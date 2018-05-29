Duchess Meghan has healed Harry & William’s relationship with their father

It’s time for the honeymoon period for the new Duchess of Sussex, both literally and figuratively. Literally, Meghan and Prince Harry will be going on their honeymoon, if they haven’t left already. And for the rest of the year – if not longer – Meghan in particular will be enjoying a honeymoon period with the British press. It’s already started – British reporters and royal-watchers were full of praise for Meg and Harry’s authentic emotions throughout their wedding. They were praised for actually pulling it off so well, especially considering the drama in the week prior with Thomas Markle. And Meghan is being praised and will continue to be praised for the enthusiasm and “sparkle” she’s bringing to her duchess-ing. Don’t believe me? Read this piece by Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast. Meghan is praised up and down, and Sykes even suggests that – GULP – Meghan could actually teach the Duchess of Cambridge a thing or two about hitting the ground running, being truly KEEN, and not treating her duchess role with “sullen resignation.”

The Daily Mail also had a fascinating piece about how Meghan has helped Harry grow closer to his father, and how Charles is quite enchanted with his new daughter-in-law as well. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

William & Harry have grown closer to Charles in the past year: The DM’s sources say “that the past few months have seen a remarkable thawing between Charles and Harry – and that the person behind this about-face is the Prince’s new bride, Meghan. William too has been far from deferential towards Charles. Palace insiders say that the Duke of Cambridge has even been known to raise his voice at his father. And when Charles chose to maintain a dignified silence during the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death last year, there was speculation this was an expression of a family rift.”

Meghan is the key to William & Harry repairing relations with Charles: “Meghan has brought with her a new and unexpected dynamic, and not just because she, too, has grown up negotiating a fractured family. More than that, it is her newfound relationship with Charles that is proving to be key. ‘Meghan met Charles and was bowled over by his charm,’ said a family source. ‘She told Harry he was wonderful: welcoming, warm, hard-working kind and stable. She made it clear that he should appreciate him and bond more.’

Charles adores Meg, and he’s been telling his friends about her, saying: ‘She is so intelligent and so nice. She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.’ Never before had Charles shown so much support towards one of Harry’s girlfriends, and Harry was visibly moved. ‘There has been a wedding bonus for all the family: a sort of mega-watt warming effect,’ said the friend.

Meghan & Charles share the same interests: Meghan has actively charmed her new father-in-law. She consulted Charles about the music for the wedding, while the Prince of Wales has taken time to discuss the complexities of life in ‘The Firm’. It helps that Meghan is fascinated by Royal history – more so than her husband – and sources say she is poring over lever-arch files of notes as she studies the Commonwealth. Charles sees his work ethic and his passion for philanthropy reflected in Meghan, who has campaigned to raise awareness of women’s issues. It will not have escaped his notice that she shares his belief in organic food.

Camilla adores Meghan too: “Camilla, too, has played her part as a sort of ‘super-granny’, dispensing humorous, down-to-earth advice to Meghan. It is understood that the two ‘outsiders’ have become friends – they were seen clasping hands as they greeted one another at the Palace on Tuesday.”

William has noticed that Charles is growing closer to Harry & Meg: “In the days before his work as a full-time Royal, William notably preferred to concentrate his energies on his own young family rather than spend time with his father in the West Country or London. There has been relentless competition and a definite froideur between William’s court and that of Charles. Yet today, even he is said to be defrosting under Meghan’s influence.

There’s stuff in there about how the Queen is taking a keen interest in Meghan too, but their only evidence of that is that the Queen’s former aide is giving Meghan duchess lessons, which… I mean, I believe the Queen had a hand in that, but I think it’s more like Meghan understands that she has a lot to learn, and the royal family respects the fact that she’s asking them for help.

As for the rest of it… it’s no secret that Harry and Charles are closer now than they’ve possibly ever been. I never believed that Harry had a deep estrangement from Charles though – William was always the one with a chip on his shoulder about Charles. I think Harry always got along better with Charles in general, which is why Harry introduced Meghan to Charles so early in their relationship. I believe Meghan probably did charm the crap out of Charles, and they probably see a very solid alliance with each other in future years. The William aspect of this is fascinating though, because it reads like… sibling rivalry and jealousy. A little boy who throws a tantrum about mean old daddy and then daddy pays more attention to little brother and suddenly the little boy wants daddy to pay attention to him again! Stomp, stomp, a tantrum is coming.

125 Responses to “Duchess Meghan has healed Harry & William’s relationship with their father”

  1. KeWest says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Kate will not stand for this injustice!

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Lovely fan fic.

    Reply
  3. Lainey says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Never understood why people were saying Harry and Charles have repeaired their relationship, there was never a rift. Find it funny though how all of a sudden Will has a better relationship with his dad when just a couple of weeks ago it was as bad as ever.

    Reply
    • Sherry says:
      May 29, 2018 at 9:03 am

      All anyone has to do is Google Charles, William and Harry and look at the images. There are some wonderful photos of the three of them; informal and formal which speak of a happy family. I don’t buy into this family rift.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      May 29, 2018 at 11:33 am

      @Lainey, ITA. It seemed to me as if Harry and Charles have always had a good relationship. I do think Charles and Meghan get along well, but there was no “rift” between Harry and Charles for her to heal.

      Re: William – didn’t the DM just publish an article less than one month ago about how poor William’s relationship with his father is? The one where it claimed that William only “charmed” Charles when he wanted more money from him? And now this? Give me a break. I realize it’s the Fail, but still.

      Reply
    • No Doubtful says:
      May 29, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      I completely agree, I don’t know why people buy into that narrative. The boys seem fine with Charles (and Camilla) and they all appear to only want the best for each other.

      Reply
  4. Really says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Girl knows which side of her bread is buttered.

    Reply
  5. KeWest says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Anyway in all seriousness Meghan probably is helping because her family is so messed up.

    Also I am wondering if because her family is so messed up Harry’s family is really embracing her more closely.

    Reply
  6. beatrixkiddo says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Charles is dull and stuffy, but I do think he is interested in his causes, and I do think he likes well-read people.
    She could chat about sustainable farming for a bit, and he’d love her, I’m sure.

    But it all sounds made up, regardless.

    trailing OT…Loveable as Di was, I think her lack of conventional smarts probably annoyed him, as his insistence on facts and figure probably annoyed her…Discuss…

    Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:19 am

      LOL, @beatrixkiddo, you just reminded me of my Medieval English literature instructor..”Henry VIII wrote a letter to Anne Boleyn beginning with ‘Myne awne Sweetheart, this shall be to advertise you of the great ellingness1 that I find here since your departing, for I ensure you, me thinketh the Tyme longer since your departing now last than I was wont to do a whole Fortnight; I think your Kindness and my Fervence of Love causeth it’,” discuss…….

      Reply
    • milgen says:
      May 29, 2018 at 11:26 am

      I always thought Charles was raised to behave old school conservative but had a progressive approach to the world. He just seems like a hyper sensitive, intellectually inclined man. Meghan is smart and educated and very liberal (which of course the Royals will now try to shut down). Didn’t Charles attend Cambridge? Despite their St. Andrews education, W&K don’t appear very smart. Kate can barely speak coherently. Not sure if it’s because of the fake accent or just dullness…. Harry is not book smart. He is charming, though, and, as the youngest who is not waiting around for his father’s imminent death to take over the throne, I can see him being closer to Charles. William always struck me as a spoiled brat. Back to Charles, yeah, he probably thought Diana was an idiot, but their issues had more to do with her emotional problems/clinginess and his detachment/love for Camilla.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      May 29, 2018 at 1:09 pm

      I don’t think Charles is stuff at all. I just think he is as LAK put it an Edwardian gentleman. He is a throwback from another time but I don’t think he is dull.

      Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Ouch to that daily beast article. I mean it’s what many here have been saying for a while now, but still, it really does lay it out there.

    There is just always a sense with Will and Kate that they would rather be somewhere else when they’re doing royal duties. I think William has been improving in that regard, but there is still this air of….”I’d rather be doing X.” Sullen resignation is a good way to describe it.

    I think as they start being “keen” on work that feeling may go away, but time will tell.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    This reads like bad fanfiction for sure. Never rolled my eyes so hard at this story.

    Reply
  9. anika says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Ugh come on. She is charming and I think she will have a great relationship with Charles. But healing Harry’s fractured family – what about her fractured family – is Harry healing her family?
    Everybody loves a narrative of a female helping her poor husband heal.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:49 am

      Lol. I don’t think they!re going to be spending any time around her family (save Doria and that niece she gets along with so well). No healing will occur there.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 (aka Imqrious2) says:
      May 29, 2018 at 9:21 am

      I think she gave up on hers a LONG time ago…probably once her mom was referred to as “the maid”, and her sister’s jealousy became unhinged. Doesn’t seem like there were many pics or gatherings past her HS years, which made her about 17, 20 yrs. ago. Those people are beyond toxic; you cannot “heal” with people like that. You cut ties for your own sanity.

      Meg made the smart move to distance herself and not look back.

      We all wondered about Harry’s remark about being “the family she never had”. Now, at least I, can really understand it.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:29 am

      Hahaha, y’all wait till you read Vinnie’s latest twitter rant about the royal coat of arms. Vinnie thinks she can bully the RF into giving her a CoA, not gonna happen. Also, there will be no family healing of the Markle family, Meghan and them have never been family in that sense.
      The Daily Fail is full of $h!t, they set up TM Sr. and humiliated the guy and Meghan all to get back at Harry and Meghan and ruin their wedding, now they pretend to like Meg and spew this crap about having any inside info about the RF? Thats just crazy AF. Nobody would get anywhere near that rag, even Piers Morgan said one Harry found out that Meghan and him were communicating, he put the kabbosh on it so fast Piers head spun a million times and he had never forgave Harry for that. No way anyone is spilling to the fail. They just write this kind of stuff so their volatile fans can attack Meghan.
      The Sykes article is really interesting to say the least.

      Reply
  10. Darla says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Who knows what’s true here, but IMO it’s not fair to Wiliam. He was the older child in a highly dysfunctional family. I know something about that. Of course he has a different relationship with his father than the baby of the family.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:38 am

      This too. People love to forget that both Charles and Diana used the kid as a pawn before she died. He got the short end of that stick for sure. He was older, he had a brother to protect and his parents treated him like a toy and a therapist.

      Reply
      • LT says:
        May 29, 2018 at 8:52 am

        Indeed. As much as I liked Diana, she was a great example of what NOT to do to your kids after a divorce. I even explicitly told my older son “you are not responsible for MY happiness,” thinking of the Diana nonsense and how she treated William like a peer and not a child.

        I actually believe some of this story. Charles seems like he would be similar to a lot of men I know from that generation: they are so used to people finding them dull that they are thrilled (and charmed) when someone younger pays them any attention at all. Meghan is probably savvy enough to know how to engage Charles and make him feel appreciated. It’s not rocket science.

      • Jegede says:
        May 29, 2018 at 9:08 am

        @Nicole – Excellently put.

      • magnoliarose says:
        May 29, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        Yes LT I agree with you. What Diana did to William was wrong and his mercurial nature isn’t suited for his role. I think Harry is just naturally more lighthearted and easier but William just isn’t.

    • F says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:40 am

      I always felt sorry for William. I also definitely don’t think he’s jealous at all.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 (aka Imqrious2) says:
        May 29, 2018 at 9:26 am

        I think William is very happy with Kate’s family dynamic, and the way they are there for each other. So different than his family dynamics growing up. And what parent wouldn’t choose that for his kid over what William went through. I’m sure he keeps a bit of distance for his/their (perceived) protection. As OPs said above, what William had to endure as eldest and confident to both parents was quite different than Harry. It is always there, in you.

      • Natalie S. says:
        May 29, 2018 at 10:45 am

        The Middletons have their own issues though. There’s a lack of independence there that’s not healthy IMO. Even Pippa who seems the most independent of the three received her opportunities through her sister’s marriage to William and then squandered them. Pippa’s main accomplishment, like Kate, is marrying a wealthy guy. All her career pursuits went nowhere and it’s not for lack of intelligence. There’s entitlement and laziness in the Middleton kids even though they are capable of real drive and determination which we can see in their athletic skills.

        I think William was drawn to that lack of responsibility enabled by the Middleton parents.

      • magnoliarose says:
        May 29, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        I think it would be natural to be jealous. Not a murderous jealousy but a wish that his life wasn’t mapped out with very little room to be an individual. And then his younger brother is a better athlete, easy going, has more options, less pressure and gets to have a life in a way.
        He and Charles should have a lot to bond over but Diana’s ghost lives between them possibly forever.

    • Muffy says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Exactly. Being used as a pawn by his parents explains so much about William, and why it seems important to him (and the Queen) that he spend time building up his immediate family. For the monarchy to continue it has to be filled by non-dysfunction. Charles and Diana nearly toppled the monarchy; no one wants to see that again—and that toxicity is a big reason William is the way he is.

      Reply
    • damejudi says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Oh, I so agree! Many accounts detail how Diana made William (a child!) her confidante, and shared with him her version of Charles’s misdeeds.

      Horrible acts of parental alienation, it’s no wonder that William might not still have recovered and found a good relationship with Charles.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        May 29, 2018 at 8:50 am

        Right? I am somewhat surprised he accepted Camillia at all under those circumstances. I think a lot of kids wouldn’t have. He must have had to work at that. He really had to grow up a lot faster than normal. The eldest child in that kind of family dynamic always does. And of course they end up having some issues.

    • Betsy says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Yes and no.

      At some point people choose their own path, and William has been given a far wider array of choices than 95% of us. His parents were messed up, but other than the public factor, they weren’t that much worse than some, and they were far less bad than many. Darla, I don’t know your family’s circumstances, so I don’t direct this toward you, but William? William has made a career of shirking his duty. He could choose therapy and to fulfill the amazing chances his position allows him.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        May 29, 2018 at 9:07 am

        Well, I’m fine. But it does change you IMO. And therapy is not a cure all. It molds your personality type. I don’t think there’s any changing that.

      • Nic919 says:
        May 29, 2018 at 9:34 am

        William also likes how the Middletons, specifically Carole, cater to his every whim as opposed to expecting him to work, like his own family does. E.g. the shadow court and Boxing Day pheasant hunt set up just for him.
        This supposed resentment of Charles wasn’t there when he was a teen. It showed up when William was flaking around as an adult and the excuses for not doing royal duty wore thin.

      • aaa says:
        May 29, 2018 at 9:56 am

        William is immensely privileged but no way, no how has William been “given a far wider array of choices than 95% of us.”

        Charles and Diana uncoupled very badly and the public aspect should not me minimized, and that is on top of the non-public emotional turmoil that Diana and Charles subjected their sons to.

        William has been allowed to shirk royal work with the support, if not blessing, of his grandmother and father. It appears that they gave William the opportunity to explore his interests, which he has done, and now the time has come for him to do more royal work, so he left the EAAA, relocated to London and has taken on more royal work.

      • Tina says:
        May 29, 2018 at 10:46 am

        William did more royal work in 2016 than in 2017, despite being “full time” since September 2017. One wonders what the 2018 numbers will be like.

      • magnoliarose says:
        May 29, 2018 at 1:37 pm

        I think he suffers from depression. I am by no means any sort of mental health expert but he just seems weary sometimes and has that look of mental exhaustion from time to time.
        That isn’t an excuse and I think he could do a lot more to help himself.
        I guess I think his situation is complicated.
        Though I do think he is overindulged and not a particularly deep thinker.

    • Argonaut says:
      May 29, 2018 at 9:32 am

      yep, older children perceive much more that the younger ones are more protected from, maybe both by innocence and other members of the family. i’m 2.5 years older than my sibling and we have very different experiences of and feelings towards our parents’ ugly divorce. i’ve been estranged from my father for 15 years because of the divorce and how he behaved, but my sibling still talks to our father. there’s just so much more i saw and understood, and there’s still a lot i haven’t shared with my sibling about that time because i don’t need to ruin their relationship with our father since it’s separate from mine, and they’ve never tried to convince me to talk to him either.

      it makes perfect sense that william has more difficulties with his father, especially considering diana used him as her confidant.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:37 am

      No, Charles did not use his kids for anything, and William did not turn out the way he did because of his parents’ dysfunctional marriage. The excuses being made for William bad behavior (if at all any of this true) are just ridiculous. Its like an attorney pleading not guilty by reason of insanity because their murderer client was physically or sexually abused as child, as if every person that was abused just goes around murdering people. William is this way because its who he is, he behaves like this and treats his father like crap because thats the way he wants to be, not because his parents had a dysfunctional marriage.

      Reply
      • Lizabeth says:
        May 29, 2018 at 12:23 pm

        Agree @Masamf. Will appeared to be a petulant undisciplined child (e.g., Billy Basher, Diana encouraging him to be as naughty as he liked as long as he didn’t get caught.) And he often behaves as a petulant undisciplined adult. I am sure it wasn’t helpful to him to have his parents’ marriage implode the way it did, and I’m sure that affected him. Nonetheless, with or without therapy at some point we all have to take  responsibility for the choices we make as adults. Will is approaching 40 & is the father of 3. Time to step up and stop blaming everyone else whenever he feels unhappy, pressured, put-upon, or trapped in life at the palace.

        I agree with those who say his relationship with Charles appears more strained since he married Kate. I think the Middletons support his petulance and sense of entitlement by catering to him. I also expect Charles put more pressure on Will to do “Firm” work after he married. (Like taking over The Prince’s Trust)

        One thing I’ve always found odd though— it’s widely reported Camilla & Charles used to meet at Amner Hall. Will apparently has no problem living there. I’m willing to bet he could have gotten the Queen to give him a different property if it HAD bothered him. So sometimes I think Will plays the Diana card only whenever he needs to get out from under bad PR. (I don’t mean her death & events preceding that time weren’t awful for him. Of course they were.)

      • LAK says:
        May 29, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        Lizabeth: Further to William + Amner vis a vis Charles + Camilla’s trysting bolthole away from the Palace, William is also besties with the family that were firmly in Charles +Camilla’s corner against Diana. To extent that their son is George’s godfather, their granddaughter was in his bridal party and he is personally firm friends with entire family too.

        Ditto Harry.

  11. horseandhound says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:38 am

    as if…

    Reply
  12. Muffy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The press is building Meghan up, so it will be a long, hard fall. It’s all magic and fairy dust until everyone figures out she’s a real person.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Oh and I can believe that Meghan has helped Harry and Charles’s relationship. I’m not sure it was broken before, but even if it was just strained for whatever reason a new person in the mix can sometimes help.

    Reply
  14. Elisa says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:43 am

    hahaha, this is so OTT! I’m entertained, though!

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:43 am

    The Fail had a story yesterday showing Kate with the kids papped at a horse show event looking very much like the hands on Mummy who wears cheap Zara outfits when not on royal duties. Someone doesn’t want us to forget about ‘meeeeeeee’ and the ‘we’re just a normal young family like you’ narrative that they keep trying to push. If William doesn’t complain about these then the pap stroll was organised by them.

    Reply
  16. Guest says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Lol the dailymail is bipolar. “Oooh we love Megha” then 10 mins later “Hahahahhahahahahahahahahahah the royal courtiers put her in Wallis Simmpson rolls royce…cruel joke?”

    I did snicker at Tom’s article though. Hes always been one to throw shade at the royals.

    Reply
  17. Carrie1 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    It’s always ‘healing’ when someone new joins a family if they’re kind, supportive, etc. Give it time. I hope it’s true but this has a tone of building up to ostracize William and I don’t agree with that. He has good reason for feeling conflicted about his father so I tend to avoid weighing in about their relationships mostly.

    A while ago there were reports that Kate was not bonding much with Meghan. If that’s true, this could all be read differently and not in a good way. Ugh. Family stuff is very painful for this particular family.

    Reply
  18. Linda says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Very funny. If any of it is true Meghan is working on and upping her acting skills

    Reply
  19. Betsy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Sad to say, yes, this is probably fan fiction (well done, though!).

    The kernel of truth in this is that Meghan does seem to be taking this job very seriously. I can totally believe that she’s going deep in prep and research. I have to admit when their relationship was made public, I didn’t give her a lot of credit. I don’t traditionally think of actors as being terribly bright and I assumed she wasn’t, either. But I’ve read one or two accounts in which she was a smart, hardworking student, and she sure seemed to have hustle in her career.

    I am not looking forward to when the press decides to tear her down, but I assume she remembers the arc of Diana’s life – up down up down but always pretty much well liked because she did a good job at her job.

    Reply
  20. Linda says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I think of being a royal as not a job but as a lifestyle of the rich and pampered.

    Reply
  21. Jan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:05 am

    The one thing I can agree on is sullen resignation. Kate just doesn’t come across like she really gives a hoot and doesn’t actually want to do any of this. It’s all about the perks and no work.

    Reply
  22. Sam says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:13 am

    They’ve been dragging her for the past year and a half.One positive article isn’t them building her up.At the end of the day,they will continue to drag her and Meghan would continue to stay unbothered

    Reply
  23. Monica says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Honeymoon period from the press LMAO They just put out a story about her husband calling his ex days before their wedding. They have another about the men in grey hating her.
    No don’t believe it. Harry has always had a good relationship with his father. There isn’t any evidence that William and Charles are some how closer now.
    I always felt William’s problem with Charles was that he didn’t do enough to protect Diana. That seems to be a big thing with him is protecting his wife and kids.
    I do believe that eventually we will find out that Kate and Meghan hate each other. Kate doesn’t like sharing the spotlight. She seems like the jealous bitchy type. she just did a staged pic with her kids like look at me, remember me, I’m still here.

    Reply
  24. Sage says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:18 am

    The British media assaulted Meghans character and reputation since her relationship with Harry was exposed. The DM, specifically, has painted her in a very, very negative light. So this OTT piece is as eye rolling as their negative articles.
    The daily beast article is interesting.

    Reply
    • Violet says:
      May 29, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      @Sage – oh, as others have pointed out, this is the honeymoon phase. They’re not going to spoil the mood now. They do whatever gets clicks. When cracks appear and/or other gossip starts to “leak”, they’ll change in an eyeblink. Sometimes I feel guilty even going to their homepage.

      Reply
  25. Danielle says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I’ve always thought that it would be natural for Harry to be closer to Charles. Harry was so young when Diana died that he would have spent more time with Charles and relied on him more than William who was already in mis mid-teens and probably his own person after being away at school for a number of years.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:14 am

      Firstly, there is a wrong assumption that these men ever had a united family unit and home that they can remember.

      Diana and Charles unofficially separated in 1986. That year, Diana started living exclusively at their KP home which she redecorated to remove all traces of Charles. Likewise Charles lived exclusively at Highgrove which he decorated to remove all traces of Diana.

      William and Harry would have been 4 and 2 at the time.

      Further, William and Harry were sent to boarding school at 8yrs old so they didn’t witness most of the acrimony though they probably read about it in the papers.

      Prior to that, Diana confided in William all the things a child should never know about their father and the relationship between his parents especially when it’s framed to favour one parent.

      In that respect William was more damaged than Harry, but they both spent less time with either parent despite than the public narrative.

      Reply
  26. Tania says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Agreed! Having a terrible childhood is not a valid excuse to being a fully functional adult who is granted all the privileges of this man baby.

    Make excuses all you want for his childhood but do not use it as a crutch for someone who will be 40 soon and is a lazy royal welfare child.

    Reply
  27. Jessica says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Pushing the magical negro trope for the first year until they ramp up the racialized attacks for breathing the wrong way.

    Reply
  28. BeeBop says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:45 am

    The musings of the article read like a long Internet comment. Pointless.

    Reply
  29. lobbit says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I guess Meghan’s so-called honeymoon period with the British press is the kind one would expect of an abusive relationship…

    Reply
  30. Starryfish says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Watching the wedding coverage from British networks was really fascinated me (ITV in particular), it was quite evident that many of the commentators were struggling to not have W&K come out looking too unfavorably in the comparisons they were making to H&M, a lot of euphemisms being used to talk about W&K’s comparative stiffness with one another and the public, and their lack of dedication to the job part of things. How the press decides to cover these pairings going forward is going to be really interesting to see.

    Reply
  31. Bridget says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Ugh. On 2 accounts – 1 the DM cashing in on all the pro Meghan sentiment even after being a part of the debacle with her Dad, and 2 being that there’s no way any human being could possibly live up to this kind of hype.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:17 am

      Putting aside the media’s agenda, it’s interesting this go round that the public is more sceptical or cautiously optimistic unlike with Kate whose OTT PR was treated as the gospel truth.

      People are ready to call out the media’s hypocrisy this time too.

      Reply
  32. All About Eve says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Meghan’s relationship with her own father has blown up in spectacular fashion,
    but we are now to believe that her magical powers has healed the rift between Charles & his two sons?!

    I needed a good laugh for today!!!

    One would think that if she was going to spend time healing family rifts, then surely she should start with her own.

    Reply
    • Janie says:
      May 29, 2018 at 10:59 am

      Bang on!

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      May 29, 2018 at 11:03 am

      @All about Eve, Meghan’s family is her mother, and there’s nothing to heal there.

      Reply
      • All About Eve says:
        May 29, 2018 at 11:39 am

        @Masamf, Meghan’s family is not just her mother and no amount of airbrushing will change that. Just two weeks ago her father was supposed to walk her down the aisle but now the narrative has conveniently changed.

        The point being made was to highlight the ridiculousness of this story that portrays Meghan as healing the family rift of her in laws, while the rift in her family has continued to escalate.

      • Natalie S. says:
        May 29, 2018 at 11:57 am

        What narrative has changed? We knew that she cared about him but seemed to have a closer relationship with her mother. Thomas Markle was invited to walk her down the aisle and then we watched a demonstration of the dynamics that may have lead to Doria leaving so soon after the marriage.

        Nobody places responsibility on Meghan for the Markles’
        behavior, do they? She’s not in control of them. The Markles have nothing to do with the Windsors.

        There’s nothing to say Meghan didn’t help Harry get some perspective on what we can all see: that Charles is supportive and turns up for his sons. Harry didn’t earn or accomplish that and he’s lucky to have it and maybe Meghan pointed that out.

    • Natalie S. says:
      May 29, 2018 at 11:17 am

      That doesn’t make any sense. If you’re from a troubled family, you shouldn’t help your spouse with his family?

      Maybe Meghan has excellent perspective and experience because of her dad and his family?

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      May 29, 2018 at 11:37 am

      For the sake of her sanity, Meghan should start by cutting the toxic members of her family out. Many have needed to do that for the sake of their health, should Meghan be so different?

      Reply
    • Amelie says:
      May 29, 2018 at 12:44 pm

      As dysfunctional as the BRF is, they do not run to the nearest press outlet to give on camera interviews slamming their family members like Meghan’s sister and extended family have done since it was revealed she was dating Harry. I know there are conspiracy theories of the BRF feeding stories to British news outlets (such as William throwing Harry “under the bus” for more flattering media coverage which I don’t really buy into) about each other but I don’t believe half of those. There have been public instances such as Diana’s Martin Bashir interview/the Andrew Morton book and whoever leaked the Camilla/Prince Charles tapes (most likely Diana?? In fact most of the public shaming can be associated to Diana). But getting in front of a live TV camera and going after each other is not something they usually do.

      Both families are dysfunctional definitely. But Meghan’s extended family is its own reality show and the rift hasn’t escalated due to anything Meghan did or said. Her family members are just leeches who can’t go two seconds without media attention.

      Reply
    • E says:
      May 29, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Couldn’t agree more!

      Reply
  33. Jenfan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:30 am

    For Megan this is the realization of a dream and the role of a lifetime as an actress. She is embracing it and enjoying every minute. For Will and Kate – I believe she loves him – not the job. I wonder what her intended profession was before she met Will.

    Reply
  34. jferber says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I haven’t even read the article, but I believe this on sight. I don’t know if anyone has admitted to stanning for Meghan yet, so let me be the first. I am her stan. Nothing magical she could do would amaze me.

    Reply
  35. SheBug says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    They always had a good relationship, though?

    Reply
  36. Mego says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    re Kate I don’t think her royal duty comes easily for her perhaps due to temperment and lack of ambition. She has spent the last years having and rearing children and is focussed on that rather than duty. I think it is unfortunate that, in her waity years , she didn’t think about what aspect of her royal role would be fulfulling for her and work on a plan. She is not a self starter and that is being reflected now. It took several years but Diana really came into her own and did some really incredible work. It’s easy now to underestimate her sitting and holding hands with men who had aids but that was truly amazing give the fear around aids at that time. Even poor old Fergie brought a lot of joy and comfort to people connected to her patronages like motor neuron disease. It’s about getting out there and making human connectons at the end of the day.

    Reply
  37. E says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    It seems as though pretty much everyone on this page is a Meganstan – I wonder why no one addresses the grilling with Meghan video.

    Reply

