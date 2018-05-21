Prince Charles’ speech made Harry ‘very emotional’ at the wedding reception

My mom is still ride-or-die for Princess Diana, quite honestly. She often calls Prince Charles “that a–hole” and she calls Camilla… well, I won’t repeat it. But even my mom became a Charles-believer during the Royal Wedding. The Prince of Wales’ grace and good vibes really came through – he behaved impeccably throughout, almost as if he was truly there to ensure that Harry and Meghan’s wedding went off without a hitch. He was apparently delighted that Meghan asked him to escort her halfway through the chapel, and he did so without pulling focus from the bride, and he actually seemed to be a good support for her. Then after the wedding, he made sure to include Doria Ragland in the procession and the photos, even leaning in to speak to her and to escort her down the steps. Apparently, Charles also made a lovely toast at the reception too:
Prince Charles is one proud papa! After walking Meghan Markle down the aisle as she wed his son Prince Harry, Charles shared some heartfelt words with the happy couple at their lunchtime gathering, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.
“Charles gave a brilliant speech,” one of the guests who attended the reception tells PEOPLE, adding, “Harry was very emotional.” Describing his father’s speech, the guest says “it was very sweet actually, very heartfelt” and that Charles commented on “how proud” he was of the man his son had “grown into.”
“He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” the guest continues, adding that Charles also commented on “how he’s really happy for them both…He said he was very pleased to be asked [to walk Meghan down the aisle] and happy to help out,” the insider adds.
“Harry was very emotional” – this could be about anything involving the wedding day, honestly. Was it just me or was Harry a total emotional wreck throughout the whole thing? He seemed nervous and jumpy before Meghan got there – my theory is that he was truly worried she would bolt – and William seemed like he was trying to calm his brother down. Then Harry was the one crying during the wedding. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Harry was crying throughout the reception in general. But as for Charles… he definitely gets some bonus points, right? He was perfect. I wonder… and I’m just throwing this out there… I wonder if Charles was so gracious and generous because it was about Harry and Meghan in particular. It’s been said that Charles is a great deal closer to Harry than to William, and Harry introduced Meghan to his father quite early in their relationship.
Photos courtesy of WENN, screencaps, Pacific Coast News.
or……………..Maybe he was just happy to see his son marry a woman he loves.
They both looked so delighted with each other on the day, it was lovely to see.
And she’s a total score for the BRF. Win-win.
I think this is true. Those days were different for him growing up under the Queen’s thumb. He lived a life according to what was dictated to him in many respects. I think he and Diana, if she were alive, would want first and foremost for their sons to find love and be in a marriage that made them happy, not because of anyone else’s expectations.
Meghan is so personal and sweet and outgoing, I have doubt he genuinely likes Meghan and as time goes on and he gets to know her more there will be genuine love there for her..
And Charles does love his sons and was a good father to them. Diana even said that.
I know Charles gave a beautiful speech at William and Kate’s wedding and said loving things about Kate.
The one difference is at Williams’s wedding both William and Harry made remarks about their mother at some point during the toasts and speeches because they said they wanted their mother to be a part of this day for William and Kate. I was surprised to read Diana wasn’t mentioned at Harry’s reception remarks. At least, so far that’s what was said. That could be false reporting.
I meant “personable” and “have no doubt.” LOL My keys are sticking this morning.
Well, it’s not as though there weren’t plenty of nods to Diana without a speech being made about her, @Jayna. The stones in Meghan’s engagement ring, Meghan wearing Diana’s cocktail ring to the evening reception, the flowers including those in Meghan’s bouquet, the hymn from her funeral, her sister doing the reading, including all the Spencers on the guest list (while not including some relatives from the BRF Harry grew up with), talking about Diana in the run up to the wedding…. Plus, if there had been a speech about Harry’s absent mom, it might have been a bit awkward not to have a speech about Meghan’s living but absent father. I think too that since Will’s wedding, the “boys” have publicly talked alot about Diana. That wasn’t so true prior to Will’s wedding.
Looking at photos above, I’m just noticing Diana’s sister beside Doria at top of the stairs to wave them off, and I don’t think the Queen was at top of the stairs was she? This is interesting.
Neither the Queen or Prince Phillip were part of the procession out of the Church. There are a lot of steps outside of the Church and it would not be a surprise if coming down multiple steps with no handrail is a problem for this elderly couple in their 90s – especially Prince Phillip who had a hip replacement 6 weeks ago!
@lunde – ohhh good point about the stairs! Thanks
I agree. Say what you will, but life did teach Charles a lesson probably it was inapporpeate to teach a royal child growing up in his own time, which is you have to marry for love. He never should have married Diana in the first place. And I am not someone who would blame everything bad that happened on Charles (Diana had her own issues), just for the record. But here, now he sure must feel like his son who married a divorced woman of mixed race from another country on paper was going against all odds yet he married for exactly the right reasons. Charles may still be a man finding his way in life in 21 century of equatity and feminist, but we should give him that he is just really, really happy for his son.
I’m glad that he married lady Diana though, for without her there’d be no Harry and William. And I believe that had it not been for Diana marrying into the RF, the firm would still be closed off and distant.
I wish there was a way we could get all those speeches in all their entirety.
@masamf you want the transcripts of a private wedding reception? that comes off kinda weird
Argonaut, for many of the European royal weddings the reception is also televised. That’s how we got to see some great and loving wedding speeches. Tops for me were Prince Daniel, his father, and Haakon of Norway.
@Argonaut, what do you mean? Receptions and after parties are not generally a “private wedding” anything. Many are televised and I don’t see why this particular one being more open to the public would be “kinda weird”.
I am a bit stunned that people are so suprised, that Charles was nice and welcoming. One can say a lot about him but he was and is a decent father. Plus, its his job, on a daily basis, when he carries out engagments, to meet people he does not know and make small talk. He is a pro
It’s been a long time since the troubles of Charles and Diana, and it’s likely that Charles has mellowed in his old age as well. Harry waited, and he and MM have what seems to be such a beautiful love story and are so well suited for each other. I didn’t know until recently that she’s had her own “causes” for years and will fit right in to royal service. She’s picking up where Diana left off. Harry had every good reason to be the more emotional one with so much history coming together at this one moment.
Charles is remarried and is obviously happy. I got teary when Meghan came up the aisle and Charles offered his arm, and chatted for a moment. She had so much grief from her doofus father all week, it was nice to see this man being sweet and considerate of the bride.
@Mint, not stunned that he is nice and happy for his son, for one I never doubted that he did his best to raise his sons alone under very difficult circumstances. For one, he was villified and blamed for their mother’s death. I think we are just a bit stunned that he showed his affection as the British and especially Roal are thought not to show any emotion. I hope this is his way of adopting to new times, when being roal must not be equal with cold and not showing any sign that you are in fact human.
What is it with the British calling people “old”? It brings to mind Chummy in Call the Midwife referring to young females as “old girl”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After being frozen out by William for so long, Charles is blossoming in the warmth of Harry and Meghan’s affection. Being given the chance to act like the father he has so long wanted to be, he was on Cloud 9 the entire day.
I’d like a word with his personal physician, though. Charles’ hands are very puffy, and that’s not good.
Charles has always had chunky, chubby-looking fleshy hands and fingers even when he was a young man.
What Liberty Said.
He inherited it from Philip whose hands also swelled over several decades until he couldn’t wear his rings anymore. I think Charles is getting to that point too.
Glad to know it’s not a sign of illness.
+1 I hope that Harry and Meghan become close to Charles and Camilla. There was real warmth there when Charles was walking her up the aisle and looking after Lovely Doria.
By all accounts William and Kate are much closer to the Middletons and Charles got a bit (or a lot) shunned in favour of them, but there’s no risk of that here. Maybe we’ll be allowed to witness Doting Grandpa Charlie when Harry and Meghan have children!
I think Meghan’s mom should be referred to always as Lovely Doria!
I don’t think Charles or Diana were good parents to William. The staff he relied on were constantly being jerked away from him, and he was the pawn in his parents games.
Harry was younger so a bit more shielded, and I can see where he is closer to Charles because of it.
Yes Muffy and William is the firstborn and he can remember more of the shouting matches between his parents. Harry even commented in an interview he doesn’t remember much. I think most of it was icy silence by late 1986..by then Diana was involved with Hewitt.
Citresse—yes. My sister is the oldest and had a front row seat to my parents’ long and terrible marriage from a young age. She’s struggled with depression, we all have, but there’s no question she had to bear more. I see some of the same dynamic with William and Harry, where the younger one has a little sunnier disposition.
They were raised by staff and then sent to boarding school at 8. How do you even have a relationship with your kids in that situation? The day to day intimacy is not there. Once the marriage ended how much time did the kids even spend with either parent? A few weeks each summer and every other school holiday?
I’m gonna be the odd one out on this. I have listened to several interviews where those close to the family said that William was ALWAYS the one that was treated as “the special one”. It has been stated that Harry was raised knowing that he was the spare, he was the “almost good but not quite” , he was never good enough, he was always second best. A woman that Harry had a fling with said that the 2 princes were at a club when Harry followed this woman out and they started making out etc. The woman asked him to get back inside or else security will start looking for him and he’ll get in trouble to which Harry responded ” no one will miss me, no one will even notice I’m not there, I’m not the important one”. So to say that Harry was less affected because he was younger is such an understatement. It is possible for parents to have favorite kids, especially adult kids. A lot of times it depends on how said children treat that parent, they’re disrespectful of cruel or mean etc, then by all means the parent is gonna love them less. That is not to say one don’t love them at all, they just love the ones that treat them with respect a bit more. From what I have read and gleaned from interviews, Harry has had to work hard to earn his father’s respect. I think because he was constantly being reminded that he was second best, it affected him negatively but it also motivated and encouraged him to work hard, do better, treat others nicely and never take people for granted. William on the other hand was raised to think he was the greatest, everything rotated around the future king, he was predestined to be where he is etc, so he takes people for granted including his father. So then his father loves him less because he is disrespectful etc.
Masamf—No one really knows, of course, but Charles may have been harder on William because he was the heir AND alternately spoiled him. My sense is that Charles and Harry had a somewhat easier, more affectionate bond because the expectations were less. Just my take.
Diana used William as her confidante: sobbing in front of him and telling him that his father was the reason for her unhappiness, giving him all the details of Charles’ behaviour towards her – things no child should know. It’s not surprising that William is distant from his father.
And it was Diana – not Charles – who used William as a pawn in their marital battle. I remember one incident when he about 10 and suffered a sports injury requiring minor surgery. Charles had an engagement which he wanted to cancel so he could stay at the hospital, but Diana insisted he keep the engagement, telling him it was his duty, William would be fine with just her there and so on. The next day, all the newspaper headlines screamed “Charles, you’re a horrible dad” and “How could you abandon your son?”
Diana, of course, had called the journalists (by then she had them on speed-dial) and given them “her” version. Charles never did anything like that.
I watched an interview with Diana and she said that Charles has always had a close relationship with Harry. They took instantly. I also believe that Harry had an easier childhood because he is the second born.
@Montrealaise
I remember one incident when he about 10 and suffered a sports injury requiring minor surgery. Charles had an engagement which he wanted to cancel so he could stay at the hospital, but Diana insisted he keep the engagement, telling him it was his duty, William would be fine with just her there and so on. The next day, all the newspaper headlines screamed “Charles, you’re a horrible dad” and “How could you abandon your son?”
Prince William had a fractured skull and needed surgery, that’s minor to you? Diana wanted very much for Charles to stay, but he left the hospital because attending an opera was more important to him. The man is a putz of a dad.
Reading all the comments, I’d forgotten more than remembered.
Last significant memory here is the day or two days before her death. She reportedly spoke by phone with both boys. William wanted her to speak to Harry to support him in something as Harry needed comfort and he was advising his own Mom on this. It said Diana agreed and she was due to follow up. Then she died. Ever since that’s often what comes to mind with William and Harry, that William had to hear too much as his Moms confidant and also that he had to comfort Harry often, at his own expense. It’s no wonder to me that they’ve turned out as they have.
Families are fraught everywhere. Considering all that happened in the BRF, William and Harry have turned out very well. I’m happy if things go smoother for future generations.
@minx, of course we are all speculating, you know? Even you don’t have the facts surrounding their relationships, you just assuming that William had it hard due to his future status, and I respect that etc. I didn’t write my post as being definitively factual, I said the information that I have about Harry’s upbringing is from listening to interviews reading articles of those that was close to the family and knew them when they were growing up. The consensus from this people is that Harry was raised to be inferior to his brother, he was always the spare who would never be nothing compared to his brother who was guaranteed to be “the future king”. The consensus from those that know them is that Harry’s being constantly reminded that he was nothing while his brother was the golden boy, greatly affected his self esteem. It was said that when Harry graduated at the top of his class in the helicopter training, this was the beginning of Harry starting to believe that he actually could do something, that he could actually be better than his brother, that he actually be his own man. It was the rebirth of Harry, and from there he has gone on to do greater things than his bother. I was thinking the other day, Harry is really the ugly duckling that turned into a very fine swan. If Harry passed today, what a legacy harry would leave. But if his bother passed today, I can’t think of anything William has done that he would be remembered by.
Chuck was a bad husband but by all accounts he was a good father to the boys growing up. You can tell that he really made the effort with Doria.
Harry is the more emotional of the 2 Princes, he also seems a bit needy – Meghan is very much the emotionally stable one in that relationship. Something that was very obvious in the way she conducted herself during the actual day, given the week she had.
I’m gonna dust off an old-timey word for her: poise. She had it goin’ on all day.
POC always has to try harder and I think Meghan wanted to show she was a confident woman not some meek princess wannabe. Anyway I’ve been replaying and I’m still blown away by the sweetness of this couple. The way Harry looks at her omg. I’m glad Harry wore his heart on his sleeve. Tis was magical, I surprised myself being teary.
Charles was not a perfect husband and father. But he has his redeeming moments. This was one of them. I don’t dislike him but he’s alright with me, and it’s time for Harry and William to support him.
I agree Alexandria – and I’ve firmly decided I’m holding out until I find me a man who looks at me the way Harry looks at Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think because of the relationship Charles had growing up with his father, Prince Phillip, it influenced how he raised William & Harry?
I think Harry was just so happy that he was finally getting married his emotions overcame him.
Both parents were distant. It shouldn’t be so easy to see who’s the favorite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it influenced how he went out of his way to protect his sons from the media after Diana died. The press agreed with their request to leave Harry and William alone. When William went off to college, because of Charles and the Queen, there was a blackout on his life. He could live a normal life away from prying eyes. With that agreement by the press, they would be updated from time to time and some photo-ops given, like on vacation with their dad, etc. It trully allowed Kate and William to have the luxury as very young people to have a relationship for years for the most part away from scrutiny and for William to really live normal life at college and when in the RAF, is it?. The same for Harry in the earlier years and when he was in the military.
Unfortunately, in some ways because of that it’s why they had a hard time as first as young men in their mied 20s dealing with the press once they were fair game. Both Harry and William struggled for years about that. But they both had a strong circle of friends that protected them.
One can only hope the BRF will treat Meghan with kindness. Lots of people have read their behavior during the Rev’s speech as being disrespectful of her (I personally saw it as them just being awkward/uncomfortable, especially Zara who is heavily pregnant and can’t have been comfy on those pews). Hopefully, with Charles in their corner, M+H won’t be thrown under the bus by Will and Kate, as Harry historically has been. At least until Charles is alive.
Having said that, he may be a good father to his sons…but he is generally kind of a shitty person. He says racist and ignorant shit. He tried to secretly influence politicians. He thinks the media are beneath him/ All kinds of ick.
But hasn’t Charles thrown both of his sons under the bus? If William does it he learned at his father’s knee.
He is not a shitty person. He is quite charming, and surprisingly approachable. Abit too earnest in some ways. Definitely spoilt because of how he was raised, but he is fundamentally decent.
LAK – I guess I disagree. ‘Fundamentally decent’ people – especially those in Charles’ position – do not make the kind of comments he recently made to Anita Sethi. For me, that is the mark of a shitty person. At worst he is a bigot like his father. At best he is utterly careless and clueless. We could go back and forth on this, but let’s just agree to disagree.
We could go back and forth and you’d still be wrong. I’ve worked with PC on a few projects. I’m black. He has several black staffers, including his press secretary at one point. People talk.
@LAK Just want to say your comments and insights are much appreciated. One of the grownups on this site. And I agree that Charles was so lovely in everything he did to make sure Harry and Meghan had a great day.
@LAK. “We could go back and forth and you’d still be wrong.”
I may have legit just fell in love a little bit.
My mother and grandmother have been big Meghan fans and think she is the perfect partner to support Harry and help bring the monarchy a bit forward. However, they were both lightly ”concerned” after watching the wedding coverage feeling she looked “too cool” and calm as a bride (they are weepers, I was a dopey weeper thru my wedding as well). And they went through a round of sudden doubt – oh, no, does she reallllly love him? Is he the one who is really in love, less so her, etc etc. Oh no!
They finally decided that: she is used to the spotlight, naturally cheery, and may be the emotionally stronger one on this day of Diana echoes (my mother); and that they (per my grandmother) got a confidence bump from Charles/Doria/baby on board/already eloped. “Charles likes her and Doria, look at how nice they are together, he is defrosted, it will all be fine.” !!!!
I don’t question her love for him and I don’t like or dislike her but in watching her I did feel as if she was observing the ceremony in a detached sort of way as compared to him. Preternaturally cool is perhaps what I’ll say. She looked distant or focused on an inner fixed point instead of emotionally present.
I’ve chalked it up to the fact that she has had some life experiences and probably has had to stand alone and independent on a number of trying ocassions and have had to pull a cloak of inner calm around herself to get through those times.
Honey: I agree. Well put.
Meghan went through the hell of her father publically embarrassing her day after day. Then living in fear that the idiot may really have health issues and would die on her wedding day or just before. She knew all those people, sitting in that crowd, had been laughing at her and saying God knows what about her. She had a horrible week leading up to the wedding and it was broadcasted worldwide. For having to deal with that stress, Meghan had a poise that I only wish I were capable of. I had no doubt, when she looked and smiled at Harry, that she did that with love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Distant? Are you kidding? She and Harry held hands nearly the entire ceremony and that moment when he lifted the veil and she looked so happy to see him. She was always smiling and looking at him and seemed serene the entire time. They were emotionally connected the entire ceremony (and if you watch the interview with the Bishop Michael Curry and the other British dude whose name I can’t remember who officiated the ceremony, they said just as much and they were standing only feet away from them so I’d think they would know!). Just because she wasn’t a basket case of tears like Harry doesn’t mean she was not present. Don’t confuse lack of tears for that. Some people are stoic (I think that’s the word you’re looking for) and can hold it together during emotional moments like weddings and funerals etc.
Meghan has nerves of steel. Not everyone has to be crying at a wedding to show they’re in love!
I didn’t cry at my wedding. I’m still happily married! And I’ve witnessed some brides crying so hard, I couldn’t understand their vows. Everyone is different.
I didn’t cry at mine, hell, I dont cry at much of anything tbh. She’s had to deal with some serious crap leading up to this and to me, she looks like she tuned out everything but Harry and her new family. Not crying doesn’t mean you’re detached or not happy, sometimes it just means you have let all the sh$t go and you are enjoying your time for you, not anyone else.
Exactly @Sara. Harry and Meghan are not clones, they have different personalities. May be Meghan growing up as a biracial woman has toughened her and taught her to maintain the stiff upper lip.
But, in all fairness, anyone that says that Meghan was distant was not looking at the bride I was watching, they all seemed to be equally into each other.
I didn’t cry at my wedding and thank god I didn’t. I spent a long time getting ready. Honestly, I was nervous and fidgety and didn’t want to talk with anyone but as soon as it was show time, this calmness and focus came over me. My entire wedding feels like an out of body experience. My priest cracked a joke within the first five minutes and put everyone at ease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria being a Counsellor and yoga teacher will have given Meghan more skills in managing life too, plus her upbringing, her parents loved her even after they divorced. Etc. Plus I just think Meghan is a good soul. And strong. Harry needs that and I’m excited for them together.
I really appreciated her poise and I think that sort of deep breath/chest grab thing she did after the carriage completed its lap says a lot about how she probably maintained during the ceremony and day because she had to – there’s was probably a ton of nerves, anxiety, etc., going on internally, but there was also a lot riding on her every expression and action, and I think given the week she’d had, she knew that she needed to be calm and controlled, if not for herself, but because there would definitely be ppl searching for cracks in her armour. Could you imagine if she had cried or teared up “too much?” While fortunately the feedback has been positive toward Harry and her mother for appearing emotional, Meghan would have likely gotten, “she’s just acting”, or “I bet she looks that way because she feels guilty knowing she’s using Harry” or whatever other ugly narrative that’s been spun.
Liberty – a lot of good thoughts here, and in the responses to your comment about Meghan’s calm. One other possibility: I’m also once-divorced and twice-married (even younger than Meghan!), and at my second ceremony, I actually just had this overwhelming feeling of happiness and calm. My now-husband is just such a great guy, and I had the utmost confidence that I was choosing a great partner, not just someone I was madly in love with. He was a basket-case of tears, and I look so chill and happy in the photos – it’s sort of funny to look at. Of course, I’ve just grown crazier about him over the years, and now I cry sometimes because I’m overwhelmed with how much I love him. (I digress, but the Royal Wedding brought out feelings in people, right??)
Anyway, maybe Meghan is feeling confident and calm in her choice of Harry as a partner because she is a divorcee, and just looking forward to all the fun times to start. Also agree with the other thoughts regarding how she wanted to respond to the pressure well.
Yeah…I’m stanning this relationship hard…
I think he was truly happy and nice, but my bitchy side thinks probably he has a thing or two he regrets deeply (towards both his sons), and this is his way to make amend…
Sure. But all parents make mistakes. People love the Queen, but Prince Charles was raised by an aloof mother. It’s affected him. But at times, you act like your mother even when you say you never will, and that’s probably happened at times along the way.
And men aren’t always as emotional as women in how they raise and show affection to their sons. Their sons know their father loves them. Sure, he made mistakes, but don’t we all. And working in the firm together is bound to have caused strife at times, just as it very much did with Charles and his mother. Prince Harry is a lot more like his mother, showing his emotions outwardly.
I tend to agree. I also wonder whether being married to Camilla, whom he seems to adore, and she him, has softened him as a person.
Charles was noticeably gracious to Doria throughout her visit & was a perfect escort for Meghan.
Yes! When he reached out his hand to Doria when they went back to sign the registry was just wonderful and normal.
That bit was sweet, wasn’t it? And Charles escorting Doria and Camilla down the steps of the Chapel after the ceremony.
I am a bit stunned that people are so suprised, that Charles was nice and welcoming. One can say a lot about him but he was and is a decent father. Plus, its his job, on a daily basis, when he carries out engagments, to meet people he does not know and make small talk. He is a pro
i continue to be stunned by Doria. such poise such grace so beautiful!
Agree. Graceful and so sweet, even under such intense circumstances (world attention, wedding day, ridiculous ex), too.
Maybe this will sound strange but the first thing I noticed about Doria were her eyes.
Not to be cheesy, but besides from being warm and beautiful, they sparkle.
Sometimes they look forrest green, other times brown, but they always have a spark in them.
Nn, I’m so glad you said this because I immediately noticed the same. Doria’s eyes shine. She’s a gorgeous, graceful lady.
I see that same sparkle in Meghan’s eyes, too. One of the first things I noticed was how much of Doria’s face shows up in Meghan’s.
Doria was a revelation at that wedding. I was more drawn to her than the couple, to be honest. I’ve never seen a more woman look so perfect. No hyperbole here. Her hair, the dress, her hat, her skin, her nose stud, her eyes. She looked amazing on television. She really is a star. She was a vision.
Yes, Doria was amazing. I can still picture her sweet expressions of love and pride in Meghan. And, if I hadn’t already been crying, I would have cried for her, knowing she was holding back because the cameras were on her. I would not be surprised if she starts receiving fan mail (and maybe a few proposals!).
yep, it’s easy to see where meghan got her beauty from. she really takes after her mom.
I’m a fan! I hope we see her from time to time.
Me too. The world needs the example of Doria especially today.
I completely agree! Doria stole so many hearts Saturday and endeared herself to the public. You could see she was so moved and proud of her baby girl.
Or he loves his sons equally, was happy to see his youngest get married and there’s no need to spin it as him playing favorites.
Agree.
Seriously. The royal posts on this site are always a (crazy) trip.
Ha, well said!
I don’t think Charles flat out loves one son more than the other, but William and Charles have taken shots at each other using the press which is awful on both their parts. His relationship with Harry may just be generally easier than his relationship with William and we were seeing that on Saturday. And Charles had a nice moment with William too.
Thank you. That narrative is really some kind of projection by people who seem to want it to be so.
I don’t think it’s a matter of unequal love, but I do think Charles and William have a more difficult relationship in a number of ways.
William was older when everything was going down with Diana, so he was more aware of it, plus Diana used to confide in him and almost use him as a therapist, which made him more aware of her side of things.
In turn, I think Charles was less lenient on William being the first born. He was always very aware of the gravity of his role as future king and was shaped by the way his mother raised him. I think he passed on some of that.
Add on top of that that William is very close to the Middletons, he hasn’t had the need to become closer to Charles in adulthood in the way that perhaps Harry has. He has other parental figures he can lean on.
So I don’t think that Charles loves either of his sons more than the other, but I think he has a closer, easier relationship with Harry now because of past and present circumstances.
I agree with this 100%.
I think this is spot on. I’m a parent of one, so I can’t speak from experience, Years ago in my early 20s I asked a very close older confidante who was the mother of 2 the “do you love one more” question.
She wisely explained that the answer was no, but that often you worry more about one child than another and that may often be confused for a greater love,
Its possible to love one child more than the other, it happens all the time. I’m sure if it had been said that Charles love Harry less than he does William the jubilation would be so loud, LOL. If William or Harry is treating his father with disrespect, of course Charles is gonna grow to love them less, one can only take so much, we are all just human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have one child, but I’m the youngest of five. My mother loves us all, but there are certain personalities that she mixes with better than others — and in certain situations. My mom and I have agreed that if she reaches a time that she can’t live on her own (she’s 85 but still pretty badass), she’ll live with me. Not because she loves me best, or because I’m the most selfless sibling, but because in day-to-day life our personalities mesh the best.
@Beluga– Agree. But it seems to me after Will married he grew noticeably more distant from Charles. His marriage may not be the cause, of course. I’m sure he was hurt by his parents’ divorce. But he doesn’t seem to mind living in Amner Hall where Charles and Camilla used to meet. I’d bet the Queen would have given him another property had he objected to AH. She has always spoiled him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Charles loves both of his sons. They have different relationships with him because they are different people. I do think Charleswill have more opportunity to be involved with Harry and Meghan as a family because he will accommodate Doria as he should and Meghan has no other family to compete with that bonding.
It’s the same reason I think Meghan will be close to Will and Kate as well. Meghan just doesn’t have the familial close relationships with her father and half-siblings as Kate has always been blessed with by her family. Sometimes those without close attachment or with a (practically) single parent upbringing fit in more closely with their in-laws.
I speak from my experience as a member of a large, close family that has become the de facto family of many that have “married in”. On the other side, my in laws haven’t been able to absorb me in the way that they would like. I am not trying tho disrespect them but I do have an existing loving family that they will never replace.
All this said, I think Doria will be folded into the royal family easily because she is gracious, parented Meghan beautifully, and as a lone person it is simple to absorb* her as well as her beautiful daughter.I
*absorb here meaning to welcome and include
I’ve been watching a lot of Lemony Snickett!
Very well said Tulip Garden!
I also think William has often acted as a surrogate father to Harry (when Charles was not around or unavailable for whatever reason) and that relationship will endure. It will also hopefully breed a closeness between the Cambridge’s and Sussex’s just as it does with Charles and Camelia.
He loves those boys abd they love him. What a great day this was!
Apparently Philip was seen saying beautiful when Meghan was arriving or leaving, can’t remember. I think she’s charmed him!
Philip has always been partial to a pretty girl, so i find his reactions to all the incoming brides entertaining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interestingly, he seemed super engaged with the ceremony, more so than some of the female relatives at the party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
And Guy the beagle has an admirer too. Love the shot of him traveling with HM in her car the other day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Oooh, that’s some nice satisfying tea! I hadn’t heard that.
I was happy he made it, plus getting in and out of the car without any help. Must have worked hard at his physical therapy after the hip surgery. He was smiling so big when Harry saluted them from the carriage.
I have to give Philip and the Queen their props. Looking very spry at 96 and 92 and nary a cane in sight. And him strolling into the church unassisted only six weeks after hip surgery was jaw-dropping,
I never liked Philip. I’ve always thought he was a bigoted, narrow-minded old coot, but he’s a tough old bird and I admire him for that. And he seemed to thoroughly enjoy the wedding. Maybe he’s finally mellowing out in his old age.
@Carmen
I admire the “tough old bird” component of Phillip too! I also believe people can and do change not only with age but also people with the awareness to acknowledge the ignorance/lack of information that governed past actions. In fact it’s that belief that reassures me… hope springs eternal!
I disagree that Harry thought Meghan was going to leave him. I think he was just nervous and excited. Although women are assumed to be more emotional, it’s not unusual for men to show emotion on their wedding day too.
Agree. Mr L is chill as a rock 99% of the time and even he was suddenly flustered, nervous on our wedding day, and weepy during our vows. (I was weepy too, lol.) He almost broke my hand off squeezing it.
Liberty now it makes sense. You were weepy on your wedding and since Meghan was not weepy she came across as distant to you. The way that woman was looking at Harry is lovely. I am also happy that Harry showed more emotions, I’m sure if he didn’t and it was all Meghan, the British tabloids would have been coming up with all kinds of headline on how she forced Harry to marry her, or how Harry was sad because he saw chelsy or cressida and had regrets. The wedding was magnificent.
I agree, I think he was just nervous, it’s a big day and a big deal. I did notice how fidgety he was before she arrived, he probably was excited and eager to see her.
Right, and considering that they had to sleep in separate locations the night before the wedding after months of being together nigt and day, Harry would have been eager and fidgety while he was waiting for her. His first words to Meghan when she got to where he waited st the altar were, “You look amazing! I missed you!”
So true! Oh my god, when my cousin got married, the groom (who was marrying my cousin) got lockjaw and passed out a few times before the ceremony began. There was definitely a concerted effort by my male family members to rally him. The bride’s brother taught him a little ditty to sing under his breath so he wouldn’t throw up during the actual wedding Mass LMAO
I know. Harry never thought Meghan was going to leave. Where do people get these ideas? He was nervous and emotional. And people forget how daunting it is to be married at a royal wedding in front of a huge gathering and being televised.
I ended up late to my wedding because of bridesmaid drama. My husband and I had been together for 10 years previous to getting married (highschool sweethearts). We owned a house together. Because I was late he immediately thought “oh god, she’s not coming”. We had a really difficult lead up to the wedding because of family issues on both sides – just dramatic people really. But I guess he thought “that’s it, my family FINALLY drove her off”.
I was MAYBE 15 minutes late. It was just enough time for him to get into a bit of a panic and almost puke. Neither of us do well with a lot of attention. I feel awful for him, because it takes a good deal to get him worked up. I’m a lot more free with my emotions – he’s pretty level.
But he also got all teared up and giggly when I walked down towards him. It was adorable, honestly. I didn’t feel much other than sheer nerves. And I almost face planted on my dress trying to go up the stairs. My dad didn’t notice. He was about ready to drag me up the steps. It really summed up my level of clumsy.
Totally. Those two looked like young lovers who are in it to win it. I hope they do because their sincerity was evident. She is as into him as he her. The entire wedding was clearly well thought out and I think many of those decisions were hers or with her approval. Up to and including strategic camera placement for maximum photo impact. As you’d expect from a royal wedding. I get the impression MM spent a lot of time learning about the Royal Family during their courtship. She seems like the type to take her preparation seriously. He was nervous because it’s his wedding day and a royal wedding is a big production. I don’t think the thought of her not showing passed his mind.
I think the difference here is William was older when his mother died. I can only imagine that it affected how he viewed his father and Camila. Harry was quite young and so perhaps not old enough to remember or care about the optics. Both feelings are valid and Charles should’ve done better.
Harry was definitely emotional and William seemed like a nice stabilizing force for him which just shows the ease of their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also seems that Diana inappropriately shared things with William and leaned on him too much.
I give William points for trying to keep Harry calm and cheered. I usually deduct from Will, ha.
Same here. Will did a good job as the supportive best man.
It was so nice of Will to return the favor. It has been said that at Wiliam’s wedding he was a basket case of nerves and Harry was the one that calmed him down and reassured him. These boys seem to be really tight.
A beautiful wedding in all respects. Side note: Can someone tell me why Charles was not dressed in military regalia? I assume he served in his youth…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same thoughts re: Charles. I am not a Charles-hater, maybe just more – ambivalent? about him? But seeing him on Saturday – I was a fan. He was happy and proud and the way he interacted with Doria was endearing.
I think Charles has been pretty much not part of W & K’s lives – esp their children. As someone commented on a photo look – its Prince Charles AND George and Charlotte – first time – on the steps. So maybe Charles gets it – he wants to be included. He wants to be a Grandparent. I also think he did not get to marry the woman he chose – nor did Margaret – and we all know what happened. I think he was thrilled that Harry married the woman he loved….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of that, NLopez.
I don’t follow the royal family ( republican sentiments), so I can’t speak on Charles’ character too much ( although the spider papers infuriated me), but I never got the impression that like his father he was racist, old fashioned in a lot of ways but not a bigot. So I was really surprised at the Manchester comment to the lady, at first I thought he was mocking Mancunians but reading the lady’s personal account of the encounter makes me think not.
Royalty is arcane and in this day an age we should really be past the point we’re we call someone “your majesty or highness”.
Old fashioned in some ways and new agey in others. As I said here before I am asked twice a week “where are you from?” By people of all races. I know they mean, what is your ethnic origin? It doesn’t bother me at all. My parents were immigrants and I look like their people. I’m totally American, yet people still want to know for some reason. I just can’t see the question as racist. I see it as interest in a person and their story. Our forbears are a big part of who we are.
I think Charles and Harry are close and that given that Harry’s wedding was a more low key family affair meant that he offered more guidance to H&M than to W&K. I got the sense that for this wedding Charles was in charge and that was fine with the couple.
As the “spare” I think Harry is in a more vulnerable position than William and has to work harder to define a role for himself. He has looked to his mother for inspiration and Meghan being an ambitious (in a good sense) self-starter who is charismatic will be an excellent partner in further creating and establishing their brand. I wish them all the very best.
I don’t think he was in charge – he apparently advised them on the choice of music and hymns, just as he did for W&K’s wedding.
How was Charles more in charge? He threw them the dinner and reception and he did the same for William and Kate. The only difference in this wedding was because of unforeseen circumstances, he walked Meghan partway to the alter, and because her mother was absolutely alone, he escorted her out.
Meghan and Harry planned the wedding they wanted. That was very evident. If people gave them suggestions, that’s normal. I thought Meghan and Harry chose Bishop Michael Curry. But they didn’t. He was recommended to them by one of the religious leaders presiding over their wedding. Was it the Archbishop of Canterbury? I can’t remember. He thought it would be a good idea, and they loved it. It takes a village to pull off a royal wedding, even a smaller one, but it was definitely the couples’ stamp on the day they wanted.
The Gospel choir was Charles’s idea.
Yes, Bishop Curry was a suggestion from the Archbishop of Canterbury who is a fan of his.
@Lak, that doesn’t make him in charge. The OP said “for this wedding Charles was in charge and that was fine with the couple.”
Meghan and Harry are grown adults. They were in charge of their wedding and their wants. I’m sure they took suggestions from a multitude of people. I stand by my post that in no way was Charles in charge. Offering suggestion of a choir and paying for the reception dinner, like he did for William and Kate, is not “in charge.”. He probably offered some suggestions for William’s wedding also on music.
It was very evident to you maybe but not to me. My impression and experience as a wedding officiant suggests that Charles had a lot of influence in the planning of this wedding and was the host as parent and Prince of Wales. I don’t remember much about William and Kate’s wedding but wonder if the Middleton’s and even her Majesty had a part in the planning of their wedding. I sense that her Majesty was not as involved in this wedding but left it to Charles.Absolutely Meghan and Harry made some of the choices but I believe they looked to Charles for guidance. Speculation and I may be wrong FWIW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
I read it was Charles’ idea too and it was a thoughtful, wonderful suggestion.
Charles is known to appreciate music and it very much showed in this case.
Prince Harry was seriously rubbing Meghan’s hand, I think he forgot he had millions watching every move they made.
I’m glad everything turned out well for Meghan and Harry, after all the DRAMA from the Markles, Thomas Sr. is turning into a geyser.
I know. It made me sick how with all she endured with the disgusting half-siblings and then that her own father turned it into a soap opera the last week. But it all receded and the day was all about Meghan and Harry.
I hope even the tabloids now tire of the Motley Markles now that the wedding has happened and that’s all that’s in people’s minds, the beautiful union of these two, with a lot of guests happy for them and the support of the monarchy.
The gospel choir was Charles idea and he even put them in contact with a suitable group. The have so much affection for Charles, Harry, Meghan, and Doria now. They are my fab four.
I agree with everything you said Kaiser. Exactly how I feel about Prince Charles.–I think he really stepped up to the plate and behaved impeccably. He was gracious with Doria, he was there for Meghan. I’m glad he gave a touching speech for his son & new daughter-in-law. I was impressed and it all made me think more favorably toward Charles.
My mother-in-law has the same views of Charles. I used to dislike him immensely because of Diana, but he’s grown on me since William + Kate’s wedding. I appreciate his dedication to his country, and it’s obvious he loves his boys. I really dislike affairs, but I suppose I’ve made my peace with Camilla. (Since that’s what matters! ) She seems a stable presence at these events.
Charles on the wedding day was a delight. He seemed thrilled. I appreciated how courteous he was to Meghan and Doria. It also sent a welcoming message from the BRF. I don’t think he favors Harry over William. They just have a different relationship, and perhaps William has some animosity toward his dad (i.e. the media jabs) that may make that relationship difficult.
I agree that Meghan carried herself well, with poise. As she had to, unfortunately. She would have gotten ripped apart if she was anything less than perfect. I’m proud of her and the whole day was just wonderful in my opinion. I hope the good will toward her continues, but I know how fast the favored can fall.
I used to dislike him many years ago, but I haven’t for a long time. My heart will always go out to young Diana and the machine she was thrown into and into a marriage Charles felt he was forced into. I do believe at times he tried with Diana, but never knew how to deal with her and would lean on the person who understood him, Camilla. What did he expect marrying a 19-year-old?
I also feel Diana was emotionally unstable in many ways, and back in those days people didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean, she threw herself down the stairs when pregnant to get attention. That was one selfish act that could have caused harm to her child. Their marriage was a sad affair. But she had two boys she adored.
It was all one big clusterfuck. I do believe that’s why the Queen, mellowing over years, has given the boys so much more leeway. Charles has a lot of resentment as to how he was raised by a mother who paid him scant attention and by her rigid view of who he should marry and the pressure to marry. I feel Charles has gone his whole life seeking approval from his mother and never getting it. They have appeared closer in these later years.
Charles will always get mad props from me for how he treated and included Doria during the wedding. She was there by herself and it was nice to see her not be left out and to be treated like family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry has spent his whole life being the “spare”, the joker to William’s straight guy. I think he’s just not used to being the main focus of public attention and it made him nervous. I bet normally in a situation that makes him nervous he mucks about and cracks jokes but he couldn’t do that this time so it unnerved him!
Charles and Harry have a much different relationship than William & Charles. It’s clear Charles loves them both, but William isn’t the same boy we saw on ski trips with Charles.
Charles looked absolutely chuffed to walk Meghan down the aisle. That was sweet and a gesture Harry appreciated it. He even said “Thank you, Pa” when they finally made it to the altar. That said, Harry was a mess. A good one. He had nerves , but not about the wedding, but Meghan. Lip readers caught him talking to William, saying “I just hope Meghan is okay”. Aww! He’s in love and he’s going to be very protective of her.
As for Meghan, she had to be poised because she would have been judged harshly if she was an emotional mess. People who have already formed their opinion of her were looking for any misstep. She gave them none. But it was clear to me how she felt about Harry. All the side glances and finger stroking. These two are the real deal.
The Express is reporting that Meghan was near tears as they exited the church and she reportedly said to her new husband “that was so beautiful, so perfect, I’m so emotional”. I died.
I have grown fond of Charles over the years. I was young when Diana died though I knew the backstory of her relationship with Charles because my mom had that Andrew Morton book lying around the house. So I didn’t grow up hating him unlike many people, I just didn’t understand why a man with ears that stick out very far (my mom would always point out his ears and how she couldn’t get over them so this observation has stuck) had so much drama and was the center of attention of these two women!
Charles and Diana were never going to work out and they both did things on both of their sides to hurt each other. Diana wasn’t a saint, though I can understand she was so young when she married him, she basically was being thrown to the wolves and she had to survive on her own. So yeah Charles wasn’t a great husband but I think he’s always been there for his sons. He even took them out of England to some remote location in Africa after their mother’s death to shield his sons from the press. He truly cares for them and of course he wants what is best for them. So I’m not surprised he made a touching speech or that Harried cried during it lol. He is super emotional which I guess isn’t surprising given he is one of the most expressive people in the BRF.
If anything, Harry being all fidgety and nervous as he walked up to St. George’s Chapel and waiting for Meghan to arrive made me nervous because I thought maybe HE was having second thoughts of getting married. Once Meghan arrived and he lit up, it was clear the enormity of the day is what was unsettling him but I was getting worried there for a sec.
I think Charles was pretty much the only royal – in the camera shot I watched anyway – who actually looked at the couple as they said their vows. Camilla, Kate whoever else was in that row in the camera shot all had their noses buried in their programs for the entire vow recital. Who doesn’t look up from the paperwork to watch the key moment of the ceremony ??!
At first I wondered about that, then there was a shot of William, Camilla and Kate sitting side by side and they all had tears in their eyes. They looked very touched for Harry. I thought: Cancers! (Cancer, Cancer, Moon in Cancer)–so emotional. They may have been looking down during the vows to steady their feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept thinking, they must know where the cameras are, so they’ve probably turned to avoid them.
I thought it was very genuine, the smile Charles had on his face when Meghan reached him and I loved that he chatted with her as they were walking. Personable and sweet. It’s been said that he always longed for a daughter (what he said to Diana when Harry was born about being disappointed it wasn’t a girl….yikes, Charles) so I think he took this role in the wedding very seriously. I’m glad if it’s true he’s got a good relationship with both of his boys.
Regarding nerves, BOTH my husband and I were like that right before the ceremony. Holy shnikies we were both so effing nervous and to this day we talk about it and still can’t understand why. We’ve talked to other married friends who said it was the same for them. It’s a huge step in your life – nerves are allowed. But on the other hand there are people who either don’t get nervous or are very good at masking it. Everyone is different.
Wait, wait, WAIT: Harry is wearing a wedding ring???? YAY!
Most of them do (Philip, Charles, Edward, Andrew when he was married), they just wear it on their pinky with their signet ring. Harry’s chosen to wear one on his ring finger, which many of us are more used to seeing.
Not gonna lie, everything about Harry’s behaviour on Saturday (from how nervous he was to his tears and the way he looked at Meghan through the whole thing) made me feel a sting of melancholy in a “I wish there was a guy who looked at me like that” way. And I’m far from being a romantic.
It was quite a relief really to see Charles reach out his hand to Doria when they went back to sign. He may have felt, as I did and as others did, that it was a bit sad that Doria was sitting all alone, especially since ahe was rather emotional. When he reached out to her, she became connected to someone else, someone steady, and I felt relieved.
Rumors are, Meghan is going to see her father soon, she better not tell him when she is coming or he will have TMZ ambush her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See…this is why I love this site. I was reading comments over at the DM yesterday and damn. There are so so many hateful, spiteful and shockingly shameless posts about these two humans getting married. And God forbid she mention being a feminist on her personal page. They completely tore into her up one side and down the other. Here we get to be a little saucy when we want, have opinions but in the end, there’s always a modicum of respect that’s felt at the core. Bravissimo.
I completely agree with. So thankful for this site. People a sane, logical, entertaining.
Thanks to those who works to give us all these stories. Be blessed. ✌
something incredible is that the DM commentors, normally the most hate-filled bunch, all seem to love doria. she is practically being universally praised on every article about the wedding.
I admit, I loved Diana to bits, and I’m not blind to her faults either. But time is a healer. I hope Charles is happy and that the boys have peace in their lives. I really don’t dislike him the way I used to. I can’t understand tho why people are making such a huge deal over how he has treated his new daughter in law and her mother. He has always been a gracious person, well mannered etc. How in the world did you think he would behave?
Charles was a real gentleman to Doria. It was so sweet when they left the church, she looked lost and afraid and reached for his hand, he noticed at once and didn’t let go of her afterwards.
He also looked really proud and happy to walk Meghan to the altar.
I think there was a shift in his behavior for the past years. He seems more relaxed. I think it is mostly due to the fact that he doesn’t have the same amount of pressure that he used to have. He has the choice to be the future King of England or to leave that to William. He know that both his sons are in charge of the PR part of the Royal Family.
Charles can’t wait to be king. It’s been his desire for so many years. He’s more relaxed because he and Camilla are accepted now and because the queen is giving him more control about decisions and stepping in more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria doesn’t seem to be the lost and afraid type. But she probably appreciated help maneuvering through the protocol, which was new to her. That’s the role of the British elders, to guide people through it all. Charles has been through skatillians of royal events like this.
I love Charles – ever since I saw the video of Zara’s baptism – i don’t think he knew he was being filmed. Queen was holding the baby and Charles came up and peaked over at Zara and kissed her on the head. So sweet!
