Princess Charlene wore Akris, took a big swig from a champagne bottle

The Princely Family of Monaco attends the 76th Formula 1 Grand Prix

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix was this weekend, and it’s one of Prince Albert’s favorite events. He loves Formula One and he loves tennis, and he makes a point to attend the Grand Prix and the the Monte Carlo Open every year. His wife, Princess Charlene, also likes racecar drivers. Her Resting MiseryFace perks up a bit when she’s around cute drivers, so she always makes a point of attending the Grand Prix too. She even hands out the big trophy, possibly so she can collect a polite kiss from an actual attractive man.

These photos are from Sunday, with Albert and Charlene watching the race and then presenting the trophy. Charlene eschewed her normal monochromatic look for a rather lovely patterned dress by Akris. The dress makes her look sunny and summery even though her MiseryFace makes it look like the dead of winter. I saw some tweets and comments from observors of the Grand Prix that Charlene still looks like she wants to escape. You guys, I think we might actually need to stop saying that! She’s been married to him for seven years. They have twin babies and she’s a doting mom. I think she’s okay with her life right now – she spends a lot of time away from Albert, but he’s not going to divorce her or anything. They have some kind of arrangement and it’s fine.

Also fine? Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo handed Charlene the celebratory bottle of champagne he was given and she took a huge swig. It was a great photo!!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

31 Responses to “Princess Charlene wore Akris, took a big swig from a champagne bottle”

  1. Snappyfish says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    And looked miserable, as usual. I wonder if their “arrangement” was worth it.

    Reply
  2. Laur says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I think she faked it as she barely touched the bottle to her lips, but at least she was game for it. As I watched it I kept thinking to myself I wonder if The Queen/Charles/William etc would be down for that if the opportunity arose 😂

    Reply
  3. zinjojo says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:34 am

    “Resting misery face” is a great description, lol. The only photo in which she doesn’t look miserable is when she’s looking at Daniel Ricciardo , and then she has a little smile/smirk.

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I’d take a big swig too if I was married to Albert. I’d drink the whole bloody bottle!

    Reply
  5. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

    That’s a great dress.

    Reply
  6. HelloSunshine says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Is this what her face looks like around everyone or just her husband? I don’t know much about her or her marriage so I’ll have to do some reading. I know people with RBF but that’s with everyone, not just specific people lol

    Reply
  7. Bridget says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:54 am

    She has looked much more at ease once Caroline backed off. I would imagine that there was some serious tension there – Caroline was the de facto First Lady of Monaco and she’s not exactly a shrinking violet. Though apparently she does have all the family jewelry, good thing Charlene is clearly not a big jewel person.

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    May 28, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Charlene looked so happy yesterday.

    Reply
  9. Lainey says:
    May 28, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I watched the race and she didn’t drink a drop of alcohol. Makes for a good photo though.

    Reply
  10. ickythump says:
    May 28, 2018 at 11:08 am

    She looks knackered – maybe the twins are keeping her up. And I always think that Albert looks like Elton John without the wig. Yea, I would’ve drank the whole bottle too…lol

    Reply
  11. Snazzy says:
    May 28, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I love Daniel Ricciardo. Him and Fernando Alonso are my F1 boyfriends

    Reply
  12. themummy says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    She actually has looked quite happy the past few years.

    Also, I don’t think she really drank any of that champagne. I would bet my arms she is pregnant. (I don’t think she is pregnant because she didn’t drink. I think she didn’t drink because she is pregnant. She actually looks pregnant.)

    Reply
  13. Cher says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    😳

    Reply
  14. Taxi says:
    May 28, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    The dress fabric looks like national flags to me. I think she’s gorgeous & wide shoulders are a plus, to me. Better than a wide arse.

    Reply

