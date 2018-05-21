Meghan Markle’s makeup and arguably hair were on point for the Royal Wedding



While some people think that the Duchess of Sussex had “messy” hair or underdone makeup at her wedding on Saturday, I thought that, like her gorgeous Givenchy gown, her styling was well done and reflective of her personal taste. Meghan has a contemporary, understated fashion sense and it’s one I share and appreciate. Her hair was in a chignon that was strategically loose in places to project a kind of carefree style. This is a look we’ve seen on so many red carpets, Taylor Swift just did something similar for the Billboard Awards, and I don’t think it was out of place at the Royal Wedding. Plus the loose pieces weren’t hanging in her face, she didn’t touch them at any point and they never distracted from her overlook look. Meghan’s hairdresser was Serge Normant, and here’s a brief interview with him where he talks about how he met Meghan through friends last year and was so happy to work with her. He said her style was “loose and easy” and that he had met her recently but “the real work started a few days ago.” They wanted to create something easy for the Royal Wedding.

Meghan’s makeup was expertly done and she looked gorgeous with soft brown eyeshadow, liquid liner and very subtle false eyelashes. Her brows were precise without looking painted-on or too thick. Meghan’s lipstick was a soft pink that bordered on neutral and her light pink blush and contouring looked just as natural and radiant. Her foundation was light enough not to cover her freckles, which was cute. Her makeup was done by Daniel Martin, whom US describes as a “longtime friend and makeup artist” and who deserves so much credit for making her so fresh on her big day. Here’s his Instagram and he’s also worked with Jessica Alba, Elisabeth Moss, Demi Lovato and Jessica Biel.

There are of course comparisons being made to Duchess Kate’s makeup and hair at her wedding as she’s Meghan’s sister-in-law and had the last big royal wedding we saw in the UK. Harper’s Bazaar did a whole article about the differences and I think that’s of course reflective of their different styles along with the fact that makeup trends have changed in the seven years since Kate married William. Harper’s included a Duchess Kate wedding makeup tutorial so it occurred to me to see if anyone has done a Meghan Markle wedding makeup tutorial yet. Someone has, a youtuber named Hannah Dorman, but I think she got the look wrong and went too dark and smokey with her eyes. This Meghan Markle makeup tutorial, made in December of last year, gets her overall look a lot closer.

I was just watching an NPR tiny desk concert with Adele (she needs to come out with new music already) and I’m reminded of how unique and aspirational her makeup is. It just reminded me that many women want to look like Adele by using her makeup techniques, just like women want to copy Meghan and Kate’s looks. I’m so going to try that tutorial to look like Meghan! I think she got the whole look spot on.

Meghan's wedding hairdresser @SergeNormant has described how she was "calm and chatty" on the morning of her marriage, adding: "It was a beautiful morning." #royalwedding — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) May 20, 2018