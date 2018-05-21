Kensington Palace released three beautiful portraits from the Royal Wedding

There won’t be many words here, because I just want to OOoooo and AAaaaa over these portraits. Kensington Palace just released three formal portraits from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. These photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer who shot their engagement photos. They were taken at Windsor Castle – one black and white photo of just Harry and Meghan on the steps, one of the entire wedding party and families, and one of bride and groom with all the children.

These photos are gorgeous. My favorite is actually the one with Doria and Harry’s family. I totally missed Kate there, she looked like she was hiding among the children. Prince Charles, Camilla, the Queen, all of the kids… they look amazing. I LOVE THESE PHOTOS SO HARD!! GAH!! I love that even the more formal shots seem to have an informal vibe. SO much love, so much joy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018