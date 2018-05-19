Doria Ragland wore custom Oscar de la Renta to the Royal Wedding

Embed from Getty Images

There were so many cutaways to Doria Ragland throughout the wedding service! She looked so emotional throughout, which made ME emotional. She was watching her baby – her only child – marry a prince. Her baby is being cherished and adored by a prince, and it’s a beautiful thing. Doria wore a custom dress and coat by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for Oscar de la Renta. Her hat was Stephen Jones. I think the mint green was a good choice too. She looked amazing.

Embed from Getty Images

Also in green? Queen Elizabeth II! She wore a brighter, almost-neon green to the wedding and she looked like a boss. Her ensemble was Stuart Parvin, with a hat by Angela Kelly. It’s amazing to see Prince Philip up and about following his hip surgery too!

Embed from Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex wore Suzannah and a Jane Taylor hat. She looked great.

Embed from Getty Images

And the York princesses seemed very subdued, didn’t they? They almost disappeared! Beatrice wore a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress and Eugenie wore bespoke Gainsbourg. Their mom was invited, but Sarah Ferguson didn’t get to sit with her daughters. Now that I’m really looking at them, Beatrice’s dress is the fuggery.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Getty.

80 Responses to “Doria Ragland wore custom Oscar de la Renta to the Royal Wedding”

  1. Really says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:02 am

    This lady is awesome. I’m a fan.

    Reply
  2. homeslice says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Sophie, Bea and Eug all misses…oy. I think Doria looks great as MOB and nice touch on Charles escorting both she and Camilia out of church.

    Reply
  3. Lora says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Doria was sooo sweet!

    Reply
  4. Gine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Doria looked fantastic. She’s so elegant. I’m a little disappointed that the York girls toned it down, though, we can usually count on them for more wackiness than that. Sophie’s I’d like more if the skirt were shorter, it’s a bit heavy.

    Reply
  5. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Doria is a such a class act. Her crying during the ceremony brought such a realness to it. This was her baby and you felt the connection and reality of that. So beautiful.

    Reply
  6. MCV says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Doria looked amazing. She’s so gracious, I love her ♥

    Reply
  7. imqrious2 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    The senior royals and Doria looked gorgeous (thought I might’ve taken a few inches off Sophie’s dress).

    Those York sisters can’t dress themselves to save their lives. God only knows what Eugenie will turn up in for her wedding. Maybe someone will step in and save her from herself.

    Reply
  8. Abby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I loved Doria!! She is so regal.

    The queen looked great. I gasped in dismay at Bea and Eugenie. So toned down, they might as well have been going for brunch. My theory is they caught so much negative attention and memes from their W+K wedding outfits that they didn’t want that again.

    Was their mom at WK wedding? I was surprised to see her today!

    Reply
  9. Chinoiserie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Sophie is my favorite out of these and then Doria.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I loved Doria outfit, she looked like she was having a hard time believing it was all real. She and Meghan have really been embraced by the RF, esp Chuck.

    One of my other fave moments was while she was waiting to walk down, when her fanfare started one of the page boys holding her train got so excited – his face was priceless.

    On a negative note: The twat Burrell was caught trying to crash the wedding. The Fail has a story and photo’s showing he tried to blag his way into a private area. He should hook up with her half sister.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Doria looked perfect, beautiful! Seeing her choking up during the service made me choke up.
    TQ nailed it as always.
    Beatrice’s dress was a mess and Eugenie just looked boring.

    Reply
  12. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    So proud and happy for Doria.

    Reply
  13. Enough Already says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    She looked so beautiful. I wish she could have been paired up with someone though. Not because she’s a woman but because the obvious sea of emotions evident on her face as she stood there made me want to protect her. Or something? Amazing lady.

    Reply
  14. PlayItAgain says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Sophie and Doris rocked it. Bravo.

    Reply
  15. G says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Doria looked wonderful, so elegant and refined. I felt sad whenever it cut to her, though, because she seemed so alone!

    Reply
    • Nn says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

      I wonder who was sitting next to her? And there were two people, man and woman, who looked to be related to Doria sitting near the choir? I was wondering who they were.

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      May 19, 2018 at 10:29 am

      She did cut a lonely figure but a powerful figure too. Listening to the sermon I thought about the mother – child bond and I thought about Doria and all the dark places she may have been for having a mixed race marriage and a mixed race child and just all the places and journies she’s had just being a mom. I imagined her saying to Meghan, “Flower, you and I have had to stand strong together for so long and we’ve had to walk some paths but here we stand together in Windsor Castle at your wedding. Girl, we have you gotten me to now?

      Reply
  16. SJhere says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Love the soft pink feathery hat on Camilla!
    I did not wTch the tv coverage, came here for the pics instead.
    Doria looked very lovely. I enjoy all the pretty spring dresses, and Dorias is really nice for a MoB dress.
    Disappointed in the York Princesses outfits, why does they always look so dowdy?
    And, ffs…let Fergie sit with her Ex and daughters, it’s a flipping wedding!
    Nice to see Prince Phillip and The Queen together, he is a tough old bird, isn’t he?

    Glad that it all went off with no security troubles, those royal weddings must be a nightmare for security.

    Reply
  17. Yeahright says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I loved Doria but I wish she could of had someone to lean on.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 19, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Yeah, that kind of made me sad. There were all of Harry’s relatives piled in and no one from Meghan’s side but Doria as family in this formal, televised royal wedding sitting alone.

      Too bad Meghan’s father didn’t get his shit together months ago. Doria and Tom could have shared a proud moment regarding their daughter. In the long run, him not being there and having to worry about him probably took a lot of stress off of Meghan on her wedding day.

      Reply
  18. ChillyWilly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I am loving that Doria remained true to her own style and didn’t look too stodgy. Love her braids and diamond nose stud! The York princesses always irk me, and today is no exception. They just come across as spoiled rotten brats.

    Reply
  19. Sparkly says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Doria looked lovely. I really hoped for more from the York sisters though.

    Reply
  20. Skittlebrau says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Doria and the Queen looked amazing. The Blood Princesses were fugly nonsense as usual.

    Reply
  21. Maum says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Camilla always wears crazy hats that I love. For a no-nonsense horsey (literally) woman she has amazing hat game.

    Doria looked perfect- warm and classy.
    Perfect spring wedding mother of the bride look.
    And she seemed so proud. Aaawww.

    Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      May 19, 2018 at 11:57 am

      Love Camilla in the big pink flowery hat and her big bejeweled choker! Love her chokers.

      Reply
      • Hazel says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Me, too! I was just gazing in amazement at her hat & noticed the lady beside her looked a little plain in comparison, then went back to Camilla, who then lifted her head & THEN I saw that choker. Wow! And only then did I realize the plain lady next to her was Kate.

    • Jayna says:
      May 19, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      Camilla does carry off her hats. I really loved Camilla’s wedding ensemble for her own wedding.

      Doria looks very pretty in a mother-of-the-bride kind of way. I honestly think she’s more stylish than this look, but I get why she wore it. I do love the color on her.

      She has a great figure and looks younger than her years. Meghan takes after her mother that way. Meghan doesn’t look a day over 30. Harry is going to age older than his years I think, and it’s the opposite for Meghan.

      Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I do love the color of Beatrice’s dress, though. I was very confused about what she had on her head, and it didn’t seem as if she had done much to brush her hair…

    Reply
  23. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:45 am

    When I first saw the York sisters sitting down, I thought they looked nice but disappointing for lack of ugly fascinators. Then I saw them standing up and thought WTF? One’s dress is full and too short while the other is too long and ridiculously poofie in all the wrong places and looks like it’s got chicken pox. Seriously, how can two wealthy women have such consistently bad taste in absolutely everything they wear? It’s like they’re magnets for ugly dresses.

    As for Doria, she was perfection on every possible level.

    Reply
    • Other Renee says:
      May 19, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      Oops that was supposed to say “one dress is DULL and too short.”

      Reply
    • zinjojo says:
      May 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      That’s the thing — these are wealthy, highly privileged women who can afford a good stylist (and they need one!). Beatrice’s dress was a good color but a horrible cut and style. And chicken pox made me lol, and is so right on. She needs something with cleaner lines that’s tailored. Eugenie looked like she was heading out to brunch – it came across way too casual. Fergie looked good in her navy and pink!

      And Doria is just lovely. She looked beautiful. Her outfit yesterday when they arrived at the hotel was also perfect.

      Reply
  24. Enn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Doria looks beautiful and you could see all her love and pride for Meghan on her face.

    Reply
  25. JA says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    I think the emotions were more that her daughter was becoming a royal and her life will never be the same again….good and bad. She was there for her first wedding so saw her baby getting married before this…this was whole other level of life changing

    Reply
  26. Betsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I think Doria looked amazing.

    Reply
  27. HannahF says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I agree with most everything stated above especially with regard to Doria. I would like to add that Lady Louise looked lovely as well. Walking in she was to the right of her mom.

    Reply
    • Liberty says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      Yes – Lady Louise looked so pretty.

      Doria was a model of grace and warmth, besides being beautiful. I think she must have a worldwide fan club now. I really think Charles was charmed by her, too.

      Reply
      • Hazel says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm

        I noticed Charles reached out for her hand when the left to sign the registry. I thought that was sweet.

      • Dixiebells says:
        May 19, 2018 at 2:34 pm

        Love or hate Charles I really think he did a nice job today re: Meghan and Doria. And some speech snippets from the reception are coming out and it sounds like he gave a very touching toast.

      • Elaine says:
        May 19, 2018 at 3:25 pm

        Yes, I never knew Charles had such compassion and warmth. The way he reached out to Doria, literally, holding his hand out for her to take, made me think ‘maybe Harry doesn’t just get it from Diana…’

        I predict there will be Sandringham Christmases in Doria’s future. She has shown that she can hang and isn’t overawed, awkward or grasping. Just loving, kind and genuine. Like her daughter.

        Yes, I am a Meghan stan :-)

  28. CuriousCole says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Does anyone have an ID on Eugenie’s handbag??

    Reply
  29. Anare says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    So great to see Phillip could make it. He will be 97 soon. Just had hip surgery and strolled in with no cane no walker not holding on to anyone. Damn. He is a tough old gaffer. Eugenies dress was too short and her hat didn’t go. Beatrice just looked odd. That dress was bad. The looked very subdued. Was Eugenies fiancé there? Doria looked lovely and I saw Fergie arrive and she looked very nice, very appropriate. I noticed that navy blue is having a moment. I’ve been wearing it a lot myself. Always liked navy but for awhile it was not an in color.

    Reply
  30. Rae says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    I volunteer as head of Doria’s Fan club. I hope she is accepted into the fold in the same way as Sophie’s widower father is. I would hate to see Doria stranded in the wilderness by herself.

    Reply
  31. VintageS says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    i don’t know if it’s just me, but Prince Phillip actually looked pleased. He’s such a curmudgeon usually for lack of a better word.

    Reply
  32. Carrie1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Doria was and is lovely.

    Ok I’m dying to talk about the colours. And use of leaves. Noting the green dresses, beginning with Meghan’s engagement dress green bits…. the Queen, Princess Diana’s sister and niece, Doria, the Middleton women – all wore a shade of green. Princess Diana’s memorial garden is at Kensington. Pantone defines green as a colour of healing, renewal and unity (paraphrasing).

    Then, all the muted outfits of the royals and most if not all in a shade of regal blue, except Kate and Camilla.

    It was noticeable to me but I’ve not heard anything about it. I did wonder tho if this was in part to honour Diana and if Harry and Meghan requested it.

    Reply
  33. Egla says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Half of the clothes were crazy but I would wear them all IF I could afford them and if I was rich and entitled and invited to endless weddings with posh people just to make them go crazy upon arriving with my crazy hats and more crazy colors. I am charming like that lol.

    Reply
  34. Shannon says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Meghan looked beautiful, but I’m so used to seeing pictures of her where she always looks beautiful. But Doria! I hadn’t even really seen any up close pictures of her before – she is amazing!!! It is now confirmed where Meghan got her looks. This lady is awesome!

    Reply

