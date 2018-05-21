“People still went to see ‘Deadpool 2′ even though there was a royal wedding” links

While we were all obsessing about the royal wedding, people actually went to see Deadpool 2. It opened with $125 million domestically. [Pajiba]

Photos from the Royal Wedding reception – Serena Williams looked amazing in the second outfit, oh my God. [Go Fug Yourself]

Another thinkpiece about what it means to see a black princess. [LaineyGossip]

Luc Besson has been accused of rape (he denies it). [Dlisted]

This is how Prince William pranked Harry after the wedding. [Wonderwall]

Here’s some of what Donald Trump was up to this weekend. [Buzzfeed]

The Weeknd was truly heartbroken when Selena Gomez dumped him. [The Blemish]

Reality stars do some wacky things on social media. [Reality Tea]

The Texas shooter had a severe case of toxic masculinity, no surprise. [Jezebel]

This is a really screwed-up story about mugshots.com. [Starcasm]