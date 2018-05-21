Kensington Palace released three beautiful portraits from the Royal Wedding

There won’t be many words here, because I just want to OOoooo and AAaaaa over these portraits. Kensington Palace just released three formal portraits from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. These photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, the same photographer who shot their engagement photos. They were taken at Windsor Castle – one black and white photo of just Harry and Meghan on the steps, one of the entire wedding party and families, and one of bride and groom with all the children.
These photos are gorgeous. My favorite is actually the one with Doria and Harry’s family. I totally missed Kate there, she looked like she was hiding among the children. Prince Charles, Camilla, the Queen, all of the kids… they look amazing. I LOVE THESE PHOTOS SO HARD!! GAH!! I love that even the more formal shots seem to have an informal vibe. SO much love, so much joy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace’s social media.
Wedding of the year! Beautiful photos. I’m still buzzing. I expected a boring formal wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t the most “royal” wedding but it was so romantic and informal I think that’s why people loved it. Huge tv ratings all over the world. I loved it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a comment on YouTube that was apt. This was a royal wedding where instead of talking about the royal pomp and extravaganza, people were talking about love. Love between mother and daughter, father and son, bride and groom, son and late mother, grandma and grandson, father and new daughter. To celebrate love until we almost forgot about the royalty of the occasion. Love that even lent radiance to a plain gown with no details! Oy I’m not crying you’re crying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The family portrait, despite its formality, is brimming with love and joy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful photos.
This was my favorite Royal wedding. The love that showed between them and their joy with each other was so evident.
Doria is my new favourite person. She’s lovely.
I didn’t like William and Kates wedding much. They seemed Too stiff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still have goosebumps! Such a magical day, I really wish I could have been at the reception at Frogman House. So jealous of their inner circle. #Harry&Meg4-Eva
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing… I’ll give it up for Kate too. She really has a post-birth glow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous photos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Like Kaiser–all I can say is, “OOoooo and AAaaaa”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who is annoyed with the last picture? Harry is looking at the camera, and Meghan is not. To me it says Harry’s more important. And he is NOT
I am not saying they did this on purpose, but it seems disbalanced to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s a common thing for posed wedding portraits, especially if they are trying to give a less formal vibe – one partner looks at the camera, one doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And every couple wants to do something “different” with their wedding photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just see pure joy between two people who are deeply in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I don’t know why others are determined to see something else. Some claim to see subservience or some other problem. Sometimes, I think that you “see” what you are looking for. I see great joy and a lovely, extremely privileged and blessed couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me Too!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a couple of our engagement photos that were similar. There was one where I was looking into the camera while my fiance kind of ‘nuzzled’ for lack of better word into me. They were sweet photo – but we had some of each of us like that. They might as well and only chose to release one.
Overall though -these are some stunning photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, I see a lot of wedding pics like this. One is looking at the camera while the other is not. I’ve seen brides do it as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its Just a typical modern wedding photograph. One looking a camera the other looking away.
You could take it a step further with symbolism.. he’s above her, looking at camera while she’s below between his legs looking in deference. … But honestly i think they probably had 10 shots in this pose looking in different directions (each other, her to camera, both to camera) but this version looked best without needing any editing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I’m sure they got this pose ten different ways. And I’m also sure Harry and Meghan got to approve all the photos that were released so who cares which ones they chose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite wedding pic of ours, neither me nor the hubs are looking at the camera. I’m looking over his shoulder and he’s looking down at me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see is their genuine smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. My absolute favorite picture from our wedding is my husband looking right at the camera with quiet joy, and my eyes are slightly cast down with a small smile. It was right after and I was so overjoyed to be his wife. Pride and happiness and relief at starting our adventure together. I don’t remember saying my vows; I know I did, but everything from the moment the doors opened to the moment we were back up the aisle is a blur. 13 1/2 years later and I love him more every day. Salud, H&M! Remember the joy you feel right now and you will make it through everything together. Beautiful wedding, beautiful couple, gorgeous pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks like a tube man to me because of the bend in his knee being hidden and his hand being cropped out
His proportions look off but it is a piano picture because of the pure joy on his face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god these look like happy healthy people.
There’s a sentence I never thought I’d type about the BRF! I love TQ’s bright green and lovely Doria’s soft green that gets echoed exactly in the bouquets. I don’t like the all black uniforms the little boys are wearing, but I don’t like black on children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree about the green. I don’t know if is was deliberately planned but it looked perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks really great!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and Kate’s pale yellow too looks very well with the others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The uniforms are blue…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the little boys uniforms either, but that was about the only thing I didn’t like, everyone and everything else about that day was gorgeous…the cake, the flowers, the wedding party, the bride, the groom, the weather, all the attendees…it was just beautiful from start to finish. I couldn’t watch it because I was running a race, but I’ve watched clips and seen enough pictures to get my fix. Simply amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous, she’s so beautiful. They pictures radiate happiness. I’m a republican stopping posting all these pretty things.
eta: the look human, not wax work like. I loved the main family too, the beauty of the dress really shines here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful, we needed this break from grim reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most personality we have seen out of George in a long time! Love that smile on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I have never seen the published George’s fotos that he looks playful like those ones here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These pictures are gorgeous. Love them all. In the one with the kids and H&M, the kids are all cracking up, even George, and its just great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG!!!! I want to see more photos.Her dress looks so beautiful, elegant and regal here.
Nice to see George smile
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.. The dress didn’t seem to move well but in the stills it’s simply amazing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress may be a little bit “boring” but it will stand the proof of time, the pictures show it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria and the Queen’s green dresses are an amazing compliment to the color scheme, and highlight the flowers…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the full family one, esp how the green (symbolic of life and spring) comes out.
Prince George looks happy in these photos – he looked so overwhelmed at the wedding. Poor kid doesn’t seem to like crowds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My kids went through periods where they were shy or reticent. It’s normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally normal for that age
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think posing in that room with the green walls was a perfect idea! It looks so vibrant and gorgeous. I am sure there is no shortage of rooms in Windsor that would have worked for a photo opp, so my hat is off to the person who suggested this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very normal and probably moreso because there’s been such an intense amount of attention on him. That may stick but more likely he will largely grow out of it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love black and white photos. All the photos look great though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are those twin boys, on the far right and far left? Because they could pull off a new version of the Shining. They are very cute, but there is something about those haircuts and uniforms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I agree with you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they’re twins. They were the ones holding the veil up the stairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John and Brian Mulroney are identical twins. Brian was the one who was in the photo smiling behind Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved that photo! His face was me about this wedding! 😁 So nice to have something positive in the news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mulroney twins were the stars of this wedding, they rocked every scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Those little guys were so confident and happy, and were owning that veil holding job!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! 😂 😂 😂
I thought that was just my rabid imagination. In the second photo, several kids look like they’re scenting the air for blood. Those black, ornate coats are NOT helping either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful pictures. Happy couple.
I still wish the page boys weren’t in black and these pictures double down on that. They fade into the background.
Also there is something odd about a royal bride sitting on the floor. Just doesn’t seem on right. You’re a duchess you get all the fainting couches you want!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her on the floor with the kids. Proves she’s not a china doll. See also: Madeleine of Sweden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s one of Diana too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate and Will also have a shot of them sitting on the floor (or at least a step) with the kids. It’s my favorite of their batch because it’s a little more relaxed than the others they released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like they are on the floor with the kids. It looks so much more casual and relaxed than if they were seated in chairs. It would have looked worse if they were standing, too, as Harry would have just towered over them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember the Diana bridal photo on the floor. She looked lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had been waiting for those all day yesterday. Gorgeous!!!
The dress looks much much better too. The simple elegance of its lines are better seen here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love all the pics, especially the one with Miss Doria
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that Harry and Meghan got down on the kids’ level in the second photo. It’s cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The black and white one is my favourite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Everyone looks so at ease. Even Nanny and Poppy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awwww! These are fantastic! My fave is the one with H&M and all the kiddos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea Harry’s legs were so thin. My goodness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s just the angle of the pic/possible Photoshopping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah….he has thin legs. It’s always disconcerting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor guy inherited the Windsor chicken legs. Bertie and David has them too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then he and Meghan match!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the family one. The black and white one is super cheesy, just like their engagement photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Harry looks like a badly balanced prop in the last one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone looks so beautiful and truly happy!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just beautiful!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never planned to watch even a little bit of this wedding. Just because royal weddings don’t really interest me. But I watched the entire thing twice, start to finish. It really touched me. It was so beautiful and emotional. I really love them together and these pictures are so beautiful. Just looking at Doria makes me want to cry. Seeing her there, so happy for her daughter. Just love this love story. P.S. those little kids were soo cute! I love how excited one of the boys got when he was carrying Meghan’s veil. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You and me both! I did not expect this union to make me teary, (yada yada just another royal wedding) but the faces on Doria, Charles, Meghan and especially Harry just made me touched. Who knew a wedding at a less formal venue like Windsor could still seem so magical. I’m not into Disney by the way!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me either – but I got up early to go visit a friend that day, and ended up watching the whole thing as I got ready. It was really beautiful and different than I expected, and it was neat to see Windsor Castle, I visited there a few years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Got teary.
Went to a restaurant on Saturday night and the tables were all close together. We all started talking about how much we loved the royal wedding and all of the husbands looked at us like we were crazy.
Super romantic, absolute perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they leave room between Doria and Will to photoshop her dad in??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well they left space between Harry and Charles to photoshop Diana in, so….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. Checked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GORGEOUS pictures. I’ve heard William described as looking like a newly hatched chick here, but WOW I really see it in that top pic, LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! My boyfriend looks a bit like that at times, started blond now early balding. What helps is to keep it shaved very low almost completely bald because the hair that grows in is whispy, much like a newborn chick. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in love with the green. I didn’t notice it at the wedding and these portraits are like a little post-wedding gift. <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, that photo of all of them with the shades of green is just gorgeous.
All of the photos are nice. Megan really has a great smile, her whole face just seems open and friendly and happy all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad they got group pics with all the kids with smiles. I was cracking up at some of the shots of Charlotte on the steps of the chapel. I think it was Elle magazines sum up — “when flower girl dresses are perfect as tissues” Charlotte lifting her dress to rub her nose. Or lifting her leg up like most 4 yr olds do, to scratch her ankle when Mom is holding one hand so you can’t bend down. I bet Harry and Meg will enjoy seeing all the coverage too in the coming weeks. I wonder if they watched a replay of the ceremony yesterday.
Also first view of her low bun with the veil off and I like how her hair looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte was a riot at the wedding! That little girl has a lot of personality, it was so cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are more photos of Charlotte at that wedding than everyone else other than Harry
& Megan. The camera loves that little girl. She seems very spunky and smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I just want to say, I can’t believe Phillip is 96 years old, recently had hip surgery, and walked unaided the entire time. I had hip surgery at the ripe old ages of 44 and 46, and lemme tell you, it’s NOT easy to walk on your own even six weeks after. WHAT is keeping that man going?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oil painting, horses, gin, xenophobia, and sheer stubbornness.
One imagines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was impressive. He’s stubborn, that might be a lot of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gin . . . according to the parody Twitter accounts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm, I love gin. Perhaps he’s on to something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also hear he did a ton of physical therapy so he could be fighting fit for the wedding. Whatever his faults, you have to admire him for that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rumor is he has bladder cancer, and the hip replacement was cover. Did you see him crawl out of the car following the queen? No way that man had a hip replaced 6 weeks ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s face in the B&W picture says it all. You can’t fake that smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m IMMENSELY relieved that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are smiling for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite one is the one of Harry and Meghan and the kids. I think those must have been fun pictures to take and you can tell by the way some of the kids are hamming it up (I see you Prince George!) that the photographer was probably encouraging them to look silly. Harry and Meghan are on the ground, it’s less formal, and they look relaxed surrounded by the little ones.
I love the black and white one as well. At first I thought it was odd Meghan was not looking at Harry or the camera but then I realized this pose is pretty common in bridal photoshoots. Also everyone complaining about her hair in the hair and make up post–not sure this was the intention but without the veil hiding her hair you see the full effect of the undone, romantic updo they were going for and it looks so much better not hidden by the veil. I wasn’t a fan of the way her hair looked under the veil, it looked bulky and just weird. Without the veil I love it a lot better. This is who Meghan is and pulling her hair back into some severe updo was not what she wanted and I totally get it.
Even Kate had her hair partway down during her wedding! (Kate is a fan of wearing her hair down more as we all know). And everyone was saying she should have had it pulled all the way back for the “formal” occasion. Severe slicked back updos for weddings are over rated honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am one of the ones who think it would have looked better sleeker under the veil, but you’re right – here it looks great!!
I’m not usually a fan of super formal updos (I liked Kate’s a lot at her wedding and I don’t like hers at all when she does those matronly updos), but I do think Meghan’s would have looked sleeker under the veil pulled straight back (with no wispies haha – the magnificent veil didn’t need any competition with the wispies). But alone without the veil, I actually like said wispies!
But that one complaint of mine is super nitpicky – Meghan looked amazing and glowy and beautiful and (most importantly) happy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone know why one of the bridesmaids isnt wearing her head piece? I noticed it in saturday when she was walking down the aisle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Piggysarah – glad I’m not the only one that noticed that. Yesterday it jumped out at me but I did notice later that her flowers were on the back of her head. Maybe her crown broke or didn’t fit and they re-did the flowers a different way for her hair. Or were one short ? Can’t believe how much musing over that I did yesterday too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I was like maybe she has hay-fever or allergies 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s Ivy Mulroney. I saw some people speculate it’s because she’s the chief bridesmaid, but my unkind speculation is that her mother did her hair that way so she’d stand out a little more. There were flowers tucked into the back of her hair so it’s also possible she just broke the the band, but it seems really unlikely the florist wouldn’t have an extra.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahh that makes sense. I read that one of them started crying before walking in and i thought maybe it was her and she threw them on the floor in a tantrum lolol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be unkind with you, as I totally thought it was Mulroney’s way of having her daughter stand out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe the kid just refused to wear the flower crown. My experience with young children is that if something is itchy or uncomfortable it’s hell to try to get them to tolerate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had flowers around the ponytail instead of sitting on the crown of her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Photos are exquisite except for one thing and that is I think the messy bun wisps are getting old. But that’s a little quibble – they were getting old for me a while ago. But truly the only word for the photos is exquisite, and I agree the first one with the whole family is my fave, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These pictures are lovely. Love the full family pictures. Everyone looks happy. Also does anyone notice that George and Charlotte have the same smile? Amazing.
Very fitting of this couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One with the kids is adorable.
B & W I guess they were going for casual but I agree the sitting on the floor is a bit too much and his legs look weird.
Family group is great. It’s formal but relaxed and they all look great (including Kate who must have has exploding boobs at that stage!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By the way love her flowers. Very pretty and natural- I hate too formal flowers at weddings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 100 years, everyone in the family picture is still going to look great. Except for Camilla and that hat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG-the colors together. The greenery in the flowers, the soft green and yellow on Doria and Kate, the rich green on the queen…this is a gorgeous look…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are really lovely. That black and white photo will definitely make the cut for the table during the Christmas address this year!
The one thing I really loved about Kate and Will’s portraits were how bright and vivid they were. I think the background and the page boys being in black (I know they’re based on the uniform Harry and Will wore, but they seem so harsh-looking) makes it maybe a touch more subdued? Not a bad thing to have a visually different look, but I’m bummed the boys blend so much with the background. And based on this photo, I think Kate is wearing a pale yellow coat and that the women planned their coats to match Meghan’s arrangements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love em all. Perfect summation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The black outfits for the boys + Harry and William were a bad idea. So dark you hardly see the boys on the left and right end
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice touch by the florist (and the couple?). The flowers and greenery decorating the Chapel were taken down, made into bouquets, and delivered to hospices and women’s shelters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photos are beautiful especially the one with the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, is the Queen sitting on a rental dining chair? Even Kate has a nicer chair than HM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate gave birth a month ago, The Queen more than fifty years ago, 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure Kate is seated on a chair. It looks like a backless bench to me with children sitting on it to the right in the photo. I suspect also HM and PP are more comfortable in firm chairs with backs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George is super relaxed in this photos! Love his cheeky grin.
Beautiful photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote for the one with the kids. Best of the bunch. In fact best Wedding Portraits I have ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen Harry smile so much in his life, they both just radiate happiness in each other’s presence. It’s really beautiful to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love these pictures! The colors go so well together, and everyone looks so happy. Especially the bride and groom. You can really see the love between them. Gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks best when he keeps his hair and beard quite short (his wedding day look)… and William is the opposite….. I see William let his hair (what’s left of it) grow a little more since his experimental buzzed-bald look …William looks better letting it grow more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is going bald also. It really surprises me. He had such a head of thick hair at William’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate and Harry had ongoing jokes with regards to Williams vastly thinning hair. But me thinks Harry is no longer laughing, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful photos I love the color scheme they look so happy and in love. Their wedding seems more formal than Williams less royal I also love the face that George is smiling
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am teary! Harry looks incredibly happy in all three, just relaxed and alive. But my favorite is the one with them and just the children — they look so delighted. Seeing these photos was just what I needed today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
STUNNING!!!! Amazing!!!! So happy for them. In the wake of so much negative news here in USA, this is a nice escape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of me WANTS to be happy for them, the other part doesn’t really care so much, but I always had a soft/protective spot for Harry & I really hope he doesn’t get his heart broken. That’s all I’ll say…lovely photos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, my. Prince George with that huge smile melted my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaaa!!!! So great!! Love these!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great photos. I love all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of you guys that know all of the royal stuff, where is this photo from? It’s of Kate and William and says their wedding. It’s not her wedding gown and Will has changed. It’s not Kate’s reception dress from her own wedding, the one I’ve seen. Could it be she was a bridesmaid? I’m confused by the title that it was the royal wedding. Maybe somebody photoshopped their heads. LOL
http://www.newsforindia.in/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/The-Royal-Wedding-of-Prince-William-and-Kate-Middleton.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s photoshop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an edit from a photo from Autumn and Peter Philips’ wedding.
Here’s the original: https://secure.i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/00671/w11_671926n.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful! Amazing! Wow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KIDS IN A WEDDING! I know that must have been a bit hard to handle but I love kids. They all look so cute. My favorite picture of the bunch. And I’m sure it’s better than bridesmaids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love these photos so much!
I think it’s safe to say that Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would be marrying into the British Royal family. Sure, there were photos showing her playing dress up when she was young but who hasn’t done that? I’m pretty sure most children have played pretend prince, princess, king or queen.
What is certain is that she didn’t go to a specific school to bag someone from the aristocracy. Yes, there are people who apply to universities such as University of St. Andrews in the hopes to bag a wealthy and titled man. She wasn’t anyone’s doormat and she was an accomplished woman in her own right even without the connections that some are privileged with.
So here’s to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may you live well, love deeply, inspire and change the world for the better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was such a romantic, wonderful wedding, loved the choir singing Stand by me and most people I know were glued to their TV sets – we needed this hope and enthusiasm and love in a time where things keep on going wrong. She looked so breathtaking and Harry so smitten. They seem to be very much in love, long may it last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dress definitely photographs better than it looked in motion. And, god, Meghan is gorgeous. Such an infectious smile. Great photos all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the photographer being interviewed and he said he was allowed to set up all his equipment in advance and told he had like 25 minutes to get it and be done. He said he wanted the group shot first because Philip is notoriously cranky about those taking too long. The more I look at the family shot I’m struck by how color harmonious it is in that room. He must have been told the women’s color choices. I found Will and Kate’s family portrait and they were in a red room which coordinated with his uniform and the page boys reds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love all of the photos! :And he even got the Queen, Charles and Camilla to smile!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the group shot, Kate is seriously leaning away from the bride. Her shoulders are no where near level. And that coat reads white. She wore it to Charlotte’s christening, with Charlotte in a white gown. She is disturbed by her new competition, no question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse