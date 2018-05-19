Duchess Kate wore ‘primrose yellow’ McQueen to the Royal Wedding

Embed from Getty Images

The general rule of “wedding guest dress code” is don’t wearing anything bridal. The Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t help herself! She wore an Alexander McQueen coat-dress which was technically “primrose yellow” but largely read as off-white in photos and video. Yes, her Philip Treacy hat was a more noticeable yellow, and that helped, but really… in most photos, this looks like a repeat of the off-white McQueen coat she wore at Charlotte’s christening. Also: Charlotte is adorable with her little wave.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

As for Pippa, she wore this $695 dress from The Fold, a British label. I have to give it to her: this is very appropriate for the occasion. She looks good. Some of you noted that the Middleton family had to sit with the lower-tier guests rather than the A-listers. Like, Amal Clooney had a better seat than Pippa and Carole. And Pippa’s not invited to the parties either.

Here’s Carole – I almost missed the fact that Michael is making an appearance in public for the first time in a while. Carole looks great, give her credit. She knows how to dress for a wedding too.