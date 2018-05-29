Was it offensive when a BBC journalist told Taylor Swift that she needed a shower?

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the BBC's The Biggest Weekend in Swansea

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend in Swansea over the weekend. Taylor’s Reputation tour is going full-speed, although I don’t know if the gigantic stage-prop snake made it all the way to Swansea, but maybe. In any case, we’re getting a better look at Taylor’s costumes and… they’re not bad? A long-sleeved black leotard-looking thing, with a corset and knee-high boots – it feels very Beyonce to me, but Taylor looks good. The problem is that the ensemble looks pretty warm, especially when you’re performing on what seemed like a warm summery day in Swansea. So Taylor was really sweaty when she came off the stage, her sweatiness was noted by BBC interviewer Greg James:

Greg James tells her: “I think you need to have a shower now.” Taylor responded with: “I’m not offended that you said that. There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here.” She must have been burning up. But the Snake Fam took issue with Greg James’ comment:

Quite honestly… I find it a bit rude too, and God knows I’m not part of the Snake Fam. I think there’s a really good chance Greg James meant nothing by it, and he was merely joking around with a star he had interviewed before. But I also think that there is some subtle and sexist body-policing happening with that kind of seemingly innocuous comment – girls don’t have to smell nice all the time. Girls can be dirty and sweaty and smelly and they can not give a f–k about your judgments on their body. Hiiiiisssssssssss.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the BBC's The Biggest Weekend in Swansea

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the BBC's The Biggest Weekend in Swansea

78 Responses to “Was it offensive when a BBC journalist told Taylor Swift that she needed a shower?”

  1. Sullivan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Rude. He probably meant no harm, but it doesn’t make it any less rude.

    Reply
  2. sus says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Why do you always choose unflattering photos of women you don’t like?

    Reply
  3. Loopy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I think he meant she was so hot and dripping with sweat not like she was stinking.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Yeah, not cool. Hope he apologizes.

    Reply
  5. Skylark says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Eh, seems benign and harmless to me. It was sweltering hot all weekend (we’re having mad thunderstorms since yesterday evening) and he could just as easily have been acknowledging that and her likely need to cool down after performing in such heat. And she didn’t seem remotely offended so…

    Reply
  6. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I’m absolutely NOT offended. Is that bad? If looked hot as hell and a shower would have been nice to get off all the sticky. It sounded like a comment that was never meant to be taken personally, policing of bodies, or otherwise.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:49 am

    It was a dumb move, really. You don’t need to point out that kind of thing during an interview.

    Reply
  8. BaronSamedi says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I honestly read it more like a jokey exclamation along the lines of ‘Whew, you worked your ass off on that stage and must feel like a shower now!’.

    I find it interesting that Taylor immediately took it to offense territory.

    Taking it to body policing and how girls can’t be sweaty is reading A LOT into this that was not there imho.

    Reply
  9. Red says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Gah, it was a joke. She was sweating, because it was hot. Girls can sweat too. I saw pics of Niall Horan with massive pit stains at the same concert. Are we not allowed to talk about girls sweating now?

    Reply
  10. Mari says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:53 am

    sure beyonce invented that look … it’s super unique sure

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I mean dancing in a glitter turtleneck and pantyhose in the heat seams like the dumber move to me …

    Reply
  12. heh says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:56 am

    The corset makes her looks heavier. sorry not sorry

    Reply
  13. jess1632 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:58 am

    U don’t joke about having a shower when your noticeably sweaty w friends? It’s harmless and obvious that a shower or wipes would be great atm

    Reply
  14. Jussie says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:58 am

    The whole interview she was dripping sweat, wiping off sweat, red in the face and trying to fix her hair which was sticking to her. She looked pretty uncomfortable being filmed like that and she tried to half turn away from the camera and hide her face with her hands a bit a few times.

    I think he was just pointing out the elephant in the room to try and acknowledge the awkwardness.

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      May 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      Ohhhhhh ok this helps a lot. Thank you.

      I was thinking of decades of music journalism, imagining Beatles, the Stones, Joplin, Hendrix et al, and if any of their interviews included references to bathing or effects of performing on their person… can’t recall ever reading this kind of observation being included in an interview. So in that sense, this was gross of him to say. But after your explanation, I totally get it and think he was trying to give her an opportunity to speak for herself if she wanted to

      Reply
  15. Shirurusu says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:59 am

    What? He didn’t say she smells he was clearly commenting on the fact that it was so warm everyone was melting out there including Swift. We have the same weather right now, I wouldn’t be the least offended of someone suggested a shower lol, I constantly want one!

    Reply
  16. jammypants says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I always wonder how these costumes get washed when on tour. The beading doesn’t look like something you toss in the washer.

    Reply
  17. Ina says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I took it as the journalist trying to be helpful about what would make Tswift feel better after working her ass off in the sweltering heat. Not offensive. And no one thinks Taylor Swift is dirty or has bad hygiene. He was just pointing out that she must have been uncomfortably hot and sweaty in that moment.

    Reply
  18. Margo S. says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Yeah. That was sexist and I don’t think the interviewer knew that what he was saying would be taken that way. Girls and women don’t NEED to ever smell nice. They can smell however they want. One thing I’m always asking men in my life is “would you ask a man that question?” It gives them perspective.

    Reply
  19. BaBaDook says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Honestly, what I found offensive around TSwift lately was the fact that she posted on instagram she was happy to be back in “the UK” and then listed her Dublin, Ireland dates under it. We’re kind of trained in Ireland to be understanding when people make mistakes like that, but I’m kind of sick of nodding and smiling to that kind of ignorance. It’s like saying Canada is in the US.

    Reply
  20. me says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:29 am

    He was joking and she laughed and agreed with him that she needed to take a shower. He didn’t say anything racist or sexist or even mean. There is way more in this world to be “upset” about.

    Reply
  21. KatieBo says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Yeah… I don’t think this is a human rights issue… Much ado about absolutely nothing.

    Reply
  22. Veronica S. says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I imagine it was meant as a joke about how much exertion went into her performance. This being said, as it always is with gender dynamics, you have to ask – would he have said that to a man?

    Reply
  23. Millenial says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I think he was negging her. Perhaps unintentionally, but for some dudes that behavior is pretty ingrained.

    Reply
  24. Mads says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:40 am

    People are being over sensitive about it. She was a hot sweaty mess.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      May 29, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      +100 I agree. It’s not like he pinched his nose, gagged, and told her that she reeked. Maybe she took his comment wrong, but there’s nothing rude or sexist about telling a hot, sweaty, tired performer who just got off stage that they should go have a shower. Good example of being too over sensitive

      Reply
  25. KBB says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I will never understand how popstars dance and run around with their down

    Reply
  26. jferber says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I think it was stupid of him and DEFINITELY not something he’d say to Justin Timberlake or Drake. He should apologize.

    Reply
  27. gingersnaps says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Haha, that’s Greg James and he is a nice man. I don’t think he meant anything bad or offensive.

    Reply
  28. No Doubtful says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Not a funny joke, but I think her fans are up in arms over something very minor. He was teasing her and supposedly they are friends, plus she didn’t take offense to it…. so her fans need to relax.

    Reply
  29. Chef Grace says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Speaking police.
    Maybe the whole human race should just not talk. Goddess knows, someone, somewhere, will be offended over something said.

    Reply
  30. Valerie says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    No. She was sweating.

    Reply
  31. Starkiller says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Honestly, I think this might be a simple britspeak issue. I am not British but I lived there for a long time, and in my experience Brits are a bit more to the point than Americans—“you need a/an _____” is a pretty common turn of phrase. He likely was just trying to be polite and let her out of the interview to get the shower she obviously needed. I really don’t think he was trying to be rude.

    Reply
  32. Meggles says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    It was insanely, insanely hot and humid here over the weekend. Not weather for dancing in thick tight clothes. And what he said is completely normal by British standards. Obviously someone who’d just had to dance in those outfits in intense heat and is dripping sweat is going to want to jump in the shower asap. He was just being self-deprecating about keeping her from doing that long enough to do the interview.

    Reply
  33. F says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    It’s my personal opinion, but I don’t find that rude at all. I don’t even get how it could be seen as rude. She’s sweating and does need a shower. It’s an obvious thing and he didn’t have to say it but there’s no harm and she didn’t seem to mind.

    Reply

