Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein, they honeymooned at the Formula One race

A week ago, we learned that Hugh Grant was finally going to get married for the first time at the age of 57. I don’t judge the “famously unmarried” celebrities, because I too am famously unmarried and I won’t even consider marriage until a certain Argentine tennis player proposes to me. So I had made my peace with the fact that Hugh was probably never going to marry and would instead live his 50s, 60s and 70s as an old spinster, occasionally visiting his five children by two different women. But no – he decided to marry one of his baby-mamas. They got married at the local register’s office.
Hugh Grant is married for the first time at 57! The Love Actually actor tied the knot with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein in London at the Chelsea Register Office on Friday, May 25. Photos show the couple celebrating with friends and family outside of the wedding venue after tying the knot. Grant and Eberstein’s wedding follows just days after the couple’s engagement was revealed and just months after the duo welcomed their third child together, Hugh’s fifth child.
You can see some of the photos from the wedding here at The Sun:
Pictures: Hugh Grant gets married for the first time aged 57 – and look at his bizarre wedding ring https://t.co/gdZQLasrMx pic.twitter.com/ZK3puWhf9J
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 25, 2018
The bride wore – I sh-t you not – an A-line miniskirt and a white blouse, paired with navy espadrilles. Granted (ha!!), it was a low-key wedding at a registrar’s office, but girl… at least put on a dress or a suit! She looks like the nanny!!
As for their honeymoon… well, as you can see in these photos, Anna and Hugh jetted off to Monte Carlo to watch the Formula One Grand Prix. Maybe she really enjoys racing. Or maybe this was where HE wanted to go on their honeymoon. Doesn’t every woman want to visit the Ferrari garage at the Monaco Grand Prix on her honeymoon after popping out three babies? Of course.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
Well, good luck to her. I’m sure she knows exactly what she’s married though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously… He had his second child with his first mistress/gf while Eberstein was also pregnant. Apparently this first woman wanted their child to have a blood sibling, so Hugh, ever the gentleman, complied. The women gave birth w/in weeks of each other. WHO DOES THIS?? lol.
It also seems that both women have homes within blocks of each other in London. Well…whatever works for them. By all accounts, he’s an attentive father to them all, so GWG, Hugh and Anna. Best to your family(ies).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His ring though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, wtf is that monstrosity?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the three stone ring has something to do with the three children they have together? Of course he has two other children so maybe not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an amazing ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why bother with such a crazy thing he won’t even wear? Because of course he promptly took it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first read the description, I thought, oh let the guy wear a ring with stones, that’s not so crazy! Then I saw the photos and I take it back!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, the Austin Grand Prix falls on our first wedding anniversary and I’m thinking of getting tickets. All of our travel and activities are things I want to do and I thought it would be nice to do something my husband enjoys doing for once. Plus, Austin is a cool city and the course isn’t a lame one like others where you can’t pass because the course is too narrow.
Anyway, congrats to Hugh. That is a crazy wedding ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their wedding was so low-key perhaps they shouldn’t have bothered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wtf? You do realize that the decision to get married or not shouldn’t be made on the basis of you want to have a big, formal party or not, but if you want to legally combine your life in that way. If they want each other to make medical decisions for each other, inherit automatically among a lot of other legal rights and duties that come with marriage, then they should get married no matter what kind of party they want or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wtf?
Mine was too, so I shouldn’t have married because I did it in front of 4 people?
Thank you!
I had a nervous breakdown one month before the big party wedding and after I understood it was ruining our bank accounts together with our nerves, I cancelled it. We got married anyway but only in front of 1st level family (his parents, my mum and my brother).
Best wedding I could ever have and still one of my happiest days of my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A wedding should be a means to an end, not the end itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to them! I have no snark. They’ve been together a while and they have a house and spend time here in Sweden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a big baseball fan, and my ex-husband is only a casual fan. On our Florida honeymoon, it was my idea to go see a Yankees spring training game, which I’d never been to. So maybe she’s a racing fan, or maybe she’s just going along with it to make him happy, like my ex probably did for me. Either way, honeymoons probably have a bit less meaning when you can vacation anywhere you want, whenever you want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married in a black sundress. We love each other just great.
The bride can wear whatever,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel ya. I got married in Nevada in a navy blue dress covered in small white flowers. I have no idea what happened to it, as it was unimportant to me what I wore. We put a down payment on a house instead of paying out for a large wedding. Our house value has tripled and is now worth over a million dollars and we’re still married. Best decision ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I hear you on the bride wearing whatever, but it always strikes me as off kilter when a couple doesn’t “match” in terms of formality. Her outfit would have been fine if he hadn’t been wearing a suit, imo. Just last weekend I was at a graduation ceremony and so many men wore suits and so many spouses wore jeans or pants and cute tops, not dresses or suits. I think the guys gotta learn to loosen up, maybe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My best friend married in t-shirt and jeans, so here you go. It was fun and casual and relaxed.
I’m not married, but several of my family and friends married for legal, medical reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a bride after my own heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you say Argentine tennis player, are you referring to Juan Martin Del Potro or Diego Schwartzman, because both are fine?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure she’s referring to Delpo based on past posts here, but I’d be more inclined to go for Diego as well…Delpo is definitely fine, but his taste in women is…somewhat questionable. Diego is adorable and seems like an absolute sweetheart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Monaco sounds like a great place to honeymoon. And so what if they go to a race? It’s something cool to do on one day of a long trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, you are at the Cote d’Azur and close to Italy and the F1 race in Monaco is IMO one of the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugh Grant has had an interesting 2010′s. He looks like he surrendered in his wedding pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe making the whole wedding look the least like a real wedding was the only way to make him do that. Maybe they got married on a lunch break or something… well, congrats to both of them. One can only hope that this reduces the chances of him having to visit numerious childeren by more that two baby-mamas when he is old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The skirt is cute. I’d wear it to my wedding brunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not gonna lie, if my new husband told me we were going to the Monaco GP I’d be f*cking delighted. I’d know I’ve married the right man. Although I’d rather go see Fernando Alonso or Daniel Ricciardo than the Ferrari drivers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to both Alonso and Ricciardo (especially since he won!), but I’d be even more interested in a trip to the Mercedes garage if it involved a visit to Lewis Hamilton’s side. Monaco is a dream trip for just about any F1 fan. We’re talking about doing Singapore for our 20th anniversary and staying at the Sands (that pool!) if we do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be amazing to go even just the once. But its sooo expensive!I’d kill to be one of the many celebs who get to go and (annoyingly) have no idea what’s going on half the time. Bella Hadid called them players not drivers. I mean, Come on! and she’s friends/friendly with Lewis.
Oh Singapore is always a good show! And at the Sands too. Hope you have a good time if ye go and Congrats on the 20th Anniversary!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her wedding outfit…………………….I mean, it isn’t even a nice outfit to pop to the supermarket in never mind get married in. *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calling it an outfit is too much credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh c’mon now, it’s a perfectly cute outfit for the supermarket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last woman standing. Hasn’t she said previously she was against marriage? I notice they have their children present at the wedding, were his 2 children by the other mother present?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t stand her outfit. Unflattering. His ring is odd…my in-laws both have monstrosities of rings too. Just really huge and garish.
Now that I’ve finished my criticisms, lol, congrats to the happy couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each his own, with that said, his ring is unusual and unattractive..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Countdown to Hugh getting another woman pregnant. Not his “wife” or His Ex Ting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, they look like a stereotypical old lesbian couple in the header photo. His wife looks great, but Hugh is looking a little puffy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhere Liz Hurley is laughing uncontrollably…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugh is getting total raves in the British press for his turn as Jeremy Thorpe in a new BBC drama about UK political scandals. He seems to be on an upward trend right now, professionally and personally. Congrats to him and Anna – check out her Twitter she is interesting in her own right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse