Was it offensive when a BBC journalist told Taylor Swift that she needed a shower?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea over the weekend. Taylor’s Reputation tour is going full-speed, although I don’t know if the gigantic stage-prop snake made it all the way to Swansea, but maybe. In any case, we’re getting a better look at Taylor’s costumes and… they’re not bad? A long-sleeved black leotard-looking thing, with a corset and knee-high boots – it feels very Beyonce to me, but Taylor looks good. The problem is that the ensemble looks pretty warm, especially when you’re performing on what seemed like a warm summery day in Swansea. So Taylor was really sweaty when she came off the stage, her sweatiness was noted by BBC interviewer Greg James:
#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI
— Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018
Greg James tells her: “I think you need to have a shower now.” Taylor responded with: “I’m not offended that you said that. There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here.” She must have been burning up. But the Snake Fam took issue with Greg James’ comment:
I can’t not believe someone had the audacity to tell Taylor Swift to take a shower in her first interview in 2 years.THE NERVE
— NOT A TAYLOR SWIFT STAN ACCOUNT (@WANEGBT_stan) May 28, 2018
‘Taylor Swift’ planning her revenge song against Greg James 😂
— Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) May 27, 2018
And in one sentence, Greg James illustrates why @taylorswift13 doesn’t do interviews anymore. Maybe it was you that smelled? pic.twitter.com/wYzEQjOltX
— randi (@randibrocious) May 28, 2018
Quite honestly… I find it a bit rude too, and God knows I’m not part of the Snake Fam. I think there’s a really good chance Greg James meant nothing by it, and he was merely joking around with a star he had interviewed before. But I also think that there is some subtle and sexist body-policing happening with that kind of seemingly innocuous comment – girls don’t have to smell nice all the time. Girls can be dirty and sweaty and smelly and they can not give a f–k about your judgments on their body. Hiiiiisssssssssss.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Rude. He probably meant no harm, but it doesn’t make it any less rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took it as, “I won’t keep you any longer, go and have some -me- time”. However, it’s funny to see the taylor swifts of the popster world dressing like Lady Gaga. I just hope this trend doesn’t filter down to grandmas on cruises.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, pretty clearly. The guy’s just commiserating and saying “I’ll let you go now…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just rude. Most performers are sweaty after their shows; male and female.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree that it’s the kind of comment that’s probably not said judgmentally, but still came across as rude. And I totally understand why this became a thing. But honestly sometimes you need to ask people to shower. For example, my coworker usually goes 3-4 days without showering and changes clothes every other week. I’ve definitely asked him to shower and change before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good god Americans. Seriously? He was asking her not telling her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you always choose unflattering photos of women you don’t like?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure you answered your own question there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the authors fault you think the photo is bad though. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Besides if Tay does t like them I’m sure she’ll find a way to sue all of us for looking at them anyway lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. It’s journalism 101, match the picture to the story, or give them what they want, or cater to your clientele, or emphasis your point…. Y’all are taking this way too seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus @Sus, relax. It speaks more to you that you’re taking it so seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, in fairness, there are plenty of extremely unflattering shots of the men they don’t like on their stories, too. See: Johnny Depp, Donald Trump
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally choose close-up photos of men & women based on how clearly we can see their faces (like, I didn’t use the photos where Tay’s microphone was blocking part of her face), and I choose full-length photos based on how clearly someone’s outfit can be seen, for fashion-discussion purposes. I liked the header photo of Tay not because it’s “mean” (it is not) but because she’s giving a “you’re so rude!” look which I thought fit with the story really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he meant she was so hot and dripping with sweat not like she was stinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. My husband does the same to me if I’m hot and sweaty after a workout. I’ll ask if I stink and he’ll say no, I just look hot and sweaty and cool shower would feel good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, not cool. Hope he apologizes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please no. The public apology is becoming trivialized enough already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, seems benign and harmless to me. It was sweltering hot all weekend (we’re having mad thunderstorms since yesterday evening) and he could just as easily have been acknowledging that and her likely need to cool down after performing in such heat. And she didn’t seem remotely offended so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m absolutely NOT offended. Is that bad? If looked hot as hell and a shower would have been nice to get off all the sticky. It sounded like a comment that was never meant to be taken personally, policing of bodies, or otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a dumb move, really. You don’t need to point out that kind of thing during an interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he was trying to point out that she was sweaty and hot… she was clearly sweaty and hot. He was just acknowledging that she probably didn’t want to be there talking to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly read it more like a jokey exclamation along the lines of ‘Whew, you worked your ass off on that stage and must feel like a shower now!’.
I find it interesting that Taylor immediately took it to offense territory.
Taking it to body policing and how girls can’t be sweaty is reading A LOT into this that was not there imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference there is “feel like” vs “need”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
In what world is it polite to basically tell someone they need to take a shower?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, me too. I thought it was a end of interview line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I find it interesting that Taylor immediately took it to offense territory.”
Did she? It seems like she actually laughed it off. Her fans are the ones that were offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gah, it was a joke. She was sweating, because it was hot. Girls can sweat too. I saw pics of Niall Horan with massive pit stains at the same concert. Are we not allowed to talk about girls sweating now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sure beyonce invented that look … it’s super unique sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially since the style has been worn before Beyonce was even alive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who said Beyonce invented the look?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean dancing in a glitter turtleneck and pantyhose in the heat seams like the dumber move to me …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The corset makes her looks heavier. sorry not sorry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone keeps saying she’s pregnant but I think she’s just gained weight, lol. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think she has gained weight…but she’s getting older and “filling out” which is normal. We can’t compare her to the weight she was as a teen, that’s not fair. She has more curves and some hips now…not a bad thing right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fab, so much better than her skinny self a few years back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she “grew into” her breast implants. It really happens
Report this comment as spam or abuse
U don’t joke about having a shower when your noticeably sweaty w friends? It’s harmless and obvious that a shower or wipes would be great atm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the interviewer friends with her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What if millions were watching?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure he’s interviewed her a couple times before…but I stand by point. I’m a server and if it’s hot out like it was yesterday (in Toronto) I’m sweating constantly. I mentioned the wipes cause a lady yesterday gave me to wipe the sweat from my face. I wasn’t embarrassed. It wasn’t millions of ppl watching but a busy restaurant so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole interview she was dripping sweat, wiping off sweat, red in the face and trying to fix her hair which was sticking to her. She looked pretty uncomfortable being filmed like that and she tried to half turn away from the camera and hide her face with her hands a bit a few times.
I think he was just pointing out the elephant in the room to try and acknowledge the awkwardness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhhhhh ok this helps a lot. Thank you.
I was thinking of decades of music journalism, imagining Beatles, the Stones, Joplin, Hendrix et al, and if any of their interviews included references to bathing or effects of performing on their person… can’t recall ever reading this kind of observation being included in an interview. So in that sense, this was gross of him to say. But after your explanation, I totally get it and think he was trying to give her an opportunity to speak for herself if she wanted to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? He didn’t say she smells he was clearly commenting on the fact that it was so warm everyone was melting out there including Swift. We have the same weather right now, I wouldn’t be the least offended of someone suggested a shower lol, I constantly want one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always wonder how these costumes get washed when on tour. The beading doesn’t look like something you toss in the washer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They usually have multiples of costumes. Racks of identical leotards, bodysuits, etc. Some things will not withstand being in a washer and there’s also the thing that if these costumes shrink or get messed up or lost in the wash that’s another problem to be dealt with on a tight schedule in a non-familiar environment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dry cleaning, I’d imagine. And I’m sure they have backups upon backups available in case one gets misplaced or damaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took it as the journalist trying to be helpful about what would make Tswift feel better after working her ass off in the sweltering heat. Not offensive. And no one thinks Taylor Swift is dirty or has bad hygiene. He was just pointing out that she must have been uncomfortably hot and sweaty in that moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he meant anything derogatory about it, either, but if he had added the word cool, cold or refreshing in front of shower, it would have been much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. That was sexist and I don’t think the interviewer knew that what he was saying would be taken that way. Girls and women don’t NEED to ever smell nice. They can smell however they want. One thing I’m always asking men in my life is “would you ask a man that question?” It gives them perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where I’m from they would ask men that, so I guess it depends where you’re from because I didn’t once think of it as being sexist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, what I found offensive around TSwift lately was the fact that she posted on instagram she was happy to be back in “the UK” and then listed her Dublin, Ireland dates under it. We’re kind of trained in Ireland to be understanding when people make mistakes like that, but I’m kind of sick of nodding and smiling to that kind of ignorance. It’s like saying Canada is in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BaBaDook I don’t think the Canadian comparison is accurate since the UK is made up of multiple countries, including part of Ireland. The US is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WTW I think you need to be a bit more mindful of the history. Ireland have a different identity and government to Northern Ireland, and a lot of people fought and died over that border. In that sense I would say it’s more insensitive than calling Canada part of the USA. So she/her people should say “Europe” or “UK & Ireland”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTW: Dublin is part of the republic and not the UK. And Caela is right- there is important and sensitive history there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s an unintentional oversight, but definitely one that steps on some political toes. The control of Northern Ireland is highly contentious and was the inspiration for the terrorist activity of the IRA in the 80s and 90s. The media firestorm has just died down enough that most American news channels and schools don’t give it the historical attention or awareness it deserves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WTW, to me as an Irish person it is just as ridiculous as calling Canada part of the US. We’re a separate thing.
Thanks Caela, Veronica and MI6. You’re all right! It is a sensitive issue and one that bothers a lot of Irish people, myself included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here here!! 👍
Now go take a cold shower 😂
JK
I totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was joking and she laughed and agreed with him that she needed to take a shower. He didn’t say anything racist or sexist or even mean. There is way more in this world to be “upset” about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. It’s not a big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah… I don’t think this is a human rights issue… Much ado about absolutely nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine it was meant as a joke about how much exertion went into her performance. This being said, as it always is with gender dynamics, you have to ask – would he have said that to a man?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he was negging her. Perhaps unintentionally, but for some dudes that behavior is pretty ingrained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for gods sake you uptight Americans. He didn’t mean anything by it. He’s British and an interviewer and brit interviewers are very casual in their interviewing styles. It was just an observation. Stop trying to look for problematic things where there are not. God do you get off being offended by everything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, that was a tantrum! Breathe, breathe….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are being over sensitive about it. She was a hot sweaty mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 I agree. It’s not like he pinched his nose, gagged, and told her that she reeked. Maybe she took his comment wrong, but there’s nothing rude or sexist about telling a hot, sweaty, tired performer who just got off stage that they should go have a shower. Good example of being too over sensitive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will never understand how popstars dance and run around with their down
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was stupid of him and DEFINITELY not something he’d say to Justin Timberlake or Drake. He should apologize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, that’s Greg James and he is a nice man. I don’t think he meant anything bad or offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a funny joke, but I think her fans are up in arms over something very minor. He was teasing her and supposedly they are friends, plus she didn’t take offense to it…. so her fans need to relax.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking police.
Maybe the whole human race should just not talk. Goddess knows, someone, somewhere, will be offended over something said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. She was sweating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I think this might be a simple britspeak issue. I am not British but I lived there for a long time, and in my experience Brits are a bit more to the point than Americans—“you need a/an _____” is a pretty common turn of phrase. He likely was just trying to be polite and let her out of the interview to get the shower she obviously needed. I really don’t think he was trying to be rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was insanely, insanely hot and humid here over the weekend. Not weather for dancing in thick tight clothes. And what he said is completely normal by British standards. Obviously someone who’d just had to dance in those outfits in intense heat and is dripping sweat is going to want to jump in the shower asap. He was just being self-deprecating about keeping her from doing that long enough to do the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s my personal opinion, but I don’t find that rude at all. I don’t even get how it could be seen as rude. She’s sweating and does need a shower. It’s an obvious thing and he didn’t have to say it but there’s no harm and she didn’t seem to mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse