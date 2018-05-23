Olivia Culpo’s summer beauty tip is no mascara ‘you look cool, not like you’re trying hard’

Olivia Culpo has an interview with US Weekly to promote her new fragrance endorsement with Dolce & Gabbana (ugh). Culpo is a former Miss Universe and is known more for her red carpet appearances than her work, which includes guest commentating on E! and a small (I’m assuming) role in Amy Schumer’s newish movie, I Feel Pretty. I’ve definitely heard of her, she hustles well. I don’t give a whit about perfume and am glad that the trend of too-heavy fragrance seems to have died out lately. Too much scent can be an assault on the senses. I wanted to talk about her comments on makeup and hair as those are two of my favorite topics and it’s not something you get to chat about daily.

Stylish: Tell Us about the makeup you like to do when you want to have fun with your beauty look?
OC: Oh, I know what I would do. Dewy skin, highlight on fleek, bubblegum pink lip with lip gloss — a sheer bubblegum pink, so it’s not too intense. Add a little bit of a cat eye to just open the eyes and no mascara.

Stylish: No mascara?!
OC: No mascara. You open and define the eye with the slight cat eye, but adding mascara would be too much. This way, you look cool — not like you’re trying very hard.

Stylish: How do you stay fresh in the summer?
OC: I really like to have a hydrating mist with me at all times during the summer. It’s the easiest way to stay cool and looking fresh — Evian’s mist is great for every day! It doesn’t need to be fancy!

Stylish: Tell Us about hair — are you going to continue with wearing your hair down a lot and keep it straight and super blunt or will you be changing it up?
OC: Here’s the thing about summer: you’re either at the beach or you could be hiking somewhere, or you are on a boat and in all of those scenarios, you’re going to want to have your hair back. You don’t want your hair blowing around everywhere. So I find myself wearing my hair back a lot during the summer. Maybe if it was a more relaxed day or if I knew I didn’t have to be ready to be photographed at all moments, I would wear my hair down.

Stylish: Beauty pragmatism!
OC: Yes! Whenever I’m on vacation with my friends or if we’re going to the beach, if they ask me what they should do with their hair, I always tell my girlfriends to wear their hair back. And they always thank me because it’s so annoying to try and enjoy what’s going on around you if you constantly have to mess with your hair!

[From US Weekly]

Culpo must run in some rarefied circles if she’s on boats a lot over the summer. I guess I just don’t live near a body of water. (Or have rich friend I’ll be honest.) Still, that’s good advice to just wear your hair back and not fuss with it too much if you have an active day planned. As for mascara, I am blonde and pale and I look so underdone without mascara. Every day I wear at least eye makeup and sunscreen. I think the no-mascara look works best for women with dark hair, like Culpo. (Kaiser has coloring like that too and it makes me jealous.) If I’m headed to dinner or an event I’ll add on foundation, contouring, blush and highlighter along with doing my eyes. Otherwise it’s easier to leave my face bare so my pores don’t get clogged when I sweat. If I’m in a hurry I can just use a washcloth to clean my face without having to redo my eye makeup.

As for a hydrating mist, is that something I should be using? I just googled it and they have little refillable bottles for that.

Cheers 🍍

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Photos credit: Instagram and WENN

61 Responses to “Olivia Culpo’s summer beauty tip is no mascara ‘you look cool, not like you’re trying hard’”

  1. minx says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Easy for her to say, she has dark brown eyes and eyebrows. I have blue eyes and short lashes and look exhausted without mascara.

  2. Willa says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Mascara eye roll.

  3. lightpurple says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    She’s from Rhode Island so yes, beaches and boats. She also was with former Patriots player Danny Amendola for years.

    And I do not go out in public without mascara.

  4. FLORC says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Mascara is my only item. Tinted lip balm doesn’t count. It’s just to hydrate. Mascara. 1 swoop up on the outer end on top lid and I’m done. My skin is fair, but my lashes are long and thick.

  5. Pandy says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Guess no mascara works best if you wear false eyelashes?

  6. Jenns says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:21 am

    How much makeup does she wear to get the dewy skin and highlight on fleek? Eyeliner looks more “try” than darker lashes. I’d rather just wear mascara with nothing else. I look natural and still put together.

  7. Sam says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:23 am

    She’s not really the right person to be talking about not looking like you’re trying very hard, she always looks like she’s trying desperately hard.

  8. OriginalLala says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:26 am

    For a mist – I mix rosewater and orange blossom water (find them in the “ethnic” section of the grocery store, the ones I buy are from Lebanon) into a glass bottle and spray it on my face. Smells divine and feels so so good on my face. I’m obsessed.

  9. Dlc says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I have the worst trouble with mascara flaking or getting under my eyes. anyone have tips?

  10. Giddy says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I’ve been looking for a perfect tinted moisturizer/sunscreen combo. So far the ones I’ve tried have not been a good color match for me. They seem to either be kind of chalky or look like a fake tan. Does anyone know of a good one?

  11. Eliza says:
    May 23, 2018 at 9:49 am

    She wears so much makeup so the comment alone is funny. But if you have lash extensions (she appears to have) you dont need mascara in casual settings yes.

  12. Lylia says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I use to read this same advice back in the 1980′s fashion magazines. Evian Mist spray bottles was it back then. All you needed was a bit of mascara and lip gloss. I still do all three tips. Yes, I almost forgot always wear your hair back in the Summer. It makes me wonder if the Editor from USWeekly is an X’er. :)

  13. Catherinethegoodenough says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Who calls a friend to ask how to wear their hair for a beach day?

  14. Katherine says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Lol I look like I’m barely even trying with my mascara on… depends on the face and other makeup used I guess

  15. megs283 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Must be nice to be rich: summer, just like every other season except that I have my windows down on the way to work.

  16. girl_ninja says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Mascara and lip gloss are my go to’s. How gorgeous is Olivia? Wow.

  17. lamaga_hyun says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Umm I kinda agree with her re: mascara. I look like I’m trying too hard with it and somehow it makes my face seem rotund?

  18. Case says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Mascara is my go-to even if I’m not wearing other makeup. What she is saying seems like the opposite advice from what I’ve always read.

  19. ladida says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Sigh…to be young, rich and beautiful.

  20. raincoaster says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    That’s a lot of anti-mascara attitude from a woman wearing false eyelashes.

  21. Veronica says:
    May 23, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    A traditionally attractive, thin woman extolling the virtues of ~natural beauty~ is always entertaining.

  22. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 23, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Why is she wearing a muppet in one of the bottom pics? Ugh

  23. tw says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Slow gossip day?

  24. Justwastingtime says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    i hate mascara and eyeliner, I have deep set eyes and it just doesn’t work, so I don’t wear it. However, I won’t leave the house without filling in my ( already dark brown) brows. I am obsessed with having perfect brows as I think they really frame your eyes.

  25. Naddie says:
    May 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Does she make an effort to look and sound dumb or it comes off naturally?

