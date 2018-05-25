The Duchess of Sussex got her own Coat of Arms (and the Markle family did not)

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While I make fun of so much of the arcane bullsh-t that comes with royalty, I will admit that I do find some of this stuff to be rather charming and interesting. Like, I’m fascinated by coats of arms and the creation of a specific Coat of Arms for a newly married royal couple. It’s fascinating to me. What visual motifs would I want in my Coat of Arms? Something involving kittens and dogs, probably. Maybe something to reflect my love of watching tennis on TV? And some kind of visual representation of my liberal politics (perchance a donkey?). But for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, her Coat of Arms went in a different direction:

Just looking at it without the backstory on what means what, I just have to say that I’m disturbed by how angry the lion looks and “songbird” looks angry AF too. Here’s what went into it:

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex. The design of the Arms was agreed and approved by Her Majesty The Queen and Mr. Thomas Woodcock (Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England), who is based at the College of Arms in London. Her Royal Highness worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the design process to create a Coat of Arms that was both personal and representative.

The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of The Duchess’s home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words. Beneath the shield on the grass sits a collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband’s Supporters and one relating to themselves. The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication. A Coronet has also been assigned to The Duchess of Sussex. It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent. It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves. The arms of a married woman are shown with those of her husband and the technical term is that they are impaled, meaning placed side by side in the same shield.

[From Royal.uk]

Some of that was gibberish to me, but it’s interesting nonetheless. This is the Coat of Arms for ONLY Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. I believe Meghan and Harry will have their own Sussex Coat of Arms as well, correct? And this means that the Markle family won’t have a family Coat of Arms, which is fine with me. Better to just give one to Meghan alone. The Coat-of-Arms creator, Thomas Woodcock, spoke on behalf of the design, saying that Meghan “took a great interest in the design” and that they created something which he hopes will stand the test of time.

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.

70 Responses to “The Duchess of Sussex got her own Coat of Arms (and the Markle family did not)”

  1. Lara K says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Horrendous. Looks like a grade 8 “coat of arms” project.

    Still love her though!

    Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Samantha is going to be tweeting angrily quite a bit today :)

    Reply
  3. LAK says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:05 am

    As someone who loves books, work in an industry that is all about communication, and can’t stop talking (and writing)…….Huzzah!!!

    Reply
  4. Frida_K says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:08 am

    The bird looks like it’s squawking miserably because its crown has slipped down around its neck and choking the poor creature.

    Communication, my buns. That’s a cry of distress!

    Reply
  5. Beta says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    The Lion and that half of the shield is Harry’s. If they show a joint Coat of Arms it wouls simply be two full shields (Harry’s half, and Meghan’s half). The lion and bird don’t look any different to other Coat of Arms.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    A Markle family crest…tasteful renditions of Burger King crowns and TMZ?

    Reply
  7. Birdix says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:11 am

    It looks like the crown is choking the bird and cutting off her voice, which is unfortunate. Also, CA poppies are a much lovelier, more vibrant shade of orange. That lion looks randy…

    Reply
  8. Ali says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I can’t take any of this seriously!

    Reply
  9. TeamAwesome says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:13 am

    How cool that the focus is on the power of communication! I would totally want a songbird on my coat of arms. Also dogs and coffee.
    So Catherine had the Middleton Coat of Arms, which was joined with Will’s to make a Cambridge one, but Meghan’s is just for her? And later we’ll get a Sussex one?

    Reply
  10. Beer&Crumpets says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I like it. And I think all the animals depicted on coats-of-arms always look pissed off, I think that’s just… You know… the style. Maybe because if you go to war under a banner and your coat of arms is depicted, you don’t want a smiling lion or whatever. Even if you have a fish, you want that fish to look like a straight gangsta fish – a murder fish.

    Reply
  11. MousieBrown says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I think it’s sweet.

    Reply
  12. Jan90067 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Why would they make the crown appear to be strangling the bird’s voice??
    Why isn’t the crown on the bird’s head…to “equal” to her husband? I’m too lazy to look it up, but is Kate’s crown on her CoA on her head or neck? Sophie’s? Was Diana’s? INQUIRING MINDS WANNA KNOW! 😊

    Reply
  13. Leyton says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I’m not a fan of the bird and lion but I think the middle part of it is beautiful. I can tell it was thought out based on the Press release. I also adore Meghan’s new letter head. I keep remembering that she has spectacular penmanship.

    I see the lion is from Harry’s coat of arms. I guess it’s a British thing to have it facing that way.

    The Crown around the birds neck is custom I think. Harry’s coat of arms has a unicorn with the crown around its neck.

    Reply
  14. Starryfish says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Apparently Kaiser & I would have the exact same imaginary coat of arms. 😂

    Reply
  15. Rachel in August says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I love it. I don’t think the songbird looks angry at all. Look at the lions on other coats of arms. I think it’s lovely, and pretty standard and consistent with other coats of arms. And I think it’s a wonderful gesture. I don’t get all the picking apart and “angry AF.”

    Reply
  16. Tess says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I might be in minority but I like it. I think the songbird is a delicate and lovely animal. Honestly for a biracial American with no long term “history” or ancestry she can trace I think it’s nice. But I have no knowledge of this sort of thing so I have no idea if any of the symbols are secretly disses or whatever.

    Reply
  17. Jessica says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Thank God it’s only for Meghan. A coat of arms is a big deal and the Markles don’t deserve it.

    Reply
  18. rabbitgirl says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Frankly, she should change her name to whatever it is that the royals use as a surname (Windsor or Wales?) and be done with the Markels. I feel so bad for her that this is her family. Can’t she be Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Wales or Meghan Windsor?

    Reply
    • Olive says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:36 am

      @rabbitgirl she is no longer Meghan Markle. She is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She doesn’t have Markle as her surname, I don’t know if she would use Sussex or Windsor in its place but it’s definitely not Markle anymore, just like Kate is no longer Catherine Middleton.

      some of the press will continue to call her Meghan Markle though, just like they do Kate Middleton.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:57 am

      The royals don’t have a surname. They only have their first names. So on her marriage she becomes Rachel Meghan. That’s it.

      However, for the purposes of legal documents they use the dynastic name of the royal family which is Mountbatten-Windsor for the Queen’s specific descendants and Windsor for the wider family. To that end, Rachel Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.

      Additionally, they have the option of using their dominion ducal titles as surnames. On their marriage she became Duchess of Sussex. To that end She’s Rachel Meghan Sussex.

      Reply
  19. emerald eyes says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I wanted Doria to be included, but I don’t know that it’s possible, or if Doria herself wants it. She may have taken a look at some of the Coat of Arms renditions and just murmured a hasty, “No thank you.”

    Reply
  20. mike says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:46 am

    The sister is already bitter about not getting a coat of arms. I bet she had a duplicate anyway

    Reply
  21. lower-case deb says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:53 am

    poor Markle family… No Signet For You!
    #alaseinfeldsoupvendor

    Reply
  22. Kloops says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The white space between the bird and shield feels excessive. It makes the whole thing feel off kilter to me. Other than that, whatever, it’s fine.

    Reply
    • Curryong says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

      Thank God that Crazy Samantha and vile Tom Jnr have no opportunity to use this Coat of Arms. Otherwise I can imagine packs of Tom Dooley’s marijuana ‘Royal Crop’ being sold with this on the front.

      I think it’s a very attractive Coat of Arms, as these things go. A songbird, (half strangled by a coronet) communication, California poppies, blue skies and sun. Very nice. A bit of a nod to distant German Markle ancestors C of A as well in the feathers.

      Reply
  23. Melania says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:43 am

    So happy for Meghan! She has her own coat of arms. Poor Samantha LOL

    Reply
  24. Canadian Becks says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    He might just as well have said the 2 yellow lines represents her love of Linguine noodles.

    Wouldn’t sunshine be better depicted by lines that are narrow and then widen as they go down – think of the way children draw sun rays.

    And the repeating feathers …almost like saying they cannot come up with any other ideas, so let’s just three-peat the one idea we have.

    Reply
  25. Sherry says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I think it’s beautiful! If I had a CoA, I’d want a cross, the ocean, a quill for my writing and animals everywhere!

    Reply

