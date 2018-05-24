Jason Bateman mansplains why he sounded so ‘insensitive’ to Jessica Walter

It’s difficult to try to talk about someone just hours after you canceled them. Jason Bateman is trash. So are Tony Hale and David Cross and Will Arnett. Jeffrey Tambor is trash too, but the other men of Arrested Development were the ones doing THE MOST to defend Tambor while Jessica Walter wept and tried to tell her story of being verbally harassed and screamed at by Tambor. They talked over her, they minimized her experience, they caped for Tambor. I was mostly disappointed in Tony Hale, because I absolutely love him, but sorry, he’s over now. But many were mostly disappointed in Jason Bateman, and I understand why: he’s the guy on top of the call sheet. He’s the star of the show. He sets the tone. And the tone he sets is that women who are harassed and screamed at aren’t important. All that’s important is that an abuser’s “process” is respected. So Bateman heard that he was canceled, and now he’s issued a statement where he mansplains why he mansplained.
Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.
I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.
It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.
It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.
In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.
I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love – and she was sitting right there!
I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.
I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.
I should’ve focused more on what the most important part of it all is – there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.
Period.
I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well.
I deeply, and sincerely, apologize.
[From Jason Bateman’s Twitter]
I like how he keeps making these declarative-statement denials, like the NYT transcript wasn’t a f–king brutal mess for his image. “It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.” Except you were insensitive to her. We all read it. “I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim…” Because you weren’t f–king listening to her, you were too busy mansplaining an abuser’s PROCESS and minimizing her experience. But I’m glad Bateman got his “big learning moment.” Bitch, you’re still cancelled. You’re the star of a show, a 49-year-old man who has been working in the industry for more than three decades. You’re not some ingenue on a f–king learning curve. TIME’S UP.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wonder how long Tambour’s behavior has been a problem? His entire career or the past 5 years or so? I always wonder with behavior changes in seniors if it is not the first stages of dementia or another disease. Not excusing him just wondering if it fits his personality or if it is new. I had an older family member who all of a sudden starting becoming belligerent and then eventually violent over the course of several yeas. Turned out to be the first symptoms of a slow growing brain tumor.
I’ve been wondering that myself, if more people will feel emboldened to speak about him now. This kind of thing usually (not always, but usually) has a long history.
Unless Jessica was only referring to the new seasons it has been going on for a long time. The first season of Arrested Development aired in something like 2003. Safe bet that he was always like this but people are finally able to call him on his shit.
Going to take a wild guess and say it was longer. Just like the rumors about Harvey and Singer and Spacey have been around for as long as I’ve been reading gossip columns. This isn’t new but the reckoning is. Makes men shake because they can no longer get away with this crap. Just like racist douchebags who are suddenly sorry for being racist after being exposed by the world. It’s not new but the world is holding them accountable.
I suspect he’s always been an ass. It’s too bad, I used to really admire him as an actor. But he’s been canceled for me, ever since the Transparent stuff came out (and I LOVE that show).
He’s been like this for a long time. When I lived in LA and encountered show biz types, I found that the meanest people were usually the ones at the level where Tambor’s career resided for a long time. Working steadily, familiar but not stars, so it’s not surprising that success just made him worse.
Also I know someone who worked with him on a non show business project a few years ago and they said he was horrible.
“I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim”
That is a perfect encapsulation of what women go through on a daily basis.
Yuuuup.
I don’t even want to give him credit for figuring that out, but it’s good that he did, and that he said so. At least other men can now understand how that happens.
outoftheshadows – I agree. It’s like “congrats on figuring out the exact problem with this that you should have understood to begin with”. It’s not good that he didn’t get it. But I appreciate that he’s at least acknowledged it and hoping he can take that to heart. It’s something, I guess. We’ll see how he acts going forward, I guess.
@outoftheshadows – the sad part is I don’t think he actually figured it out. I think that’s just his explanation but he hasn’t even connected that he instinctually places Tambor’s feelings over Walters’.
Totally. Clearly, men do not understand this.
That being said, I’m not ready to cancel Bateman. If we just go on a cancelling spree we’re failing to distinguish between abuser and men who’ve been raised to not understand what the hell is going on because the culture has never asked them to understand what the hell is going on until about 8 months ago, which is basically 98% of men. We’re talking about trying to dismantle centuries worth of wrong doing in a very short amount of time.
My rule is cancel the people who actually did the assaulting. Continue to educate the rest. Even the most woke dudes aren’t nearly as woke as they think they are because they have never been subjected to real harassment or having their complaints dismissed. This is a learning process. I’m happy to give people some space for that learning process…up to a point.
The problem is that Bateman has been an asshole for a looooong time. I remember watching commentary as part of bonus footage on the AD DVDs waaaay back in the day, and he went IN on Judy Greer for having a zit. Not lightly, not in jest. Like, he kept mentioning it and harping on it throughout the episode commentary. It was shocking to say the least.
I agree with you completely. It’s going to take a loooooot of time for the men who actually WANT to understand, to actually understand. It’s going to require them to examine themselves under a pretty harsh light and no one ever wants to do that, so we’re looking at a long-haul cultural revolution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weinstein, Woody Allen,et al cancelled for me. Other men who haven’t taken responsibility … Kevin Spacey …. are cancelled for me. But Bateman … I’m giving him some time to see how he evolves from here.
I’ve never watched this show and don’t plan to start. It’s not my thing. I like some of Bateman’s other work though.
Right? Who the eff takes until their 70s to “learn and grow” to treat a colleague with respect? White men who’ve gotten away with it, that’s who.
YESSSSSS!!!!
Yes, except replace “victim” with “women” and it would be more honest. It reads like he believes throwing in “mansplain” that he’s sincere. I really also loved Tony Hale, too bad.
am i misremembering, but wasn’t his wife harassed by weinstein (or someone??) I seem to be remembering something about a guy looking up her skirt???? idk, my point is that it’s really alarming this is his attitude about abusers he works with, when his own wife has presumably spoken with him about this issue. it makes me worried for her… like, what was his reaction when she told her story?? did he just go ‘eh, that was probably The Process, honey.’
Yes…it was his wife that was assaulted by Weinstein…WHEN JASON WAS THERE!!! Yes…after that incident…and this one…I’m looking at Bateman with A WHOLE DIFFERENT SET OF EYES!!!
I am too.
It was Andre Balazs. Apparently, Bateman spit his gum in Andre’s face and he and his wife abruptly left the scene. He was in no way complicit or in denial of her experience.
It was Andre Balazs and Jason didn’t see it happen. Andre was giving Jason’s wife and some others a tour when he did it. Amanda told Jason immediately after and he confronted Andre and spit gum in his face then they left the party. Mary Elizabeth Ellis released a statement saying that she saw it happen though.
Yes and from what I read, he had to publicly defend her to help give the claim legitimacy. So he should definitely understand why this is so damn difficult for Jessica and Women in general.
Andre Balazs, the guy Uma Thurman dated for a while.
I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.
(Narrator: He did.)
It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.
(Narrator: He did.)
It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.
(Narrator: He was.)
Grrrr I’m so angry at all of them, for Jessica, for Alia, for everyone else who manages to work on that show like a professional adult, and for myself, because I really loved it, and it feels seriously tainted now.
You win comments today! I cracked up.
Comment of the day
I read that in the voices of the show. Thank you for such a spot on comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we not forgive people anymore? Is that what Time’s Up is about? Because this is not an example of a serial transgressor (a la Weinstein, who is beyond forgiveness in my eyes). He has acknowledged that he was wrong, I’m going to let his future actions determine whether I believe him. Jason Bateman isn’t cancelled for me… yet.
Also, Jeffrey Tambor is cancelled for me. This sort of repeat behavior from a grown man is unacceptable and he should be held accountable for his actions. There is no excuse for a grown man “throwing a tantrum” and screaming at people. I grew up with a father like that and everybody would dismiss it as “he just has anger problems.” We ALL get angry but you have to exercise discipline and self-control and not make excuses for shi**y behavior.
I get what you’re saying. Yeah, he SHOULD know better…but that’s not the world we live in. A lot of men didn’t understand and had to be hit over the head with this to understand…but if they’re trying, do we not give them an opportunity? Jessica Walter made it clear she has forgiven Tambor and would absolutely continue to work with him, so can we not forgive Bateman if he does indeed show he wants to be better?
Bateman’s explanation is that his instinct is always to support a violent abuser instead of more capable, valuable female colleagues. He’s upset anyone would think that’s bad. But, he’ll apologise anyway. Sort of.
Weren’t there reports of him being nasty and mean on the Transparent set too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arnett was kind of already done for me. I’ve heard/read some skeezy things about him.
The whole thing from those men was just unbelievable BULLSHIT.
Listening to the audio was worse–it made me wish I were there. I would have literally physically starting kicking their ASSES all over the place on behalf of Walters.
Kaiser summed it up well: Bitch, you’re still cancelled.
He apologized and maybe is trying to learn something here. Can we give him the benefit of doubt here and retract the claws? I don’t want to cancel Jason:(
I know, maybe I’m being obtuse because I’ve always liked him so much (he seems like a devoted family man who lives his life quietly), but I find this apology decent, thoughtful, and sincere. I particularly liked his owning up to his “mansplaining” and to his hurting Walters in doing so. He seems genuinely remorseful.
You can decide for yourself. I really dislike the phrase “retract the claws.” It goes with “cat fight” when women are involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When someone shows you who they are, believe them. He’s Team Jeffrey. Team Yelling At Work is Just a Process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But to minimize Jessica Walter’s experience and to keep going on and on about an “artistic process” to defend Tambor, I was out of my mind and so surprised that he didn’t realize he was being so tone deaf! Do men not think before they speak?
We’re surprised a show entitled “Arrested Development’ had/has problems like this? Never watched it beyond 5 mins of one show. YMMV.
This.
I’ve never watched the show either. Didn’t appeal to me. Surprise surprise not.
This makes me sooooo sad. I have been a Bateman fan for what feels like my whole life, since he was on Silver Spoons with Ricky Schroeder. Arrested Development and Ozark were among my favorite shows. I feel hurt, devastated, by this. At least I can double down on Jessica Walter’s and Alia Shawkat’s shows (Archer and Search Party). UGH. Why are so many good artists/performers douchebags? Or vice versa?
Me too. I don’t follow many actors at all, but I really, really like Jason Bateman. Very disappointed.
Time has audio of the clip -
It is so incredibly upsetting to hear the anguish & pain in her voice. I have been a tremendous fan of hers since Play Misty for me.
Considering her incredibly long career stretching back to the 60s it is extremely likely that she has dealt with disturbing behaviors. For her to refer to a 60 year career which was primarily ruled by men gives her assertions a tremendous weight.
They exclusively extoll Tambor’s explanation, as well as his learning experience & growth. Hmm…and he only revealed this incident in light of serious sexual harassment complaints. It’s similar to Spacey’s “coming out” in light of sexual assault/harassment of teenage boys & men. He portrays his angry & troubling pass as – yes I’m an entitled asshole but I didn’t harass women.
And as an FYI commenters mention that men don’t get it. That’s a sweeping generalization & condemnation of an entire gender. That is not fair or helpful in this discussion. Personally I’ve experienced more than one experience of very inappropriate harassment. My male colleagues were supportive & stood up for me. Yep I’ve dealt with asshats who love to blame women as in this situation. The men I know were furious with the men involved & clearly articulate with the preparators & discussed it with people of authority & power that this was inexhaustible. Most of the folk on this level responded as the males in the cast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
