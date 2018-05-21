“People still went to see ‘Deadpool 2′ even though there was a royal wedding” links

While we were all obsessing about the royal wedding, people actually went to see Deadpool 2. It opened with $125 million domestically. [Pajiba]
Photos from the Royal Wedding reception – Serena Williams looked amazing in the second outfit, oh my God. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another thinkpiece about what it means to see a black princess. [LaineyGossip]
Luc Besson has been accused of rape (he denies it). [Dlisted]
This is how Prince William pranked Harry after the wedding. [Wonderwall]
Here’s some of what Donald Trump was up to this weekend. [Buzzfeed]
The Weeknd was truly heartbroken when Selena Gomez dumped him. [The Blemish]
Reality stars do some wacky things on social media. [Reality Tea]
The Texas shooter had a severe case of toxic masculinity, no surprise. [Jezebel]
This is a really screwed-up story about mugshots.com. [Starcasm]
It was an amazingly fun ride. The royal wedding didn’t last all weekend so of course people went lol
Deadpool II complemented the Royal Wedding rather nicely, IMO. Although RR’s performance headed into Jim Carrey territory, the heart was very much there.
It was, we enjoyed it. I have to disagree though, about the wedding not lasting all weekend. On some blogs, cough, and cable channels, it seems like it is STILL going on….lol!!
We saw it this weekend since we had a babysitter and it was just okay. I didn’t enjoy it as much as the first movie. There were some really good zingers about Jared Kushner and Fox and Friends, though, so I still liked it
I looved it, way better than the first one. Funnier. The opening scene with the Logan figurine…
Our family of 5 went to one of the first showings Thursday night and we all loved it! I even posted when I got home that I thought it was better than the first one and I loved the first one!
I’m going to take my kids this weekend. I can’t wait.
I didn’t expect to enjoy it but I did.
I LOVED the baby leg scene.
That was my favorite bit too. We had a day date Friday while the kids were at school. I was surprised how packed the theater was for a 12:15 show.
Luc Besson? The guy who had a baby at 33 with his 15 year old “girlfriend”? Who could have known???
In France 15 is the legal age of sexual consent. Such things are legal there. That’s French culture for you.
Not only did I see Deadpool Saturday night, but I took a pilates class that day, did a load of laundry and went to the grocery store. The wedding was in the morning, there still was a whole Saturday. Deadpool was fun.
I didn’t watch the wedding but I did see DP2 on Sunday and I laughed so hard I cried. Which surprised me because I thought the first was just okay.
I’m kind of over Deadpool at this point. I didn’t really like the first movie but I wished Ryan well and thought the PR campaign was very funny but now it seems really OTT to me. It’s just too much and the promos this time around felt really forced to me. I think what eventually turned me off is when he kept claiming that he’s such a private person who wants to protect his family but then he went on talking about his daughters 24/7 and used them for promotion. Bring your kids all you like but don’t act like you are a private person who is above using his personal life for PR.
I saw Serena’s dress on her IG. I used to be so addicted to GFY, but awhile back they changed where you could click on the picture and see a big high res photo and look at each detail. It was probably a good decision for their site and it stopped one addiction anyway.
I saw it on Sunday and thought it was so FUNNY. Funnier than the first one but also lighter on plot than the first one, which isn’t saying the first one had much plot either. The first one had to have all the origin stuff so now that’s out of the way they just get to have fun with it.
