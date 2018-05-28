Emilia Wickstead: Meghan Markle’s wedding gown was ‘identical’ to my design

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

Emilia Wickstead was actually on my shortlist of guesses for who would design Meghan Markle’s wedding gown. I ended up finalizing my two big guesses as “Erdem or Burberry.” I was wrong – British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy designed Meghan’s wedding gown. Some people took issue with the design, because the wedding industrial complex has brainwashed people into thinking every wedding gown has to have a corset and be cut close to the body. There was an elegant simplicity to Meghan’s gown, especially given that she had a conservative framework within which she had to work: the gown needed sleeves, it needed to look traditional/conservative, she could not show too much skin whatsoever, and more. I thought she nailed it. Emilia Wickstead disagreed… sort of. Mostly Emilia Wickstead thinks that Meghan and Givenchy “copied” her design:

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Designer Emilia Wickstead — a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge — claims the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress is identical to her own £7,000 gown. Created by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, Meghan Markle’s £200,000 dress was kept under wraps for months until the big day.

‘Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,’ says Wickstead. ‘Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, “It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.”’

The designer went on to have a bit of a dig at Meghan’s look. She says: ‘If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose.’

And she didn’t approve of the bride’s relaxed hair style: ‘I was like, “Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.”’

[From The Daily Mail]

Someone is pretty salty, eh? You can see the side-by-side at the Daily Mail or in the tweet below. Personally, I think the two gowns are very different. The Wickstead gown is off-the-shoulder, with a nipped waist and a fuller skirt. Meg’s Givenchy was more of a sheath bodice which only displayed her collarbone and not her shoulders. Royal-watchers are already digging up old interviews with Wickstead where she cites old Givenchy designs – like the Givenchy designs for Audrey Hepburn – as some of her inspirations. Those were some of Meghan’s inspirations too, but I guess Wickstead was inspired by Givenchy FIRST and how dare this biracial American wear something that kinda sorta looks like her (cheaper) design if you squint your eyes? So, yeah. Emilia Wickstead is kind of an a–hole, huh?

Update: here’s Wickstead’s statement (after this story was out there for days). I don’t get what she’s saying here? Whatever, salty bitch is salty.

Here’s Meg wearing Wickstead a month ago – I doubt she’ll wear Wickstead ever again, huh?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William at Anzac Day Memorial Service

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News and WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Emilia Wickstead: Meghan Markle’s wedding gown was ‘identical’ to my design”

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Wickstead’s insincere non-apology made her look even worse. So unprofessional. What was she thinking? I also loved Meghan’s dress and didn’t think it needed to be super-fitted in order to be beautiful.

    Reply
  2. Naptime says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Thanks for burning that old lady outfut bridge — that black suit was the worst Meghan has looked!

    Reply
  3. Melania says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:25 am

    This woman sounds so bitter. Really awful. Meghan’s dress was pure Givenchy style.

    Reply
  4. teehee says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:27 am

    How different can wedding gowns look? Lately I am realizing that the concept of white is really limiting, they all look the same to me now….

    Edit: The dress is NOT identical. The waist is different, the sleeves arent even the same length (3/4 versus full)– what the heck, this lady is salty indeed.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:27 am

    When i read this my first thought was ‘sour grapes’ – me thinks she was either asked (and lost out) or was hoping to be asked to design the dress and was pissed when she lost out. When you compare they are similar but not identical and TBH most styles of wedding dresses look alike, the difference being the details.

    I still think this is sour grapes on her part.

    Reply
  6. Lorelei says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Emilia sounds terrible. Not only is she wrong about the dress, but she NEVER should have brought Meghan’s hair into it; that was just petty and rude.

    Besides, I watched pretty much every bit of coverage that there was, lol, and did not hear one single commentator say, “That looks like an Emilia Wickstead dress!” 🙄

    Her statement of apology for the comments was dreadful, too. She’s pretty clearly not at all sorry and felt pressured to put out a statement about how sad she is. Hopefully Meghan will never wear her again. Her designs aren’t that great IMO anyway, so not a big loss.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Salty AF, but I very much doubt it has anything to do with meghan being a ‘biracial american’ and everything to do with Wickstead being bitter for not being picked to design the dress.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:37 am

      @Clare I don’t get the people trying to justify her comments (this is *not* aimed at you at all, but you happened to mention it) by claiming she was disappointed that she wasn’t asked to design the dress. Because so was every other designer in the world, and they all managed to keep their mouths shut or be complimentary about it! EW should have said nothing or been gracious. SMH

      Reply
  8. SM says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:28 am

    This lady needs to cut back on the cool aid she is drinkink and get herself new contacts, because those dresses look complitely different. They are both white wedding gowns I give her that.

    Reply
  9. Alexandria says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Wow lady do you want to blacklist yourself lol

    The only designer names I heard were Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

    Reply
  10. TeamAwesome says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Those dresses have very little in common. This is a designer that many Royal ladies have worn, including Meghan. Why would you want to jeopardize a working relationship that has only brought you good publicity???

    Reply
  11. Peg says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Maybe Emily sent in some sketches, and Meghan did not reply.
    Very unprofessional of her.

    Reply
  12. Marysia says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I got married last august and the top of my dress looked the same as Meghan’s dress (neckline +sleeves).
    So now what? Does it mean that Waight Keller and Wickstead both copied my dress?

    Reply
  13. Missy says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I’ve noticed that this wedding has brought out the cattiness in a lot of women. I thought Meghan looked poised and classic. The dress gave me Jackie O./Audrey Hepburn vibes, and I loved it. The extreme nitpicking is unnecessary.

    Reply
  14. Leyton says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:41 am

    For one, it wasn’t.
    Two, how dare she not only insult Meghan but also Givenchy. I’m sure they have thread that is older than all of us.

    Her apology was pathetic and she didn’t deny her comments either. I hope Meghan never wears her designs again. Honestly, she let her own bitterness get in the way of some decent profits. Nearly everything Meghan wears sells out or creates a backorder. Who wouldn’t want that kind of free promotion? She’s foolish.

    Reply
  15. B says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:46 am

    She seems like an a**hole. I hope Meghan never wears her designs again.

    Reply
  16. Honey says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Meghan’s dress was so simple (minimal) in design, what person (man, woman or child) who has flirted with being a fashion designer hasn’t drawn a version of that dress?

    BTW, I thought that black outfit was hideous.

    Reply
    • Felicia says:
      May 28, 2018 at 8:10 am

      The Wickstead outfit would be rather nice on someone who is about 5’10″ because the propotions don’t work at all on someone who is Meghan’s height. The sheath style wedding dress that doesn’t have anything “cutting” the length of her body was perfection.

      Reply
  17. Nicola says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:47 am

    The Instagram account Diet Prada showed the dress likely drew inspiration from the Givenchy archives in two posts:
    https://instagram.com/p/BjQ5Wb6AIup/

    And:
    https://instagram.com/p/BjCuu54ACGh/

    Reply
  18. KeWest says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Here’s Meg wearing Wickstead a month ago – I doubt she’ll wear Wickstead ever again, huh?

    I hope so. The outfit was underwhelming.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      May 28, 2018 at 8:00 am

      Agreed. That one EW piece that Meghan wore was my least favorite of anything she’s ever worn.

      I know that Kate is a big EW fan, but do any of the other ladies in the BRF wear her as well?
      It would be fabulous, and a real show of solidarity to the newest member of their family, if they all stopped after this.

      Also, while Kate’s style isn’t my personal favorite, no one can deny that she was a huge client to score and Kate’s repeated patronage essentially made EW’s name. So for EW to piss off this particular family out of EVERY family on earth was suicide for her brand. What was she thinking??

      Reply
  19. kate says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:57 am

    It does not look like Wickstead’s gown, it’s a copy of JLO’ wedding look in The Wedding palnner. Justice for JLo!

    Reply
  20. smee says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Sorry, but Emilia was right about the fit of her wedding gown – it was too loose.

    As for the copying – Neither were first to produce a simple, elegant wedding dress like this. If you google around you will find something similar being made in the 1960s.

    Reply
  21. Rapunzel says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:04 am

    That apology reeks of gaslighting. What an awful woman.

    Reply
  22. Lorelei says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Unrelated to anything, but I adore the way Harry is openly admiring her in that top photo :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment