan are killing me with these looks. My heart is mushy right now.

    Reply
  145. Themummer says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I felt some secondhand embarrassment for that guy’s sermon. I guess that’s just not my kind of thing. I thought it was way over the top, a little incorrectly contexted, and just embarrassing.

    Reply
  146. Vanessa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    if you feel so strongly about this wedding why are watching or comments just to be mean ?

    Reply
  147. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    The singing has been beautiful.

    Reply
  148. Karen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Veronica just stop being so negative. Meghan looks spectacular and Harry is so emotional it is a beautiful thing to watch. Especially with all the negativity in the world.

    Reply
  149. Sam from Europe says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    They Gospel Chor in the church among the very british !
    That is so American, but that is something very new for the British !

    Reply
  150. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    The choir with Stand By Me! Yes!

    Reply
  151. NYC_girl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Stand By Me!!! Wow, I wasn’t expecting most of this. I am a jaded NYC girl…. I am almost crying.

    Reply
  152. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Love this version of Stand By Me and I’m loving all their outfits, gorgeous voices and group, this is amazing

    Reply
  153. Veronica T says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Oh, boy!! Just read that Kate’s yellow dress is one she has worn twice before. And just saw some major side-eye she gave Camilla on twitter. That could have been about anything, to be fair, but doesnt’ seem like she put any effort into this at all.

    Reply
  154. SuperNOhalftime says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Black church came through!

    Reply
  155. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Married!

    Reply
  156. CK3 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Dang, I woke up just late enough to miss the vows. I love that the Suits cast is there. Heck, even Scottie (Abigail Spencer) is there.

    Reply
  157. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Awww did you catch Mike Tindall putting his hand lovingly on Zara’s pregnant belly and smiling at her during the Music interlude? I love this couple.

    Reply
  158. Natalie S. says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Was there a label referencing Diana on the harp? The music really is lovely.

    Reply
  159. oOsips.teaOo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Love this cellist. He’s so talented

    Reply
  160. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Her veil has the flora from each of the commonwealth nations on it – as well as a flower representing KP (wintersweet) and California (poppy).

    Reply
  161. Rescue Cat says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Final score from the anti-prom

    Collingwood 100
    St Kilda 72.

    Very happy with that. 😊

    Reply
  162. Keis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:01 am

    The parents are back!

    Reply
  163. CK3 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:05 am

    It’s nice to see Prince Phillip is sticking in there because …. boy… he looks likes he’s 4 feet into the grave already.

    Reply
  164. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:06 am

    William and Charles seemed to be chatting each other up and getting along well for two people who purportedly have issues.

    Reply
  165. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Where was Louise?

    Reply
  166. Mel M says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Why is no one helping her with her veil on the steps?! It’s driving me nuts!

    Reply
  167. kitty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I like the dress in theory, very Caroline Basset (sp?),but it didn’t fit her well and was wrinkled.

    She and Harry looked so happy. I hope he is a better husband then the other males in his family.

    Doria looked so alone. I get why her awful family members aren’t there, but you’d think she could bring some support.

    Also, her niece was supposed to be there. She’s very close to Meghan and has met Harry. Meghan’s younger niece said her sister was attending in an article slamming the rest of her family and supporting Meghan. Did she not show up or does she just not want the attention and requested that people don’t announce her?

    Reply
  168. Kelly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I love the gospel singing as they leave the church. So joyful.

    Reply
  169. Jan says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Even on her wedding she has her bangs flying in her face.

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:54 am

      Yeah I wasn’t too bothered by her hair watching the wedding but seeing all of the photos now it’s not good. When they were free they just look messy and wheb she ended up tucking those strands behind her ears they stick out of the bottom behind her ear and it doesn’t look great. She should’ve just had them put back so she didn’t have to fuss and it looked cleaner and more like it is the biggest day of your life and you got your hair done!

      Reply
  170. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Windsor Castle is the best place esp for a wedding – the great park is stunning and I would recommend to anyone who visits the UK to visit there. There is so much royal and british history there. Henry 8 and his 2nd wife are buried at St George’s Chapel among a few.

    Daddy has made a statement to TMZ saying she looked beautiful and wished he was there.

    Reply
  171. Inas says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Kitty Spencer is an absolute beauty.

    Reply
