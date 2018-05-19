Doria Ragland wore custom Oscar de la Renta to the Royal Wedding

Embed from Getty Images

There were so many cutaways to Doria Ragland throughout the wedding service! She looked so emotional throughout, which made ME emotional. She was watching her baby – her only child – marry a prince. Her baby is being cherished and adored by a prince, and it’s a beautiful thing. Doria wore a custom dress and coat by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for Oscar de la Renta. Her hat was Stephen Jones. I think the mint green was a good choice too. She looked amazing.

Also in green? Queen Elizabeth II! She wore a brighter, almost-neon green to the wedding and she looked like a boss. Her ensemble was Stuart Parvin, with a hat by Angela Kelly. It’s amazing to see Prince Philip up and about following his hip surgery too!

The Countess of Wessex wore Suzannah and a Jane Taylor hat. She looked great.

And the York princesses seemed very subdued, didn’t they? They almost disappeared! Beatrice wore a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress and Eugenie wore bespoke Gainsbourg. Their mom was invited, but Sarah Ferguson didn’t get to sit with her daughters. Now that I’m really looking at them, Beatrice’s dress is the fuggery.

