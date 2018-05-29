William H. Macy wants his daughters to have ‘a lot of sex in their lifetime’

For most fathers, the idea that their daughters could grow up and have active sex lives is not something they want to think about, ever. But in our new woke era, some dads are trying to be sex-positive feminists and acknowledge that their little princesses might some day grow up to slay dudes right and left. William H. Macy is one of those dads. Macy and his wife Felicity Huffman have two teenage daughters, Sofia and Georgia. And when Us Weekly caught up with Macy, he talked about what it’s like to see his girls blossom into teenagers and date guys and all of that. It got… somewhat awkward.

William H. Macy agrees the dad with a shotgun trope needs to end. The Shameless actor, who shares daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, with Felicity Huffman, will welcome any boyfriends with open arms. “You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’” Macy, 68, told Us Weekly while promoting his Showtime drama in L.A. on Thursday, May 24. “And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.” Macy admitted “boys are in the picture” at the moment. “They’re different than when I was a kid. Georgia and Sofia have all their pals over. They will have six or eight of their friends over,” the two-time Emmy winner told Us. “It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sofia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together! I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.” It’s clear the ER alum couldn’t be more proud of his children. He gushed that Georgia “is crazy about political science” while Sofia attends a high school for the arts in L.A. and is following him and Huffman, 55, into show business. “I think she’s firmly in the tribe,” Macy told Us. “She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.”

[From Us Weekly]

I had “sleepovers” in groups with guys and girls at that age too, and while sex wasn’t happening, we were creeping off into corners to fool around in general. Maybe it’s changed since then, who knows? But I agree, it’s best to leave behind this trope of a father with a shotgun, threatening every guy who tries to date his daughter. That being said, if I was Georgia or Sofia, I would be crazy-embarrassed that my dad is talking about this in Us Weekly.