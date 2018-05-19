Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood at the Royal Wedding: amazing?

Embed from Getty Images

I was so excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer walking to the Royal Wedding this morning. It looked like a scene from a movie they were so gorgeous. Priyanka is in Vivienne Westwood, in a lilac metallic skirt suit with a draped asymmetric neckline. She’s wearing a Philip Treacy hat.

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was looking so retro cute in a navy long polka dot dress with a white pointed collar. At one point these two were accompanied by Janina Gavankar, who was really working her own look. She’s a friend of Meghan’s whom I didn’t recognize when I tweeted the video below.

This is Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra and a lady I misidentified as Gina Torres. That’s not Gina Torres but whoever she is she is working it! #royalwedding #harryandmegha n pic.twitter.com/qQPDUIjutT — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018

Some of Meghan’s other Suits costars, including Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, were also there.

Update: Here’s Gina Torres!

Here’s Joss Stone, Harry’s good friend, looking much different than I remember her with blonde hair. She’s had that for a while but it’s new to me. I like her simple white floral dress it’s so summery! She also looked like she was having a ball.

Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas opted for bright stripes with contrasting patterns. This is unique and bold, I really like her dress. She’s so pretty.

Chelsy Davy, another one of Harry’s exes, was in a flouncy navy dress with a little cape cardigan over it. She looks like she’s having fun here but the BBC cameras caught her in the chapel staring into the distance looking contemplative. I tweeted a gif of part of it but I swear she sat there staring for about 20 seconds, lost in thought.

