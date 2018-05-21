Meghan Markle’s makeup and arguably hair were on point for the Royal Wedding

While some people think that the Duchess of Sussex had “messy” hair or underdone makeup at her wedding on Saturday, I thought that, like her gorgeous Givenchy gown, her styling was well done and reflective of her personal taste. Meghan has a contemporary, understated fashion sense and it’s one I share and appreciate. Her hair was in a chignon that was strategically loose in places to project a kind of carefree style. This is a look we’ve seen on so many red carpets, Taylor Swift just did something similar for the Billboard Awards, and I don’t think it was out of place at the Royal Wedding. Plus the loose pieces weren’t hanging in her face, she didn’t touch them at any point and they never distracted from her overlook look. Meghan’s hairdresser was Serge Normant, and here’s a brief interview with him where he talks about how he met Meghan through friends last year and was so happy to work with her. He said her style was “loose and easy” and that he had met her recently but “the real work started a few days ago.” They wanted to create something easy for the Royal Wedding.

Meghan’s makeup was expertly done and she looked gorgeous with soft brown eyeshadow, liquid liner and very subtle false eyelashes. Her brows were precise without looking painted-on or too thick. Meghan’s lipstick was a soft pink that bordered on neutral and her light pink blush and contouring looked just as natural and radiant. Her foundation was light enough not to cover her freckles, which was cute. Her makeup was done by Daniel Martin, whom US describes as a “longtime friend and makeup artist” and who deserves so much credit for making her so fresh on her big day. Here’s his Instagram and he’s also worked with Jessica Alba, Elisabeth Moss, Demi Lovato and Jessica Biel.

There are of course comparisons being made to Duchess Kate’s makeup and hair at her wedding as she’s Meghan’s sister-in-law and had the last big royal wedding we saw in the UK. Harper’s Bazaar did a whole article about the differences and I think that’s of course reflective of their different styles along with the fact that makeup trends have changed in the seven years since Kate married William. Harper’s included a Duchess Kate wedding makeup tutorial so it occurred to me to see if anyone has done a Meghan Markle wedding makeup tutorial yet. Someone has, a youtuber named Hannah Dorman, but I think she got the look wrong and went too dark and smokey with her eyes. This Meghan Markle makeup tutorial, made in December of last year, gets her overall look a lot closer.

I was just watching an NPR tiny desk concert with Adele (she needs to come out with new music already) and I’m reminded of how unique and aspirational her makeup is. It just reminded me that many women want to look like Adele by using her makeup techniques, just like women want to copy Meghan and Kate’s looks. I’m so going to try that tutorial to look like Meghan! I think she got the whole look spot on.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ride in an Ascot Landau carriage through Windsor after their wedding

132 Responses to “Meghan Markle’s makeup and arguably hair were on point for the Royal Wedding”

  1. Jess... says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

    In my opinion, her hair was not “on point”. But that’s just me

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:04 am

      Ditto. I love her and the wedding itself was freaking fabulous but the hair (and makeup) was NOT IMHO.

      Reply
    • Wo says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:16 am

      It looked like a last minute rush job. Definitely not carefree or “on point”

      Reply
      • NoSacredCows says:
        May 21, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        I somewhat doubt that that is Markle’s fault. She knows: big day big photos so get your outfit together. She was (is) an actress and she knows red carpet and photocall preparations. So why this messy hair? Did somebody pull some ropes? Did somebody hold back the hair stylist? Or caused a delay?

    • KelT says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:18 am

      I agree. There’s so much more that could have been done to keep the hair in place. I actually thought she did her hair and makeup herself.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Same. You do not do ‘beach hair’ while wearing heavy fabric. It’s like somebody forgot their bobby pins and hair spray.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

      The hair at the ceremony was terrible, though I really liked it for the evening reception.

      Her makeup was AMAZING. She looked like she wasn’t wearing any, like she just woke up that way. I’d love to know the foundation brand and techniques.

      Reply
      • Bri W. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

        I totally agree. Hair looked somewhat messy (and not like messy on purpose kind of way) but her makeup was awesome.

      • another kate says:
        May 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

        Yes, I liked the hair for the evening reception, but I thought the wedding dress/veil/tiara combo called for something a little sleeker. I also didn’t like how the middle part showed in front of the tiara. For me, it was a (slight) misstep. I thought her makeup was great though and really showed her natural beauty.

      • stinky says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        ya I cant stop wishing she’d gone for a side-part instead of a center-part…
        it w/h/b SO much more chic.

      • Veronica T says:
        May 21, 2018 at 3:46 pm

        This ^^^
        Hair was like a 10 year old did it. Makeup was perfect.
        Loved the tiara!!!

      • Aurelia says:
        May 21, 2018 at 6:01 pm

        She basically had no make up on accept for the eyes. No blush and no lips. Bad call in my opinion. Her nose was shiny before she even got to the chapel. The hair was ridic. Touseled, just crawled out of bed hair is not a good look at a royal wedding. Touseled was totally fine for her evening party. She looked smashing in both dresses but where does this social injustice warrior get off being comfortable blowing half a mill $$$ on dresses. Christ there are starving people in the world. She also must have been comfortable sweeping up all the hobos from windsor too.

    • Chaine says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:34 am

      ITA. That big piece that was hanging down haphazardly looked like an accident and I just wanted Harry to reach over and tuck it back somehow. Makeup seemed flawless, though. I was impressed that she looked that good after what can only have been the most trying pre-wedding week in history. I’d have had huge bags under my eyes and a few chin zits for good measure.

      Reply
    • homeslice says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

      IMO the hair and makeup were not great. They didn’t go with the dress. The hair should have been perfect and the makeup a bit more “neat”. I thought the pencil on the one eyebrow was very evident.
      Since it’s inevitable we compare….while I didn’t totally love Kate’s makeup at her wedding, she was perfect from head to toe. I’m a neat freak though and that’s how I would have had it. I get that MM has a different vibe.

      Reply
    • Lookit says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

      I couldn’t agree more. The hair was a mess and the dress was poorly fitted. Luckily she is beautiful enough to overcome those issues – plus the veil and tiara were breathtaking.

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:12 am

      Yep I did not care for the “messy” hair even if her stylist says this is “loose and breezy.” Loose and breezy is how you look after you worked out and are going for a coffee. The hair is a big no for me.

      Reply
    • Morning Coffee says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      I loved her hair, but that one little piece was bothering me. I wanted Harry to reach over and tuck it back. Her makeup was beautiful.

      Reply
      • Tigerlily says:
        May 21, 2018 at 6:31 pm

        I totally agree. I thought her makeup was beautiful and very natural while highlighting her lovely skin (with freckles showing)…..some see shiny nose but I saw glowing. As for Kate’s wedding makeup-I felt it was too harsh. I have never liked her eye liner….especially lower lash liner.

    • SK says:
      May 21, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      Yeah… I didn’t love the hair. I hated the loose hairs hanging off the back and the semi-loose strands at the front. It made it look messy when it should have been chic. Either do full strands at the front (like she had for the after-party), or smooth them back. And no fly-aways at the back – that just looks sloppy. The overall style is lovely but the messiness drove me nuts.

      Her make-up though was perfection to me. I loved that you could see her freckles. I loved that she looked like herself but just even more gorgeous and radiant. I loved that she was dewy and fresh.

      I remember I loved everything about Kate’s wedding look except her makeup – I hated her blush which was way too strong.

      Reply
    • Redgrl says:
      May 21, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      I thought her make up was beautiful. The wedding dress was simple and had it been tailored better would have been classic & elegant. Hated the hair for the ceremony – too messy. Agree with those who didn’t like the centre part. Her hair for the reception went well with the 2nd dress. I liked the evening look.

      Reply
  2. Jay says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I hope her evil half sister is experiencing acid reflux looking at all the pics of Meghan looking lovely. :)

    Reply
  3. Anastasia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    That last picture is breathtaking! Her makeup and hair were truly perfection!

    Have we talked rings yet, Celebitches? I love that he’s wearing a wedding ring! Is it just a plain gold band, or what? I can’t seem to find any close-up pics. And is there any history behind her ring? And her earrings! Any history to those?

    I know the tiara was loaned to her by QE2–does it stay on loan to her? Or does it go back to a vault?

    I have a strong jewelry fetish. LOL.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:48 am

      Harry’s ring is platinum, I believe.

      Meghan’s ring is from Welsh gold, like Kate’s. I think its just a plain gold band.

      Her ceremony earrings are actually repeats – she wore them at a previous event – which makes me think they were a Christmas present from Harry maybe.

      Her bracelet and reception earrings were Cartier. There is speculation they were gifts from Charles but that has not been confirmed.

      Reply
    • Onerous says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

      He’s wearing platinum for his band. The tiara goes back to the vault, lol! Although some pieces tend to be lent regularly to certain members of the royal family. So if she has the need for a tiara again, perhaps this is the one QEII would lend her?

      And her makeup is fantastic – we commented on it right away. Every bride should get to decide for herself how she looks at her wedding, but it always strikes me as odd when women who don’t wear much makeup hire a makeup artist for their weddings and come out looking like an IG tutorial and not much like themselves. I was glad she wasn’t overdone and that it matched her normal look.

      Reply
    • Peg says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

      Loan, it goes back to the vault.
      His ring I think is platinum.

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I agree and appreciate that he’s wearing a ring too. His band is platinum, but I also would like to see it close up. Her ring it from Welsh gold. I believe the Queen Mother received a nugget and bands were made from it for royal weddings up to Princess Diana (?), then another nugget was gifted and used since then. The tiara is a loan only, but I’d be okay with wearing it once and having lots of pictures of myself in it. I love jewellery too. I’m a bit jealous of the aquamarine ring she was gifted, that had been Princess Diana’s, it’s one of my favorite gemstones. Now I want more post-wedding photos.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

      1. Tiara
      The tiara is her starter tiara. It will be a life long loaner specific to her alone as long as she remains a member of the family. At her death or divorce, it goes back into the vault. Like the other ladies, she will evenyually receive other loaners or she may decide to buy her own.

      2. Wedding rings.
      His ring is platinum, hers gold. Is there a specific reason you are excited that he is wearing a wedding ring?

      3. No history with her other jewels. They are all present Cartier collections. The earrings are repeats. We saw them during the engagement period. She also received Diana’s aquamarine ring which she wore for the evening reception. I’m willing to bet she got the matching bracelet too.

      Reply
    • Anastasia says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:37 am

      Thank you to everyone for the jewelry info!

      Reply
  4. savu says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I’m cool with loose, but it didn’t feel like her hair falling out in front was 100% intentional. At least I questioned it! Idk, I think there may have been a way for it to be easy and casual and not be falling out of the tiara. Just my two cents.

    The makeup was AMAZING. I loved it. She looked exactly like HERSELF. You can imagine she doesn’t look way different without any on. I loved the freckles! All the points on that one!

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Yes. All this styling did was bring up her best features (which are all of them IMO, lol). There was nothing distracting me from her beautiful face.

    Reply
  6. Mel M says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I liked how she looked like herself. What’s the point of looking like a totally different person on your wedding?

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I loved her hair and makeup. She looked like herself, just prettier – and I mean that in a nice way. So often when women get married they go too heavy on the makeup and don’t look like themselves anymore.

    Reply
  8. B says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Her makeup is always flawless. She should give Kate some pointers…

    Reply
  9. Bean says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I’ve spent way too long looking at pictures of this woman but I just can’t stop— she’s gorgeous! I’m particularly fond of her nose. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that profile on anyone *shrugs* it’s been a nice distraction from the 2018US dumpster fire.

    Reply
  10. Jussie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Her makeup was great. Her hair was fine, but that hairdresser didn’t do a thing Meghan couldn’t have done in 5 minutes herself, so not much point to that.

    Her look was miles better than Kate’s, and not because of the trends at the time Kate was married. Kate’s make-up has always been poorly applied and 15 years out of date, and her wedding makeup was somehow even more dated than usual.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:36 am

      I believe I had read that Kate ended up not using the make up professional and she did the make up herself… which was not good. She has improved somewhat since then, since the raccoon eyes are not there, but her brow game needs more work and she goes crazy with the blush reminding me of how my grandmother wore it in the 80s. Considering she has a stylist it really shouldn’t take this long to fix these things.

      Reply
  11. JA says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Great make up but nah on the hair especially the mid part…yes she had to dress modestly for the church but the hair was so lackluster.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I wasn’t crazy about her hair at all, but I think it looked fine and I’m glad she didn’t go overboard with makeup. She looks natural and beautiful, and too much makeup and perfect hair would’ve made her look fake. Her excitement and happiness was making her look radiant

    Reply
  13. Eleonor says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I loved her makeup! She toned down abd she lookef amazing

    Reply
  14. Keepitreal says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Hours to decide on this hairstyle? LOL! The hairdresser bragged that it only took 45 minutes to create this style…..really? That long? I guess he never met hairspray or hair grips. They should have factored in that the tiara would be heavy and given her hair some volume and body on top to support…very elementary…look at other royal brides with tiaras on. Fergie’s hair at this wedding looked marvelous…as did most of the other guests. This hairstylist was a waste of time and money. Please Meghan, ditch the middle parting and whispy bun…it does nothing for your face. Congratulations to them….but MM is not going to love these photos in retrospect.

    Reply
  15. Rapunzel says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I sympathize with her hair coming loose. Mine is heavy and I can’t do any styling like that because it will come undone in minutes.

    The makeup is perfect. But can we take a minute to appreciate her brow game too?

    Reply
  16. Naomi says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    The formal wedding photos are gorgeous!

    Reply
  17. Cher says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Complimentary, beautiful and flattering makeup. I did not care for her hair.
    The unkempt look is not appealing to me…if you are spending that kind of money and to be on the world stage like that, be more polished.

    Reply
  18. Kloops says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Not convinced about the hair. I feel it should have reflected the structure and simplicity of the dress and would have looked ideal with those wispy bits contained. It was a lovely up do though. I feel like it started well but skewed a little too loose when it hit the wind on the chapel steps. Made for striking moving images but less so at the alter. Not a big deal at all but if we’re being picky…. Her makeup is always on point. This is her basic look. She wears a fairly heavy smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, pink-neutral lips. It’s a classic look that plays up her most striking feature – her doe eyes. It’s very youthful and gives the appearance of light makeup because it emphasizes her lovely features but it’s a full face deftly applied. The makeup artist hit it out of the park.

    Reply
  19. Karen says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Serge Normant charges $600 just for haircut. He is go to hairdresser for actresses and models.
    https://www.debbreport.com/directory/entry/serge-normant-at-john-frieda/

    I personally loved Meghan’s hair and makeup. She looked beautiful. The focus of her look was her beautiful face.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    These two, sigh.

    Reply
  21. Elisa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:08 am

    The make-up was on point, I especially like the color of the lipstick.
    I really dislike her hair with the center-part, though. It makes her look subdued, which clearly she isn’t. So I disagree with other commenters that this looks underlines her personality.

    Reply
    • another kate says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:23 pm

      Yes! The center part is what drove me the craziest too! It was a misstep (to me) in what was otherwise a really stunning overall look.

      Reply
    • NoSacredCows says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      I think that tiara requires a center part hair. Because the tiara is kind of “centered” in the middle and it would look off if the hair wasn’t center-part, too.

      Btw. did anybody find out anything about the tiara? Was it bought for Markle? Or was it one of the queen’s pieces?

      I am still amused that Kate chose a cream-yellowish-coloured outfit. It is close to white and if she get pictured with the bride she will compete with the bride.
      Seriously ladies, please no white for weddings because white and all close-to-white colours like cream or off-white are the bride’s colours. It is her day.
      Nice move, Kate.

      Reply
      • Lizabeth says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        @Nosacredcows– I agree a side part wouldn’t have worked with that tiara (which I believe belonged to Queen Mary–its not new anyway) But it would have worked with her hair pulled straight back.

        The hairdresser claims wispy bits were supposed to fall out so she could tuck it behind her ears during the ceremony. Yeah, right.

      • Juliette says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        It was loaned to her by the Queen. It’s the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, made in 1932. A cool feature is that it has a detachable broach with diamonds apparently dating back to 1893.

        It was a gift to Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln when she married Prince George (later became King George V). Queen Mary gave it to Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

      • another kate says:
        May 21, 2018 at 2:35 pm

        @Lizabeth – Yes! Pulled back with no part at all showing is what I think it called for! With no wispy bits. I liked the messiness for the evening, but I stand behind my opinion that that the veil and tiara called for a sleeker no-part and no-wispies look ;)

  22. Adele Dazeem says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Listen guys, I jut have to say this: we can be IN LOVE with the whole wedding vibe, the bride and groom, EVERYTHING and that doesn’t mean we love the minute details like the hair and makeup. If given the Sophie’s choice of good hair and makeup or major happiness and love in your marriage with less than perfect bridal wear, what would you choose???

    Reply
  23. Cher says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:12 am

    The formal pictures are beautiful.

    Reply
  24. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Her makeup looked amazing. She has the benefit of incredible skin though, I could never get away with this barely there foundation. I would look ill.

    The hair … look I’m all for carefree but people underestimate how hard it is to do loose and undone right. A completely pulled back do is so much easier. The idea is great but like the not 100% perfect fit of that simple and elegant dress, I think people underestimate how hard it is to do. The reason people go for lace and bobby pins on their big day is that they’re easier to maintain.

    Reply
  25. CityGirl says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I thought she was stunning and stayed completely true to her sense of style. Plus they both look so in love. I loved the whole damn thang

    Reply
  26. NYC_girl says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She is gorgeous but the hair was a mess, especially with Normant doing it. Not the event for wispy/loose. When they went off to sign the registry someone should have fixed it for her. My mother would have pulled out a few bobby pins from her clutch and been all over me! The bits hanging on her left side looked sloppy and I assume when she looks at pics, she will regret it. I could be way off, but believe they incorporated less formality in other ways during the ceremony. Her hair should have been polished. He has been doing Julia Roberts’ hair for how long? It looks laquered within an inch of its life – esp when she got the Oscar (Brockovich?). Just my 2 cents.

    Reply
  27. Va Va Kaboom says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I just wish more people were consistent in their criticisms or admit that they’d probably like anything Meghan wore because they like her. I’ve seen a lot of people all over social media who routinely drag women who wear severe middle-parts, messy updos, poorly tailored clothes, etc. gush over Meghan’s look.

    Yes, she looked lovely because her personality and joy shone through, but pointedly ignoring all the things they normally critique is off-putting. Or at least it is to me, I’m kind of curmudgeonly nowadays though.

    Reply
  28. Ghaia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I am so impressed by her makeup. Even out in the sunlight her face just looked amazing. Which probably means that she has an amazing complexion independent of make up. Talking about makeup. Has anyone seen the picture Jessica Mulroney posted before the evening reception ? Quite the opposite of Meghan, so overdone it just looked really really tacky.

    Reply
  29. Dutch says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The way the headline is phrased it makes it sound like the argument is about if her hair was actually hair not not about how it was styled.

    Reply
  30. Cee says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I don’t think it fair to compare her makeup look to Kate’s. Kate did her own make up and she is not a make up artist, so of course there are differences in quality and final look.

    Reply
    • Sophia's side eye says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      I can’t blame Kate for insisting she do her own makeup, as I’d most likely do the same. The times I’ve had my makeup professionally done, I’ve consistently hated it, I didn’t feel like I looked like myself. I think it’s very important to feel like you look good and that you look like yourself, especially at a wedding. I get that what matters to others is how it looks on camera, of course, but if it made her feel beautiful, that’s what mattered. It was her wedding after all.

      That’s why I like Meghan’s makeup, because she looks like herself, gorgeous, but also because it’s what she wanted. You could tell she felt beautiful. That being said, I loved Meghan’s makeup when she was on her way to the reception. Vava voom!

      Reply
  31. Ladykeller says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I like the natural make up on her. I wanted to grab a comb and fix her hair. I think the idea of her hairstyle was fine, the execution was sloppy.

    Reply
  32. kate says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Her hairstyle was not on point during the ceremony, far from it. I don’t know if it was intentional or Harry’s doing when he lifted up her veil but tendrils of hair were falling into her face during both the ceremony and the carriage ride. Thankfully, she looked so glowing, happy and in love that I did not mind too much.

    Reply
  33. Jess says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She looks gorgeous but to me she looked the same as she does every other day, nothing out of the ordinary, but it was her day and she did what she wanted! That’s what matters, she was comfortable and happy.

    Reply
  34. Emily says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Who on this earth could say anything bad about her make up? I can understand arguing about her hair (I think it’s fine, but I see both sides), but come on. Her make up was perfect. When Harry lifted her veil I gasped out loud because she just looked so radiant.

    Reply
  35. Aud says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I loved her look. I think she was authentic to her style and it was perfect.

    Reply
  36. BB90 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:52 am

    That dress is AWFUL! Come on Givenchy!

    She is a very beautiful woman though

    Reply
  37. Ina says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Her makeup was pretty but what she always does in everyday and for events. So I’m not getting what the big deal is.

    Reply
  38. ladida says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I love her makeup so much and I consistently analyze it so I can copy it. She gets that dewy glow every time and it’s never overdone. The hair though, just NO. I am almost angry at the “professional” hair stylist. There is no way that piece of hair should have been out of place the whole ceremony. I honestly feel that Meghan could have done a better job herself. Remember, these are the most expensive hair and makeup people on the planet.

    Reply
  39. NoSacredCows says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Tiara and messy hair? Come on, you aren’t doing a low-key wedding in some country church and your dress isn’t the messy-hair style either. Her skin looked spotty or uneven. I would say it wasn’t enough makeup. Honestly her skin on her neck and shoulders is beautiful but they somehow mistreated the face skin makeup-wise.
    The dress is bland and boring. No stitching. No decoration. And that pure white looked harsh. Some off-white would have been better.

    Reply
  40. Ally says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Youtuber inthefrow did a pretty good tutorial. I think she used too much bronzer, but the eyes seem on point.

    Reply
  41. Originaltessa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I think what’s so lovely about Meghan is her easy softness. She’s never fussy or overdone, and she always looks natural. Old photos of her on game shows when she’s done up to the 9’s with hair and makeup she looks just like any other bimbo, but when she’s just herself she is divine. I liked her hair and makeup. It was effortless and soft.

    Reply
  42. Penelope says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    The dress was too big–almost clunky on her–and her hair looked messy and not in a good way. Plus the center part–NO.

    Her makeup was lovely and she is gorgeous, of course. :)

    Reply
  43. Janice says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Her hair and makeup were fine/ good (good makeup, the hair was supposed to be “messy bun,” so that worked for her)…But EVERYTHING seemed good in comparison to the way the dress fit her. The neckline looked great…but the sleeves looked so out of place/ awkward/ baggy like a pair of overly stretched out jeans.

    If I was the designer (obvs I’m not), I would have not been trying to create 5 different looks in one dress…just change the sleeves to not actual “sleeves,” but like an off the shoulder dress (imagine them being maybe 5 inches in length)

    Reply
  44. Ash says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Someone correct me if I’m wrong, I thought I remembered that Kate did her own makeup? Something like she wanted to look like herself? Which would explain that harsh blush. Anyone else hear that?
    Oops just saw a post above that said the same thing. Not comparing the two women, just comparing what they choice for both their weddings.

    Reply
  45. Jayna says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Y’all are crazy. I loved Meghan’s makeup. She looked so lovely and fresh.

    As far as the hair, nope. I think she needs to go back to her hairstylist from Suits. Maybe she can hire her away. LOL

    Reply
  46. Nancy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    It’s like she phoned the whole look in.

    Dresss. ill fittted.
    Hair. Windswept. At best.
    Makeup. What makeup.

    No. This was terrible.

    Her second look was gorgeous.

    Reply
  47. Enn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    The hair was definitely messy on her left but my own wedding hairstyle didn’t come out as well as it did in the trial, so I understand. There wasn’t time to fix it and I had to just go with it. Factoring in the weight of Meghan’s tiara, I’m not surprised it got a little messy. She still looked gorgeous and very much like herself.

    My husband isn’t a fan of professional makeup because I typically don’t wear much and he says I don’t look like “me” with foundation and highlighter and lashes. I get why Kate did her own.

    Reply
  48. Snowflake says:
    May 21, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I loved her makeup. She was just so calm, it was amazing. I would have been a bundle of nerves with that much pressure, but she was calm and cool as a cucumber. I loved how Harry was nervous and teary. Her hair could have looked better but the weight of the tiara probably flattened it a bit. If her hair is curly without straightening it, they had to straighten it before it was put up. I see how it could take 45 minutes if she did that. The whole ceremony was wonderful, especially when the choir sang “Stand by me.” I recorded it. My husband watched it while I was at work. And told me i couldnt tell anybody. Lol. I wstched it in bits and pieces, loved it.

    Reply
  49. Kim says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Meggy looked adorable…BUT…I was sure when she saw photos from the wedding she would be pissed about that random hanging chunk of hair. When she blinked it was in her eyelashes. Oh well. She’s such a doll.

    Reply

