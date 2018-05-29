Jessica Simpson has a huge closet full of painful-looking shoes

I’ll admit it, I love shoes. And, as an admitted shoe-a-holic, I kind of dig that Jessica Simpson has a great affinity for footwear. The 37-year-old singer/actress/shoe designer devotes the hashtag #shoecrushsaturday to showing off some of the sweet kicks in her closet. In the past she’s shown us her own sexy stilettos, some crave-worthy velvet Prada booties and some plaid knee-high Fendi boots.

This past weekend, Jessica used her #shoecrushsaturday to give us a peek into her own, floor-to-ceiling packed shoe closet. Jessica sits among her color-coordinated, mostly high heeled pumps and wedge sandals, strapping on a 70s inspired pair of platforms. She captioned the shot, “Decisions, Decisions.” I don’t know about you, but I’d love to spend a Saturday in that closet.

Decisions, Decisions. #ShoeCrushSaturday

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

My closet may not have nearly as many shoes as Jessica’s, but I have a couple of pairs of her shoes in it, and, as cute as they are, they are blister machines. I’m getting to the age where the compliments about my shoes aren’t worth the pain I have to endure to get them. But, I digress.

Apparently, Jessica has developed quite an addiction to posting “closet selfies”. She has been using the closet as her own photo studio over the past few months, showcasing shots clad in some scanty swimwear. She’s even gotten hubby Eric Johnson into the act. A few weeks ago the couple shared their finest beachwear couture in a closet shot. Jessica captioned the snap, “I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie.” Yep, he’s a duck face away from mastering this, isn’t he?

I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

I am well aware this screams “trying too hard,” but Jessica posting shoe pics from other designers makes her a little more relatable, as far as I’m concerned. I feel like we have a bond of sorts over beautiful, and surely kind of painful, heels. That being said, Jessica, if you could make just one pair of cute heels that don’t make me want to chop my feet off after a couple of hours, I’d be eternally grateful.

  1. MostlyMegan says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:04 am

    A closet full of shoes, but only ugly brown or black platforms to chose from? That is like the 9th circle of hell for me.

  2. Alissa says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:05 am

    I have a pair of red pumps by her that are AMAZING, and surprisingly comfy.

    • lightpurple says:
      May 29, 2018 at 7:32 am

      Red patent leather, 2 inch heel? That’s what i have and I love them!

      Note to Corey: get a pair of comfortable, boring, dowdy walking shoes for getting about outdoors and carrying your beautiful shoes in a tote bag of some sort so you can change when you reach your destination. Spares you the blisters and also cuts down on the damage hard pavement and sidewalk cracks can wreak on your pretty shoes.

    • Druzilla says:
      May 29, 2018 at 8:32 am

      I have a few pair of very high heels from her and find them super comfortable. My faves!

  3. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:10 am

    For some reason, my mind put this story and the Ted Cruz story together to become a visit to Ted Cruz’s shoe closet.

    You’re welcome.

  4. Clare says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Man, shows aside, she needs ti rethink her fake tan. That shade of fake-mahogany is not a good look.

    The picture of her and husband in the closet made me think of that Friends episode where Ross gets a spray tan, lol.

  5. Abby says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I have some summery wedges from her line that are SUPER comfortable. I’ve got other shoes by her that were SO CUTE but so uncomfortable I could barely walk. But 20-something me did not care. I’m a 30-something mom now so I’ve pruned most of the unwearable shoes. I do love me some shoes though, her closet is amazing.

  6. manda says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Those platforms are awful but she has always been self-conscious of her shortness. I think her high heeled pumps look like Miss Piggy shoes

  7. Josephine says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She seems innocuous enough, but the shoes are ugly and her tan is worse. But the worst offender is her hair/wig/extensions — not sure what is going on with what’s on her head. I don’t get her hair on how she can think it’s flattering to her. She seems stuck in time and maturity level.

  8. Lexilla says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I’m reminded of the old saying: It takes a lot of money to look this cheap.

  9. Naptime says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I’m sorry but her shoe connection looks like the footwear department at the salvation army. Not only are they all brown or black, they all look beat to hell, too.

  10. Patricia says:
    May 29, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Excess to that degree comes off like some kind of mild mental illness to me. It’s insane. I know I know her money and all, she’s not hurting anyone blah blah. I get it. But seriously what goes on in the mind of someone who has that many pairs of shoes?

  11. Samab says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I would spend my money differently but to each his own

  12. Veronica S. says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I legit thought her husband was a cardboard cutout in that selfie. I guess that says as much about his personality.

  13. Samab says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Besides shoes…..why celebrities stick to their do’s even when it gets so clearly unflattering?The fake blonde,the skin….is it so difficult to gets your colors right?

    Reply
  14. SunnyT34 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I don’t get why anyone wears shoes that hurt! I think it is interesting that it is usually women who force their feet into torture machines. I certainly wouldn’t, it just seems stupid.

  15. boredblond says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:48 am

    99% of the shoes that get oohs and ahhs here look painful to me..to each their own..

  16. Cee says:
    May 29, 2018 at 8:50 am

    She has great legs!
    I own maybe 10 pairs of shoes and 3 pairs of boots so her show closet looks overwhelming to me.
    I would play dress up every single day.

  17. Lala says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:25 am

    All jokes aside…who dresses her? WHO ACTUALLY PUTS HER IN THOSE OUTFIT AND THOSE HAIRSTYLES?!?!

  18. Sarah says:
    May 29, 2018 at 9:58 am

    It’s like 2004 blew up all over Jessica…platinum extensions, fake tan, bad clothes…😆

  19. Bridget says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:09 am

    That closet selfie with her husband was clearly her answer to the “is she pregnant” question. I hope she burns that Gucci dress in that case.

  20. Bailie says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She used to be kind of cute when she was married to Nick Lachey.

    Now she reminds me of some 90′s washed up porn star with that awful platinum, fake looking hair/hair piece and horrendous fake tan.

    I’m not even going to discuss her horrible clothing choices.

    What happened to this woman???

    I guess, the saying is true, it cost a lot of money to look this cheap.

    Maybe she should spend some time in Europe, to look around a bit, observe women walking around, to learn to tone it down and also take it down about 10 notches.

    She looks as fake as they come, a little more natural look would not hurt her at all.

    I didn’t realize that her legs are so unattractive until now.

    I love shoes, but I’m very picky about the quality, just like my clothes and bags, I rather spend a lot of money on one pair of great shoes than buy 5 pairs of some cheap crap.

    Less is more in my book, always quality over quantity.

    America is way too materialistic, greed is a problem.

  21. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Is that a recent picture of her and Eric in the closet? Because I thought I just saw recent pictures of them and neither of them looked like that.

    Reply
  22. holly hobby says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Ugh what happened to her face? She looks different. That closet picture with the hubby looks like something from Real Housewives too. Tacky tacky tacky.

  23. Valerie says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Dear god.

  24. ASHBY says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:31 am

    How tacky, materialism at it’s best.

    Have less stuff and rather make more memories.

    Jessica also looks really fake.

  25. Happy21 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:38 am

    She’s sooo tacky, real housewives style but I can’t help it, I’ve had a soft spot for her since her Newlywed days. She’s harmless as a kitten and comes across as dumb as a box of rocks but I think she’s got to be somewhat savy to have employed the best of the best to keep her rolling in the dough.

  26. Laura says:
    May 29, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I have always enjoyed Jessica Simpson’s music, tv shows and her fashion line 😍

    That being said, I have never really understood the point of having so much stuff, whether the stuff is shoes, clothing, or whatever else people fill their homes with. I am a minimalist at heart, living in a very small one bedroom apartment with my two chihuahuas, ten articles of clothing and three pairs of footwear (winter boots, running shoes and one pair of “dress up” heels). I don’t make a lot of money so I suppose I prefer to devote my excess income to experiences such as travel, restaurants, going to the theatre/zoo/musuems and supporting a specific few charities that are close to my heart.

    No shade or judgement of those who prefer to embrace extreme materialism though because if we were all the same this world would be really boring 😉

  27. jferber says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I’ve always found her harmless and kind of likeable. She is a very pretty woman. I’ve seen her clothes/shoes in stores. I once got a Jessica Simpson teddy set (shorts and cami) and it was cute. However, when I see Ivanka Trump’s stuff, my blood just curdles. Why oh why does Lord & Taylor still carry her stuff?

  28. Lisbon says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Jessica’s father made some good licensing deals for her.
    I have nothing against her, although she is not very bright and she looks cheap and tacky.
    Also very materialistic, but what else is new in USA.
    Too much “STUFF”, but not enough money to pay bills and barely any savings.
    Who needs pairs and pairs of black and beige shoes???

    Reply
  29. Tea Bags, baby! says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I LOVE HER SHOES. I am very hard on my shoes, the bottom of the heels always come off, revealing the little metal spoke that ruins wood floors-and all the pairs from her have lasted and lasted.

  30. KiddV says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    I like that she has a 70′s vibe. I think a lot of her shoes are cute but I can’t bring myself to buy any.

    And where are the clothes in that closet? If she has that many pairs of shoes, I find it hard to believe they have an empty clothes closet.

