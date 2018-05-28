Princess Charlene wore Akris, took a big swig from a champagne bottle

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix was this weekend, and it’s one of Prince Albert’s favorite events. He loves Formula One and he loves tennis, and he makes a point to attend the Grand Prix and the the Monte Carlo Open every year. His wife, Princess Charlene, also likes racecar drivers. Her Resting MiseryFace perks up a bit when she’s around cute drivers, so she always makes a point of attending the Grand Prix too. She even hands out the big trophy, possibly so she can collect a polite kiss from an actual attractive man.
These photos are from Sunday, with Albert and Charlene watching the race and then presenting the trophy. Charlene eschewed her normal monochromatic look for a rather lovely patterned dress by Akris. The dress makes her look sunny and summery even though her MiseryFace makes it look like the dead of winter. I saw some tweets and comments from observors of the Grand Prix that Charlene still looks like she wants to escape. You guys, I think we might actually need to stop saying that! She’s been married to him for seven years. They have twin babies and she’s a doting mom. I think she’s okay with her life right now – she spends a lot of time away from Albert, but he’s not going to divorce her or anything. They have some kind of arrangement and it’s fine.
Also fine? Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo handed Charlene the celebratory bottle of champagne he was given and she took a huge swig. It was a great photo!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
And looked miserable, as usual. I wonder if their “arrangement” was worth it.
I think she faked it as she barely touched the bottle to her lips, but at least she was game for it. As I watched it I kept thinking to myself I wonder if The Queen/Charles/William etc would be down for that if the opportunity arose 😂
One does not swig, no matter how tempted one is. And, yay! Daniel Ricciardo won!
Love ya Daniel, great win!! Go the shooey .
Yep, she clearly faked it and the bottle was almost empty anyways. Albert def took a huge swig.
The commentator on my national TV said she might be pregnant (he is usually quite well informed).
Did you see Ricciardo drink out of his shoe?
Love it when he does a shooey! Although it’s absolutely gross lol. Seems like a nice bloke, one of the most likeable on the f1 grid imo.
I’m sure she wouldn’t be even pretending to drink alcohol publicly like that if she was pregnant.
“Resting misery face” is a great description, lol. The only photo in which she doesn’t look miserable is when she’s looking at Daniel Ricciardo , and then she has a little smile/smirk.
I’d take a big swig too if I was married to Albert. I’d drink the whole bloody bottle!
@maria – I’d guzzle the whole bottle too! And that’s a great dress…
The shoes are quite nice, too.
That’s a great dress.
Is this what her face looks like around everyone or just her husband? I don’t know much about her or her marriage so I’ll have to do some reading. I know people with RBF but that’s with everyone, not just specific people lol
I think it’s her natural face, even when she’s smiling and looks happy, she looks sad/miserable. I’ve got the same thing going on. Even when I smile, my face doesn’t light up into a warm cheery expression, I just look like a sad clown attempting to fake a smile. It happens.
On another note, I. Love. Her. Wide. Shoulders. It’s such an unusual and prominent feature in a woman. Catches the eye, but what might be perceived as a flaw in some arbitrary idea of ‘feminine appearance’ just looks so striking to me. Unusual, athletic, awesome.
Thank you for clarifying!
I find her to be absolutely beautiful and statuesque! I agree that the athletic look of her body is gorgeous. I know statuesque usually refers to tall and thin but she is what I imagine the word to mean, tall and strong and beautiful. Also, I love her dress!
She has a swimmers body. Isn’t that what she did and was involved with greatly before she married?
Her Miseryface is unfortunately set by all the botox and filler and everything else she’s done to her face. She never had miseryface before. Here is her face before she started down the cosmetic route
http://www2.pictures.zimbio.com/gi/FILE+Profile+Charlene+Wittstock+vyhSYIRxG9Zx.jpg
http://www.lecturas.com/medio/2018/01/25/charlene-wittstock_26592b67_791x1200.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/12/a4/45/12a44540d32a6f9819204d08bb42363e–grace-kelly-swimmers.jpg
This was from 2009 pre-cosmetics
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/af/7a/9b/af7a9bb595a61593629f0dd0f5a78f25.jpg
Her miseryface appears to have been acquired around the time of her wedding. And it’s frozen that way either deliberately because of bad cosmetic work or she feels that way and the cosmetics can’t disguise it.
She actually looks a bit sad in all those photos too, I guess it’s just her face.
For the record, I’ve had a reasonable amount of botox and fillers over the years and it hasn’t changed how my face looks at all, which is actually the point if it is administered well.
Robin Wright admits to botox touched up every few months. A light application instead of the frozen look. I wish Charlene would find a surgeon to give her a light application because her face was so pretty and expressive and now looks strained even though she’s in a happier place than she was at her wedding.
Mind you, i’m convinced she did more than just botox and fillers. I think she had a facial reconstruction too. People used to speculate that she did it to look more like Grace Kelly, but whatever the reason, she doesn’t look like herself. Though her son has her original face.
She has looked much more at ease once Caroline backed off. I would imagine that there was some serious tension there – Caroline was the de facto First Lady of Monaco and she’s not exactly a shrinking violet. Though apparently she does have all the family jewelry, good thing Charlene is clearly not a big jewel person.
Well, Charlene does have the stunning Ocean necklace/tiara. I loooooove jewelry, and that tiara is the most beautiful modern era one I’ve seen.
The Ocean was a gift from Albert to Charlene, and I’m not a huge fan personally – I dislike the shape. But the point was more about the tension between Caroline and A&C.
Charlene looked so happy yesterday.
I watched the race and she didn’t drink a drop of alcohol. Makes for a good photo though.
She looks knackered – maybe the twins are keeping her up. And I always think that Albert looks like Elton John without the wig. Yea, I would’ve drank the whole bottle too…lol
I love Daniel Ricciardo. Him and Fernando Alonso are my F1 boyfriends
His smile is amazing!
Yes!!! It lights up his whole face
She actually has looked quite happy the past few years.
Also, I don’t think she really drank any of that champagne. I would bet my arms she is pregnant. (I don’t think she is pregnant because she didn’t drink. I think she didn’t drink because she is pregnant. She actually looks pregnant.)
😳
The dress fabric looks like national flags to me. I think she’s gorgeous & wide shoulders are a plus, to me. Better than a wide arse.
