Reverend Michael Curry brought Jesus Fire to those stuffy British folks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that Reverend Michael Curry would be doing one part of the wedding sermon, I didn’t really know what to expect. Given that BBC America’s entire wedding coverage was so focused on how odd/different/notable it is to see a black woman (or mixed race woman) join the “white space” of a British royal family, I thought that Rev. Curry would probably be asked to play it very safe. But he did not. He brought the gospel of the black church to that stuffy white space. Here’s his sermon:
The British reporters had never seen or heard anything like that and they were stunned, to say the least. The Americans were like “PRAISE IT, Y’ALL!” Even if we’re not black, Americans are raised to believe in the power of an African-American preacher talking about Jesus Fire and Gilead. There Is a Balm in Gilead is actually a traditional African-American spiritual. The point of this wasn’t that Meghan is “becoming white” by marrying into this family. Also: the reactions from the royal family were especially funny/interesting. Zara looked shocked!!
Rev Michael Curry could almost make me a believer
— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) May 19, 2018
If Pippa was the unexpected star of Kate’s wedding, Michael Curry is the star of this one. Wonderful, wonderful sermon.
— Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) May 19, 2018
BISHOP MICHAEL CURRY GIVING ME LIFE 🔥🔥♥️🙏🏾
— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 19, 2018
He was amazingly passionate and a great change from the more reserved British approach…just needed to wrap it up a bit earlier.
Agreed, it was a great sermon and certainly livened things up a bit – but he really could have halved the length of it and it still would have been a touch too long.
I agree. I kind of started asking myself does he have a point. Other than love I mean. I wanted more humor. But I did love it all the same: love each other, the earth, he brought in MLK, the endurance of American slaves. It was good just long.
I had to laugh though when I saw the iPad. A lot of lil ole ladies now are bringing their tablets to church and when asked to hold up their bibles they raise their tablets and iPads in the air.
12 minutes. That’s a short sermon compared to what I’ve heard from other ministers
Calling the church of England stuffy isn’t right I think, it’s just different and more formal (married into the church and had our wedding at one). I think seeing this kind of sermon for the first time is just a big change, when you are used to a very formal, traditional type of church experience, it felt different for me watching it as well.
They weren’t ready!
No, they weren’t. Good thing they didn’t pull a Baptist preacher into the ceremony’s. Lol.
The look on Zara’s face is still killing me.
Folks looked unprepared, I loved it.
lol watching the English squirm while the Rev did his thing, was so fun.
i watched the BBC feed. Those commentators didn’t know what to make of it! Meredith Viera told them he was a typical American Minster and that’s their sermon style. They were like well this is Britain! They were quite out of sorts about it. I found it very amusing.
I don’t think people realize this wedding is about Harry AND Meghan. I thought it was a lovely way to celebrate her culture espercially when it led into a full gospel choir. A lot of people critized Meghan for not being “black” enough, and Meghan had a full display of her black idenity. It was everything.
ITA! A wedding takes two people and it should incorporate what both people want. While she will become a British citizen, she is still an American and had every right to have an American minister preach.
I loved how the broadcaster kept calling it “forceful”. It most certainly wasn’t. They haven’t heard forceful yet!!
The CBC is still having the passive-aggressive vapors about it.
I’m not English, I’m Spanish and the pastor was exaggerated there’s a middle point between being bored or overexcite. I don’t know how many times he said love, love, love, love, love, love, love,…. sorry but it was to much.
I like me some sermonizing from Rev Curry, but JFC that cellist.
19 you say?
I’m done
I liked the content. But the delivery was so theatrical and over the top. A little less yelling would have helped. Typically American we would say in Europe.
Come on, we Americans all knew as soon as they announced a Black American Episcopalian bishop that he would go the fiery and passionate route. I wasn’t surprised in the least. Meghan knew what she was doing when she asked him to do the sermon (because it had to be per Meghan’s request, why else would an American reverend come to a British royal wedding?). And he had a great message and it was all about love. I’m so glad he invoked Martin Luther King and slavery, considering the history of oppression and colonization of the British empire. The British don’t know how to show emotion (or won’t show emotion) at these kinds of events and I’m so glad this guy brought the American emotion to it. Meghan definitely loved it and Harry seemed to enjoy it too. The only people who were confused were all the Brits!
I started to laugh when they flashed to Camilla and she looked so confused about what was happening. Charles also seemed super bemused and trying not to laugh. I get it’s a shock to them since they aren’t used to it and have never experienced something like that. I’m guessing Meghan didn’t warn them. It made the ceremony memorable and will be talked about for years to come.
As much as William and Kate’s wedding was nice, I can’t remember anything about it. It was very traditional, very stuffy, and apart from it being a royal wedding, nothing stood out about the ceremony.
I understand passionate sermons, but I paused the live feed, cleaned the kitchen, fed my puppy, unpaused, and still heard the man in the middle of his sermon…It was too long. But otherwise a beautiful wedding.
Also, when you know you are going to be televised, be a professional and keep a straight face. Seeing Kate and William smirking during the sermon was really uncalled for and shows how amateur they really are.
Did not love it. He should’ve toned it down a bit and wrapped it up earlier. Harry and Meghan seemed amused though so there’s that.
