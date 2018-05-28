Princess Charlene wore Akris, took a big swig from a champagne bottle

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix was this weekend, and it’s one of Prince Albert’s favorite events. He loves Formula One and he loves tennis, and he makes a point to attend the Grand Prix and the the Monte Carlo Open every year. His wife, Princess Charlene, also likes racecar drivers. Her Resting MiseryFace perks up a bit when she’s around cute drivers, so she always makes a point of attending the Grand Prix too. She even hands out the big trophy, possibly so she can collect a polite kiss from an actual attractive man.

These photos are from Sunday, with Albert and Charlene watching the race and then presenting the trophy. Charlene eschewed her normal monochromatic look for a rather lovely patterned dress by Akris. The dress makes her look sunny and summery even though her MiseryFace makes it look like the dead of winter. I saw some tweets and comments from observors of the Grand Prix that Charlene still looks like she wants to escape. You guys, I think we might actually need to stop saying that! She’s been married to him for seven years. They have twin babies and she’s a doting mom. I think she’s okay with her life right now – she spends a lot of time away from Albert, but he’s not going to divorce her or anything. They have some kind of arrangement and it’s fine.

Also fine? Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo handed Charlene the celebratory bottle of champagne he was given and she took a huge swig. It was a great photo!!