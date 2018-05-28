Emilia Clarke: ‘I ain’t got me no celebrity friends…there’s not a lot of actors I relate to’

Emilia Clarke covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair, and the changes with VF’s banner and cover fonts are going to take some getting used to, correct? Yikes! Emilia is promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story, plus she’s doing some advanced teaser promotion for the final episodes of Game of Thrones. Obviously, I went into this thinking I would find the GoT stuff more interesting, but she honestly doesn’t reveal much of anything there. But she does say some really interesting stuff about all of the production drama on Solo, what with the original directors being fired mid-stream and Ron Howard being pulled in quickly. You can read the full Vanity Fair profile here. Some highlights:
She’s already shot Daenerys’s final scenes: “It f–ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is . . .”
The loneliness of being a working actor: “This job can be so alienating. You’re in a trailer by yourself. You’re in a car by yourself. You’re in a plane. You’re in a plane. You’re in a plane. That’s what success looks like if you’re an actor. Success looks like being alone.”
She’s sworn off dating actors, and doesn’t want her love life to be in the news: “The guys that I’ve met in my life that are d-cks, I voluntarily walk the f–k away from them. That’s just bad taste. People shouldn’t know about those choices.”
Her squad is full of real girls: “I ain’t got me no celebrity friends. My squad? They don’t let me get away with anything. There’s not a lot of actors I relate to.”
Her role of Qi’ra in Solo: “We’re going to hit you with a character that could very easily well be a dude, because you question her motives. That’s really f–king exciting in the Star Wars universe, because that has never happened.”
She had problems with the original directors: “I’m not gonna lie. I struggled with Qi’ra quite a lot. I was like: ‘Y’all need to stop telling me that she’s “film noir,” because that ain’t a note.’ ” Frustrated by the lack of direction, she turned to Solo’s father-and-son screenwriters, Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, for support.
She says Ron Howard saved the movie: “All hail to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] for hiring Ron…. When it comes to that amount of money, you’re almost waiting for [a huge disaster] to happen. Money f–ks us all up, doesn’t it? There’s so much pressure. Han Solo is a really beloved character. This is a really important movie for the franchise as a whole. It’s a sh-t ton of money. A sh-t ton of people. A sh-t ton of expectations.”
She does worry about bad reviews: “I hope we did it good, then, because people have all this gossip. I don’t want people to go, ‘That’s the bit where it all went wrong. That’s the bit, I know it.’ I just really hope that people have a good time, that it’s good, and, you know, selfishly, that I’m not sh-tt and that people don’t write reviews going, ‘Oh my God, that’s, like, the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life. Wow. How did they give her the part?’ ”
As of 2014, she’s paid the same as Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: They reportedly each landed $300,000 per episode, a dazzling figure that skyrocketed to half a million per episode for the final two seasons. “I get f–king paid the same as my guy friends. We made sure of that.”
I forgot to mention how much she curses in this interviews. She curses a lot, and very little of it sounds natural. Most of it sounds like a posh girl trying to sound “tough” and “street.” I don’t know, but after I read the whole piece, I came away thinking that she seems very “affected.” Her aim is to sound “real” and like she’s just a normal person who just happens to be part of two of the most famous franchises in history. Oh, and I do think her concern about bad reviews is justified: I love her as Dany, but at times I agree with the criticism that she’s not really all that and a bag of chips as an actress. On the plus side, the Star Wars movies aren’t known for being showcases for actors, so we’ll see.
She should never do another interview. She sounds terrible. Bad grammar, cussing, ain’t. She realizes this is going to be published and speaks like That? Why?! “I hope we did it good” my God!
ITA She should refrain from opening her mouth period, unless reading what others have written for her. She sounds unintelligent, and trashy!
Well that terrible grammar is certainly very affected!
Not sure about the swearing as posh Brits swear a lot.
I’ve seen her in interviews and she seems quite ‘normal’. This VF piece is bizarre and doesn’t sound like her.
and what does this mean?
‘It f–ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is’
??????
And agree she is a very one-dimensional actress. Not helped by the fact that Daenerys is a very one-dimensional character.
I love the books and loved Daenerys in the first 3 books but her storyline and character have lost purpose and all she seems to do is run around telling people she has to be Queen.
I still watch the show but the last season was such a drop in quality. the Daenerys/Jon Snow hookup was out of character and out of the blue. Much like 24 in later seasons time and space are now utterly alien concepts and the whole thing seems very fanfiction-y.
The 2 pretty goodies paired up against the nasty evil queen and the meandering ice zombies.
I think Martin’s original plan was probably good Targaryen (Jon Snow) against unhinged Targaryen (Dany) as a remake of the past Targ civil wars. Maybe that’s what she means with her bizarre quote, that Dany si going to end up being the ultimate villain.
Quite frankly those Targaryens were all shitty leaders.
bring back the independent 7 kingdoms I say!
On the contrary, the Targaryen blood line is full of incestious coupling as a way to keep their blood line “pure”.
So Jon and Dany’s hookup was definitely in line with their characters and the history of their family tree.
“and what does this mean?
‘It f–ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is’
??????”
Probaly doing something evil. She could also be trolling to get people on a wrong trail like thinking that Daenerys will go down the same path as her father.
Or you know the good old incest with Jon.
😂 I needed that laugh. I don’t watch Game of Thrones so I’ve never seen or read her interviews. Clicked solely for the quote. I thought it was a typo. lol, it is not.
I don’t care about her horrible acting, for some reason I really like her and she seems like a really sweet person… And I loved her interviews with Paul Bettany
I can’t stand actors complaining how hard the success of being a working actor is. You are in the business of lucky few, with majority struggling to get a job, and you land a role on one of the most popular shows ever and stard feeling like a wronged one. Seriously, go away. I am sure there will be a line of hunderends to take your place.
There are a lot of things that come unbidden with that profession. Fame doesn’t mean it’s easy. It makes everything harder.
This. Other people are lonely too. Emilia just doesnt see them in first class.
And they chose it as their job. If they find it so miserable and they’re so lonely, then they should quit and do something else
She seems nice, but she’s an OK actress at best….at very best. Medium to the extreme.
She might need to get away from trying to do blockbusters for awhile. That little romance movie she did was a strong hit, but Terminator was a fail and now Solo’s box office is a disaster. This will more likely than not be the first live action Star Wars to lose money theatrically. What a mess.
‘Y’all need to stop telling me that she’s “film noir,” because that ain’t a note.’
So well put. It’s a disaster that most film directors now develop from commercial shoots and music videos, rather than theatre and TV. It’s all about a stylish “cool” surface rather than the human substance. That’s why so many new movies have the staying power of a car commercial and the classics continue to resonate.
I saw Solo, she can’t act but neither could the guy who played Han. However, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover saved that movie from being a total sh*t show. I want a Lando spin off.
A lot of posh Brit actors swear copiously in interviews and, generally speaking, the posher they are the more they swear or use phrases like she did above “I ain’t got me no celebrity friends” and similar. A lot of not posh Brit actors don’t swear at all, or at the very least don’t swear as much, in interviews and I always find the contrast interesting.
Also, that cover is weird. How difficult can it be to photograph a beautiful woman? Maybe it has something to do with the excessive airbrushing going on: she has pronounced lines in real life and she’s mentioned in interviews that she doesn’t give a damn about them and refuses to get them altered or botoxed away and yet in every single cover the magazine/photoshoppers smooth them out so her skin has the eerie texture of glass. And the perverse thing is that it doesn’t make the photos better – if anything it makes them look worse in an uncanny valley kind of way.
She’s so boring I almost fell asleep.
Do you think the obvious that she can’t act? Emilia Clark is not really a good Actress let’s just leave it at that.
