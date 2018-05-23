“Avril Lavigne is probably dating the son of a Texas billionaire” links

Is Avril Lavigne’s new boyfriend the son of a billionaire? His name is Phillip Sarofim, he’s the son of Fayez Sarofim. She really goes for rich dudes. [Dlisted]
I respect Solange Knowles but I do not respect this outfit. [Go Fug Yourself]
Today is a f–ked up anniversary for Johnny Depp. [LaineyGossip]
I loved all of the World Goth Day photos! [Pajiba]
Samantha Markle is still talking. Ignore her. [Wonderwall]
#FineBrownMen is trending, for good reason. [Buzzfeed]
Kendrick Lamar has an obvious piece of news for white folks. [The Blemish]
Sonja Morgan was drunkenly humping people, apparently. [Reality Tea]
This Allison Mack story is so profoundly disturbing. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Philip Roth. [Jezebel]
I lost a part of my innocence when I realised that the rebellious punk princess of my youth was in fact imitating the Kardashian lifestyle,even going so far as to date one of them.
Exactly.
I remember when she got married. She looked exactly like the girls she proclaimed to hate.
So fake.
I thought she’s married to the Nickelback dude. How far behind am I?
They were married for 3 years, then got divorced a couple of years ago. She does not look like herself
Maybe that’s because it’s not really her!
Just kidding, but have you seen the conspiracy theory about her dying and/or trading places with a lookalike?
https://www.indy100.com/article/avril-lavigne-dead-conspiracy-theory-back-twitter-viral-melissa-vandella-7736211
Yuck.
I’ve never like Ye Ole Blonde Rebel Without a Cause.
Also: her boyfriend looks like a 90′s Carson Daley after a bender.
Worst role model ever. And to think i wanted to be her when i was 15.
Good to see Melissa’s doing well! Secure the bag, sis.
I heard she was a rich girl herself, prior to becoming a celebrity, so this doesn’t surprise me
Kendrick Lamar is the sh*t. That is all.
She seems like such a golddigger. Why is that?
Omg I actually know the Sarofims! I went to college with one of them. This is pretty funny!
