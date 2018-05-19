Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood at the Royal Wedding: amazing?

Embed from Getty Images

I was so excited to see Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer walking to the Royal Wedding this morning. It looked like a scene from a movie they were so gorgeous. Priyanka is in Vivienne Westwood, in a lilac metallic skirt suit with a draped asymmetric neckline. She’s wearing a Philip Treacy hat.

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was looking so retro cute in a navy long polka dot dress with a white pointed collar. At one point these two were accompanied by Janina Gavankar, who was really working her own look. She’s a friend of Meghan’s whom I didn’t recognize when I tweeted the video below.

Embed from Getty Images

Some of Meghan’s other Suits costars, including Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, were also there.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Update: Here’s Gina Torres!
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s Joss Stone, Harry’s good friend, looking much different than I remember her with blonde hair. She’s had that for a while but it’s new to me. I like her simple white floral dress it’s so summery! She also looked like she was having a ball.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas opted for bright stripes with contrasting patterns. This is unique and bold, I really like her dress. She’s so pretty.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsy Davy, another one of Harry’s exes, was in a flouncy navy dress with a little cape cardigan over it. She looks like she’s having fun here but the BBC cameras caught her in the chapel staring into the distance looking contemplative. I tweeted a gif of part of it but I swear she sat there staring for about 20 seconds, lost in thought.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

@priyankachopra in custom @viviennewestwood #styledbymimicuttrell

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

13 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood at the Royal Wedding: amazing?”

  1. Clare says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I didn’t love Priyanka’s look but the lady in the orange was worrrrrking it. Also love Cressida’s dress.

    Anyone else notice Priyanka was in the nave with the rest of the ‘plebes’ but Fergie made it into the choir with the family and close friends (although not far enough in to sit with her kids)

    Reply
  2. Honey says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Priyanka Chopra was absolutely glam! The BBC camera tracked back to her at least four times. VWestwood does lovely work with women who have curvy bodies. Just loved the look.

    Although modern in looks, together she and Abigail and the others somehow looked Edwardian to me.

    Reply
  3. SKF says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Some stunning looks here! Meghan’s three gal pals all look incredible. Harry’s exes both look cute. I love how excited all the Suits people were! Please show us Gina Torres!

    Reply
  4. Amy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Priyanka looked amazing?? I’d have to respectfully disagree with that, this is FAR from her best look.

    Lady-who’s-not-Gina-Torres looks incredible though.

    Reply
  5. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Priyanka’s outfit seemed rather tight around the breast and waist.

    Reply
  6. Bola says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Luis Litt!

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I was watching footage of people filtering in and I was wowed by Chopra and was like: who is that???? She nailed it. Loved her look and I want that hat!

    Reply
  8. Bluthfan says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

    That woman with Harvey from Suits is one of Meghan’s costars from Suits – Jacinda Barrett not Joss Stone. I guess her and Harvey are an item. I can’t believe Jacinda from the Real World turned out to be a serious actress.

    Abigail Spencer has been trending on Twitter as one of the best dressed and people going nuts trying to figure out how to get her look. Somehow she ended up in one of the best seats sitting next to Serena.

    I still think the Spencer ladies were the best dressed of the bunch with James Blunt’s wife in 3rd.

    And I am hoping LAK will be along sometime soon to explain the tiara picking process. From what I’ve read online because Harry is so far down the line of succession now that the tiara Meghan wore today is going to be the only one she’ll be allowed to wear. Kate on the other hand gets to borrow lots of different tiaras since she is married to the 3rd in line.

    I tried to find out that information from RoyalDish and I got too scared by the conspiracy theories that think the entire wedding was emotionless and fake. They seem crazy.

    Reply
  9. Hoping says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Love Cressida’s outfit, she’s very beautiful. That must be a little weird to attend to the wedding of your ex when he is a prince. Anyway.

    Reply

