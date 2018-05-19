Royal Wedding Open Post: So many hats, so many celebrities!

Embed from Getty Images

Celebrity guests are streaming into St. George’s Chapel as we speak! So far, we’ve seen Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, the entire Middleton clan, George and Amal Clooney and the Beckhams. Serena Williams is coming! And so much more. Here’s your Royal Wedding Open Post, and you can follow us on Twitter here and here.

I’m drunk on hats already! And there are so many celebrities, I wasn’t expecting that.

When you think that this was almost your day but are glad no one is watching you. Chelsy Davy at the #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/lRBZsg0OK7 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018

Someone said Amal’s dress looks like Emilia Wickstead? Update: it’s Stella McCartney!!

HAPPENING NOW: George and Amal Clooney as well as David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the #RoyalWedding. British royalty meets Hollywood royalty https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/eqOVeIdBtQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018



Serena Williams looks amazing!!

Watch Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Whw28c3Gsq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2018

Some photos… James Blunt and his date looked amazing.

Idris Elba and bonus Oprah!

More Middletons:

The Beckhams:

