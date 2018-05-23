Olivia Culpo’s summer beauty tip is no mascara ‘you look cool, not like you’re trying hard’

Olivia Culpo has an interview with US Weekly to promote her new fragrance endorsement with Dolce & Gabbana (ugh). Culpo is a former Miss Universe and is known more for her red carpet appearances than her work, which includes guest commentating on E! and a small (I’m assuming) role in Amy Schumer’s newish movie, I Feel Pretty. I’ve definitely heard of her, she hustles well. I don’t give a whit about perfume and am glad that the trend of too-heavy fragrance seems to have died out lately. Too much scent can be an assault on the senses. I wanted to talk about her comments on makeup and hair as those are two of my favorite topics and it’s not something you get to chat about daily.
Stylish: Tell Us about the makeup you like to do when you want to have fun with your beauty look?
OC: Oh, I know what I would do. Dewy skin, highlight on fleek, bubblegum pink lip with lip gloss — a sheer bubblegum pink, so it’s not too intense. Add a little bit of a cat eye to just open the eyes and no mascara.
Stylish: No mascara?!
OC: No mascara. You open and define the eye with the slight cat eye, but adding mascara would be too much. This way, you look cool — not like you’re trying very hard.
Stylish: How do you stay fresh in the summer?
OC: I really like to have a hydrating mist with me at all times during the summer. It’s the easiest way to stay cool and looking fresh — Evian’s mist is great for every day! It doesn’t need to be fancy!
Stylish: Tell Us about hair — are you going to continue with wearing your hair down a lot and keep it straight and super blunt or will you be changing it up?
OC: Here’s the thing about summer: you’re either at the beach or you could be hiking somewhere, or you are on a boat and in all of those scenarios, you’re going to want to have your hair back. You don’t want your hair blowing around everywhere. So I find myself wearing my hair back a lot during the summer. Maybe if it was a more relaxed day or if I knew I didn’t have to be ready to be photographed at all moments, I would wear my hair down.
Stylish: Beauty pragmatism!
OC: Yes! Whenever I’m on vacation with my friends or if we’re going to the beach, if they ask me what they should do with their hair, I always tell my girlfriends to wear their hair back. And they always thank me because it’s so annoying to try and enjoy what’s going on around you if you constantly have to mess with your hair!
Culpo must run in some rarefied circles if she’s on boats a lot over the summer. I guess I just don’t live near a body of water. (Or have rich friend I’ll be honest.) Still, that’s good advice to just wear your hair back and not fuss with it too much if you have an active day planned. As for mascara, I am blonde and pale and I look so underdone without mascara. Every day I wear at least eye makeup and sunscreen. I think the no-mascara look works best for women with dark hair, like Culpo. (Kaiser has coloring like that too and it makes me jealous.) If I’m headed to dinner or an event I’ll add on foundation, contouring, blush and highlighter along with doing my eyes. Otherwise it’s easier to leave my face bare so my pores don’t get clogged when I sweat. If I’m in a hurry I can just use a washcloth to clean my face without having to redo my eye makeup.
As for a hydrating mist, is that something I should be using? I just googled it and they have little refillable bottles for that.
Photos credit: Instagram and WENN
Easy for her to say, she has dark brown eyes and eyebrows. I have blue eyes and short lashes and look exhausted without mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brown mascara! For her to wear more or fake lashes appears OTT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. My eyelashes are crazy long actually, but you won’t see them unless I put mascara on. When I do henna to make them the color hers are, I’m happy to go mascara-free for weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I have blonde eyelashes and without mascara people constantly ask if I’m feeling alright. If I wear nothing else, I’m wearing some mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mascara eye roll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s the mean girl who tells you that you shouldn’t wear mascara and then shows up to the party wearing mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!! Totally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!! I have blue eyes and blond (now, probably somewhat gray) eyelashes. I look sickly without mascara and waterproof is my go-to for summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a fellow blind lashed woman, I’ll go without mascara sometimes, but it definitely doesn’t look great. On the plus side, I get carded a lot because I loon about 15 without mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And regardless, if you do a cat eye, no lack of mascara is going to keep you from looking like you tried too hard. A good cat eye is hard… so if you’re wearing it, we already know you tried hard.
Plus, she used fleek in conversation. After reading that, I completely disregarded anything else she has to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha I totally agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s from Rhode Island so yes, beaches and boats. She also was with former Patriots player Danny Amendola for years.
And I do not go out in public without mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a beloved great aunt who was so much fun and could liven up any gathering. Once, when I was in college, she was giving me advice and told me that if I ever had to choose between wearing underwear or mascara, to always choose mascara! I adored her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mascara is my one have-to-have makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such treasures great aunts can be!
I seriously cannot leave the house without mascara. Or earrings. If I forget to put my earrings on when I go to work, I have to go out at lunchtime and buy a new pair. But if it had to be one or the other, mascara. I will not go out without mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lightpurple—same! I always carry earrings in my purse if I forget to put some on. I feel bare without them. But mascara, gotta have that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mascara is my only item. Tinted lip balm doesn’t count. It’s just to hydrate. Mascara. 1 swoop up on the outer end on top lid and I’m done. My skin is fair, but my lashes are long and thick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, mine too. I almost never wear fundation or blush or lipstick, but I wear mascara every single day. My lashes are pale ( I’ve dark eyes and hair so why couldn’t they also be dark? Why?) So without mascara I look dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess no mascara works best if you wear false eyelashes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point! She also might have those add in individual lashes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! If you have your lashes done every two weeks then you don’t need mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha. And doing a cat eye with no mascara seems kinda half-assed. She’s skipping the mascara to avoid looking to try hard but the cat eye probably takes more effort than a swipe of mascara would, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much makeup does she wear to get the dewy skin and highlight on fleek? Eyeliner looks more “try” than darker lashes. I’d rather just wear mascara with nothing else. I look natural and still put together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always find it weird when people say they want a dewy look and then cake on full coverage foundation, concealer, contour and highlighter. To me it seems like the opposite of dewy..but what do I know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, when I am going for more of a natural look, I skip the eyeliner, not the mascara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am like her, I always, always wear a cat eye and never wear mascara. I have dark eye lashes. I am not sure I call it a natural look, but I wear a full face of makeup every day and no mascara. I have tubes of it, but I just don’t wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wear eyeliner, no matter what I do it’s just not flattering for me. Mascara does it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not really the right person to be talking about not looking like you’re trying very hard, she always looks like she’s trying desperately hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a mist – I mix rosewater and orange blossom water (find them in the “ethnic” section of the grocery store, the ones I buy are from Lebanon) into a glass bottle and spray it on my face. Smells divine and feels so so good on my face. I’m obsessed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this tip I will try it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yummy! when we go out for Moroccan food, they shake it onto you from a mrasha vial at the end of the meal ….. we adore it ….. . . so sexy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the worst trouble with mascara flaking or getting under my eyes. anyone have tips?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be a few things. If you put on multiple coats, wait until the prior coat is almost dry before putting on the next one. I’ve also heard of people “sealing” their mascara with a waterproof coat although I haven’t tried that myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same problem — even with supposedly water-proof ones.. I use Blinc. Colorscience Mascara works pretty well too. Both though don’t really give lush looking lashes. The only other one that I’ve found that doesn’t give me racoon eyes AND gives thick looking lashes is one I bought in Italy called Kiko Luxurious Lashes (it’s waterproof).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the Kiko online, I may try it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been looking for a perfect tinted moisturizer/sunscreen combo. So far the ones I’ve tried have not been a good color match for me. They seem to either be kind of chalky or look like a fake tan. Does anyone know of a good one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Giddy I use Lumene CC cream (spf 20), I think it looks really natural and fresh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colorscience makes good sunscreens that have tint to them. They have free returns if you don’t like them — as they have a lot of different types for different skin issues. All Calm is good for pale skin with rosacea. I’m olive and I prefer their Brightening Primer (it’s yellow and hides my red blotches). Skinceuticals also has very good tinted sunscreens. I usually do put a moisturizer on first though. But not always as most of them leave my skin pretty “dewy” looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you both so much! I’m off to find them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wears so much makeup so the comment alone is funny. But if you have lash extensions (she appears to have) you dont need mascara in casual settings yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, haha.
“I apply base, foundation, sun powder, rouge, high lighter, brow liner, lipstick, lip liner, eye shadow, eye liner and powder. But no mascara. I want that light, natural look.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ankhel: LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was about to say…a lot of these girls are installing semi-permanent lash extensions then saying they can go without mascara…ok girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I use to read this same advice back in the 1980′s fashion magazines. Evian Mist spray bottles was it back then. All you needed was a bit of mascara and lip gloss. I still do all three tips. Yes, I almost forgot always wear your hair back in the Summer. It makes me wonder if the Editor from USWeekly is an X’er.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who calls a friend to ask how to wear their hair for a beach day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol I look like I’m barely even trying with my mascara on… depends on the face and other makeup used I guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Must be nice to be rich: summer, just like every other season except that I have my windows down on the way to work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mascara and lip gloss are my go to’s. How gorgeous is Olivia? Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm I kinda agree with her re: mascara. I look like I’m trying too hard with it and somehow it makes my face seem rotund?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mascara is my go-to even if I’m not wearing other makeup. What she is saying seems like the opposite advice from what I’ve always read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh…to be young, rich and beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a lot of anti-mascara attitude from a woman wearing false eyelashes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A traditionally attractive, thin woman extolling the virtues of ~natural beauty~ is always entertaining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she wearing a muppet in one of the bottom pics? Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slow gossip day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i hate mascara and eyeliner, I have deep set eyes and it just doesn’t work, so I don’t wear it. However, I won’t leave the house without filling in my ( already dark brown) brows. I am obsessed with having perfect brows as I think they really frame your eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she make an effort to look and sound dumb or it comes off naturally?
Report this comment as spam or abuse