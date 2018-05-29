Ariana Grande to Millie Bobby Brown: I wasn’t allowed to leave the house til I was 20

Most of what I know about Millie Bobby Brown is through you all. Millie Bobby Brown is the 14-year old star of Stranger Things. She is currently dating 15-year old singer, Jacob Sartorius. Over the weekend, she posted a picture of the two of them kissing with the caption, “moonlight w him”. Jacob posted the same photo and captioned it, “moonlight w her.”

Young love. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 26, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

The two photos have both been taken down, which we will get to in a bit. Prior to being removed, singer Ariana Grande popped on Millie’s post to tease her with the comment, “i wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til i was 20.” Ariana and Millie are friendly and supportive of each online so clearly this was playful teasing on Ariana’s part. I mean, Ariana started her career at 15 so she wasn’t that much older than Millie when she ‘got out of the house.’

But her point, intentional or not, is well made – why is a 14-year old making out with her boyfriend in the moonlight? Like, sure, some of us hid behind the tree at the rec center to steal a kiss at the school dance behind the chaperone’s back but the photo Millie posted looks like they are on a dock at a beach. Granted, it looked like sunset more than midnight and we don’t know who took the picture, but I don’t think anyone thinks it’s a parent. And, as I mentioned above, it’s now gone. Someone in Millie’s camp realized this was only going to help the pervasive thought that Millie is growing up too soon. Instead, the photo was replaced with this:

Once again, both Millie and Jacob posted the same pic with the similar caption. It’s all very cute and puppy-love-ish. But let’s be real, whoever made the decision to take down the other shot is only managing the kids’ public image, who knows how much they are minding the kids behind the scenes. I get that both are very excited about the relationship, I remember those days – every guy I dated was the love of my life… for the three weeks we ‘dated.’ And I hope that is all this is, a fun, age-appropriate relationship.