Meghan Markle’s makeup and arguably hair were on point for the Royal Wedding

While some people think that the Duchess of Sussex had “messy” hair or underdone makeup at her wedding on Saturday, I thought that, like her gorgeous Givenchy gown, her styling was well done and reflective of her personal taste. Meghan has a contemporary, understated fashion sense and it’s one I share and appreciate. Her hair was in a chignon that was strategically loose in places to project a kind of carefree style. This is a look we’ve seen on so many red carpets, Taylor Swift just did something similar for the Billboard Awards, and I don’t think it was out of place at the Royal Wedding. Plus the loose pieces weren’t hanging in her face, she didn’t touch them at any point and they never distracted from her overlook look. Meghan’s hairdresser was Serge Normant, and here’s a brief interview with him where he talks about how he met Meghan through friends last year and was so happy to work with her. He said her style was “loose and easy” and that he had met her recently but “the real work started a few days ago.” They wanted to create something easy for the Royal Wedding.
Meghan’s makeup was expertly done and she looked gorgeous with soft brown eyeshadow, liquid liner and very subtle false eyelashes. Her brows were precise without looking painted-on or too thick. Meghan’s lipstick was a soft pink that bordered on neutral and her light pink blush and contouring looked just as natural and radiant. Her foundation was light enough not to cover her freckles, which was cute. Her makeup was done by Daniel Martin, whom US describes as a “longtime friend and makeup artist” and who deserves so much credit for making her so fresh on her big day. Here’s his Instagram and he’s also worked with Jessica Alba, Elisabeth Moss, Demi Lovato and Jessica Biel.
There are of course comparisons being made to Duchess Kate’s makeup and hair at her wedding as she’s Meghan’s sister-in-law and had the last big royal wedding we saw in the UK. Harper’s Bazaar did a whole article about the differences and I think that’s of course reflective of their different styles along with the fact that makeup trends have changed in the seven years since Kate married William. Harper’s included a Duchess Kate wedding makeup tutorial so it occurred to me to see if anyone has done a Meghan Markle wedding makeup tutorial yet. Someone has, a youtuber named Hannah Dorman, but I think she got the look wrong and went too dark and smokey with her eyes. This Meghan Markle makeup tutorial, made in December of last year, gets her overall look a lot closer.
I was just watching an NPR tiny desk concert with Adele (she needs to come out with new music already) and I’m reminded of how unique and aspirational her makeup is. It just reminded me that many women want to look like Adele by using her makeup techniques, just like women want to copy Meghan and Kate’s looks. I’m so going to try that tutorial to look like Meghan! I think she got the whole look spot on.
Meghan's wedding hairdresser @SergeNormant has described how she was "calm and chatty" on the morning of her marriage, adding: "It was a beautiful morning." #royalwedding
photos credit: Pacific Coast News
In my opinion, her hair was not “on point”. But that’s just me
Ditto. I love her and the wedding itself was freaking fabulous but the hair (and makeup) was NOT IMHO.
It looked like a last minute rush job. Definitely not carefree or “on point”
I somewhat doubt that that is Markle’s fault. She knows: big day big photos so get your outfit together. She was (is) an actress and she knows red carpet and photocall preparations. So why this messy hair? Did somebody pull some ropes? Did somebody hold back the hair stylist? Or caused a delay?
I agree. There’s so much more that could have been done to keep the hair in place. I actually thought she did her hair and makeup herself.
Same. You do not do ‘beach hair’ while wearing heavy fabric. It’s like somebody forgot their bobby pins and hair spray.
The hair at the ceremony was terrible, though I really liked it for the evening reception.
Her makeup was AMAZING. She looked like she wasn’t wearing any, like she just woke up that way. I’d love to know the foundation brand and techniques.
I totally agree. Hair looked somewhat messy (and not like messy on purpose kind of way) but her makeup was awesome.
Yes, I liked the hair for the evening reception, but I thought the wedding dress/veil/tiara combo called for something a little sleeker. I also didn’t like how the middle part showed in front of the tiara. For me, it was a (slight) misstep. I thought her makeup was great though and really showed her natural beauty.
ya I cant stop wishing she’d gone for a side-part instead of a center-part…
it w/h/b SO much more chic.
This ^^^
Hair was like a 10 year old did it. Makeup was perfect.
Loved the tiara!!!
She basically had no make up on accept for the eyes. No blush and no lips. Bad call in my opinion. Her nose was shiny before she even got to the chapel. The hair was ridic. Touseled, just crawled out of bed hair is not a good look at a royal wedding. Touseled was totally fine for her evening party. She looked smashing in both dresses but where does this social injustice warrior get off being comfortable blowing half a mill $$$ on dresses. Christ there are starving people in the world. She also must have been comfortable sweeping up all the hobos from windsor too.
ITA. That big piece that was hanging down haphazardly looked like an accident and I just wanted Harry to reach over and tuck it back somehow. Makeup seemed flawless, though. I was impressed that she looked that good after what can only have been the most trying pre-wedding week in history. I’d have had huge bags under my eyes and a few chin zits for good measure.
IMO the hair and makeup were not great. They didn’t go with the dress. The hair should have been perfect and the makeup a bit more “neat”. I thought the pencil on the one eyebrow was very evident.
Since it’s inevitable we compare….while I didn’t totally love Kate’s makeup at her wedding, she was perfect from head to toe. I’m a neat freak though and that’s how I would have had it. I get that MM has a different vibe.
I couldn’t agree more. The hair was a mess and the dress was poorly fitted. Luckily she is beautiful enough to overcome those issues – plus the veil and tiara were breathtaking.
Yep I did not care for the “messy” hair even if her stylist says this is “loose and breezy.” Loose and breezy is how you look after you worked out and are going for a coffee. The hair is a big no for me.
I loved her hair, but that one little piece was bothering me. I wanted Harry to reach over and tuck it back. Her makeup was beautiful.
I totally agree. I thought her makeup was beautiful and very natural while highlighting her lovely skin (with freckles showing)…..some see shiny nose but I saw glowing. As for Kate’s wedding makeup-I felt it was too harsh. I have never liked her eye liner….especially lower lash liner.
Yeah… I didn’t love the hair. I hated the loose hairs hanging off the back and the semi-loose strands at the front. It made it look messy when it should have been chic. Either do full strands at the front (like she had for the after-party), or smooth them back. And no fly-aways at the back – that just looks sloppy. The overall style is lovely but the messiness drove me nuts.
Her make-up though was perfection to me. I loved that you could see her freckles. I loved that she looked like herself but just even more gorgeous and radiant. I loved that she was dewy and fresh.
I remember I loved everything about Kate’s wedding look except her makeup – I hated her blush which was way too strong.
I thought her make up was beautiful. The wedding dress was simple and had it been tailored better would have been classic & elegant. Hated the hair for the ceremony – too messy. Agree with those who didn’t like the centre part. Her hair for the reception went well with the 2nd dress. I liked the evening look.
I hope her evil half sister is experiencing acid reflux looking at all the pics of Meghan looking lovely.
Heh. Lets hope so
Lol
LOL here’s hoping
That last picture is breathtaking! Her makeup and hair were truly perfection!
Have we talked rings yet, Celebitches? I love that he’s wearing a wedding ring! Is it just a plain gold band, or what? I can’t seem to find any close-up pics. And is there any history behind her ring? And her earrings! Any history to those?
I know the tiara was loaned to her by QE2–does it stay on loan to her? Or does it go back to a vault?
I have a strong jewelry fetish. LOL.
Harry’s ring is platinum, I believe.
Meghan’s ring is from Welsh gold, like Kate’s. I think its just a plain gold band.
Her ceremony earrings are actually repeats – she wore them at a previous event – which makes me think they were a Christmas present from Harry maybe.
Her bracelet and reception earrings were Cartier. There is speculation they were gifts from Charles but that has not been confirmed.
He’s wearing platinum for his band. The tiara goes back to the vault, lol! Although some pieces tend to be lent regularly to certain members of the royal family. So if she has the need for a tiara again, perhaps this is the one QEII would lend her?
And her makeup is fantastic – we commented on it right away. Every bride should get to decide for herself how she looks at her wedding, but it always strikes me as odd when women who don’t wear much makeup hire a makeup artist for their weddings and come out looking like an IG tutorial and not much like themselves. I was glad she wasn’t overdone and that it matched her normal look.
Loan, it goes back to the vault.
His ring I think is platinum.
I agree and appreciate that he’s wearing a ring too. His band is platinum, but I also would like to see it close up. Her ring it from Welsh gold. I believe the Queen Mother received a nugget and bands were made from it for royal weddings up to Princess Diana (?), then another nugget was gifted and used since then. The tiara is a loan only, but I’d be okay with wearing it once and having lots of pictures of myself in it. I love jewellery too. I’m a bit jealous of the aquamarine ring she was gifted, that had been Princess Diana’s, it’s one of my favorite gemstones. Now I want more post-wedding photos.
1. Tiara
The tiara is her starter tiara. It will be a life long loaner specific to her alone as long as she remains a member of the family. At her death or divorce, it goes back into the vault. Like the other ladies, she will evenyually receive other loaners or she may decide to buy her own.
2. Wedding rings.
His ring is platinum, hers gold. Is there a specific reason you are excited that he is wearing a wedding ring?
3. No history with her other jewels. They are all present Cartier collections. The earrings are repeats. We saw them during the engagement period. She also received Diana’s aquamarine ring which she wore for the evening reception. I’m willing to bet she got the matching bracelet too.
She got a great starter tiara.
I vote that every Celebitchy gets a starter tiara….with real gemstones…not aluminum foil and wire like mine.
The tiara is stunning. I love it. And it was an excellent choice; eventually Kate will have access to some of the more prominent pieces, and Meghan needs something that won’t seem “Junior” over time. It’s very likely that Meghan and Harry will have a lot of events and she’ll get a lot of tiara use, as I’m betting that they’ll be like Edward and Sophie.
I also find it interesting that the Queen, by all appearances, keeps a tiara for a specific wearer, unlike the other royal houses. The Swedes do a bit of intermingling, for example.
LAK: I’m excited about it (maybe excited isn’t the exact word) because don’t men in the BRF not normally wear wedding rings? It’s a departure.
A “starter” tiara…lol! LAK I always love your tid bits on these threads!!
Gorgeous starter tiara. Glad this one was still hidden away in the vaults.
Starter tiara, eh? That delights me, because then she’ll presumably wear it more. It’s too beautiful to be hidden away.
I suspect that this tiara was a sign of favour from the Queen. It’s so lovely, and it belonged to her beloved mother. Good!
Her jewellery was on point and that aquamarine ring almost made me cry it’s so gorgeous.
I have to say though … okay I get it, the boys miss their mum and really, what are they to do with her diamonds etc. except gift them to their wives. But I hope they stop soon. I know I’m exaggerating, it’s not like Kate and Meghan are drowning in Diana’s jewellery but for Kate that engagement ring must be the emotional equivalent of wearing her dead MIL’s clothes and now Meghan’s engagement ring is made of Diana’s diamonds as well. AND now the ring. The first piece is romantic. The second is still lovely. I hope there’s no third.
Especially in the black and white shot I am getting major Wonder Woman vibes from that tiara and I love it
@Lak
I love that their “starter” tiaras remain “theirs.” It’s lovely that certain tiaras are associated, hopefully lovingly, with it’s wearer.
Also hope to see the Strathmore Rose Tiara Grace her lovely head in the future! And it not hers them someone’s and soon! Maybe Eugenie? Though she may wear Fergie’s or is that one still considered “loaned” to her? I’m not sure how that worked with the divorce.
I wanna starter Tiara!!!
Thank you to everyone for the jewelry info!
I’m cool with loose, but it didn’t feel like her hair falling out in front was 100% intentional. At least I questioned it! Idk, I think there may have been a way for it to be easy and casual and not be falling out of the tiara. Just my two cents.
The makeup was AMAZING. I loved it. She looked exactly like HERSELF. You can imagine she doesn’t look way different without any on. I loved the freckles! All the points on that one!
Yes I think it was meant to be loose but that one strand fell out, because she pushed it back for the carriage ride and such. Still looked great though.
Agree – it looked like it came loose when Harry put her veil back.
Prince Harry took two tries to get the veil to his satisfaction, he was so happy.
I think it was intentional but I didn’t think it was all that great. If the strands had a little more wave or curl to them like her reception hair did it would’ve looked better. They were straight though so that’s why they looked unintentional and a bit messy. I loved the look overall though.
Yes. All this styling did was bring up her best features (which are all of them IMO, lol). There was nothing distracting me from her beautiful face.
I like hair that’s not too stiff and done, but I get how others thought it was too messy for a royal wedding. But I thought her makeup was perfection, shocked everyone didn’t love it.
I liked how she looked like herself. What’s the point of looking like a totally different person on your wedding?
Thank you! Its not that hard folks.
I loved her hair and makeup. She looked like herself, just prettier – and I mean that in a nice way. So often when women get married they go too heavy on the makeup and don’t look like themselves anymore.
I think the “prettier” part is because of the happiness and love. She glowed!
This. Her hair, her makeup, her lovely dress were all her. She looked like her. I like her style on Saturday. I’m also not a fan of shellacked, every strand must be in place hair.
Yes, I agree. I commented on another thread, that I thought the wispy bits of hair added to her look and got a strong disagreeing response from another person. I’m glad I’m not alone in thinking the naturalness of her hair and makeup was a positive.
Her makeup is always flawless. She should give Kate some pointers…
Can we stop comparing the two women? Kate looked lovely at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So tired of comparisons. Do we do this to men?
I like how Harry wears his bald towards the back, as opposed to William, who wears his up top. It’s just a personal preference, but it would be nice if William switched it up once in a while.
bwaaaaahahahahahaa!!!
There are reasons why Kate is so still much talked about, from her hair, to her looks. She clearly can hold her own fort. Stop the unnecessary comparison FFS
I’ve spent way too long looking at pictures of this woman but I just can’t stop— she’s gorgeous! I’m particularly fond of her nose. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that profile on anyone *shrugs* it’s been a nice distraction from the 2018US dumpster fire.
If you look at the profile of Harry’s nose, it looks almost exactly like hers. I noticed it back when their engagement photos came out.
Her nose is very similar to Thomas Markle’s.
Her makeup was great. Her hair was fine, but that hairdresser didn’t do a thing Meghan couldn’t have done in 5 minutes herself, so not much point to that.
Her look was miles better than Kate’s, and not because of the trends at the time Kate was married. Kate’s make-up has always been poorly applied and 15 years out of date, and her wedding makeup was somehow even more dated than usual.
I believe I had read that Kate ended up not using the make up professional and she did the make up herself… which was not good. She has improved somewhat since then, since the raccoon eyes are not there, but her brow game needs more work and she goes crazy with the blush reminding me of how my grandmother wore it in the 80s. Considering she has a stylist it really shouldn’t take this long to fix these things.
Great make up but nah on the hair especially the mid part…yes she had to dress modestly for the church but the hair was so lackluster.
I wasn’t crazy about her hair at all, but I think it looked fine and I’m glad she didn’t go overboard with makeup. She looks natural and beautiful, and too much makeup and perfect hair would’ve made her look fake. Her excitement and happiness was making her look radiant
I loved her makeup! She toned down abd she lookef amazing
Hours to decide on this hairstyle? LOL! The hairdresser bragged that it only took 45 minutes to create this style…..really? That long? I guess he never met hairspray or hair grips. They should have factored in that the tiara would be heavy and given her hair some volume and body on top to support…very elementary…look at other royal brides with tiaras on. Fergie’s hair at this wedding looked marvelous…as did most of the other guests. This hairstylist was a waste of time and money. Please Meghan, ditch the middle parting and whispy bun…it does nothing for your face. Congratulations to them….but MM is not going to love these photos in retrospect.
The dressmaker said Meghan was very strong, told her what style she wanted, I’m thinking the told the hair stylist what she wanted also.
I think she is going love the picture, because this is what she wanted.
It took 45 minutes to pin the chignon, not to decided on what the hairstyle would be. She has long thick hair so it makes sense.
I sympathize with her hair coming loose. Mine is heavy and I can’t do any styling like that because it will come undone in minutes.
The makeup is perfect. But can we take a minute to appreciate her brow game too?
The formal wedding photos are gorgeous!
Complimentary, beautiful and flattering makeup. I did not care for her hair.
The unkempt look is not appealing to me…if you are spending that kind of money and to be on the world stage like that, be more polished.
Not convinced about the hair. I feel it should have reflected the structure and simplicity of the dress and would have looked ideal with those wispy bits contained. It was a lovely up do though. I feel like it started well but skewed a little too loose when it hit the wind on the chapel steps. Made for striking moving images but less so at the alter. Not a big deal at all but if we’re being picky…. Her makeup is always on point. This is her basic look. She wears a fairly heavy smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, pink-neutral lips. It’s a classic look that plays up her most striking feature – her doe eyes. It’s very youthful and gives the appearance of light makeup because it emphasizes her lovely features but it’s a full face deftly applied. The makeup artist hit it out of the park.
Serge Normant charges $600 just for haircut. He is go to hairdresser for actresses and models.
https://www.debbreport.com/directory/entry/serge-normant-at-john-frieda/
I personally loved Meghan’s hair and makeup. She looked beautiful. The focus of her look was her beautiful face.
My hairdresser just went to $90 and I am like Oy! But honestly, when I leave her chair, I feel great. I wish I was rich and had her at my disposal…lol.
These two, sigh.
The make-up was on point, I especially like the color of the lipstick.
I really dislike her hair with the center-part, though. It makes her look subdued, which clearly she isn’t. So I disagree with other commenters that this looks underlines her personality.
Yes! The center part is what drove me the craziest too! It was a misstep (to me) in what was otherwise a really stunning overall look.
Nope. I disagree. I really liked the center part with the tiara and dramatic veil. I think that worked. It was just Meghan’s decision to have a messy look that didn’t pull it off for some photos. Others it was fine.
Princess Sofia with a center part for her royal wedding but much more polished.
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-4wvqaGUUWtI/VXx7O8gjOtI/AAAAAAAAfvo/_TSagfwXJk4/s1600/_front.jpg
@ Jayna – Ohhh you’ve got a point there! Princess Sofia certainly does pull off the center part. I still think Meghan’s would have been better with no part though. Just totally pulled back is how I would have gone if I were her.
I think that tiara requires a center part hair. Because the tiara is kind of “centered” in the middle and it would look off if the hair wasn’t center-part, too.
Btw. did anybody find out anything about the tiara? Was it bought for Markle? Or was it one of the queen’s pieces?
I am still amused that Kate chose a cream-yellowish-coloured outfit. It is close to white and if she get pictured with the bride she will compete with the bride.
Seriously ladies, please no white for weddings because white and all close-to-white colours like cream or off-white are the bride’s colours. It is her day.
Nice move, Kate.
@Nosacredcows– I agree a side part wouldn’t have worked with that tiara (which I believe belonged to Queen Mary–its not new anyway) But it would have worked with her hair pulled straight back.
The hairdresser claims wispy bits were supposed to fall out so she could tuck it behind her ears during the ceremony. Yeah, right.
It was loaned to her by the Queen. It’s the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, made in 1932. A cool feature is that it has a detachable broach with diamonds apparently dating back to 1893.
It was a gift to Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln when she married Prince George (later became King George V). Queen Mary gave it to Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
@Lizabeth – Yes! Pulled back with no part at all showing is what I think it called for! With no wispy bits. I liked the messiness for the evening, but I stand behind my opinion that that the veil and tiara called for a sleeker no-part and no-wispies look
Listen guys, I jut have to say this: we can be IN LOVE with the whole wedding vibe, the bride and groom, EVERYTHING and that doesn’t mean we love the minute details like the hair and makeup. If given the Sophie’s choice of good hair and makeup or major happiness and love in your marriage with less than perfect bridal wear, what would you choose???
I agree. I have a great marriage, and I would do everything about my wedding (almost 15 yrs ago different) lol. At the end of day, the love and commitment is what matters most.
The formal pictures are beautiful.
Yes, they are. And a big part of that is due to how elegant and clean her entire look was as a whole. While some other people were saying that her dress, hair, and/or makeup were too plain for a royal wedding, when she stepped out of the car and got herself together on the chapel steps, I could see that she was going to look incredible in the official photos.
I do think the dress is better in the official photographs than real life. They fixed her hair for the pics too!
Her makeup looked amazing. She has the benefit of incredible skin though, I could never get away with this barely there foundation. I would look ill.
The hair … look I’m all for carefree but people underestimate how hard it is to do loose and undone right. A completely pulled back do is so much easier. The idea is great but like the not 100% perfect fit of that simple and elegant dress, I think people underestimate how hard it is to do. The reason people go for lace and bobby pins on their big day is that they’re easier to maintain.
That hair style was hard? Seriously? My dog with a brush in his mouth could’ve achieved the same look.
I said that if you want to do “undone” and loose, it’s actually hard to make that look good and effortless without it looking messy. The unintentional messy.
I thought she was stunning and stayed completely true to her sense of style. Plus they both look so in love. I loved the whole damn thang
She is gorgeous but the hair was a mess, especially with Normant doing it. Not the event for wispy/loose. When they went off to sign the registry someone should have fixed it for her. My mother would have pulled out a few bobby pins from her clutch and been all over me! The bits hanging on her left side looked sloppy and I assume when she looks at pics, she will regret it. I could be way off, but believe they incorporated less formality in other ways during the ceremony. Her hair should have been polished. He has been doing Julia Roberts’ hair for how long? It looks laquered within an inch of its life – esp when she got the Oscar (Brockovich?). Just my 2 cents.
If you look closer at the 2nd pic then you see that that makeup is actally making Markle’s skin look blotchy-makeup-y. Uneven. Not good. Look at her cheek.
I was so hoping someone was going to fix it when they were back in the registry! But NOOOO!
Yeah, it was making me crazy. Not the kind of event to look sloppy. I assume those pieces came loose unintentionally. In the B/W official post-wedding photo there are bits framing her face, but she had her makeup/hair touched up before the shots and removal of the veil.
I just wish more people were consistent in their criticisms or admit that they’d probably like anything Meghan wore because they like her. I’ve seen a lot of people all over social media who routinely drag women who wear severe middle-parts, messy updos, poorly tailored clothes, etc. gush over Meghan’s look.
Yes, she looked lovely because her personality and joy shone through, but pointedly ignoring all the things they normally critique is off-putting. Or at least it is to me, I’m kind of curmudgeonly nowadays though.
I am so impressed by her makeup. Even out in the sunlight her face just looked amazing. Which probably means that she has an amazing complexion independent of make up. Talking about makeup. Has anyone seen the picture Jessica Mulroney posted before the evening reception ? Quite the opposite of Meghan, so overdone it just looked really really tacky.
I thought she looked trashy…so much thirst there…I’m surprised there was enough air in the room for her and Amal…
It makes you wonder which one of those ladies is “thirst” in its final form. Although I’d also add Priyanka Chopra to the thirst brigade. I’ve never seen so many pics of one of the guests at someone else’s wedding. Lol
The “natural” makeup look is so hard especially because she has freckles. You want the freckles to show through but at the same time you want to cover any dark circles or blemishes. Her makeup artist is indeed an artist.
Jessica Mulroney looked like one of those “Real Housewives of Toronto” women. Which is kind of what she is…
The way the headline is phrased it makes it sound like the argument is about if her hair was actually hair not not about how it was styled.
I don’t think it fair to compare her makeup look to Kate’s. Kate did her own make up and she is not a make up artist, so of course there are differences in quality and final look.
I can’t blame Kate for insisting she do her own makeup, as I’d most likely do the same. The times I’ve had my makeup professionally done, I’ve consistently hated it, I didn’t feel like I looked like myself. I think it’s very important to feel like you look good and that you look like yourself, especially at a wedding. I get that what matters to others is how it looks on camera, of course, but if it made her feel beautiful, that’s what mattered. It was her wedding after all.
That’s why I like Meghan’s makeup, because she looks like herself, gorgeous, but also because it’s what she wanted. You could tell she felt beautiful. That being said, I loved Meghan’s makeup when she was on her way to the reception. Vava voom!
ITA. Kate was happy doing her own thing.
I like the natural make up on her. I wanted to grab a comb and fix her hair. I think the idea of her hairstyle was fine, the execution was sloppy.
Her hairstyle was not on point during the ceremony, far from it. I don’t know if it was intentional or Harry’s doing when he lifted up her veil but tendrils of hair were falling into her face during both the ceremony and the carriage ride. Thankfully, she looked so glowing, happy and in love that I did not mind too much.
She looks gorgeous but to me she looked the same as she does every other day, nothing out of the ordinary, but it was her day and she did what she wanted! That’s what matters, she was comfortable and happy.
Who on this earth could say anything bad about her make up? I can understand arguing about her hair (I think it’s fine, but I see both sides), but come on. Her make up was perfect. When Harry lifted her veil I gasped out loud because she just looked so radiant.
I loved her look. I think she was authentic to her style and it was perfect.
That dress is AWFUL! Come on Givenchy!
She is a very beautiful woman though
I don’t know about awful, but… It’s there. A slightly bulky, white holster. You just ignore it and look at her face, jewellery and veil instead. There are times for dresses that are sort of just there, but her own wedding…?
Her makeup was pretty but what she always does in everyday and for events. So I’m not getting what the big deal is.
I love her makeup so much and I consistently analyze it so I can copy it. She gets that dewy glow every time and it’s never overdone. The hair though, just NO. I am almost angry at the “professional” hair stylist. There is no way that piece of hair should have been out of place the whole ceremony. I honestly feel that Meghan could have done a better job herself. Remember, these are the most expensive hair and makeup people on the planet.
Tiara and messy hair? Come on, you aren’t doing a low-key wedding in some country church and your dress isn’t the messy-hair style either. Her skin looked spotty or uneven. I would say it wasn’t enough makeup. Honestly her skin on her neck and shoulders is beautiful but they somehow mistreated the face skin makeup-wise.
The dress is bland and boring. No stitching. No decoration. And that pure white looked harsh. Some off-white would have been better.
Youtuber inthefrow did a pretty good tutorial. I think she used too much bronzer, but the eyes seem on point.
I think what’s so lovely about Meghan is her easy softness. She’s never fussy or overdone, and she always looks natural. Old photos of her on game shows when she’s done up to the 9’s with hair and makeup she looks just like any other bimbo, but when she’s just herself she is divine. I liked her hair and makeup. It was effortless and soft.
The dress was too big–almost clunky on her–and her hair looked messy and not in a good way. Plus the center part–NO.
Her makeup was lovely and she is gorgeous, of course.
Her hair and makeup were fine/ good (good makeup, the hair was supposed to be “messy bun,” so that worked for her)…But EVERYTHING seemed good in comparison to the way the dress fit her. The neckline looked great…but the sleeves looked so out of place/ awkward/ baggy like a pair of overly stretched out jeans.
If I was the designer (obvs I’m not), I would have not been trying to create 5 different looks in one dress…just change the sleeves to not actual “sleeves,” but like an off the shoulder dress (imagine them being maybe 5 inches in length)
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, I thought I remembered that Kate did her own makeup? Something like she wanted to look like herself? Which would explain that harsh blush. Anyone else hear that?
Oops just saw a post above that said the same thing. Not comparing the two women, just comparing what they choice for both their weddings.
Y’all are crazy. I loved Meghan’s makeup. She looked so lovely and fresh.
As far as the hair, nope. I think she needs to go back to her hairstylist from Suits. Maybe she can hire her away. LOL
It’s like she phoned the whole look in.
Dresss. ill fittted.
Hair. Windswept. At best.
Makeup. What makeup.
No. This was terrible.
Her second look was gorgeous.
The hair was definitely messy on her left but my own wedding hairstyle didn’t come out as well as it did in the trial, so I understand. There wasn’t time to fix it and I had to just go with it. Factoring in the weight of Meghan’s tiara, I’m not surprised it got a little messy. She still looked gorgeous and very much like herself.
My husband isn’t a fan of professional makeup because I typically don’t wear much and he says I don’t look like “me” with foundation and highlighter and lashes. I get why Kate did her own.
I loved her makeup. She was just so calm, it was amazing. I would have been a bundle of nerves with that much pressure, but she was calm and cool as a cucumber. I loved how Harry was nervous and teary. Her hair could have looked better but the weight of the tiara probably flattened it a bit. If her hair is curly without straightening it, they had to straighten it before it was put up. I see how it could take 45 minutes if she did that. The whole ceremony was wonderful, especially when the choir sang “Stand by me.” I recorded it. My husband watched it while I was at work. And told me i couldnt tell anybody. Lol. I wstched it in bits and pieces, loved it.
Meggy looked adorable…BUT…I was sure when she saw photos from the wedding she would be pissed about that random hanging chunk of hair. When she blinked it was in her eyelashes. Oh well. She’s such a doll.
