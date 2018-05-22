Let’s hope Bryce Dallas Howard didn’t have to buy this Johanna Ortiz dress

Here are some photos of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt at the Madrid premiere for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Bryce’s whole deal – one of her main causes – is that she rarely, if ever, gets clothes for free. Because she’s just slightly bigger than the average size in Hollywood (the average size is zero or two, where Bryce is maybe a 6 or 8), Bryce doesn’t get to borrow clothes from major designers, and they often won’t alter existing gowns to fit her. So she ends up buying a lot of the stuff she wears on red carpets, and re-wearing those pieces over and over. If I had to do that (and I was a celebrity), I would buy really simple, well-made pieces and invest in some fun accessories to make those simple dresses look different.
But Bryce goes in a different direction. She chose to wear this Johanna Ortiz dress which… first of all, this is a really bad, unflattering dress. I truly hope she didn’t buy this. I hope this is one of those rare moments when she got to borrow something. But if she did buy it… why?? Why would you choose such a notably fug dress that you can’t really re-wear a million times??
Anyway, the other interesting story is about the paychecks Bryce and Chris received for this sequel. I’m not sure what their paychecks were for the first one, but for Fallen Kingdom, Pratt is getting $10 million and Bryce is getting $8 million. It’s a good news/bad news situation with some nuance. Pratt is more of a household name than Bryce. He has more of a “proven” box office track record. And he’s still only making $2 million more than her. On the other side, by all accounts, they are the two real stars of Fallen Kingdom and you could make the argument that they clearly deserved equal pay. People have very mixed opinions about it – I don’t think the pay disparity is that egregious, although I’d be willing to bet that Pratt has some kind of backend deal and Bryce doesn’t, which means he will be getting paid more if the film performs well.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OH MY GAWD! That is HIDEOUS! Was she deliberately going for the ugliest dress she could find? There is absolutely no reason for that thing to exist. From the neck up though she looked great.
I know Chris Pratt isn’t well liked around here, but the man knows how to wear a suit! He looks really good.
Looks like one of those toilet paper dolls cover!!!
Fashion malpractice.
If my stylist showed up with this dress (if I had a stylist), I would refuse to wear it. Hideous doesn’t even begin to describe the ugliness.
Chris Pratt needs to cool it on the booze and self-tanner. That is a lot of orange bloat.
That is not a dress. That is how I gift wrap last minute presents on Christmas Eve after 8 glasses of wine.
Just sayin…
Wow..so much bad you don’t know where to look…
So, this is where the nuance of pay comes in-there are a ton of factors that influence compensation-in corporate America as well as HW. If she is getting paid a comparable salary to a man in the same role with the same experience, then I view that as fair.
Add to that Howard and Pratt are not co-leads. Pratt is the lead. Look at the posters for these movies. Pratt is forefront, Howard is there. Same goes for promotion etc. And then there is Pratt’s Marvel deal and all that. Of course they are not paid equally. Why would anybody give her as much money as Pratt?
In 2016, JLaw got paid more than Pratt for Passengers even though Pratt was on screen more and rightly so. It is not as simple as just paying everybody equally. Actors are products, some products are better and more noteworthy than others.
I wouldn’t know her except for the celebrity blog, explaining about her pay. Yes, there are nuances, and Chris is the star. This doesn’t sound too egregious
Ugly! Is it against the law for a celebrity to wear pretty clothes these days? Maybe they’re paid big bucks to wear ugly dresses in public
This is an obvious plea for help.
Yes, she has obviously lost her mind! Lol
Awesome outfit if you want to go as female horror clown at Halloween.
Also, her eyes look crazy in the thumbnail pic. O_o
She looks like an insane killer doll version of Jessica Chastain.
She spent the first movie running around in a skirt and VERY high heels while he wore boots and comfortable pants. Pay should be equal.
That dress is horrible! The skirt alone with a solid top would still have been iffy, but together-?
The pay issue- ageeed, if Chris has a deal for profit-sharing and Bryce doesn’t, that’s not good. But, face it, her bargaining position for such in contract negotiations is not as strong as Pratt’s. He’s the face of the current franchise (how replaceable he is as such is up for debate), and his pay should reflect that.
More curious to me will be who gets cast to head these CGI action fests once the current Chrises start cycling out?
I assume it’s borrowed since it’s a publicity tour so she should get some people who want to find her dresses and it’s not a major designer. And who would buy this? But it’s not that bad as a premier dress since they are meant to be headturning if they don’t make you look great.
I think the pay is fair since she does not have other franchises or awards attention. Pratt will bring more attention to the film and he could he working on some other big film starring if he was not doing this one and I don’t think she would be.
I love that “one of her main causes” is that she doesn’t get designer dresses to wear to premieres for multimillion dollar film franchises. Like, yes size discrimination is a problem but also, I think there are more important causes to support. And I say this as someone who is much much bigger than BDH
I think the dress needs only one layer. Maybe not 5. That said I LOVE her!
Bad dress, fine, whatever, still love BDH.
But WHY does Hollywood keep trying to make Chris Pratt happen?? He’s unattractive, has a horrible personality, and is so full of himself. Just no.
I know you don’t like him but Pratt has already happened. The face of two major franchises plus now he’s an Avenger. This Jurassic movie will most likely be the 2nd top grossing film of the year next to Infinity War.
I don’t like him either, but he’s arrived: Headlining two franchises and viewed as a “box office draw” 🤷🏻♀️ Personally I think he’s just a questionable individual and doesn’t disappear well into roles.
I can’t stand him but I agree with posters above that people seem like him for some reason. But people also like Trump, so….
And no, I’m not saying they are remotely comparable (I’d rather have Pratt as POTUS FFS) , just making the point that there is no accounting for good taste.
I’m with you Kitten. I can’t stand him. If you asked me why, I probably couldn’t put an exacting finger on it. Is he a male version of Katherine Heigl? I can’t stand her. Is it because I’ve read about him? Doubtful because I’ve always not liked him. Just like I’ve never liked Heigl. Never seen her in anything… she simply gives me major eyerolling vibes.
That dress is scary. Is it confection wrapping? A cocktail accoutrement? A vacuum cover?
Agree with you Ina. Especially re Pratt. Don’t get the attraction.
My eyes hurt! Also, is it really that hard to get custom made garments? Surely if there’s something she likes from a designer, that is not made in her size, she can go find a tailor to make her a knock-off of it that fits her?
I love her as an actress in every movie she has been in. She is a pretty woman as well.
Also, this dress looks like the sort of mushroom/fungus that grows on treestumps in the woods.
Wow….the dress looks like she’s being attacked by sea urchins. Not a good look.
Pratt looks different in the face. I can’t tell if it’s weight gain or an eye freshening.
I was thinking botox in the forehead and fillers beneath the eyes – the Putin Special.
I used to work with stylists and you can borrow off the rack stuff as well but yeah if you are unknown you might have to pay for them.
It’s been a VERY LONG time since I saw an actress wear something that LEFT ME SPEECHLESS!!! This…breathtaking ensemble…accomplished that!
Bruce is in no way a 6 or an 8–she looks more like a 12 or a 14. I only point this out because a lot of higher end designer stuff straight-up stops at a US size 8 or so—they do not make the clothes, even the RTW stuff you can buy off the rack, any bigger than that. I’m sure that really limits Bruce on what she can wear as well.
Of course, the fact that many designers don’t make anything larger than an 8 is sick in and of itself, but that’s a whole ‘nother rant.
You think so? I’m not convinced she’s that big. I’m a 14 and she’s definitely smaller than me. I think she looks about an 8. I used to be a 6-8 before I had kids and got older and fluffier. She looks about that size to me. I think this very unfortunate dress makes her look much bigger than she is.
I don’t think she’s that big. That dress does her no favors but if you look at other pictures, she’s not a 12 or 14.
I do wonder about her claim that no one will dress her. Christian Siriano has made a name for himself by dressing celebrities who are not sample size. He even puts bigger girls in his runway shows. Surely, he would dress Bryce if she asked.
Maybe she wants couture? IDK, honestly……if I was in her position, I would hire a designer trying to make a name for themselves to make me clothes….. why even try to fool with an industry that won’t dress you?
Omg—she looks like a puffy orange chandelier. Yikes.
What I would do is go to frickin JC Penney during the post prom season clearance sale and stock up. No one can convince me that a dress should cost anything over a thousand dollars, except for a wedding dress.
I like it.
In another color it could have worked!!!
MY EYES!!!! MY EYES!!!!
She has the best face. So beautiful. I don’t know if she works with a stylist, but she should find someone. Her red carpet record is not great.
She’s so annoying. Is she still pretending that no one knew she was Ron Howard’s daughter when she got her big break?
I’ve decided to focus on Chris Pratt instead..
is it just me or he’s been gaining back the weight he had lost in the past 5 years (before – during filming Guardians)? They also made a joke about his mediocre physical shape in Infinity War..
He looks bloated and overall unfit, plus I don’t enjoy his bare face..
I just hope he hasn’t been drinking his sorrows away after the divorce!
He does look a bit bigger. It’s hard to keep off weight once you’ve gained it. Even if you work it off, it always seems as though weight wants to come back.
Bryce looks so uncomfortable in that hideous tent she’s wearing. Her hands are completely straight and hanging onto her ass, like she’s afraid that dress is going to fall apart right there on the runway. Might have been better if it did. lol She needs to find her own style and then find somebody who can either tailor dresses to fit her or a decent designer.
Holy fillers and Botox! She was so beautiful before
It looks like something Pennywise the Clown from “IT” would design if he put out a fashion line
I think considering how much bigger a name and draw Chris is, this difference is fine as it is not a huge difference. It is not like she was not getting a million to his $8million. They were within spitting differences.
She is so pretty, and this dress is whack.
