The Duchess of Sussex got her own Coat of Arms (and the Markle family did not)

While I make fun of so much of the arcane bullsh-t that comes with royalty, I will admit that I do find some of this stuff to be rather charming and interesting. Like, I’m fascinated by coats of arms and the creation of a specific Coat of Arms for a newly married royal couple. It’s fascinating to me. What visual motifs would I want in my Coat of Arms? Something involving kittens and dogs, probably. Maybe something to reflect my love of watching tennis on TV? And some kind of visual representation of my liberal politics (perchance a donkey?). But for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, her Coat of Arms went in a different direction:
A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018
Just looking at it without the backstory on what means what, I just have to say that I’m disturbed by how angry the lion looks and “songbird” looks angry AF too. Here’s what went into it:
A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex. The design of the Arms was agreed and approved by Her Majesty The Queen and Mr. Thomas Woodcock (Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England), who is based at the College of Arms in London. Her Royal Highness worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the design process to create a Coat of Arms that was both personal and representative.
The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of The Duchess’s home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words. Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.
It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband’s Supporters and one relating to themselves. The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication. A Coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves. The arms of a married woman are shown with those of her husband and the technical term is that they are impaled, meaning placed side by side in the same shield.
Some of that was gibberish to me, but it’s interesting nonetheless. This is the Coat of Arms for ONLY Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. I believe Meghan and Harry will have their own Sussex Coat of Arms as well, correct? And this means that the Markle family won’t have a family Coat of Arms, which is fine with me. Better to just give one to Meghan alone. The Coat-of-Arms creator, Thomas Woodcock, spoke on behalf of the design, saying that Meghan “took a great interest in the design” and that they created something which he hopes will stand the test of time.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.
Horrendous. Looks like a grade 8 “coat of arms” project.
Still love her though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, to be honest, it has kind of a cartoonish, amateur look about it to me. Surely the other family coats of arms are more elegant, serious, and dignified than this one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. Like Will and Kate have a freaking unicorn in theirs. They all look cartoonish. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/10338976/Duke-and-Duchess-of-Cambridge-get-a-joint-coat-of-arms.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you never seen any? Honestly, I think this one is quite beautiful. They all have that kind of style, really. My husbands ancestors had two hounds in their COA. One of my ancestors has an angry eagle over two terrified looking horses.
I mean – none of them are going to be ‘elegant’ in the sense that I think you’re hoping. They’re all cartoonish, really. Look up heraldic symbols. It’s pretty interesting really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Unicorn is actually the National Animal of Scotland, and it appears in many many places and coats of arms, sorry if it looks too cartoonish!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha is going to be tweeting angrily quite a bit today
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right!!!
I wonder if she realises (or will realise) that her own idiocy cut her off from having a CoA she could use. Ditto her brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK ikr!!! She was probably hoping to set up display and charge people to come and view it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weren’t they cut off years ago and where never going to be invited hence their anger and idiocy with the lashing out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loopy: If Thomas the father had received a CoA, then ALL his children could use it as well as any descendants in the male line.
Upon his death, it would be inherited by his eldest son etc and so forth in the male line.
In other words, regardless of their behaviour and ill-feelings, Samantha, Thomas Jnr and those 2 Dooley twins would have been able to use it, market it etc.
I think one of the Dooley twins is trying to market a brand of weed with called ‘Royal Markle’ with a coronet above the name. With the CoA, he would have added authenticity to his logo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK absolutely not! She will blame Meghan, Harry — probably even the Queen herself — before it ever occurs to her that her trashy behavior is what will keep her iced out of that family forever. And if she thinks her father deserves one…well I don’t have anything nice to say about that man at this point so it’s best that I stop typing!
Btw I just sent out an SOS for backup from you in the Kate post : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lolol! Serves her right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was already tweeting last week. I don’t know how she became aware that wives’ families get their own coat of arms, cause she complained to People and tweeted that it was “offensive” for the Markle family not to get one. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She now lists herself as a “Freedom of Speech Advocate” on her Twitter. It’s like she goes, “How can I seem as idiotic and pathetic as possible?!” “MEGAN CANNOT SILENCE ME?!” As if Meghan has her on her radar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue her troll relatives showing their a**es in 3…2…
Also 10 bucks at least one of them will wear it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who loves books, work in an industry that is all about communication, and can’t stop talking (and writing)…….Huzzah!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bird looks like it’s squawking miserably because its crown has slipped down around its neck and choking the poor creature.
Communication, my buns. That’s a cry of distress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought too. The choking crown is really weird to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Why is that bird choking on a crown? Bad omen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the crown is too big for it’s pretty little commoner head? JK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The songbird looks like he’s having a rant about the rogue Markles.
I don’t like it. The meaning behind it is nice but the execution is clumsy, unbalanced and inelegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Different strokes for different folks, I never even thought about choking when I looked at the crown till I read these comments. All I thought was that the crown being used as some sort of neck ornament like in some African tribes that have long neck ornaments as in this picture: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/339458890636082309/
I don’t understand those CoA but it makes me so happy to know that Vonnie is choking and pulling all her hair out just because this is Meghan’s CoA and her’s only.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I instantly thought of Maya Angelou’s Caged Bird when I saw the crown around its neck. My other thought was they it looks more like a hen with those scrawny chicken legs than it does a songbird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The crown is like that on Kate’s Duchess of Cambridge coat of arms also. It seems that it’s just the style.
https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Coat_of_Arms_of_Catherine,_Duchess_of_Cambridge.svg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The crown around the neck is technically known as being “ducally gorged” if I remember my heraldry correctly. It symbolizes being tied to a dukedom. Heraldry is super-fascinating as literally EVERYTHING carries a meaning. There are no mistakes, so to speak, in a properly designed coat of arms. If a lion is wearing, say, a red cloak you can bet there is a certain piece of symbolism in that. Back in the olden days when this was more important, nobility could tell a lot from a coat of arms, like what part of a country you were from etc. German heraldry differs from British which differs from Swedish, and so forth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is really fascinating. I love symbolism in things and putting that much thought into every little bit is pretty great, actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Lion and that half of the shield is Harry’s. If they show a joint Coat of Arms it wouls simply be two full shields (Harry’s half, and Meghan’s half). The lion and bird don’t look any different to other Coat of Arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Markle family crest…tasteful renditions of Burger King crowns and TMZ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey minx, you forgot the almighty frap with a crown shaped koozie!!! 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like the crown is choking the bird and cutting off her voice, which is unfortunate. Also, CA poppies are a much lovelier, more vibrant shade of orange. That lion looks randy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the bird’s foot touching the shield was a chain when i first saw it and yes the crown on the bird’s neck seems off putting…more like a muzzle of sorts…oh well…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmhmm. That with the crown or collar around its neck is a little S&Mish. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t take any of this seriously!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Its butt ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How cool that the focus is on the power of communication! I would totally want a songbird on my coat of arms. Also dogs and coffee.
So Catherine had the Middleton Coat of Arms, which was joined with Will’s to make a Cambridge one, but Meghan’s is just for her? And later we’ll get a Sussex one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the Middleton’s have one, and Kate got one upon marrying Prince William, same as Meghan. Components of the Middleton CoA were incorporated into Kate’s half, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middleton’s do have a coat of arms – I believe they paid for it, it was released just before Kate’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it. And I think all the animals depicted on coats-of-arms always look pissed off, I think that’s just… You know… the style. Maybe because if you go to war under a banner and your coat of arms is depicted, you don’t want a smiling lion or whatever. Even if you have a fish, you want that fish to look like a straight gangsta fish – a murder fish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha! I want a Murder Fish on my Coat of Arms!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Murder fish has me howling, thank you for that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Murder fish is my new everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you want that fish to look like a straight gangsta fish – a murder fish. — This. is. awesome!
Murder fish! Honestly, if you didn’t already have a great tag (Beer&Crumpets), I’d say, you need to change it to MurderFish! LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would they make the crown appear to be strangling the bird’s voice??
Why isn’t the crown on the bird’s head…to “equal” to her husband? I’m too lazy to look it up, but is Kate’s crown on her CoA on her head or neck? Sophie’s? Was Diana’s? INQUIRING MINDS WANNA KNOW! 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes they all were. See Diana’s here: https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Coat_of_Arms_of_Diana,_Princess_of_Wales_(1981-1996).svg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of the bird and lion but I think the middle part of it is beautiful. I can tell it was thought out based on the Press release. I also adore Meghan’s new letter head. I keep remembering that she has spectacular penmanship.
I see the lion is from Harry’s coat of arms. I guess it’s a British thing to have it facing that way.
The Crown around the birds neck is custom I think. Harry’s coat of arms has a unicorn with the crown around its neck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Kaiser & I would have the exact same imaginary coat of arms. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. I don’t think the songbird looks angry at all. Look at the lions on other coats of arms. I think it’s lovely, and pretty standard and consistent with other coats of arms. And I think it’s a wonderful gesture. I don’t get all the picking apart and “angry AF.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be in minority but I like it. I think the songbird is a delicate and lovely animal. Honestly for a biracial American with no long term “history” or ancestry she can trace I think it’s nice. But I have no knowledge of this sort of thing so I have no idea if any of the symbols are secretly disses or whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you mean can’t trace her long term ancestry in America or Britain? I assume she could trace her ancestry in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No need to trace ancestry to create a CoA. You can have whatever you want in your CoA. It’s not that thoughtful an exercise.
As an example, the Middleton CoA has white lines symbolising their love of mountains and skiing, and a gold chevron to symbolise Carole’s maiden name of Goldsmith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God it’s only for Meghan. A coat of arms is a big deal and the Markles don’t deserve it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that you mention it, I bet the Markles commission their own CoA. Expect them to debut it shortly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, she should change her name to whatever it is that the royals use as a surname (Windsor or Wales?) and be done with the Markels. I feel so bad for her that this is her family. Can’t she be Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Wales or Meghan Windsor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rabbitgirl she is no longer Meghan Markle. She is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She doesn’t have Markle as her surname, I don’t know if she would use Sussex or Windsor in its place but it’s definitely not Markle anymore, just like Kate is no longer Catherine Middleton.
some of the press will continue to call her Meghan Markle though, just like they do Kate Middleton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be Harry and Meghan Sussex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The royals don’t have a surname. They only have their first names. So on her marriage she becomes Rachel Meghan. That’s it.
However, for the purposes of legal documents they use the dynastic name of the royal family which is Mountbatten-Windsor for the Queen’s specific descendants and Windsor for the wider family. To that end, Rachel Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.
Additionally, they have the option of using their dominion ducal titles as surnames. On their marriage she became Duchess of Sussex. To that end She’s Rachel Meghan Sussex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted Doria to be included, but I don’t know that it’s possible, or if Doria herself wants it. She may have taken a look at some of the Coat of Arms renditions and just murmured a hasty, “No thank you.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A CoA is only offered to MALE members of the family. It’s another corner of the patriarchy still unchanged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sister is already bitter about not getting a coat of arms. I bet she had a duplicate anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
poor Markle family… No Signet For You!
#alaseinfeldsoupvendor
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?,😁😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The white space between the bird and shield feels excessive. It makes the whole thing feel off kilter to me. Other than that, whatever, it’s fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God that Crazy Samantha and vile Tom Jnr have no opportunity to use this Coat of Arms. Otherwise I can imagine packs of Tom Dooley’s marijuana ‘Royal Crop’ being sold with this on the front.
I think it’s a very attractive Coat of Arms, as these things go. A songbird, (half strangled by a coronet) communication, California poppies, blue skies and sun. Very nice. A bit of a nod to distant German Markle ancestors C of A as well in the feathers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How would they stop him from using the CoA on his pot products? Hire an American lawyer to represent H & M in court? I can’t see a palace-issued cease and desist working on an US citizen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for Meghan! She has her own coat of arms. Poor Samantha LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might just as well have said the 2 yellow lines represents her love of Linguine noodles.
Wouldn’t sunshine be better depicted by lines that are narrow and then widen as they go down – think of the way children draw sun rays.
And the repeating feathers …almost like saying they cannot come up with any other ideas, so let’s just three-peat the one idea we have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s beautiful! If I had a CoA, I’d want a cross, the ocean, a quill for my writing and animals everywhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse