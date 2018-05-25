E!: Brad Pitt is ‘not okay with his kids being away for months’ with Angelina Jolie

I have zero clue why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody drama is “coming to a head” this week in particular. By all accounts, they’ve been fighting about custody for a year and a half. Remember this story from December 2016? Eighteen months ago, Angelina’s lawyer got a temporary custodial agreement in place and Brad’s lawyers went apesh-t because parts of the agreement went public and people learned that he was being drug tested by the court, and that Angelina – that devilish witch! – simply wanted the child psychologists to temporarily determine what the kids were up for, as far seeing Brad. By all accounts, Angelina still has primary custody and Brad only has limited visitation, and neither parent can “force” any of the kids to visit Brad, per the child psychologist’s advice.
After that December 2016 meltdown by Brad’s team, the custodial situation was sealed and has remained sealed. From what I’ve seen, Angelina’s team hasn’t leaked a thing about custody in particular (they’ve leaked about other stuff, but not custody), while Brad’s team has been doing the most to repair his image as a caring father who only got drunk and “put his hands” on Maddox ONCE. Which brings us to this week, for some reason. Angelina is already in England filming Maleficent 2. The kids are with her. Everyone has known that she’s going to be filming Maleficent in England this year. It’s her first acting gig in years, and the first big job she’s taken since she left Brad. But for some reason, Brad’s team is doing the most to let us know that he’s going to be in LA all summer, working on Quentin Tarantino’s Manson-murder movie, and that he won’t “let” Angelina take the kids to England (she’s already there, with the kids) and she’s “furious” about it. Now E! News is here to carry water for Brad once again:
It’s been almost two years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. However, the drama surrounding their custody agreement continues. A source tells E! News the celebrity parents are “at odds over custody” of their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. This dispute is reportedly “why the divorce is not final” and has “dragged on for months.”
“The latest issue is that Angelina wants to film in Europe for months and take all six kids with her for the duration of the shoot,” the insider tells E! News. “Brad is opposed to that and is blocking it from happening. Brad will be filming in L.A. for the summer and wants to see the kids on his regular custody schedule.”
The source tells E! News Jolie is “furious” with the situation. However, it looks like Pitt isn’t pleased with it, either.
“He’s not OK with his kids being away for months,” the insider continues. “He feels that Los Angeles is their home base and this is where it is best for them to be.”
However, this doesn’t mean that Jolie can’t travel with her kids at all. The actress already took Shiloh and Zahara to Jordan in January to visit a refugee camp. She also brought all of her children to Paris that same month. The insider tells E! News Jolie recently travelled to England, as well.
“Angelina has been in London and is free to travel for shorter periods of time,” the source says. “Brad isn’t opposed to that. But she can’t leave with the kids for several months.”
Why is this issue being raised – IN THE PRESS – when Brad has known about Angelina’s schedule for months? It was no secret – the trade papers announced all of the Maleficent 2 scheduling last year, and she’s already in England. From where I sit, it doesn’t look like Brad actually has a say in Angelina’s schedule whatsoever. From where I sit, it doesn’t seem like the two older boys have any interest in having a relationship with Brad anymore. And if Brad wants to see the four younger children, then maybe he shouldn’t have scheduled a project in LA for the exact same time. I’m sure that Angelina isn’t stopping Brad from visiting the kids in England. Why all this drama again? Ugh.
I’m sorry, but taking the kids out of country for several months wouldn’t be okay with me either. If they have a custody schedule, it should be kept to.
But he has known about this for over a year. He had a free schedule and the ability to have his custody schedule overseas but then he decided to schedule a film that films at the same.
We don’t know if he was ever okay with it, though.
I agree. LA is considered their home, being away from ‘home’ for half a year would certainly affect the father’s right to see his children. If I were the father in this situation, I wouldn’t want my kids away (essential living in a different country) for half a year.
I agree and I don’t think that is even a controversial answer. There are plenty of divorced people that have to deal with a new reality. Also, most people don’t have the cash or means that these two do. Planes fly both directions so she can easily do her job and see her kids while still abiding by their agreement.
Is it fair? C’mon, as an adult it should already have been learned that life isn’t fair.
I agree too. If he is trying to rebuild and repair relationships with any or all of the kids, then he needs to see them regularly. The longer they are alienated, the harder it will be.
I imagine the reason that the divorce hasn’t been finalised is because the sticking point is custody, and Pitt isn’t happy with the temporary sole physical custody that Jolie got, whereas she is perfectly happy with it. They both need to learn to compromise for the sake of the kids.
@Agapanthus,
Yes, both parents need to compromise. Each will find themselves in need of the others accommodation at some point in their children’s lifetime. Also, this inability to compromise may point to one reason why they fought in front of their children and, ultimately, led to their divorce. The plane situation was the symptom of a greater problem with these two.
Agreed on all counts.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
Maybe he should get his erratic behaviour, drinking, and violent/abusive tendencies and actions under control or make assurances to Jolie before getting the kids? Just a thought.
When I was 13, my step-father got a job promotion and we were supposed to move to overseas for that job. My father who had visitation every Sunday hired a lawyer and stopped my brother and I from leaving the country. My mother had primary custody and my dad scheduled visitation. It was a big drama in the family at the time. On one hand, I get why Brad’s upset, as he’d like to see his kids, but as others have stated, he’s known Angelina schedule for a while now. He shouldn’t have taken the job with QT if he wanted to see them.
I’m guessing he doesn’t want to set that precedent, that he has to schedule everything around her work. They need to figure out how they’re going to schedule their work and where the kids will be during that time and get it all in writing. The best thing for the kids would probably be that they don’t work at the same time, just like when they were together.
I don’t understand why it has to be so black and white between them. Why would they have to stay in London for several months and not just travel back and forth every two weeks or something? I think a lot of this stuff is not even about the kids, it’s about them hating each other as hard as they loved each other before. That kind of passion was never going to be sustainable as a positive force between them.
Exactly. In most every state, one parent can’t up and take the children out of the state – much less the country – for more than a visit. It’s the presumption that what is in the best interests of the children is for them to have stability and not to be uprooted:
These “move-away cases” are among the most difficult of custody disputes. Typically, a child can’t be removed from his state of residence without prior approval from the court that issued the original custody order. A custodial parent that wants to move a child out-of -state must first obtain court permission.
My take is going to England for months at a time is tantamount to moving, and she’s not going to be able to do it without either dad’s approval or the court’s permission.
@Goats on the Roof I agree.
In general I agree with this, but wouldn’t she have had to clear this with the courts first? And this had to be known for a long time, it’s not like they took off in the middle of the night, so he had to have some awareness of it for quite a while.
Either way, I agree they should try to abide by the agreement as much as possible, and both parents should make an effort here – he should go visit them in England (or NY, more half way), and she should be open to it if the kids want it. These people have gobs of money and private planes, they can easily make it happen.
He has known about Angelina going to be in England since last year and yet HE decides to accept a role at the same time.
Why should she have to quit her role and not him? Because she is a woman? Or because as a white man, Brad is excused as usual?
By the same token, she knew that she was in the middle of a custody dispute when she took the job. That said, neither should have to quit their respective jobs. That will solve nothing as this situation will be a re-occuring one for them. I can see why custody is being contentious.
Or Angelina accepted the role with Brad’s agreement but then Brad signed onto his new role and now decided to play uncool???
@Maya,
That is a lot of assumptions. I was stating what we know are facts. Also. I don’t think the court’s would approve that behavior on Pitts part. He would be hurting his own case with the courts.
I am a big fan of Angelina, but I really have to agree.
As Kaiser points out, we don’t actually know what is happening behind the scenes in their divorce. Maybe Brad has been working incredibly hard at rehabilitation and repairing his relationship with his kids, and maybe not. Maybe he has been fighting Angelina’s decision to move the kids to England this whole time and is frustrated they have not reached an agreement, and maybe not. Maybe he took the job in LA on purpose because he does not want to allow the precedent that she can take the kids out of the country for months at a time, and wanted to have an answer if the court stated, well you are rich and not doing anything, so just fly there. Or maybe he is just being a jerk.
But allowing your kids to be taken out of the country for a long time is a BIG deal. I don’t think it is wrong of him to fight it.
Yeah, I know this site tends to be very pro-Jolie in general, and I like Jolie and I get that Pitt screwed up with his kids re: addiction issues and has a lot to make up for. However, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be given the chance to make amends if he has shown he’s serious about cleaning up his act. Jolie seems to be more of a scorched earth type – now that they’re done, it seems like she wants to just close the door on him, but you don’t get to do that when you have kids. For all this talk about him smearing her in the tabloids, she’s also very savvy when it comes to media manipulation, and I think her desire to control the situation does make parental alienation an issue. I don’t think she’s a bad parent or person, maybe it just goes with the territory when two very powerful egos who’ve both been very successful at controlling the media and their image for decades break up. But I don’t think the situation is as black and white/ Jolie good, Pitt bad as is consistently reported on this site.
@zikifly Come sit by me, because you just spoke my mind.
She gets along great with all her exes. Which of her actions are scorched earth? She also loves her children and wants what is best for them, and what’s best for them is a father they love and are loved by, in their life. She knows this, that’s why she bought a house one mile from his compound.
He had zero problems taking these kids all over the world for months at a time when they were married. These kids have never had a “home base” and this is their norm, that he was totally fine with before. He has ulterior motives with this objection, seems like he’s testing the waters to see if his new relationship is spinning him in a more positive light and people will start taking his side again. From the comments here, seems like it’s working.
Dads generally get the shaft in custody situations. I don’t think brad is a bad person for being upset that his kids are so far away. She may not have had an acting gig in years, but hasn’t she been traveling around all this time? I don’t think it’s fair to fault him for being upset that he can’t see his kids.
But he can see them, that’s the point. He’s known for a year what her plans were. He’s the one that decided to ground himself for a Tarantino film because he’s desperate for a hit movie. His last five have bombed badly, Quentin is his last chance to prove he’s still a superstar. Does he really expect the ex and all the kids to drop all their plans for the summer to cater to him and his decisions? If this story were at all true, then I’d think he’s about to find out life isn’t always fair, either.
In cases where a Judge decides custody- dad’s usually DON’T get the shaft. When they fight for it, they often get equal or more custody than the mom. Usually by male judges and the skewing of the mom as being not good enough in some way.
The reason more moms than dads have primary custody is because dads often don’t want that much of the responsibility, especially if they have never been in that role before. That’s why most custody is done by agreement. With time and money being argued, but not often argued about primary care givers, b/c (often) men don’t want that job.
If California is where they all live, I can see how her taking them with her to work in England would cause a problem. You can’t take your kids out of the country for months and impede the custody of the other parent… 🤷♀️
But if he really had joint custody, wouldn’t he just go to court? I don’t understand the strategy behind the press games.
He doesn’t have joint custody, from what I can understand he doesn’t even have official visitation rights.
Pitt still has legal custody just as he did before. Jolie has a temporary sole physical custody which still has her tied to whatever agreement is presently underway.
Pitt and Jolie are working through a private judge exactly because we won’t be privy to negotiations. We don’t even know the how much or little their custody situation has changed since the last official report. Maybe, the judge will have to step in to provide these kids with a definitive parenting plan. I’ll be glad, for their sake, when it’s done.
California is where they live because Angelina bought a house in close proximity to Brad. To make sure for visitations and stuff. And now she is supposed to be the evil villainess again because she has a work schedule?! Where are the people who were all like ‘surely you can’t expect Brad to stay home all the time’ when he is seen working or partying. Can we please extend the same humanity to Angelina? Can she film a movie each other year? Can Brad’s team stop whining? And maybe sober up and don’t go ‘face to face’ with your teenage son when you want your kids to like you. Crazy idea, I know.
@Llamas,
No one is villainizing Jolie for her work schedule. Rather, people realize that most divorced or divorcing parents don’t get to take their kids overseas because they have a job there. Many married people wouldn’t want to take their kids or their spouse wouldn’t want them to either. Pitt won’t get to when he is overseas, now or ever, without Jolie’s permission.
Divorce isn’t new anymore. We all know how it works. None of this should be surprising. This is why Jolie filed for Sole custody and Pitt for joint. Due to those disparate filings and the desires established therein, we knew that their would be problems. So did they which is why they filed thusly.
If the court thinks one of them have a case for Sole custody then they will handle it. Pitt and /or Jolie don’t appear to be budging.
Which is why Brad needs to shut up about it in the press – it’s tacky – and allow the kids to travel. Nothing horrible will happen to change the relationship to his kids in few months. However, if he insist on them staying in Cali, they will be without their primary caretaker. Yes, they have nanys but they are still too young to live without parental care for months on time. And they can’t stay with Brad. He still only is allowed supervised visitation a couple of days a week, a couple of hours each. I just can’t see how him insisting on California is in the best interest for the kids. If I were him, I would let them go and throw them a party upon their return from Great Britain. This is the point where he needs to compromise. Angelina compromised on working less and living close to him.
It’s quite common for divorced parents to not be able to move/leave the area for work without losing their custodial rights during that time. That’s the way it works for everyone. Angelina and Brad or no different. It’s not about casting Angelina as the villain (clearly the divorce was Brad’s fault). And Brad will have to play by the same rules.
I thought that it was part of most divorces that you can’t take the kids out of state without the other spouses permission?
Not sure why this is all in the press…
Too true. I think it is simply that they are very famous people that are having a custody battle. Otherwise no one would raise an eyebrow.
This is a regular basic thing. My sister was unable to take her kids out of the state without her exhusbands permission. Angie and Brad aren’t the only ones who have to live with the inconvenience of following the rules
Yep. My nephew is leaving the state for a day trip during his time and the ex wants the kids, as does their paternal grandmother. Guess who gets them? Rightly, their mother.
Same nephew has a vacation planned this summer out of state. Ex says kids can go under conditions. Ball is in nephews’ court. Follow conditions, go alone, or don’t go at all.
Why is it all in the press? Two words. Brad’s team. E! News And Page Six are pro Brad.
she’s not on a getaway – she’s working and has primary custody. of course the children will need to be with her. it’s for the summer not years, and brad is rich enough to get his lazy ass on a plane and see them for a the weekend visit.
he is being an ass in the press. i don’t like this working mom shaming.
I think that shaming would only be the case if it was not a two way street. if Pitt were the one leaving the country and wanting Jolie to accommodate him, I would say he too should be the one flying back and forth.
The problem is that neither is free to pursue their previous lifestyle. Both have to accommodate their children, the court, and their agreement. It’s the same for all divorced parents.
At some point, Pitt have work overseas and he will have to arrange to see the kids in L.A., get a short visit if Jolie agrees, or not see his children during that time. It’s not rocket science.
only if Pitt had primary or joint custody would he take them. he doesn’t and only sees them when he decides and they agree. her schedule was known upfront, choosing now to throw it in the press is petty and shaming.
i travel for business for extended periods. if i leave them i am abandoning them , if i take them with me, i am shortchanging the father. Can’t win as a woman. men never have to deal with this.
Goofpuff: You mean men like Anthony Hopkins who can leave his four year old daughter and be like, “Ciao Bella, I’m to Hollywood to become a world famous actor. See ya… hopefully never.”😅 No, probably can’t do that as a working mother. People will not fall all over themselves to find excuses… Oh, but she is on the spectrum. Oh, but it’s for the best. Oh but she is a great actor.
I agree with you. To me this looks like a man attempting to block a woman’s opportunity to work and to seek her own happiness, using the kids as pawns. This is a family that has lived all over the world, and Brad is a man with the resources to visit them wherever they are. He’s just trying to control his ex-wife.
Ditto. Who knew Brad Pitt was whiny? He’s definitely not a catch.
How is he blocking her attempt to work? She can do her film and also has the resources to visit the kids in LA when she has a couple days’ break. Not to mention that spending long days filming mean she won’t even be with them much while she’s working. Seems to me that being home in LA would be more comfortable for the kids.
Esmom: with that logic, he will also have long days and won’t even be with them much because he is ALSO filming at the same time.
But they’ll be in their home, able to spend time with their friends and enjoy their regular activities. Pitt’s home base argument makes sense, and will also apply to him if and when he chooses to film overseas. They’re working with a judge, who will evaluate all of the information, and hopefully the preferences of each of the kids, and decide. But a judge is unlikely to support the children being away from either parent for too long.
That’s incredibly insensitive…Whatever happened, Brad is the father of those children, and he should not be deprived of his time with them. As others have stated, “regular” divorced parents have to deal with this all the time, and usually, courts are not sympathetic to one parent going on extended trips with the kids, depriving the other parent of seeing them. I am sure Brad loves his children very much, and as far as I know he has been totally compliant with whatever the courts have told him to do. AJ needs to do the same…
This is just the reality of sharing custody. Unfortunately, even though your ex may no longer be in your life romantically, they are still in your childrens’ lives legally and even normal folks have to take that stuff into account.
This is the third similar story from Brad’s camp in three days. I’m interested to see what actually happens, versus what Brad’s team says. If they’re already in England and going to be based there, then it’s just Brad venting to the press.
As for their custody schedule, I was under the impression that Angelina was the primary custodial parent and Brad had supervised visitation at the children’s request. Did that change?
Finally, her in that black coat with the red lipstick. Ridiculously beautiful.
I think this news source is pretty reputable, and it states Brad blocked her taking all six kids overseas for months. Since the parents have joint legal custody, he can do that. The photos show only two kids, suggesting the arrangement is a series of swaps for a period of time so no child goes without seeing either parent for too long.
When he saw he can’t with her in private, he’s using tabloids to smear her against the public. He is so pathetic.
How is it smearing her? The facts are what they are–she wants to take all six kids overseas for months, he doesn’t want her to and is blocking it (as is his right with shared legal custody). If you think she’s in the right, no smear. If you think he’s in the right, also no smear.
Maybe it is his right to block the younger kids from living overseas for a couple of months but it still is a shitty move because it means the kids must live without their primary caretaker – Angelina. So that he can visit them – what – two times a week for a couple of hours??? This is clearly not about the wellbeing of the children, it is all about Brad, Brad and Brad. Also HE NEEDS TO STOP WHINING TO THE PRESS! Like grow up, put your children first you man child!
She has had all six kids as was awarded temporarily by the court even though Brad’s attorney swore no judge will do that. He has been working since the separation and this is her first gig. She reorganized her life to make sure her kids were ok, while Brad kept on working.
I remember many people here that said Jolie’s career was over, and when she announced in an interview that she had job lined up, she was called a liar. Now she has started work and many expect her to leave her children who probably has not sorted himself out and has said publicly she can’t handle all the kids at the same time.
The Pitt portion is really strong seeing her people give her a pass they will never give other male celebrities.
He is smearing her through tabloids, he made public their private custody just to smear her. He is the one who was crying privacy before and now he is running to tabloids to smear her. They can sort it out their problems privately if you want and if he has chance to see his kids.
@tracking Whatever issues he has with the custody arrangements shouldn’t be shared with the public. It should be kept private. Talk to Angie and the judge not Page Six and E! News.
@Tracking, agree that there is no “smearing”.
@Llamas, Pitt has filed for joint custody and it remains undecided right now. He is working with that goal in mind. The “primary caretaker” argument is just a red herring. Pitt is their father and has had the children alone on multiple occasions for most of their lives. If the man is that bad and untrustworthy then his rights would have been terminated by the authorities when they investigated or Jolie can just go full throttle and take him to open court if she thinks that she has a case.
Why is Brad making all of this public? I thought he wanted to protect his kids’ privacy. This reeks of someone not getting their way in court so he goes to the court of public opinion. I hope the courts handle him accordingly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he only wants it private when it is not flattering to him (like squaring up to his son on that flight), he needs to be focused on rebuilding relationships with his kids, not this “finding himself through sculpture” narrative he has going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#sarcasm
They both hired crisis PR people a while ago. She hired the real life Olivia Pope.
Has anyone considered the possibilty that Jolie may have made it public to suggest that Brad is being unreasonable?
What concerns me is that these kids don’t seem to have a base of their own, separate from either parent. Some place or thing that is constant for them, like a school or summer camp, unrelated to him or her. I have known so many kids for whom a neutral situation, like an aunt or uncle or school or camp or even their own part-time job’s workplace, gave them the stability to get through their parent’s divorce and all the turmoil that throws into a kid’s world. It also gives them the opportunity to make their own decisions on their place, on their relationship with each parent, without it being filtered through the world of one parent or the other.
I agree with this. It benefits children, especially ones going through something like a divorce, to feel connected to a community and a support network beyond the family. This whole “citizen of the world” idea comes from a good place, but I suspect it could result in feeling unmoored at times.
“He feels that Los Angeles is their home base and this is where it is best for them to be.”
I thought this was pretty rich coming from Camp Brad, who had no problem trotting those kids all over the place for a decade and rarely staying in one place for more than a few months.
While I’ve often thought the same about these kids, traveling around so much rather than having a steady school or something, but it actually does seem that since the divorce, they’ve been in LA much more and have probably been able to establish some roots.
Lucy,
I agree the family was nomadic when the parents were a couple. Considering Pitt’s stance now, that may have been a part of their unhappiness. One wanted to be nomadic, one didnt.
The thing is during divorce, partners no longer have to accede to the other. They do have to compromise and they both should.
@Tulip Garden. I’m going to agree with lucy2. People need to stop trying to pin ALL the blame on Angelina’s head for them traveling so much. When they have a father that loves to travel as much as his ex-wife. I don’t believe Brad acceded to Angelina when it came to having a nomadic lifestyle. The family spent extended periods in other countries for his work as much as they did for hers or probably more.
My question is, what’s his alternative? He he stepping up to be primary parent for 6 months while she’s filming? Cause I doubt that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, if he’s allowed to see them unsupervised, is willing to actually do the parenting for the 6 months and they won’t be staying with someone else for majority of the time, that’s another thing. But this won’t get determined by the public, it can only be determined by the court.
The guy is a drunk who put his hands on at least one of the kids that we know of. Does he really have rights to whine about not getting visitation?
He does until the court sees fit to take away those rights. He can still whine though because freedom of speech and all that.
Hey Brad, There’s a flip side to this. YOU also don’t get to work outside of LA for any extended period. Because how is this different than him being away and flying back to LA for his regularly scheduled visits. Or even arranging for the kids to fly out to see him wherever he is. I guess Angie won’t have to accommodate him for any arrangements outside of LA.
This story is BS because unless there’s an explicit claim that she won’t let him see the kids at all, there’s no reason that they can’t travel back and forth. Those kids have always led international lives based on where their parents are filming / working. They are not and never will be your typical suburban family. He doesn’t now get to pretend otherwise.
It sounds like he’s taking a page from Scarlett’s ex’s playbook. Not cool.
Regardless of what happens, it shouldn’t be the kids job to accommodate their parents particularly if that involves flying a lot. The adults in the situation should undertake that inconvenience. The kids aren’t responsible for accommodating them.
I agree about the flip side scenario. It will happen and Pitt should be the one to bear that burden at that time.
isn’t that why brad accepted a job near la?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY. That’s why this has a direct impact on the primary caregiver’s ability to work. He does not have custody, just visitation. This is not a joint custody situation. The children should follow the primary caregiver. Otherwise, they sit at home with the nannies in order to accommodate a visitation schedule? Why can’t he fly to England for visitation? Because he’s working in LA? I guess Brad is the centre of the universe…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.etonline.com/how-brad-pitt-is-a-changed-man-after-angelina-jolie-split-exclusive-99081
My question is he is if also working on a film which he is now while Jolie is working how can he really adhere to his custody schedule? Siunds like he wants to control the situation. Whereas if like Kaiser said he didn’t sign up for a film he could have went to the UK as well. Plus he had been known about her working schedule, the tabs say it’s Jolie that doesn’t compromise but that seems not to be the case here in my opinion. Also he needs to stop taking these issues to the press why even have a private judge if we’re going to get leaks every other week from his side.
Im involved in a similar situation ( albeit easier cause just 1 child ) and since the age of 8 I’ve asked her, her preference and largely honored her wishes! It hasn’t always been easy as my ex has great vaca homes and a gorgeous boat with which he can entice. Sometimes it’s difficult but giving kids a sense of control , particularly during their summer break seems only fair.
My guess is ( only a guess) is they’d prefer to be at their home base w/friends and in their home.
My guess is that children prefer being with their mother and spending a summer in London
While these stories are playing out regarding her supposed “fury” over not being allowed to keep the kids for months in England, I am checking the court website each day to see if there are any new filings or hearings set. So far there are none. Unfortunately, there is no legal remedy for Angelina. The court would rarely allow a parent to keep another parent from visitation for that long. No matter the circumstances. IMHO – Pitt’s career seems to have taken precedence in their lives for far too long. It feels unfair, but so is keeping kids from their father for a long period. No mother feels comfortable leaving her children for four months and no father should desire that for his kids. In this situation, If I were Brad, I would quit that dumb film in which he has a supporting role. Angelina IS Maleficent and it’s a major Disney film. Divorce creates this situation all too often.
“He’s not OK with his kids being away for months,” the insider continues. “He feels that Los Angeles is their home base and this is where it is best for them to be.”
I get the impression that the disagreement is not entirely about work and custody schedules. It seems the bigger picture has been and continues to be conflicting opinions about raising the children. They may have been on the same page to begin with but as the children grew—-so did the divide. And just to be clear, I wouldn’t want to raise kids with either of them.
@LadyT
I totally see that too. He seems to be arguing for stability, routine, boundaries. She seems to want a nomad life. As I said somewhere else in this thread, I think it is admirable that the children are being exposed to other cultures and learning about the harshness of life and human suffering. But that should not be their life as children all the time. They need to be situated and have the ability to build friendships and make choices and mistakes. On this point – as a parent – I agree with Brad.
Yes, I wrote something similar yesterday. There is no reason the parents can’t compromise and the kids have the best of both worlds. But more time with routine and stability in a home base makes more sense for the children, unless they have strong preferences to the contrary. I hope this would be taken into account, especially for the older children, but teenagers normally want to be with their friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA
@Svea, agreed. Even if my husband and I hated each other, my children would suffer greatly if they could not have access to their father. Frankly, the entire upbringing that Jolie has chosen needs a bit of balance. I think it is admirable that these children are exposed to the harsh realities of the world and visit victims of war and violence. I think it is admirable that they around the glove and get exposed to different cultures. But there needs to be a balance. Children need stability and boundaries. They also need the freedom to make friends and have childhood experiences. Most importantly, they need both parents (regardless of the arrangement – if they started with two in their life, then they need both). If they had only ever had a single parent, that would be one thing. But these kids are used to having a loving father in their lives.
He only has visitation even if she leave the kids they can’t with him. The best scenario is he can see in London he is rich and afford and she can go to LA whatever she has a free time to bring the kids over to him.
What He is doing now is very petty from him to smear her through tabloids instead of dealing their dirty custody privately.
You are misinformed. He has legal custody and visitation. The kids most certainly can stay with him. I personally believe he should quit his film and go to London, but legally he is in the right. How is he smearing her? A mother does not have to feel ashamed that she wants her kids with her. It should remain private, but there’s no proof this ongoing story came from him. Let’s not smear either parent.
When they were together, didn’t they alternate working so at least one of them was with the kids. I don’t see why this can’t be the case with the divorce. Both of them are successful enough in their careers that they have better control over their schedules and the type of projects they can get that this shouldn’t be an issue.
Oh balls some of these comments are completely ridiculous.
Buckets of balls, all the balls!!!!
Ha ha Kitten, I don’t know which comments you mean in particular but I have been pleasantly surprised by the reasonableness of many commentators today. Brad/Angie posts are often like WW3 here so, being a sensitive soul, I usually keep away.
I don’t know the ins and outs of child custody agreements, but it would be nice if this could be settled out of the press.
+1 I was happy not seeing any press about their divorce. But now since one party wants to talk I guess that’s over.
Reading the comments here makes think that’s why Brad keeps leaking to page six because they are those who refuse to see the whole case. He whined to them about Jolie preventing him from spending thanksgiving with the children, turned out, it was the kids and the therapists that decided. They said she was lying that Brad has signed for her to be the custodial parent, people here jumped all over Jolie until she provided receipts.
Brad made so much noise about sealing the proceedings to protect the children when it was to protect him from the public seeing what a shitty parent he was. Funny all those that were so in favor of not leaking has not criticized this particular leak, it just gives them a stick to beat over Jolie for being unreasonable when I suspect the truth will be so much further from what is being peddled.
Pitt still seem salty that Jolie left him, his acts of look at me , I am doing so well, look at me I am dating the most brilliant woman in all the world and Jolie is furious tells me he is still salty because no-one leaves Mr. Pitt Goddamnit…
ITA. Hopefully the courts and therapists catch wind of his mind games with the press and think about that long and hard when determining what’s best for the kids.
Who knew there would be so many people caping for a drunk child abuser?
Right? I want to say I’m surprised but actually I’m not, lots of people once again making excuses for a grown man. Like others have said Pitt had no problem travelling the world and leaving the kids with Angelina while he took role after role , went on solo bike rides around Europe, missed birthdays etc & left all the heavy lifting ‘re parenting to her. She’s their primary custodian under this current agreement , so I’m not sure what they are suggesting she do? Not work at all, leave them in L.A. , with who? The nannies at the DeMille who will then drive them over to Pitts house for the 3 hours or whatever he sees them every other day as per the current agreement? While he gets to film another film with QT. He was the same person that never shut up about being proud to be nomads and called France home, and now he’s leaking about L.A. & stability- please. All this after claiming he wanted privacy. They’ve been stuck in L.A. for almost 2 years, likely not by choice btw but because of this situation that he created.
This thread is reminding me of when we were told about the temporary custody agreement, and people gleefully came on here to say Angelina was lying and trying to save face- she wasn’t. It’s all rather curious why it’s all coming to a head so publicly now? When surely it’s been discussed ad nasuem / a solution sought between them, their lawyers, their therapists and the private judge? So curious indeed. But it’s rather sad that Pitt is pulling this stunt the week of Shiloh’s birthday.
While I was appalled by “the incident” and the behavior immediately preceding it, I don’t think he is currently “a drunk” and don’t believe he was ever “a child abuser.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should be adjusting to their lifestyle not the other way around
LA has always been their home base, and has been consistently so for more than two years now.
On one hand, I think it’s not entirely fair to the children to get stuck in the middle of that in-fighting and have to get tugged around. On the other hand, the fact that the courts have awarded her primary custody that has yet to be successfully challenged speaks volumes about how bad it got toward the end. My feeling is that he violated his right to make demands on the family when he addiction/abuse over being a loving and supporting spouse.
I’m going to be honest here – this is exactly what my mother did to my father after getting custody back from him. Except that our move was permanent and resulted in my father’s estrangement. As a child, I resented it. As an adult, I absolutely understand why she did it. She was doing all of the work of childraising, fighting my dad over support, and he got to live his life and pick and choose when he wanted to father us. She was working her butt off to barely make ends meet – moving back closer to her family where she had more financial and emotional support makes total sense to me. Women are not martyrs for men who think family is a coat you only wear when you leave the house.
That is a heartbreaking personal story. It illustrates well why children don’t get to make these decisions.
Jolie wasn’t awarded primary custody though by any court. Pitt agreed to that temporary arramgement. Read into that as you will.
Also, Pitt isn’t operating in a vacuum with no oversight. There are parenys. Therapists,
lawyers., and a judge. Litigation is ongoing. Should the court’s decide he is unfit to have them, he wont. The fact that that hasn’t happened speaks to the state of things as well.
It’s an issue because he believes his career is more important than hers. She has put her acting career on hold for her family and doesn’t take many jobs and one of the few times she does, he chooses to work at the same time. I guess he felt he could just not pass up an opportunity to work with Tarantino again. (And don’t get me started on that jerk and this awful idea for a movie or or other members of the cast. Bird of a feather flock together I suppose.) Why should she have to choose to give up a job, which she might be contractually obligated to do, or choose to leave her children behind in LA. With nannies no less since Pitt doesn’t have custody. If Pitt hadn’t done what he did, the older children could have chose which parent they want to be with. The children would be allowed to stay with Pitt for visits and could fly back and forth to each parent. After all, they can afford private planes to transport them and nannies to accompany the younger kids. The problem is they can’t stay with Pitt so Angelina would need to be in LA too. And he has no one to blame but himself for that.
Wonder if it is coincidence that the same time this story comes out, Paltrow comes out and talks about Pitt protecting her from Weinstein?
They are no longer married- her career is not his problem. He took a job near their home in Los Angeles.
Except it is his problem because she is the mother of his kids.
They are in process of divorce. They don’t need to follow each other anymore when one is working abroad unless the other aggress to do so imo you can’t expect things to be same.
Completely agree. As a couple, they were a team and supported each others goals. They are no longer a team and their goals will diverge.
I’m a bit surprised to see that no one has noted the one glaringly obvious reason that he would be completely against this:
If the filming takes long enough the kids could be considered UK residents and the jurisdiction could revert to the UK. I believe it’s 6 months. No one in their right mind who is in the middle of a custody dispute is likely to take the risk of that happening.
It is well known she wants to move to London. Maybe Brad’s attorney has alerted him regarding British laws.
Karen: please find a single evidence from her saying she wants to move London.
Not gossip but actual statements because you won’t find them..
well other than the fact that the eldest is nearly a legal adult and the rest can take tutors with them when they travel this shouldn’t be public. correct Maddox turns 17 August 5th Pax turns 15 November 29th Zahara turned 13 in Jaunary Shiloh turns 13 Sunday and Knox and Vivienne turn 10 July 12th
I think Shiloh is turning 12 but you are correct on all the others.
I just want to straighten something out here. The stipulation entered into by Jolie and Pitt in January 2017 is as follows: They have joint physical and legal custody, Jolie is the primary custodial parent and Pitt has regular visitation which is at least 2 days a week. There is a private evaluator in place. There are no longer supervised visits. I don’t believe you can see the document image any longer on the court website but I have read it. You can see it entered into the docket at LACourt dot org. There case number is BD646058 which is a public record though some documents are filed under seal.
and yes, the 15+ boys can make their own decisions. The judge will ask them to visit their father but it’s difficult sometimes to enforce with teens.
Umm why do we need to view their case record or know the number even if it is public record? They will work things out I’m sure.
For someone who is saying has no bias towards either and is merely presenting personal examples of custody experiences you sure seem determined to prove something.
I think the biggest issue here is he fought for this to be a private matter and now he’s leaking information as kaiser has been pointing out repeatedly. The court documents seem to be mostly minor decisions or extensions or adjustments, not talks or any sort of proof of progress. That’s apparently private. So instead we get these leaks and people seem to believe them. But no one is suspicious as to where they are coming from. Why is he apparently okay with his attempting to stop her from taking the kids away for months being public knowledge when he also previously wanted to keep the custody issue private? If anyone believes he wanted to keep this private, then this story should be dismissed as made up with no merit and no need of trying to argue where the kids should stay.
I’m just going off of what I’ve seen and so far I’ve only seen the kids with her.
@Anna I’ve read every document that’s been available in this case (not under seal) and I don’t recall seeing anything about joint physical custody, or what you’re saying about his two day regular visits or no more supervised visitation? ( this one seems obvious after so long though) Mostly S&O’s & RFO for minors counsel if i’m not mistaken, the private judge & custody evualtors appointments/ extensions etc. But none of what you say. Perhaps I just skipped those particular parts, it’s entirely possible my bias was working over time that day & missed a few things. I’m asking because well if this is the case, then I need to re examine some of the info I think I have as to actual facts of the case, and not what we think we know and then project on here.
Good for him
