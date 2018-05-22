Hugh Grant, 57, finally plans to marry Anna Eberstein, mother of 3 of his 5 kids

The 38th London Critic's Circle Film Awards - Arrivals

I had to do a ridiculous amount of research on this, because Hugh Grant is so friggin’ messy. Hugh Grant was one of those celebrity men who were famous for being unmarried, famous for never wanting to be married and never wanting to be “settled down” with a woman. Then Tinglan Hong happened – she was basically some minor hookup for Hugh, and she got pregnant. He bought her a house and she gave birth to a daughter, Tabitha. Then he seemed to double-down on Tinglan and he got her pregnant again, a few years later. They welcomed Felix Grant in 2013. Felix’s birth was notable because Tinglan was pregnant around the same time as Anna Eberstein, Hugh’s on-again/off-again girlfriend. Anna gave birth to Hugh’s son John Mungo Grant in 2012, and then Anna and Hugh had another baby in December 2015. Then Anna got knocked up again at some point last year, and I guess she gave birth at some point this year? So Hugh Grant is 57 years old and the father of five young children with two women. And now he’s going to marry one of them.

Hugh Grant is finally getting married at 57, The Sun can reveal. The actor, one of Britain’s best-known bachelors, is to tie the knot with Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, later this month. The engagement emerged in wedding banns posted at Kensington and Chelsea register office, near the couple’s $13 million home in West London. The official notice of the forthcoming marriage was on display on screens in the office at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

A source said: “This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come. He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man.”

The star, who has three kids with Anna and two with former flame Tinglan Hong, has dated a string of women. But after meeting retail director Anna in a London bar six years ago, Grant finally appears to have settled down.

[From Page Six]

He met Anna six years ago in 2012, but he still got Tinglan pregnant again around the same time. But sure, happy story. As I said, Hugh is a mess. A glorious mess surrounded by babies and dirty diapers. I would imagine Hugh is probably Alec Baldwin-ing this situation, in that he expects Anna and Tinglan to do the bulk of the childrearing and he’ll just pop by to get one of them pregnant occasionally. I wonder why Anna gets to be super-official and Tinglan never got that chance? And I also wonder if Hugh felt like he should marry Anna after she did all of the baby stuff. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN and Joe Alvarez for WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Hugh Grant, 57, finally plans to marry Anna Eberstein, mother of 3 of his 5 kids”

  1. Alix says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Why so much secrecy about the names/births of the last two kids, I wonder?

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Why for the love of anything holy would any woman agree to marry him, he is the messiest bloke in Christendom and you cannot convince me he has changed. Wake up lady he got you pregnant at the same time as his other girlfriend was pregnant what more proof do you need, I hope she can cope with whoever else he knocks up.

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I’m wondering if there’s some sort of Big Love situation happpening here…otherwise it’s just so messy.

    Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:49 am

    We can all agree the world is collapsing.

    Reply
  5. Elisa says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:50 am

    John Mungo? I’m sorry (not) but that name sounds hilarious (at least in my native language). :)

    Reply
  6. boredblond says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Another couple who look sort of alike..facial lines, mouth, nose, chin, slight one eye droop..

    Reply
  7. Dorothy#1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I am not ashamed to say I LOVE LOVE LOVE Hugh Grant! I would have many of his babies too!! I’m happy for him and jealous of his fiancé. lol

    Reply
  8. S says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I too will always ‘stan for Hugh Grant even if he is messy AF … And he most certainly is. The Tinglan sitch was always, ‘We weren’t even dating’ and the whole explanation for baby #2 with her was, ‘Well, I was around seeing my child,’ as if it was basically impossible for him to visit the baby and not have sex with its mother while doing so. You know, like maybe she was showing him out and slipped and fell on his penis, as you do.

    At the time one of his friends even said something like, ‘Well, you should see how women just throw themselves at him. It’s incredible and he’s only human.’ So, there you go world, it’s not Hugh’s fault. Case closed!

    Would I want to be in this situation? Hell, to the no! Would I think this was even slightly appealing from any other bloke? No way. But, somehow, Hugh Grant is my kryptonite and I love and adore and excuse him forever. (And, yes, the rational part of me knows this is gross and A BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM.)

    On the other hand, he takes care of and acknowledges all of his kids and never, ever badmouths their moms. Parenting together and not being married is even less of a big deal in the UK than it is here and I think it’s slightly better to not be married or even officially cohabitating if you’re not going to be faithful. Like, at least he’s honest with his partners about stuff (low bar).

    Also, not surprising that now that he’s aging, he’s finally, “ready to settle down. The divine privilege only men possess to delay parenthood and commitment into their senior citizen years.

    Oh and, even with my eyes fully open to Hugh’s honest creepatoid ways with women, he is NO Alec Baldwin. He’s politically active. Has no reputation for temper or abusive personal behavior, quite the opposite actually, and as messy as he is, seems to manage to remain friends with everyone he’s ever been in a relationship with. I mean, that a celeb at his level can even manage the situation described above without major public meltdowns is … well, witchcraft, basically.

    Reply
  9. Eliza says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Anna stayed when she was pregnant the same time as aanother woman. And as many stated above he was still prowling college campuses after they became official and after their first baby. I think she’s going into this eyes wide open not expecting him to magically change.

    Reply
  10. Natalie S says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Hugh Grant looks a lot like my father except my dad’s face and build is slightly more narrow and he has brown eyes. But that header picture could be a dupe for my dad so these stories about Hugh Grant’s personal life are weird.

    Reply
  11. Jayna says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Beyond the messy beginning, I don’t believe he and Anna have ever been on and off. He pretty much settled down with her sometime during her first pregnancy and they’ve been together ever since. He also bought a home for them in Sweden when they visit her family. Her family seems very fond of him, and they go there fairly often.

    She’s opinionated. What is interesting is she has tweeted negative things about marriage, about the notion of marriage. So I am surprised by their marriage. Except for the first child, I believe the other two babies were planned.

    Reply
    • S says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:59 am

      Yeah I think that’s correct, too. I also like that, despite the age difference, she’s not some piece of arm candy fluff, nor even an actress. Plus, yes, there’s a 20+ age difference, but does anyone really doubt she’s the more mature one in this relationship? I mean, c’mon.

      Reply
  12. barrett says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Old, tired, young chick to change highs diapers and the babies. Just like Alec Baldwin, Clooney, Steve Martin, billy Joel..,,

    No fool like an old fool. Clooney now looks so old and fragile next to glossy haired Amal. I’ve also seen Baldwin in NYC, he’s hunched over bc his back is so bad and he just had a hip replacement!

    Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Wow. I’d totally forgotten about him. I had no idea he had that many kids, I thought he had like one.

    Reply
  14. SJhere says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Well, he does provide financially for both families. (Very low bar)
    But, CDAN has a blind item saying Hugh Grant despises the Ex so much that he refuses to see the children he has with her.
    Whatever. Both these women and their children are all better off financially vs. 90% of the rest of the world, I suppose.

    For zero rational reason, I still find HG attractive. Well, HG in character as a charming, funny Englishman. IRL, I would kick the daylights outta him for being a cheating ass.

    And yes, his attorney who must deal with all the details, must have a cracking headache!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:24 am

      Oh, please. Stop reading CDAN. I wouldn’t lower myself to go on that site.

      Elizabeth Hurley has said he’s a great dad to all of his children and they they are over at his house all the time. It’s why he lives close by to the ex. Does he need to do big photo-ops nonstop like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner to prove he’s involved in his children’s lives and loves them. He praised Tinglan as a tremendous mother. She is discreet, hates the limelight. He fully financially supports her. She lives in a gorgeous home. She has never made a wave about being unhappy with his role as a parent or how much support he gives. So why would he dislike her?

      CDAN is a joke..

      Reply
  15. Margo S. says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Messy!!! He got Anna pregnant in 2012 rigbt after they met,then got tinglan pregnant right after? What a loser. And ladies, why don’t you love yourselves?!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:28 am

      Oh, I think Anna likes herself just fine. It sure seems like it from her twitter feed. She got pregnant right off the bat with him. They probably hadn’t even talked exclusivity. Later on it turned into something more. I guess they did it backwards, but they ended up turning into a relationship.

      Reply
  16. Lala says:
    May 22, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I have a theory that I’ve seen quantified time and time again…usually h**s age out of their randy messy AF behavior…they get to that point where they wanna lock it down and settle down…

    Reply
  17. detta says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Could the decision to marry have anything to do with the looming Brexit? Or does Anna have a British passport so that aspects like her being non-British and her children legally living and staying in the UK would be a non issue?

    Reply
  18. TheOtherSam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Anna seems like a cool person, her Twitter is actually very interesting and not what I expected from Hugh Grant’s SO. She’s witty and intelligent and has a clear feminist agenda.

    I know the name of one of Hugh’s nameless daughters, but will refrain from posting. Will say interestingly it’s the same name as the similar-aged famous offspring of a very famous American musical couple.

    Reply
  19. lunchcoma says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    It’s an odd set up, but I’ve been assuming it’s quiet polyamory rather than messiness. I mean, Hugh can be messy, but none of these people are having tantrums or writing tell alls. As long as the kids have stable homes, I think it’s fine.

    Reply
  20. F says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    I don’t like these assumptions. We don’t know what his relationships are like. The two women are two different people. Why should he treat them the same way. He can get married to who he wants.

    Reply
  21. xpresson says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I’m pretty sure that at the time the 2 women were pregnant I read somewhere that the reason Tinglan was pregnant with their second child was that she wanted a sibling for her Daughter and Hugh agreed to be the Dad. I don’t recall how it was done or even if it was expressed in the article but if true… very open thinking on his part.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment