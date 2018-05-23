Patrick J. Adams sorry for posting pic of woman who called his picture chunky

Embed from Getty Images

This is kind of a wild story. Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan Markle’s love interest on Suits, was at the Meghan’s wedding with his wife, Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars. In the photos I saw, they both looked lovely and like they were having a marvelous time. Who wouldn’t, right? According to Patrick, while they were waiting for their flight home at Heathrow, some woman recognized them from the paper she was reading. But instead of gasping and pointing like any normal celebrity-spotter would do, this woman was pretty rude, commenting that the photo in the paper made him look “chunky.” So, to get back at her, Patrick photographed the woman sleeping and posted it to his Instagram.

Over the weekend, the Suits actor attended his former co-star Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry alongside his wife, Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario. After the wedding celebrations ended, Adams and Bellisario headed to the airport to catch a flight out of London. While there, Adams posted a photo to Instagram of a sleeping woman who he says body shamed him and Bellisario. “She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding. ‘My God. What a terrible photo of you.’ I look over. ‘Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?’ She pauses. ‘Well, you’re just so….chunky.’” Adams detailed in the since-deleted post (via Daily Mail). “She laughs and falls asleep. I photograph her sleeping. And….scene. #royalwedding.”

You can see the deleted photo here (the face is blurred). Fans got very upset that Patrick put this photo up as retaliation. I agree he should not have done that, not only because of her privacy but it is just such a petty thing to do. However, that doesn’t make the woman’s comments any less rude. Remember, she said this to his face. I’m sure Patrick thought he looked particularly smart in those photos – way to let the wind out of his sails, Lady.

But Patrick who, for the record, has a pretty good sense of humor, felt bad, as he should. So he deleted the picture and apologized:

It’s not the best apology I’ve ever read, mostly because it sounds forced with all of his references to this matter taking up too much of his life already. I’m also struggling with his insistence that this is body-shaming. It was an offensive and stupid remark on the lady’s part, sure, but I took her comment to mean that the photo did not do him justice, not that he actually was “chunky.”

I have an honest question for our UK readers: are weight comments taboo in the UK or is that an American thing? I have a couple of UK friends, both men and women, and we are very close. They comment on my weight – for better or worse – all the time. I just thought they were testing my mettle. I’m not judging anything, by the way. If it’s a cultural thing, it means I can start giving as good as I’m getting with my UK pals.

