We need to have a conversation about Mila Kunis’s bangs trauma at the BBMAs

2018 Billboard Music Awards

Here are some photos from last night’s Billboard Music Awards, which took place in Las Vegas. Lots of stars came out, which is surprising – the trend, from what I’ve seen, is for these awards shows to have declining star-attendance and declining viewership. But the BBMAs kind of pulled it out, with a number of A-listers in attendance. Personally, I don’t really care about the actual awards, but if you want to see the list of winners, go here. First, let’s talk about Mila Kunis and how she debuted her new BANGS TRAUMA. Go ahead and yell, I DON’T CARE. No one should get bangs that look like this. Especially if you’re incredibly beautiful without bangs. These bangs say “I don’t respect myself, I don’t respect my face.” Her outfit is cute though – it’s David Koma. But I can’t get past the bangs. (Just FYI: CB reminded me that these could be clip-in bangs, which… possibly. If they are clip-in, she needs to take that sh-t out and burn them in a cleansing fire.)

2018 Billboard Music Awards

Speaking of bangs, check out Camila Cabello in Givenchy. I’m not a believer in the dress or her bangs. I think the bangs make her look even more little-girl-ish. The dress is a tragedy too.

2018 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals

I actually enjoy a good animal-print, just as I enjoy a good caftan, so I like Demi Lovato’s Dior ensemble. I think I probably like it more than she likes it. She looks unconvinced.

2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jenna Dewan seems to have changed up her hair too – is this severe bob haircut new? It’s… okay. I don’t mind a bob, but I have mixed feelings about it on her. Her dress is Zuhair Murad Spring 2018. It’s very “I’m single now!”

2018 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals

And here’s Kelly Clarkson in a custom Christian Siriano gown. She looks good! She’s lost a lot of weight in the past year, and this is flattering. She changed during the show though – she was host of the BBMAs, so she had a lot of costume changes. But this was a good red-carpet look.

2018 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “We need to have a conversation about Mila Kunis’s bangs trauma at the BBMAs”

  1. DazLondon says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Definitely clip-on bangs.
    They are a different colour to her normal hair

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Maybe Mila’s cut is for a film? I hope so.

    Reply
  3. Lurker says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Jenna looks like Megan Fox in that pic

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Bad! Her dress and shoes are cute though.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Wellen-Melon says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I get to be Giselle in “Devil Wears Prada”. About Anne Hathaway after her Stanley Tucci makeover in “Devil Wears Prada”, Giselle says: “She looks good.”

    Kaiser, you get to be Emily Blount and reply, “Oh, shut up.”

    Gisele: “What? She does!”

    Reply
  6. Snowflake says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Mila’s hair color is too dark. And her makeup is too heavy also. Glad Kelly lost weight, good for her. Both Jenna and Mila are really pretty but you can see they’re tweaking their faces.

    Reply
  7. perplexed says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Jennifer Aniston gets criticized for never changing her look. Mila Kunis gets criticized for changing her look. What are you going to do?

    Reply
  8. Dadadaisy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Hiding a forehead plastic surgery or Botox misshap?

    Reply
  9. Amanda says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Mila looks really old here. I thinks it’s a combination of the too dark hair and dated makeup.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Don’t mind the hair. Her dress is “banging….lol” Demi Lovato is lost in time wearing grr animal. Bless her heart.

    Reply
  11. Ladykeller says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Good God she looks like she’s 50. I hope the is temporary.

    Reply
  12. Josephine says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I’m always an apologist for bangs, but I like Mila’s look here. I think they are just for the night, and for the night, it’s a cool change, especially with the dress. I think she looks great. Fashion is supposed to be fun and she tried a new look. I like.

    I also have to disagree about Kelly’s dress. It’s too much dress, and looks like something someone much older would wear. But then I tend to think most of Christian’s designs are overwrought.

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Kelly looks great! Did anyone watch? I was wondering how she did as a host, I really like her, but didn’t have a chance to see the show.

    Mila’s bangs definitely look like clip ins. She’s so pretty, but the dark hair and makeup is a real change for her. I prefer her usual look, but we all need a change sometimes, or maybe it’s for a role.

    Reply
  14. Eve V says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I think Mila Kunis is trying to camoflauge some recent facial tweaking. Between the hair and too-heavy make up (and still obvious facial tweaking), I barely recognized her.
    I usually love bobs and think most women look great when they first cut it. But I do not like Jenna’s haircut, or the way they styled it. It looks like too much was cut off so they had to flat iron her hair to complete flatness to try and wring every cm of hair that they could. That dress does nothing for her banging body. And Jenna, you are gorgeous, leave your face alone!! Mila- same to you girl!

    Reply
  15. Hummus says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Ok yes the hair is tragic but I was more baffled by how strange she was acting! Especially when she presented Taylor’s award, did anyone else watch that?

    Hate Jenna’s whole look. Stop with the tweaking!!

    Reply
  16. SJhere says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

    The woman in #2 pic, no idea who she is sorry, needs to stand up and put her shoulders back. Bad posture.
    Confidently taking the red carpet makes the pics better.
    But maybe she’s depressed that she wore such an ugly dress. I would be.

    Jenna D. That sharp edge in her hair is not flattering. Nasty, ugly hardware gladiator dress too.

    And Mila, no to the black hair dye, she looks old. $5 says those are clip on bangs. They better be or I’d fire the hairdresser.

    Well, that was fun. Thanks. :)

    Reply
  17. Smee says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Mila K looks like a brunette version of Anna Ferris!

    Reply
  18. Shijel says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I usually like bangs on people (I have tall forehead trauma, and I also have hairline cowlicks and fine hair and a widow’s peak so I have to be re-traumatised every time I look in the mirror). But on Mila they just.. no. No, no no no. They make her look old and harsh and… no.

    Cabello’s bangs I like (who is she again?).

    Reply
  19. BaBaDook says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I actually like Camilla Cabellos swooshy bangs. #stopthebangshate2018! (this is our #kony2012)

    Reply
  20. CityGirl says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Kelly looks beautiful

    Reply
  21. SunnyT34 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Wow, Kelly looks amazing! Not too skinny thank goodness, but her body and face are gorgeous! I bet she feels so much better not carrying extra weight around.

    Reply
  22. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I thought Mila had a wig on. I thought the whole thing looked fake not just the bangs.

    Reply
  23. Abby says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Jenna’s instagram story showed her getting that haircut the same day as the awards!

    She looks way more tweaky in these pics than on her social media. It makes me sad that she messes with her face. She is gorgeous.

    Reply
  24. No Doubtful says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Kelly Clarkson looks fabulous for once! She’s been dressing so bad this year, I hope this means she got a new stylist.

    The Mila bangs are a big NO from me. They need to be blended in more.

    Reply
  25. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I can’t help but wonder what Mila’s Jackie character from That 70′s Show would say about those horrible bangs.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment