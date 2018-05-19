Doria Ragland wore custom Oscar de la Renta to the Royal Wedding

There were so many cutaways to Doria Ragland throughout the wedding service! She looked so emotional throughout, which made ME emotional. She was watching her baby – her only child – marry a prince. Her baby is being cherished and adored by a prince, and it’s a beautiful thing. Doria wore a custom dress and coat by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for Oscar de la Renta. Her hat was Stephen Jones. I think the mint green was a good choice too. She looked amazing.
Also in green? Queen Elizabeth II! She wore a brighter, almost-neon green to the wedding and she looked like a boss. Her ensemble was Stuart Parvin, with a hat by Angela Kelly. It’s amazing to see Prince Philip up and about following his hip surgery too!
The Countess of Wessex wore Suzannah and a Jane Taylor hat. She looked great.
And the York princesses seemed very subdued, didn’t they? They almost disappeared! Beatrice wore a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress and Eugenie wore bespoke Gainsbourg. Their mom was invited, but Sarah Ferguson didn’t get to sit with her daughters. Now that I’m really looking at them, Beatrice’s dress is the fuggery.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Getty.
This lady is awesome. I’m a fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One look at her and I said “Bow down to Doria!” She was exquisite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom looked beautiful! I love that she wore her nose ring! 👊🏽👊🏽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I finally spotted it, I couldn’t believe anybody had made a fuss about it. The little bitty thing was nice, no worse than earrings and a lot less obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not a nose ring, that’s a nose stud. My cousin has a nose ring and I hate it. It’s a real ring that is inserted between the nostrils, and every time I see it I want to insert a rope in it and lead her around like a prize cow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hoped she would take it off. Now, i am glad she didn’t. She looked amazing, proud and dignified. I don’t like royals, but seeing Doria, it was so heartwarming. Hope she stays with the couple for a while. I wanna hug her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie, Bea and Eug all misses…oy. I think Doria looks great as MOB and nice touch on Charles escorting both she and Camilia out of church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a “bespoke” dress, isn’t eugenie’s really ill-fitting???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bea and Eugene and the Queen picked worst outfits. Even Camilla looked nice, outfit wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria was sooo sweet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked fantastic. She’s so elegant. I’m a little disappointed that the York girls toned it down, though, we can usually count on them for more wackiness than that. Sophie’s I’d like more if the skirt were shorter, it’s a bit heavy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really disappointed. I was looking forward to the wackiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I like their out of the world attitude to fashion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! All kudos to Doria though – loved her look. And the Queen – love her in bright colors!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria is a such a class act. Her crying during the ceremony brought such a realness to it. This was her baby and you felt the connection and reality of that. So beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing her cry made me cry, so sweet. She looked absolutely beautiful and elegant.
Hold on, suddenly I think it is possible she and the Queen had an agreement to do a nod to green and flowers! I just caught that, looking at these images.
I am such a huge Doria fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria made me feel things! She was lovely throughout. I wish she had someone close to her sitting with her. That may have been the case, I don’t know, but sometimes she seemed so alone. She made me happy and sad tearful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked amazing. She’s so gracious, I love her ♥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Loved that soft green color on her. TQ looked fab, too. Great combination of spring colors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria and the Queen both looked lovely. Doria is a beautiful woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Doria looks fabulous.
Not a fan of Camilla’s hat/hair/pearls situation. Too much fluffyness for my liking. I wish she choose a non-ruffled hat. Or something. All together looks kinda dated. Like she was getting dressed by the 80s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, we have a few friends in the sort of horse country world. They dress very simply and conservatively in dull colors and good sturdy fabrics and classics 95% of the time.
But give them a party, and they go to town, from sudden low-cut boobs flying whoa baby designer cocktail bling while still talking horses and oats, to super cupcake-frilled like this. There is no middle ground!! I find it kind of adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The senior royals and Doria looked gorgeous (thought I might’ve taken a few inches off Sophie’s dress).
Those York sisters can’t dress themselves to save their lives. God only knows what Eugenie will turn up in for her wedding. Maybe someone will step in and save her from herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did think Fergie looked to best I’ve seen her in long time tho!
I still have hopes for Eug’s wedding dress…lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I was all…wait….is that Fergie?!!! They invited her, wow!!
She looked fabulous too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep my emotion about Fergie exactly. Surprised to see her there and happy to see her looking so fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah actually stunned me that she could and did make such a brilliant showing. That is the best that she had looked in decades. Good for her and her girls! Although, the girls both looked , um, not very good. Beatrice ‘s rope hat/fascinate/headband was atrocious. Eugenie was dress was so plain as to be suitable for a casual lunch. B’s dress is suitable for the trash bin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Doria!! She is so regal.
The queen looked great. I gasped in dismay at Bea and Eugenie. So toned down, they might as well have been going for brunch. My theory is they caught so much negative attention and memes from their W+K wedding outfits that they didn’t want that again.
Was their mom at WK wedding? I was surprised to see her today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah was there but not seated with the rest of the BRF. In a dark color — navy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Navy and Pink, she looked good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked really good especially for Fergie. Poor thing. I think she has train wreck ingrained in her DNA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie is my favorite out of these and then Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Sophie’s outfit too. She gets more beautiful and stylish with age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Doria outfit, she looked like she was having a hard time believing it was all real. She and Meghan have really been embraced by the RF, esp Chuck.
One of my other fave moments was while she was waiting to walk down, when her fanfare started one of the page boys holding her train got so excited – his face was priceless.
On a negative note: The twat Burrell was caught trying to crash the wedding. The Fail has a story and photo’s showing he tried to blag his way into a private area. He should hook up with her half sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paul Burrell needs to F OFF. So sick of him and his commentary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is he? I never heard of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Carmen he is Diana’s “rock” AKA her butler who has written a million tell alls and been part of major drama such as when he was on trial for stealing royal belongings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES the look on that kids face when the music started. I know a wedding is about the bride and groom but damn if that kid wasn’t about to live his best life and he knew it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked perfect, beautiful! Seeing her choking up during the service made me choke up.
TQ nailed it as always.
Beatrice’s dress was a mess and Eugenie just looked boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So proud and happy for Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked so beautiful. I wish she could have been paired up with someone though. Not because she’s a woman but because the obvious sea of emotions evident on her face as she stood there made me want to protect her. Or something? Amazing lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie and Doris rocked it. Bravo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes — Sophie too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked wonderful, so elegant and refined. I felt sad whenever it cut to her, though, because she seemed so alone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who was sitting next to her? And there were two people, man and woman, who looked to be related to Doria sitting near the choir? I was wondering who they were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did cut a lonely figure but a powerful figure too. Listening to the sermon I thought about the mother – child bond and I thought about Doria and all the dark places she may have been for having a mixed race marriage and a mixed race child and just all the places and journies she’s had just being a mom. I imagined her saying to Meghan, “Flower, you and I have had to stand strong together for so long and we’ve had to walk some paths but here we stand together in Windsor Castle at your wedding. Girl, we have you gotten me to now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the soft pink feathery hat on Camilla!
I did not wTch the tv coverage, came here for the pics instead.
Doria looked very lovely. I enjoy all the pretty spring dresses, and Dorias is really nice for a MoB dress.
Disappointed in the York Princesses outfits, why does they always look so dowdy?
And, ffs…let Fergie sit with her Ex and daughters, it’s a flipping wedding!
Nice to see Prince Phillip and The Queen together, he is a tough old bird, isn’t he?
Glad that it all went off with no security troubles, those royal weddings must be a nightmare for security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Doria but I wish she could of had someone to lean on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that kind of made me sad. There were all of Harry’s relatives piled in and no one from Meghan’s side but Doria as family in this formal, televised royal wedding sitting alone.
Too bad Meghan’s father didn’t get his shit together months ago. Doria and Tom could have shared a proud moment regarding their daughter. In the long run, him not being there and having to worry about him probably took a lot of stress off of Meghan on her wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am loving that Doria remained true to her own style and didn’t look too stodgy. Love her braids and diamond nose stud! The York princesses always irk me, and today is no exception. They just come across as spoiled rotten brats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just what the over 60 crowd to retire those coordinated coat dress ensembles. That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked lovely. I really hoped for more from the York sisters though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria and the Queen looked amazing. The Blood Princesses were fugly nonsense as usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla always wears crazy hats that I love. For a no-nonsense horsey (literally) woman she has amazing hat game.
Doria looked perfect- warm and classy.
Perfect spring wedding mother of the bride look.
And she seemed so proud. Aaawww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Camilla in the big pink flowery hat and her big bejeweled choker! Love her chokers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too! I was just gazing in amazement at her hat & noticed the lady beside her looked a little plain in comparison, then went back to Camilla, who then lifted her head & THEN I saw that choker. Wow! And only then did I realize the plain lady next to her was Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla does carry off her hats. I really loved Camilla’s wedding ensemble for her own wedding.
Doria looks very pretty in a mother-of-the-bride kind of way. I honestly think she’s more stylish than this look, but I get why she wore it. I do love the color on her.
She has a great figure and looks younger than her years. Meghan takes after her mother that way. Meghan doesn’t look a day over 30. Harry is going to age older than his years I think, and it’s the opposite for Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do love the color of Beatrice’s dress, though. I was very confused about what she had on her head, and it didn’t seem as if she had done much to brush her hair…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At one point before the ceremony, it seemed like Andrew encouraged her to settle her messy hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first saw the York sisters sitting down, I thought they looked nice but disappointing for lack of ugly fascinators. Then I saw them standing up and thought WTF? One’s dress is full and too short while the other is too long and ridiculously poofie in all the wrong places and looks like it’s got chicken pox. Seriously, how can two wealthy women have such consistently bad taste in absolutely everything they wear? It’s like they’re magnets for ugly dresses.
As for Doria, she was perfection on every possible level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops that was supposed to say “one dress is DULL and too short.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing — these are wealthy, highly privileged women who can afford a good stylist (and they need one!). Beatrice’s dress was a good color but a horrible cut and style. And chicken pox made me lol, and is so right on. She needs something with cleaner lines that’s tailored. Eugenie looked like she was heading out to brunch – it came across way too casual. Fergie looked good in her navy and pink!
And Doria is just lovely. She looked beautiful. Her outfit yesterday when they arrived at the hotel was also perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looks beautiful and you could see all her love and pride for Meghan on her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the emotions were more that her daughter was becoming a royal and her life will never be the same again….good and bad. She was there for her first wedding so saw her baby getting married before this…this was whole other level of life changing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She looked so melancholy at times. Life will never be the same for any of them in good ways and bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Doria looked amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with most everything stated above especially with regard to Doria. I would like to add that Lady Louise looked lovely as well. Walking in she was to the right of her mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes – Lady Louise looked so pretty.
Doria was a model of grace and warmth, besides being beautiful. I think she must have a worldwide fan club now. I really think Charles was charmed by her, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed Charles reached out for her hand when the left to sign the registry. I thought that was sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love or hate Charles I really think he did a nice job today re: Meghan and Doria. And some speech snippets from the reception are coming out and it sounds like he gave a very touching toast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I never knew Charles had such compassion and warmth. The way he reached out to Doria, literally, holding his hand out for her to take, made me think ‘maybe Harry doesn’t just get it from Diana…’
I predict there will be Sandringham Christmases in Doria’s future. She has shown that she can hang and isn’t overawed, awkward or grasping. Just loving, kind and genuine. Like her daughter.
Yes, I am a Meghan stan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone have an ID on Eugenie’s handbag??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So great to see Phillip could make it. He will be 97 soon. Just had hip surgery and strolled in with no cane no walker not holding on to anyone. Damn. He is a tough old gaffer. Eugenies dress was too short and her hat didn’t go. Beatrice just looked odd. That dress was bad. The looked very subdued. Was Eugenies fiancé there? Doria looked lovely and I saw Fergie arrive and she looked very nice, very appropriate. I noticed that navy blue is having a moment. I’ve been wearing it a lot myself. Always liked navy but for awhile it was not an in color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I volunteer as head of Doria’s Fan club. I hope she is accepted into the fold in the same way as Sophie’s widower father is. I would hate to see Doria stranded in the wilderness by herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Doria will be fine. Meghan and Harry Iove her and I’m sure Camilla and Charles have befriended her. Plus she has her own full life in LA. She’s not a tragic figure in the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t know if it’s just me, but Prince Phillip actually looked pleased. He’s such a curmudgeon usually for lack of a better word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria was and is lovely.
Ok I’m dying to talk about the colours. And use of leaves. Noting the green dresses, beginning with Meghan’s engagement dress green bits…. the Queen, Princess Diana’s sister and niece, Doria, the Middleton women – all wore a shade of green. Princess Diana’s memorial garden is at Kensington. Pantone defines green as a colour of healing, renewal and unity (paraphrasing).
Then, all the muted outfits of the royals and most if not all in a shade of regal blue, except Kate and Camilla.
It was noticeable to me but I’ve not heard anything about it. I did wonder tho if this was in part to honour Diana and if Harry and Meghan requested it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Half of the clothes were crazy but I would wear them all IF I could afford them and if I was rich and entitled and invited to endless weddings with posh people just to make them go crazy upon arriving with my crazy hats and more crazy colors. I am charming like that lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked beautiful, but I’m so used to seeing pictures of her where she always looks beautiful. But Doria! I hadn’t even really seen any up close pictures of her before – she is amazing!!! It is now confirmed where Meghan got her looks. This lady is awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse