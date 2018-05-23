“Avril Lavigne is probably dating the son of a Texas billionaire” links
  • May 23, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Avril Lavigne out with billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim at Madeo

Is Avril Lavigne’s new boyfriend the son of a billionaire? His name is Phillip Sarofim, he’s the son of Fayez Sarofim. She really goes for rich dudes. [Dlisted]
I respect Solange Knowles but I do not respect this outfit. [Go Fug Yourself]
Today is a f–ked up anniversary for Johnny Depp. [LaineyGossip]
I loved all of the World Goth Day photos! [Pajiba]
Samantha Markle is still talking. Ignore her. [Wonderwall]
#FineBrownMen is trending, for good reason. [Buzzfeed]
Kendrick Lamar has an obvious piece of news for white folks. [The Blemish]
Sonja Morgan was drunkenly humping people, apparently. [Reality Tea]
This Allison Mack story is so profoundly disturbing. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Philip Roth. [Jezebel]

Avril Lavigne out with billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim at Madeo

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Avril Lavigne is probably dating the son of a Texas billionaire” links”

  1. LuckyZeGrand says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I lost a part of my innocence when I realised that the rebellious punk princess of my youth was in fact imitating the Kardashian lifestyle,even going so far as to date one of them.

    Reply
  2. Nanny to the rescue says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I thought she’s married to the Nickelback dude. How far behind am I?

    Reply
  3. DesertReal says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Yuck.
    I’ve never like Ye Ole Blonde Rebel Without a Cause.
    Also: her boyfriend looks like a 90′s Carson Daley after a bender.

    Reply
  4. Linds says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Good to see Melissa’s doing well! Secure the bag, sis.

    Reply
  5. GreenQueen says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    I heard she was a rich girl herself, prior to becoming a celebrity, so this doesn’t surprise me

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    May 23, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Kendrick Lamar is the sh*t. That is all.

    Reply
  7. supersoft says:
    May 23, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    She seems like such a golddigger. Why is that?

    Reply
  8. Runcmc says:
    May 23, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Omg I actually know the Sarofims! I went to college with one of them. This is pretty funny!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment