Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood at the Royal Wedding: amazing?

I was so excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer walking to the Royal Wedding this morning. It looked like a scene from a movie they were so gorgeous. Priyanka is in Vivienne Westwood, in a lilac metallic skirt suit with a draped asymmetric neckline. She’s wearing a Philip Treacy hat.
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was looking so retro cute in a navy long polka dot dress with a white pointed collar. At one point these two were accompanied by Janina Gavankar, who was really working her own look. She’s a friend of Meghan’s whom I didn’t recognize when I tweeted the video below.
This is Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra and a lady I misidentified as Gina Torres. That’s not Gina Torres but whoever she is she is working it! #royalwedding #harryandmegha n pic.twitter.com/qQPDUIjutT
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Some of Meghan’s other Suits costars, including Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, were also there.
Update: Here’s Gina Torres!
Embed from Getty Images
Here’s Joss Stone, Harry’s good friend, looking much different than I remember her with blonde hair. She’s had that for a while but it’s new to me. I like her simple white floral dress it’s so summery! She also looked like she was having a ball.
Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas opted for bright stripes with contrasting patterns. This is unique and bold, I really like her dress. She’s so pretty.
Embed from Getty Images
Chelsy Davy, another one of Harry’s exes, was in a flouncy navy dress with a little cape cardigan over it. She looks like she’s having fun here but the BBC cameras caught her in the chapel staring into the distance looking contemplative. I tweeted a gif of part of it but I swear she sat there staring for about 20 seconds, lost in thought.
Embed from Getty Images
I didn’t love Priyanka’s look but the lady in the orange was worrrrrking it. Also love Cressida’s dress.
Anyone else notice Priyanka was in the nave with the rest of the ‘plebes’ but Fergie made it into the choir with the family and close friends (although not far enough in to sit with her kids)
Priyanka Chopra was absolutely glam! The BBC camera tracked back to her at least four times. VWestwood does lovely work with women who have curvy bodies. Just loved the look.
Although modern in looks, together she and Abigail and the others somehow looked Edwardian to me.
Some stunning looks here! Meghan’s three gal pals all look incredible. Harry’s exes both look cute. I love how excited all the Suits people were! Please show us Gina Torres!
I will update with her I’m sorry I left her out! I didn’t see her during the BBC coverage one moment.
I also think you mixed up Jacinda Barrett with Joss Stone.
I saw her in the Royal Channel coverage on youtube. I believe she was wearing red with a white straw fedora style hat but she was seated so it was hard to see. Would love to see all the Suits people actually. Thank you!! Also, the Spencer cousin that is a model wore D&G and looked absolutely incredible. Carey Mulligan also looked lovely.
I think Harry dodged a bullet with Chelsey. She looks like she has spent a decade partying hard and is now paying for it. She looked rough.
Some of the Royal Reporters sure seemed positive that Chelsey was Harry’s one true love who got away. I never thought they were all that serious.
Priyanka looked amazing?? I’d have to respectfully disagree with that, this is FAR from her best look.
Lady-who’s-not-Gina-Torres looks incredible though.
Priyanka’s outfit seemed rather tight around the breast and waist.
Luis Litt!
I was watching footage of people filtering in and I was wowed by Chopra and was like: who is that???? She nailed it. Loved her look and I want that hat!
That woman with Harvey from Suits is one of Meghan’s costars from Suits – Jacinda Barrett not Joss Stone. I guess her and Harvey are an item. I can’t believe Jacinda from the Real World turned out to be a serious actress.
Abigail Spencer has been trending on Twitter as one of the best dressed and people going nuts trying to figure out how to get her look. Somehow she ended up in one of the best seats sitting next to Serena.
I still think the Spencer ladies were the best dressed of the bunch with James Blunt’s wife in 3rd.
And I am hoping LAK will be along sometime soon to explain the tiara picking process. From what I’ve read online because Harry is so far down the line of succession now that the tiara Meghan wore today is going to be the only one she’ll be allowed to wear. Kate on the other hand gets to borrow lots of different tiaras since she is married to the 3rd in line.
I tried to find out that information from RoyalDish and I got too scared by the conspiracy theories that think the entire wedding was emotionless and fake. They seem crazy.
Love Cressida’s outfit, she’s very beautiful. That must be a little weird to attend to the wedding of your ex when he is a prince. Anyway.
