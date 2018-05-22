Hugh Grant, 57, finally plans to marry Anna Eberstein, mother of 3 of his 5 kids

I had to do a ridiculous amount of research on this, because Hugh Grant is so friggin’ messy. Hugh Grant was one of those celebrity men who were famous for being unmarried, famous for never wanting to be married and never wanting to be “settled down” with a woman. Then Tinglan Hong happened – she was basically some minor hookup for Hugh, and she got pregnant. He bought her a house and she gave birth to a daughter, Tabitha. Then he seemed to double-down on Tinglan and he got her pregnant again, a few years later. They welcomed Felix Grant in 2013. Felix’s birth was notable because Tinglan was pregnant around the same time as Anna Eberstein, Hugh’s on-again/off-again girlfriend. Anna gave birth to Hugh’s son John Mungo Grant in 2012, and then Anna and Hugh had another baby in December 2015. Then Anna got knocked up again at some point last year, and I guess she gave birth at some point this year? So Hugh Grant is 57 years old and the father of five young children with two women. And now he’s going to marry one of them.
Hugh Grant is finally getting married at 57, The Sun can reveal. The actor, one of Britain’s best-known bachelors, is to tie the knot with Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, later this month. The engagement emerged in wedding banns posted at Kensington and Chelsea register office, near the couple’s $13 million home in West London. The official notice of the forthcoming marriage was on display on screens in the office at Chelsea Old Town Hall.
A source said: “This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come. He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man.”
The star, who has three kids with Anna and two with former flame Tinglan Hong, has dated a string of women. But after meeting retail director Anna in a London bar six years ago, Grant finally appears to have settled down.
He met Anna six years ago in 2012, but he still got Tinglan pregnant again around the same time. But sure, happy story. As I said, Hugh is a mess. A glorious mess surrounded by babies and dirty diapers. I would imagine Hugh is probably Alec Baldwin-ing this situation, in that he expects Anna and Tinglan to do the bulk of the childrearing and he’ll just pop by to get one of them pregnant occasionally. I wonder why Anna gets to be super-official and Tinglan never got that chance? And I also wonder if Hugh felt like he should marry Anna after she did all of the baby stuff. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Why so much secrecy about the names/births of the last two kids, I wonder?
In his Leveson Inquiry testimony, he talks about the insane way the paps acted with them around that time, which might explain that.
Why for the love of anything holy would any woman agree to marry him, he is the messiest bloke in Christendom and you cannot convince me he has changed. Wake up lady he got you pregnant at the same time as his other girlfriend was pregnant what more proof do you need, I hope she can cope with whoever else he knocks up.
Totally. He’s probably getting married for the frisson of cheating.
In addition to his most spectacular cheating episode, my favorite is the rumour he was banned from college campuses for constantly showing up to the girls’ dorms. He denies it, but here’s some photo evidence:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1565607/Hugh-Grant-enjoys-night-with-student-girls.html
It’s from 2007, so I’m sure he’s matured since then 🙄
There was a comment in Jezebel years ago saying he was banned from the St. Andrews campus because of his behavior. They’d kick him out and he’d just keep coming back.
I believe it, there was some comments on UK gossips sites too.
At 47 he was on a college campus trying to get girls ??? What the hell??
Those photos are a big EWWWWW.
Agreed. He’s a lech.
And he remains tight with his ex (Liz H) and being photographed going on holiday together. I wonder if those jaunts will end, or if this is still a “do whatever you like” deal.
I don’ t thinks she minds.
I’m wondering if there’s some sort of Big Love situation happpening here…otherwise it’s just so messy.
I may be imagining things, but I feel like I remember reading years ago that the two women have houses around the corner from each other. So not quite living in a compound together, but I’ve gotten that vibe too.
I feel like I am remembering this, too, Memurs. It’s not the worst situation I have heard of, and it seems like he definitely provides for both families. It’s messy (can you imagine the headaches his attorney has probably had sorting out the entire situation?), but I think if everyone is on board and in agreement…
Not rumour. Fact. He lives by himself, and they each have their own homes.
We can all agree the world is collapsing.
ah ah!
John Mungo? I’m sorry (not) but that name sounds hilarious (at least in my native language).
It’s a family name. Hugh’s middle name is Mungo as well.
Mungo is a Scottish name – there was a St. Mungo in the 7th century. He founded Glasgow. And don’t forget Grant is a Scottish name as well.
Yep Mungo has a strong Glasgow connection, not to mention the great St. Mungo craft beer 😂
Another couple who look sort of alike..facial lines, mouth, nose, chin, slight one eye droop..
Was just going to say, they look like siblings.
Yep.
I am not ashamed to say I LOVE LOVE LOVE Hugh Grant! I would have many of his babies too!! I’m happy for him and jealous of his fiancé. lol
I too will always ‘stan for Hugh Grant even if he is messy AF … And he most certainly is. The Tinglan sitch was always, ‘We weren’t even dating’ and the whole explanation for baby #2 with her was, ‘Well, I was around seeing my child,’ as if it was basically impossible for him to visit the baby and not have sex with its mother while doing so. You know, like maybe she was showing him out and slipped and fell on his penis, as you do.
At the time one of his friends even said something like, ‘Well, you should see how women just throw themselves at him. It’s incredible and he’s only human.’ So, there you go world, it’s not Hugh’s fault. Case closed!
Would I want to be in this situation? Hell, to the no! Would I think this was even slightly appealing from any other bloke? No way. But, somehow, Hugh Grant is my kryptonite and I love and adore and excuse him forever. (And, yes, the rational part of me knows this is gross and A BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM.)
On the other hand, he takes care of and acknowledges all of his kids and never, ever badmouths their moms. Parenting together and not being married is even less of a big deal in the UK than it is here and I think it’s slightly better to not be married or even officially cohabitating if you’re not going to be faithful. Like, at least he’s honest with his partners about stuff (low bar).
Also, not surprising that now that he’s aging, he’s finally, “ready to settle down. The divine privilege only men possess to delay parenthood and commitment into their senior citizen years.
Oh and, even with my eyes fully open to Hugh’s honest creepatoid ways with women, he is NO Alec Baldwin. He’s politically active. Has no reputation for temper or abusive personal behavior, quite the opposite actually, and as messy as he is, seems to manage to remain friends with everyone he’s ever been in a relationship with. I mean, that a celeb at his level can even manage the situation described above without major public meltdowns is … well, witchcraft, basically.
“as you do” LMFAO
I also really like Hugh. And I love the way he keeps all of his children out of the public eye.
No temper…well, except for the baked beans incident. 😂
It’s a bit of an unusual situation, but it seems everybody involved is fine with it. I’m sure the British tabloids would offer a very large sum of money if either one of these two women wanted to spill the tea, but it’s been seven years since the first child and we haven’t heard a peep. Good for them.
“The divine privilege that only men have to delay parenthood and commitment into their senior citizen years.” This is so true and it’s also incredibly depressing.
Anna stayed when she was pregnant the same time as aanother woman. And as many stated above he was still prowling college campuses after they became official and after their first baby. I think she’s going into this eyes wide open not expecting him to magically change.
I agree, I don’t think this is a fairytale wedding or even middle aged rich man makes a choice situation. Anna knows what’s up. She is obviously OK with it. @Memurs commented that she read somewhere Tiglan’s and Anna’s houses are pretty close, if so good for them really. If something works for you, it just does.
… or she could be someone who thinks marriage is the magic that will change him. I guess it’s too late to say, “Run, Anna, Run.”
She’s always had negative views on marriage, thinking it’s basically archaic, so I don’t believe she looks at marriage as some fairy tale at all.
Oh, ick about the college campuses stuff. I was thinking this was fine, but that behavior isn’t at all.
Hugh Grant looks a lot like my father except my dad’s face and build is slightly more narrow and he has brown eyes. But that header picture could be a dupe for my dad so these stories about Hugh Grant’s personal life are weird.
Beyond the messy beginning, I don’t believe he and Anna have ever been on and off. He pretty much settled down with her sometime during her first pregnancy and they’ve been together ever since. He also bought a home for them in Sweden when they visit her family. Her family seems very fond of him, and they go there fairly often.
She’s opinionated. What is interesting is she has tweeted negative things about marriage, about the notion of marriage. So I am surprised by their marriage. Except for the first child, I believe the other two babies were planned.
Yeah I think that’s correct, too. I also like that, despite the age difference, she’s not some piece of arm candy fluff, nor even an actress. Plus, yes, there’s a 20+ age difference, but does anyone really doubt she’s the more mature one in this relationship? I mean, c’mon.
Old, tired, young chick to change highs diapers and the babies. Just like Alec Baldwin, Clooney, Steve Martin, billy Joel..,,
No fool like an old fool. Clooney now looks so old and fragile next to glossy haired Amal. I’ve also seen Baldwin in NYC, he’s hunched over bc his back is so bad and he just had a hip replacement!
Meh, It wouldn’t be this typical if there weren’t women who are OK with it.
Wow. I’d totally forgotten about him. I had no idea he had that many kids, I thought he had like one.
Well, he does provide financially for both families. (Very low bar)
But, CDAN has a blind item saying Hugh Grant despises the Ex so much that he refuses to see the children he has with her.
Whatever. Both these women and their children are all better off financially vs. 90% of the rest of the world, I suppose.
For zero rational reason, I still find HG attractive. Well, HG in character as a charming, funny Englishman. IRL, I would kick the daylights outta him for being a cheating ass.
And yes, his attorney who must deal with all the details, must have a cracking headache!
Oh, please. Stop reading CDAN. I wouldn’t lower myself to go on that site.
Elizabeth Hurley has said he’s a great dad to all of his children and they they are over at his house all the time. It’s why he lives close by to the ex. Does he need to do big photo-ops nonstop like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner to prove he’s involved in his children’s lives and loves them. He praised Tinglan as a tremendous mother. She is discreet, hates the limelight. He fully financially supports her. She lives in a gorgeous home. She has never made a wave about being unhappy with his role as a parent or how much support he gives. So why would he dislike her?
CDAN is a joke..
Messy!!! He got Anna pregnant in 2012 rigbt after they met,then got tinglan pregnant right after? What a loser. And ladies, why don’t you love yourselves?!
Oh, I think Anna likes herself just fine. It sure seems like it from her twitter feed. She got pregnant right off the bat with him. They probably hadn’t even talked exclusivity. Later on it turned into something more. I guess they did it backwards, but they ended up turning into a relationship.
I have a theory that I’ve seen quantified time and time again…usually h**s age out of their randy messy AF behavior…they get to that point where they wanna lock it down and settle down…
Or he just wants a nurse on lock and he’s going to keep cheating any chance he gets.
Could the decision to marry have anything to do with the looming Brexit? Or does Anna have a British passport so that aspects like her being non-British and her children legally living and staying in the UK would be a non issue?
Anna seems like a cool person, her Twitter is actually very interesting and not what I expected from Hugh Grant’s SO. She’s witty and intelligent and has a clear feminist agenda.
I know the name of one of Hugh’s nameless daughters, but will refrain from posting. Will say interestingly it’s the same name as the similar-aged famous offspring of a very famous American musical couple.
It’s an odd set up, but I’ve been assuming it’s quiet polyamory rather than messiness. I mean, Hugh can be messy, but none of these people are having tantrums or writing tell alls. As long as the kids have stable homes, I think it’s fine.
I don’t like these assumptions. We don’t know what his relationships are like. The two women are two different people. Why should he treat them the same way. He can get married to who he wants.
I’m pretty sure that at the time the 2 women were pregnant I read somewhere that the reason Tinglan was pregnant with their second child was that she wanted a sibling for her Daughter and Hugh agreed to be the Dad. I don’t recall how it was done or even if it was expressed in the article but if true… very open thinking on his part.
