Pippa Middleton looked cute in Ralph Lauren at Day 1 of the French Open

I have to admit something dreadful: I’m actually quite jealous of Pippa Middleton and her life right now. Pippa married a terribly moderately wealthy man and they are both equally keen on tennis. So what does one do if one has the means and the time? One simply travels to Paris for Day 1 of the French Open, of course. Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews were low-key in Paris, and they ended up getting pap’d on the grounds of the expanding facility, and then photographed again in their seats.

Anyway, Pippa is pregnant, which we knew already. The pregnancy was “announced” to The Sun just days before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth in early May. Which makes me wonder… maybe Pippa is just carrying very small, or maybe she announced her pregnancy crazy-early? That seems to be a thing with Middleton women – they really want the world to know that they’re gestating as soon as possible.

Another reason I’m sort of jelly of Pippa: I actually love her breezy Ralph Lauren dress. It’s really summery and cute. I wouldn’t have put it with the crossbody bag or those hideous nude shoes though. Is it just me or does TMW James look a bit better too? He looks like he’s gained a few pounds and it “filled him out” in a nice way. He looks less bird-like now.

While the photo agency doesn’t say, I suspect they were attending some of the matches on the biggest show court, Court Philippe Chatrier. Who were they seeing on Day 1 on the main court? Did they see last year’s women’s singles champion Jelena Ostapenko lose in straight sets in her first match? Perhaps they saw Grigor Dimitrov, aka “Baby Fed,” who opened the day on Chatrier? I thought all the Middletons were obsessed with Roger Federer, but Federer isn’t playing the French Open (or any clay tournaments) anymore. Oh, I just saw this: apparently, Pippa and James went to see Johanna Konta’s first (and only) match. Konta lost, because chica is not a clay-court player. Sad! Welp, I hope Pippa and James stick around to support some other players too. Maybe they’ll see Kyle Edmund, who is being touted in the British press as the new Andy Murray (narrator’s voice: he is not the new Andy Murray).

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

17 Responses to “Pippa Middleton looked cute in Ralph Lauren at Day 1 of the French Open”

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:08 am

    I simply cannot get over the length of his neck.

    Reply
  2. Naptime says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:09 am

    Matching hats! Her orange band with that red dress is driving me a little crazy though

    Reply
  3. Mariposa says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Her FIL has been charged with rape, so I’m not feeling much jealousy; this must have been a pretty awful few months. (Well, mixed I suppose, with the pregnancy too.)

    On a very superficial note, can pregnancy change the shape of your face?! She looks so different!

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I will be there during the upcoming weekend. I am not ritch just cheap weekend flights provide that opportunity plus the tickets provided at discount by a friend working in tennis goods retail. I will try to find my self a nicer outfit though, I am not a fan of this

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I often wonder if she gets paid for these organised Fail pap stroll’s or if it’s in return for them ‘leaking’ RF gossip (it’s long been rumoured they talk to the press on behalf of the DoLittles). She’s a nobody and nobody is interested in her or her husband – she’s just another fameho who is desperate to be famous.

    The Middleton’s and Markle’s are not unlike each other – at least the Markle’s are honest in their grasping, they are open about being in it for the money and notoriety.

    Reply
  6. sus says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:21 am

    That’s a really cute dress.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:30 am

    She does look quite lovely, but his head looks too small for his body – like one of the aliens from men in Black. #sorrynotsorry

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:33 am

    She looks lovely. Do you guys see Wallis Simpson when she smiles?

    Reply
  9. Enn says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I’m actually loving her espadrilles and wondering what brand they are! I see a tiny bump, too. A lot of women show later with their first – my OB/GYN told me that it’s because the uterine muscles are “learning” how to stretch and expand.

    I would not compare the Middletons to the Markles.

    Reply

