Reverend Michael Curry brought Jesus Fire to those stuffy British folks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that Reverend Michael Curry would be doing one part of the wedding sermon, I didn’t really know what to expect. Given that BBC America’s entire wedding coverage was so focused on how odd/different/notable it is to see a black woman (or mixed race woman) join the “white space” of a British royal family, I thought that Rev. Curry would probably be asked to play it very safe. But he did not. He brought the gospel of the black church to that stuffy white space. Here’s his sermon:

The British reporters had never seen or heard anything like that and they were stunned, to say the least. The Americans were like “PRAISE IT, Y’ALL!” Even if we’re not black, Americans are raised to believe in the power of an African-American preacher talking about Jesus Fire and Gilead. There Is a Balm in Gilead is actually a traditional African-American spiritual. The point of this wasn’t that Meghan is “becoming white” by marrying into this family. Also: the reactions from the royal family were especially funny/interesting. Zara looked shocked!!

  1. Honest B says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:00 am

    He was amazingly passionate and a great change from the more reserved British approach…just needed to wrap it up a bit earlier.

  2. Lela says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Calling the church of England stuffy isn’t right I think, it’s just different and more formal (married into the church and had our wedding at one). I think seeing this kind of sermon for the first time is just a big change, when you are used to a very formal, traditional type of church experience, it felt different for me watching it as well.

  3. oOsips.teaOo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

    They weren’t ready!

  4. klutzy_girl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:03 am

    The look on Zara’s face is still killing me.

  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Folks looked unprepared, I loved it.

  6. Clare says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:05 am

    lol watching the English squirm while the Rev did his thing, was so fun.

  7. Prettykrazee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

    i watched the BBC feed. Those commentators didn’t know what to make of it! Meredith Viera told them he was a typical American Minster and that’s their sermon style. They were like well this is Britain! They were quite out of sorts about it. I found it very amusing.

  8. GATy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I’m not English, I’m Spanish and the pastor was exaggerated there’s a middle point between being bored or overexcite. I don’t know how many times he said love, love, love, love, love, love, love,…. sorry but it was to much.

  9. Eric says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I like me some sermonizing from Rev Curry, but JFC that cellist.
    19 you say?

    I’m done

  10. Sophie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I liked the content. But the delivery was so theatrical and over the top. A little less yelling would have helped. Typically American we would say in Europe. ;)

  11. Amelie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Come on, we Americans all knew as soon as they announced a Black American Episcopalian bishop that he would go the fiery and passionate route. I wasn’t surprised in the least. Meghan knew what she was doing when she asked him to do the sermon (because it had to be per Meghan’s request, why else would an American reverend come to a British royal wedding?). And he had a great message and it was all about love. I’m so glad he invoked Martin Luther King and slavery, considering the history of oppression and colonization of the British empire. The British don’t know how to show emotion (or won’t show emotion) at these kinds of events and I’m so glad this guy brought the American emotion to it. Meghan definitely loved it and Harry seemed to enjoy it too. The only people who were confused were all the Brits!

    I started to laugh when they flashed to Camilla and she looked so confused about what was happening. Charles also seemed super bemused and trying not to laugh. I get it’s a shock to them since they aren’t used to it and have never experienced something like that. I’m guessing Meghan didn’t warn them. It made the ceremony memorable and will be talked about for years to come.

    As much as William and Kate’s wedding was nice, I can’t remember anything about it. It was very traditional, very stuffy, and apart from it being a royal wedding, nothing stood out about the ceremony.

  12. Derrière says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I understand passionate sermons, but I paused the live feed, cleaned the kitchen, fed my puppy, unpaused, and still heard the man in the middle of his sermon…It was too long. But otherwise a beautiful wedding.

    Also, when you know you are going to be televised, be a professional and keep a straight face. Seeing Kate and William smirking during the sermon was really uncalled for and shows how amateur they really are.

  13. A says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Did not love it. He should’ve toned it down a bit and wrapped it up earlier. Harry and Meghan seemed amused though so there’s that.

