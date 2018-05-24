Dave Grohl ‘I am ashamed of our president, I feel apologetic when I travel’

Embed from Getty Images

Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is the epitome of the rock god. In 2015, he famously performed from a throne after refusing to cancel his tour after he suffered a broken leg. At 49-years-old he unapologetically takes shots of Jägermeister, which he calls “RockQuil,” before taking the stage and boy, does he love his barbecue.

Dave is profiled in the latest issue of British GQ and had a lot to say about a lot of stuff. The topics ranged from Big Little Lies, of which Dave noted that the cast of the HBO series reminds him of “all the weird parents from my kid’s school back home in Los Angeles” to a schnapps drinking incident in Iceland that left him “not woozy drunk but turn-the-tables-of-the-world-over drunk.” He also spent time taking about his former band and our current president and, suffice it to say, he’s not a fan. It was hard to find highlights in an interview full of them, but here goes:

Will we ever see President Grohl?

“Taylor [Hawkins] and I talked about this the other day. He said, ‘You need to be president and run for office.’ F**k that. And that’s my quote, right there. I’m not doing an Oprah. I’m not going to go, ‘Well, you never know.’” What does Dave think of our current leader?

“I remember when we were touring in the Nineties, people would come up to me and still spoke of wanting to come to the US, to see Texas and see the desert, to walk around the Big Apple. The American Dream was still tangible, still desirable. Today, the American Dream is broken. I’ve probably travelled internationally more than our current president and the one thing I understand that he doesn’t is that the world isn’t as big as you think it is. It is all in your neighborhood. India, Asia, Iceland aren’t other solar systems. I am ashamed of our president. I feel apologetic for it when I travel… “Listen, who cares what I think about guns or religion, but the thing about Trump that stings the most is this: he just seems like a massive jerk. Right? I know a lot of wonderful people who don’t share my politics and you can bet tomorrow night in the stadium not everyone will share the same opinion or hold the same views. But when I sing ‘My Hero’ they will all sing it with me. In the three hours that I am on stage, none of that matters.” Dave after Nirvana:

“For years I couldn’t even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song. When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart.” Does Dave listen to Nirvana’s music now?

“I don’t put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they’re on. I go into a shop, they’re on. For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day. Still, I go back and find new meanings to Kurt’s lyrics. Not to seem revisionist, but there are times when it hits me. You go, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize he was feeling that way at the time.’”

Dave also talked about his latest music project, a 25-minute long instrumental “with six different Dave Grohls playing every note, on every single instrument, all the way through in one take.” Does this remind anyone else of Spinal Tap’s “Jazz Odyssey?” Regardless, Dave is one cool dude and a hell of a musician, 25-minute instrumentals regardless. Most importantly, Dave is a big Peter Frampton fan, which makes him a-okay in my book.

