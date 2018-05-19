Duchess Kate wore ‘primrose yellow’ McQueen to the Royal Wedding

The general rule of “wedding guest dress code” is don’t wearing anything bridal. The Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t help herself! She wore an Alexander McQueen coat-dress which was technically “primrose yellow” but largely read as off-white in photos and video. Yes, her Philip Treacy hat was a more noticeable yellow, and that helped, but really… in most photos, this looks like a repeat of the off-white McQueen coat she wore at Charlotte’s christening. Also: Charlotte is adorable with her little wave.
As for Pippa, she wore this $695 dress from The Fold, a British label. I have to give it to her: this is very appropriate for the occasion. She looks good. Some of you noted that the Middleton family had to sit with the lower-tier guests rather than the A-listers. Like, Amal Clooney had a better seat than Pippa and Carole. And Pippa’s not invited to the parties either.
Here’s Carole – I almost missed the fact that Michael is making an appearance in public for the first time in a while. Carole looks great, give her credit. She knows how to dress for a wedding too.
Eh, it looked yellow in video. I thought it was a bit matronly but she also looks great for having just had a baby! Carole looked really nice, as did Pippa. Did I see their brother there as well?
Yeah, it looked very yellow on TV, so I was confused when I saw the pictures of her outside and it looked cream.
It looked really yellow on the coverage I saw. I thought she looked great only 26 *days* after giving birth!
Charlotte is a real cutie.
I didn’t even notice Kate when she got out of the car with the kids, all I could look at was the lovely very-pregnant lady in the bright pink. I only saw her in re-run footage. Ho-hum, she’s dressing like Camilla but doesn’t have Cam’s wacky sense of hat style or jewelry.
Looks yellow in the photos on this post too. She looked great. Charlotte is such a pro. Actually all the kids looked lovely…thought they did a great job.
Sometimes it’s frustrating that they seem to pick apart every single thing Kate does or wears.
It’s not a competition between these women and no one is trying to steal thunder at the wedding.
It was a yellow dress that she seemed to feel comfortable and confident in so soon postpartum.
@Nicole
Little Charlotte was the one and only bright spot in a very dull and boring wedding.
Kate and her family looked better than Chucky and his family. William and Harry made good choices.
So many photos, yet i want more. Serena looked smashing, i hated Amal and Vicky’s outfits… Oh Oprah looked good too, she also wore creamy.
I actually like Carole’s outfit the best. It was age appropriate for her. Kate’s dress is matronly and is another one of those “sorta looks like another dress she has but is slightly different” dresses, which is wasteful and par for the course for her. I don’t think her dress took attention from the bride though.
Yellow. Definitely read yellow from all I have seen. It’s amazing that she looks as good as she does after her recent giving birth. I thought she helped with the kids and stayed out of the way as any decent guest would.
It was yellows it is also the same dress she wore to Charlotte’s christining & The Queen’s birthday. It was very much in deference to the Bride. I’m wearing a three-peat, nothing to see here.
Charlotte looks so grown up! Adorable
Charlotte looks like such big girl here! Kate and her family look totally appropriate. Kate looks really good with a little of the baby weight still there.
I think all of them looked pretty. Charlotte is a star.
After Meghan, Charlotte was the one I most wanted to see lol. She and George looked adorable (as did all the kids), but she is *definitely* the star there 😊
She has the wave down pat.
She’s officially my favorite royal now
I think that wave is a generational imprint. Too cute!
Charlotte is a boss. Her personality comes across already.
Charlotte is a star. When Kate spoke to her as they awaited the carriage, it looked as if Charlotte placidly responded,”Yah, and I will own it and everything else here soon enough, mummy.” Her wave delights me and made me think she is a special fan of her uncle Harry and auntie Meghan.
😂😂
Love all these outfits!
Hats, more pretty pastel hats for everyone, I say.
Kate, Pippa, their Mum all look lovely.
How about Prince Edward and Sophie? Look how grown up their kids are.
Why does Prince Andrew always look so sour-faced, would it kill him to smile?
Looks yellow in pretty much all photos to me. She looks lovely.
It looked yellow & appropriate to me. Charlotte was adorable.
Looks yellow to me!
Kate looked gown, I don’t have a problem with the colour given that she’s wearing a coat dress. Even if it were white, she could not be confused with the bride. Pippa looked also good, better than her sis as it’s often the case.
I’m so surprised by the guest list and the seating arrangement tough. Amal and George Clooney were basically seated with family and close friends. Actual friends of Harry like Thomas Von Straubenzee were in the back. The youngest royals, the third and second cousins were not even there but Princess Racist brooch was??!!
Omg no — brooch bitch was there!!???? Who invited her? Ugh, toss her out the back, loathesome beast that she is.
Weird seating.
Can you imagine how weird it was for Serena Williams for instance to be seated so close to to the racist princess, not only as a black woman but also as someone who aw personally insulted by her? Weird, very weird choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must have had a case of the vapours during that ceremony – exposed to more culture than she’s ever had to endure before, poor old thing.
I think they said some of the choir seating choices were based on guests affiliation with charities that Harry and Meghan support.
It looks yellow in all the pictures to me. I think people are always just looking for things to criticize Kate for.
I see no color competition with Meghan at all. It was yellow.
Agreed. Looked yellow.
I agree, this is one time where there’s no criticism warranted. She looked nice
Carole looked wonderful, too. Beautiful color, great fabric and tailoring, loved the hat. Very flattering.
Kate cant catch a break! It looked buttery yellow to me and very appropriate. She looked happy and healthy. Charlotte and George were so cute!! All the page boys and bridesmaids killed it! They were so good and loved the boys carrying her veil.
Absolutely Allie, poor woman can’t do anything right for some. I think she looked great, and for say she had her third baby less than a month ago, kudos to her.
Kate looked wonderful, loved her hat as well. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are too cute!
Oi vey, I hope it’s not a repeat. If it is – it does not give away a good vibe – like “can’t be bothered” and I already saw DM exploding with “sham marriage = repeat look” commentary which was gross. If Kate’s not recycling outfits for much lesser events (and she’s not), why should she for this one? Not the best time to be thrifty. And yeah, I know she just gave birth but pleassssse – with her resources, that’s a PR misstep that could be easily avoided.
Also, can I just say that it struck me as weird that Kate was not looking at the couple when they were exchanging vows, her head seems to be always turned away in videos? Yeah, she has the hat on but I found it quite strange in comparison to other family members like Charles who looked positively engaged and happy.
I think maybe it’s more she has a tiny bit of weight and went with something low key? I think she looks very nice.
Maybe she doesn’t like MM…who knows. How many of us don’t like our sister-in-laws??? lol.
She gets moaned at for not repeating too.
I don’t even get this repeating conversation. I always repeat at weddings. Are we not supposed to? Or is it a royal thing? I genuinely didn’t know this was potentially an etiquette issue.
There were reports that Kate declined the hen party and that she does not want to be friends. With 3 wee ones she has plenty of valid excuses for her behavior but… doesn’t she always find new ways to disappoint us?
You’re disappointed because she didn’t go to a hen party?
Why do sister in laws have to be BFF’s?? I’m not with mine…
Harper’s Bazaar said it is a repeat from Charlotte’s Christening, and I think it was. Quite the side eyes the royals were giving during the sermon, also. You all can say the royals love Meghan, but their faces today said otherwise. And this is just the beginning.
And honestly, if my brother in law and his American actress bride put Amal and George and Oprah in front of my parents and didn’t invite my sister to the reception, I’d wear a repeat dress and side-eye my way through the whole wedding. It was bad manners to do that to Kate’s family. Harry knows them for years and always seemed friendly with them.
And I noticed all the royals looking down during the vows except Charles. Again, you all think they are in love with Meghan? I don’t think they are capable of even sincerely liking her.
It’s completely irrelevant what these born into privilege one percenters think or like.
Well, the Original G, according to Harry, these are going to be the “family that Meghan never had,” so I guess it matters to Harry and Meghan.
Honestly, if they dislike her, so what. It’s pretty evident that Meghan and Harry’s charm and charisma are far greater than that of the rest of the RF, and they will probably be very popular with the public. When you compare them with Will and Kate’s dullness, the difference is pretty stark.
The RF have been blessed with a gorgeous, intelligent and capable woman who has way more life experience and work ethic than we usually see in British royal brides. If they can’t appreciate that, they’re stupid. Yes, they are based on traditionalism and conservatism, but if they are to survive as an institution they also need breaths of fresh air and a touch of glamour. Meghan brings that to the table, and judging by the impression she gives off, she will probably take her duties very seriously as well.
Well said Anna. Also the website is up for Meghan as Duchess of Sussex on the royal family website. It lists her accomplishments and actual work she has done. Some of the BRF may not like her but I am sure Charles and the Queen are well aware of what she brings to their family in terms of intangibles.
They were all following the order of service.
“his American actress bride”
At least the Middletons were allowed in the church.
It was kind of Harry and Meghan to extend invites to the Middletons. Uncle Gary didn’t make the cut for his own niece’s reception so I’m sure the Middletons will understand not being asked to Kate’s BIL’s reception.
So Kate was supposed to get something new that won’t fit once she sheds the baby weight? Please cue the cries of wasting taxpayer money.
If she repeats clothes, she gets slammed for some bizarre unfathomable reason. If she doesn’t repeat, she gets slammed for spending taxpayer money with wild abandon. Please make up your minds on this, people.
I’ve also seen criticism for her wearing a coat dress today…when countless other women were wearing coat dresses.
Coat dresses are more forgiving especially after having a baby. I wore one to a wedding several months after having a baby, it was very elegant as well as forgiving of a larger waistline. She looked beautiful today.
I feel like she and Camilla coordinated bold hat designs. They both look great though! Based on the experiences of my family and friends, Kate might still be wearing granny panties with a giant pad so the coatdress is a good choice.
Bahaha very true!
Kate can’t catch a break, I think she looked great and understated. If it wasn’t a repeat it sure looked like one. Remember what Diana wore to Fergie’s wedding? Bright bold colors.
Then pale yellow or white was a poor choice (if we’re going with the giant pad theory lol.)
I wouldn’t tempt fate with a light color either, but I’m thinking more along the lines of having an ensemble with some room so she can wear giant underwear if she needs to. My poor sister was still wearing them at her six week post checkup!
Charlotte looked lovely.
Kate ….
No. Come at me, whatever. But, no. It was more important for her to have a reference to Charlotte’s christening and I guess Louis’ upcoming christening than to wear an appropriate color.
Bit a stretch there, she probably can’t even remember what she wore back then, or just likes it.
Kate’s all about symbolism. I think it’s a stretch to think that she doesn’t remember what she wore to her own daughter’s christening.
Especially considering that was when they sourced that William lookalike outfit for George. Kate pays strong attention to these things.
Kate looked nice but no to the outfit. The hat was good though. It was a repeat from Zara’s wedding, I think.
It wasn’t a repeat of the hat – I don’t think – but it was very close.
I’m with you with the dress. Kate wears a dress that’s basically a replica of what she wore to Charlotte’s christening? It was…..weird.
She has a weird OCD with wearing many similar but not exactly dresses all the time. Not new for her. I wasn’t impressed with her faces during the sermon. Way to show your white privilege there. Will wasn’t much better. Even Camilla seemed off.
Meghan better get used to it. This family, including Harry, exemplifies white privelege.
I am pretty sure that Meghan has encountered white privilege before. Telling her to just get used to it though is a pretty ridiculous to say.
Someone posted a photo of Pippa next to a can of Arizona tea. Poor Pippa.
OMG I see it😂 !
Lol
Yes! That’s it. I couldn’t figure out what it was.
Pippa’s dress pattern gave her strategically placed nipple stems. 😂
Pippa’s dress is great, and dang, you can’t even tell she’s pregnant.
Yes, I really expected to see the bump! I really felt for Zara. That can’t be comfortable getting all dressed up with you are due any minute!
Mike T’s sweet loving turn to Zara during a song was completely delightful. ❤️
@homeslice i feel for Zara. I remember having to attend a couple weddings when I was hugely pregnant and no, it wasn’t much fun. I felt like a rolling house. The maternity dresses were not exactly my style but I didn’t have the $$$ for high end garments or tailoring, could not drink at the reception, didn’t feel like dancing. Ugh. Just smile and exit early.
Am I the only one who doesn’t like Pippas dress? It is fug AF. Hate those panels in the skirt.
Yes you can’t unless u really stare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s hat is ridiculous but her dress was clearly yellow in the icon. The first couple of pictures appeared off white, but I think it’s a flash issue since the next ones were so obviously yellow.
I couldn’t wear that hat in a million years but I think she pulls it off. Camilla looks like her hat is going to spin around and fly her away.
Kate’s hat is ridiculous and I love it. It looks great on her, and I like her straight, shorter hair.
It reads as cream in the outdoor pics and yellow inside the chapel. Honestly she could have just worn a brighter yellow or another color entirely to avoid the presumption of violating etiquette.
Agree. I think the light from the lamps made it look yellower inside. But outdoors in ALL the pictures I’ve seen online the dress looks VERY close to the color of Charlotte’s dress while the hat still has a yellow tone. Were the bridesmaids wearing yellow? I sort of doubt it. (Remember Kate rewore the dress from PC’s christening with a pink hat to the Trooping & that made it look pinker.)
I don’t understand why Kate would come this close to a white outfit at a wedding even if she did the same thing at Zara’s wedding. Where I live people would be pretty aghast. A re-wear was fine but not this color!
In person and inside the church, it was clearly yellow and nowhere near white. You’re blaming her for an artifact on outside photos due to the bright environment. If it were an overcast day, nobody would be bothered.
Oprah stated on her IG that she originally had a beige dress and changed it because it “photographed white”. She was thoughtful enough to make efforts to avoid a white looking dress on Meghan’s wedding day. Why couldn’t Kate do that? It’s not a repeat dress and it’s not like she doesn’t have access to a tons of other appropriate dresses. She has hundreds of coatdresses in colours that wouldn’t be mistaken for white.
The artifact is the artificial tungsten indoor light Jwoolman, not the natural outdoor light. In any color matching situation— paint, yarn, and so forth– one compares colors under bright natural light not under dim artificial light.
Can we talk here about how bad the Beatrice and Eugenie looked??? What the heck? I really was hoping for something cute, especially from Eug…
I wanted to smack their faces when they were giggling like rude loons during the Bishop’s comments.
Oy…did they??? I didn’t watch the ceremony…west coaster here!
Many royals weren’t looking their best during that sermon. Kate and Will were also acting up and possibly Camilla.
You know I kind felt that way too. There were some facial expressions during that sermon that read a little ‘can you believe this?’ imo
The royals were all mocking the preacher, and in effect, Meghan, with their expressions during the sermon. Did you see Zara’s face?? I did have to laugh at her’s, cause she looks like she is about to fall sideways in one picture!
The royals are not thrilled about Meghan. They showed it today. They are the epitome of white privilege and they weren’t embarrassed to show their contempt of Meghan and the preacher openly. Even William and Charles were giggling at him.
Me too, Liberty. So rude of the Yorks
And Chelsy Davy smirking smugly during the gospel choir. Ugh. The rudeness was disgusting.
I would imagine that Zara was having great difficulty getting comfortable given how far on she is – those quite seats are very narrow.
If anything I felt Amal was trying to steal focus from the bride far more than Kate. This is Kate’s go-to color for royal wedding guest duties, she wore a very similar cream coat to Zara’s wedding, and I think it’s the same hat. Charlotte is so much fun, she gets it already. What a waving pro.
So why isn’t Pippa invited to the evening reception?
Yes that’s all I want to know too!
Probably because she’s not a close friend? My impression is she only sees Harry at big family gatherings once in a blue moon and through Kate and William. I don’t think she hangs out with Harry and Meghan on the regular.
It’s the media that makes a big deal of their supposed friendship because they were maid of honor and best man at WK’s wedding, but I’m not sure they are more than acquaintances in reality. She’s invited to the daytime part out of courtesy, but the evening party is for the people who are an important part of the couple’s lives and history.
Yes, people like Amal and Oprah…lol.
I’m not saying that Pips should or would be invited…but some of the recent developments on the “close friends” list have me rolling my eyes…
But are Amal and Oprah invited to the evening party though, Homeslice? Only 200 out of 600 church guests are going to the Frogmore House do. Most people aren’t invited, probably including most of the celebs.
are amal and oprah going to the evening reception? if so, then I join you with the eye rolling.
I will bet Oprah and Amal are at the evening reception. Especially Oprah…she didn’t fly all that way only for a luncheon!
Since Oprah, who doesn’t even know the family, and Amal and George, and others were also placed in front of the Middletons at the Church seems purposefully done, and no invite to Pippa, no wonder Kate wore a retread dress and was side-eyeing during the wedding. I would be mad. And Pippa knows Harry for years, they invited Meghan to their reception and for some reason, M&H felt Amal and George are closer to them than Kate’s sister.
Big mistake. Carole will be on the warpath.
better yet, why WOULD pippa be invited to the evening reception?
Right?!? I dont get the judgment that it’s more virtuous to have your sister in laws sister (or your husbands second through fourth cousins) than others invited.
Pippa didn’t let Harry bring Meghan to her wedding. Harry brought her to the reception but I’m not sure that she was actually invited. The Mids kept a strict “no ring no bring” for Pippa. The nice family thing would have been to let Harry bring Meghan even though they hadn’t yet announced the engagement.
Yeah, that’s my question. My SIL’s sister got married last year but we weren’t invited. I figured that was normal since we aren’t friends. 🤔
Kate looked great and appropriate; for all we know she probably consulted with Meghan about her dress. So happy people commenting here aren’t taking the opportunity to slate her (again)!
Kate and her whole family looked lovely. I am no fan, but no snark from me today!
It looks yellow both in the pictures as well as on TV. Charlotte is adorable!
I thought she looked like she was about to cry through the entire service – she looked miserable.
Kate has the most resilient body ever. She looks so good.
Right? I mean 3 kids, one born less than a month ago, and she looks this good? Unfair!
I’m sorry, no, Pippa’s dress is so FUG. Is she 80 years old?
Arizona Tea realness https://www.farmandfleet.com/products/1122283-arizona-tea-24-oz-arizona-green-tea.html?feedsource=3&gclid=Cj0KCQjwlv_XBRDrARIsAH-iRJSxj08vNFtMm4r1NdSsguwGaA6G7q1dXqEUWxLUzrUPl0PkVNZEftYaAv2wEALw_wcB
Meh…its kate. Her kids are cute but she’s still boring.
I think she looked good.
Pastel colours are very common at British traditional weddings and her outfit is obviously yellow.
I think she worked the hat. I love big hats! Camilla’s was awesome too.
She looked nice but the dress veered way closer to cream/off white than yellow. when I saw her pull up I thought – she CAN’T be wearing white!!! And when you see them all standing on the steps waiting for the carriage the dress totally looks white.
She looked lovely – it was basically a repeat of Charlotte’s christening dress and the hat from Zara’s wedding, but both were new pieces I believe – but I still gasped when I saw her. considering all the family pictures and such – yeesh.
Kate is 3 weeks postpartum and still has a postpartum belly. For all we know, she had an entirely different outfit made but couldn’t fit in to it.
Yeah, good point.
She wore a coatdress outfit to Zara’s wedding, not too different from this. I think this was her choice all along, a safe pick. She’ll never be a style maven like Harry’s mom but the benefit to that is dodging budget outcries. Diana & Jackie K needed legendary budgets to fund their dare-to-be-great style choices. To my eye Kate is trying to look stylish but safe, as befits a future consort to the king. Except for the biscuit flashing of course.
I’m kind of surprised she wore a repeat McQueen (not sure if the hat is new?). But she did just really recently have the baby and I can get if she didn’t want to deal with having a whole new outfit designed and fitted at this time.
The color looked cream in some lights but didn’t read as bridal to me. Meghan’s dress was bright white.
Loved her hair today.
If Kate would have worn a stand out, she would have been ripped too…she can’t win. I’m not her biggest fan, but JEESH. She looked fine.
It looked yellow and just fine and Kate looked really lovely. She and Camilla had awesome hats too.
I thought all the Middletons—and Kate—looked great. And Princess Charlotte is adorable!
I gasped when I saw Kate because on video and photos it does look like she’s wearing white (at least on my macbook). Basic rule: avoid colours so light they could be mistaken for white.
Pippa looks like a rococo vase. Not good.
On TV, Kate’s very clearly in yellow.
Oprah confirmed on her IG that she did a last minute dress change to avoid a beige dress photographing white. Some people are just more thoughtful about that issue.
This is the fourth time Kate has worn this (pale yellow!) outfit: at Charlotte’s christening, Trooping the Colour, for an engagement abroad and then today. All with different hats though – I do like the hats she wore today and on Trooping the Colour the best.
I say good for her. there’s no need to get a whole new outfit just for today when she’s still got a little baby body left. And looking at the Queen and Anne’s outfits, they have been worn before to. So it’s not just Kate.
When I first saw it, when she was with the kids outside the chapel, I was like oh she’s just wearing what she wore to Charlotte’s christening, so it was a surprise to find out it was new, bespoke. But whenever the camera cut to her during the wedding, I was like wow, she’s beautiful. Her postpartum skin is glorious so good for her. Yellow, cream I don’t care and I don’t think anyone else does either. She looked amazing and she had a baby four weeks ago so mazel tov to her.
Harper’s Bazaar says it is a repeat. Where did you read it’s new? If so, that’s nuts cause it looks just like the christening dress for Charlotte.
Wow, Charlotte is really sprouting up, isn’t she? She’s going to be taller than George soon!
Isn’t that the same exact coat dress Kate wore to Charlotte’s christening? Looks like it to me. I thought she looked fine, nude suede shoes and all.
Not a fan of Pippa’s dress. And the mother looks to be wearing her favorite designer again. (Katherine Walker…………snoozeville).
I think Kate and Pippa are gorgeous 😍
Pippa needed a better bra for support with her pregnancy boobs. My sister and family are here, and I mentioned that. She rolled her eyes at me and said the boobs looked fine. I think I’m right, though. LOL
Pippa’s long torso means that although her breasts are a healthy, perky distance from her waist, they’re a little further from her collarbone than is usual, so she looks droopy. Her penchant for high necked tops doesn’t help.
I thought she, and the rest of the Middletons, looked good.
I had a lot of family at my wedding, but not my future bro-in-law-inlaws. I guess they’ve convinced everyone that they really are royalty-adjacent.
I really wish Diana could have been at both of her sons’ weddings. I think she would be happy that they married well and will have stable relationships unlike hers with Charles. That’s all a m other could wish for. It’s events like these that make me a little melancholy about Diana. It’s why I truly believe William and Harry’s marriages will last. I believe they lean on their spouses and really need their partner. Sure, in different way, from each other, but they both are creating their own families.
I’m happy for Meghan to get to be a part of a big family. Just having your mother can make for an amazing relationship, but kind of quiet holidays. I bet she will be pregnant by the end of the year.
Yeah, Meghan and Harry were looking at each other and smiling/giggling when the Bishop mentioned the creation of family during the ceremony. I think it’s safe to assume children will be a first priority now after the wedding, especially considering Meghan’s age. If they want more than one, they should get started
Carole’s look rocks here. Actually I’ve always felt she dresses well most of the time.
I think Carole’s might be one of my favorites today. She’s another one who should stand up straighter, though.
Carole was basically perfect. As for Kate – she really didn’t want to make this even all about her so I appreciate that. She really is a Stepford wife and mother
That’s kinda mean. She has to tow the line in her position. She’s very regal and beautiful and to me does the RF justice. She doesn’t even have to try to look good. Stunning woman.
I wouldn’t say Kate is regal or stunning. She’s aging hard and looks dowdy as she always does. Royalty is wasted on Kate. She can’t do the fashion and she is too lazy to really do the charity work and she is too standoffish to engage with the public. I hope Meghan won’t follow in her footsteps.
