Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein, they honeymooned at the Formula One race

A week ago, we learned that Hugh Grant was finally going to get married for the first time at the age of 57. I don’t judge the “famously unmarried” celebrities, because I too am famously unmarried and I won’t even consider marriage until a certain Argentine tennis player proposes to me. So I had made my peace with the fact that Hugh was probably never going to marry and would instead live his 50s, 60s and 70s as an old spinster, occasionally visiting his five children by two different women. But no – he decided to marry one of his baby-mamas. They got married at the local register’s office.

Hugh Grant is married for the first time at 57! The Love Actually actor tied the knot with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein in London at the Chelsea Register Office on Friday, May 25. Photos show the couple celebrating with friends and family outside of the wedding venue after tying the knot. Grant and Eberstein’s wedding follows just days after the couple’s engagement was revealed and just months after the duo welcomed their third child together, Hugh’s fifth child.

[From E! News]

You can see some of the photos from the wedding here at The Sun:

Pictures: Hugh Grant gets married for the first time aged 57 – and look at his bizarre wedding ring https://t.co/gdZQLasrMx pic.twitter.com/ZK3puWhf9J — The Sun (@TheSun) May 25, 2018

The bride wore – I sh-t you not – an A-line miniskirt and a white blouse, paired with navy espadrilles. Granted (ha!!), it was a low-key wedding at a registrar’s office, but girl… at least put on a dress or a suit! She looks like the nanny!!

As for their honeymoon… well, as you can see in these photos, Anna and Hugh jetted off to Monte Carlo to watch the Formula One Grand Prix. Maybe she really enjoys racing. Or maybe this was where HE wanted to go on their honeymoon. Doesn’t every woman want to visit the Ferrari garage at the Monaco Grand Prix on her honeymoon after popping out three babies? Of course.