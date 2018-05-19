Duchess Kate wore ‘primrose yellow’ McQueen to the Royal Wedding

The general rule of “wedding guest dress code” is don’t wearing anything bridal. The Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t help herself! She wore an Alexander McQueen coat-dress which was technically “primrose yellow” but largely read as off-white in photos and video. Yes, her Philip Treacy hat was a more noticeable yellow, and that helped, but really… in most photos, this looks like a repeat of the off-white McQueen coat she wore at Charlotte’s christening. Also: Charlotte is adorable with her little wave.

As for Pippa, she wore this $695 dress from The Fold, a British label. I have to give it to her: this is very appropriate for the occasion. She looks good. Some of you noted that the Middleton family had to sit with the lower-tier guests rather than the A-listers. Like, Amal Clooney had a better seat than Pippa and Carole. And Pippa’s not invited to the parties either.

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here’s Carole – I almost missed the fact that Michael is making an appearance in public for the first time in a while. Carole looks great, give her credit. She knows how to dress for a wedding too.

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

141 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore ‘primrose yellow’ McQueen to the Royal Wedding”

  1. Abby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Eh, it looked yellow in video. I thought it was a bit matronly but she also looks great for having just had a baby! Carole looked really nice, as did Pippa. Did I see their brother there as well?

    Reply
  2. Kitty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Charlotte looks so grown up! Adorable

    Reply
  3. homeslice says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Charlotte looks like such big girl here! Kate and her family look totally appropriate. Kate looks really good with a little of the baby weight still there.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I think all of them looked pretty. Charlotte is a star.

    Reply
  5. sus says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Looks yellow in pretty much all photos to me. She looks lovely.

    Reply
  6. BB8 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    It looked yellow & appropriate to me. Charlotte was adorable.

    Reply
  7. Skittlebrau says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Looks yellow to me!

    Reply
  8. kate says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Kate looked gown, I don’t have a problem with the colour given that she’s wearing a coat dress. Even if it were white, she could not be confused with the bride. Pippa looked also good, better than her sis as it’s often the case.
    I’m so surprised by the guest list and the seating arrangement tough. Amal and George Clooney were basically seated with family and close friends. Actual friends of Harry like Thomas Von Straubenzee were in the back. The youngest royals, the third and second cousins were not even there but Princess Racist brooch was??!!

    Reply
  9. Allie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    It looks yellow in all the pictures to me. I think people are always just looking for things to criticize Kate for.

    Reply
  10. vicsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Oi vey, I hope it’s not a repeat. If it is – it does not give away a good vibe – like “can’t be bothered” and I already saw DM exploding with “sham marriage = repeat look” commentary which was gross. If Kate’s not recycling outfits for much lesser events (and she’s not), why should she for this one? Not the best time to be thrifty. And yeah, I know she just gave birth but pleassssse – with her resources, that’s a PR misstep that could be easily avoided.

    Also, can I just say that it struck me as weird that Kate was not looking at the couple when they were exchanging vows, her head seems to be always turned away in videos? Yeah, she has the hat on but I found it quite strange in comparison to other family members like Charles who looked positively engaged and happy.

    Reply
    • homeslice says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:56 am

      I think maybe it’s more she has a tiny bit of weight and went with something low key? I think she looks very nice.
      Maybe she doesn’t like MM…who knows. How many of us don’t like our sister-in-laws??? lol.

      Reply
    • spidee!!! says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

      She gets moaned at for not repeating too.

      Reply
    • Truthie says:
      May 19, 2018 at 11:22 am

      There were reports that Kate declined the hen party and that she does not want to be friends. With 3 wee ones she has plenty of valid excuses for her behavior but… doesn’t she always find new ways to disappoint us?

      Reply
    • Veronica T says:
      May 19, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      Harper’s Bazaar said it is a repeat from Charlotte’s Christening, and I think it was. Quite the side eyes the royals were giving during the sermon, also. You all can say the royals love Meghan, but their faces today said otherwise. And this is just the beginning.

      And honestly, if my brother in law and his American actress bride put Amal and George and Oprah in front of my parents and didn’t invite my sister to the reception, I’d wear a repeat dress and side-eye my way through the whole wedding. It was bad manners to do that to Kate’s family. Harry knows them for years and always seemed friendly with them.

      And I noticed all the royals looking down during the vows except Charles. Again, you all think they are in love with Meghan? I don’t think they are capable of even sincerely liking her.

      Reply
      • The Original G says:
        May 19, 2018 at 1:01 pm

        It’s completely irrelevant what these born into privilege one percenters think or like.

      • Veronica T says:
        May 19, 2018 at 1:11 pm

        Well, the Original G, according to Harry, these are going to be the “family that Meghan never had,” so I guess it matters to Harry and Meghan.

      • Anna says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Honestly, if they dislike her, so what. It’s pretty evident that Meghan and Harry’s charm and charisma are far greater than that of the rest of the RF, and they will probably be very popular with the public. When you compare them with Will and Kate’s dullness, the difference is pretty stark.

        The RF have been blessed with a gorgeous, intelligent and capable woman who has way more life experience and work ethic than we usually see in British royal brides. If they can’t appreciate that, they’re stupid. Yes, they are based on traditionalism and conservatism, but if they are to survive as an institution they also need breaths of fresh air and a touch of glamour. Meghan brings that to the table, and judging by the impression she gives off, she will probably take her duties very seriously as well.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        Well said Anna. Also the website is up for Meghan as Duchess of Sussex on the royal family website. It lists her accomplishments and actual work she has done. Some of the BRF may not like her but I am sure Charles and the Queen are well aware of what she brings to their family in terms of intangibles.

      • Hazel says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm

        They were all following the order of service.

      • Natalie S says:
        May 19, 2018 at 3:12 pm

        “his American actress bride”

        At least the Middletons were allowed in the church.

        It was kind of Harry and Meghan to extend invites to the Middletons. Uncle Gary didn’t make the cut for his own niece’s reception so I’m sure the Middletons will understand not being asked to Kate’s BIL’s reception.

    • jwoolman says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      So Kate was supposed to get something new that won’t fit once she sheds the baby weight? Please cue the cries of wasting taxpayer money.

      If she repeats clothes, she gets slammed for some bizarre unfathomable reason. If she doesn’t repeat, she gets slammed for spending taxpayer money with wild abandon. Please make up your minds on this, people.

      Reply
  11. Enn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I feel like she and Camilla coordinated bold hat designs. They both look great though! Based on the experiences of my family and friends, Kate might still be wearing granny panties with a giant pad so the coatdress is a good choice.

    Reply
  12. Natalie S says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Charlotte looked lovely.

    Kate ….

    No. Come at me, whatever. But, no. It was more important for her to have a reference to Charlotte’s christening and I guess Louis’ upcoming christening than to wear an appropriate color.

    Reply
  13. Big Bertha says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Someone posted a photo of Pippa next to a can of Arizona tea. Poor Pippa.

    Reply
  14. Patty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Pippa’s dress is great, and dang, you can’t even tell she’s pregnant.

    Reply
  15. as says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Kate’s hat is ridiculous but her dress was clearly yellow in the icon. The first couple of pictures appeared off white, but I think it’s a flash issue since the next ones were so obviously yellow.

    Reply
  16. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:58 am

    It reads as cream in the outdoor pics and yellow inside the chapel. Honestly she could have just worn a brighter yellow or another color entirely to avoid the presumption of violating etiquette.

    Reply
    • Lizabeth says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:47 am

      Agree. I think the light from the lamps made it look yellower inside. But outdoors in ALL the pictures I’ve seen online the dress looks VERY close to the color of Charlotte’s dress while the hat still has a yellow tone. Were the bridesmaids wearing yellow? I sort of doubt it. (Remember Kate rewore the dress from PC’s christening with a pink hat to the Trooping & that made it look pinker.)

      I don’t understand why Kate would come this close to a white outfit at a wedding even if she did the same thing at Zara’s wedding. Where I live people would be pretty aghast. A re-wear was fine but not this color!

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        May 19, 2018 at 1:32 pm

        In person and inside the church, it was clearly yellow and nowhere near white. You’re blaming her for an artifact on outside photos due to the bright environment. If it were an overcast day, nobody would be bothered.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        Oprah stated on her IG that she originally had a beige dress and changed it because it “photographed white”. She was thoughtful enough to make efforts to avoid a white looking dress on Meghan’s wedding day. Why couldn’t Kate do that? It’s not a repeat dress and it’s not like she doesn’t have access to a tons of other appropriate dresses. She has hundreds of coatdresses in colours that wouldn’t be mistaken for white.

      • Lizabeth says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

        The artifact is the artificial tungsten indoor light Jwoolman, not the natural outdoor light. In any color matching situation— paint, yarn, and so forth– one compares colors under bright natural light not under dim artificial light.

  17. homeslice says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Can we talk here about how bad the Beatrice and Eugenie looked??? What the heck? I really was hoping for something cute, especially from Eug…

    Reply
  18. CuriousCole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    If anything I felt Amal was trying to steal focus from the bride far more than Kate. This is Kate’s go-to color for royal wedding guest duties, she wore a very similar cream coat to Zara’s wedding, and I think it’s the same hat. Charlotte is so much fun, she gets it already. What a waving pro.

    Reply
  19. ChillyWilly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    So why isn’t Pippa invited to the evening reception?

    Reply
  20. G says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Kate looked great and appropriate; for all we know she probably consulted with Meghan about her dress. So happy people commenting here aren’t taking the opportunity to slate her (again)!

    Reply
  21. Ce2495 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:21 am

    It looks yellow both in the pictures as well as on TV. Charlotte is adorable!

    Reply
  22. Laurie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I thought she looked like she was about to cry through the entire service – she looked miserable.

    Reply
  23. African Sun says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Kate has the most resilient body ever. She looks so good.

    Reply
  24. tw says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I’m sorry, no, Pippa’s dress is so FUG. Is she 80 years old?

    Reply
  25. Guest says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Meh…its kate. Her kids are cute but she’s still boring.

    Reply
  26. Maum says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I think she looked good.
    Pastel colours are very common at British traditional weddings and her outfit is obviously yellow.

    I think she worked the hat. I love big hats! Camilla’s was awesome too.

    Reply
  27. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:02 am

    She looked nice but the dress veered way closer to cream/off white than yellow. when I saw her pull up I thought – she CAN’T be wearing white!!! And when you see them all standing on the steps waiting for the carriage the dress totally looks white.

    She looked lovely – it was basically a repeat of Charlotte’s christening dress and the hat from Zara’s wedding, but both were new pieces I believe – but I still gasped when I saw her. considering all the family pictures and such – yeesh.

    Reply
  28. whatever1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Kate is 3 weeks postpartum and still has a postpartum belly. For all we know, she had an entirely different outfit made but couldn’t fit in to it.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 19, 2018 at 11:11 am

      Yeah, good point.

      Reply
    • Truthie says:
      May 19, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      She wore a coatdress outfit to Zara’s wedding, not too different from this. I think this was her choice all along, a safe pick. She’ll never be a style maven like Harry’s mom but the benefit to that is dodging budget outcries. Diana & Jackie K needed legendary budgets to fund their dare-to-be-great style choices. To my eye Kate is trying to look stylish but safe, as befits a future consort to the king. Except for the biscuit flashing of course.

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      May 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      I’m kind of surprised she wore a repeat McQueen (not sure if the hat is new?). But she did just really recently have the baby and I can get if she didn’t want to deal with having a whole new outfit designed and fitted at this time.
      The color looked cream in some lights but didn’t read as bridal to me. Meghan’s dress was bright white.
      Loved her hair today.

      Reply
  29. JoyBells says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    It looked yellow and just fine and Kate looked really lovely. She and Camilla had awesome hats too. :D

    Reply
  30. PlayItAgain says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I thought all the Middletons—and Kate—looked great. And Princess Charlotte is adorable!

    Reply
  31. cee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I gasped when I saw Kate because on video and photos it does look like she’s wearing white (at least on my macbook). Basic rule: avoid colours so light they could be mistaken for white.

    Pippa looks like a rococo vase. Not good.

    Reply
  32. alittlesugar says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:49 am

    This is the fourth time Kate has worn this (pale yellow!) outfit: at Charlotte’s christening, Trooping the Colour, for an engagement abroad and then today. All with different hats though – I do like the hats she wore today and on Trooping the Colour the best.
    I say good for her. there’s no need to get a whole new outfit just for today when she’s still got a little baby body left. And looking at the Queen and Anne’s outfits, they have been worn before to. So it’s not just Kate.

    Reply
  33. Lolo says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    When I first saw it, when she was with the kids outside the chapel, I was like oh she’s just wearing what she wore to Charlotte’s christening, so it was a surprise to find out it was new, bespoke. But whenever the camera cut to her during the wedding, I was like wow, she’s beautiful. Her postpartum skin is glorious so good for her. Yellow, cream I don’t care and I don’t think anyone else does either. She looked amazing and she had a baby four weeks ago so mazel tov to her.

    Reply
  34. WendyNerd says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Wow, Charlotte is really sprouting up, isn’t she? She’s going to be taller than George soon!

    Reply
  35. Vava says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Isn’t that the same exact coat dress Kate wore to Charlotte’s christening? Looks like it to me. I thought she looked fine, nude suede shoes and all.

    Not a fan of Pippa’s dress. And the mother looks to be wearing her favorite designer again. (Katherine Walker…………snoozeville).

    Reply
  36. Laura says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I think Kate and Pippa are gorgeous 😍

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      Pippa needed a better bra for support with her pregnancy boobs. My sister and family are here, and I mentioned that. She rolled her eyes at me and said the boobs looked fine. I think I’m right, though. LOL

      Reply
      • grizzled says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:23 pm

        Pippa’s long torso means that although her breasts are a healthy, perky distance from her waist, they’re a little further from her collarbone than is usual, so she looks droopy. Her penchant for high necked tops doesn’t help.

        I thought she, and the rest of the Middletons, looked good.

        I had a lot of family at my wedding, but not my future bro-in-law-inlaws. I guess they’ve convinced everyone that they really are royalty-adjacent.

  37. Jayna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I really wish Diana could have been at both of her sons’ weddings. I think she would be happy that they married well and will have stable relationships unlike hers with Charles. That’s all a m other could wish for. It’s events like these that make me a little melancholy about Diana. It’s why I truly believe William and Harry’s marriages will last. I believe they lean on their spouses and really need their partner. Sure, in different way, from each other, but they both are creating their own families.

    I’m happy for Meghan to get to be a part of a big family. Just having your mother can make for an amazing relationship, but kind of quiet holidays. I bet she will be pregnant by the end of the year.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      Yeah, Meghan and Harry were looking at each other and smiling/giggling when the Bishop mentioned the creation of family during the ceremony. I think it’s safe to assume children will be a first priority now after the wedding, especially considering Meghan’s age. If they want more than one, they should get started :)

      Reply
  38. Alexandria says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Carole’s look rocks here. Actually I’ve always felt she dresses well most of the time.

    Reply
  39. liriel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Carole was basically perfect. As for Kate – she really didn’t want to make this even all about her so I appreciate that. She really is a Stepford wife and mother :)

    Reply
    • Claire says:
      May 19, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      That’s kinda mean. She has to tow the line in her position. She’s very regal and beautiful and to me does the RF justice. She doesn’t even have to try to look good. Stunning woman.

      Reply
      • Bluthfan says:
        May 19, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        I wouldn’t say Kate is regal or stunning. She’s aging hard and looks dowdy as she always does. Royalty is wasted on Kate. She can’t do the fashion and she is too lazy to really do the charity work and she is too standoffish to engage with the public. I hope Meghan won’t follow in her footsteps.

