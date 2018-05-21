Kensington Palace released three beautiful portraits from the Royal Wedding

There won’t be many words here, because I just want to OOoooo and AAaaaa over these portraits. Kensington Palace just released three formal portraits from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. These photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer who shot their engagement photos. They were taken at Windsor Castle – one black and white photo of just Harry and Meghan on the steps, one of the entire wedding party and families, and one of bride and groom with all the children.

These photos are gorgeous. My favorite is actually the one with Doria and Harry’s family. I totally missed Kate there, she looked like she was hiding among the children. Prince Charles, Camilla, the Queen, all of the kids… they look amazing. I LOVE THESE PHOTOS SO HARD!! GAH!! I love that even the more formal shots seem to have an informal vibe. SO much love, so much joy.

  1. Alexandria says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Wedding of the year! Beautiful photos. I’m still buzzing. I expected a boring formal wedding.

    Reply
  2. Lilly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Amazing… I’ll give it up for Kate too. She really has a post-birth glow.

    Reply
  3. oOsips.teaOo says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Gorgeous photos

    Reply
  4. A Croatian says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Am I the only one who is annoyed with the last picture? Harry is looking at the camera, and Meghan is not. To me it says Harry’s more important. And he is NOT :D
    I am not saying they did this on purpose, but it seems disbalanced to me.

    Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Oh my god these look like happy healthy people.

    There’s a sentence I never thought I’d type about the BRF! I love TQ’s bright green and lovely Doria’s soft green that gets echoed exactly in the bouquets. I don’t like the all black uniforms the little boys are wearing, but I don’t like black on children.

    Reply
  6. Naomi says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Gorgeous, she’s so beautiful. They pictures radiate happiness. I’m a republican stopping posting all these pretty things.

    eta: the look human, not wax work like. I loved the main family too, the beauty of the dress really shines here.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Beautiful, we needed this break from grim reality.

    Reply
  8. KA says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    The most personality we have seen out of George in a long time! Love that smile on him.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    These pictures are gorgeous. Love them all. In the one with the kids and H&M, the kids are all cracking up, even George, and its just great.

    Reply
  10. MCV says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    OMG!!!! I want to see more photos.Her dress looks so beautiful, elegant and regal here.
    Nice to see George smile :D

    Reply
  11. Vanessa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Doria and the Queen’s green dresses are an amazing compliment to the color scheme, and highlight the flowers…

    Reply
  12. Mumbles says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Love the full family one, esp how the green (symbolic of life and spring) comes out.

    Prince George looks happy in these photos – he looked so overwhelmed at the wedding. Poor kid doesn’t seem to like crowds.

    Reply
  13. Tashiro says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I love black and white photos. All the photos look great though.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Are those twin boys, on the far right and far left? Because they could pull off a new version of the Shining. They are very cute, but there is something about those haircuts and uniforms.

    Reply
  15. Eliza says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Beautiful pictures. Happy couple.

    I still wish the page boys weren’t in black and these pictures double down on that. They fade into the background.

    Also there is something odd about a royal bride sitting on the floor. Just doesn’t seem on right. You’re a duchess you get all the fainting couches you want!

    Reply
  16. Honey says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I had been waiting for those all day yesterday. Gorgeous!!!

    The dress looks much much better too. The simple elegance of its lines are better seen here.

    Reply
  17. NLopez says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Love all the pics, especially the one with Miss Doria

    Reply
  18. MissMarierose says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I like that Harry and Meghan got down on the kids’ level in the second photo. It’s cute.

    Reply
  19. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:30 am

    The black and white one is my favourite.

    Reply
  20. HeidiM says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Wow. Everyone looks so at ease. Even Nanny and Poppy.

    Reply
  21. ChillyWilly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Awwww! These are fantastic! My fave is the one with H&M and all the kiddos.

    Reply
  22. WingKingdom says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I had no idea Harry’s legs were so thin. My goodness.

    Reply
  23. Wo says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I like the family one. The black and white one is super cheesy, just like their engagement photos.

    Reply
  24. Zondie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Everyone looks so beautiful and truly happy!!!

    Reply
  25. MellyMel says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Just beautiful!!!

    Reply
  26. rahrahroey says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I never planned to watch even a little bit of this wedding. Just because royal weddings don’t really interest me. But I watched the entire thing twice, start to finish. It really touched me. It was so beautiful and emotional. I really love them together and these pictures are so beautiful. Just looking at Doria makes me want to cry. Seeing her there, so happy for her daughter. Just love this love story. P.S. those little kids were soo cute! I love how excited one of the boys got when he was carrying Meghan’s veil. lol

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:38 am

      You and me both! I did not expect this union to make me teary, (yada yada just another royal wedding) but the faces on Doria, Charles, Meghan and especially Harry just made me touched. Who knew a wedding at a less formal venue like Windsor could still seem so magical. I’m not into Disney by the way!

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Me either – but I got up early to go visit a friend that day, and ended up watching the whole thing as I got ready. It was really beautiful and different than I expected, and it was neat to see Windsor Castle, I visited there a few years ago.

      Reply
      • Karen says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:06 pm

        Same here. Got teary.

        Went to a restaurant on Saturday night and the tables were all close together. We all started talking about how much we loved the royal wedding and all of the husbands looked at us like we were crazy.

        Super romantic, absolute perfection.

  27. aerohead21 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Did they leave room between Doria and Will to photoshop her dad in??

    Reply
  28. Anastasia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

    GORGEOUS pictures. I’ve heard William described as looking like a newly hatched chick here, but WOW I really see it in that top pic, LOL!

    Reply
  29. Aud says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I am in love with the green. I didn’t notice it at the wedding and these portraits are like a little post-wedding gift. <3

    Reply
  30. YankLynn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Glad they got group pics with all the kids with smiles. I was cracking up at some of the shots of Charlotte on the steps of the chapel. I think it was Elle magazines sum up — “when flower girl dresses are perfect as tissues” Charlotte lifting her dress to rub her nose. Or lifting her leg up like most 4 yr olds do, to scratch her ankle when Mom is holding one hand so you can’t bend down. I bet Harry and Meg will enjoy seeing all the coverage too in the coming weeks. I wonder if they watched a replay of the ceremony yesterday.

    Also first view of her low bun with the veil off and I like how her hair looks.

    Reply
  31. Anastasia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Also, I just want to say, I can’t believe Phillip is 96 years old, recently had hip surgery, and walked unaided the entire time. I had hip surgery at the ripe old ages of 44 and 46, and lemme tell you, it’s NOT easy to walk on your own even six weeks after. WHAT is keeping that man going?

    Reply
  32. Lucy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Harry’s face in the B&W picture says it all. You can’t fake that smile.

    Reply
  33. Frances says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I’m IMMENSELY relieved that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are smiling for this.

    Reply
  34. Amelie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

    My favorite one is the one of Harry and Meghan and the kids. I think those must have been fun pictures to take and you can tell by the way some of the kids are hamming it up (I see you Prince George!) that the photographer was probably encouraging them to look silly. Harry and Meghan are on the ground, it’s less formal, and they look relaxed surrounded by the little ones.

    I love the black and white one as well. At first I thought it was odd Meghan was not looking at Harry or the camera but then I realized this pose is pretty common in bridal photoshoots. Also everyone complaining about her hair in the hair and make up post–not sure this was the intention but without the veil hiding her hair you see the full effect of the undone, romantic updo they were going for and it looks so much better not hidden by the veil. I wasn’t a fan of the way her hair looked under the veil, it looked bulky and just weird. Without the veil I love it a lot better. This is who Meghan is and pulling her hair back into some severe updo was not what she wanted and I totally get it.

    Even Kate had her hair partway down during her wedding! (Kate is a fan of wearing her hair down more as we all know). And everyone was saying she should have had it pulled all the way back for the “formal” occasion. Severe slicked back updos for weddings are over rated honestly.

    Reply
    • another kate says:
      May 21, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      I am one of the ones who think it would have looked better sleeker under the veil, but you’re right – here it looks great!!

      I’m not usually a fan of super formal updos (I liked Kate’s a lot at her wedding and I don’t like hers at all when she does those matronly updos), but I do think Meghan’s would have looked sleeker under the veil pulled straight back (with no wispies haha – the magnificent veil didn’t need any competition with the wispies). But alone without the veil, I actually like said wispies!

      But that one complaint of mine is super nitpicky – Meghan looked amazing and glowy and beautiful and (most importantly) happy!

      Reply
  35. Piggysarah says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Does anyone know why one of the bridesmaids isnt wearing her head piece? I noticed it in saturday when she was walking down the aisle

    Reply
  36. violet says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Photos are exquisite except for one thing and that is I think the messy bun wisps are getting old. But that’s a little quibble – they were getting old for me a while ago. But truly the only word for the photos is exquisite, and I agree the first one with the whole family is my fave, as well.

    Reply
  37. Nicole says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:53 am

    These pictures are lovely. Love the full family pictures. Everyone looks happy. Also does anyone notice that George and Charlotte have the same smile? Amazing.
    Very fitting of this couple

    Reply
  38. Maum says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:54 am

    One with the kids is adorable.
    B & W I guess they were going for casual but I agree the sitting on the floor is a bit too much and his legs look weird.

    Family group is great. It’s formal but relaxed and they all look great (including Kate who must have has exploding boobs at that stage!)

    Reply
  39. Maum says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:56 am

    By the way love her flowers. Very pretty and natural- I hate too formal flowers at weddings.

    Reply
  40. Emily says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:57 am

    In 100 years, everyone in the family picture is still going to look great. Except for Camilla and that hat.

    Reply
  41. TheHufflepuffLizLemon (aka LizLemonGotMarried) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:59 am

    OMG-the colors together. The greenery in the flowers, the soft green and yellow on Doria and Kate, the rich green on the queen…this is a gorgeous look…

    Reply
  42. Lexa says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:02 am

    These are really lovely. That black and white photo will definitely make the cut for the table during the Christmas address this year!

    The one thing I really loved about Kate and Will’s portraits were how bright and vivid they were. I think the background and the page boys being in black (I know they’re based on the uniform Harry and Will wore, but they seem so harsh-looking) makes it maybe a touch more subdued? Not a bad thing to have a visually different look, but I’m bummed the boys blend so much with the background. And based on this photo, I think Kate is wearing a pale yellow coat and that the women planned their coats to match Meghan’s arrangements.

    Reply
  43. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Love em all. Perfect summation.

    Reply
  44. Ollie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

    The black outfits for the boys + Harry and William were a bad idea. So dark you hardly see the boys on the left and right end

    Reply
  45. notasugarhere says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Nice touch by the florist (and the couple?). The flowers and greenery decorating the Chapel were taken down, made into bouquets, and delivered to hospices and women’s shelters.

    Reply
  46. Anni says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The photos are beautiful especially the one with the kids.

    Reply
  47. phaedra says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Um, is the Queen sitting on a rental dining chair? Even Kate has a nicer chair than HM.

    Reply
  48. Cee says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:33 am

    George is super relaxed in this photos! Love his cheeky grin.
    Beautiful photos.

    Reply
  49. Skippy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I vote for the one with the kids. Best of the bunch. In fact best Wedding Portraits I have ever seen.

    Reply
  50. Starryfish says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen Harry smile so much in his life, they both just radiate happiness in each other’s presence. It’s really beautiful to see.

    Reply
  51. Sparkly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I love these pictures! The colors go so well together, and everyone looks so happy. Especially the bride and groom. You can really see the love between them. Gorgeous.

    Reply
  52. Citresse says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Harry looks best when he keeps his hair and beard quite short (his wedding day look)… and William is the opposite….. I see William let his hair (what’s left of it) grow a little more since his experimental buzzed-bald look …William looks better letting it grow more.

    Reply
  53. Monique Barrow says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Beautiful photos I love the color scheme they look so happy and in love. Their wedding seems more formal than Williams less royal I also love the face that George is smiling

    Reply
  54. Venus says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I am teary! Harry looks incredibly happy in all three, just relaxed and alive. But my favorite is the one with them and just the children — they look so delighted. Seeing these photos was just what I needed today.

    Reply
  55. HeyThere! says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    STUNNING!!!! Amazing!!!! So happy for them. In the wake of so much negative news here in USA, this is a nice escape.

    Reply
  56. RspbryChelly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Part of me WANTS to be happy for them, the other part doesn’t really care so much, but I always had a soft/protective spot for Harry & I really hope he doesn’t get his heart broken. That’s all I’ll say…lovely photos

    Reply
  57. Jayna says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Oh, my. Prince George with that huge smile melted my heart.

    Reply
  58. Jay says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Aaaaa!!!! So great!! Love these!

    Reply
  59. Jayna says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Great photos. I love all of them.

    Reply
  60. Jayna says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    All of you guys that know all of the royal stuff, where is this photo from? It’s of Kate and William and says their wedding. It’s not her wedding gown and Will has changed. It’s not Kate’s reception dress from her own wedding, the one I’ve seen. Could it be she was a bridesmaid? I’m confused by the title that it was the royal wedding. Maybe somebody photoshopped their heads. LOL

    http://www.newsforindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/The-Royal-Wedding-of-Prince-William-and-Kate-Middleton.jpg

    Reply
  61. Bc says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Beautiful! Amazing! Wow!

    Reply
  62. Asiyah says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    KIDS IN A WEDDING! I know that must have been a bit hard to handle but I love kids. They all look so cute. My favorite picture of the bunch. And I’m sure it’s better than bridesmaids :P

    Reply
  63. gingersnaps says:
    May 21, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    I love these photos so much!
    I think it’s safe to say that Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would be marrying into the British Royal family. Sure, there were photos showing her playing dress up when she was young but who hasn’t done that? I’m pretty sure most children have played pretend prince, princess, king or queen.
    What is certain is that she didn’t go to a specific school to bag someone from the aristocracy. Yes, there are people who apply to universities such as University of St. Andrews in the hopes to bag a wealthy and titled man. She wasn’t anyone’s doormat and she was an accomplished woman in her own right even without the connections that some are privileged with.
    So here’s to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may you live well, love deeply, inspire and change the world for the better!

    Reply
  64. saltandpepper says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    It was such a romantic, wonderful wedding, loved the choir singing Stand by me and most people I know were glued to their TV sets – we needed this hope and enthusiasm and love in a time where things keep on going wrong. She looked so breathtaking and Harry so smitten. They seem to be very much in love, long may it last.

    Reply
  65. kk2 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Dress definitely photographs better than it looked in motion. And, god, Meghan is gorgeous. Such an infectious smile. Great photos all around.

    Reply
  66. YankLynn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I saw the photographer being interviewed and he said he was allowed to set up all his equipment in advance and told he had like 25 minutes to get it and be done. He said he wanted the group shot first because Philip is notoriously cranky about those taking too long. The more I look at the family shot I’m struck by how color harmonious it is in that room. He must have been told the women’s color choices. I found Will and Kate’s family portrait and they were in a red room which coordinated with his uniform and the page boys reds.

    Reply
  67. MerrymerrymonthofMay says:
    May 21, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Love all of the photos! :And he even got the Queen, Charles and Camilla to smile!

    Reply
  68. RoseMary says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:27 am

    In the group shot, Kate is seriously leaning away from the bride. Her shoulders are no where near level. And that coat reads white. She wore it to Charlotte’s christening, with Charlotte in a white gown. She is disturbed by her new competition, no question.

    Reply

