Scarlett Johansson can’t stop, won’t stop having dinner with Woody Allen

I always blank on the fact that Scarlett Johansson has never, ever said a word against Woody Allen. In 2014, when Dylan Farrow had come out and told her story publicly, Scarlett shrugged off Dylan and said that “I don’t see why anyone wouldn’t” work with Woody Allen again. In the years since then, Scarlett has noted in multiple interviews that she still considers Woody to be a friend, and that they still go to dinner together quite often. And now this:
Scarlett Johansson still won’t renounce Woody Allen. She stood by the Woodman — and caught flak for it — in 2014 when the director’s daughter Dylan claimed in an open letter that he had molested her.
On Friday night, at Come Prima on Madison Avenue, she had dinner with the auteur, who directed her in “Scoop,” “Match Point” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”
It’s 2018, we’re still not one year removed from the massive reckoning of the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement and here’s ScarJo, just floating along, still having dinner with Woody. I bet she would work with him again too, if only he hired 30-something women to be his go-to ingenues. As I’ve said about Kate Winslet and other women – if you’ve read Dylan Farrow’s essays, op-eds and if you’re at all familiar with her story, then you tend to believe her. But many people just have willful blindness, or maybe they’ve listened to Dylan’s story and they simply believe she’s lying. Which is their choice too – just as it’s our choice to think those people are a–holes.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why in the world are people not shunning WA?
Vile man.
Well, so much for all women should be believed…..
It’s called free will. No matter what you think of her and Allen, she is free to have dinner with him if she chooses and therefore accept the backlash, which she has chosen to do. Obviously, she”s not too worried about it.
Access to fee will does not absolve a person from the consequences of hypocrisy, though.
can we please just cancel this b…ch and be done with it?
Even without this, I would cancel her. CanNOT stand her.
Same here. She’s a no-talent asshole.
I’ve never seen her appeal. As for the Allen thing, it’s beyond reprehensible. First things, I believe Dylan. Why you ask? A few reasons. He made his first wife Louise Lassiter dress like a child. His current wife he was a “step-father” to whether she “recognized” him as one or not. His predilection of young actresses whether they have talent of not (looking at you ScarJo)
He has consistently shown himself to be a pedophile and she has shown herself to be whatever as long as someone hires me.
Trash the lot of them
She is the worst. Her arrogant reaction to Oxfam was enough for me to cancel her.
Exactly what turned me off too. She is a certified ASS***LE. Her choices in life are appealing and just crass
already cancelled but still in awe how consistent she is in her awfulness.
She’s been awful for a while, cancelled long ago for me. But I also feel like she’s just more open and honest about her selfish, self-serving ways. There’s plenty of people in the icky fishbowl that is Hollywood that feel the same way as her but keep it to themselves.
Yuck.
She is the worst. If it weren’t for The Avengers, she would be a total box office failure. The worst thing is that she is constantly lecturing others about their political beliefs…Yuck. Not into this at all.
I feel vindicated. I’ve always been irrationally annoyed by her and it’s nice to know that at some level those feelings can be justified. She comes across as incredible selfish and uninterested in others.
There’s nothing to expect from this woman. I mean between Sodastream and Oxfam, Ghost in whatever, Woody Allen AND Marshesa. She’s just the most tone deaf woman in Hollywood.
Thanks for all the reminders! How can she be so tone deaf!!! No more SJ for me
+10000
Add to the list that she also dated Jared Leto.
“Ghost in whatever”… HA HA.
Well said, she is worthless and not nearly as talented or clever as she thinks she is. You have to wonder what the organisers of the Women’s March were thinking when they let her on stage.
She’s not tone deaf, she’s an a**hole.
The Sodastream thing is the first thing I thought too.
Yes. She absolutely deserves that awful Kate Gosselin haircut.
Allen obviously started casting her when she was younger and more nubile. She’s not that talented. I’ve gone from not caring about her one way or another to active dislike.
Wasn’t she one of the celebrity speakers at women’s march? Organizers of the women movements need to vet their supporters better. She is the worst. This coming after her semi coherent deffence of wearing Marchesa to MET. ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To actually say, “I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t work with him” is insane. At least acknowledge it.
Not that there is any justification good enough to work with him, but to just ignore Dylan’s side is so disgusting!
She’s probably just a sociopath. You can’t help or reason with people like that you know?
She is a revolting human being and needs to be cancelled for ever. Between the Soda stream nonsense, her doing yellow face, her support of Mrachesa just of few months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, her dismissive, disresoectful attitude towards Dylan Farrow, I can’t stand her.
She’s a self centered opportunist. I’m sure roles are drying up for her with her last few box office flops (excluding Avengers). She can’t carry & open a movie on her name. So, she’s going back to the old Allen well probably hoping he’ll have some role to garner her another award nomination. She doesn’t care that Allen is a predator creep. She & Cate Blanchett are clueless to anything that doesn’t directly affect them.
If thats her plan she is basically banking on metoo dying soon and people forgetting about Dylan. Because I doubt in this climate right now a movie of his would get nominated for anything and she certainly would get backlash. She must have seen how it was for Winslet and Blanchett. But she still doesnt give a f*ck.
There should be trial, period. Woody Allen needs to go through trial. There is no other way to resolve this situation that is affecting so many people. It’s been “he said, she said” for years now.
I don’t think there will ever be a trial in this situation and Scarlett knows it. This is why she feels so confortable calling Dylan a liar. Dreadul woman, horrible actress. Canceled.
I was always puzzled by the praise she received since the beginning of her career. The praise of her great talent, great beauty and sexiness, great intelligence. I was like, maybe I’m not able to understand her greatness. She has always seemed to me a mediocre actress (dead emotionless eyes, bland facial expressions) with average looks who comes across as dull and barely coherent in interviews.
I don’t get it either. Well, I do, in a way. She was young and voluptuous and acted in Girl with a Pearl Earring, Lost in Translation and other movies where she didn’t have to do much but look young and voluptuous. She got some buzz. Worked with Woody Allen, because of course. Then she got at least two nose jobs, married and divorced, got in the tabs. I guess she successfully built some mystique around herself because she’s only a passable actress and she’s just not looking that great anymore. I don’t see her having a long career, she just doesn’t have the acting chops.
I think it’s pretty clear at this point that she is in fact, an asshole.
It makes me think less of Colin Jost for sure, because he on the writing staff of a very relevant (well, to some people) comedy show that has always pushed the boundaries of political satire and he;s the Weekend Update guy. A good part of his job is being culturally and socially aware so he can write for SNL-I can’t believe he hasn’t said anything to her.
SNL had zero problem giving a platform to Donald Trump during the campaign, even aftr he called Mexicans drug dealers and rapists so lt’s not act as if they’re socially aware.
Yeah I’m a bit disappointed, too, but let’s not forget that Colin claimed Trump was super smart and that he’s friends with Michael Che who constantly says pretty awful things, too.
I have a feeling that if he were to say more in public, he wouldn’t come across as terribly aware.
People stay friends with and still visit family members who’ve gone to prison or been accused of horrible crimes. He’s still a human being despite doing terrible things. The minute we think of people like him as not human is when we make a mistake. Not everyone drops their friends. I get that everyone in the comment section hates her for this, but look around in your family. Scarlett isn’t the first person to continue a friendship with someone like Allen. What she is doing is very common.
I try to see it from this perspective as well. In no way do I defend him or Scarlett, but I’ve wondered what I would do if I were her or someone who had dated him, like Diane Keaton. Would you believe them or the media; someone you’ve had a relationship with and know well, or several someones you’ve never met in your life? I don’t think it’s as cut and dried as we’d like to think.
Being on the outside, as I am, I think he’s a huge slimeball who shouldn’t be allowed to work. Everyone, women especially, should refuse parts in his movies. Just shun him. Let him know what it’s like to be the pariah, as so many of the women who have been sexually assaulted are.
If she makes the choice to support a predator (or someone who’s considered to be one), she shouldn’t run around trashing Ivanka Trump.
She should at least be aware enough to realize that she looks like a hypocrite and take a step back.
Cate Blanchett approves, probably.
But I think it’s not about “maybe they’ve listened to Dylan’s story and they simply believe she’s lying”. I think they simply do not care. Not because they actually think Dylan is lying, but just because they don’t give a damn about this situation and Dylan and etc. I mean I think we should understand that many women do not actually care about other women and their problems, unless it directly impacts them.
He’s so disgusting. It sounds dramatic, but I physically recoil when I see pictures of him now.
here, i fixed the page 6 writer’s mistakes:
“On Friday night, at Come Prima on Madison Avenue, she had dinner with the ACCUSED CHILD MOLESTER, who directed her in “Scoop,” “Match Point” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”
stop calling him an auteur. IDGAF he made some movies.
Yep. I don’t care either. And I don’t want to hear anyone praising his movies for their realism. Let’s not forget HOW real they get: Wonder Wheel features a relationship between an adult and a FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD. This isn’t some coming-of-age, cusp of adulthood yarn. The girl is 15. And over the years, he’s put a lot of jokes and innuendos about underage relationships and rape into his scripts. It’s disgusting when you go back and realize how many do that. Even the ones that don’t, like Annie Hall (from what I can remember. only saw it once, couldn’t stand to again after that), reveal a really creepy, seedy guy, who is barely concealing his depravity.
Oh, wow, cancelled. Working with him is one thing. I feel a lot warmer toward actors who don’t, but I can understand the need to make a living, especially for young actors who aren’t well known. Having dinner with him is on another level, though. Clearly she believes and supports him.
Yup! Cancelled. She, like Winslet does not give a fuck about anyone but herself.
She may very well believe that Woody molested his daughter and doesn’t care. She is just insufferable enough to deem herself “liberated” from middle class morality.
She is thirsty for an Oscar, that is all this is about.
