Pippa Middleton looked cute in Ralph Lauren at Day 1 of the French Open

I have to admit something dreadful: I’m actually quite jealous of Pippa Middleton and her life right now. Pippa married a terribly moderately wealthy man and they are both equally keen on tennis. So what does one do if one has the means and the time? One simply travels to Paris for Day 1 of the French Open, of course. Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews were low-key in Paris, and they ended up getting pap’d on the grounds of the expanding facility, and then photographed again in their seats.
Anyway, Pippa is pregnant, which we knew already. The pregnancy was “announced” to The Sun just days before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth in early May. Which makes me wonder… maybe Pippa is just carrying very small, or maybe she announced her pregnancy crazy-early? That seems to be a thing with Middleton women – they really want the world to know that they’re gestating as soon as possible.
Another reason I’m sort of jelly of Pippa: I actually love her breezy Ralph Lauren dress. It’s really summery and cute. I wouldn’t have put it with the crossbody bag or those hideous nude shoes though. Is it just me or does TMW James look a bit better too? He looks like he’s gained a few pounds and it “filled him out” in a nice way. He looks less bird-like now.
While the photo agency doesn’t say, I suspect they were attending some of the matches on the biggest show court, Court Philippe Chatrier. Who were they seeing on Day 1 on the main court? Did they see last year’s women’s singles champion Jelena Ostapenko lose in straight sets in her first match? Perhaps they saw Grigor Dimitrov, aka “Baby Fed,” who opened the day on Chatrier? I thought all the Middletons were obsessed with Roger Federer, but Federer isn’t playing the French Open (or any clay tournaments) anymore. Oh, I just saw this: apparently, Pippa and James went to see Johanna Konta’s first (and only) match. Konta lost, because chica is not a clay-court player. Sad! Welp, I hope Pippa and James stick around to support some other players too. Maybe they’ll see Kyle Edmund, who is being touted in the British press as the new Andy Murray (narrator’s voice: he is not the new Andy Murray).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I simply cannot get over the length of his neck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just a odd camera angle when the photo was taken or is his neck really that long?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every photo of him is like that. His neck is giraffic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was only looking at her, so when I saw your comment I scrolled up. Now that’s the only thing I can see lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine what he would look like in a v-neck t-shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matching hats! Her orange band with that red dress is driving me a little crazy though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her FIL has been charged with rape, so I’m not feeling much jealousy; this must have been a pretty awful few months. (Well, mixed I suppose, with the pregnancy too.)
On a very superficial note, can pregnancy change the shape of your face?! She looks so different!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be there during the upcoming weekend. I am not ritch just cheap weekend flights provide that opportunity plus the tickets provided at discount by a friend working in tennis goods retail. I will try to find my self a nicer outfit though, I am not a fan of this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope you have a great time 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often wonder if she gets paid for these organised Fail pap stroll’s or if it’s in return for them ‘leaking’ RF gossip (it’s long been rumoured they talk to the press on behalf of the DoLittles). She’s a nobody and nobody is interested in her or her husband – she’s just another fameho who is desperate to be famous.
The Middleton’s and Markle’s are not unlike each other – at least the Markle’s are honest in their grasping, they are open about being in it for the money and notoriety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on! The Middletons and Markles are not the same. Carole would fall on sword before letting that wedding week nightmare happen to Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure so the awful things Meghan’s family said is just like The Middletons. Come on now!
Meghans family ruined her peaceful week before her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a really cute dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look quite lovely, but his head looks too small for his body – like one of the aliens from men in Black. #sorrynotsorry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really love her style in these photos- and yes I can see the aliens from Men in Black too. But I think he looks better than normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely. Do you guys see Wallis Simpson when she smiles?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually loving her espadrilles and wondering what brand they are! I see a tiny bump, too. A lot of women show later with their first – my OB/GYN told me that it’s because the uterine muscles are “learning” how to stretch and expand.
I would not compare the Middletons to the Markles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse