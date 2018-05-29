Was it offensive when a BBC journalist told Taylor Swift that she needed a shower?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea over the weekend. Taylor’s Reputation tour is going full-speed, although I don’t know if the gigantic stage-prop snake made it all the way to Swansea, but maybe. In any case, we’re getting a better look at Taylor’s costumes and… they’re not bad? A long-sleeved black leotard-looking thing, with a corset and knee-high boots – it feels very Beyonce to me, but Taylor looks good. The problem is that the ensemble looks pretty warm, especially when you’re performing on what seemed like a warm summery day in Swansea. So Taylor was really sweaty when she came off the stage, her sweatiness was noted by BBC interviewer Greg James:

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

Greg James tells her: “I think you need to have a shower now.” Taylor responded with: “I’m not offended that you said that. There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here.” She must have been burning up. But the Snake Fam took issue with Greg James’ comment:

I can’t not believe someone had the audacity to tell Taylor Swift to take a shower in her first interview in 2 years.THE NERVE — NOT A TAYLOR SWIFT STAN ACCOUNT (@WANEGBT_stan) May 28, 2018

‘Taylor Swift’ planning her revenge song against Greg James 😂 — Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) May 27, 2018

And in one sentence, Greg James illustrates why @taylorswift13 doesn’t do interviews anymore. Maybe it was you that smelled? pic.twitter.com/wYzEQjOltX — randi (@randibrocious) May 28, 2018

Quite honestly… I find it a bit rude too, and God knows I’m not part of the Snake Fam. I think there’s a really good chance Greg James meant nothing by it, and he was merely joking around with a star he had interviewed before. But I also think that there is some subtle and sexist body-policing happening with that kind of seemingly innocuous comment – girls don’t have to smell nice all the time. Girls can be dirty and sweaty and smelly and they can not give a f–k about your judgments on their body. Hiiiiisssssssssss.