Pippa Middleton looked cute in Ralph Lauren at Day 1 of the French Open

I have to admit something dreadful: I’m actually quite jealous of Pippa Middleton and her life right now. Pippa married a terribly moderately wealthy man and they are both equally keen on tennis. So what does one do if one has the means and the time? One simply travels to Paris for Day 1 of the French Open, of course. Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews were low-key in Paris, and they ended up getting pap’d on the grounds of the expanding facility, and then photographed again in their seats.

Anyway, Pippa is pregnant, which we knew already. The pregnancy was “announced” to The Sun just days before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth in early May. Which makes me wonder… maybe Pippa is just carrying very small, or maybe she announced her pregnancy crazy-early? That seems to be a thing with Middleton women – they really want the world to know that they’re gestating as soon as possible.

Another reason I’m sort of jelly of Pippa: I actually love her breezy Ralph Lauren dress. It’s really summery and cute. I wouldn’t have put it with the crossbody bag or those hideous nude shoes though. Is it just me or does TMW James look a bit better too? He looks like he’s gained a few pounds and it “filled him out” in a nice way. He looks less bird-like now.

While the photo agency doesn’t say, I suspect they were attending some of the matches on the biggest show court, Court Philippe Chatrier. Who were they seeing on Day 1 on the main court? Did they see last year’s women’s singles champion Jelena Ostapenko lose in straight sets in her first match? Perhaps they saw Grigor Dimitrov, aka “Baby Fed,” who opened the day on Chatrier? I thought all the Middletons were obsessed with Roger Federer, but Federer isn’t playing the French Open (or any clay tournaments) anymore. Oh, I just saw this: apparently, Pippa and James went to see Johanna Konta’s first (and only) match. Konta lost, because chica is not a clay-court player. Sad! Welp, I hope Pippa and James stick around to support some other players too. Maybe they’ll see Kyle Edmund, who is being touted in the British press as the new Andy Murray (narrator’s voice: he is not the new Andy Murray).