Jessica Simpson has a huge closet full of painful-looking shoes

I’ll admit it, I love shoes. And, as an admitted shoe-a-holic, I kind of dig that Jessica Simpson has a great affinity for footwear. The 37-year-old singer/actress/shoe designer devotes the hashtag #shoecrushsaturday to showing off some of the sweet kicks in her closet. In the past she’s shown us her own sexy stilettos, some crave-worthy velvet Prada booties and some plaid knee-high Fendi boots.

This past weekend, Jessica used her #shoecrushsaturday to give us a peek into her own, floor-to-ceiling packed shoe closet. Jessica sits among her color-coordinated, mostly high heeled pumps and wedge sandals, strapping on a 70s inspired pair of platforms. She captioned the shot, “Decisions, Decisions.” I don’t know about you, but I’d love to spend a Saturday in that closet.

Decisions, Decisions. #ShoeCrushSaturday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 26, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

My closet may not have nearly as many shoes as Jessica’s, but I have a couple of pairs of her shoes in it, and, as cute as they are, they are blister machines. I’m getting to the age where the compliments about my shoes aren’t worth the pain I have to endure to get them. But, I digress.

Apparently, Jessica has developed quite an addiction to posting “closet selfies”. She has been using the closet as her own photo studio over the past few months, showcasing shots clad in some scanty swimwear. She’s even gotten hubby Eric Johnson into the act. A few weeks ago the couple shared their finest beachwear couture in a closet shot. Jessica captioned the snap, “I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie.” Yep, he’s a duck face away from mastering this, isn’t he?

I am well aware this screams “trying too hard,” but Jessica posting shoe pics from other designers makes her a little more relatable, as far as I’m concerned. I feel like we have a bond of sorts over beautiful, and surely kind of painful, heels. That being said, Jessica, if you could make just one pair of cute heels that don’t make me want to chop my feet off after a couple of hours, I’d be eternally grateful.